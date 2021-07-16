Navigation
    Sport-News

    Mohoric siegt solo +++ Doping-Doku sorgt für Unruhe im Spitzensport

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    16.07.21, 17:00

    Meistgelesen

    1

    A4 teils gesperrt: Angespannte Situation im Kanton Schwyz +++ Lage in Bern …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Wie General Mark Milley vom Buhmann zum neuen Helden Amerikas wurde

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Flut-Katastrophe in Deutschland: Mindestens 100 Tote, bis zu 1300 Vermisste



    Liveticker: Sport-News, 16.07.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Mohoric gewinnt erneut
    Matej Mohoric heisst der Sieger der 19. Etappe der Tour de France. Für den Slowenen vom Team Bahrain-Victorious ist es bereits der zweite Tagessieg der diesjährigen Frankreich-Rundfahrt, nachdem er vor zwei Wochen schon die 7. Etappe gewonnen hatte. Die französische Polizei hatte am Mittwochabend eine Razzia bei der Equipe durchgeführt.

    Mohoric feierte nach 207 Kilometern zwischen Mourenx und Libourne einen Solosieg. Er sich erfolgreich aus einer 20 Mann starken Fluchtgruppe abgesetzt, der auch der Schweizer Meister Silvan Dillier angehörte. Die Gesamtbesten hielten sich zurück, sie kamen mit rund 20 Minuten Rückstand ins Ziel. Mohorics Landsmann Tadej Pogacar bleibt vor dem morgigen Zeitfahren und der Schlussetappe souveräner Leader. (ram)
    Auch Vögele fliegt raus
    Wie zuvor Jil Teichmann ist am WTA-Sandplatzturnier in Lausanne auch Stefanie Vögele an der Belgierin Maryna Zanevska gescheitert. Die Aargauerin verlor den Achtelfinal gegen die Nummer 193 der Weltrangliste 5:7, 3:6.

    Als die Partie am Donnerstagabend wegen Regens unterbrochen wurde, führte Vögele 5:4 bei Aufschlag Zanevska. Die Wiederaufnahme am Freitag wurde für Vögele zum regelrechten Kaltstart. Sie gewann nur 3 von 14 Punkten und verlor den Satz 5:7. Im zweiten Umgang wehrte sich Vögele zweimal in langen Games gegen weitere Aufschlagverluste, konnte aber beide nicht verhindern. Mit ihrem dritten Break im zweiten Satz beendete Zanevska den Match. (ram/sda)
    Stefanie Voegele from Switzerland returns a ball to Francesca Di Lorenzo from USA, during the first round match at the WTA International Ladies open Lausanne tournament, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Cyril Zingaro)
    Durch Hautkontakt ungewollt zum Doper werden
    Die ARD-Dokumentation «Geheimsache Doping - Schuldig. Wie Sportler ungewollt zu Dopern werden können» dürfte unter Athleten neue Ängste wecken. Berichtet wird am Samstag im Ersten über ein Experiment, das den Nachweis geliefert habe, wie saubere Sportler durch flüchtigen Hautkontakt zu Opfern von Doping-Anschlägen werden.

    Die Untersuchung wurde von der ARD-Dopingredaktion und dem Institut für Rechtsmedizin der Uniklinik Köln durchgeführt. Bei der Versuchsreihe bekamen zwölf Probanden geringe Mengen verschiedener Anabolika mittels einer Trägersubstanz über die Haut verabreicht – durch minimale Berührungen an Hand, Nacken und Arm, hiess es in einer ARD-Mitteilung am Freitag. Bei allen Probanden hätten die Erstauswertungen der Proben durch das Kölner Doping-Kontrolllabor einen massiven Betrugsverdacht ergeben.

    Die verbotenen Substanzen seien im Experiment in Minimaldosen verabreicht worden. Sie seien «zum Teil schon eine Stunde nach der Applikation und bis zu 15 Tage lang nachweisbar» gewesen, hiess es. Mario Thevis, Leiter des Kölner Doping-Kontrolllabors, sagte nach Begutachtung der Resultate des Experiments: «Wenn die Proben von Athleten gestammt hätten, hätten wir mit grosser Wahrscheinlichkeit in zahlreichen der genommenen Proben einen positiven Befund erheben müssen.» (ram/sda/dpa)
    Mehmedi tritt aus der Nati zurück
    Der Mittelfeldspieler Admir Mehmedi gibt im Alter von 30 Jahren seinen Rücktritt aus der Schweizer Fussball-Nationalmannschaft. Er bestritt 76 Länderspiele und nahm an der WM 2014 sowie an den Europameisterschaften 2016 und in in diesem Jahr teil.

    «Dieser Entscheid ist nach reiflicher Überlegung entstanden», wird Mehmedi in einer Mitteilung des Schweizerischen Fussballverbands zitiert. «Mein Wunsch war es immer, den Zeitpunkt des Abschieds selber bestimmen zu können. Zuletzt hatten mich Verletzungen ausgebremst», begründet Mehmedi seinen Schritt. «Aufgrund dieser gesamten Situation bin ich zum Schluss gekommen, dass es der richtige Moment ist, meine Nationalmannschaftskarriere zu beenden. Die EM war ein wunderschöner und würdiger Schlusspunkt. Ich bin dankbar und stolz, dass ich so viele Jahre und zuletzt auch dieses tolle Turnier im Kreise der Nati erleben durfte.»

    Nationaltrainer Vladimir Petkovic sagte, er bedauere Mehmedis Rücktritt, könne seine Beweggründe aber verstehen und nachvollziehen. «Er hat mit seinem Spiel, seiner Persönlichkeit und mit seiner hochprofessionellen Art viel zur Entwicklung und den Erfolgen unserer Nati beigetragen», so Petkovic. (ram/sda)
    Switzerland's forward Admir Mehmedi, speaks to journalists after a training session for the Euro 2020 soccer tournament at the Tre Fontane sports centre, in Rome, Italy, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Laaksonen muss Forfait geben
    Henri Laaksonen konnte beim ATP-Turnier im schwedischen Bastad wegen einer Leistenverletzung nicht zu seinem Viertelfinal antreten. Der 29-jährige Schweizer, der sich am Donnerstag dank einem souveränen Zweisatz-Sieg gegen den Einheimischen Elias Ymer in die Viertelfinals gespielt hatte, musste auf das Duell mit dem topgesetzten Norweger Casper Ruud verzichten. (ram/sda)
    epa09247221 Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland reacts during the 3rd round match against Kei Nishikori of Japan at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 04 June 2021. EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
    Neue Valascia wird rechtzeitig fertig
    Die Arbeiten am neuen, multifunktionalen Stadion des HC Ambri-Piotta kommen plangemäss voran. Dank einer Spezialbewilligung zur Arbeit während der Bauferien im August wird das erste Heimspiel der neuen Saison am 11. September im neuen Stadion stattfinden können.

    Wegen der nach wie vor bestehenden Restriktionen durch die Corona-Pandemie wurde hingegen beschlossen, die geplanten Feierlichkeiten zum Abschied von der alten Valascia und zur Eröffnung des neuen Stadions auf einen geeigneten Zeitpunkt in der Saison 2021/22 zu verschieben. (ram/sda)
    25
    381
    Eismeister Zaugg
    Ambri und die Valascia – des Eismeisters Abschied von der steinernen Seele unseres Hockeys
    von Klaus Zaugg
    Olympia doch noch mit Fans?
    Der Präsident des Internationalen Olympischen Komitees, Thomas Bach, hat die Hoffnung auf Zuschauer bei den Spielen in Tokio noch nicht vollständig aufgegeben. Er bat nach Medienberichten die japanische Regierung, den Zuschauerausschluss im Fall einer Verbesserung der Corona-Infektionslage zu überdenken. Wie japanische Medien unter Berufung auf nicht genannte Regierungskreise berichteten, habe Bach den Wunsch nach Zuschauern bei seinem kürzlich abgehaltenen Treffen mit Ministerpräsident Yoshihide Suga geäussert.

    Erst eine Woche zuvor hatten die Regierung und Japans Organisatoren entschieden, Zuschauer von nahezu allen Wettkämpfen während der Olympischen Sommerspiele auszuschliessen. Suga soll Bach erwidert haben, dass die Regierung gemeinsam mit den Organisatoren und dem IOC sowie dem Paralympischen Komitee die Zuschauer-Angelegenheit wie vereinbart überprüfen werde, sofern es eine deutliche Veränderung der Infektionslage gebe, hiess es weiter. (ram/sda/dpa)
    A custodian takes care of plants placed to look like the Olympic rings that local high school students have helped decorate at Hibiya Park in Tokyo Friday, July 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
    Gewichtheber aus Uganda in Japan vermisst
    Eine Woche vor der Eröffnung der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio ist ein eingereister Athlet aus Uganda als vermisst gemeldet worden. Wie örtliche Medien am Freitag meldeten, handele es sich um den 20-jährigen Gewichtheber Julius Ssekitoleko, der sich mit seinem Team in einem Trainingslager in Izumisano, in der westlichen Präfektur Osaka aufhielt. Die alarmierte Polizei habe die Suche nach ihm aufgenommen.

    Zwei Mitglieder der Mannschaft waren nach der Ankunft in Japan positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet worden, obgleich alle Team-Mitglieder geimpft sein sollen. Die Mannschaft war als eine der ersten im vergangenen Monat in Japan angekommen, nahm aber wegen der positiven Corona-Bescheide erst vergangene Woche das Training auf. (ram/sda/afp)
    Julius Ssekitoleko Uganda
    Rücktritt von Tennisspielerin Timea Bacsinszky
    Die Schweizer Tennisspielerin Timea Bacsinszky beendet ihre Karriere im Alter von 32 Jahren per sofort. Die zweifache French-Open-Halbfinalistin, ehemalige Nummer 9 der Welt und Olympia-Silbermedaillengewinnerin im Doppel (mit Martina Hingis) von 2016 gab ihren Rücktritt auf Instagram bekannt.

    Ihre letzte Partie auf der WTA Tour bestritt die Waadtländerin im September 2019. (zap/sda)
    Zeitung berichtet von Chaos am Flughafen und geplatzter Blase
    Eine Woche vor Beginn der Olympischen Spiele in Tokio berichtete die japanische Tageszeitung «Asahi Shimbun», einer der Sponsoren der Spiele, von «Chaos» auf Flughäfen unter den Mitarbeitern, die versuchten, olympische Delegationen zu führen. Auch in Hotels gebe es Probleme bei der Durchsetzung der Verhaltensregeln für Olympia-Teilnehmer. Es sei bereits «offensichtlich» geworden, dass die Pläne der Organisatoren zur Trennung von Olympia-Teilnehmern und der allgemeinen Bevölkerung «kläglich gescheitert» seien. Die «Blase», in der sich die Athleten und ihre Bezugspersonen eigentlich befinden sollen, um eine Ausbreitung des Virus zu verhindern, sei «bereits geplatzt», hiess es.

    Japans Ministerpräsident Yoshihide Suga bekräftigte aber seinen Entschluss, «sichere» Spiele zu realisieren. «Um das Leben und die Gesundheit der Bevölkerung zu schützen, werden gründliche Massnahmen gegen eine Ausbreitung des Coronavirus ergriffen», versicherte Suga auf einer Sitzung der mit Olympia beauftragten Mitglieder seiner Regierung. Jeder solle sich «bis zum Schluss» mit einem Gefühl «hoher Anspannung» für sichere Spiele einsetzen, wurde Suga weiter zitiert. Am selben Tag begann der Olympische Frieden. Die wegen Corona um ein Jahr verschobenen Spiele sollen am 23. Juli eröffnen. (zap/sda/dpa)
    Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Suga declared the fourth state of emergency would go in effect on Monday and last through Aug. 22. This means the Olympics, opening on July 23 and running through Aug. 8, will be held entirely under emergency measures. (Nicolas Datiche/Pool Photo via AP) Yoshihide Suga
    Djokovic nimmt an Olympischen Spielen teil
    Novak Djokovic hat seinen Start bei den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio bestätigt. Er macht sich damit auf die Jagd nach dem sogenannten Golden Slam: Siege an allen vier Grand-Slam-Turnieren eines Kalenderjahrs, dazu der Olympiasieg. Dies glückte bislang einzig Steffi Graf im Jahr 1988.

    «Ich habe meinen Flug nach Tokio gebucht und werde mich stolz dem TeamSerbia für die Olympischen Spiele anschliessen», teilte der Weltranglistenerste aus Serbien am späten Donnerstagabend auf Twitter mit. «Für mich war es immer eine besondere Freude und Motivation, für Serbien zu spielen und ich werde mein Bestes geben, um uns alle glücklich zu machen.»

    Der 34-jährige Djokovic hatte zuletzt in Wimbledon seinen 20. Grand-Slam-Titel geholt. Mit einem Erfolg bei den US Open würde Djokovic als Erster bei den Männern seit 1969 alle Grand-Slam-Turniere in einem Kalenderjahr gewinnen. (zap/sda/dpa)
    FC Basel gegen Partizani Tirana
    Der FC Basel trifft in den nächsten beiden Wochen in der 2. Qualifikationsrunde der neu geschaffenen Conference League erwartungsgemäss auf Partizani Tirana.

    Die Albaner hatten das Heimspiel gegen die moldawische Mannschaft Sfantul Gheorghe Suruceni 5:2 gewonnen. Im Rückspiel setzten sie sich ebenfalls durch, diesmal 3:2. (zap/sda)
    epa08463510 Partizani defender Lorenc Trashi (R) in action with Skenderbeu middlefielder Artim Pollozhani during the match between Partizani and Skenderbeu valid for the Albanian football league in Tirana, Albania, 03 June 2020. The Albanian Footbal Federation decided to restart the footbal matches under some restricted measures after 3 months of interruptions due to Coronavirus Covid-19. EPA/Malton Dibra
    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Eismeister Zaugg

    Ambri und die Valascia – des Eismeisters Abschied von der steinernen Seele unseres Hockeys

    Nach dieser Saison wird mit der Valascia ein Kraftort des Schweizer Eishockeys für immer von der Landkarte verschwinden. Ein letzter Rundgang durchs mythischste Stadion unseres Hockeys.

    Beginnen wir unsere letzte Geschichte über die Valascia mit ein wenig Pathos. Gustave Flaubert ist ein französischer Dichter aus dem 19. Jahrhundert. Er hat einmal geschrieben: «Es gibt Orte auf der Welt, die so schön sind, dass man sie an sein Herz pressen möchte.» Wäre er ein Hockey-Chronist gewesen, dann hätte er mit diesem Satz die Valascia gemeint.

    Soweit die Romantik. Aber Polemik gehört auch dazu. Es gibt ein Buch über Ambri, zusammengestellt von Ruedi Ingold. Darin gibt es eine …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel