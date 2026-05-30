Amerika ist definitiv eine Idiokratie – die besten Karikaturen der Woche

Amerika ist jetzt definitiv eine Idiokratie – die Karikaturen der Woche
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter watson-User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉
Und wie war deine Woche?
Sleepy Don— Dave Whamond (@davewhamond.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 19:59
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Eilmeldung: Unter Trump haben die USA nun definitiv die Staatsform «Idiokratie» erreicht
Wobei auch Kleptokratie ins Schwarze trifft
#trump #grift #trumparch #news— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2026 um 01:04
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Perfektes Meme-Futter
Brot und Spiele – aber von diesem Gegner kann Trump nicht ablenken
Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 00:04
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Die Amis wundern sich ernsthaft, warum viel weniger Leute ihr Land besuchen wollen?
No idea— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 13:30
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Wie gehts der US-Wirtschaft? Das ist Ansichtsache...
5/29/2029- The Economy www.timesfreepress.com/news/2026/ma...— Clay Bennett (@claybennett.bsky.social) 29. Mai 2026 um 00:06
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Apropos «Weltwirtschaft»
Backside of the world economy. Cartoon published today in Belgian newspaper @demorgen.be: www.demorgen.be/puzzels-cart... #environment #nature #economy #pollution— Tjeerd Royaards (@tjeerdroyaards.com) 26. Mai 2026 um 12:57
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Die KI-Pläne der Techgiganten werden zur Umweltbedrohung
AI slop #datacenters— Dennis Goris | Cartoons (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2026 um 19:51
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Die perfekte Frage für rechtspopulistische Klimawandel-Verharmloser à la Trump
I happened to live in Lexington, KY when Joel Pett drew this for the Lexington Herald-Leader. It has stuck with me all these years because it's so dead-on the type of idiocy climate change deniers engage in.— unpersoned.bsky.social (@unpersoned.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 17:45
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Das bislang beste Porträt des bösartigen Narzissten
The narcissist. Today’s cartoon by Vasco Gargalo. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com #Trump #narcissism #vanity #arrogance— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 28. Mai 2026 um 06:26
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Sein Irankrieg dauert an
Cash Or Credit. Newsday.com/matt— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 23:58
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US-Spruch der Woche
Trumps Bullshit-Bingo geht munter weiter
Another Spin? Follow my cartoons and accompanying written commentary on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com For @contrariannews.org— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 20:47
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Ja ja, die Iraner sind kurz vor dem Aufgeben
#trump #cagefight #whitehouse #news #iran #war— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 28. Mai 2026 um 00:31
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Die Strasse von Hormus erweist sich als Sackgasse (für die Amis)
Cartoon— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 27. Mai 2026 um 17:05
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Mit diesem neuen Ballsaal-Design holt Trump den Iran garantiert zurück an den Verhandlungstisch
Zum WM-Auftakt: Fifa-Präsident Infantino könnte ihm mal wieder einen Preis verleihen
Was ein paar Punkte auf einer präsidialen Unterschrift bringen 😅
Niemand steht über dem Gesetz?
I can no longer teach with confidence or a straight face that in America no one is above the law, or, that the Rule of Law will prevail at the highest levels of our justice system.— Marc Murphy (@murphycartoons.bsky.social) 25. Mai 2026 um 15:49
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Wir enden auch heute positiv: Die Ukraine kämpft mutig weiter – und lässt die Russen alt aussehen
Russian bombs on Kyiv. Or for that matter, the whole of Ukraine. #Kiev #Kyiv #bombs #russia #putin #ukraine @cartoonmovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 26. Mai 2026 um 14:11
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Bonus
This is Buzz. He performs a big stretch ritual before enjoying his daily ice cube. Please do not interrupt. 14/10 (IG: goldenhrbuzz)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 27. Mai 2026 um 18:42
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Und jetzt ohne Umweg ins prächtige Wochenende
This is Daisy. She doesn't have time for all this pet gate nonsense. Has things to do and places to pee. 13/10 (IG: toyobsessed_and_unimpressed)— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 29. Mai 2026 um 00:19
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(dsc)