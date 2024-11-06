🧯 US EMBASSY PAINTED ORANGE AS WE REJECT FASCISM— Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) November 6, 2024
This morning the world wakes to find it has slipped further into fascism as well as climate breakdown. Trump's win puts the lives of ordinary people at risk, everywhere.
Political systems that can be bought by big oil have no… pic.twitter.com/5OuFgH1B70
Thank you, Delaware! Because of your votes and your values, I am proud to be your next member of Congress.— Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 6, 2024
Delaware has sent the message loud and clear that we must be a country that protects reproductive freedom, that guarantees paid leave and affordable child care for all our… pic.twitter.com/QgwRkpUlbD
No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you! pic.twitter.com/ojPVIroNBw— Kai Trump (@KaiTrumpGolfs) November 6, 2024
Ich gratuliere @realDonaldTrump zur Wahl zum US-Präsidenten. Gemeinsam arbeiten Deutschland und die USA seit langem erfolgreich zusammen, um Wohlstand und Freiheit auf beiden Seiten des Atlantiks zu fördern. Das werden wir zum Wohle unserer Bürgerinnen und Bürger fortsetzen.— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) November 6, 2024
Dear Donald and Melania Trump,— Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 6, 2024
Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback!
Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America.
This is a huge victory!
In true friendship,… pic.twitter.com/B54NSo2BMA
Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory!— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 6, 2024
I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against…
Former Biden @WhiteHouse official Cedric Richmond tells the crowd @HowardU to go home, that they will hear from @VP tomorrow. Thousands of supporters stood for eight hours straight for…that. pic.twitter.com/6UU00hTpBt— James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) November 6, 2024