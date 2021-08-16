Taliban: «Der Krieg in Afghanistan ist vorbei»

Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Am Flughafen spielen sich dramatische Szenen ab.
#US Evacuations out of #Kabul, #Afghanistan have currently been suspended as US Forces work to secure the tarmac and outer perimeter of the airport.— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 16, 2021
" Uzbekistan's military says Afghan Air Force plane crashed near border" pic.twitter.com/j18ys0bnq4— Manu Gómez (@GDarkconrad) August 16, 2021
Following latest developments in #Afghanistan, and after intense contacts with partners in the past days and hours, I decided to convene an extraordinary VTC of EU Foreign Ministers #FAC tomorrow afternoon for a first assessment.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 16, 2021
BREAKING: URGENT:— Wars on the Brink (@WOTB07) August 16, 2021
Apocalyptic scenes at the Kabul International Airport, Afghan people are running along a U.S Aircraft and hanging onto its wings.
They are desperate to leave #Afghanistanpic.twitter.com/025jlDFBxy
Additional footage has started circulating of locals sitting on the C17 wheel apron earlier today as she taxied the runway in #Kabul, #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/3X0Cul7l9f— Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) August 16, 2021
Painful to see. In a desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan, 3 Afghans held onto the wheels of a departing U.S. Air Force C-17. Needless to say, they fell to their deaths when the plane took off. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/TfnVGiGXkT— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 16, 2021
BREAKING As a C-17 is taxiing at Kabul Airport, an Apache helicopter is trying to remove Afghans from the runway pic.twitter.com/KUFqbCKL70— AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) August 16, 2021
Airport #Kabul right now. #Taliban are trying to enter… people fleeing …#Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/0hABAlXksK— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) August 16, 2021
It is chaos at Kabul airport. Planes are taking off and landing and people are running across the runway. pic.twitter.com/kKrg667AQB— Sowaibah Hanifie (@SowaibahH) August 16, 2021
Menschenrechtsaktivistin zu mir gerade jetzt: Lage am Flughafen in #Kabul spitzt sich dramatisch zu. US Militär feuert Warnschüsse und im Flughafengebäude sind die Taliban und liefern sich Gefechte mit amerikanischen Sicherheitskräften. Wir hören die Schusssalven.. #Afghanishtan pic.twitter.com/hkTBRxHd85— Natalie Amiri (@NatalieAmiri) August 16, 2021
Over the past several days I have been in close contact with my national security team to give them direction on how to protect our interests and values as we end our military mission in Afghanistan.— President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2021
Read my full statement: https://t.co/C1f68bQaUQ