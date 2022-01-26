Navigation
    Australian Open, Viertelfinals
    Frauen:
    Swiatek (7) – Kanepi 4:6, 7:6, 6:3
    Collins (27) – Cornet 7:5, 6:1
    Männer:
    Tsitsipas (4) – Sinner (11) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2
    Medwedew (2) – Auger-Aliassime (9) 6:7, 3:6, 7:6, 7:5, 6:4
    Hier geht's zu den ausführlichen Resultaten

    Medwedew ringt Auger-Aliassime nach grosser Wende nieder +++ Tsitsipas schlägt Sinner klar

    26.01.2022, 14:34
    Liveticker: 26.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Medwedew nach grosser Wende im Halbfinal
    Der letzte Halbfinalist bei den Herren heisst Daniil Medwedew. Der Russe setzte sich in einem spektakulären Duell mit dem Kanadier Felix Auger-Aliassime mit 6:7, 3:6, 7:6, 7:5, 6:4 durch. Dabei stand die Weltnummer zwei am Rande einer Niederlage: Im vierten Satz musste Medwedew einen Matchball abwehren. Im Halbfinal kommt es nun zur Reprise gegen Stefanos Tsitsipas – der Russe und der Grieche trafen bereits vor einem Jahr aufeinander, damals mit dem besseren Ende für Medwedew.

    Medwedew auf dem Weg zur grossen Wende
    Daniil Medwedew scheint das Spiel gegen Felix Auger-Aliassime tatsächlich noch wenden zu können. Der Russe hat im entscheidenden fünften Satz das Break zum 2:1 realisiert. Nun reicht es ihm, viermal seinen Aufschlag zu halten, um das Spiel doch noch zu gewinnen.
    Es kommt zum Entscheidungssatz
    Im vierten Durchgang überschlagen sich die Ereignisse. Beim Stand vom 5:4 aus seiner Sicht kommt Felix Auger-Aliassime zu seinem ersten Matchball, welchen Medwedew aber mit einem wuchtigen ersten Aufschlag abwehrt. In der Folge hält der Russe nicht nur, sondern breakt «FAA» seinerseits zum 6:5. Im folgenden Aufschlagspiel nutzt Medwedew dann seinen vierten Satzball und erzwingt einen entscheidenden fünften Durchgang.
    Medwedew meldet sich zurück
    Die russische Weltnummer 2 holt sich das Tiebreak des dritten Satzes souverän mit 7:2 und verkürzt damit auf 1:2-Sätze. Noch ist der Weg in den Halbfinal aber weit für Medwedew: Auger-Alliasime spielt weiterhin gross auf und hatte auch im dritten Satz seine Chancen.
    Kurzer Unterbruch
    In Melbourne beginnt es mitten im Tiebreak des dritten Satzes zu regnen. Es gibt also einen kurzen Unterbruch, bis das Dach geschlossen ist. Danach geht es mit Minibreak Medwedew weiter. Der Russe braucht das Tiebreak, sonst ist für den US-Open-Sieger im Viertelfinal Endstation.
    Staff dry the court after a rain shower during the quarterfinal match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Überraschung rückt näher
    Auger-Aliassime reicht im zweiten Satz ein Break, um sich diesen Durchgang ebenfalls zu sichern. Der Kanadier führt nun 7::6, 6:3 und steht so vor einer ganz grossen Überraschung.
    Frühes Break im zweiten Satz
    In der Rod Laver Arena scheint sich eine Überraschung anzubahnen. Nach gewonnenem Startsatz schafft Felix Auger-Aliassimo im zweiten Satz bei erster Gelegenheit das Break und führt mit 2:0.
    Intensiver Startsatz geht an Auger-Aliassime
    Felix Auger-Aliassime hat gegen Daniil Medwedew etwas überraschend den ersten Satz gewonnen. Der Kanadier breakte den Favoriten beim Stand von 5:5, musste aber umgehend das Rebreak hinnehmen. Im Tiebreak bewies Auger-Aliassime dann die besseren Nerven und holte sich die Kurzentscheidung mit 7:4.
    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
    Bild: keystone
    Letzter Halbfinal läuft
    Der letzte Halbfinal der Einzelwettbewerbe läuft mittlerweile auch: Turnierfavorit Daniil Medwedew misst sich mit dem Kanadier Félix Auger-Aliassime. Die beiden trafen in diesem Jahr am ATP Cup schon einmal aufeinander, damals setzte sich der Russe deutlich mit 6:4, 6:0 durch. Nach sieben Games ist derweil alles in der Reihe, Medwedew führt ohnte Break mit 4:3.
    epa09709901 Daniil Medvedev of Russia in action against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada during their men's quarter final match of the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Tsitsipas lässt Sinner keine Chance
    Stefanos Tsitsipas steht nach einem überzeugendem Auftritt gegen Jannik Sinner im Halbfinal. Die griechische Weltnummer 4 schlug den Italiener mit 6:3, 6:3, 6:2 und trifft nun auf den Sieger der Partie zwischen Daniil Medvedev und Félix Auger-Aliassime. Tsisipas zeigte sich gegenüber seinem Fünfsatzmatch gegen Taylor Fritz wie verwandelt und beging praktisch keine Fehler. Der 23-Jährige dominierte die Partie von A bis Z und liess Sinner nie ins Spiel kommen.
    Auch der zweite Satz geht an Tsitsipas
    Stefanos Tsitsipas steuert ziemlich souverän einem Halbfinal-Einzug entgegen. Der Grieche holt sich gegen Jannik Sinner auch den zweiten Satz, diesmal mit 6:4. Bei eigenem Aufschlag ist Tsitsipas bisher unantastbar – er musste noch keinen einzigen Breakball abwehren.
    epa09709807 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates after winning the second set during his Men?s quarterfinal match against Jannik Sinner of Italy at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, 26 January 2022. EPA/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Partie wird fortgesetzt
    Nach dem plötzlichen Regen musste das Dach über der Rod Laver Arena geschlossen und der Boden getrocknet werden. Dies ist nun erledigt – das Spiel wird beim Stand von 6:3, 2:1 für Tsitsipas fortgesetzt.
    Es regnet!
    Plötzlich muss das Spiel unterbrochen werden – es hat begonnen zu regnen. Die beiden Spieler setzen sich wieder auf ihre Bank und warten, bis wohl das Dach geschlossen wird. Diese ungeplante Pause dürfte Sinner entgegenkommen, der sich nach dem Satz- und Breakrückstand wieder etwas fangen kann.
    Staff dry the court after a rain shower during the quarterfinal match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Rod Laver Arena at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Bild: keystone
    Tsitspas legt erneut vor
    Wie schon im ersten Durchgang schafft Tsitsipas ein frühes Break – diesmal zum 2:1. Damit sind auch in diesem Durchgang die Vorteile auf der Seite des Griechen. Allerdings täuscht der Eindruck etwas: Sinner hält grundsätzlich gut mit, die beiden Spieler haben genau gleich viele Winner (9) und genau gleich viele Unforced Errors (12) auf dem Konto.
    Der erste Satz geht an Tsitsipas
    Tsitsipas belohnt sich für seinen hervorragenden Start, verteidigt seinen Breakvorsprung souverän und holt sich so den ersten Durchgang mit 6:3. Er nutzte dabei seinen einzigen Breakball, Sinner seinerseits hatte keine Chance auf einen Servicedurchbruch.
    Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a backhand return to Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Stefanos Tsitsipas
    Bild: keystone
    Traumstart für Tsitsipas
    Stefanos Tsitsipas gerät gleich unter Druck, er verliert die ersten zwei Punkte bei eigenem Aufschlag und liegt so mit 0:30 hinten. Der Grieche holt sich in der Folge aber nicht nur mit vier Punkten in Serie sein Aufschlagspiel, sondern breakt daraufhin Sinner mit einer ersten Möglichkeit.
    Start des dritten Herren-Viertelfinals
    Nach den Damen sind nun die Herren an der Reihe – die Weltnummer vier Stefanos Tsitsipas trifft auf Jannik Sinner, die Nummer zehn der Welt. Tsitsipas gilt als leichter Favorit, im Head-to-Head liegt er mit 2:1 vorne. Bisher fanden aber alle drei Partien auf Sand statt, die stärkste Unterlage des Griechen.
    Spektakulärer Matchball
    Sinnbildlich für das Spiel zwischen Swiatek und Kanepi ist der erste Matchball, den die Polin verwerten konnte. Swiatek musste kämpfen, Kanepi machte Druck, am Ende entschieden aber Details zugunsten der Favoritin.

    Swiatek ringt Überraschungsfrau Kanepi nieder
    Auch im zweiten Damen-Viertelfinal des Tages hat sich die Favoritin durchgesetzt – wenn auch mit Mühe. Die ehemalige French-Open-Siegerin Iga Swiatek (WTA 7) verlor gegen die Weltnummer 115 Kaia Kanepi den ersten Satz, ehe sie die 36-Jährige doch noch mit 4:6, 7:6, 6:3 niederrang. Damit steht Swiatek zum zweiten Mal in ihrer Karriere in einem Grand-Slam-Halbfinal. In diesem trifft die auf die US-Amerikanerin Danielle Collins.
    Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates after defeating Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Iga Swiatek
    Bild: keystone
    Cornets Lauf endet im Halbfinal
    Die 28-jährige Danielle Collins besiegte die Französin Alizé Cornet in 90 Minuten 7:5, 6:1. Collins gelang vor drei Jahren mit einer Halbfinalqualifikation in Melbourne der Durchbruch. Vorher hatte sie an keinem Grand-Slam-Turnier auch nur eine Runde überstanden. Der zweite Halbfinal am Australian Open drei Jahre später bedeutet Collins aber noch viel mehr. Sie schaffte das Comeback trotz grosser gesundheitlicher Probleme im letzten Jahr. In den letzten drei Jahren sei sie durch die Hölle gegangen. Im April 2021 musste Danielle Collins sich notfallmässig operiert werden (Endometriose). Vorher und nachher gab sie letzte Saison an vier Turnieren verletzt auf.

    Auch in Melbourne kam Collins nicht ohne gesundheitliche Schwächen durch. Im Achtelfinal gegen die Belgierin Elise Mertens (4:6, 6:4, 6:4) machten ihr die Hitze und der Rücken zu schaffen. Sie konnte bei den Seitenwechseln nicht einmal absitzen. Von diesen Problemen zeigte sie sich gegen Alizé Cornet indessen gut erholt.
    Danielle Collins, left, of the U.S. is congratulated by Alize Cornet of France following their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Alize Cornet,Danielle Collins
    Bild: keystone
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022

    1 / 36
    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / dave hunt
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Wawrinka beisst sich im Quiz über sich selbst die Zähne aus

    Cabral-Abschied aus Basel soll fix sein +++ Zwei Ukrainer als Nachfolger gehandelt

    Im neuen Jahr beginnt in Europa traditionell wieder das Winter-Transferfenster. In den Topligen des Kontinents, also in England, Deutschland, Italien, Spanien und Frankreich, dauert dieses vom 1. Januar bis zum 31. Januar.

    Zur Story