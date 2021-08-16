Taliban: «Der Krieg in Afghanistan ist vorbei»

Irans Präsident Ebrahim Raisi hat an die Taliban im Nachbarland Afghanistan appelliert, eine nationale Einigung anzustreben. Dies sei es, was Afghanistan in erster Linie für Frieden und Stabilität brauche, sagte Raisi am Montag.



Der Rückzug der USA sei eine Chance für alle politischen Gruppen, diese Einigung über interne Verhandlungen zu erreichen. «Als Nachbar und Bruder Afghanistans» werde der Iran das afghanische Volk auf diesem Weg weiterhin unterstützen, so Raisi laut Webportal des Präsidialamts.



Im Iran gibt es Differenzen, wie die Regierung demnächst mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban umgehen soll. Einige politischen Kreise in Teheran sind der Auffassung, dass die Taliban sich verändert haben und nicht mehr die islamistische Bewegung der letzten Jahre seien und daher auch nicht mehr als Feind eingestuft werden sollten. Andere jedoch sagen, dass die jüngsten Entwicklungen genau das Gegenteil bewiesen haben. Ausserdem bleibe der schiitische Iran für die sunnitischen Taliban-Extremisten stets ein religiöser Erzfeind.

Aus Angst um die Sicherheit seiner Diplomaten hat Teheran deren Zahl in der Botschaft in Kabul auf ein Minimum reduziert. Im Iran wurde insbesondere eine Wiederholung des Massakers von 1998 befürchtet. Damals stürmten Taliban das iranische Konsulat in Masar-i-Scharif und töteten zehn Diplomaten sowie den Korrespondenten der staatliche Nachrichtenagentur IRNA. Der Vorfall hatte damals fast zu einem militärischen Konflikt zwischen dem Iran und den Taliban geführt, der jedoch nach einer UN-Vermittlung verhindern werden konnte.

(sda/dpa)