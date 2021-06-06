Navigation
    
    French Open: Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev und Williams stehen im Einsatz

    Ausgewählte Partien:

    Serena Williams scheitert klar +++ Zverev fegt Nishikori vom Platz

    06.06.21, 17:08 07.06.21, 11:11

    Liveticker: 06.06.2021 French Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Zverev bezwingt auch Nishikori
    Game, Satz, Sieg: Der Deutsche Alexander Zverev gewinnt gegen den Japaner Kei Nishikori in drei Sätzen mit 6:4, 6:1 und 6:1.
    epa09252189 Alexander Zverev (R) of Germany reacts after winning his fourth round match against Kei Nishikori (L) of Japan at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 06 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Zverev – Nishikori 6:4, 6:1*
    Der Zverev-Express in Paris rollt weiter. Der Deutsche holt sich auch den zweiten Satz gegen den Japaner Kei Nishikori, und gibt dabei nur ein Game ab. Es scheint, als möchte «Sascha» schnellstmöglich ins Bett.
    Kevin de Bruyne in Premier League wieder Spieler des Jahres
    Der Belgier Kevin de Bruyne ist erneut zum besten Fussballer des Jahres in der Premier League gewählt worden. Der 29-jährige Mittelfeldspieler von Manchester City setzte sich bei der Wahl zum zweiten Mal in Folge durch. Dies hatten zuvor nur Thierry Henry (Arsenal) und Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) geschafft. De Bruyne brachte es für den Meister in 25 Meisterschaftsspielen auf sechs Tore und zwölf Assists. (sda/apa)
    Siegreicher Auftakt für Atlanta in die Viertelfinals
    Angeführt von einem starken Trae Young setzten sich die Atlanta Hawks zum Auftakt der Playoff-Viertelfinals gegen die Philadelphia 76ers mit 128:124 durch. Young kam auf 35 Punkte und 10 Assists. Clint Capela erzielte beim Auswärtssieg 11 Punkte und holte 10 Rebounds.

    Gegen das beste Team der Eastern Conference in der Qualifikation erwischten die Hawks einen starken Start und beendeten die erste Halbzeit mit einer 74:54-Führung. Philadelphia kehrte zwar noch einmal zurück, doch Atlanta brachte den Sieg ins Trockene. (abu/sda)
    Zverev – Nishikori 6:4*
    Mittlerweile läuft die Night Session am French Open. Alexander Zverev holt sich den ersten Satz gegen Kei Nishikori mit 6:4.
    Rybakina – Williams 6:3, 7:5
    Für Serena Williams ist das French Open im Achtelfinal zu Ende. Die Weltnummer neun verliert gegen die Kasachin Elena Rybakina (WTA 22) diskussionslos in zwei Sätzen mit 3:6 und 5:7. Die US-Amerikanerin bleibt damit seit 2016 ohne Grand-Slam-Titel. Damals konnte Williams in Wimbledon ihren 23. Major-Erfolg feiern. In Paris gewann sie zum letzten Mal 2010.

    Damit sind bei den Frauen nur noch zwei Spielerinnen aus den Top 15 im Turnier, in der unteren Tableau gar keine mehr. Das bedeutet, dass eine aus dem Quartett Rybakina, Anastasia Pawljutschenkowa (WTA 32), Paula Badosa (WTA 35) und Tamara Zidansek (WTA 85) am Samstag im Final stehen wird.
    Medvedev – Garin 6:2, 6:1, 7:5
    Daniil Medvedev macht den Viertelfinal gegen Stefanos Tsitsipas perfekt. Er schlägt den Chilenen Christian Garin souverän in drei Sätzen mit 6:2, 6:1 und 7:5.
    Medvedev – Garin 6:2, 6:1, 4:4*
    Auch die Weltnummer 2 Daniil Medvedev ist souverän auf Viertelfinalkurs. Der Russe führt gegen den Chilenen Christian Garin mit 6:2, 6:1 und 4:4.
    Tsitsipas – Carreno Busta 6:3 6:2 7:5
    Stefanos Tsitispas steht im Viertelfinal des French Open. Der Grieche lässt dem Spanier Pablo Carreño Busta keine Chance und gewinnt in drei Sätzen mit 6:3, 6:2 und 7:5. Erst im dritten Durchgang konnte Carreño Busta mehr Gegenwehr leisten, lag zwischenzeitlich gar mit Break vorne. Am Ende ist es aber doch die Weltnummer 5 Tsitsipas, die sich auch diesne Satz holt.
    Tsitsipas – Carreno Busta 6:3 6:2*
    Auch der zweite Satz geht deutlich an den Griechen. Tsitsipas gibt dieses Mal sogar nur zwei Games ab.
    Tsitsipas – Carreno Busta 6:3*
    Der Grieche Stefanos Tsitispas ist weiterhin äusserst souverän unterwegs. Der Spanier gewinnt den ersten Satz gegen den Spanier Pablo Carreño Busta standesgemäss mit 6:3.
    Ein schöner Doppel-Punkt für zwischendurch
    Pawljutschenkowa steht im Viertelfinal
    Die Russin Anastassia Pawljutschenkowa lässt im dritten und entscheidenden Satz ihrer Gegnerin Vikoria Asarenka keine Chance. Mit 5:7, 6:3 und 6:2 gewinnt sie gegen die Weissrussin.
    Berrettini wäre Federers nächster Gegner
    Falls Roger Federer im Achtelfinal antrifft, bekommt er es mit Matteo Berrettini zu tun. Der an Nummer 9 gesetzte Italiener fertigte den Südkoreaner Kwon Soon-woo 7:6, 6:3, 6:4 ab.
    epa09249978 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in action against Kwon Soon-woo of South Korea during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 05 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Die besten Bilder der French Open
    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021
    28 Bilder
    Die Linienrichter:innen haben auch bei Stefanos Tsitsipas alles im Griff.
    Zur Slideshow
    Gauff profitiert von Bradys Aufgabe
    Coco Gauff heisst die Achtelfinal-Gegnerin von Ons Jabeur. In einem US-amerikanischen Duell gewann Gauff den ersten Satz gegen Landsfrau Jennifer Brady 6:1, ehe ihre Gegnerin aufgab.
    epa09245136 Coco Gauff of the USA in action against Wang Qiang of China during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 03 June 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT

    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021

    1 / 30
    Die besten Bilder der French Open 2021
    quelle: keystone / caroline blumberg
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

