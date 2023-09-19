The third overall pick of the 2023 PWHL Inaugural Draft is Alina Müller!



Pumped to have Alina join Boston.#PWHLDraft2023 pic.twitter.com/Ugo9KeF2qP — PWHL Boston (@PWHL_Boston) September 18, 2023

wird ihre Karriere als Profi in den USA fortsetzen. Die 25-jährige Schweizer Stürmerin wird vonan dritter Stelle im Draft der neuengezogen.Die Professional Women's Hockey League ist eine neue professionelle Frauen-Eishockeyliga mit sechs Mannschaften, drei in Kanada (Montreal, Toronto und Ottawa) und drei in den USA (New York, Boston und Minneapolis). Die Saison soll im Januar beginnen und zwischen Mai und Juni enden. Alina Müller wird sich bis Januar in der Women's League bei denvorbereiten.Die Schwester von Lugano-Verteidiger Mirco Müller, die bereits in Boston, aber für das Northeastern College Team spielt, wurde als erste Europäerin ausgewählt. Das ist keine Überraschung, da Alina Müller eine der besten Eishockeyspielerinnen der Welt ist und in der vergangenen Saison mit ihrem College in der NCAA in 38 Spielen 60 Punkte (27 Tore) erzielte.Zur Erinnerung: Bei den Olympischen Spielen 2014 in Sotschi hatte sie mit der Schweizer Mannschaft die Bronzemedaille gewonnen, obwohl sie erst 15 Jahre alt war. (dab/sda)