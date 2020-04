Prominente Mitglieder der Demokratiebewegung in Hongkong festgenommen

Crackdown on protest never stops even during the outbreak of #WuhanVirus. At least 12 prominent democrats and ex--/lawmaker have been arrested this morning: Martin Lee, Jimmy Lai, Albert Ho, Raphael Wong, @loktinau Au Nok Hin, Lee Cheuk Yan, Leung Kwok Hung, Jimmy Sham...... pic.twitter.com/rDdn1jYnAR