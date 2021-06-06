French Open: Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev und Williams stehen im Einsatz

Take a bow 👏￼



Für Serena Williams ist das French Open im Achtelfinal zu Ende. Die Weltnummer neun verliert gegen die Kasachin Elena Rybakina (WTA 22) diskussionslos in zwei Sätzen mit 3:6 und 5:7. Die US-Amerikanerin bleibt damit seit 2016 ohne Grand-Slam-Titel. Damals konnte Williams in Wimbledon ihren 23. Major-Erfolg feiern. In Paris gewann sie zum letzten Mal 2010.Damit sind bei den Frauen nur noch zwei Spielerinnen aus den Top 15 im Turnier, in der unteren Tableau gar keine mehr. Das bedeutet, dass eine aus dem Quartett Rybakina, Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (WTA 32), Paula Badosa (WTA 35) und Tamara Zidansek (WTA 85) am Samstag im Final stehen wird.