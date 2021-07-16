Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics. 🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/23TmSdvc4x — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) July 15, 2021

hat seinen Start bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio bestätigt. Er macht sich damit auf die Jagd nach dem sogenannten: Siege an allen vier Grand-Slam-Turnieren eines Kalenderjahrs, dazu der Olympiasieg. Dies glückte bislang einzig Steffi Graf im Jahr 1988.«Ich habe meinenund werde mich stolz dem TeamSerbia für die Olympischen Spiele anschliessen», teilte der Weltranglistenerste aus Serbien am späten Donnerstagabend auf Twitter mit. «Für mich war es immer eine besondere Freude und Motivation, für Serbien zu spielen und ich werde mein Bestes geben, um uns alle glücklich zu machen.»Der 34-jährige Djokovic hatte zuletzt in Wimbledon seinen. Mit einem Erfolg bei den US Open würde Djokovic als Erster bei den Männern seit 1969 alle Grand-Slam-Turniere in einem Kalenderjahr gewinnen. (zap/sda/dpa)