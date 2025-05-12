freundlich16°
Transfer-News: Xabi Alonso hat wohl bei Real Madrid unterschrieben

Die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers im Winter 2024/25

Die wichtigsten internationalen Transfers im Winter 2024/25
Jhon Duran (Kolumbien): Für 77 Mio. Euro von Aston Villa zu Al-Nassr.
quelle: keystone / rui vieira
Transferticker

Alonso hat bei Real Madrid wohl unterschrieben +++ Wirtz ist sich wohl mit Bayern einig

12.05.2025, 10:4712.05.2025, 10:47
Sportredaktion
Sportredaktion
Alonso hat wohl bei Real Madrid unterschrieben
Es ist schon länger ein offenes Geheimnis, dass Xabi Alonso bald bei Real Madrid an der Seitenlinie stehen soll. Nachdem er sich am Sonntag nach dem letzten Heimspiel mit Leverkusen von den Fans verabschiedet hat, soll er nun bei den Königlichen einen Vertrag bis 2028 unterschrieben haben. Dies berichtet Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano. So solle Alonso bereits mit zur Klub-WM in den USA reisen. (nih)
epa12091887 Head coach Xabi Alonso of Leverkusen is honoured and bid farewell at his last home game as coach for Leverkusen after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Bor ...
Bild: keystone
Wirtz scheinbar einig mit Bayern München
Wie die deutsche Zeitung Bild berichtet, hat sich Florian Wirtz mit Bayern München auf einen Wechsel geeinigt.

Schon lange wird bei Florian Wirtz darüber spekuliert, dass er von Bayer Leverkusen zum deutschen Rekordmeister wechseln wird. Nun soll mit der Einigung zwischen Spielern und dem möglichen zukünftigen Verein der erste Schritt gemacht worden sein. Allerdings gab es bisher noch keine Verhandlungen zwischen den beiden Vereinen. Bei Leverkusen hat Wirtz noch einen Vertrag bis 2027. (riz)

Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 140 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 43 Spiele, 16 Tore, 13 Assist
Leverkusen&#039;s Florian Wirtz ahead of the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Berlin at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Martin ...
Bild: keystone
Alonso wird wahrscheinlich neuer Trainer bei Real Madrid
Lange Zeit wurde darüber spekuliert, dass Xabi Alonso nach dieser Saison das Traineramt bei Real Madrid übernehmen wird. Wie die spanische Zeitung «Marca» am Freitagmorgen berichtet, wird Alonso nach dieser Spielzeit von Bayer Leverkusen zu Real Madrid wechseln. Den Medienberichten zufolge wird der Spanier einen Vertrag bis 2028 unterschreiben.

Am Freitagnachmittag hat nun Xabi Alonso bestätigt das er Leverkusen nach dieser Saison verlassen wird: «Diese Woche haben der Klub und ich beschlossen, dass diese beiden Spiele die letzten für mich als Bayer-Leverkusen-Trainer sein werden.» Allerdings wollte Alonso noch nicht sagen, welches seine nächste Station sein wird: «Es ist nicht der Moment, darüber zu sprechen.»

Bereits als Spieler war der 43-Jährige bei den Königlichen aktiv und wurde im Jahr 2014 Champions-League-Sieger. Nun wird er die Nachfolge von Erfolgstrainer Carlo Ancelotti antreten. Bei Bayer Leverkusen steht Alonso seit 2022 an der Seitenlinie und gewann letztes Jahr ungeschlagen die deutsche Bundesliga. Noch heute soll die offizielle Bestätigung erfolgen, das deutsche Fussballmagazin Kicker hat bereits vermeldet, dass Alonso die Spieler von Leverkusen über den Wechsel informiert hat. (riz)
Alena Bienz wechselt zu Freiburg
Nach drei Jahren in Köln zieht Alena Bienz weiter. Die Schweizer Nationalspielerin wechselt im Sommer innerhalb der Bundesliga zu Freiburg.

Über Vertragsinhalte haben beide Klubs Stillschweigen vereinbart, wie die Breisgauerinnen auf ihrer Website schreiben. In Freiburg trifft die Luzernerin mit Svenja Fölmli, Julia Stierli und Leela Egli auf drei Landsfrauen.

Die 22-jährige Bienz wechselte im Sommer 2022 von Luzern nach Köln, wo sie sich schnell als Stammspielerin etablierte. In dieser Saison kam sie für den Tabellenzehnten der Bundesliga in 20 von 21 Ligapartien zum Einsatz. (nih/sda)

Alena Bienz 🇨🇭
Alter: 22 Jahre
Position: Mittelfeld
Bilanz 2024/25: 24 Spiele, 1 Tor, 1 Assist

Ancelotti und Real Madrid einigen sich wohl auf Vertragsende
Carlo Ancelotti und Real Madrid haben sich angeblich auf eine Vertragsauflösung geeinigt. Dies berichtet «The Athletic». So werde der Italiener die Königlichen nach dieser Saison verlassen, an die Klub-WM wird der 65-Jährige das Team bereits nicht mehr begleiten. Eigentlich wäre sein Vertrag noch bis 2026 gültig gewesen. Noch seien zwar einige Formalitäten zu klären, doch solle das Aus noch vor Saisonende kommuniziert werden – womöglich bereits nach dem Clasico vom nächsten Wochenende.

Damit wäre Ancelottis Weg zu Brasiliens Nationalteam frei. Zuletzt gab es aber auch Gerüchte über Interesse aus Saudi-Arabien. Als Favorit für seine Nachfolge in Madrid gilt Leverkusens Xabi Alonso. (nih)
Real Madrid&#039;s head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 4, 2025. ...
Bild: keystone
GC entlässt Sportchef Schwarz
Knall beim Rekordmeister: Der Grasshopper Club Zürich entlässt Sportchef Stephan Schwarz, dies vermeldet der Blick am Montagnachmittag. Schwarz kam erst vor etwas mehr als einem Jahr zu GC und muss nun seinen Posten bereits räumen.

Trotz den zuletzt schwachen Leistungen und gleich zwei Niederlagen in Serie gegen den direkten Konkurrenten Winterthur bleibt Tomas Oral auf der Trainerbank der Hoppers. GC befindet sich aktuell in akuter Abstiegsgefahr und hat gleich viele Punkte auf dem Konto wie Schlusslicht Winterthur, noch sind in der Super League vier Spiele zu absolvieren. (riz)
Stephan Schwarz, Sportchef des Grasshopper Club Zuerich, links, und Tomas Oral, neuer Cheftrainer des Grasshopper Club Zuerich, rechts, waehrend einer Medienkonferenz zu seiner Vorstellung, am Diensta ...
Bild: keystone
Trent Alexander-Arnold verlässt im Sommer Liverpool
20 Jahre sind genug! Der englische Internationale Trent Alexander-Arnold teilt auf seinem «X-Account» mit, dass er im Sommer den FC Liverpool verlässt.

«Nach 20 Jahren beim FC Liverpool ist jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt gekommen, um zu bestätigen, dass ich den Klub Ende Saison verlasse», schreibt der 26-jährige Verteidiger. Wohin es ihn ziehen wird, verriet er nicht. Gerüchteweise steht ein Wechsel zu Real Madrid zur Diskussion.

Auch der FC Liverpool, der neue Meister in England, bestätigte den Abgang von Alexander-Arnold. Er sei als Sechsjähriger in die Liverpool-Academy gekommen, habe mit 17 in der 1. Mannschaft debütiert und seither acht Titel mit dem Klub gewonnen, so Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gilt dank seiner Schnelligkeit und seiner Technik als einer der allerbesten Verteidiger der Welt. (riz/sda)

Steven Zuber verlängert beim FCZ bis 2027
Der 33-jährige Steven Zuber hat beim FC Zürich für ein weiteres Jahr unterschrieben. Zuber kam im Winter von AEK Athen zum Super-League-Klub und sorgte aufgrund seiner GC-Vergangenheit für grosse Diskussionen in den Fanlagern beider Zürcher Vereine. Nun verlängert der Mittelfeldspieler seinen Vertrag bis 2027, wie der FCZ mitteilt. «Für mich war es wichtig, dass ich an einem Ort bin, an dem ich mich wohlfühle, mich weiterentwickeln und stetig dazu lernen kann. Dies ist beim FCZ definitiv der Fall, deshalb habe ich meinen Vertrag früher als angedacht verlängert», erklärte Zuber. Ausserdem bereite ihm die Arbeit mit den jungen Spielern sehr viel Freude. Trotz seiner sieben Tore in den bisher 16 Spielen verpasste Zuber mit dem FCZ die Meisterrunde der Super League. (nih)

Steven Zuber 🇨🇭
Alter: 33 Jahre
Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 21 Spiele, 8 Tore, 1 Assist

Leverkusen hat den Nachfolger für Alonso angeblich gefunden
Rund um den Trainerposten bei Leverkusen verdichten sich die Hinweise auf eine baldige Entscheidung. Zwar schweigt Xabi Alonso weiterhin öffentlich zu seiner Zukunft, doch im Hintergrund scheint sich etwas zu bewegen.

Nach Informationen des «Kicker» soll sich Leverkusens Führungsriege nämlich bereits auf einen Nachfolger festgelegt haben: Erik ten Hag. Demnach sei man mit dem Niederländer, der zuletzt zwischen 2022 und Oktober 2024 Manchester United trainiert hat, in den Gesprächen schon weit vorangeschritten. Über eine möglicherweise bereits erzielte Einigung wird spekuliert. Weiter heisst es in dem Bericht, die Trainersuche sei «so gut wie geregelt».

Sky berichtet dagegen, dass es zwar konkrete Gespräche mit ten Hag gegeben habe, aber auch andere Kandidaten noch auf der Liste stehen sollen. (nih)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reacts on the touchline during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct ...
Bild: keystone
Lausanne bekommt wohl ManUnited-Juwel zur Leihe
Manchester United hat sich wohl das ablösefreie Juwel Enzo Kana-Biyik geschnappt. Der 18-jährige Stürmer mit auslaufendem Vertrag habe gemäss «Le Parisien» bereits bei den Red Devils unterschrieben. Auch Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano berichtete von einer Einigung. Nachdem er zuletzt in der U19 von Le Havre gespielt hat, soll Kana-Biyik aber erst einmal an anderer Stelle Erfahrung sammeln. Und da kommt Lausanne-Sport ins Spiel. Der Franzose werde vorerst an den Super-League-Klub, der wie ManUnited dem Unternehmen INEOS gehört, ausgeliehen. (nih)

Enzo Kana-Biyik 🇫🇷
Alter: 18 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: k. A.
Bilanz 2024/25: 15 Spiele, 9 Tore, 1 Assist

Saudi-Wende bei von Brasilien erzürntem Ancelotti?
Eigentlich schien der Wechsel von Real-Madrid-Coach Carlo Ancelotti zu Brasiliens Nationalteam beschlossene Sache. Doch zuletzt gab es gegenteilige Berichte. So hiess es in spanischen Medien, dass der 65-jährige Italiener erzürnt sei, dass Details aus den Verhandlungen mit dem brasilianischen Verband konstant zur Presse durchgestochen wurden. Statt eines Engagements bei der Seleção, das weiterhin eine Option sein soll, prüfe er nun einen Wechsel nach Saudi-Arabien. Dort winke ihm ein Angebot mit einem Gehalt von 50 Millionen Euro jährlich, ein konkreter Verein wird jedoch nicht genannt. (nih)
Selon les médias espagnols, Carlo Ancelotti va bien reprendre les rênes de la Seleçao
Bild: fxp-fr-sda-rtp
Ancelotti kurz vor Wechsel zu Seleção
Der Italiener Carlo Ancelotti wird wohl nicht mehr lange Trainer bei Real Madrid sein. Einen Tag nach der Niederlage im Cupfinal gegen den FC Barcelona berichten Sky und Transfer-Insider Fabrizio Romano, dass der 65-Jährige sehr nahe an einer Einigung mit dem brasilianischen Fussballverband sei. Ancelotti könnte die Königlichen demnach bereits vor Saisonende verlassen, um Brasiliens Nationalteam noch vor den nächsten Länderspielen im Juni zu übernehmen. Damit würde er Real Madrid nicht mehr an die Klub-WM führen und dem designierten Nachfolger Xabi Alonso Platz machen. (nih)
Real Madrid&#039;s head coach Carlo Ancelotti waits for the start of the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, S ...
Bild: keystone
Marcel Koller in Ägypten entlassen
Der ägyptische Spitzenklub Al-Ahly hat sich am Samstag nach dem Ausscheiden im Halbfinal der afrikanischen Champions League von Trainer Marcel Koller getrennt. Der Zürcher stand schon seit einiger Zeit unter Beschuss, am Freitag schied Al-Ahly als Titelverteidiger in Kairo gegen die Mamelodi Sundowns aus Südafrika aufgrund der Auswärtstorregel aus.

Als Koller nach dem Schlusspfiff das Spielfeld verliess, wurde er von der Tribüne aus mit Wasserflaschen beworfen. Der ehemalige Trainer von unter anderen St. Gallen, GC, Basel, Bochum, Köln und der österreichischen Nationalmannschaft hatte Al-Ahly seit seinem Amtsantritt im Jahr 2022 zu mehreren Trophäen geführt, darunter zwei Champions-League-Titel und zwei Meisterschaften. (nih/sda/apa/reu)
Al Ahly head coach Marcel Koller looks on before the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match between Al Ahly and Real Madrid at Prince Moulay Abdellah stadium in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. ...
Bild: keystone
Meisterheld Jamie Vardy verlässt Leicester City
«Auf Wiedersehen, GOAT!» Mit diesen Worten verabschiedet Leicester City seinen langjährigen Stürmer Jamie Vardy. Der wird den Klub nach «13 unglaublichen Jahren» verlassen, wie der 38-Jährige selbst verkündete. «Ich bin traurig, dass dieser Tag gekommen ist, aber ich wusste, dass es irgendwann so weit sein werde», sagte Vardy. Der 26-fache englische Nationalspieler gewann mit Leicester 2015/16 völlig überraschend die Premier League und 2021 den FA Cup. Nach dem erneuten Abstieg in die zweite Liga wird die Legende der «Foxes» den Verein im Sommer nach Ablauf seines Vertrags verlassen. (nih)
Analyse
Schon wieder steigen alle Aufsteiger ab – die Premier League hat ein grosses Problem
Jamie Vardy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Alter: 38 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 1 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 32 Spiele, 8 Tore, 3 Assists


Ex-Sion-Profi vor Wechsel zu ManUnited
Matheus Cunha, in der Saison 2017/18 beim FC Sion unter Vertrag, steht offenbar vor einem Wechsel zu Manchester United. Das berichten mehrere britische Medien, darunter die BBC und die «Daily Mail», übereinstimmend. Demnach könnte der brasilianische Stürmer von den Wolverhampton Wanderers durch eine Ausstiegsklausel in seinem Vertrag in Höhe von rund 73 Millionen Euro zu den Red Devils wechseln.

Der 25-Jährige erzielte in dieser Saison 14 Ligatreffer und könnte in den Augen der Verantwortlichen bei ManUnited genau der Knipser sein, den das Team von Ruben Amorim braucht. Rasmus Höjlund und Joshua Zirkzee konnten diese Rolle bisher nicht erfüllen. Angeblich sollen aber auch Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea und Newcastle an Cunha, der auch für die Bundesligisten Leipzig und Hertha BSC sowie Atlético Madrid aktiv war, interessiert sein. (nih/t-online)

Matheus Cunha 🇧🇷
Alter: 25 Jahre
Position: Mittelstürmer
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 31 Spiele, 16 Tore, 4 Assists
Wolverhampton Wanderers&#039; Matheus Cunha celebrates scoring his side&#039;s second goal during the British Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton, at Molineux, ...
Bild: keystone
Tah wird Leverkusen verlassen
Nach zehn Jahren bei Bayer Leverkusen wird Jonathan Tah den Verein verlassen. Dies bestätigte der Abwehrspieler nach dem Spiel gegen St.Pauli. «Der Verein weiss darüber Bescheid. Und es ist wie die ganze Zeit auch schon alles sehr offen kommuniziert von mir», sagte Tah nach dem Unentschieden gegen den Aufsteiger.

Seit 2015 steht der 29-Jährige bei Bayer unter Vertrag und deutete bereits am Anfang der Saison an, dass er seinen auslaufenden Vertrag nicht verlängern wird. Den grössten Erfolg feierte Tah im letzten Jahr mit Leverkusen, damals konnte die Meisterschaft und der DFB-Pokal gewonnen werden. Wohin der deutsche Nationalspieler wechseln wird, ist noch unklar, als ein möglicher neuer Arbeitgeber gilt der FC Barcelona. (riz)

Jonathan Tah 🇩🇪
Alter: 29 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidigung
Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 3 Tore
epa12003882 Leverkusen&#039;s Jonathan Tah in action during the DFB Cup semi final match between Arminia Bielefeld and Bayer 04 Leverkusen in Bielefeld, Germany, 01 April 2025. EPA/CHRISTOPHER NEUNDOR ...
Bild: keystone
Moubandje beendet Karriere
Der 21-fache Schweizer Nationalspieler François Moubandje hat seinen Rücktritt bekanntgegeben. Der 34-jährige Linksverteidiger war seit dem vergangenen Sommer ohne Verein, nachdem sein Vertrag beim FC Sion ausgelaufen war. «Meine Karriere zu beenden ist, als würde ich mich von einem Teil von mir verabschieden», schrieb er auf Instagram. «Aber im Grunde fühle ich, dass die Zeit reif ist.»

Moubandje, der an der EM 2016 und an der WM 2018 ohne Einsatz im Nati-Kader stand, lief in rund 300 Profispielen auf. Die Hälfte davon bestritt er für den FC Toulouse. (ram)
epa05866149 Swiss national soccer team defender Jacques Francois Moubandje poses before his team&#039;s training session at the Olympique de la Pontaise stadium in Lausanne, Switzerland, 23 March 2017 ...
Bild: EPA/KEYSTONE
Van Dijk bleibt in Liverpool
Dem FC Liverpool bleibt nach Mohamed Salah ein weiterer Schlüsselspieler erhalten. Verteidiger und Captain Virgil van Dijk unterschrieb für zwei weitere Jahre bei den «Reds».

«Ich bin sehr glücklich und stolz», liess der Niederländer verlauten. «Es ist ein Gefühl der Freude.» Der 33-Jährige wechselte 2018 von Southampton nach Liverpool, wo er 2019 die Champions League gewann, 2020 den Meistertitel und 2022 den FA Cup. (ram)

Virgil van Dijk 🇳🇱
Alter: 33 Jahre
Position: Innenverteidigung
Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 44 Spiele, 4 Tore
Hassane bleibt ein Grasshopper
Die Grasshoppers zogen die Kaufoption für den beninischen Nationalspieler Imourane Hassane. Die Mannschaft aus der Super League bindet den 21-jährigen defensiven Mittelfeldspieler bis 2028. Hassane stiess im Januar zu den Zürchern und kam bereits zu neun Einsätzen in der Meisterschaft. (nih/sda)

Imourane Hassane 🇧🇯
Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
Alter: 22 Jahre
Marktwert: 100'000 Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 9 Spiele
Dirk Abels (GC), links, und Imourane Hassane (GC), rechts, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Regular Season der Swiss Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem Grasshopper Club Zuerich im Stad ...
Bild: keystone
Mohamed Salah bleibt in Liverpool
Die Verhandlungen zwischen Mohamed Salah und dem FC Liverpool zogen sich lange hin. Zwischendurch sah es stark danach aus, dass der Ägypter die Reds im Sommer nach Ablauf seines Vertrags verlässt. Besonders aus Saudi-Arabien habe starkes Interesse bestanden. Doch nun hat Salah in Liverpool einen neuen Vertrag unterschrieben. Die genaue Laufzeit wurde nicht genannt, gemäss englischer Medien betrage sie aber zwei Jahre.

Salah, einst beim FC Basel gross geworden, spielt bereits seit acht Jahren an der Anfield Road und ist ein Publikumsliebling. Trainer Jürgen Klopp hatte den Ägypter von der AS Roma nach England geholt. In 394 Spielen traf er 243 Mal für Liverpool und steht damit an dritter Stelle der treffsichersten Spieler in der Klubgeschichte. Allein in dieser Saison kommt der 32-Jährige schon wieder auf 32 Tore, davon 27 in der Premier League. (nih/sda/dpa)

Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬
Position: Rechtsaussen
Alter: 32 Jahre
Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2024/25: 45 Spiele, 32 Tore, 22 Assists
Liverpool&#039;s Mohamed Salah runs during the EFL Cup final soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) Britain Soccer ...
Bild: keystone

