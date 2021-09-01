Navigation
    Nahrung für Afghanistan wird Ende September knapp – Warten auf Taliban-Regierung

    Taliban-Kämpfer haben Afghanistans Hauptstadt Kabul eingenommen. Die Evakuierungen gestalten sich sehr schwierig. Der Nachrichten-Ticker.
    01.09.2021, 10:3501.09.2021, 20:06
    • Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben die Kontrolle in Afghanistan an sich gerissen. Zuvor hatten sie in einem rasanten Tempo eine Stadt nach der anderen teilweise kampflos eingenommen.
    • Am Flughafen in Kabul ist es am 26. August zu zwei Selbstmordattentaten gekommen. Bei den Explosionen gab es rund hundert Tote – darunter 60 Zivilisten, 28 Taliban-Kämpfer und 13 US-Soldaten.
    • Das US-Militär hat den Flughafen Kabul nach eigenen Angaben weiterhin komplett unter Kontrolle. Das Militär werde noch bis zum geplanten Abzug am Dienstag für Sicherheit und Betrieb des Airports verantwortlich sein.
    • Präsident Aschraf Ghani ist geflüchtet und befindet sich in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten.

    Liveticker: Taliban in Afghanistan: 31.08.2021

    19:50
    UN: Nahrung für Afghanistan wird Ende September knapp
    Die Vereinten Nationen warnen vor dem Versiegen von Nahrungsmittelhilfen für Millionen notleidende Afghanen. «Bis Ende September werden die Vorräte, die das Welternährungsprogramm im Land hat, aufgebraucht sein», sagte der stellvertretende UN-Sonderbeauftragte für Afghanistan, Ramiz Alakbarov, am Mittwoch. Er betonte, dass die humanitäre Hilfe nicht mit den nötigen finanziellen Mitteln der Mitgliedsstaaten ausgestattet ist - es würden akut mindestens 200 Millionen US-Dollar benötigt.

    Die Vereinten Nationen versuchen, im gesamten Land etwa 18 Millionen Notleidende mit Hilfsgütern zu versorgen - momentan könnten aber nur etwa neun Millionen Menschen erreicht werden. Alakbarov berichtete, dass auch nach der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban Hilfslieferungen nach Afghanistan möglich seien. «Wir waren in der Lage, über Grenzübergange von Pakistan aus 600 Tonnen Nahrung mit Trucks zu liefern», sagte er. Auch Lieferungen auf dem Luftweg nach Masar-i-Scharif seien möglich. (sda/dpa)
    14:23
    Al-Kaida gratuliert Taliban zum "historischen Sieg" in Afghanistan
    Al Kaida im islamischen Maghreb
    Bild: Ibtimes.com
    Das Terrornetzwerk Al-Kaida hat den Taliban zur Machtübernahme in Afghanistan gratuliert und mit Blick auf den US-Abzug aus dem Land von einem «historischen Sieg» gesprochen.

    Das «Generalkommando» Al-Kaidas verbreitete über seinen Propagandaflügel Al-Sahab am Dienstagabend eine zweiseitige Mitteilung. «Das afghanische Debakel Amerikas und der Nato markiert den Anfang vom Ende einer dunklen Ära westlicher Vorherrschaft und militärischer Besatzung islamischer Länder», heisst es darin. Das afghanische Volk sei aufgerufen, den Taliban zu vertrauen und sie zu unterstützen.

    US-Truppen hatten die Taliban 2001 aus Kabul vertrieben, die Mitgliedern des Terrornetzwerks Unterschlupf gewährt hatten. Heute ist Al-Kaida laut einem UN-Bericht vom Mai 2020 etwa in einem Drittel der afghanischen Provinzen aktiv. Die Beziehungen mit den militant-islamistischen Taliban sind demnach weiter eng. Die Taliban hatten sich im Februar 2020 in einem Abkommen mit den USA eigentlich dazu verpflichtet, ihre Zusammenarbeit mit Al-Kaida zu kappen.

    «Zu diesem historischen Ereignis möchten wir das islamische Emirat beglückwünschen, besonders (Taliban-Führer) Haibatullah Achundsada», teilte Al-Kaida mit. «Gott hat uns den Sieg versprochen und Bush die Niederlage, wir werden sehen, welches Versprechen erfüllt wird», schreiben die Autoren mit Verweis auf den früheren US-Präsidenten George W. Bush, der den US-Einmarsch in Afghanistan nach den Terroranschlägen vom 11. September 2001 angeordnet hatte.

    Das Terrornetz Al-Kaida («Die Basis») wurde Ende der 1980er Jahre im afghanisch-pakistanischen Grenzgebiet gegründet und kämpft für eine islamistische Weltordnung. Al-Kaida-Chef Osama bin Laden, der als Kopf der Terroranschläge vom 11. September 2001 in den USA galt, wurde 2011 in Pakistan von einer US-Spezialeinheit getötet. Sein Nachfolger wurde der Ägypter Aiman al-Sawahiri. Im November 2020 hatte es Berichte gegeben, dass er eines natürlichen Todes gestorben sei.

    Al-Kaida ist nach Einschätzung der Denkfabrik Soufan Group heute «unermesslich stärker» als zum Zeitpunkt der Anschläge von 9/11 vor 20 Jahren. Das Netzwerk zählt demnach weltweit 30 000 bis 40 000 Mitglieder mit Ablegern unter anderem im Nahen Osten, Nordafrika, Südasien und auf der Arabischen Halbinsel. Trotz vieler Rückschläge könne Al-Kaida nach dem US-Abzug jetzt auch in Afghanistan wieder Kraft sammeln und neue Mitglieder gewinnen.

    Mit der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) ist Al-Kaida trotz ähnlicher dschihadistischer Ideologie tief verfeindet. (sda/dpa)
    11:36
    Übung an Grenze zu Afghanistan - Russische Panzer schiessen in Berge
    Nach dem Abzug der letzten US-Truppen aus Afghanistan haben russische Panzer Schiessübungen im Nachbarland Tadschikistan in Zentralasien absolviert.

    Die Besatzungen von Kampfpanzern vom Typ T-72 hätten in den Bergen an der Grenze zu Afghanistan am Tag und in der Nacht Schüsse abgefeuert, teilte der zuständige Wehrbezirk der russischen Armee am Mittwoch der Agentur Interfax zufolge mit. Die Soldaten hätten zudem den Einsatz von Maschinengewehren auf bewegliche Ziele trainiert.

    Russland hat in der Ex-Sowjetrepublik Tadschikistan seine grösste Auslandsmilitärbasis. Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow warnte einmal mehr, der Machtwechsel in Afghanistan könne sich auf die Sicherheitslage der Verbündeten in Zentralasien auswirken. Davon hänge auch die Sicherheit der südlichen Grenze Russlands ab.

    In der Nacht zu Dienstag hatte das letzte US-Militärflugzeug den Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul verlassen. Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin warf den USA vor, sie hätten während ihres 20 Jahre dauernden Militäreinsatzes nichts erreicht und nur Tragödien hinterlassen. «Das Ergebnis ist null, wenn nicht sogar negativ.»

    Dem russischen Zentrum für die Diaspora Afghanistans zufolge verfügen etwa 1000 Afghanen über Dokumente, um nach Russland einzureisen. In der vergangenen Woche hatte das russische Militär mit vier Transportflugzeugen mehr als 500 Menschen verschiedener Länder aus Afghanistan ausgeflogen. Weitere Flüge waren zunächst nicht geplant. (sda/dpa)
    10:34
    Warten auf Taliban-Regierung in Afghanistan - Gefechte in Pandschir
    An Afghan man prepares to push a wheelbarrow with items of food distributing by an Islamabad-based Christian organization on the outskirts of Chaman, a border town in the Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province, Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Dozens of Afghan families have crossed into Pakistan through the southwestern Chaman border a day after the U.S. wrapped up its 20-year military presence in the Taliban-controlled country. (AP Photo)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dem US-Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan lassen die militant-islamistischen Taliban mit einer Regierungsbildung weiter auf sich warten.

    Es gebe noch keine exakten Informationen über den Zeitpunkt, sagte Taliban-Sprecher Sabiullah Mudschahid der Deutschen Presse-Agentur am Mittwoch. Auch ob Talibanführer Haibatullah Achundsada erstmals nach der Machtübernahme der Islamisten öffentlich auftreten werde, liess er offen. «Wir warten», so Mudschahid.

    Unterdessen lieferten sich in der Nacht Widerstandskämpfer nahe dem Pandschirtal nach Angaben der Taliban erneut Gefechte mit den Islamisten. Die Provinz Pandschir ist die einzige von 34 Provinzen des Landes, die nach den Eroberungen der Taliban noch nicht unter Kontrolle der Islamisten steht. Verhandlungen hätten bisher keine «positiven Ergebnisse» gezeigt, sagte Mudschahid.

    Kurz vor der Machtübernahme der Taliban war der bisher amtierende Präsident Aschraf Ghani ausser Landes geflohen. Zuvor hatten die Taliban die meisten Städte und Provinzen nahezu kampflos erobert. Die militanten Islamisten beherrschten das Land bereits von 1996 bis 2001. Eine US-geführte Militärinvasion setzte ihrer Herrschaft nach den Anschlägen vom 11. September ein Ende. Nach rund zwei Jahrzehnten Militäreinsatz sind die Taliban wieder an der Macht. (sda/dpa)
    22:28
    Biden kündigt Konsequenzen für künftige militärische Einsätze an
    President Joe Biden turns to leave the podium after speaking about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Nach dem Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan hat US-Präsident Joe Biden weitreichende Konsequenzen für künftige militärische Einsätze angekündigt. «Wir müssen aus unseren Fehlern lernen», sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus. «Bei dieser Entscheidung über Afghanistan geht es nicht nur um Afghanistan. Es geht darum, eine Ära grosser Militäroperationen zur Umgestaltung anderer Länder zu beenden.» Künftige Einsätze müssten klare, erreichbare Ziele haben. Sie müssten sich ausserdem «auf das grundlegende nationale Sicherheitsinteresse» der USA konzentrieren.

    Biden sagte, in Afghanistan hätten die USA erlebt, wie eine Mission zur Terrorismusbekämpfung sich in einen Einsatz zur Aufstandsbekämpfung, zum Aufbau einer Nation und zur Schaffung eines demokratischen, zusammenhängenden und geeinten Landes verwandelt habe. Das sei «etwas, das in der jahrhundertelangen Geschichte Afghanistans nie erreicht wurde». Der Präsident fügte hinzu: «Wenn wir diese Denkweise und diese Art von grossangelegten Truppeneinsätzen hinter uns lassen, werden wir zu Hause stärker, effektiver und sicherer sein.»
    22:26
    Biden an Terroristen in Afghanistan: Wir sind mit euch nicht fertig
    President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    Die USA werden nach Aussage von Präsident Joe Biden auch nach dem Abzug aus Afghanistan weiter gegen den örtlichen Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) vorgehen.

    Er warnte die Gruppe, die sich zum jüngsten Anschlag am Flughafen in Kabul bekannt hatte, die USA würden sie weiter verfolgen. «Wir sind mit Euch noch nicht fertig», sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus. Der Kampf gegen den Terror gehe auch nach dem Abzug aus Afghanistan weiter, wenn auch ohne Bodentruppen. Die USA würden Terroristen, die das Land angriffen, «bis zum Ende der Welt jagen und fassen», sagte Biden. «Wir werden nicht vergeben, wir werden nicht vergessen.» (sda/dpa)
    22:25
    Biden verteidigt nach Truppenabzug aus Afghanistan seine Entscheidung
    Nach dem kompletten Abzug aller amerikanischen Soldaten aus Afghanistan hat US-Präsident Joe Biden seine umstrittene Entscheidung erneut verteidigt. Der Truppenabzug zum 31. August sei nicht auf eine «willkürliche Frist» zurückzuführen, sagte Biden am Dienstag bei einer Ansprache im Weissen Haus. «Sie war so ausgelegt, um amerikanische Leben zu retten.»

    Sein Amtsvorgänger Donald Trump habe eine Vereinbarung mit den Taliban geschlossen und den Abzug der US-Truppen zugesagt. Er selbst habe die Wahl gehabt, daran festzuhalten oder Zehntausende weitere US-Soldaten nach Afghanistan zu schicken und den Einsatz fortzusetzen. Die USA hätten allein die Wahl gehabt, das Land zu verlassen oder den Konflikt zu eskalieren.
    22:24
    Biden: Frühere afghanische Regierung hat Land den Taliban übergeben
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat erneut die frühere afghanische Regierung und die Sicherheitskräfte des Landes für die Machtübernahme der Taliban verantwortlich gemacht. Die afghanischen Sicherheitskräfte seien entgegen den Erwartungen kein starker Gegner im Kampf gegen die Taliban gewesen, sagte Biden am Dienstag im Weissen Haus.

    Die afghanische Regierung sei kollabiert, Präsident Aschraf Ghani sei ausser Landes geflohen. Sie hätten damit «das Land ihren Feinden übergeben, den Taliban». Damit sei die Gefahr für die US-Streitkräfte und ihre Verbündeten gestiegen. Eigene Fehler beim Abzug der US-Soldaten räumte Biden nicht ein.
    17:21
    Kanada: Etwa 1250 Kanadier und Aufenthaltsberechtigte in Afghanistan
    Nach dem Ende der Luftbrücke aus Kabul befinden sich nach Angaben des kanadischen Aussenministeriums noch immer etwa 1250 Kanadier, Aufenthaltsberechtigte sowie deren Familienmitglieder in Afghanistan. Für den Moment sollten diese an Ort und Stelle bleiben und abwarten, während die Regierung mit den Taliban über eine sichere Ausreise für alle Betroffenen verhandle, sagte Aussenminister Marc Garneau am Dienstag übereinstimmenden Medienberichten zufolge. Zudem wolle Kanada 5000 geflüchtete Afghanen aufnehmen, die von den USA in Sicherheit gebracht worden waren. (sda/dpa)
    14:32
    Armee-Chef Süssli dankt dem Einsatzkommando von Kabul
    11:19
    China freut sich für Afghanistan
    Nach dem Abzug der US-Truppen sieht China Afghanistan vor einem neuen Start. «Afghanistan hat sich von der ausländischen militärischen Besetzung befreit‌. Das afghanische Volk steht an einem neuen Ausgangspunkt für Frieden und Wiederaufbau», sagte Wang Wenbin, ein Sprecher des Pekinger Aussenministeriums, am Dienstag.

    Der US-Abzug aus Afghanistan habe gezeigt, dass‌‌ Militärinterventionen und Versuche, anderen Ländern gewaltsam Werte und Gesellschaftssysteme aufzuzwingen, zum Scheitern verurteilt seien. China verfolge eine Politik der Freundschaft‌‌ gegenüber dem gesamten afghanischen Volk‌‌. Man werde weiterhin eine enge Kommunikation mit allen Parteien aufrechterhalten und Hilfe leisten, um Afghanistan bei der Wiederherstellung des Friedens, dem Wiederaufbau der Wirtschaft und der Bekämpfung terroristischer Gruppen zu unterstützen. (sda/dpa)
    10:50
    Noch Hunderte Briten in Afghanistan
    Auch nach den letzten Evakuierungsflügen aus Afghanistan halten sich noch zahlreiche Briten in dem Land auf. Der britische Aussenminister Dominic Raab sagte am Dienstag dem Sender Sky News, es handle sich um eine «niedrige dreistellige» Zahl.

    «Die meisten davon sind schwierige Fälle, in denen die Anspruchsberechtigung nicht klar ist, weil sie keine Papiere haben», sagte Raab.

    Es sei eine grosse Herausforderung, die Menschen aus dem Land zu bringen, nachdem die letzten alliierte Truppen aus Afghanistan abgezogen wurden. Raab betonte, die radikal-islamischen Taliban hätten zugesagt, die Ausreise von Briten und afghanischen Schutzsuchenden nicht zu behindern. Seit April seien mehr als 17 000 Briten, afghanische Ortskräfte sowie Gefährdete ausgeflogen worden.

    Die britische Regierung arbeite nun mit Afghanistans Nachbarn an einem «praktikablen Weg» für die Flucht britischer Staatsangehöriger. Er führe entsprechende Gespräche, sagte Raab. Der deutsche Aussenminister Heiko Maas reist derzeit durch Nachbarländer wie Usbekistan und Pakistan, um die Aufnahme afghanischer Schutzsuchender zu besprechen.

    Die britische Regierung betonte auch nach der Machtübernahme der Taliban ihre Entschlossenheit, in Afghanistan gegen Terroristen zu kämpfen. Luftwaffenchef Mike Wigston sagte dem «Daily Telegraph», seine Truppen seien bereit, wenn nötig Ziele der Terrormiliz IS anzugreifen.

    Wie die Zeitung berichtete, wurden auch Hunderte afghanische Elitesoldaten, die von den Briten ausgebildet wurden, nach Grossbritannien ausgeflogen. Es gebe Überlegungen, sie in die britische Armee zu integrieren. Vorbild sind die Gurkha-Truppen aus Nepal, die seit rund 200 Jahren in der Army dienen. (sda/dpa)
    10:31
    Taliban-Sprecher gratuliert Afghanen nach Abzug der US-Truppen
    Der Sprecher der militant-islamistischen Taliban hat der afghanischen Bevölkerung nach dem Abzug der USA aus dem Land gratuliert. Das berichtet der Sender CNN.

    «Dieser Sieg gehört uns allen», sagte Mudschahid demnach auf der Start- und Landebahn des Flughafens von Kabul vor einer kleinen Menschenmenge nur wenige Stunden, nachdem der letzte US-Soldat das Land verlassen hatte.

    Die Taliban wünschten sich gute Beziehungen mit den USA und der Welt, sagte er laut CNN. Man hoffe, dass Afghanistan nie wieder besetzt werde und das Land wohlhabend und frei bleibe - eine Heimat für alle Afghanen, die islamisch regiert werde.

    Mudschahid habe zudem gesagt, er hoffe, dass die Taliban-Kämpfer nun die Menschen gut behandelten. Die Nation habe es verdient, in Frieden zu leben. «Wir sind die Diener der Nation, Gott bewahre, dass wir über die Nation herrschen», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
    9:30
    Lage in afghanischer Hauptstadt Kabul nach Abzug der USA ruhig
    Am Tag nach dem Abzug der USA aus Afghanistan sprechen Bewohner der Hauptstadt Kabul von einem insgesamt ruhigen Tagesbeginn. In der Stadt sei es ruhig, sagte Lotfullah, der im Zentrum der Stadt lebt.

    Die meisten Geschäfte im Stadtteil Schahr-e Nau seien geöffnet, sie hätten aber kaum Kunden. Ein paar Banken hätten nach fast zwei Wochen ihre grossen Filialen geöffnet. Hunderte Menschen stünden an, um Geld abzuheben.

    Er sehe insgesamt nicht viele Taliban in den Strassen, sagte er weiter. Zumeist bewachten diese bestimmte Gebäude, vor allem Behörden. Ein Bewohner des Stadtteils Dascht-e Bartschi im Westen Kabuls sagte, private und öffentlichen Schulen hätten erstmals seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban Mitte August wieder geöffnet. Alle Schülerinnen und Schüler bis zur sechsten Klasse seien zum Unterricht zurückgekehrt. (sda/dpa)
    01:40
    Taliban müssen sich internationale Legitimität verdienen
    Eine Regierung unter Führung der Taliban in Afghanistan muss sich nach den Worten von US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken internationale Legitimität und Unterstützung verdienen. «Die Taliban können das tun», sagte Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit) in Washington. Sie müssten dafür ihre Zusagen zur Reisefreiheit einhalten, Grundrechte respektieren und eine inklusive Regierung bilden. Sie dürften ausserdem Terroristen keine Zuflucht gewähren und keine Racheaktionen gegen ihre Kontrahenten ausüben.
    A Taliban fighter holds his weapon under Taliban flags hanging on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Many Afghans are anxious about the Taliban rule and are figuring out ways to get out of Afghanistan. But it's the financial desperation that seems to hang heavy over the city. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi)
    Bild: keystone
    Blinken kündigte an, die USA würden weiterhin humanitäre Hilfe für die Afghanen leisten. Diese Hilfe werde aber nicht über die Taliban-Regierung erfolgen, sondern über unabhängige Organisationen wie die Vereinten Nationen oder Hilfsorganisationen. «Wir erwarten, dass diese Bemühungen nicht durch die Taliban behindert werden.» (sda/dpa)
    01:32
    Blinken: Noch mehr als 100 ausreisewillige Amerikaner in Afghanistan
    Nach dem Ende der Evakuierungsmission der US-Streitkräfte sind nach Angaben von US-Aussenminister noch mehr als 100 Amerikaner in Afghanistan, die das Land verlassen wollen. Man gehe davon aus, dass ihre Zahl «unter 200, wahrscheinlich näher an 100» liege, sagte Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit) in Washington. Blinken betonte, die US-Regierung werde sich weiterhin um sie bemühen. Das gelte auch für US-Staatsbürger, die familiäre Wurzeln in Afghanistan hätten und sich womöglich erst später für eine Ausreise entscheiden würden. «Wir werden ihnen helfen, auszureisen.»
    Afghan evacuees are directed to buses after their arrival by a plane at Skopje International Airport, North Macedonia, late Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. A first group of 149 Afghan evacuees landed late Monday in North Macedonia, where they will stay for a few months pending resettlement elsewhere. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)
    Bild: keystone
    Blinken sagte, man habe sich auch intensiv um die Evakuierung von Afghanen bemüht, die mit den USA zusammengearbeitet hatten. «Wir haben viele herausgeholt, aber viele sind noch dort.» Man werde weiter daran arbeiten, ihnen zu helfen. «Unsere Verpflichtung ihnen gegenüber hat keine Frist.» Blinken betonte, die Taliban hätten zugesagt, Afghanen ausreisen zu lassen, «einschliesslich jener, die für die Amerikaner gearbeitet haben». (sda/dpa)
    01:31
    Blinken: Keine diplomatische Präsenz mehr in Kabul nach Truppenabzug
    Mit dem Abzug der Truppen aus Kabul haben die USA ihre diplomatische Präsenz in Afghanistan beendet. Man habe die diplomatischen Aktivitäten in die katarische Hauptstadt Doha verlegt, sagte US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken am Montagabend (Ortszeit). «Angesichts der unsicheren Sicherheitslage und der politischen Situation in Afghanistan war dies ein umsichtiger Schritt.»
    epa08950115 Anthony J. Blinken testifies during his confirmation hearing to be Secretary of State before the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, on 19 January 2021. EPA/Graeme Jennings / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Eine neue diplomatische Mission habe nun begonnen. Von Doha aus wolle man konsularische Angelegenheiten regeln, aber auch humanitäre Hilfe verwalten und die Zusammenarbeiten mit den Verbündeten organisieren. «Wir wollen unsere unnachgiebigen Bemühungen fortsetzen, Amerikanern, Ausländern und Afghanen, zu helfen, Afghanistan zu verlassen, wenn sie sich dafür entscheiden», sagte Blinken. (sda/dpa)
    23:09
    Taliban feiern Abzug der US-Streitkräfte aus Afghanistan
    Die militant-islamistischen Taliban haben den Abzug der US-Truppen aus Afghanistan als historisch gefeiert. Das hochrangige Taliban-Mitglied Anas Hakkani schrieb am Montagabend (Schweizer Zeit) auf Twitter: «Wir schreiben wieder Geschichte. Die 20-jährige Besetzung Afghanistans durch die USA und die NATO endete heute Abend. Gott ist gross.» Er sei sehr glücklich, nach 20 Jahren des Dschihad, auf dessen Opfer und Härten er stolz sei, diese historischen Momente zu sehen.

    Der Taliban-Sprecher Sabiullah Mudschahid schrieb auf Twitter, der letzte US-Soldat habe um etwa Mitternacht afghanischer Zeit den Flughafen Kabul verlassen, das Land habe jetzt die völlige Unabhängigkeit erreicht.

    Mit dem Abzug ihrer letzten Soldaten vom Flughafen Kabul haben die USA den Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan nach fast 20 Jahren beendet.

    «Am Himmel ist Ruhe», schrieb ein Reporter der «New York Times» auf Twitter. Er könne hören und sehen, was wohl Freudenschüsse der Taliban seien. (sda/dpa)
    22:34
    USA beendet Mission
    Mit dem Abzug ihrer letzten Soldaten vom Flughafen Kabul haben die USA den Militäreinsatz in Afghanistan nach fast 20 Jahren beendet. «Ich bin hier, um die Vollendung unseres Abzugs aus Afghanistan zu verkünden», sagte US-General Kenneth McKenzie, der das US-Zentralkommando Centcom führt, am Montag in einer Videoschalte mit Journalisten im Pentagon. Damit ende auch die militärische Mission zur Evakuierung von Amerikanern, Verbündeten und schutzsuchenden Afghanen. Das letzte US-Militärflugzeug habe eine Minute vor Mitternacht (Ortszeit) vom Kabuler Flughafen abgehoben.

    Nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses vom Montag brachten die USA und ihre Verbündeten bei der Evakuierungsmission seit dem 14. August rund 116'700 Menschen in Sicherheit. Immer noch befinden sich aber Zehntausende Menschen in Afghanistan, die vor den Taliban fliehen wollen - bei den meisten handelt es sich um Afghanen. (sda/dpa)





    21:29
    UN-Sicherheitsrat erhöht mit Afghanistan-Resolution Druck auf Taliban
    Der UN-Sicherheitsrat erhöht den Druck auf die militant-islamistischen Taliban, Afghanen ungehindert aus ihrem Heimatland ausreisen zu lassen. Eine entsprechende Resolution wurde am Montag vom mächtigsten UN-Gremium mit 13 Ja-Stimmen angenommen, Russland und China enthielten sich.

    In der Resolution, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vorliegt, verweist der Sicherheitsrat auf die Zusagen der Taliban vom Freitag, dass Afghanen das Land jederzeit und auf allen möglichen Wegen ungehindert verlassen dürften. Der Sicherheitsrat «erwartet, dass die Taliban diese und alle anderen Verpflichtungen einhalten», heisst es darin.

    Die Resolution, die von Grossbritannien und Frankreich zusammen mit den USA und Irland vorgelegt wurde, fordert zugleich, dass Afghanistan nicht zu einem Hafen für Terroristen und ihre Anschlagspläne werden dürfe. Ebenfalls hervorgehoben wird die Notwendigkeit für ungehinderten humanitären Zugang sowie die Wahrung der Menschenrechte, insbesondere «der Rechte von Frauen, Kindern und Minderheiten». Eine vom französischen Präsidenten Emmanuel Macron zuletzt ins Spiel gebrachte UN-Sicherheitszone in Kabul wird in der Resolution nicht erwähnt. (sda/dpa)
    19:25
    Usbekische Grenze vollständig geschlossen
    Usbekistan hält seine Grenze zu Afghanistan nach Angaben der Regierung in Taschkent «vollständig geschlossen». Das Aussenministerium der zentralasiatischen Ex-Sowjetrepublik dementierte am Montag Medienberichte, wonach der Grenzübergang auf der sogenannten «Brücke der Freundschaft» für afghanische Geflüchtete geöffnet sei.

    «Das Aussenministerium verkündet erneut, dass die Republik Usbekistan keine afghanischen Flüchtlinge auf ihrem Territorium aufnimmt.»

    Usbekistan unterhalte freundschaftliche Beziehungen zu seinem Nachbarn Afghanistan und wolle sich nicht in dessen innere Angelegenheiten einmischen, hiess es weiter.

    Das usbekische Aussenministerium betonte, dass Taschkent Geflüchteten helfe, die sich zeitlich begrenzt im Land aufhielten und in anderen Staaten Schutz suchen wollten. (sda/dpa)
    16:02
    UN-Sicherheitsrat stimmt noch Montag über Afghanistan-Resolution ab
    Der UN-Sicherheitsrat will noch am Montag über eine Resolution abstimmen, die zur sicheren Ausreise von Menschen aus Afghanistan führen soll. Das wichtigste UN-Gremium werde um 15 Uhr New Yorker Zeit (21 Uhr MESZ) zusammenkommen, berichteten Diplomaten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur.

    Die Annahme eines entsprechenden französisch-britischen Texts würde unter anderem den Druck auf die Taliban erhöhen, Menschen eine sichere Ausreise aus Kabul zu gewähren. Die Vetomächte Russland und China hatten sich bei Verhandlungen am Wochenende Diplomaten zufolge offen für eine Einigung gezeigt. Eine Zustimmung sei aber noch nicht sicher, hiess es. (sda/dpa)
    15:20
    Nach Taliban-Übernahme: Medizinische Hilfslieferung für Afghanistan
    In Afghanistan ist die nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation erste Hilfslieferung mit medizinischen Gütern seit der Machtübernahme der militant-islamistischen Taliban eingetroffen. Das teilte die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) am Montag in einer Aussendung mit.

    Demnach landete ein Flugzeug mit 12,5 Tonnen an Medikamenten und medizinischen Hilfsgütern der WHO in der Stadt Masar-i-Scharif im Norden des Landes.

    Mit den Vorräten könne der grundlegende Gesundheitsbedarf von mehr als 200'000 Menschen gedeckt, 3500 chirurgische Eingriffe vorgenommen und 6500 Traumapatienten behandelt werden. Die Vorräte liefere man sofort an 40 Gesundheitseinrichtungen in 29 der 34 Provinzen des Landes.

    Das Flugzeug sei von der pakistanischen Regierung zur Verfügung gestellt worden, hiess es weiter. Angaben der pakistanischen staatlichen Fluggesellschaft Pakistan International Airways zufolge wurde ein Team mit pakistanischen Ingenieuren bereits vorab zum Zielflughafen geschickt, um den Betrieb zu ermöglichen. Aktuell ist der Inlandsflugverkehr in Afghanistan eingestellt und auch der Flughafen in Masar-i-Scharif eigentlich geschlossen.
    Two kids stay behind a fence at the Ramstein U.S. Air Base in Ramstein, Germany, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The largest American military community overseas houses thousands Afghan evacuees in a tent city at the airbase. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Bild: keystone
    Zwei weitere Flüge mit medizinischen Gütern sollen laut WHO noch folgen. Die WHO und das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef hatten zuletzt gewarnt, dass die Versorgung von Millionen Afghanen mit Arzneimitteln und anderen wichtigen Gütern immer schwieriger werde. (sda/dpa)
    15:00
    IS-Terrormiliz reklamiert Raketenangriff in Kabul für sich
    Der in Afghanistan aktive Ableger der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) hat den Raketenangriff am Flughafen von Kabul für sich reklamiert.

    «Soldaten des Kalifats» hätten den Flughafen mit sechs Raketen des Typs Katjuscha angegriffen, teilte IS-Khorasan, wie der IS sich in Afghanistan und Pakistan nennt, am Montag auf der Plattform Naschir News mit. Es sei auch bestätigt, dass bei dem Angriff Menschen verletzt worden seien. Eine Bestätigung über mögliche Opfer oder Schäden gab es unabhängig von der Erklärung des IS zunächst nicht.

    Auf den Kabuler Flughafen waren Berichten zufolge am Montagmorgen mindestens fünf Raketen abgefeuert worden. Ein Raketenabwehrsystem sei aktiviert worden, berichtete der Fernsehsender CNN unter Berufung auf US-Regierungsmitarbeiter. Dieses kann heranfliegende Objekte mit einem Maschinengewehr zerstören, bevor sie ihr Ziel treffen.
    (sda/dpa)
    14:57
    USA fliegen binnen 24 Stunden rund 1200 Menschen aus Kabul aus
    Im Zuge der Evakuierungsmission am Flughafen der afghanischen Hauptstadt Kabul haben die USA zuletzt innerhalb von 24 Stunden rund 1200 Menschen ausser Landes gebracht.

    Zwischen dem frühen Sonntagmorgen und dem frühen Montagmorgen hätten 26 Flugzeuge des US-Militärs rund 1200 Menschen ausgeflogen, teilte das Weisse Haus am Montag in Washington mit. Im selben Zeitraum hätten zwei Maschinen internationaler Partner rund 50 Menschen evakuiert. Seit dem Start der Mission Mitte August seien insgesamt rund 116 700 Menschen aus Afghanistan evakuiert worden, hiess es weiter.

    Die Bundeswehr hatte ihren Rettungseinsatz am Donnerstag beendet, Frankreich, Spanien und Grossbritannien folgten am Freitag und Samstag. Die USA wollen noch bis Dienstag Menschen aus dem Land bringen. US-Präsident Joe Biden hatte am Sonntag vor möglichen weiteren Anschlagen rund um den Flughafen Kabul gewarnt. (sda/dpa)
    10:51
    «Habt keine Angst!» – sagt der afghanische Moderator mit 8 bewaffneten Taliban im Rücken
    10:38
    Helfer: Festsitzenden Afghanen an Polens Grenze geht es schlecht
    FILE - In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, Migrants stand by the fence at the at the newly built refugee camp in the Rudninkai military training ground, some 38km (23,6 miles) south from Vilnius, Lithuania. Lithuanian authorities said Friday that the Baltic country has stemmed the flow of third country migrants illegally crossing from neighboring Belarus, saying the influx of people knocking at the external border of European Union seems to have halted and hundreds have been turned away.(AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Der Gesundheitszustand einer seit Wochen an der Grenze Polens zu Belarus festsitzenden Gruppe von Migranten aus Afghanistan hat sich nach Angaben einer Hilfsorganisation verschlechtert.

    «Viele klagen über Fieber, Erbrechen und Durchfall», sagte Sprecherin Kalina Czwarnog von der Hilfsorganisation «Ocalenie» (Rettung) am Montag der Nachrichtenagentur DPA. Ein Krankenwagen sei vom polnischen Grenzschutz nicht zu den Erkrankten vorgelassen worden.

    Bei der Gruppe handelt es sich nach Angaben der Hilfsorganisation um 32 Menschen aus Afghanistan, darunter fünf Frauen. Sie kampieren seit fast drei Wochen in einem Wald bei dem Dorf Usnarz Gorny. Polen hat das Gebiet mit Grenzschützern, Polizisten und Soldaten abgeriegelt und lässt die Flüchtlinge nicht ins Land. Der Grenzschutz beziffert ihre Zahl mit 28.

    Der belarussische Machthaber Alexander Lukaschenko hatte Ende Mai angekündigt, dass Minsk Migranten nicht mehr an der Weiterreise in die EU hindern werde - als Reaktion auf verschärfte westliche Sanktionen gegen die ehemalige Sowjetrepublik. Zunächst hatte dadurch vor allem Litauen mit einem Andrang von Migranten aus dem Nahen Osten zu kämpfen. Zuletzt nahm auch der Druck auf Polen zu. (sda/dpa)
    6:34
    Bericht: Mehrere Raketen auf Flughafen Kabul abgefeuert
    In Kabul hat es einem Medienbericht zufolge einen Raketenangriff gegeben. Am Montagmorgen (Ortszeit) seien aus der Gegend Chairchanah im Norden der Stadt mehrere Raketen in Richtung Flughafen abgefeuert worden, schrieb der lokale Fernsehsender ToloNews mit Berufung auf Augenzeugen auf Twitter. Der Fernsehsender CNN berichtete und Berufung auf US-Regierungmitarbeiter, dass mindestens fünf Raketen in Richtung Flughafen abgefeuert worden seien.

    Über mögliche Opfer oder Schäden gab es zunächst keine Informationen. Der Flughafen verfügt über ein Raketenabwehrsystem. Dieses wurde erst vor wenigen Wochen getestet. In sozialen Medien wurden Videos geteilt, die ein brennendes Auto zeigen sollen, aus dem die Raketen abgefeuert worden sein sollen. (sda/dpa)
