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Amerika ist definitiv eine Idiokratie – die besten Karikaturen der Woche

Amerika ist jetzt definitiv eine Idiokratie – die Karikaturen der Woche

Das aktuelle Geschehen in und um Trumpistan im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
30.05.2026, 06:0830.05.2026, 06:09

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche?

Sleepy Don

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— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 19:59
«Na ja, ich bin froh, dass wenigstens einer von uns schlafen kann.»

Eilmeldung: Unter Trump haben die USA nun definitiv die Staatsform «Idiokratie» erreicht

Die USA sind eine Idiokratie: Das Weisse Haus, vorher und nachher (2026).
Bild: Reddit

Wobei auch Kleptokratie ins Schwarze trifft

#trump #grift #trumparch #news

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2026 um 01:04
Trumps «riesiger» Triumphbogen. «Grift» ist ein englischer Slang-Begriff und bezeichnet einen Betrug, eine Schwindelei oder das Erschleichen von Geld/Vorteilen.

Perfektes Meme-Futter

Meme zu Trump Weisses Haus
«Waffen, Rassismus, Faschismus» vs. «Gesundheitsvorsorge, Bildung, Demokratie»Bild: Reddit

Brot und Spiele – aber von diesem Gegner kann Trump nicht ablenken

Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 00:04

Die Amis wundern sich ernsthaft, warum viel weniger Leute ihr Land besuchen wollen?

No idea

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— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 13:30
«Warum ist der Tourismus im Land der Freiheit so stark zurückgegangen?»

Wie gehts der US-Wirtschaft? Das ist Ansichtsache...

5/29/2029- The Economy www.timesfreepress.com/news/2026/ma...

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— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2026 um 00:06

Apropos «Weltwirtschaft»

Backside of the world economy. Cartoon published today in Belgian newspaper @demorgen.be: www.demorgen.be/puzzels-cart... #environment #nature #economy #pollution

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— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 26. Mai 2026 um 12:57

Die KI-Pläne der Techgiganten werden zur Umweltbedrohung

AI slop #datacenters

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— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2026 um 19:51
«Schatz... haben wir vergessen, gegen das neue Rechenzentrum zu protestieren?»

Die perfekte Frage für rechtspopulistische Klimawandel-Verharmloser à la Trump

I happened to live in Lexington, KY when Joel Pett drew this for the Lexington Herald-Leader. It has stuck with me all these years because it's so dead-on the type of idiocy climate change deniers engage in.

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— unpersoned.bsky.social (@unpersoned.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 17:45
«Was, wenn das alles nur ein grosser Schwindel ist und wir eine bessere Welt umsonst erschaffen?» – «Klima-Konferenz (Ziele): Energieunabhängigkeit, Erhaltung der Regenwälder, Nachhaltigkeit, grüne Arbeitsplätze, lebenswerte Städte, erneuerbare Energien, sauberes Wasser, saubere Luft, gesunde Kinder.»

Das bislang beste Porträt des bösartigen Narzissten

The narcissist. Today’s cartoon by Vasco Gargalo. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Trump #narcissism #vanity #arrogance

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— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 28. Mai 2026 um 06:26

Sein Irankrieg dauert an

Cash Or Credit. Newsday.com/matt

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— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 23:58

US-Spruch der Woche

Screenshot: Tweet zu USA: Arme Leute, die Reiche verteidigen
Screenshot: x.com
«Zu beobachten, wie Menschen, die meist weniger als 40'000 Dollar im Jahr verdienen, davon sprechen, dass eine Anhebung des Mindestlohns die Wirtschaft ruinieren würde, ist eines der eindrucksvollsten Beispiele für das Stockholm-Syndrom, das ich je gesehen habe.»

Trumps Bullshit-Bingo geht munter weiter

Another Spin? Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org

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— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 20:47
«Bereit für die nächste Runde?»

Ja ja, die Iraner sind kurz vor dem Aufgeben

#trump #cagefight #whitehouse #news #iran #war

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— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 00:31
Käfigkampf des Weissen Hauses: «Sag mir Bescheid, wenn du bereit bist, aufzugeben!»

Die Strasse von Hormus erweist sich als Sackgasse (für die Amis)

Cartoon

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— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2026 um 17:05
Trumps Buch «The Art of the Deal», «Kapitel 1: Die Wichtigkeit von Hebelwirkung».

Mit diesem neuen Ballsaal-Design holt Trump den Iran garantiert zurück an den Verhandlungstisch

Meme zu Ballsaal Trump Iran (Mai 2026)
meme: Reddit

Zum WM-Auftakt: Fifa-Präsident Infantino könnte ihm mal wieder einen Preis verleihen

Trump DOPE (Mai 2026)
«Dope» stammt aus dem Englischen und hat zwei sehr unterschiedliche Hauptbedeutungen: Im alltäglichen Slang bedeutet es «cool» oder «grossartig», während es sich ursprünglich auf «Drogen» bezieht.meme: Reddit

Was ein paar Punkte auf einer präsidialen Unterschrift bringen 😅

Trump-Unterschrift mit Punkten, Meme (2026)
«Wenn man Punkte auf Trumps Unterschrift setzt, sieht es aus wie eine (Ku-Klux-)Klan-Kundgebung»meme: Reddit

Niemand steht über dem Gesetz?

I can no longer teach with confidence or a straight face that in America no one is above the law, or, that the Rule of Law will prevail at the highest levels of our justice system.

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— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2026 um 15:49
Der Begriff «Shadow Docket» (wörtlich: Schatten-Prozessliste) bezeichnet im US-Rechtssystem das Eilverfahren des Obersten Gerichtshofs (Supreme Court), bei dem Entscheidungen im Eiltempo, ohne öffentliche Anhörung und oft ohne ausführliche Begründung gefällt werden.

USA Trump Baustelle, nächste US-Präsidentschaftswahl (2026)
«Liebe Welt: Die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika sind wegen Renovierungsarbeiten geschlossen. Wir hoffen, in vier zwei Jahren unter neuer Leitung wieder zu öffnen.»meme: Reddit

Wir enden auch heute positiv: Die Ukraine kämpft mutig weiter – und lässt die Russen alt aussehen

Russian bombs on Kyiv. Or for that matter, the whole of Ukraine. #Kiev #Kyiv #bombs #russia #putin #ukraine @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social

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— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 14:11

Bonus

This is Buzz. He performs a big stretch ritual before enjoying his daily ice cube. Please do not interrupt. 14/10 (IG: goldenhrbuzz)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 27. Mai 2026 um 18:42

Und jetzt ohne Umweg ins prächtige Wochenende

This is Daisy. She doesn't have time for all this pet gate nonsense. Has things to do and places to pee. 13/10 (IG: toyobsessed_and_unimpressed)

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— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 29. Mai 2026 um 00:19

(dsc)

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