International
Liveticker

US-Wahlen im Liveticker: Erster Teil

06.11.2024, 16:58
Mehr «International»
16:37
Harris wird Trump im Verlaufe des Tages gratulieren
US-Medienberichten zufolge wird Kamala Harris voraussichtlich im Laufe des Tages Donald Trump anrufen, um ihm zum Sieg zu gratulieren. Auch Präsident Joe Biden werde mit Trump telefonieren und sich öffentlich zum Wahlergebnis äussern. (cst)
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris attend an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington.
Bild: keystone
16:29
Nato-Generalsekretär gibt sich nach Trumps Wahlsieg gelassen
Nato-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte sieht kein Grund, warum sich die USA in der zweiten Präsidentschaft von Donald Trump aus dem Verteidigungsbündnis zurückziehen sollten. «Durch die Nato haben die USA 31 Freunde und Verbündete, die dazu beitragen, die Interessen der USA zu fördern, die amerikanische Macht zu vervielfachen und die Sicherheit der Amerikaner zu gewährleisten», liess der frühere niederländische Regierungschef nach dem Wahlsieg des Republikaners mitteilen.

Mit Blick auf Trumps erste Amtszeit erklärte Rutte, diese haben einen Wendepunkt bei den Verteidigungsausgaben in Europa dargestellt, die transatlantische Lastenverteilung verbessert und die Fähigkeiten der Allianz gestärkt. Wenn Trump nun am 20. Januar erneut ins Amt komme, werde er eine stärkere, grössere und geeintere Allianz vorfinden. «Zwei Drittel der Verbündeten geben nun mindestens 2 Prozent ihres Bruttoinlandsprodukts für Verteidigung aus und die Verteidigungsausgaben und -produktion steigen in der gesamten Allianz weiter an», betonte Rutte mit Blick auf das Zwei-Prozent-Ziel der Nato.

Im Verteidigungsbündnis hätten die meisten Mitgliedstaaten einen Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris bevorzugt. Äusserungen Trumps hatten in der Vergangenheit Zweifel daran geweckt, ob die USA unter seiner Führung uneingeschränkt zur Beistandsverpflichtung stehen würden. Bereits in seiner Amtszeit von 2017 bis 2021 hatte Trump immer wieder über die seiner Ansicht nach zu niedrigen Verteidigungsausgaben von europäischen Alliierten gewettert und zeitweise sogar mit einem Austritt der USA aus dem Bündnis gedroht. (sda/dpa)
16:21
UN-Chef Guterres gratuliert Trump zum Wahlsieg
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat dem Republikaner Donald Trump zum Sieg bei der Präsidentschaftswahl gratuliert und für eine anhaltend enge Zusammenarbeit mit den USA geworben.
«Die Vereinten Nationen stehen bereit, konstruktiv mit der neuen Regierung zusammenzuarbeiten und die dramatischen Herausforderungen unserer Welt anzupacken», erklärte er weiter. Der UN-Chef lobte zudem das amerikanische Volk für dessen «aktive Beteiligung am demokratischen Prozess». (cst/sda/dpa)
15:39 Uhr: Harris hat sich noch nicht zum Wahlausgang geäussert
von Chantal Stäubli
Kamala Harris hat sich bislang nicht zum Ausgang der Wahl geäussert. Die letzten Beiträge auf den Kanälen der Präsidentschaftskandidatin der Demokraten sind schon etwas älter. Ein Sprecher gab bekannt, dass Harris am Mittwoch eine Rede halten wird.
Supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris watch the 2024 US presidential election reported on television during an election watching party organized by Democrats Abroad
Bild: keystone
15:26
Wirtschaftsverbände befürchten stärkeren Protektionismus in USA
Der Handel mit den USA könnte durch die Trump-Wahl erschwert werden. Schweizer Wirtschaftsverbände befürchten nach der Wahl von Donald Trump vor allem, dass der Protektionismus noch weiter zunehmen könnte, wie eine Umfrage der Nachrichtenagentur AWP ergab. So hat Trump vor der Wahl etwa deutlich höhere Zölle für importierte Güter und auch eine Stärkung des heimischen Marktes gefordert.

Die Tendenzen zu mehr Protektionismus in den USA sieht der Pharma-Verband Interpharma kritisch. Für die forschende Pharmaindustrie seien innovationsfreundliche Rahmenbedingungen wichtig, schreibt dieser.

Rahul Sahgal, CEO der Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, mahnte hingegen zu mehr Gelassenheit nach der Wahl. Die wirtschaftlichen Beziehungen zu den USA hätten sich die letzten Jahrzehnte stetig verbessert, ungeachtet davon, welche Partei gerade am Ruder war. «Dies wird auch weiterhin so sein», sagte er in einem Gespräch mit AWP.

Dieser Auffassung schloss sich auch Jan Atteslander, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung und Bereichsleiter Aussenwirtschaft bei Economiesuisse, an. «Wir erwarten keine grosse Veränderung des Trends.» So seien viele Schweizer Firmen sehr eng im US-Markt verankert und der Wechsel im Weissen Haus dürfte keinen grossen Einfluss auf ihre Geschäfte haben.

Dennoch sehen beide die Gefahr eines zunehmenden Protektionismus. Dies wäre aber vermutlich auch unter einer Präsidentschaft der Demokraten ähnlich gewesen. Ob Trump seine Ankündigungen von vor der Wahl auch wirklich umsetzen kann, sei auch noch nicht klar, so Sahgal. Denn für generell höhere Zölle gegen alle Handelspartner benötige Trump eine Mehrheit in beiden Kammern des Kongresses, die bisher noch nicht sicher ist.

Die Wahl von Trump biete auch Vorteile für Schweizer Firmen, hob Sahgal hervor. So gehe er davon aus, dass unter der Präsidentschaft von Trump die Regulierungen zurückgefahren werden und versucht werde, die Steuern zu senken, wovon auch Schweizer Firmen jedenfalls kurzfristig profitieren würden. (cst/awp/sda)
15:08
Chiesa: «Wir leben in komplizierten Zeiten»
Die Präsidenten der Aussenpolitischen Kommissionen von National- und Ständerat haben sich zu den Folgen der Wahl Donald Trumps zurückhaltend gezeigt. Vieles sei offen. Die Schweiz müsse die Entwicklungen auf der weltpolitischen Bühne aufmerksam verfolgen.

«Wir können stundenlang über die Folgen für verschiedene Dossiers reden, aber wir wissen ja nicht, was Trump will und machen wird», sagte Marco Chiesa (SVP/TI), Präsident der Aussenpolitischen Kommission des Ständerats (APK-S), am Mittwoch im Bundeshaus vor Medien. Klar sei nur, dass der neue amerikanische Präsident für die Interessen der USA kämpfen werde. Trump werde die US-amerikanische Philosophie einer Supermacht verteidigen, sagte Chiesa. «Für uns in der Schweiz wird sich dadurch nicht so viel ändern.»

Weil Trump «ein Businessman» sei, könnte er aus wirtschaftlicher Sicht für positive Effekte sorgen, mutmasste Chiesa weiter. «Ich erwarte keine hohen Zölle für die Schweiz, weil wir gute Produkte mit guter Qualität haben.»

Im Klimabereich und in der Aussenpolitik erwarte er eine «kritischere Einstellung» der USA, sagte Chiesa. Es gehe Trump weniger um internationale als um nationale Themen. Die Entwicklungen seien aber nicht vorhersehbar. Klar sei nur: «Wir leben in komplizierten Zeiten.» (cst/sda)
14:41
Republikaner holen Senat – Mehrheit in anderer Kammer unklar
In den USA geht es bei dieser Wahl nicht nur um das Präsidentenamt, das sich die Republikaner bereits gesichert haben: Auch die Kontrolle über beide Kammern des Kongresses – den Senat und das Repräsentantenhaus – steht auf dem Spiel. Im Senat haben sich die Republikaner bereits die Mehrheit von den Demokraten zurückerobert.

Auf die Zustimmung der wichtigen Parlamentskammer ist der designierte Präsident Donald Trump unter anderem angewiesen, um seine Kabinettsmitglieder und viele der Top-Jobs der neuen Regierung zu besetzen. Wer künftig die Kontrolle im Repräsentantenhaus innehat, ist hingegen noch ungewiss. Die Auszählung könnte sich über Tage oder sogar Wochen hinziehen. (cst/sda/dpa)
Students of Gurukul School of Art paint portraits of Donald Trump in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.
Bild: keystone
14:12
Klimaaktivisten besprühen US-Botschaft in London
Nach dem Sieg von Donald Trump bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl haben Klimaaktivisten die US-Botschaft in London mit Farbe beschmiert.
«Die Welt wacht heute Morgen auf und stellt fest, dass sie weiter in Richtung Faschismus und Klimazusammenbruch gerutscht ist», teilten die Aktivisten auf der Plattform X mit. Trumps Wahlsieg gefährde Menschenleben überall.

Die Gruppierung macht immer wieder mit Protestaktionen auf sich aufmerksam und hatte im Sommer etwas das britische Monument Stonehenge mit Farbe besprüht. Die Aktivistinnen und Aktivisten fordern einen Ausstieg aus fossilen Brennstoffen bis 2030. (cst/sda/dpa)

14:04
Abbas gratuliert Trump: Hoffnung auf gute Zusammenarbeit
Der palästinensische Präsident Mahmud Abbas hat Donald Trump zu dessen Sieg bei der US-Präsidentenwahl gratuliert. Abbas wünschte Trump Erfolg und drückte sein Bestreben aus, im Bemühen um Frieden und Sicherheit im Nahen Osten zusammenzuarbeiten, wie die palästinensische Nachrichtenagentur Wafa berichtete.

Er äusserte sich zuversichtlich, dass Trump das Streben des palästinensischen Volkes nach Freiheit und Unabhängigkeit unterstützen werde. «Wir bleiben standhaft in unserer Verpflichtung zum Frieden», sagte Abbas demnach. (sda/dpa)
14:01
Erste trans Person in den US-Kongress gewählt
Zum ersten Mal zieht eine trans Person in die Kammer des Kongresses ein. Die Demokratin Sarah McBride setzte sich als Staatssenatorin in Delaware für LGBTQ+-Rechte sowie soziale Gerechtigkeit ein.

Die 34-Jährige setzte sich in Delaware im Rennen um den Sitz im Repräsentantenhaus gegen ihren republikanischen Herausforderer John Whalen III durch. (cst)

13:50 Uhr: Donald Trump wird Popular Vote gewinnen
von Chantal Stäubli
Donald Trump wird auch die sogenannte Popular Vote gewinnen, also die Mehrheit der Stimmen der gesamten Wählerschaft. Aktuell führt er mit 71'224'776 Stimmen zu 66'151'946 Stimmen. Somit wird er der erste republikanische Präsidentschaftskandidat seit George W. Bush, dem dies gelingt.
13:50
Republikaner gewinnen wichtigen Senatssitz in Montana
Der republikanische Kandidat Tim Sheehy hat einen der Senatssitze für den nördlichen US-Bundesstaat Montana gewonnen und sich damit gegen den demokratischen Amtsinhaber Jon Tester durchgesetzt. Das meldete die Nachrichtenagentur AP auf Grundlage von Wählerbefragungen und ersten Stimmauszählungen.

Die Republikaner bauten damit in der wichtigen Kongresskammer ihre Mehrheit aus, die sie sich bereits früher in der Wahlnacht gesichert hatten. Bislang hatten die Demokraten eine hauchdünne Mehrheit im Senat. Der Verlust der Kontrolle über die Parlamentskammer ist ein schwerer Schlag für sie. (sda/dpa)
13:40
Schweizer Parteiexponenten sehen Gefahren und Chancen nach US-Wahl
FDP-Präsident Thierry Burkart sagte am Mittwoch in der Sendung «Rendez-vous» von Schweizer Radio SRF, für die Schweiz bedeute die Wahl von Donald Trump Unsicherheit.Der designierte neue US-Präsident habe kein klares Wahlprogramm. Die Wahl bedeute auch aussenpolitische Unberechenbarkeit, so der Aargauer Ständerat.

SVP-Fraktionschef Thomas Aeschi sagte ebenfalls im Radio, es bestehe die grosse Sorge, dass die Welt zunehmend in Blöcke zerfalle - einen amerikanischen, einen chinesischen und einen europäischen. «Das macht es für die stark exportorientierte Schweiz schwieriger, ihre Absatzmärkte zu bedienen.» Thomas Aeschi glaubt, die Schweizer Neutralitätspolitik könnte ein «Revival erleben in dieser zunehmend polarisierten Welt» - eine ähnliche Rolle habe die Schweiz im Kalten Krieg gespielt. «Ich sehe durchaus Potenzial für die Schweiz als Vermittlerin», so Aeschi.

Mitte-Aussenpolitikerin Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter sagte im Radio, Europa tue nun gut daran, sich zu stärken, damit es nicht zwischen den Blöcken zerrieben werde. Die Schweiz habe als kleine Volkswirtschaft alles Interesse daran, mit einem starken Europa gemeinsam Politik zu betreiben.

SP-Co-Präsident Cédric Wermuth sagte, die Rolle der Schweiz werde es nach der Amtsübernahme von Trump sein, zusammen mit anderen Staaten auf die Bedeutung internationaler Abkommen und die Unterstützung der Ukraine zu pochen.

Die Präsidentin der nationalrätlichen Sicherheitskommission (Sik-N), Nationalrätin Priska Seiler-Graf (SP/ZH), zeigte sich nach der Wahl von Trump besorgt über die geopolitischen Auswirkungen. Sie sei in «tiefer Sorge», schrieb Seiler auf der Kurznachrichtenplattform X.

Nationalrätin Corina Gredig (GLP/ZH) schrieb ebenfalls auf der Plattform, die USA würden gefährliche Weichen stellen. Die Schweiz sollte die Beziehungen zu Europa stärken. Einen isolationistischen Kurs könne sie sich nicht mehr leisten, schrieb Ständerätin Marianne Binder (Mitte/AG).

Die SP Schweiz schrieb ebenfalls auf X, die Wahl von Donald Trump gefährde Demokratie und Grundrechte. «Weltweit hetzt die extreme Rechte gegen Migrantinnen und Migranten, greift Frauenrechte an und leugnet die Klimakrise», so die SP weiter. (sda)
13:39
Wahlbeobachter Addor überrascht von ruhigem Urnengang
Der Walliser SVP-Nationalrat Jean-Luc Addor hat die Präsidentschaftswahlen in den USA als Wahlbeobachter in der Glücksspielmetropole Las Vegas mitverfolgt. Addor war Teil der 250-köpfigen Wahlbeobachtermission der Organisation für Sicherheit und Zusammenarbeit in Europa (OSZE). In einem Interview mit «Blick» bezeichnete er den Urnengang als überraschend ruhig.

Nach seiner Beobachtung sei der Urnengang ordnungsgemäss verlaufen. Nachdem er 2020 noch seine Unterstützung für Donald Trump geäussert hatte, bezeichnete sich Addor 2024 als neutral. Dem «Blick» sagte er, er sei kein Trump-Fan. (cst/sda)
13:34
Donald Trump ist Präsident – was passiert mit seinen Strafverfahren?
Donald Trump wurde zum Präsidenten der USA gewählt, obwohl er als verurteilter Straftäter auf die Urteilsverkündung in dem Fall um Schweigegeldzahlungen in New York wartet und weiterhin versucht, Anklagen in anderen Bundesstaaten abzuweisen.
Donald Trump ist der erste Präsident, welcher strafrechtlich angeklagt wurde. «Es hat sich offensichtlich ausgezahlt, diese Verfahren so lange wie möglich zu verzögern», meinte Jessica Levinson, Professorin für Verfassungsrecht an der Loyola Law School, gegenüber CNN.
Noch in diesem Monat soll Trump verurteilt werden, nachdem die Urteilsverkündung vor dem Wahltag aufgeschoben wurde, um das Ergebnis der Präsidentschaftswahl nicht zu beeinflussen. Trump gibt sich bei allen Anklagen als «nicht schuldig».
13:27
Scholz bietet Trump verlässliche Partnerschaft an
Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz bietet dem künftigen US-Präsidenten Donald Trump eine Fortsetzung der verlässlichen Partnerschaft zwischen Deutschland und den USA an, verlangt aber auch eine engere europäische Zusammenarbeit.

Das Angebot einer verlässlichen Zusammenarbeit gelte auch «mit Blick auf die Bedrohung, die Russland nach Auffassung aller Nato-Alliierten für die Sicherheit im europäischen Raum darstellt». Die USA und Deutschland sind die wichtigsten Waffenlieferanten der Ukraine. Es gibt Befürchtungen, dass Trump die Hilfe einstellen könnte.

Scholz richtete als Konsequenz aus der Situation in den USA aber auch einen Appell an die Menschen in Deutschland. «Wir haben gesehen, wie sehr die Amerikanerinnen und Amerikaner zwischen den beiden grossen politischen Lagern gespalten sind, auch wie sehr das auch Familien, Freunde, Kolleginnen und Kollegen, ja ein ganzes Land zerreissen kann», sagte er. Das wünsche er sich für Deutschland nicht. (cst/sda)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a statement about the results of the 2024 US Presidential Election at the Chancellery, in Berlin, Germany, 06 November 2024.
Bild: keystone
12:57
Vertreter von Republikanern in der Schweiz ist «erleichtert»
Die Inflation und die Immigration hätten den Ausschlag für die Wahl von Donald Trump gegeben. Das sagt Tariq Dennison, Mitglied der Ausland-Republikanerorganisation «Republicans Overseas» in der Schweiz.

«Ich bin erleichtert», sagt der in Weinfelden TG wohnhafte und in Zug arbeitende Finanzfachmann. Er sei «sehr zufrieden» über den Wahlsieg des republikanischen Kandidaten und über dessen politisches und wirtschaftliches Programm.

«Wie ich bereits 2016 gesagt habe, wird Trump nicht so viel tun, wie seine Fans hoffen oder seine Kritiker befürchten»: So fasst Dennison seine Erwartungen zu Trumps neuer Präsidentschaft zusammen. «Ich denke, er wird viele kleine Veränderungen einführen, um die Wirtschaft und den Alltag der Menschen konkret zu verbessern.

Auch das Gefühl der Unsicherheit habe den Ausschlag für die Wahl Trumps gegeben: «Die Menschen haben die bessere wirtschaftliche Lage des Landes nicht konkret in ihrem Alltag gespürt. Sie waren auf die Inflation und die Kaufkraft fixiert», beobachtet er.

Und was Donald Trumps politische Sprache zwischen Boshaftigkeit und Vulgarität angeht, so sagt Tariq Dennison, dass er mit dessen Kommunikationsstil nicht immer einverstanden ist. (sda)
12:38
Bundespräsidentin Amherd gratuliert Donald Trump
Die Schweizer Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd hat auf der Kurznachrichtenplattform X Donald Trump zum Wahlsieg gratuliert. Sie schrieb, die Schweiz freue sich darauf, auf der Basis der gemeinsamen Werte und Interessen weiterhin mit den USA zusammenzuarbeiten.

Die Schweiz sei ein langjähriger und vertrauter Partner der USA, heisst es in der Kurznachricht weiter. Die wirtschaftlichen und wissenschaftlichen Beziehungen der beiden Länder seien «exzellent». Die Gratulation richtete sich auch an Trumps designierten Vizepräsidenten JD Vance. (sda)
12:00
Iran: Ergebnis der US-Wahl macht keinen Unterschied
Irans Regierung hat sich nach dem Wahlsieg von Donald Trump gleichgültig gezeigt. «Es spielt keine Rolle, wer in den Vereinigten Staaten Präsident wird, da unsere Planungen bereits im Voraus getroffen wurden», sagte Regierungssprecherin Fatemeh Mohadscherani. Iranische Spitzenpolitiker äusserten sich zunächst nicht.

Seit 1980 bestehen seitens der USA keine diplomatischen Beziehungen mehr zur Islamischen Republik Iran.

Während die Islamische Republik dem Ergebnis nach Aussen keine grosse Bedeutung zuschreibt, dürfte sich auch Irans Regierung auf Veränderungen einstellen. An Donald Trump, der 2018 einseitig aus dem Atomdeal ausstieg, neue Sanktionen verhängte und die Revolutionsgarden als Terrororganisation einstufte, hat Irans Staatsführung keine guten Erinnerungen. Denkbar wäre aber auch, dass Trump einen neuen Kurs in der Nahost-Politik einschlägt. Präsident Massud Peseschkian hoffte nach Amtsbeginn auf bessere Beziehungen zum Westen. (cst/sda/dpa)
11:58
Beunruhigung und Enttäuschung bei US-Demokraten in der Schweiz
Die Wahlniederlage ihrer Kandidatin Kamala Harris hat bei US-Demokraten in der Schweiz zu einer «immensen Enttäuschung, Trauer und Beunruhigung» geführt. Sie drückten ihre Angst um die Zukunft ihres Landes aus. Trump könnte sich zum Autokraten entwickeln, befürchten sie.

Es bestehe ein grosses Risiko, dass die Demokratie beschädigt werde, sagte Peter Butterfield, der Kassier der Democrats Abroad Switzerland (DA) am Mittwoch der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA. Er hatte den Wahlabend der Demokraten in Genf organisiert.

Die Rachsucht Donald Trumps nach seiner nie anerkannten Wahlniederlage 2020 lasse das Schlimmste in einem gespaltenen Land und einer geteilten Bevölkerung befürchten. Den USA stehe eine irrationale und gefährliche Präsidentschaft bevor, befürchtete Butterflield.

Für ihn gelang es den Republikanern, die Inflation und die Angst vor der Einwanderung zu instrumentalisieren. Harris habe zwar eine sehr gute Kampagne geführt. Ohne Zweifel sei sie aber zu wenig auf diese zwei Themen eingegangen und hätte sich vielleicht zu ausschliesslich auf den Mittelstand konzentriert.

Den Demokraten sei der Kontakt zur arbeitenden Bevölkerung verloren gegangen, analysierte er. Eingetreten sei das in der Präsidentschaft von Bill Clinton mit ihren vielen internationalen Abkommen und Freihandelsverträgen. Die arbeitende Bevölkerung habe die Schliessung zahlreicher Fabriken und die Auslagerung von Arbeitsplätzen nicht vergessen. Die Demokraten hätten das Vertrauen der Beschäftigten verloren, die weit entfernt vom «big business» lebten.

Im Kampf gegen die von der Covid-19-Pandemie verursachten Inflation habe Joe Biden die richtigen Massnahmen ergriffen. Unglücklicherweise seien deren Wirkungen aber für die Bevölkerung noch nicht spürbar. (sda)
11:32
Trump hat die Wahl gewonnen
Es ist definitiv: Donald Trump wird 47. Präsident der USA. Der Republikaner Donald Trump hat nach Erhebungen und Prognosen amerikanischer Medien die Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA gewonnen. Die Fernsehsender Fox News, CNN und NBC riefen ihn zum Sieger aus. Donald Trump wird 2025 in Weisse Haus zurückkehren.

Mit dem Gewinn von Wisconsin sichert er sich weitere 10 Wahlleutestimmen und erreicht insgesamt 277 Stimmen – sieben mehr als die benötigten 270.

Er besiegte Kamala Harris, die Kandidatin der Demokratischen Partei, und wird damit der erste Präsident seit Grover Cleveland, der zwei nicht aufeinanderfolgende Amtszeiten (1885 bis 1889 und 1893 bis 1897) absolviert.(cst)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Bild: keystone
11:23
Russland weist US-Vorwürfe der Wahleinmischung zurück
Russland hat die Vorwürfe aus Washington zur Einmischung in die US-Präsidentenwahl zurückgewiesen. «Was die Anschuldigungen zur versuchten Einflussnahme oder Einmischung angeht, so weisen wir das entschieden zurück», sagte Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow der russischen Nachrichtenagentur Interfax zufolge in Moskau. Er reagierte damit auf Vorwürfe, dass es bei Bombendrohungen in einigen US-Wahllokalen eine russische Spur gebe.

Peskow sagte mit Blick auf den wahrscheinlichen Sieg von Ex-Präsident Donald Trump auch, dass erst nach der Amtseinführung im Januar klar werde, ob die USA für eine Beendigung des Krieges in der Ukraine seien.
Laut Peskow «sind die USA der Staat, der diesen Konflikt anheizt und ständig Öl hingiesst und direkt in ihn verwickelt ist, und sie sind in der Lage, die Richtung ihrer Aussenpolitik zu ändern» – ob und wie das geschehe, «werden wir nach dem Januar sehen».

Peskow sagte auch, dass bisher unklar sei, ob Kremlchef Wladimir Putin zum Sieg gratulieren werde, weil Russland das Land als einen unfreundlichen Staat eingestuft habe. 2016 hatte Putin Trump zum Sieg gratuliert. (sda/dpa)
11:12
Baltenstaaten gratulieren Trump
Die Präsidenten und Regierungschefs der baltischen Staaten Estland, Lettland und Litauen haben Donald Trump zu dessen erwarteten Sieg bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl gratuliert. In ihren Glückwünschen betonten die Staatsoberhäupter und Ministerpräsidenten der drei EU- und Nato-Staaten auf der Online-Plattform X dabei jeweils die enge Verbundenheit ihrer an Russland und teils auch Belarus grenzenden Ländern mit den Vereinigten Staaten, die in Tallinn, Riga und Vilnius als Garant ihrer Sicherheit gesehen.

Zugleich mahnten sie zur transatlantischen Geschlossenheit und verwiesen vereinzelt auch auf die hohen Verteidigungsausgaben ihrer Länder, die jeweils bei über drei Prozent der Wirtschaftsleistung liegen. «Europa braucht eine starke USA und die USA brauchen ein starkes Europa», schrieb der lettische Präsident Edgars Rinkevics. Sein litauischer Amtskollege Gitanas Nauseda betonte: «Transatlantische Einheit ist entscheidend!» (sda/dpa)
11:11
Kai Trump gratuliert ihrem Opa
«Niemand arbeitet härter oder kümmert sich mehr um das amerikanische Volk», schreibt Donald Trumps Enkelin Kai auf X.

10:49
Kanzler Scholz gratuliert Trump: Zusammenarbeit fortsetzen
Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat Donald Trump zu seinem Sieg bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl gratuliert.

Der SPD-Politiker schrieb auf X: «Gemeinsam arbeiten Deutschland und die USA seit langem erfolgreich zusammen, um Wohlstand und Freiheit auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks zu fördern. Das werden wir zum Wohle unserer Bürgerinnen und Bürger fortsetzen.» (sda/dpa)

10:30
Baerbock gratuliert Trump zur Wahl
Deutschlands Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock hat dem republikanischen Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump zur Wahl gratuliert.

«Donald Trump hat die Wahl gewonnen. Dazu gratulieren wir», sagte die Politikerin. Deutschland, Europa und die Vereinigten Staaten seien engste Partner und Verbündete. «Dabei ist unsere transatlantische Freundschaft seit jeher nicht auf eine Partei gebucht», fügte sie hinzu.

Zugleich sei es das Wesen von Demokratie, dass sich nach Wahlen sowohl innenpolitische Verhältnisse als auch aussenpolitische Beziehungen neu justierten, sagte Baerbock und ergänzte: «Deutschland wird auch für die künftige amerikanische Regierung ein enger, verlässlicher Verbündeter sein. Das ist unser Angebot.»

Dabei gelte: «Wie in jeder guten Partnerschaft: Dort, wo es ohne Frage politische Differenzen gibt, ist ein ehrlicher und vor allen Dingen intensiver Austausch wichtiger denn je». (sda/dpa)
10:20
Türkischer Präsident Erdogan gratuliert «Freund» Trump
Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan hat dem Republikaner Donald Trump noch vor dem Auszählen aller Stimmen bei der US-Präsidentenwahl gratuliert. Sein «Freund» Donald Trump habe die Präsidentschaftswahl nach grossem Kampf gewonnen, schrieb Erdogan auf der Plattform X.

Mit der Wahl Trumps beginne eine «neue Ära», schrieb Erdogan. Er hoffe, dass damit «die Beziehungen zwischen der Türkei und den USA gestärkt werden und regionale und globale Krisen und Kriege enden, insbesondere die Palästina-Frage und der Russland-Ukraine-Krieg.» (sda/dpa)
10:20
Glückwünsche und eine Warnung: EU-Spitzen gratulieren Trump
Spitzenvertreter der EU haben Donald Trump zur Wiederwahl gratuliert und die Hoffnung auf gute Kooperation geäussert. «Die EU und die USA sind mehr als nur Verbündete. Wir sind durch eine echte Partnerschaft zwischen unseren Völkern verbunden, die 800 Millionen Bürger vereint», schrieb EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen auf der Online-Plattform X. Es gelte deswegen nun gemeinsam an einer starken transatlantischen Agenda zu arbeiten, die weiterhin für die Menschen Ergebnisse liefere.

Der Präsident des Europäischen Rates Charles Michel äusserte sich als Vertreter der Staats- und Regierungschefs der Mitgliedstaaten ähnlich, warnte Trump aber auch vor Regelbrüchen und Alleingängen. «Die EU wird ihren Kurs im Einklang mit ihrer strategischen Agenda als starker, geeinter, wettbewerbsfähiger und souveräner Partner verfolgen und gleichzeitig das regelbasierte multilaterale System verteidigen», schrieb er. (sda/dpa)
10:18
Befragung: Trump punktet bei nicht weissen Wählern
Donald Trump konnte bei der Präsidentschaftswahl seine Unterstützung unter nicht weissen Wählern ausbauen, wie eine erste Befragung von NBC News nach der Abstimmung nahelegt. Demnach schnitt der Republikaner besonders bei Menschen mit lateinamerikanischen Wurzeln in den wichtigen «Swing States» Pennsylvania, Michigan und Wisconsin besser ab als noch bei der Wahl 2020.

NBC News zufolge könnte Trump dieses Mal etwa ein Drittel der Stimmen von nicht weissen Wählern für sich gewonnen haben, mit deutlichen Zugewinnen bei Latinos und asiatischstämmigen Amerikanern. (sda/dpa)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump stands on stage joined by his family at the Palm Beach County Convention Center
Bild: keystone
10:15
Nato-Generalsekretär hofft auf Trumps Führungsstärke
Nato-Generalsekretär Mark Rutte sieht die Wahl in den USA als entschieden an und beglückwünscht Donald Trump. «Ich habe gerade Donald Trump zu seiner Wahl zum Präsidenten der Vereinigten Staaten gratuliert», schrieb er auf der Plattform X. Trumps Führungsstärke werde von entscheidender Bedeutung sei, um das Bündnis stark zu halten. «Ich freue mich darauf, wieder mit ihm zusammenzuarbeiten, um über die Nato den Frieden durch Stärke zu fördern», fügte er hinzu.

In der Nato hätten sich die meisten Mitgliedstaaten einen Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris bevorzugt. Äusserungen Trumps hatten in der Vergangenheit Zweifel daran geweckt, ob die USA unter seiner Führung uneingeschränkt zur Beistandsverpflichtung stehen würden. Bereits in seiner Amtszeit von 2017 bis 2021 hatte Trump immer wieder über die seiner Ansicht nach zu niedrigen Verteidigungsausgaben von europäischen Alliierten gewettert und zeitweise sogar mit einem Austritt der USA aus dem Bündnis gedroht. (sda/dpa)
10:02 Uhr: Endspurt im US-Wahlkampf
von Chantal Stäubli
Die Ergebnisse aus Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada und Arizona stehen noch aus. In diesen entscheidenden US-Bundesstaaten liegt Trump in Führung. Auch Alaska ist noch offen. Es wird erwartet, dass diese Resultate zuletzt eintreffen.
9:50
Freude in Moskau nach US-Wahl: «Halleluja»
Aus Russland kommen nach der US-Wahl erste Reaktionen der Freude über einen sich abzeichnenden Sieg von Ex-Präsident Donald Trump. «Halleluja», schrieb die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa, in ihrem Telegram-Kanal.

Gewinner sei derjenige, der sein Land liebe, meinte sie mit Blick auf Trumps Wahlspruch «Make America Great Again» (auf Deutsch: Mach Amerika wieder gross). Traditionell steht der Machtapparat in Moskau den Republikanern offener gegenüber als den Demokraten in den USA.

Ex-Kremlchef Dmitri Medwedew teilte mit, dass Trump eine für Russland wichtige Eigenschaft habe: «Als Geschäftsmann bis ins Knochenmark kann er es auf den Tod nicht ausstehen, Geld für verschiedene Günstlinge und Lakaien auszugeben – für idiotische Verbündete, für dumme Wohltätigkeitsprojekte und für gefrässige internationale Organisationen», schrieb der Vizechef des nationalen Sicherheitsrates bei Telegram. Auch das toxische System der Ukraine gehöre in diese Reihe, für den «Abschaum» in Kiew sei heute ein Trauertag. Trump hatte im Wahlkampf versprochen, den Krieg innerhalb kürzester Zeit zu beenden. (cst/sda/dpa)
9:38
Meloni gratuliert Trump
Italiens Ministerpräsidentin Giorgia Meloni hat dem Republikaner Donald Trump herzlich gratuliert, nachdem dieser sich zum Sieger der US-Präsidentschaftswahl erklärt hatte. «Italien und die USA sind Schwester-Nationen, die durch ein unerschütterliches Bündnis, gemeinsame Werte und eine historische Freundschaft verbunden sind», schrieb Meloni auf der Plattform X. Die strategische Verbindung der beiden Staaten würde nun noch stärker werden. (sda/dpa)
9:28
Befragungen: Wirtschaft Kernanliegen von Trump-Wählern
Die Entscheidung von US-Wählerinnen und -Wähler für den Republikaner Donald Trump lässt sich offensichtlich mit starkem Unmut über die wirtschaftliche Lage erklären. Das zeigen erste Wählerbefragungen.

Viele Befragte rückten ihre finanzielle Situation ins Zentrum ihrer Wahl, wie unter anderem die Nachrichtenagentur AP sowie die Sender ABC News und CBS News berichteten. Das dürfte Trump zu seinem Erfolg in den bislang ausgezählten «Swing States» zugutegekommen sein.

Demokratiefragen standen hingegen bei den Anhängern der demokratischen Kandidatin Kamala Harris im Mittelpunkt. Den Befragungen zufolge fühlten sich ihre Wähler besonders durch ihre Warnungen vor einer erneuten Trump-Präsidentschaft mobilisiert.
. (sda/dpa)
Supporters of Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Stephanie Smith, left, Sandi Steinbeck, center, and Thomas Brewer, right, cheer during a GOP election watch party at the Ah
Bild: keystone
9:22
Befragungen: Männer wählten eher Trump, Frauen eher Harris
Die US-Präsidentschaftswahl zeigt Unterschiede im Wahlverhalten von Männern und Frauen, wie erste Befragungen nach der Abstimmung nahelegen. Mehrere US-Medien - darunter etwa die Sender CNN und ABC News – berichteten, dass sich die Unterstützung für Demokratin Kamala Harris und Republikaner Donald Trump geschlechterspezifisch unterschied.

Demnach konnte Harris vor allem bei Frauen punkten, während Trump vermehrt männliche Wähler ansprach. Im Wahlkampf hatte Harris ihren Fokus unter anderem auf reproduktive Rechte gelegt. Prominente Harris-Unterstützerinnen wie Michelle Obama und Julia Roberts appellierten an Frauen, im Zweifelsfall anders als ihre männlichen Partner abzustimmen. Trump hingegen setzte auf betont maskulines Auftreten, begleitet von provokanten Aussagen. Unterstützt wurde der Republikaner etwa vom Wrestling-Star Hulk Hogan. (sda/dpa)
US actor Julia Roberts speaks ahead of an appearance by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of US Vice President Kamala Harris, at the Atlanta Pride kickoff event in Atlanta, Georgia
Bild: keystone
9:20
US-Wahl: Macron gratuliert Trump
Frankreichs Staatschef Emmanuel Macron hat Donald Trump gratuliert, nachdem dieser sich zum Sieger der US-Präsidentschaftswahl erklärt hatte. «Ich bin bereit, zusammenzuarbeiten, wie wir es vier Jahre lang getan haben», schrieb Macron auf X. «Mit Ihren Überzeugungen und mit meinen. Mit Respekt und Ehrgeiz. Für mehr Frieden und Wohlstand.» (sda/dpa)
9:18
Netanjahu gratuliert Trump zu «historischer Rückkehr»
Der israelische Ministerpräsident Benjamin Netanjahu hat dem Republikaner Donald Trump in herzlichen Worten gratuliert. Dieser hatte sich zuvor zum Sieger der US-Präsidentschaftswahl erklärt. «Lieber Donald und liebe Melania Trump, Gratulationen zum grössten Comeback der Geschichte», hiess es in einer Mitteilung Netanjahus. Trumps «historische Rückkehr ins Weisse Haus» bedeute «einen Neuanfang für Amerika und eine mächtige erneute Verpflichtung gegenüber dem grossen Bündnis zwischen Israel und Amerika». Netanjahu sagte: «Dies ist ein riesiger Sieg!» (sda/dpa)

9:16
Selenskyj gratuliert Trump
Noch vor der Verkündung des offiziellen Wahlergebnisses hat der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj Donald Trump zum Sieg bei der US-Präsidentschaftswahl zum «beeindruckenden Wahlsieg» gratuliert. Auf X schreibt er: «Wir vertrauen weiterhin auf die Unterstützung von den Vereinigten Staaten.» Er begrüsse Trumps Unterstützung für den «Frieden durch Stärke»-Ansatz. Zudem hoffe er, bald Trump persönlich zum Wahlsieg gratulieren und mit ihm die weitere Unterstützung der Ukraine besprechen zu können. Kiew sei auf die Hilfe beider US-Parteien angewiesen. (cst/sda/dpa)


9:14
Trump lobt Elon Musk
Trump lobt Elon Musk in seiner Ansprache. «Wir haben einen neuen Star, ein Star ist geboren», sagte Trump seinen begeisterten Anhängern in West Palm Beach, Florida. «Elon. Er ist ein unglaublicher Kerl.» Trump machte darauf aufmerksam, wie Musk in Pennsylvania für ihn Wahlkampf machte. (cst)
9:07
AP und Sender: Harris siegt in US-Staat Minnesota
Kamala Harris hat sich bei der Präsidentschaftswahl in den USA den Bundesstaat Minnesota mit zehn Wahlleuten gesichert. Der Vizekandidat der 60-Jährigen, Tim Walz, ist der Gouverneur des Bundesstaats. Bei der Wahl 2020 konnte sich Biden dort mit klarem Vorsprung die zehn Stimmen der Wahlmänner und Wahlfrauen sichern. (sda/dpa)
8:51
«Wir werden die unglaublichste Zukunft haben»
«Das war ein Sieg wie kein anderer», so Trump. «Dieser Tag wird für immer erinnert werden, als der Tag, an dem die Bevölkerung die Kontrolle über ihr Land zurückerlangte.»

Trump spricht über Robert F. Kennedy Jr., der bereits als Gesundheitsminister gehandelt wird. «Er wird Amerika wieder gesund machen», sagt Trump.

Er wolle ein starkes Militär, sichere Grenzen und eine gute Bildung, so Trump. «Wir werden die unglaublichste Zukunft haben.» Unter ihm habe man keine Kriege gehabt.

«Es ist Zeit, dass wir uns vereinen und die Differenzen der vergangenen Jahre hinter uns lassen», sagt Trump. Er wolle ein Präsident für alle Amerikaner sein.

Danach ist Trumps Rede zu Ende.
8:39
Grenzen abriegeln und Elon Musk
Trump spricht kurz über seine Visionen. Er werde die USA wieder grossartig machen, so der neue Präsident. «Wir werden die Grenzen abriegeln», so Trump. Migration sei weiterhin erwünscht, allerdings nur auf legalem Weg.

Dann wechselt Trump sprunghaft das Thema. Er spricht über den Support von Elon Musk und darüber, welche Raketen dieser entwickelt. In der Folge wird es etwas wirr. Es geht um Raketen, ein Telefongespräch, Feuer und Elon Musk. «Er ist ein Charakter, er ist ein spezieller Typ, ein Super-Genie», so Trump über Musk. «Wir müssen unsere Super-Genies beschützen.»
8:35
Trump bedankt sich bei Melania
Donald Trump bedankt sich auch bei Melania Trump. Sie habe einen guten Job gemacht und einen Nummer-1-Bestseller geschrieben, so der 78-Jährige, der seiner Ehefrau ein Küsschen auf die Wange drückt.

Trump spricht auch ein paar Worte über J.D. Vance, den neuen Vize-Präsidenten. Das Publikum empfängt diesen mit «J.D., J.D., J.D.»-Rufen.

Vance ergreift in der Folge selber das Wort. Er spricht vom «grössten politischen Comeback» der US-Geschichte.
trump melania
8:31
Trump zählt seine Erfolge auf
Trump feiert seinen Erfolg und spricht über die Erfolge in den Swing States. Er rechnet aktuell mit 315 Elektorenstimmen. «Wir haben auch das Popular Vote gewonnen», sagt Trump. Seine Fans unterbrechen ihn: «USA, USA, USA!» Er spüre eine grosse Menge Liebe in diesem Raum, so Trump weiter und freut sich über die Mehrheit im Senat. «Wow!» «Die Nummer der Siege im Senat ist unglaublich», sagt Trump. Das sei möglich geworden durch die MAGA-Bewegung.
8:28
Trump ergreift das Wort
Seine Anhänger brüllen USA, USA, USA. Trump bedankt sich beim Publikum. «Das ist eine Bewegung, wie ich sie noch nie vorher gesehen habe», so Trump. «Wir werden unserem Land helfen, dass es heilen kann. Wir haben heute Geschichte geschrieben.» Er wolle sich bei der amerikanischen Bevölkerung bedanken. Sie habe ihn zum 45. und zum 47. US-Präsidenten gewählt. «Wir werden das goldene Zeitalter von Amerika haben.»
8:25
Donald Trump tritt auf
Donald Trump und seine Entourage treten in diesem Moment an der Wahlkampfparty in Florida auf. Man darf gespannt sein, ob er seine scharfe Rhetorik ablegt und einen versönlichen Ton anschlagen wird.
Bild
8:19
Harris schneidet landesweit schlechter ab als Biden 2020
CNN zeigte in einem Vergleich alle Staaten, in denen Kamala Harris (um 3 Prozentpunkte oder mehr) besser abgeschnitten hat als Joe Biden bei der Wahl 2020 – es ist kein einziger. Auch auf Stufe der Countys zeichnet sich ein ähnliches Bild ab.
8:06
Pennsylvania an Trump
Jetzt ist sich auch CNN sicher: Pennsylvania geht an Donald Trump. Damit ist sein Sieg so gut wie sicher.
8:00
Trump soll in Kürze auftreten
In wenigen Augenblicken soll Donald Trump in West Palm Beach das Wort ergreifen. Seinen Auftritt kannst du bei uns im Stream und im Ticker mitverfolgen.
7:59
Van Jones (wieder einmal) emotional: «Es ist nicht die Elite, die den Preis bezahlen wird»
Der politische Kommentator Anthony Kapel Van Jones fiel in der Vergangenheit schon mehrmals mit bewegten Reden und Statements auf, auch schon in Tränen. Auf CNN erklärt er emotional, wer seiner Meinung nach darunter leiden wird, wenn Donald Trump gewählt wird.
7:54
Fox News erklärt Trump zum Wahlsieger
Der TV-Sender erklärt den Ex-Präsidenten nach Pennsylvania auch in Wisconsin zum Sieger. Damit käme Trump auf 276 Wahlleute – 270 reichen zum Sieg.
7:42
Lange Gesichter an Harris' Wahlkampfparty
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on t
Bild: keystone
The audience listens as Cedric Richmond speaks during an election night campaign watch party for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of
Bild: keystone
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris look at election results during an election night campaign watch party Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, on the campus of Howard Univers
Bild: keystone
Supporters of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris leave an election night campaign watch party after it was announced that she would not speak on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on t
Bild: keystone
7:24
Fox News erklärt Pennsylvania für Donald Trump
Der TV-Sender Fox News geht davon aus, dass Pennsylvania mit seinen 19 Elektorenstimmen an Donald Trump geht.
Bahn frei für Trump
von corsin.manser
Donald Trump wird nicht nur ins Weisse Haus einziehen, er wird aller Voraussicht nach auch eine republikanische Mehrheit im Senat und im Repräsentantenhaus haben. Konservativ ist auch der Supreme Court, dort sitzen unter anderem immer noch die Richter, welche Trump während seiner ersten Amtszeit installieren konnte.
7:10
Wahllokale in allen US-Bundesstaaten geschlossen
Die Wahllokale in den USA sind nun in allen Bundesstaaten geschlossen. Auf den zu Alaska gehörenden Aleuten, eine von Vulkanen geprägte gebirgige Inselkette im Nordpazifik, konnten die Wähler bis 7.00 Uhr MEZ persönlich ihre Stimme abgeben. Kurz zuvor schlossen die Lokale im restlichen Alaska, auf Hawaii und an der US-Westküste. Weil sich die USA über mehrere Zeitzonen erstreckt, zog sich die Schliessung der Wahllokale über mehrere Stunden hin. Der Sieger der Präsidentschaftswahl stand noch nicht fest. Für den Sieg braucht ein Kandidat 270 Stimmen von Wahlleuten aus verschiedenen Bundesstaaten. (sda/dpa)
Democrats abroad räumen das Public Viewing in Zürich ab
von Seline Meier
Die Democrats abroad haben sich im Gemeinschaftszentrum Riesbach im Zürcher Seefeld zum Public Viewing getroffen. Der Event wird gerade abgeräumt.
Bild
Bild
6:57
Die Schlinge zieht sich zu
Donald Trump steht kurz vor dem Sieg. Gewinnt er Pennsylvania, ist er praktisch Präsident. Zwar fehlen ihm dann noch fünf Elektorenstimmen, drei aus Alaska sowie zwei weitere aus Nebraska und Maine sind ihm aber quasi gewiss. Und aktuell liegt er in Pennsylvania mit über 220'000 Stimmen vor Harris. Diese braucht nun 65 Prozent der nicht ausgezählten Stimmen, um das Resultat in diesem Bundesstaat noch zu kippen.
Die schweizerisch-amerikanische Handelskammer beim Public Viewing im Hotel Marriott in Zürich
von Seline Meier
Bild
Bild
6:46
Harris wird nicht auftreten
Cedric Richmond, der Kampagnen-Manager von Kamala Harris spricht zu ihren Anhängerinnen und Anhängern in Washington DC. «Viele Stimmen müssen noch gezählt werden», so Richmond. Sein Team werde weiterkämpfen, doch die Vizepräsidentin werde am Abend nicht mehr auftreten. Richmond gibt Durchhalteparolen von sich, doch seine Körpersprache spricht Bände: das Rennen ist gelaufen.



Ganz anders die Gemütslage in Florida. Gemäss mehreren US-Medien wird Donald Trump in Kürze vor seinem Anhang auftreten.