Taliban: «Der Krieg in Afghanistan ist vorbei»

    Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

    Taliban-Kämpfer im Präsidentenpalast in der Hauptstadt Kabul. Bild: keystone

    Liveticker

    Jetzt spricht Ignazio Cassis zur Situation in Afghanistan

    Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Am Flughafen spielen sich dramatische Szenen ab.

    16.08.21, 15:45 16.08.21, 16:09

    Die Pressekonferenz mit Ignazio Cassis ab 16 Uhr live:

    Video: watson

    Liveticker: 2020-08-16: Taliban in Afghanistan

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    16:01
    Der Auftritt von Ignazio Cassis verzögert sich
    Start der Pressekonferenz ist um 16.15 Uhr.
    15:40
    Noch 26 Schweizer in Afghanistan – Bundesrat informiert um 16 Uhr
    epa09324006 The Federal Council, Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, Ignazio Cassis attends the flower laying ceremony at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, 05 July 2021. Swiss Federal Councilor Ignazio Cassis makes an official visit to the Baltic states from 4 to 8 July 2021. EPA/Toms Kalnins
    Um 16 Uhr tritt Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis vor die Medien und nimmt Stellung zur aktuellen Lage in Afghanistan. Wie das Aussenministerium gegenüber Blick.ch sagt, hält die Botschaft in Islamabad noch Kontakt zu 26 Schweizern, die sich noch in Afghanistan befinden. Ob und wann sie ausgeflogen werden können, sei noch unklar. Wir berichten um 16 Uhr live.
    15:06
    Trumps Ex-Berater Bolton: Afghanistan fällt zurück ins Mittelalter
    ARCHIV - John Bolton, damaliger nationaler Sicherheitsberater der USA, im Sommer 2019. Foto: Patrick Semansky/AP/dpa
    Afghanistan wird infolge der Machtübernahme durch die Taliban nach Ansicht des früheren nationalen Sicherheitsberaters John Bolton «zurück ins 15. Jahrhundert» fallen. Die militant-islamistischen Taliban seine eine Gruppe des «mittelalterlichen, religiösen Fanatismus», sagte Bolton am Montag dem Radiosender NPR.

    Die Taliban hätten kein Interesse an einer Zusammenarbeit mit der internationalen Gemeinschaft und würden schon bald wieder islamistischen Terrorgruppen Schutz bieten, warnte er.

    Der Republikaner Bolton war unter Ex-Präsident George W. Bush US-Botschafter bei den Vereinten Nationen, dem früheren Präsidenten Donald Trump diente er zeitweise als nationaler Sicherheitsberater. Trump hatte ihn 2019 wegen Meinungsverschiedenheiten rausgeworfen.

    Bolton bezeichnete die Machtübernahme durch die Taliban als «katastrophales Versagen amerikanischer Führung». Präsident Joe Biden hätte an der von Trump vorgegebenen «falschen» Politik eines Abkommens mit den Taliban und eines Abzug aus Afghanistan festgehalten und diese Strategie dann auch noch vermasselt, sagte Bolton über den Demokraten. Er sagte, Trump hätte vermutlich genauso gehandelt wie nun Biden. Für die Sicherheit der USA hätten US-Truppen aber in Afghanistan bleiben sollen, kritisierte Bolton. (sda/dpa)
    15:01
    Evakuierungsflüge sind ausgesetzt
    Vom Flughafen Kabul gehen derzeit keine Evakuierungsflüge ab. Die Rollbahn ist blockiert durch die verzweifelten Menschen, die aus dem Land fliehen wollen, so ein Sprecher des deutschen Aussenministeriums gegenüber der Nachrichtenagentur Reuters.

    Der Osint-Account «Aurora Intel» bestätigt die Aussagen. Derweil arbeiten die US-Soldaten an der Sicherung des Rollfelds und des Flughafens.


    14:13
    Afghanisches Kampfflugzeug in Usbekistan abgestürzt
    Ein afghanisches Kampfflugzeug ist im Süden des Nachbarlandes Usbekistan in Zentralasien abgestürzt. Zu dem Vorfall sei es am Sonntagabend nach der Einnahme der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban gekommen, teilte das usbekische Aussenministerium am Montag der russischen Staatsagentur Tass mit.

    Das usbekische Nachrichtenportal «Gazeta.uz» berichtete zuvor, die Maschine sei in der Provinz Surchandarja aus noch ungeklärter Ursache abgestürzt. Mindestens ein Pilot habe sich mit einem Fallschirm retten können. Er sei in ein Krankenhaus gebracht worden. Unklar war, ob der Pilot vor den Taliban fliehen wollte oder weshalb das Flugzeug über Usbekistan flog. (sda/dpa)
    14:12
    EU-Aussenminister beraten bei Sonderkonferenz über Afghanistan
    Die Aussenminister der EU-Länder kommen angesichts der faktischen Machtübernahme der Taliban in Afghanistan am Dienstagnachmittag zu einer ausserordentlichen Videokonferenz zusammen. Das kündigte der EU-Aussenbeauftragte Josep Borrell am Montag auf Twitter an.


    Die Ministerinnen und Minister sollen demnach eine erste Bewertung der Lage vornehmen. «Afghanistan steht an einem Scheideweg»,     schrieb Borrell zudem. Die Sicherheit und das Wohlergehen der Afghaninnen und Afghanen sowie die internationale Sicherheit stünden auf dem Spiel. (sda/dpa)
    14:01
    Irans Präsident appelliert für nationale Einigung in Afghanistan
    Irans Präsident Ebrahim Raisi hat an die Taliban im Nachbarland Afghanistan appelliert, eine nationale Einigung anzustreben. Dies sei es, was Afghanistan in erster Linie für Frieden und Stabilität brauche, sagte Raisi am Montag.

    Der Rückzug der USA sei eine Chance für alle politischen Gruppen, diese Einigung über interne Verhandlungen zu erreichen. «Als Nachbar und Bruder Afghanistans» werde der Iran das afghanische Volk auf diesem Weg weiterhin unterstützen, so Raisi laut Webportal des Präsidialamts.

    Im Iran gibt es Differenzen, wie die Regierung demnächst mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban umgehen soll. Einige politischen Kreise in Teheran sind der Auffassung, dass die Taliban sich verändert haben und nicht mehr die islamistische Bewegung der letzten Jahre seien und daher auch nicht mehr als Feind eingestuft werden sollten. Andere jedoch sagen, dass die jüngsten Entwicklungen genau das Gegenteil bewiesen haben. Ausserdem bleibe der schiitische Iran für die sunnitischen Taliban-Extremisten stets ein religiöser Erzfeind.
    President Ebrahim Raisi delivers a speech after taking his oath as president in a ceremony at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. The inauguration of Raisi, a protégé of Iran's supreme leader, completes hard-liners' dominance of all branches of government in the Islamic Republic. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi) Ebrahim Raisi
    Aus Angst um die Sicherheit seiner Diplomaten hat Teheran deren Zahl in der Botschaft in Kabul auf ein Minimum reduziert. Im Iran wurde insbesondere eine Wiederholung des Massakers von 1998 befürchtet. Damals stürmten Taliban das iranische Konsulat in Masar-i-Scharif und töteten zehn Diplomaten sowie den Korrespondenten der staatliche Nachrichtenagentur IRNA. Der Vorfall hatte damals fast zu einem militärischen Konflikt zwischen dem Iran und den Taliban geführt, der jedoch nach einer UN-Vermittlung verhindern werden konnte.
    (sda/dpa)
    13:58
    Karsai-Sprecher: Führen Gespräche mit den Taliban
    Nach der faktischen Machtübernahme durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban in Afghanistan sollen Gespräche zwischen Politikern und Vertretern der Islamisten laufen. Das teilte ein Sprecher des ehemaligen Präsidenten Hamid Karsai der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Montag mit.

    In einem ersten Schritt habe man betont, dass das Leben und das Vermögen der Bevölkerung sowie die öffentliche Infrastruktur geschützt werden müssten,     sagte der Sprecher weiter. Einen Kommentar von Taliban-Seite gab es dazu zunächst nicht.

    Nach der Flucht des Präsidenten Aschraf Ghani am Sonntag ist nach Angaben Karsais ein Koordinierungsrat für eine friedliche Übergabe der Macht gebildet worden. Ihm gehören der Vorsitzende des Nationalen Versöhnungsrates, Abdullah Abdullah, der ehemalige Kriegsfürst Gulbuddin Hekmatjar und Karsai selbst an.
    Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
    Es gab keine Angaben dazu, wo die Gespräche stattfinden und wer von Taliban-Seite daran teilnimmt. Es ist zudem insgesamt unklar, ob die Islamisten dazu bereit sind, nach ihrem rasanten militärischen Erfolg die Macht mit anderen Politikern im Land zu teilen. (sda/dpa)
    13:55
    Niederlande schicken mehrere Militärflugzeuge nach Afghanistan
    Die Niederlande wollen mehrere Militärflugzeuge nach Afghanistan schicken, um eigene Bürger sowie lokale Mitarbeiter zu evakuieren. Eine Maschine sei bereits unterwegs, teilte Verteidigungsministerin Ank Bijleveld am Montag über Twitter mit.
    epa09412709 Dutch outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference about easing the coronavirus pandemic measures, in The Hague, The Nethrlands, 13 August 2021. EPA/BART MAAT
    Zunächst sollten «Dolmetscher, lokales Personal der Botschaft und Familien» evakuiert werden. Das Ministerium machte bisher keine Angaben, um wie viele Menschen es geht. Unklar war auch, wann die Maschine in Kabul eintreffen soll.

    Die Niederlande würden alles tun, um eigene Bürger, Hilfskräfte und «andere, die unseren Schutz verdienen», aus Afghanistan zu holen, sagte Ministerpräsident Mark Rutte. Die Lage im Land sei aber «unübersichtlich und sehr besorgniserregend.» (sda/dpa)
    13:54
    Taliban haben überall in Kabul Posten bezogen
    Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben nach ihrer faktischen Machtübernahme in Afghanistan am Montag überall in der Hauptstadt Kabul Polizeistationen und andere Behördengebäude besetzt. Das sagten Bewohner der Stadt am Montag der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

    Auch fuhren bewaffnete Kämpfer in Militär- und Polizeiautos sowie anderen Regierungsfahrzeugen durch die Stadt. Gleichzeitig errichteten sie weitere, eigene Kontrollpunkte in manchen Strassen, wie Bewohner weiter berichteten.

    Aus dem Gesundheitsministerium hiess es in einer Erklärung vom Montag, der amtierende Gesundheitsminister Wahid Madschroh habe sich mit der Gesundheitskommission der Taliban getroffen. Demnach bedankten sich beide Seiten für die Gesundheitsdienstleistungen in dem jeweils von der anderen Seite kontrolliertem Gebiet. Der von den Taliban vorgesehene Gesundheitsminister habe alle Mitarbeiter des Gesundheitsbereiches - Männer wie Frauen - dazu aufgerufen, ihre Aufgaben im gesamten Land wieder aufzunehmen. (sda/dpa)
    13:13
    SP fordert Aufnahme von 10'000 Menschen aus Afghanistan
    Die SP fordert die Aufnahme von 10'000 Menschen aus dem an die radikalislamischen Taliban gefallenen Afghanistan. So verantwortungslos der US-Einmarsch war, so rücksichtslos sei der überstürzte Abzug der internationalen Truppen, schreibt die Partei am Montag.

    Für Menschenrechte und Demokratie sei die Machtübernahme der Taliban verheerend, die Gewalt gegen die Zivilbevölkerung werde weiter wachsen. Es sei naiv und gefährlich anzunehmen, dass die Gräueltaten der Taliban an der Bevölkerung sich nicht fortsetzen würden.

    Sämtliche Afghaninnen und Afghanen in der Schweiz benötigten nun einen Schutzstatus. Zudem müssten die Familien dieser Menschen unbürokratisch einreisen dürfen und weitere an Leib und Leben gefährdete Personen gerettet werden.

    Die Schweiz müsse sich deshalb für ein internationales Flüchtlingskontingent einsetzen. Im Rahmen dessen soll sie 10'000 Menschen aufnehmen, vor allem Mädchen und Frauen. Die Nachbarstaaten bräuchten Unterstützung. Ausserdem müsse die Schweiz ihre guten Dienste für einen raschen Frieden und Verhandlungen mit der neuen Regierung einbringen. (sda)
    13:07
    Lokales Personal der Schweizer Entwicklungshilfe steckt in Kabul fest
    Die Taliban haben die afghanische Hauptstadt erobert, am Flughafen herrscht Chaos. Während drei Schweizer Mitarbeitende der Direktion für Entwicklungszusammenarbeit (Deza) bereits evakuiert worden sind, befinden sich afghanische Deza-Mitarbeitende weiterhin in Kabul. Sie gelten für die Taliban als «westliche Kollaborateure».

    Hier geht's zur ausführlichen Meldung:
    11
    1
    Video
    «An Leib und Leben gefährdet»: Lokales Personal der Entwicklungshilfe steckt in Kabul fest
    von Christoph Bernet / ch media
    12:56
    Früherer Nato-Chef lehnt neuen Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan ab
    Der frühere britische Nato-Generalsekretär George Robertson hat einen neuen Militäreinsatz mit britischer Beteiligung in Afghanistan abgelehnt.

    «Wir können dort nicht militärisch reingehen - das ist vorbei, das ist beendet», sagte Robertson am Montag dem Sender BBC. Der Abzug der Truppen aus dem Bürgerkriegsland sei «viel zu schnell» gewesen, fügte der britische Labour-Politiker hinzu. Hätte man sich stärker an der Lage vor Ort orientiert und die Kräfte Schritt für Schritt abgezogen, «hätte diese Katastrophe vielleicht verhindert werden können».

    Man müsse nun seine Lektionen lernen und die eigene Verteidigung widerstandsfähiger machen, warnte Robertson. «Und wir müssen aufpassen, was die internationalen Auswirkungen dieses Scheiterns sein werden - sie werden nicht gut sein.»

    Robertson hatte den Posten des Nato-Generalsekretärs auch während des Terroranschlags auf das World Trade Center in New York am 11. September 2001 inne, der sich in wenigen Wochen zum 20. Mal jährt. «Es ist tragisch, dass wir uns an das Desaster von 9/11 erinnern werden, während die Taliban im Präsidentenpalast in Kabul die Macht übernommen haben», sagte der 75-Jährige. (sda/dpa)
    12:17
    Grüne verlangen Familiennachzug für Afghanen in der Schweiz
    Angesichts der Machtübernahme der radikalislamischen Taliban fordern die Grünen den Familiennachzug für bereits in der Schweiz anwesende Afghaninnen und Afghanen. Wie sie am Montag mitteilten, soll die Schweiz im Rahmen internationaler Kontingente zudem 10'000 Geflüchtete aufnehmen.

    Die Angehörigen sollen demnach mittels humanitärer Visa einreisen dürfen. Alle Geflüchteten aus Afghanistan sollen einen Schutzstatus erhalten, unabhängig vom Stand eines Asylersuchens, lautet eine weitere Forderung der Grünen. (sda)
    12:03
    Merkel spricht von «bitteren Stunden» in Afghanistan
    epa09408738 German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on during a press conference after a virtual meeting with German State Premiers about the current coronavirus situation, at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 10 August 2021. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL
    Die deutsche Regierungschefin Angela Merkel hat angesichts der aktuellen Entwicklung in Afghanistan mit dem Vormarsch der militant-islamistischen Taliban von «bitteren Stunden» gesprochen. Nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur äusserte sie sich am Montag entsprechend in einer Sitzung des CDU-Präsidiums.

    Demnach machte sie in dem Gremium deutlich, wie wichtig die gerade angelaufene Aktion der deutschen Streitkräfte zur Rettung von deutschen Staatsangehörigen, Angehörigen der Botschaft und Ortskräften sei. Ausdrücklich habe sie auch auf die Tatsache hingewiesen, dass die Sicherung des Flughafens in Kabul nur mit Unterstützung von US-Truppen möglich sei. Dadurch werde deutlich, was man könne und was nicht, sagte Merkel nach diesen Informationen offenbar auch mit Blick auf die Möglichkeiten der Bundeswehr.

    Angesichts der drohenden Flüchtlingsbewegungen machte Merkel zudem klar, wie wichtig es sei, die Nachbarländer Afghanistans sowie die gesamte Region zu unterstützen. Inwieweit Menschen Afghanistan verlassen könnten, werde aber abhängig von den Taliban sein, ergänzte sie demnach. (sda/dpa)
    11:50
    Die Taliban übernehmen die Macht in Afghanistan
    Die Taliban übernehmen die Macht in Afghanistan
    16 Bilder
    Am 15. August 2021 haben die Taliban ihr Ziel erreicht: Sie sind in der Haupstadt Kabul einmarschiert und haben den Präsidentenpalast in ihrer Kontrolle.
    Zur Slideshow
    11:33
    Videos sollen von Militärflugzeug fallende Menschen zeigen
    In der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul sorgen in sozialen Medien geteilte Videos für Entsetzen, die zeigen sollen, wie Menschen aus beträchtlicher Höhe von einem Militärflugzeug fallen.

    Es wurde gemutmasst, dass die Menschen sich im Bereich der Flugzeugräder der Militärmaschine versteckt hatten. Diese Angaben konnten bislang nicht unabhängig verifiziert werden.

    Ein Mann, der in der Nähe des Flughafens lebt, schrieb der Deutschen Presse-Agentur auf Facebook, auf einem benachbarten Dach sei eine dieser Personen gelandet. Es habe gekracht, als habe es eine Explosion gegeben, schrieb der Mann. Er teilte Bilder und Videos der Leiche und sagte noch drei weitere Männer seien in der Nachbarschaft gefunden worden.


    (sda/dpa)
    11:04
    Russischer Botschafter wird sich mit den Taliban treffen
    Am Dienstag werde sich der russische Botschafter in Afghanistan mit den Taliban treffen, so Zamir Kabulov, Beamter des russischen Aussenministeriums. In einem Interview mit der russischen Radiostation «Echo Moskau» erklärt er weiter, dass es im Gespräch vor allem darum gehe, wie die Sicherheit für die russische Botschaft in Kabul gewährleistet werden könne. Sie würden zudem genau beobachten, wie die Taliban in nächster Zukunft regieren werden. Basierend darauf werde die russische Regierung die entsprechenden Schlüsse ziehen und entscheiden, ob die neue Regierung anerkannt werde.
    FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, Russian presidential envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov gestures while speaking during an interview to the Associated Press in Moscow, Russia. Moscow expects the Taliban to fulfil its pledge not to threaten Russia or its allies in Central Asia, the Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan said in an interview published Wednesday July 14, 2021. Zamir Kabulov, who met with the Taliban delegation that visited Moscow last week, voiced confidence that the Taliban would focus on securing their gains in Afghanistan and wouldn't try to challenge the countries of the region. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Zamir Kabulov
    Noch am Sonntag erklärte Kabulov, dass eine Evakuierung der russsischen Botschaft in Kabul nicht geplant sei. Heute sagte er allerdings, dass ein Teil des Personals evakuiert werden wird. (saw)
    10:51
    Asylorganisation fordert Aufnahme von afghanischen Flüchtlingen
    Angesichts der Machtübernahme der radikalismlamischen Taliban in Afghanistan brauchen die in der Schweiz befindlichen afghanische Flüchtlinge mindestens eine vorläufige Aufnahme. Die Aussetzung von Rückführungen sei eine kurzfristige Massnahme, die Lage in Afghanistan dürfte sich aber nicht schnell bessern, schreibt das «Bündnis unabhängiger Rechtsarbeit im Asylbereich».

    Der vorläufige Aufenthalt sollte den hier befindlichen Afghaninnen und Afghanen unabhängig davon gewährt werden, ob sie sich in einem laufenden Asylverfahren befinden oder nicht, fordert das Bündnis in einem offenen Brief an das Eidgenössische Justiz- und Polizeidepartement, das Staatssekretariat für Migration und das Parlament.

    Nach dem Vorbild der Aktion für Syrien 2013 sollte die Schweiz den Angehörigen von in der Schweiz lebenden afghanischen Staatsangehörigen mittels humanitärer Visa den Familiennachzug erlauben. Diese Möglichkeit sollte gemäss der Organisation dringend auf alleinstehende verwandte Frauen und Mädchen ausgedehnt werden.

    In Anbetracht der Notlage solle der Bundesrat eine Nachricht an das afghanische Volk und alle übermitteln, die sich dort für Menschenrechte und Demokratie einsetzen. International müsse der Bundesrat zur Aufnahme von Geflüchteten aufrufen und als gutes Beispiel vorangehen. (sda)
    10:29
    So dramatisch ist die Lage am Flughafen Kabuls
    10:24
    China fordert Taliban zur friedlichen Machtübernahme auf
    China hat die militant-islamistischen Taliban zu einer friedlichen und reibungslosen Machtübernahme in Afghanistan aufgefordert.

    «Die Lage in Afghanistan hat sich wesentlich verändert, und wir respektieren den Willen und die Entscheidung des afghanischen Volkes», sagte die Sprecherin des Aussenministeriums, Hua Chunaying, am Montag vor der Presse in Peking. Ein Ende des Krieges und die Schaffung von Frieden seien sowohl der einhellige Wunsch der mehr als 30 Millionen Afghanen als auch die gemeinsame Erwartung der internationalen Gemeinschaft und der Länder in der Region.

    Die Sprecherin wies auf eine Erklärung der Taliban vom Vortag hin, dass der Krieg vorbei sei und sie über eine offene und inklusive islamische Regierung verhandeln wollten. Auch wollten sie die Sicherheit der afghanischen Bürger und ausländischer Vertretungen wahren, zitierte Hua Chunying.

    «China erwartet, dass diese Erklärungen umgesetzt werden, um einen reibungslosen Übergang in Afghanistan sicherzustellen, jede Art von Terrorismus und Verbrechen einzudämmen und es dem afghanischen Volk zu ermöglichen, den Krieg hinter sich zu lassen und ein besseres Zuhause wiederaufzubauen.»

    Peking hatte den Rückzug der USA aus Afghanistan wiederholt als überhastet kritisiert und ist besorgt über Instabilität in seinem Nachbarland. Es befürchtet auch das Einsickern von Terroristen, die für eine Unabhängigkeit der muslimisch besiedelten Region Xinjiang in Nordwestchina kämpfen könnten. Chinas Aussenminister Wang Yi hatte Ende Juli in der ostchinesischen Metropole Tianjin eine Delegation um den Taliban-Mitbegründer Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar empfangen, um persönlich Kontakt mit den künftigen Machthabern aufzunehmen. (sda/dpa)
    10:17
    Afghanische Medien nur sehr eingeschränkt in Betrieb
    Afghanische Medien und Fernsehsender arbeiten seit der Übernahme der Hauptstadt Kabul durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban nur noch sehr eingeschränkt. Die beliebten Fernsehkanäle ToloNews oder Ariana etwa senden nicht mehr live. Am Sonntag bereits zeigten sie praktisch nur Wiederholungen.

    Reine Musik-Kanäle sind momentan in Kabul Bewohnern der Stadt zufolge nicht mehr zu empfangen. Auch Programme mit Frauen werden nur eingeschränkt gezeigt. Türkische Serien, die bereits vor der Taliban-Übernahme von konservativen Afghanen als nicht mit afghanischen Werten übereinstimmend kritisiert wurden, seien auch aus den Programmen genommen worden.
    (sda/dpa)
    9:56
    Mindestens fünf Tote am Flughafen in Kabul
    Mindestens fünf Menschen wurden getötet als hunderte von Menschen versuchten, sich gewaltsam Eintritt in Flugzeuge zu verschaffen. Wie ein Zeuge gegenüber Reuters berichtet, habe er gesehen, wie fünf Leichen zu einem Fahrzeug getragen wurden. Es sei nicht klar, ob die Opfer im Massenansturm gestorben waren oder von Schüssen getroffen wurden, so ein weiterer Zeuge.
    US-Truppen hätten am Flughafen in die Luft geschossen, um die Menschenmengen zu zerstreuen, sagt ein US-Beamter. (saw)

    9:39
    Fünf EU-Mittelmeerstaaten besorgt über Folgen der Afghanistan-Krise
    Die EU muss aus Sicht von fünf EU-Mittelmeerstaaten dringend über einen möglichen neuen Flüchtlingszustrom wegen der Lage in Afghanistan beraten. Dies fordern Griechenland, Italien, Spanien, Malta und Zypern, die in den vergangenen Jahren die meisten Migranten - auch aus Afghanistan - empfangen hatten.

    Es müsse über «mögliche Auswirkungen auf die Migration in den Erstaufnahmeländern und in der Europäischen Union» beraten werden, hiess es in einem Brief dieser fünf Staaten an die slowenische EU-Ratspräsidentschaft, die am späten Sonntagabend in Athen veröffentlicht wurde. Die Innenminister der EU sollen am 18. September per Videokonferenz tagen.

    Griechische Medien berichteten am Montag, Griechenland habe bereits erste Massnahmen angesichts eines möglichen Zustromes von Migranten aus Afghanistan getroffen. Hochrangige Militärs hätten den Werdegang des Baus von Zäunen an seichten Stellen der griechisch-türkischen Grenzflusses Evros (türkisch: Meric) geprüft, berichtete der Nachrichtensender Real FM.

    Die Lage auf den griechischen Inseln im Osten der Ägäis hat sich jedoch weiter entspannt. Erstmals seit Jahren leben nach Angaben des Athener Migrationsministeriums in und um die Camps der Inseln Lesbos, Chios, Samos, Leros und Kos weniger als 6000 Menschen. Noch vor zwei Jahren lebten dort mehr als 42'000 Menschen. Die griechische Küstenwache hatte in den vergangenen Monaten die Kontrollen in den Meerengen zwischen diesen Inseln und der Türkei verschärft. (sda/dpa)
    9:28
    Pompeo: Biden-Regierung hat bei US-Abzug aus Afghanistan versagt
    Nach der Übernahme Kabuls durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban hat der frühere US-Aussenminister Mike Pompeo das Vorgehen von US-Präsident Joe Biden beim Abzug der US-Truppen scharf kritisiert.

    «Es sieht so aus, als ob die Biden-Regierung gerade bei der Umsetzung ihres eigenen Plans gescheitert ist»    , sagte Pompeo am Sonntag (Ortszeit) dem Sender Fox News.

    Die USA sollten stattdessen mit Hilfe der eigenen Luftwaffe «die Taliban, die Kabul umzingeln, niederschlagen», sagte Pompeo weiter. «Wir sollten sie nicht anflehen, das Leben von Amerikanern zu verschonen, wir sollten den Taliban Kosten auferlegen, bis sie uns erlauben, unseren Plan in Afghanistan umzusetzen.» In der vergangenen Woche sollen US-Unterhändler Medienberichten zufolge versucht haben, von den Taliban die Zusicherung zu erhalten, dass sie im Falle einer Machtübernahme die US-Botschaft in Kabul nicht angreifen würden.
    epa09122555 (FILE) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on China at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 09 December 2020 (reissued 08 April 2021). US television network Fox News on 08 April 2021 announced it was hiring former US state secretary Pompeo as a contributor. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER *** Local Caption *** 56552437
    Unter dem republikanischen Präsidenten Donald Trump war Pompeo massgeblich an dem Abschluss einer Vereinbarung mit den Taliban beteiligt, die den Abzug aller internationalen Truppen bis zum 1. Mai vorsah. Biden verzögerte den Abzug der im Frühjahr noch verbliebenen rund 2500 US-Soldaten, hielt aber im Grundsatz an der Entscheidung fest. Das US-Militär soll Afghanistan bis Ende August verlassen. Bidens Vorwürfe, das Abkommen habe die Taliban militärisch gestärkt und ihm nur wenige Möglichkeiten gelassen, wies Pompeo als «erbärmlich» zurück. (sda/dpa)
    9:27
    Grosse Wut auf geflüchteten Präsident Ghani in sozialen Medien
    Nach der Übernahme Kabuls durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban drücken viele Afghanen in sozialen Medien grosse Wut über den geflüchteten Präsidenten Aschraf Ghani aus.

    Er habe Afghanistan zerstört, durch ihn seien Tausende Kinder nun vaterlos, er habe dem Land jegliche Sicherheit genommen und schliesslich dem Feind übergeben, schrieb die Sängerin Sedika Madadgar auf Facebook. Er werde als das «schmutzigste Tier» in die Geschichte des Landes eingehen.

    Eine junge Frau schrieb auf Facebook, dass wegen Ghani nun ihre Familie Bücher und Musikinstrumente verbrennen müsse, mit denen auch so viele Kindheitserinnerungen verbunden seien. Wieder andere teilten Bilder von Ghani und versahen diese lediglich mit Schimpfwörtern. (sda/dpa)
    8:54
    Nach Taliban-Ankunft in Kabul: Chaotische Szenen am Flughafen Kabul
    Nach der Übernahme Kabuls durch die militant-islamistischen Taliban spielen sich dramatische Szenen am Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt ab. Hunderte Menschen sind seit Sonntag zum Flughafen gefahren und versuchen, auf Flüge zu kommen, wie in sozialen Medien geteilte Videos und Bilder zeigen.


    Am Montag verbreiteten sich in Kabul zudem Gerüchte, dass jeder, der es zum Flughafen schaffe, evakuiert werde, sagte ein Bewohner der Stadt. Es gibt jedoch keinerlei Hinweise, dass diese Gerüchte zutreffen. Die deutsche Botschaft warnte auf Twitter sogar davor, zum Flughafen ohne Aufforderung zu fahren. Dies könne gefährlich sein.

    Menschen kletterten über Drehleitern, um in ein Flugzeug zu kommen. Auch Afghanen, die nicht einmal Reisepässe hätten, würden ihr Glück versuchen, sagten Bewohner von Kabul.

    Es gab zudem am Sonntag erste noch unbestätigte Berichte, dass Menschen am Flughafen zu Tode gekommen seien. Davor hatte es Berichte gegeben, US-Soldaten, die den Flughafen absichern, würden Warnschüsse abgeben.

    Die Fluglinie Emirates hat mittlerweile die Flüge nach Kabul eingestellt, wie aus einer Mitteilung auf der Website der Fluglinie von der Nacht zu Montag hervorgeht. Der Flughafen Kabul habe laut lokalen Medien eine Mitteilung herausgegeben, derzufolge keine kommerziellen Flüge mehr stattfänden. In der Mitteilung würden die Menschen aufgerufen, nicht zum Flughafen zu kommen. (sda/dpa)
    8:45
    Mehr als 65 Länder dringen auf Ausreisemöglichkeiten aus Afghanistan
    25 EU-Länder sowie mehr als 40 weitere Staaten dringen auf weiterhin offene Grenzen und Ausreisemöglichkeiten in Afghanistan.

    «Afghanen und internationale Bürger, die das Land verlassen wollen, müssen dies tun dürfen; Strassen, Flughäfen und Grenzübergänge müssen offen bleiben», heisst es in einem am Montagmorgen vom EU-Aussenvertreter Josep Borrell veröffentlichten Statement. Zudem heisst es, dass diejenigen, die in Afghanistan Macht- und Autoritätspositionen innehätten, die Verantwortung für den Schutz von Menschenleben trügen und rechenschaftspflichtig seien. Zudem müssten sie Sicherheit und eine zivile Ordnung sofort wiederherstellen.

    Nach der Übernahme der Hauptstadt Kabul spielten sich dramatische Szenen am Flughafen ab. Hunderte Menschen waren seit Sonntag zum Flughafen gefahren und versuchten, in Flugzeuge zu gelangen, wie in sozialen Medien geteilte Videos und Bilder zeigten. Viele Menschen haben Angst, von den Taliban getötet zu werden. (sda/dpa)
    5:30
    Drei Schweizer Deza-Mitarbeiter aus Kabul ausgeflogen
    Drei Angehörige der Direktion für Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit (Deza) in Afghanistan sind nach der Eroberung der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul durch die Taliban an Bord eines US-Flugzeugs evakuiert worden. Zusammen mit 40 Mitarbeitern der deutschen Botschaft landeten sie in Doha im Golfemirat Katar.

    Die drei Mitarbeiter des Kabuler Deza-Büros seien auf dem Weg in die Schweiz, teilte Aussenminister Ignazio Cassis am Montagmorgen mit. Für die Evakuierung des Lokalpersonals würden die Arbeiten «unter schwierigsten Umständen» auf Hochdruck laufen.

    Das Aussendepartement (EDA) hatte am Sonntag mitgeteilt, dass die Schweiz ihr Kooperationsbüro wegen der verschlechterten Sicherheitslage vorübergehend geschlossen habe.

    Am Freitag hatte Livia Leu, Staatssekretärin beim EDA, vor den Medien in Bern erklärt, rund 40 langjährige lokale Mitarbeitende der Direktion für Entwicklung und Zusammenarbeit (Deza) und ihre Familien hätten ein humanitäres Visum erhalten. Nähere Angaben zur Evakuierung dieser insgesamt rund 200 Personen lagen am Montagmorgen nicht vor.
    (sda/dpa)
    4:41
    Evakuierung deutscher Staatsbürger aus Kabul hat begonnen
    Die Evakuierung deutscher Staatsbürger aus der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul hat begonnen. In der Nacht zu Montag landeten nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur Mitarbeiter der deutschen Botschaft in Afghanistan mit einem US-Flugzeug in Doha im Golfemirat Katar. (sda/dpa)
    4:15
    Evakuierung der US-Botschaft in Kabul abgeschlossen
    The U.S. Embassy buildings, center, are seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. The last-minute decision to send 3,000 U.S. troops to Afghanistan to help partially evacuate the U.S. Embassy is calling into question whether President Joe Biden will meet his Aug. 31, deadline for fully withdrawing combat forces. The vanguard of a Marine contingent arrived in Kabul on Friday and most of the rest of the 3,000 are due by Sunday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
    Die Evakuierung der US-Botschaft in Kabul ist nach Angaben des Aussenministeriums abgeschlossen. Das gesamte Botschaftspersonal befinde sich auf dem Gelände des Flughafens von Kabul, dessen Umgebung vom US-Militär gesichert werde, erklärte das Ministerium am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit). Von dort soll früheren Angaben nach ein Grossteil des Personals ausgeflogen werden. Offen war, welche und wie viele Mitarbeiter noch in Kabul bleiben sollten.

    Medienberichten zufolge war zuvor bereits die US-amerikanische Flagge auf dem Gelände eingeholt worden. Ende vergangener Woche hatte das Aussenministerium betont, dass das Botschaftspersonal zwar auf ein Minimum reduziert werden sollte, es sich aber nicht um eine Evakuierung der Botschaft handele. Zunächst hiess es auch, dass der Standort der Botschaft in Kabul erhalten bleibe. Dies änderte sich dann im Laufe des Wochenendes. (sda/dpa)
    2:23
    Republikaner greifen Biden für «verpfuschten» Afghanistan-Abzug an
    epa09408482 Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell walks off the Senate floor after voting for the infrastructure bill in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 10 August 2021. The Senate passed the 1 trillion US dollar bipartisan infrastructure bill, and will now move to consider the 3.5 trillion US dollar reconciliation package. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
    US-Präsident Joe Biden steht nach dem Eroberungszug der militant-islamistischen Taliban in Afghanistan im Kreuzfeuer führender Republikaner. Der «verpfuschte Abzug» aus Afghanistan und die «hektische Evakuierung» von Amerikanern und afghanischen Helfern sei ein «beschämendes Versagen der amerikanischen Führung», sagte der Minderheitsführer der Republikaner im US-Senat, Mitch McConnell, am Sonntag (Ortszeit). Die USA hätten die Möglichkeit gehabt, «diese Katastrophe zu vermeiden». (sda/dpa)
    01:56
    Sicherung des Kabuler Flughafens: USA erhöhen Truppenstärke auf 6000
    Die USA wollen angesichts des rasanten Eroberungszugs der Taliban ihre Truppen in Afghanistan erneut deutlich aufstocken. Ziel sei die Sicherung des Flughafens von Kabul, um den sicheren Abflug von US-amerikanischem und verbündetem Personal aus Afghanistan zu ermöglichen, teilten das Aussen- und Verteidigungsministerium am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) mit. «In den kommenden 48 Stunden werden wir unsere Sicherheitspräsenz auf fast 6000 Soldaten erhöht haben, deren Aufgabe ausschliesslich darin besteht, diese Bemühungen zu unterstützen.»

    Damit schicken die USA rund 1000 weitere Militärs nach Afghanistan. Es soll sich dabei um Soldaten der 82. Luftlandedivision handeln, wie mehrere US-Medien berichteten. Erst am Samstag hatte US-Präsident Joe Biden eine Verstärkung von 1000 Soldaten angeordnet. Die Entsendung von 3000 Soldaten war vergangene Woche angekündigt worden. Insgesamt hat die US-Regierung damit seit Ende vergangener Woche 5000 Soldaten nach Afghanistan beordert – 1000 waren bereits vor Ort. Als Biden den Truppenabzug im Frühjahr angeordnet hatte, waren noch rund 2500 US-Soldaten im Land gewesen. (sda/dpa)
    01:52
    Taliban: «Der Krieg in Afghanistan ist vorbei»
    Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)
    Die radikal-islamischen Taliban haben die Kämpfe um Afghanistan für beendet erklärt. «Der Krieg in Afghanistan ist vorbei», sagte Taliban-Sprecher Mohammed Naim am Sonntagabend dem Sender Al Jazeera.

    In Kürze werde feststehen, wie das Land künftig regiert werde. «Die Art der Herrschaft und die Regierungsform werden bald klar sein.» Naim sagte, man versichere, dass man Staatsangehörige und diplomatische Vertretungen schützen werde. Die Taliban seien auch zum Dialog mit allen afghanischen Persönlichkeiten bereit und werde ihnen den notwendigen Schutz garantieren.

    Man gehe jeden Schritt verantwortungsbewusst und sei daran interessiert, mit allen Beteiligten Frieden zu haben. Was die Sorgen der internationalen Staatengemeinschaft angehe, so wollten die Taliban diese im Dialog lösen. Der Kontakt zu anderen Staaten werde gesucht, da man nicht in Isolation leben wolle. «Wir bitten alle Länder und Organisationen, sich mit uns zusammenzusetzen, um alle Probleme zu lösen.»

    Die Taliban würden heute die Früchte ihrer Bemühungen und Opfer der vergangenen 20 Jahre ernten, sagte Naim. «Wir haben das erreicht, was wir gewollt haben, nämlich die Freiheit unseres Landes und die Unabhängigkeit unseres Volkes.» (sda/reuters)
    Biden bespricht Lage in Kabul mit nationalem Sicherheitsteam
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat sich mit seinem nationalen Sicherheitsteam über die aktuelle Sicherheitslage in Kabul ausgetauscht. Dabei sei es um die Evakuierung des zivilen Personals, afghanischer Helfer und anderen Verbündeten aus Afghanistan gegangen, hiess es am Sonntagnachmittag auf dem Twitter-Account des Weissen Hauses. Auch Vize-Präsidentin Kamala Harris war demnach bei der Videoschalte dabei.

    Berichten zufolge hat US-Generalstabschef Mark Milley bei einem Telefonat mit Senatoren davor gewarnt, dass sich terroristische Gruppen wie Al Kaida in Afghanistan deutlich schneller wieder formieren könnten als erwartet. Die USA hatten am Wochenende aufgrund des Vormarschs der militant-islamistischen Taliban damit begonnen, ihre Botschaft in Kabul zu evakuieren und das Personal an den Flughafen zu verlegen. Von dort sollte ein Grossteil ausgeflogen werden. (sda/dpa)

    Drei wichtige Fakten zu den Taliban
    von Team watson
    GESCHICHTLICHES:

    Die Taliban, was in der Paschtunischen Sprache «Schüler» bedeutet, gruppierten sich 1994 in der Umgebung der südafghanischen Stadt Kandahar. Sie gehörten zu den Einheiten, die nach dem Rückzug der Sowjetunion und dem anschliessenden Zusammenbruch der Regierung in einem Bürgerkrieg um die Kontrolle des Landes kämpften.

    Innerhalb von zwei Jahren hatten die Taliban die alleinige Kontrolle über den grössten Teil des Landes erlangt und riefen 1996 ein islamisches Emirat aus. Nach den Anschlägen vom 11. September 2001 in den Vereinigten Staaten, die von Al-Qaida verübt wurden, drangen die von den USA unterstützten Streitkräfte im November unter dem Schutz schwerer US-Luftangriffe in Kabul ein. Die Taliban zogen sich in abgelegene Gebiete zurück, wo sie einen 20 Jahre andauernden Aufstand gegen die afghanische Regierung und ihre westlichen Verbündeten begannen.

    IDEOLOGISCHES:

    Während ihrer Regierungszeit (1996-2001) setzten die Taliban eine strenge Version der Scharia durch. Frauen durften überwiegend nicht arbeiten oder studieren und mussten zu Hause bleiben. Öffentliche Hinrichtungen und Auspeitschungen waren an der Tagesordnung, westliche Filme und Bücher wurden verboten, und Kulturgüter, die im Islam als blasphemisch gelten, wurden zerstört.

    Diese Ideologie soll auch jetzt wieder gelten: Die Taliban erklärten Anfang 2021, sie würden ein «echtes islamisches System» in Afghanistan installieren, das «die Rechte von Frauen und Minderheiten im Einklang mit kulturellen Traditionen und religiösen Vorschriften vorsieht.»

    INTERNATIONALES:

    Nur vier Länder, darunter das Nachbarland Pakistan, erkannten die frühere Taliban-Regierung an. Die grosse Mehrheit der anderen Nationen sowie die Vereinten Nationen (UN) taten dies nicht. Die Vereinigten Staaten und die Vereinten Nationen verhängten Sanktionen gegen die Taliban.

    Dies könnte sich nun wiederholen: Die Internationale Gemeinschaft werde laut US-Regierung keine neue afghanische Regierung anerkennen, falls diese die Macht mit Gewalt an sich gerissen haben sollte. Das sagte der Sprecher des Aussenministeriums, Ned Price, am Donnerstag als «Botschaft an die Taliban».

    Andere Länder wie China haben jedoch bereits vorsichtig signalisiert, dass sie die Taliban als legitimes Regime anerkennen könnten.
    Taliban im Präsidentenpalast in Kabul
    The Taliban flag flies at the Ghazni provincial governor's house, in Ghazni, southeastern, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri)
    Nur wenige Stunden nach der Flucht des afghanischen Präsidenten Aschraf Ghani haben Kämpfer der militant-islamistischen Taliban den Präsidentenpalast in der Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Umgeben von Bewaffneten wandten sich Führer der Gruppe an Journalisten, wie am Sonntagabend auf Fernsehbildern zu sehen war. (sda/dpa)
    Afghanistans Ghani: «Bin geflohen, um Blutvergiessen zu vermeiden»
    Wenige Stunden nach seinem Abflug aus Afghanistan hat Präsident Aschraf Ghani versucht, der Bevölkerung seine Flucht aus dem Land zu erklären. Er habe vor einer schweren Entscheidung gestanden, schrieb er am späten Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) auf Facebook. Wäre er geblieben, hätten zahlreiche Landsleute den Märtyrertod erlitten und die Stadt Kabul wäre zerstört worden. Die bis nach Kabul vorgerückten Taliban haben nach seinen Worten in der Vergangenheit erklärt, dass sie bereit seien, blutige Angriffe in Kabul zu verüben, um ihn von der Macht zu vertreiben. «Ich entschied mich zu gehen, um dieses Blutvergiessen zu verhindern.»
    ARCHIV - Afghanistans Präsident Aschraf Ghani. Foto: Rahmat Gul/AP/dpa
    Die Taliban hätten ihren Erfolg durch Waffengewalt erzielt und seien nun dafür zuständig, die Leben, das Vermögen und die Ehre der Bürgerinnen und Bürger zu schützen. Noch zu keiner Zeit in der Geschichte habe die Anwendung von Gewalt irgendjemandem Legitimität verliehen, und dies werde auch in der Zukunft nicht der Fall sein, hiess es in der Erklärung weiter. Die Islamisten stünden nun vor einer historischen Herausforderung. (sda/dpa)
    Putin telefoniert mit usbekischem Präsidenten zur Lage in Afghanistan
    Angesichts des Vorrückens der Taliban in Afghanistan hat Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin mit seinem Kollegen in Usbekistan telefoniert. Der Kremlchef habe mit Präsident Schawkat Mirsijojew ausführlich die Lage in Usbekistans Nachbarland Afghanistan erörtert, teilte der Kreml am Sonntag in Moskau mit. Es sei vereinbart worden, dass sich die zuständigen Ministerien beider Länder noch enger austauschten. Details wurden nicht genannt.
    Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
    Usbekistan in Zentralasien hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, dass 84 afghanische Soldaten am Samstag in die Ex-Sowjetrepublik geflohen seien und dort um Hilfe gebeten hätten. Die Grenze zu Afghanistan sei daraufhin verstärkt worden. Moskau setzt seit langem auf eine diplomatische Lösung des Konflikts in Afghanistan.

    Russland pflege «gute Beziehungen» sowohl zu der Regierung, die Afghanistan nun verlassen habe, als auch zu den Taliban, sagte der Afghanistan-Beauftragte des russischen Aussenministeriums, Samir Kabulow, im Staatsfernsehen. Es seien Gespräche mit dem Taliban-Mitbegründer Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar geplant. (sda/dpa)
    Johnson: Afghanistan darf nicht zur Brutstätte von Terrorismus werden
    Der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson hat westliche Staaten davor gewarnt, die Taliban ohne vorherige Absprache als neue Regierung Afghanistans anzuerkennen. Es sei klar, dass es demnächst eine neue Regierung in Kabul geben werde, sagte Johnson nach einer Sitzung des nationalen Sicherheitskabinetts am Sonntag in London. Es sei aber «sehr wichtig, dass der Westen zusammenarbeitet, um dieser neuen Regierung – ob es Taliban sind oder jemand anderes – klarzumachen, dass niemand will, dass Afghanistan wieder zur Brutstätte für Terrorismus wird», so Johnson weiter.
    epa09391398 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his meeting with opposition leader of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (not pictured), in London, Britain, 03 August 2021. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who challenged Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election in 2020 was forced to leave the country shortly after the vote. EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL
    Die Situation in Afghanistan beschrieb Johnson als «sehr schwierig». Höchste Priorität habe es nun, britische Staatsangehörige und Afghanen, die mit Grossbritannien zusammengearbeitet hätten, ausser Landes zu bringen. «Wir werden so viele wie möglich in den nächsten paar Tagen rausbringen», so der konservative Politiker weiter. (sda/dpa)
    Evakuierung von deutschen Botschaftsangehörigen beginnt umgehend
    epa09409899 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, after a meeting in Berlin, Germany, 11 August 2021. EPA/MICHAEL SOHN / POOL
    Die ersten Angehörigen der deutschen Botschaft in Kabul sollen noch im Laufe dieses Sonntags aus der afghanischen Hauptstadt ausgeflogen werden. Das hat Aussenminister Heiko Maas (SPD) am Abend in Berlin angekündigt. (sda/dpa)
    Afghanische Ministerin zu Flucht Ghanis: «Wirklich eine Schande»
    Die afghanische Bildungsministerin Rangina Hamidi hat sich «geschockt und ungläubig» gezeigt über die Flucht von Präsident Aschraf Ghani aus Kabul. «Das Traurigste ist, dass ich das nicht erwartet hatte vom Präsidenten, den ich kannte und dem ich vollkommen vertraut habe», sagte sie am Sonntagabend der BBC.

    Sie wolle es noch immer nicht wahrhaben, dass er gegangen sei. «Aber wenn er es getan hat, ist es wirklich eine Schande», so Hamidi weiter. (sda/dpa)
    Vizepräsident wird sich «nie den Taliban beugen» und flüchtet nach Panjshir
    Der Vizepräsident des geflohenen Präsidenten Aschraf Ghani, Amrullah Saleh, erklärte, er wolle nicht mit dem militant-islamistischen Taliban zusammenarbeiten. Er werde sich nie den Taliban beugen und so das Vermächtnis seines Helden Ahmad Schah Massud, dem berühmten Führer der Nordallianz, die gegen die Taliban kämpfte, betrügen, schrieb Saleh auf Twitter.
    FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Afghan first Vice President Amrullah Saleh, center, listens to President Ashraf Ghani, addressing at an inauguration ceremony at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. A prominent rights group Friday, Oct. 23, demanded the immediate release of a person detained by the government for providing information about an army airstrike this week in which 12 civilians, mostly children, were killed and 18 others were wounded. The order to arrest at least one individual who spoke to media outlets about the Wednesday strike in northern Takhar province was made by Saleh on Thursday. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) Amrullah Saleh
    Berichten zufolge floh Saleh ins Pandschir-Tal – wie viele weitere Sicherheitskräfte auch. Die Provinz Pandschir stand bis zuletzt unter vollständiger Kontrolle der Regierung. Die Taliban hatten diese auch wegen ihrer besonderen geografischen Lage auch während ihrer Herrschaft 1996 bis 2001 nicht einnehmen können. (sda/dpa)
    Koordinierungsrat soll friedliche Machtübergabe gewährleisten
    Nach der Flucht des Präsidenten Aschraf Ghani aus Afghanistan ist nach Angaben des früheren Präsidenten Hamid Karsai ein Koordinierungsrat für eine friedliche Übergabe der Macht gebildet worden. Das teilte Karsai am Sonntag auf Facebook mit. Um Chaos angesichts des Vormarschs der islamistischen Taliban zu vermeiden, das Leiden der Menschen zu verringern und sich um Themen rund um Frieden zu kümmern, sei dieser Rat gebildet worden. Ihm gehörten der Vorsitzende des Nationalen Versöhungsrates, Abdullah Abdullah, der ehemalige Kriegsfürst Gulbuddin Hekmatjar und er selbst an.
    epa09415067 Taliban militants display their flag after taking control of Jalalabad, in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, 15 August 2021. The Taliban have reached the outskirts of Kabul, the capital city of Afghanistan, where the Afghan government reported there have been shots heard, although the insurgents said they will not enter the city by force and are negotiating a peaceful transition of power. EPA/STRINGER
    Der Rat bitte die Sicherheitskräfte der Regierung und die Sicherheitskräfte der Taliban, Zusammenstösse und Chaos zu vermeiden. Nach dem rasanten Eroberungszug der Taliban war Präsident Aschraf Ghani am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) aus dem Land geflogen. Abdullah Abdullah sowie auch der Verteidigungsminister Bismillah Chan Mohammadi kritisierte die Flucht Ghanis. (sda/dpa)

