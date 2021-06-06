French Open: Tsitsipas, Zverev, Medvedev und Williams stehen im Einsatz

Second set in the bag for Sascha 6-1.#RolandGarros | @AlexZverev pic.twitter.com/jTE2ESsiEp— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
This one is fun already 🎉#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/3SrsyszDkX— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Take a bow 👏￼— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Elena Rybakina breaks Serena Williams five times in her 6-3, 7-5 upset to earn a spot in her first Slam final eight.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/T2NYVwHbuo
Second seed. Second week✌️@DaniilMedwed downs Garin 6-2, 6-1, 7-5 to advance to a first fourth round in Paris. Up next, Tsitsipas.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eFh4C6BeXo— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
He's on ❌ Games mode 😳— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Second set to @DaniilMedwed 6-1!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/5LMp7y7ZPo
No stopping Stefanos 🛑— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
No. 5 seed @steftsitsipas secures his place back in the #RolandGarros quarter-finals after overcoming Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5. pic.twitter.com/Pad8V92qYw
Tsitsipas just has all the answers today 🤭#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/k3F8ER12V2— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Tsitsipas time 🇬🇷@pablocarreno91 v @steftsitsipas are up next for a spot in the #RolandGarros QF 💥 pic.twitter.com/tFGFvAUKxv— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
UNREAL— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021
Add it to the Hsieh highlight reel. 🎞🤣#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GwemneM0Ny
Turning back the clock ⏰@nastiapav storms back to defeat Azarenka 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the quarters at #RolandGarros for the first time in a decade! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gpY9hnmYT1— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 6, 2021