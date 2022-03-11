Navigation
bedeckt
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Liveticker

    Weitere Journalistin von Fox News getötet +++ 20'000 Leuten gelingt Flucht aus Mariupol

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    15.03.2022, 21:0915.03.2022, 21:21
    Mehr «International»
    Liveticker
    Weitere Journalistin von Fox News getötet +++ 20'000 Leuten gelingt Flucht aus Mariupol
    253
    Irland verhängt 17 Millionen Euro Strafe gegen Meta
    «Wer lebt noch, wer nicht?» So geht es Radtalent Katerina nach ihrer Flucht in die Schweiz
    Mindestens 60 Häuser bei Erdrutsch in Peru verschüttet
    Analyse
    Warum der Kreml plötzlich Tucker Carlson toll findet
    54
    Native Ad
    So geht Reparieren! 8 Lifehacks, die du in deinem Leben brauchst 😉
    15
    Promotion
    Podcast: So geht Digitalisierung auf dem Hof
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Seit Beginn der russischen Invasion sind laut UN-Angaben bereits rund 3 Millionen Menschen aus der Ukraine geflohen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    21:18
    Weitere Journalistin des US-Senders Fox News in Ukraine getötet
    Eine weitere Journalistin des US-Senders Fox News ist in der Nähe von Kiew ums Leben gekommen. Die 24-Jährige Oleksandra Kuvshynova sei demselben Vorfall in Horenka getötet worden wie ihr Kollege, der Kameramann Pierre Zakrzewski, teilte der Sender am Dienstag mit. Das Fahrzeug des Teams war demnach unter Beschuss geraten. Der Korrespondent Benjamin Hall war dabei verletzt worden. Kuvshynova habe das Fox-News-Team bei der Recherche in der Ukraine unterstützt. «Sie war unglaublich talentiert und hat wochenlang mit unserem Team vor Ort gearbeitet», hiess es.

    Fox News hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, dass der 55-jährige Kameramann Pierre Zakrzewski bei dem Vorfall am Montag getötet worden sei. Aus Rücksicht auf die Familie habe man mit der Bekanntgabe des Tods der 24-jährigen Kuvshynova noch gewartet, so der US-Sender. Sie sei «fleissig, witzig, liebenswert und mutig» gewesen. Nähere Informationen zum Gesundheitszustand von Korrespondent Hall gab es weiterhin nicht. (sda/dpa)

    21:03
    Ukraine: 20'000 Menschen gelingt Flucht aus belagertem Mariupol
    Aus der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol ist Angaben aus Kiew zufolge 20'000 weiteren Zivilisten die Flucht gelungen. Insgesamt 4000 Privatautos hätten die Metropole am Asowschen Meer am Dienstag verlassen können, schrieb der Vizechef des Präsidentenbüros, Kyrylo Tymoschenko, am Abend auf Telegram. Davon seien 570 Fahrzeuge bereits in der mehr als 200 Kilometer nordwestlich gelegenen Stadt Saporischschja angekommen, hiess es.

    Mariupol mit etwa 400'000 Einwohnern ist seit Tagen von russischen Einheiten umzingelt und vom Rest des Landes abgeschnitten. Immer wieder scheiterten Versuche eines Hilfskonvois, aus der westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk Lebensmittel und Medikamente nach Mariupol zu bringen.

    In den Aussenbezirken von Mariupol dauerten die Kämpfe unterdessen an. Das ultranationalistische Bataillon Asow habe dort eine Einheit russischer Truppen besiegt, teilte der ukrainische Generalstab am Abend auf Facebook mit. Russland greife weiter mit Raketen und Bomben auch Wohngebiete, Schulen und Kindergärten an, hiess es. Moskau bestreitet seit knapp drei Wochen vehement, im Krieg gegen das Nachbarland gezielt Zivilisten zu attackieren.

    Der Chef der Militärverwaltung des Gebiets Donezk, Pawlo Kyrylenko, warf den Russen zudem vor, in Mariupol ein Krankenhaus zu belagern. «Russische Besatzer haben Ärzte und Patienten als Geiseln genommen», schrieb er auf Telegram. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09827063 A Ukrainian refugee from Mariupol holds his daughter as they arrive by train at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof, in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president labeled a 'special military operation', causing fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Russia. Refugees fleeing Ukraine are brought by trains, among other destinations, to the German capital of Berlin. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion. EPA/FILIP SINGER
    Bild: keystone
    19:42
    «Vielleicht Bidens Vater sanktioniert» – Psaki spottet über Russland
    Die US-Regierung hat mit Spott auf die von Russland verhängten Einreiseverbote gegen US-Präsident Joe Biden und andere US-Regierungsmitglieder reagiert. «Als erstes möchte ich anmerken, dass Präsident Biden ein Junior ist, so dass sie vielleicht seinen Vater sanktioniert haben. Möge er in Frieden ruhen», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Dienstag in Washington. Joe Bidens voller Name ist Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. – sein Vater war Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. Psaki fügte hinzu: «Ich würde sagen, dass es niemanden von Ihnen überraschen wird, dass keiner von uns Touristenreisen nach Russland plant und keiner von uns Bankkonten hat, auf die wir nicht zugreifen können.»

    Als Reaktion auf US-Sanktionen wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine hatte Moskau seinerseits die Einreiseverbote verhängt. Das russische Aussenministerium veröffentlichte am Dienstag eine «schwarze Liste» mit 13 Namen. Darauf stehen auch Aussenminister Antony Blinken, Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin, Bidens Sicherheitsberater Jacob Sullivan und seine Sprecherin Jen Psaki. Auch Ex-Aussenministerin Hillary Clinton steht auf der «Stop-List». (sda/dpa)

    19:40
    Weisses Haus: Sanktionen haben Russland um Jahrzehnte zurückgeworfen
    Die westlichen Sanktionen gegen Russland wegen des Angriffs auf die Ukraine haben die russische Wirtschaft nach Einschätzung der US-Regierung um Jahrzehnte zurückgeworfen. «Die beispiellosen Kosten, die wir mit Verbündeten und Partnern auferlegt haben, haben 30 Jahre wirtschaftlichen Fortschritt zunichte gemacht», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Dienstag in Washington. Das sei in weniger als einem Monat geschehen. Den vom russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin begonnenen Krieg habe man zu einem «strategischen Fehlschlag» gemacht.

    Psaki verwies unter anderem auf den Verfall des russischen Rubel, auf die hohe Inflation und auf den nach Ansicht von Experten womöglich drohenden Kollaps der russischen Wirtschaft. Sie kündigte zugleich an, der Druck auf Oligarchen in Putins Umfeld werde weiter erhöht. (sda/dpa)
    19:09
    Kiew: Verhandlungen mit Moskau werden konstruktiver
    Die ukrainische Regierung sieht Fortschritte bei den Verhandlungen mit Russland über ein Ende des Krieges. Die Gespräche seien «konstruktiver» geworden, sagte der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Ihor Showkwa am Dienstag der Agentur Unian zufolge. «In den ersten Runden war Russland nicht bereit, unsere Position anzuhören, sondern hat Ultimaten gestellt: dass die Ukraine sich ergibt, die Waffen niederlegt, dass unser Präsident eine Kapitulation unterzeichnet», sagte Showkwa. «Nun spricht Russland in einem etwas anderen Ton.»

    Beide Seiten verhandelten am Montag und Dienstag in einer Videoschalte. Showkwa sagte, die ukrainische Delegation sei «verhalten optimistisch». Ein Durchbruch könne aber erst durch ein Eingreifen der Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Wladimir Putin erreicht werden.

    Die Ukraine fordert ein Ende des Kriegs und einen Abzug der russischen Truppen. Moskau verlangt unter anderem, dass Kiew die annektierte Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisch sowie die ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkennt. (sda/dpa)
    19:05
    EU setzt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft
    Die Europäische Union hat am Dienstagabend ihr viertes grosses Paket mit Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft gesetzt. Es umfasst unter anderem eine Ausfuhrsperre für Luxusgüter nach Russland, von der beispielsweise neben Kunstwerken und teuren Uhren auch Autos im Wert von mehr als 50'000 Euro betroffen sind. Zudem wurden Einfuhrbeschränkungen für bestimmte Produkte der russischen Eisen- und Stahlindustrie sowie ein umfassendes Verbot neuer Investitionen in den russischen Energiesektor erlassen.

    Der Import von der Gas-, Öl- und Kohle aus Russland bleibt jedoch weiter möglich, weil Länder wie Deutschland die Energieversorgung der EU ohne die Lieferungen für nicht gesichert halten.

    Neben den oben genannten Massnahmen sieht das Sanktionspaket vor, Russland in Reaktion auf die Invasion in die Ukraine handelspolitische Vergünstigungen zu streichen, die es eigentlich als Mitglied der Welthandelsorganisation WTO hat. Konkret geht es dabei darum, Russland den sogenannten «Meistbegünstigtenstatus» zu entziehen.

    Darüber hinaus gehört ab sofort auch der russische Multimilliardär Roman Abramowitsch zu denjenigen Personen, gegen die wegen des russischen Kriegs gegen die Ukraine EU-Strafmassnahmen gelten. Konkret bedeutet dies unter anderem, dass die in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte des bisherigen Eigentümers des britischen Fussballclubs FC Chelsea eingefroren werden müssen. Das Vermögen von Abramowitsch wurde vom US-Magazin «Forbes» auf zuletzt 7,2 Milliarden US-Dollar (etwa 6,6 Mrd. Euro) geschätzt. (sda/dpa)
    18:46
    Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien erreichen Kiew
    Die Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien sind nach Angaben des polnischen Ministerpräsidenten Mateusz Morawiecki in Kiew angekommen. Dazu postete er am Dienstag auf Twitter Bilder, die ihn mit seinem Vize Jaroslaw Kaczynski sowie Tschechiens Ministerpräsidenten Petr Fiala und seinem slowenischen Amtskollegen Janez Jansa an einem Tisch mit einer Karte der Ukraine zeigten. (sda/dpa)

    18:03
    Nato beruft Sondergipfel zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine ein
    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten werden in der kommenden Woche zu einem Sondergipfel zu Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine zusammenkommen. Das Treffen soll am 24. März in der Bündniszentrale in Brüssel organisiert werden, wie Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg am Dienstagabend mitteilte. (sda/dpa)
    17:43
    Russland: Entscheidung über Austritt aus Europarat ist gefallen
    Russland wird eigenen Angaben zufolge aus dem Europarat austreten. «Die Entscheidung, aus dem Europarat auszutreten, ist gefallen. Der entsprechende Brief von Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow wurde dem Generalsekretär der Organisation übergeben», sagte der Leiter der russischen Delegation bei der Parlamentarischen Versammlung des Rates, Pjotr Tolstoi, am Dienstag der Agentur Interfax zufolge. «Russland tritt freiwillig aus dem Europarat aus, dies ist eine ausgewogene und wohlüberlegte Entscheidung.»

    Der Europarat wacht über die Einhaltung der Menschenrechte in seinen 47 Mitgliedstaaten und gehört nicht zur EU. Das Gremium hatte vor gut zwei Wochen mit der Suspendierung der russischen Mitgliedschaft auf den russischen Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine reagiert. Diese Entscheidung galt als historisch.

    Daraufhin kündigte Moskau seinerseits am vergangenen Donnerstag an, als Reaktion nicht länger an der Arbeit in dem Gremium teilnehmen zu wollen. «Russland wird sich nicht an der Umwandlung der ältesten Organisation Europas durch die Nato und die ihr gehorsam folgende EU in eine weitere Plattform für westliche Vorherrschaft und Narzissmus beteiligen», hiess es aus dem Aussenministerium. Russland beklagt immer wieder eine angebliche Diskriminierung. (sda/dpa)
    17:21
    Fox-News-Kameramann stirbt in Ukraine
    Pierre Zakrzewski, ein erfahrener Kameramann des amerikanischen Fernsehsenders Fox News, ist Berichten zufolge in der Ukraine ums Leben gekommen. Wie die der US-Sender berichtet, soll sein Fahrzeug vor Kiew unter Beschuss geraten sein. Der 55-Jährige war seit Februar in der Ukraine.

    Im selben Fahrzeug befand sich auch der Korrespondent Benjamin Hall (ebenfalls Fox News), der bei dem Vorfall verletzt wurde. Dem Sender zufolge wurde dieser am Dienstag weiter im Spital behandelt. Genauere Details zu seinem Gesundheitszustand waren nicht bekannt.

    16:25
    Papst Franziskus erhält Einladung Klitschkos
    Pope Francis waves from his car as he leaves the Church of the Gesu', mother church of the Society of Jesus (Jesuits), after celebrating a mass commemorating the 400th anniversary of the canonization of Jesuits' founder St. Ignatius of Loyola in Rome, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Pope Francis, a former Jesuits' provincial superior, called for an end of the war in Ukraine on Saturday, emphasizing the impact on children in a Tweet. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Francis
    Bild: keystone
    Kiews Bürgermeister Vitali Klitschko hat Papst Franziskus in die umkämpfte Hauptstadt der Ukraine eingeladen. Der Heilige Stuhl bestätigte am Dienstag den Eingang eines entsprechenden Briefes.

    In dem auf den 8. März datierten Schreiben äussert Klitschko die Hoffnung, dass ein Besuch der weltweiten Religionsführer in Kiew «der Schlüssel ist, um Menschenleben zu retten und den Weg zu ebnen für Frieden in unserer Stadt, dem Land und darüber hinaus».

    Sollte eine Reise nicht möglich sein, bittet Klitschko den Heiligen Vater um die Teilnahme an einer Videokonferenz. Der Vatikan teilte nicht mit, ob er eine Antwort nach Kiew schickte. Stattdessen erinnerte Sprecher Matteo Bruni an die Rede von Franziskus nach dem Angelus-Gebet am Sonntag vor den Gläubigen auf dem Petersplatz, in der er vor allem das Leid der Kinder und Unschuldigen ansprach und sagte: «In Gottes Namen, ich bitte euch: Stoppt dieses Massaker!»

    Schon am 5. März hatten Vitali Klitschko und dessen Bruder Wladimir die spirituellen Anführer der Welt – darunter neben dem Papst auch etwa den Dalai Lama, Israels Oberrabbiner David Baruch Lau und den orthodoxen Patriarchen von Moskau, Kyrill – in einer Videobotschaft nach Kiew eingeladen, um ein Friedenszeichen zu setzen. (sda/dpa)
    16:11
    Russische Bank-Vermögen in der Schweiz auf 150 bis 200 Milliarden Franken geschätzt
    Die Vermögen von russischen Kunden in den Schweizer Banken dürften laut Schätzung der Schweizerischen Bankiervereinigung (SBVg) einen «tiefen einstelligen Prozent-Betrag» der grenzüberschreitenden Vermögen ausmachen. Das könnte einer Grössenordnung von 150 bis 200 Milliarden Franken entsprechen, sagte SBVg-Präsident Marcel Rohner an der Jahresmedienkonferenz des Branchenverbands.

    Keine Schätzungen wollte Rohner dazu abgeben, wie hoch der Betrag der wegen der Russland-Sanktionen bei den Schweizer Banken blockierten Gelder ist. Möglicherweise wird dies im Sommer klarer werden: Die hiesigen Finanzinstitute müssen die bei ihnen blockierten Gelder bis Anfang Juni beim Staatssekretariat für Wirtschaft (Seco) melden, wie Rohner sagte.

    Neben der Blockade der Gelder russischer Personen auf der Sanktionsliste dürfen Schweizer Banken auch keine Einlagen mehr von russischen Kunden über mehr als 100'000 Franken annehmen.

    Das Exposure der Schweizer Banken umfasse neben den Kundenvermögen auch das Portfolio der Banken etwa bezüglich Obligationen oder ihrer Handelsbücher. Darüber müssten die einzelnen Institute Auskunft geben. Schlussendlich dürfte der Kurszerfall der russischen Wertpapiere auch gewisse Anlagefonds getroffen haben - hier halten sich die Auswirkungen nach seinem Kenntnisstand in Grenzen, sagte Rohner. (awp/sda)
    16:00
    Russland verhängt Einreiseverbot für Biden und Blinken
    Als Reaktion auf US-Sanktionen verhängt Russland nun seinerseits Einreiseverbote gegen US-Präsident Joe Biden und andere US-Regierungsmitglieder. Das Aussenministerium in Moskau veröffentlichte am Dienstag eine «schwarze Liste» mit 13 Namen, darunter Aussenminister Antony Blinken und Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin. Es ist das erste Mal, dass Russland eine Liste betroffener Personen veröffentlicht. (sda/dpa)
    16:00
    Selenskyj: Verstehen, dass wir nicht zur Nato gehören werden
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj

    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat eine Nato-Beitrittsperspektive seines Landes als unwahrscheinlich eingestanden.

    «Es ist klar, dass die Ukraine kein Nato-Mitglied ist, wir verstehen das», sagte Selenskyj am Dienstag während eines Online-Auftritts vor Vertretern der nordeuropäischen Militär-Kooperation Joint Expeditionary Force. «Jahrelang haben wir von offenen Türen gehört, aber jetzt haben wir auch gehört, dass wir dort nicht eintreten dürfen, und das müssen wir einsehen», fügte Selenskyj hinzu. «Ich bin froh, dass unser Volk beginnt, das zu verstehen, auf sich selbst zu zählen und auf unsere Partner, die uns helfen.»

    Russland, das seit fast drei Wochen Krieg gegen die Ukraine führt, fordert einen sogenannten neutralen Status des Nachbarlandes – also einen Verzicht der Ukraine auf einen Nato-Beitritt.

    Der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Olexij Arestowytsch sagte der Agentur Unian zufolge, es gebe nur zwei Möglichkeiten, den Krieg zu beenden: Entweder komme Moskau in den laufenden Verhandlungen der Forderung Kiews nach einem Truppenrückzug nach. Oder Russland kämpfe weiter – und werde letztendlich von der ukrainischen Armee besiegt. (sda/dpa)
    15:56
    Nato versetzt Hunderttausende Soldaten in erhöhter Alarmbereitschaft
    epa09826672 NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a pre-ministerial press conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 15 March 2022. Meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will be held at the NATO Headquarters on 16 march 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg

    In Reaktion auf Russlands Krieg gegen die Ukraine sind nach Angaben von Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg mittlerweile mehrere Hunderttausend Soldaten aus den Bündnisstaaten in erhöhte Alarmbereitschaft versetzt worden.

    Wie der Norweger am Dienstag in Brüssel mitteilte, sind darunter rund 100'000 US-Soldaten in Europa und rund 40'000 Soldaten unter direktem Nato-Kommando. Unterstützt würden die Truppen von Luft- und Seestreitkräften sowie von der Luftabwehr, sagte Stoltenberg.

    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs der Nato-Staaten hatten Russlands Angriff auf die Ukraine bereits kurz nach dem Beginn als die «seit Jahrzehnten schwerwiegendste Bedrohung für die euro-atlantische Sicherheit» bezeichnet. Zugleich hiess es damals: «Angesichts des Vorgehens Russlands werden wir alle notwendigen Konsequenzen hinsichtlich des Abschreckungs- und Verteidigungsdispositivs der Nato ziehen.» (sda/dpa)
    14:52
    UN dokumentieren Tod von 691 Zivilisten in der Ukraine
    epa09824716 Men cleaning the debris of a building damaged by shelling in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 14 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die meisten Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung wurden durch den Einsatz von Explosivwaffen mit grosser Reichweite verursacht. Ein durch Explosionswaffen eingestürztes Haus in Kiew.

    Das UN-Hochkommissariat für Menschenrechte hat seit dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen am 24. Februar den Tod von 691 Zivilpersonen in der Ukraine dokumentiert. Unter ihnen waren 48 Kinder und Jugendliche, wie das Büro am Dienstag in Genf mitteilte.

    Am Vortag waren es noch 636 Tote. Dem Büro lagen zudem verifizierte Informationen über 1143 Verletzte vor. Am Vortag waren es 1125.

    Die UN-Hochkommissarin für Menschenrechte, Michelle Bachelet, betont stets, dass die tatsächlichen Zahlen mit Sicherheit deutlich höher liegen. Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeiter bräuchten oft Tage, um Opferzahlen zu überprüfen. Das Hochkommissariat gibt nur Todes- und Verletztenzahlen bekannt, die es selbst unabhängig überprüft hat.

    «Die meisten Opfer unter der Zivilbevölkerung wurden durch den Einsatz von Explosivwaffen mit grosser Reichweite verursacht, darunter durch den Beschuss mit schwerer Artillerie und mit Raketenwerfern sowie durch Raketen- und Luftangriffe», teilte Bachelets Büro mit. (sda/dpa)
    14:44
    Spanien setzt erstmals mögliche Oligarchen-Jachten fest
    epa09355013 Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov (L) watch demonstration flights during the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, 20 July 2021. MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon takes place from 20 to 25 July. EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: CEO des Rüstungskonzerns «Rostec», Sergej Tschemesow, und der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin bei einer Flugschau.

    Spanien hat im Zusammenhang mit den EU-Sanktionen gegen russische Oligarchen erstmals zwei Luxus-Jachten festgesetzt. Betroffen sind die Schiffe «Valerie» im Hafen von Barcelona sowie «Lady Anastasia» in Port Adriano auf Mallorca, wie die zuständigen Behörden am Dienstag mitteilten.

    Es werde nun geprüft, inwieweit diese Jachten von den im Rahmen des Ukraine-Krieges verhängten Sanktionen betroffen seien.

    Die 85 Meter lange Jacht «Valerie», deren Wert mit 135 Millionen Euro angegeben wird, soll dem Chef des staatlichen russischen Rüstungskonzerns Rostec, Sergej Tschemesow, gehören, wie Medien unter Berufung auf die Generaldirektion der spanischen Handelsmarine berichteten. Die 47 Meter lange «Lady Anastasia» gehört nach Informationen der mallorquinischen Regionalzeitung «Diario de Mallorca» dem Geschäftsführer von Rosoboronexport, Russlands grösstem staatlichen Rüstungsproduktions- und -vertriebsunternehmen.

    Die spanischen Behörden hatten im Zusammenhang mit den Sanktionen gegen Russen auf grosse Schwierigkeiten hingewiesen, die Eigentumsverhältnisse zum Beispiel bei Jachten zweifelsfrei festzustellen. Als Eigentümerin der 2011 von der Bremer Lürssen-Werft gebauten «Valerie» sei eine Briefkastenfirma eingetragen, schrieb die Zeitung «El País». Dass die Jacht möglicherweise Tschemesow gehört, ergebe sich aus den im vergangenen Jahr veröffentlichten Pandora Papers. Zwischen dem Oligarchen und dem Schiff bestehe ein kompliziertes Netzwerk von Firmen in Steueroasen, hiess es. (sda/dpa)
    14:18
    Bundesasylzentren sind voll, auf der Strasse schlafen muss trotzdem niemand
    Die Bundesasylzentren sind ausgelastet. Zumindest zeigt dies ein entsprechender Indikator auf deren Website. Dies berichtet «20 Minuten». Der Sprecher des Staatssekretariats für Migration (SEM), Thomas Bach, habe aber versichert, dass alle, die noch kein Bett hätten, eins haben werden bis heute Abend.

    Auch auf Twittert versichert das SEM, dass niemand auf der Strasse schlafen müsse.

    Geflüchtete ohne Dach über dem Kopf können sich trotzdem noch im Bundesasylzentrum melden. Dort erhalten sie umgehend eine Unterkunft vermittelt. Der Engpass besteht bei der Registrierung für den Schutzstatus S. Dafür müssen die Geflüchteten Formulare ausfüllen, ihre Fingerabdrücke geben und ein Erstgespräch führen.

    «Es wird weiterhin Wartezeiten geben, aber wir versuchen, den Prozess wo immer möglich zu verbessern», sagte Staatssekretärin Christine Schraner Burgener am Sonntag. Priorität sei, dass alle ein Dach über dem Kopf hätten.
    14:12
    Drei Journalisten im Krieg getötet und mehr als 30 verletzt
    FILE - Brent Renaud attends the 74th Annual Peabody Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 31, 2015, in New York. Renaud, an American journalist, was killed in a suburb of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, while gathering material for a report about refugees. Ukrainian authorities said he died when Russian forces shelled the vehicle he was traveling in. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der US-Journalisten Brent Renaud kam in der Ukraine ums Leben.

    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mindestens drei Reporter getötet und mehr als 30 verletzt worden.

    Ausser dem US-Journalisten Brent Renaud seien auch zwei ukrainische Reporter durch russischen Beschuss ums Leben gekommen, schrieb die Menschenrechtsbeauftragte des ukrainischen Parlaments, Ljudmyla Denisowa, am Dienstag bei Telegram. Wiktor Dudar sei in der Nähe der südukrainischen Grossstadt Mykolajiw getötet worden, der Kameramann Jewhen Sakun durch einen Raketenangriff in Kiew.

    «Die russischen Besatzer kämpfen gegen eine objektive Berichterstattung ihrer Kriegsverbrechen in der Ukraine, sie töten und beschiessen Journalisten», behauptete Denisowa. Auch auf ausländische Reporter sei gezielt gefeuert worden. Dabei seien mehrere Journalisten verletzt worden, darunter ein Schweizer und zwei Dänen. Eine Crew des britischen Senders Sky News hatte selbst gefilmt, wie sie in Butscha nordwestlich von Kiew beschossen wurde. Dabei wurde Reporter Stuart Ramsey verletzt.

    Russland hat bisher mehrere Fernsehtürme gezielt zerstört oder getroffen, darunter in Kiew und nahe des nordwestukrainischen Riwne. Damit soll die Kommunikation erschwert werden. Dabei gab es mehrere Tote. (sda/dpa)
    13:42
    Flüchtlinge bringen ihre Haustiere mit: Tierschutz organisiert Plätze für Hunde und Katzen
    Viele Ukraine-Flüchtlinge bringen auch ihre Haustiere mit. Der Zürcher Tierschutz kümmert sich um einen Pflegeplatz, falls sie nicht bei ihren Besitzern bleiben können. Im Notfall können bis zu 100 Pflegeplätze für Hunde, Katzen und Kleintiere bereitgestellt werden.

    Bereits anfangs März sei die erste «Flüchtlingskatze» in einem Tierheim untergebracht worden, teilte der Zürcher Tierschutz am Dienstag mit. Eine verzweifelte ukrainische Familie habe sich gemeldet, weil sie ihre Hauskatze nicht ins Asylheim mitnehmen durfte. Die Familie könne die Katze nun regelmässig besuchen, bis die Familie eine längerfristige Unterkunft gefunden habe.

    Der Zürcher Tierschutz geht davon aus, dass weitere Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine ihre Haustiere dabei haben werden. Deshalb hat der Verein verschiedene regionale Tierheime und Tierpensionen vernetzt, um bei Bedarf helfen zu können. Innert Kürze könnten bis zu 100 Pflegeplätzen für Hunde, Katzen und Kleintiere bereitgestellt werden.

    Nicht nur der Tierschutz, auch der Bund hilft den ukrainischen Haustieren: Er lockerte die strengen Einreisebestimmungen. Diese gelten, weil die Tollwut in der Ukraine nicht ausgerottet ist. Kann ein Impfschutz nicht nachgewiesen werden, muss das Tier jedoch beim Besitzer oder einem Tierheim in Quarantäne.

    Mit der Hilfe für die Haustiere wird laut dem Tierschutz indirekt auch den Flüchtenden selber geholfen. Die Tiere bedeuteten für die Menschen in ihrer Notlage eine grosse emotionale Unterstützung und geben ihnen Kraft, um die schlimmen Ereignisse verarbeiten zu können. (sda)
    32
    294
    Was der Ukraine-Krieg für die Tiere bedeutet – und was versucht wird, um sie zu retten
    von Chantal Stäubli
    13:39
    Scholz ruft dazu auf alle Gesprächsformate in Ukraine-Krieg nutzen
    epa09826154 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a news conference with Jordan's King after talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2022. Joint talks focused on bilateral relations, the Middle East peace process, the war in Ukraine and other regional and international issues. EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz

    Der deutsche Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz hat sich positiv zur Reise der Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien nach Kiew geäussert.

    Es gehe derzeit darum, «alle Gesprächsformate zu nutzen und die auch aufrechtzuerhalten», sagte der Regierungschef am Dienstag in Berlin. Es sei «gut, wenn auf verschiedene Weise versucht wird, in dieser Situation hilfreich zu sein».

    Die Weltgemeinschaft verfolge eine klare politische Strategie, um der Ukraine zu helfen, sagte Scholz. Es sei richtig, immer wieder mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj zu sprechen - aber «selbstverständlich» auch mit dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin, um auf einen Waffenstillstand zu drängen. «Da sind wir alle aktiv auf unterschiedliche Weise, und das ist auch gut so», sagte Scholz.

    Polens Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki, Tschechiens Regierungschef Petr Fiala und sein slowenischer Amtskollege Janez Jansa wollen Selensky in Kiew treffen. Die ukrainische Hauptstadt wird seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs am 24. Februar immer wieder beschossen.

    Der Besuch sei eng mit EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel und EU-Kommissionschefin Ursula von der Leyen abgestimmt, sagte der polnische Regierungssprecher. Auch Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg sowie die US-Regierung seien über die Aktion informiert. Aus EU-Kreisen hiess es, dass es kein offizielles Mandat des Europäischen Rates gebe, da formell kein Beschluss der 27 EU-Länder gefasst worden sei. (sda/dpa)
    12:25
    Verhandlungen fortgesetzt
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Die Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland über ein Ende des Kriegs sind am Dienstag nach Angaben aus Kiew weitergegangen.

    «Sie wurden bereits fortgesetzt», sagte der ukrainische Delegationsleiter David Arachamija am Dienstag der Zeitung «Ukrajinska Prawda». Weitere Angaben machte er nicht. Von russischer Seite gab es dafür zunächst keine Bestätigung.

    Beide Seiten hatten sich am Montag per Videoschalte zu ihrer vierten Verhandlungsrunde getroffen. Am Nachmittag hatte der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak dann mitgeteilt, die Gespräche seien bis Dienstag für eine technische Pause unterbrochen worden.

    Die Ukraine fordert ein Ende des Krieges und einen Abzug der russischen Truppen. Moskau verlangt, dass Kiew die annektierte Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisches Territorium sowie die ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkennt. (sda/dpa)
    12:14
    Unicef: Krankenhaus in Lwiw überlastet durch verletzte Kinder
    Patients with COVID-19 in a hospital in Lviv, western Ukraine, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Ukraine, which is struggling with a third wave of rising coronavirus infections, has recorded its highest daily death toll from COVID-19. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    Das Krankenhaus im ukrainischen Lwiw (Lemberg) nahe der polnischen Grenze ist nach Angaben des UN-Kinderhilfswerks Unicef überlastet durch die Anzahl an verletzten Kindern, die aus umkämpften Regionen eintreffen. Unicef und die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) versuchen, dieses und andere Krankenhäuser mit Material zu versorgen.

    Ärztinnen und Ärzte in Lwiw hätten ein Aufklebersystem einrichten müssen, um die Behandlung der Kinder zu koordinieren, berichtete ein Unicef-Sprecher in Genf. Ein grüner Sticker heisst: verletzt aber ohne dringenden Bedarf, gelb heisst: muss behandelt werden, und rot heisst: um dieses Kind muss sich sofort gekümmert werden. Es gebe auch schwarze Sticker, sagte der Sprecher: Das Kind lebe noch, aber es könne nicht gerettet werden, und das Krankenhaus sei gezwungen, seine Ressourcen auf andere kleine Patienten konzentrieren.

    «Der einzige Weg aus dieser Katastrophe ist, den Krieg zu beenden, und zwar sofort», sagte der Sprecher, James Elder. Unter anderem greife Russland in einigen Regionen die Wasserversorgung gezielt an. Menschen nähmen teilweise Heizungen auseinander, um in ihrer Not das Kühlwasser zu trinken. Nach Angaben von Elder sind die Hälfte der inzwischen drei Millionen Geflohenen Kinder und Jugendliche.

    Nach Angaben der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) sind in der Ukraine bereits 31 Gesundheitseinrichtungen angegriffen und beschädigt oder worden. 22 Ärzteteams aus anderen Ländern seien inzwischen in Polen und Moldau eingetroffen oder auf dem Weg dahin, um fliehenden Ukrainern zu helfen und die vor Ort ansässigen Kollegen zu unterstützen. Die WHO koordiniert diese Einsätze. (sda/dpa)
    11:59
    Mehr als drei Millionen Flüchtlinge aus der Ukraine
    Knapp drei Wochen nach Beginn des russischen Krieges gegen die Ukraine sind aus dem angegriffenen Land mehr als drei Millionen Menschen geflohen.

    Die Zahl sei gerade überschritten worden, sagte ein Sprecher der Organisation für Migration (IOM), am Dienstag in Genf. Das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk (UNHCR) nannte auf seiner Webseite 2,95 Millionen Geflüchtete. 1,8 Millionen davon kamen nach UNHCR-Angaben in Polen an. Unter den Menschen, die die Ukraine verlassen haben, waren nach Angaben von IOM 157 000 Menschen aus anderen Ländern. (sda/dpa)
    11:41
    Von Russland zurückverlangte Kunst kann länger in Italien bleiben
    Die von Russland zurückgeforderten Gemälde in italienischen Museen können nun doch länger dort bleiben.

    Dank einer Einigung zwischen dem weltberühmten Museum Eremitage in St. Petersburg und dem russischen Kulturministerium könnten die mehr als 20 Werke im Mailänder Museum Gallerie d'Italia bis zum 27. März und damit so lange wie ursprünglich geplant dort verweilen. Das teilte die italienische Bank Intesa Sanpaolo mit und bestätigte damit Medienberichte. Das Kreditinstitut ist Besitzer des Museums.

    Laut einem Brief von Eremitage-Direktor Michail Pjotrowski, aus dem die Nachrichtenagentur Ansa zitierte, bleiben ebenfalls betroffene Werke von Tizian und Picasso noch für einige Wochen in Italien. Es sei eine klare Abstimmung nötig, wann und vor allem wie die Werke zurück nach St. Petersburg kommen. Russland forderte die ausgeliehenen Bilder in der vergangenen Woche im Zusammenhang mit dem Ukraine-Krieg vorzeitig zurück. (sda/dpa)
    11:33
    Lawrow dankt Iran für Verständnis in Sachen Ukraine
    ADDS NAME OF MISSILES - A cleric walks past Zolfaghar, top, and Dezful missiles displayed in a missile capabilities exhibition by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard a day prior to second anniversary of Iran's missile strike on U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, at Imam Khomeini grand mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Iran put three ballistic missiles on display on Friday, as talks in Vienna aimed at reviving Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers flounder. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Militärausstellung in Teheran, Iran

    Russland sieht nach Angaben von Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow einen Teil seiner Forderungen im Zusammenhang mit dem iranischen Atomabkommen erfüllt.

    Es sei schriftlich garantiert, dass Sanktionen wegen des Angriffs auf die Ukraine nicht die russische Nuklearzusammenarbeit mit dem Iran treffen werden. Das sagte Lawrow am Dienstag in Moskau nach einem Gespräch mit seinem iranischen Kollegen Hussein Amirabdollahian.

    Moskau hatte zuletzt gefordert, dass seine ganze wirtschaftliche und militärische Kooperation mit dem Iran von Sanktionen ausgenommen werden sollte. Dies überschattete Versuche in Wien, das auf Eis liegende Atomabkommen von 2015 wiederzubeleben.

    Das Abkommen zwischen dem Iran, den USA, Frankreich, Grossbritannien, Deutschland, Russland und China soll Teheran an der Entwicklung eigener Atomwaffen hindern. Aus Sicht westlicher Diplomaten sind die neuen Russland-Sanktionen kein Hindernis für eine Neuauflage des Atomabkommens. So äusserte sich beispielsweise der Sprecher des US-Aussenministeriums, Ned Price.

    «Wir haben schriftliche Garantien bekommen», sagte Lawrow nun mit Blick auf die nukleare Zusammenarbeit, vor allem beim von Russland gebauten Atomkraftwerk Buschehr im Iran. Die Garantie sei im Text über eine Erneuerung des Atomabkommens enthalten. Er wies Vorwürfe zurück, Russland erschwere die Wiener Verhandlungen. «Von unserer Seite gab und gibt es keine unerhörten Forderungen.» Wenn das Atomabkommen noch nicht wieder in Kraft gesetzt werde, liege das an anderen beteiligten Hauptstädten, aber nicht an Moskau.

    Die USA waren 2018 unter Präsident Donald Trump aus dem Atomabkommen ausgestiegen und hatten den Iran mit neuen Embargos in eine Wirtschaftskrise gestürzt. Teheran reagierte mit der Herstellung von hoch angereichertem Uran, dass schnell zu waffenfähigem Material weiterverarbeitet werden könnte. Die mögliche neue Übereinkunft sieht vor, dass die USA ihre Sanktionen gegen den Iran aufheben. Im Gegenzug soll die Islamische Republik ihr Atomprogramm wieder einschränken, um die Entwicklung von Nuklearwaffen zu unterbinden.

    Die wirtschaftlichen Beziehungen mit dem Iran könnten trotz der Sanktionen ausgebaut werden, sagte Lawrow. Darüber sei er sich mit Amirabdollahian einig. Er lobte das, was er die «objektive Einstellung» Teherans zu den Ereignissen in der Ukraine nannte. Russland führt seit dem 24. Februar Krieg gegen das Nachbarland. Als die UN-Generalversammlung Anfang März den Angriff mit überwältigender Mehrheit verurteilte, enthielt sich Iran aber genauso wie etwa China. Der iranische Aussenminister berichtete, er habe vor dem Besuch in Moskau mit dem ukrainischen Kollegen Dmytro Kuleba gesprochen. (sda/dpa)
    10:59
    Kiewer Bürgermeister verhängt lange Ausgangssperre
    Vitali Klitschko, Kyiv Mayor and former heavyweight champion gestures while speaking during his interview with the Associated Press in his office in the City Hall in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022. A Ukrainian official says street fighting has broken out in Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Russian troops also put increasing pressure on strategic ports in the country's south following a wave of attacks on airfields and fuel facilities elsewhere that appeared to mark a new phase of Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
    Bild: keystone
    Nach neuen schweren Angriffen auf die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew hat Bürgermeister Vitali Klitschko eine lange Ausgangssperre angekündigt.

    Von Dienstagabend, 19.00 Uhr (MEZ), bis Donnerstagfrüh, 6.00 Uhr (MEZ), dürften die Einwohner ihre Häuser nur verlassen, um sich in Schutzräumen und Bunkern in Sicherheit zu bringen, schrieb Klitschko am Dienstag im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Ausnahmen gelten demnach nur für Personen mit Sonderausweisen. «Deshalb rufe ich alle Kiewer auf, sich darauf vorzubereiten, dass sie zwei Tage lang zu Hause oder im Falle eines Alarms im Schutzraum bleiben müssen», betonte Klitschko.

    Kiew ist seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs am 24. Februar immer wieder Ziel von Raketenangriffen. Am Dienstagmorgen wurden dabei nach offiziellen Angaben in mehreren Bezirken insgesamt vier Wohngebäude getroffen, mindestens zwei Menschen wurden getötet. Russische Truppen versuchen, die Hauptstadt von mehreren Seiten einzukreisen. (sda/dpa)
    10:32
    Ukraine: Russische Truppen bei Mariupol zurückgeschlagen
    A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Mariupol, 13. März 2022.

    Ukrainische Truppen haben nach eigenen Angaben einen russischen Vorstoss in der umkämpften Hafenstadt Mariupol abgewehrt. Dabei seien etwa 150 Angreifer getötet sowie zwei Panzer und mehrere gepanzerte Fahrzeuge zerstört worden, teilte der ukrainische Generalstab am Dienstagmorgen mit.

    Mit Artilleriefeuer und Luftangriffen seien zudem weiteres militärisches Gerät zerstört und anrückende Kolonnen des Feindes beschossen worden. Das rechtsradikale Bataillon Asow postete auf seinem Telegram-Kanal Fotos zerstörter russischer Militärfahrzeuge. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden.

    Mariupol am Asowschen Meer wird seit Tagen von Einheiten der russischen Armee und der prorussischen Separatisten belagert. Mehrere Evakuierungsversuche scheiterten bisher. In der symbolisch und strategisch wichtigen Stadt in der Südostukraine harren Hunderttausende Menschen unter katastrophalen Bedingungen aus.

    Der ukrainische Generalstab teilte weiter mit, der russische Vormarsch stocke landesweit. Die ukrainischen Angriffe auf Nachschublinien zeigten Wirkung. Seit Kriegsbeginn am 24. Februar seien mehr als 13'500 russische Soldaten getötet worden. Ukrainische Kräfte zerstörten dem Generalstab zufolge zudem mehr als 400 Panzer und rund 1300 gepanzerte Fahrzeuge sowie 81 Kampfflugzeuge und 95 Hubschrauber. Auch diese Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    9:31
    Gebiet Cherson komplett unter russischer Kontrolle
    Die russische Armee hat bei ihrem Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine nach eigenen Angaben das komplette Gebiet Cherson im Süden des Landes unter ihre Kontrolle gebracht. In dem Gebiet in der Schwarzmeer-Region leben rund eine Million Menschen.

    Bestätigt wurde die Besetzung von ukrainischer Seite zunächst nicht. Allerdings hatte Russland zuvor schon die Kontrolle über die Gebietshauptstadt Cherson übernommen. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte gesagt, Russland strebe dort die Bildung einer «Volksrepublik Cherson» an – nach dem Vorbild der von Moskau als unabhängig anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» Donezk und Luhansk.

    Wie das russische Verteidigungsministerium am Dienstag in seinem täglichen Lagebericht weiter mitteilte, wurden erneut Dutzende militärische Objekte der Ukraine zerstört. In der Nähe der Grossstadt Kramatorsk im Gebiet Donezk in der Ostukraine seien drei Hangars für Kampfflugzeuge und -hubschrauber zerstört worden. Zudem seien 16 Luftziele wie Kampfjets vom Typ Suchoi Su-24 und Su-25 sowie 13 Drohnen vernichtet worden.

    Russische Fallschirmjäger hoben nach Angaben des Ministeriums in Moskau in der Nähe von Kiew einen Sammelpunkt für Söldner und ukrainische Nationalisten aus. Die russischen Einheiten hätten US-Panzerabwehrlenkwaffen vom Typ Javelin erbeutet und diese den Separatisten in der Ostukraine übergeben. Zu möglichen Toten und Verletzten gab es keine Angaben. (sda/dpa)
    9:12
    Starkes Symbol der Unterstützung: Staats- und Regierungschefs besuchen Selenskyj in Kiew
    Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien reisen nach Kiew
    Die Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien wollen am heutigen Dienstag zu einem Treffen mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj nach Kiew reisen.

    Der Zug mit Polens Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki, seinem Stellvertreter Jaroslaw Kaczynski sowie Tschechiens Regierungschef Petr Fiala und seinem slowenischen Amtskollegen Janez Jansa habe am Vormittag bereits die westukrainische Stadt Lemberg passiert und sei auf dem Weg nach Kiew, schrieb Morawieckis Kanzleichef Michal Dworczyk am Dienstag auf Twitter. In Kiew wollen die vier Politiker ausser mit Selenskyj auch mit dem ukrainischen Regierungschef Denys Schmyhal sprechen.

    Zuvor hatte der polnische Regierungssprecher Piotr Müller gesagt, die Entscheidung für eine solche Visite sei schon bei dem Gipfel der Staats- und Regierungschefs der EU im französischen Versailles am Freitag gefallen. Der Besuch sei von der Regierung in Warschau seit vielen Tagen unter strengster Geheimhaltung vorbereitet worden. Man habe ihn eng mit EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel und EU-Kommissionschefin Ursula von der Leyen abgestimmt.



    «Die Delegation vertritt de facto die Europäische Union, den Europäischen Rat», sagte Müller. Auch Nato-Generalsekretär Jens Stoltenberg sowie die US-Regierung seien über die Aktion informiert. Aus EU-Kreisen hiess es, dass es kein offizielles Mandat des Europäischen Rates gebe, da formell kein Beschluss der 27 EU-Länder gefasst worden sei. Nach Angaben des Sprechers von Michel wurden von der Leyen und Michel selbst am Rande eines EU-Gipfels Ende vergangener Woche über ein mögliches Treffen informiert.

    Auf die Frage, warum die EU-Spitze nicht selbst nach Kiew fahre, entgegnete Müller: «Dies ist eine schwierige Frage, aber es ist eine Frage der individuellen Entscheidungen jedes europäischen Spitzenpolitikers.» Ein EU-Beamter teilte mit, EU-Ratspräsident Michel habe mit Blick auf eine solche Reise auf Sicherheitsrisiken hingewiesen.

    Polens Regierungssprecher sagte, Experten hätten die Sicherheitslage gründlich analysiert und seien zu dem Schluss gekommen, dass «dieser Besuch einfach stattfinden muss». Er sei auch als starkes Symbol der Unterstützung gedacht.

    Politologen in Tschechien werteten die Reise als wichtiges Signal. Bisher seien Paris und Berlin die wichtigsten Stimmen in der Aussen- und Verteidigungspolitik der EU gewesen, sagte Petr Bohacek von der Prager Denkfabrik AMO der Nachrichtenagentur CTK. Sie hätten sich aber lange Zeit gegenüber Russland zu nachsichtig und entgegenkommend verhalten. «Der östliche Flügel der EU sollte den westlichen zu einer stärkeren – auch militärischen - Unterstützung der Ukraine drängen», sagte Josef Mlejnek von der Karls-Universität in Prag. Ein Sieg des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin hätte nach seiner Einschätzung unabsehbare Folgen. (sda/dpa)
    8:33
    Heftige Explosionen in Kiew – Behörden melden mehrere Tote
    Bei nächtlichen russischen Angriffen auf Ziele in der Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mehrere Zivilisten getötet worden. In der ostukrainischen Stadt Rubischne im Gebiet Luhansk seien vier Menschen ums Leben gekommen, meldete die Agentur Unian am Dienstag. Die Angriffe hätten eine Einrichtung für sehbehinderte Kinder, das städtische Krankenhaus und drei Schulen zerstört. Rubischne liegt nahe der Grossstadt Sjewjerodonezk, um die sich prorussische Separatisten und ukrainische Truppen derzeit heftige Kämpfe liefern.


    In der Hauptstadt Kiew wurden nach Angaben des örtlichen Zivilschutzes am frühen Morgen insgesamt vier Wohngebäude in mehreren Stadtteilen von Raketen getroffen. Ersten Informationen zufolge wurden zwei Menschen getötet und ein weiterer verletzt. 35 Bewohner hätten gerettet werden können, schrieb die Kiewer Zivilschutz-Sprecherin Swetlana Wodolaha bei Facebook. Berichten zufolge wurde auch der Eingang zu einer U-Bahn-Station beschossen. Es wird vermutet, dass dieser Angriff einer nahe gelegenen Munitionsfabrik galt. (sda/dpa)
    7:31
    «Der Krieg wird im Mai vorbei sein»
    Ein Berater der ukrainischen Regierung geht davon aus, dass der russische Angriffskrieg bis spätestens Mai beendet ist. Spätestens dann werde Russland die Ressourcen für den Krieg ausgehen, so Oleksiy Arestovich, ein Berater des Stabschefs des ukrainischen Präsidenten, in einem Video, das von mehreren Medien in der Ukraine veröffentlicht wurde.

    «Ich denke, dass wir spätestens Anfang Mai ein Friedensabkommen haben sollten, vielleicht auch schon viel früher, wir werden sehen.» Das Kriegsgeschehen stehe im Moment an einer Weggabelung, so Arestovich weiter. Entweder werde es innerhalb weniger Tage ein Abkommen geben – «mit Truppenabzug und allem» –, oder Russland unternehme einen Anlauf für eine zweite Offensive – unter anderem mit Unterstützung syrischer Söldner. Aber auch in diesem Fall werde es bis Anfang Mai auf ein Abkommen herauslaufen.
    6:24
    Ukrainischer Zoo: Tieren droht Tod durch Kälte und Hunger
    Wegen der russischen Angriffe auf Kiew appelliert ein grosser Zoo nahe der ukrainischen Hauptstadt für einen sicheren Korridor zur Unterstützung der Tiere. «Wir können keine Nashörner und Giraffen da rausholen, und wir haben nicht einmal Medikamente, um sie einzuschläfern», sagte Sprecher Mychajlo Pintschuk in der Nacht zum Dienstag nach Angaben der Agentur Unian. Ohne sicheren Korridor erwarte die Exoten in Demidiw der Tod durch Kälte und Hunger. Nach Pintschuks Worten überleben die Vierbeiner nur dank einiger Helfer, die an die Tiere «Reste der Reste» verteilen. Es sei dringend nötig, Brennstoff und Essen in den Zoo zu bringen, um die Tiere zu wärmen und füttern. (sda/dpa)
    4:51
    Aussenminister Wang sieht China «nicht als Partei» in Ukraine-Konflikt
    epa09675009 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (not pictured) during their meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 January 2022. Wang Yi is in Sri Lanka on a one-day official visit. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
    Bild: keystone
    Chinas Aussenminister Wang Yi sieht sein Land «nicht als Partei» im Konflikt um die russische Invasion in die Ukraine. Seine Regierung «will nicht, dass die Sanktionen China treffen», sagte der Aussenminister nach offiziellen Angaben ferner in einem Telefonat mit seinem spanischen Kollegen José Manuel Albares. China lehne die Verhängung von Sanktionen grundsätzlich ab. «China hat das Recht, seine legitimen Rechte und Interessen zu schützen», zitierte ihn das Aussenministerium am Dienstag in Peking.

    Wang Yi nannte den Konflikt das Ergebnis einer «Ansammlung und Verschärfung der Widersprüche über die Jahre» in der europäischen Sicherheitsarchitektur. Auf amerikanische Berichte, wonach Russland die chinesische Regierung nach Beginn des Krieges in der Ukraine um militärische und wirtschaftliche Hilfe gebeten haben soll, ging Wang Yi nicht ein. Ein chinesischer Aussenamtssprecher hatte zuvor von «bösartigen» Desinformationen der USA gesprochen. (sda/dpa)
    3:59
    Laut ukrainischen Angaben wurden 2357 Zivilisten in Mariupol getötet
    A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    In der belagerten südostukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind nach Angaben örtlicher Behörden bisher mehr als 2000 Zivilisten getötet worden. Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs am 24. Februar seien 2357 Menschen ums Leben gekommen, teilte der Stadtrat in der Nacht zu Dienstag mit. Mariupol mit etwa 400'000 Einwohnern ist seit Tagen von russischen Einheiten umzingelt und vom Rest des Landes abgeschnitten. Ukrainische Behörden berichten von heftigen Luftangriffen auf die umkämpfte Stadt am Asowschen Meer. Russland beharrt darauf, lediglich militärische Ziele anzugreifen.

    Mariupol gilt als Symbol des ukrainischen Widerstands – seit dem Beginn des Krieges im ostukrainischen Donbass 2014 wurden mehrere Versuche prorussischer Separatisten abgewehrt, die Stadt einzunehmen.

    Der Berater des Bürgermeisters von Mariupol, Petro Andrjuschtschenko, nannte die Lage in der Stadt «unmenschlich»: «Kein Essen, kein Wasser, kein Licht, keine Wärme.» Er befürchte viel mehr Tote - mit zunehmender Intensität der Angriffe könnte die Zahl der Opfer bis zu 20'000 betragen. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen.

    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj teilte mit, bereits drei Tage lang würden 100 Tonnen Lebensmittel, Wasser und Medikamente für Mariupol nicht zur Stadt durchgelassen. Die Regierung in Kiew werde jedoch alles versuchen, um den Menschen zu helfen. (sda/dpa
    2:50
    Selenskyj: Russland erkennt, dass es mit dem Krieg nichts erreicht
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj will die Schuldigen für die schweren Kriegshandlungen in seinem Land ohne Nachsicht zur Verantwortung ziehen. «Wir arbeiten mit den Partnern an neuen Strafmassnahmen gegen den russischen Staat», sagte er in einer in der Nacht zu Dienstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. «Jeder, der für den Krieg verantwortlich ist. Jeder, der für die Zerstörung der Demokratie verantwortlich ist. Jeder, der für Repressionen gegen Menschen verantwortlich ist. Jeder bekommt eine Antwort.»

    Das russische Militär sei definitiv verantwortlich für Kriegsverbrechen, für eine «bewusst geschaffene humanitäre Katastrophe» in ukrainischen Städten, sagte Selenskyj in dem Clip, der ihn in Militärkluft im Präsidialamt in Kiew zeigt.

    Russland beginne zu erkennen, dass es mit dem Krieg nichts erreichen werde. «Einen solchen Widerstand hatten sie nicht erwartet. Sie glaubten ihrer Propaganda, die seit Jahrzehnten über uns lügt.» Die russische Armee habe binnen 19 Kriegstagen in der Ukraine höhere Verluste erlitten als während der beiden Tschetschenien-Kriege, sagte Selenskyj. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen.

    Der ukrainische Präsident rief die russischen Soldaten auf, die Waffen niederzulegen. Aus abgehörten Telefonaten russischer Soldaten mit ihren Familien zuhause wisse man, was viele «wirklich über diesen Krieg» denken. «Ich weiss, dass ihr überleben wollt.» (sda/dpa)
    0:11
    Nur sieben der geplanten zehn Fluchtkorridore funktionierten, sagt die Ukraine
    In der Ukraine haben nach Angaben aus Kiew am Montag nur sieben der geplanten landesweit zehn Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern funktioniert. Dabei seien insgesamt rund 4000 Menschen in sicherere Gebiete gebracht worden, sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk nach Angaben der Agentur Unian am Abend. Die meisten Zivilisten kamen aus der Region Kiew (2028).

    Hingegen scheiterten Evakuierungen aus Mariupol auch am 19. Kriegstag weitgehend. Auch eine Hilfskolonne mit Medikamenten und Wasser für die belagerte Hafenstadt werde weiter blockiert, sagte Wereschtschuk.

    Die ukrainischen Behörden warfen Russland zudem vor, Fahrzeuge mit flüchtenden Zivilisten aus dem Ort Hostomel bei Kiew mit Mörsern beschossen zu haben. Dabei seien eine Frau getötet und zwei Männer verletzt worden. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen. (sda/dpa)
    23:31
    Korrespondent von Fox News in der Ukraine verletzt
    Ein Journalist des US-Senders Fox News ist während seiner Berichterstattung über den Ukraine-Krieg schwer verletzt worden. Der britische Journalist Benjamin Hall, der als Auslandskorrespondent für Fox News arbeitet, sei ins Spital gebracht worden, teilte der Sender am Montag mit. Der Vorfall ereignete sich demnach ausserhalb von Kiew.

    «Wir haben im Moment nur wenige Details, aber Ben ist im Spital und unsere Teams vor Ort arbeiten daran, weitere Informationen zu bekommen», hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter.

    Die ukrainische Generalstaatsanwältin Irina Wenediktowa teilte auf Facebook mit, dass ein britischer Journalist durch Schrapnelle an beiden Beinen verletzt worden sei. Den Namen des Reporters nannte sie nicht, sie veröffentlichte jedoch ein Bild eines Presseausweises, der einem Fox-News-Journalisten gehört. (sda/afp)
    22:15
    Ukraine meldet neun Tote bei Angriff auf Fernsehturm bei Riwne
    Bei einem Angriff auf einen Fernsehturm unweit der Grossstadt Riwne sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge neun Menschen getötet worden. Durch den Raketeneinschlag seien im Ort Antopil im Nordwesten der Ukraine am Montagmorgen zudem neun weitere Menschen verletzt worden, teilte die regionale Militärverwaltung am Abend auf Facebook mit. Getroffen worden sei neben dem Fernsehturm auch ein nahe gelegenes Verwaltungsgebäude. Die Aussagen liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Russland attackiert eigenen Angaben zufolge im Nachbarland neben militärischen Einrichtungen auch die Geheimdienst- und Informationsinfrastruktur. Kiew beschuldigt die russischen Truppen zudem, gezielt Wohngebiete und Zivilisten zu beschiessen. Moskau weist das zurück. (sda/dpa)
    21:15
    Kriegsgegnerin unterbricht Nachrichten in Russlands Staats-TV
    Mit einem Protestplakat und lauten Rufen hat eine Kriegsgegnerin im russischen Staatsfernsehen für eine Unterbrechung der abendlichen Hauptnachrichtensendung gesorgt. Während der Live-Übertragung am Montag um 21.00 Uhr Moskauer Zeit (19.00 Uhr MEZ) sprang die Frau plötzlich hinter Nachrichtensprecherin Jekaterina Andrejewa ins Bild und hielt ein Schild mit der Aufschrift «Stoppt den Krieg. Glaubt der Propaganda nicht. Hier werdet ihr belogen» hoch. Dazu rief sie mehrmals laut: «Nein zum Krieg, Nein zum Krieg, Nein zum Krieg!» Anschliessend brach die Übertragung ab und es wurden Bilder aus einem Krankenhaus gezeigt.

    Der Videoausschnitt verbreitete sich umgehend in sozialen Netzwerken. Vor allem russische Oppositionelle lobten die Frau für ihren Mut. «Was Mut wirklich bedeutet», schrieb der Pianist Igor Levit bei Twitter. In Russland ist es Medien verboten, den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine als «Krieg» oder «Invasion» zu benennen. Stattdessen ist offiziell von einer «militärischen Spezialoperation» die Rede.

    Medienberichten zufolge handelt es sich bei der Frau um eine Mitarbeiterin des Staatsfernsehens, die ihre Protestaktion zuvor in sozialen Netzwerken angekündigt haben soll. Als Begründung soll sie angegeben haben, dass ihr Vater Ukrainer und der Krieg gegen das Nachbarland ein «Verbrechen» sei, für das Kremlchef Wladimir Putin verantwortlich sei. Sie soll demnach festgenommen worden sein. Der erste russische Fernsehkanal sprach in einer Mitteilung lediglich von einem «Vorfall» während der Sendung «Wremja» und kündigte eine interne Prüfung an. (sda/dpa)
    21:10
    Ukraine: Grossflächige Evakuierung aus Mariupol erneut gescheitert
    Geplante Evakuierungen von Zivilisten aus der belagerten Hafenstadt Mariupol sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge auch am 19. Kriegstag weitgehend gescheitert. Zwar hätte eine Kolonne von Privatautos Mariupol am Montag in Richtung der mehr als 70 Kilometer westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk verlassen können, sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk der Agentur Unian zufolge am Abend. «Aber unsere humanitäre Fracht ist weiter nicht in Mariupol angekommen, sie ist noch in Berdjansk.» Die Situation in Mariupol sei katastrophal, betonte Wereschtschuk: «Die Menschen kämpfen um Essen und Wasser, dort spielt sich ein Alptraum ab.»

    Wereschtschuk widersprach ausdrücklich Angaben des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums, wonach eine Massenevakuierung von Zivilisten eingeleitet worden sei. Der russische Generalmajor Michail Misinzew hatte zudem gesagt, ein erster Hilfskonvoi habe erfolgreich 450 Tonnen Medikamente, Lebensmittel und Babynahrung geliefert.

    Im Tagesverlauf war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge ersten Zivilisten die Flucht aus der Grossstadt am Asowschen Meer auf eigene Faust gelungen: Mehr als 160 Privatautos hätten Mariupol in Richtung Berdjansk verlassen können, hiess es am frühen Nachmittag. Der Konvoi mit Hilfsgütern kam hingegen nicht durch - ebenso wie Busse, die grössere Zahlen an Zivilisten hätten aus der Stadt fahren sollen.

    Für Montag waren ukrainischen Angaben zufolge landesweit zehn Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern geplant. Allerdings seien auch in den Regionen Kiew, Sumy und Charkiw geplante Evakuierungen nicht zustande gekommen, sagte Wereschtschuk. (sda/dpa)
    People cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    21:08
    UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk hat 200 Millionen Dollar an Spenden erhalten
    Das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk UNHCR hat angesichts des Kriegs in der Ukraine bisher mehr als 200 Millionen Dollar (rund 183 Millionen Euro) an Spenden von Firmen, Stiftungen und Einzelpersonen erhalten. Mit dem Geld sei es unter anderem möglich gewesen, Luftbrücken und Lastwagen-Konvois zur Unterstützung von Flüchtlingen und Vertriebenen in der Ukraine zu organisieren, teilte die UN-Organisation am Montagabend in Genf mit. «In diesem Moment sind alle Augen auf der ganzen Welt auf die Ukraine gerichtet. Wir sind solidarisch mit Menschen, die um ihr Leben fliehen, deren Familien auseinandergerissen werden», sagte die UNHCR-Botschafterin des guten Willens, die Schauspielerin Cate Blanchett.

    Da sich die Krise verschärfe, werde weitere Unterstützung benötigt, sagte der UN-Hochkommissar für Flüchtlinge, Filippo Grandi. Die Organisation bitte dringend um 510 Millionen Dollar, um den Vertriebenen im Land und den Flüchtlingen in der gesamten Region erste Nothilfe leisten zu können.

    Laut UNHCR sind seit Ausbruch des Krieges bisher mehr als 2,8 Millionen Menschen aus dem Land geflohen, zwei Millionen weitere Männer, Frauen und Kinder seien innerhalb des Landes vertrieben. (sda/dpa)
    Kate, who fled Ukraine, reads a story to her daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    Bild: keystone
    20:34
    Elon Musk fordert Putin zum Zweikampf auf - «Einsatz ist die Ukraine»
    Kampfansage von Tech-Milliardär Elon Musk an den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin: «Hiermit fordere ich Wladimir Putin zum Zweikampf heraus», verkündete der für sein exzentrisches Verhalten bekannte Multimilliardär am Montag im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. «Einsatz ist die Ukraine.» Den Namen des russischen Präsidenten schrieb Musk dabei auf russisch, den Namen der Ukraine auf ukrainisch. Der Rest des Tweets ist auf Englisch.

    Musk hatte der von Russland angegriffenen Ukraine bereits zuvor seinen Satelliten-Internetdienst Starlink freigeschaltet und die nötigen Empfangsanlagen geschickt. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte dem Tech-Milliardär Elon Musk für seine Unterstützung gedankt.

    Das Starlink-System, das schnelle Internet-Verbindungen direkt über eigene Satelliten herstellt, könnte Ukrainern helfen, wenn die herkömmlichen Telekommunikationsnetze ausfallen sollten. Das System wird von Musks Raumfahrtfirma SpaceX aufgebaut. Er ist auch Chef des Elektroauto-Herstellers Tesla. (sda/dpa)
    20:32
    Schweiz bei Lebensmitteln kaum abhängig von Russland und Ukraine
    Obwohl die Ukraine und Russland wichtige Exporteure von Getreide und Dünger sind, ist die Schweiz wenig abhängig von direkten Importen aus den beiden Ländern. Das hält das Wirtschaftsdepartement (WBF) in einer Antwort zur Fragestunde des Nationalrates am Montag fest.

    Lediglich 2 Prozent aller Getreide-Importe sowie 4 Prozent der eingeführten Futtermittel und 4,5 Prozent an pflanzlichen Ölen und Fetten stammen demnach aus den beiden Staaten.

    Die Versorgung liege in der Verantwortung der Wirtschaft. Aufgrund des Kriegs in der Ukraine würden der Agrarsektor und die Lebensmittelindustrie derzeit Massnahmen ergreifen, um die Versorgung sicherzustellen. Wenn der Markt die Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln nicht mehr befriedigen könne, bestehe etwa die Möglichkeit, Pflichtlager freizugeben.

    Weitere Interventionsinstrumente seien zum Beispiel Massnahmen zur Förderung von Importen oder Verkaufsbeschränkungen. Die Verbesserung der Produktion zur Erhöhung der Selbstversorgung sei hingegen nicht ideal, um kurzfristige Engpässe zu überwinden, so das WBF weiter.

    Die Schweiz sei ausserdem Teil des europäischen Krisenvorsorge- und -Reaktionsmechanismus für die Lebensmittelsicherheit. Das Bundesamt für wirtschaftliche Landesversorgung beurteile die Lage laufend in Zusammenarbeit mit den betroffenen Wirtschaftskreisen.

    Angesichts der hohen Bedeutung Russlands bei der Produktion etwa von Getreide hatte sich am Wochenende Wirtschaftsminister Guy Parmelin gegen Sanktionen im Rohstoffhandel ausgesprochen. Denn es gehe eben nicht nur um Öl und Gas, sondern auch Nahrungsmittel, sagte er in verschiedenen Medien. Länder wie Jordanien, Tunesien und Ägypten bezögen 50 bis 90 Prozent ihres Bedarfs an Getreide aus der Ukraine oder Russland. «Sind wegen eines Embargos die Schiffe blockiert, sind viele Länder im Nahen Osten von Hunger und einer Destabilisierung bedroht.» (sda)
    Bundespraesident Guy Parmelin, Vorsteher Eidgenoessisches Departement fuer Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF) anlaesslich einer Medienkonferenz ueber die neusten Entscheide des Bundesrates zur Ausweitung des Corona-Zertifikates, am Mittwoch, 8. September 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    20:28
    Stadtverwaltung von Kiew: Angriff auf Flugzeugbaufabrik Antonow
    In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew hat es am Montag einen Angriff auf ein bekanntes Flugzeugbauunternehmen gegeben. «Die Besatzer haben das Antonow-Werk beschossen», teilte die Stadtverwaltung im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram mit. Rettungskräfte seien vor Ort. Zunächst war unklar, ob es Verletzte und Tote gab. Das Portal «strana.news» veröffentlichte Fotos und Videos, die eine riesige Rauchwolke über der Fabrik zeigen sollen. Einzelheiten lagen zunächst nicht vor.

    Moskau bestätigte am Abend, Russlands Militär habe im Antonow-Werk «ein grosses Munitionslager für Mehrfachraketensysteme» zerstört. Das Unternehmen baut nach eigenen Angaben sowohl Fracht- als auch Passagierflugzeuge. Das Werk liegt im Nordwesten Kiews.

    Die Stadtverwaltung rief die Einwohner einmal mehr dazu auf, bei Luftalarm einen sicheren Ort aufzusuchen. Es gelte weiterhin das Kriegsrecht. Wo es möglich sei, seien öffentliche Verkehrsmittel in der Zeit von 8.00 bis 19.00 Uhr (Ortszeit, 7.00 bis 18.00 Uhr MEZ) unterwegs. (sda/dpa)

    17:52
    Russland beschränkt Getreideexporte
    Russland als grosser Getreideexporteur schränkt die Ausfuhr von unter anderem Weizen, Gerste und Roggen zeitweise ein. Damit solle der Bedarf im Land gesichert und ein Preisauftrieb für Verarbeiter und Verbraucher verhindert werden, sagte die zuständige Vizeregierungschefin Wiktorija Abramtschenko am Montag in Moskau.

    Im Grundsatz gilt demnach ab diesem Dienstag bis zum 30. Juni ein Exportstopp für Weizen, Roggen, Gerste, Mais und Mischgetreide, sogenanntes Mengkorn. «Eine Getreideausfuhr im Rahmen von Quoten aufgrund einzelner Lizenzen wird erlaubt», stellte Abramtschenko aber klar. Für Zucker und Zuckerrohstoff gilt der Stopp bis Ende August.

    Ausnahmen soll es für Exporte in die von Russland dominierte Eurasische Wirtschaftsunion sowie in die von der Ukraine abgespaltenen Separatistenrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk geben.

    Russland ist der grösste Weizenexporteur der Welt. Auch die benachbarte Ukraine, gegen die Russland Krieg führt, ist ein wichtiger Produzent. Störungen der Getreideausfuhr beider Länder können nach Einschätzung von Experten zu massiven Preissteigerungen auf dem Weltagrarmarkt führen. (dab/awp/sda/dpa)
    Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Russia's Agricultural Ministry expects this year's grain harvest at 127 million metric tons. (AP Photo/Vitaly Timkiv)
    Bild: keystone
    17:17
    Guterres: Nuklearer Konflikt «im Bereich des Möglichen»
    UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres schliesst die Möglichkeit eines Atomkrieges angesichts der Entwicklungen im Ukraine-Krieg nicht mehr aus. Dass Russland die Abschreckungswaffen der Atommacht in Bereitschaft versetzt habe, sei eine gruselige Entwicklung. «Die Aussicht auf einen nuklearen Konflikt, einst undenkbar, ist jetzt wieder im Bereich des Möglichen», sagte Guterres am Montag in New York. Damit änderte der UN-Chef seinen Ton: In den vergangenen Wochen hatte er die Möglichkeit eines Einsatzes von Atomwaffen noch als «unvorstellbar» bezeichnet.

    Gleichzeitig richtete Guterres sich klar wie selten gegen den Aggressor Russland: «Die überwältigende Mehrheit der zivilen Opfer und die überwältigende Mehrheit der zerstörten zivilen Infrastruktur wurde im Zusammenhang mit dem Krieg von den russischen Streitkräften verursacht.» Eine Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine lehnte er allerdings mit der Begründung ab, dies könnte zu einer Eskalation und einem globalen Konflikt führen. (dab/sda/dpa)
    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres makes a statement outside the Security Council at U.N. headquarters on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Bild: keystone
    17:11
    Moskau: 250'000 Menschen aus Ukraine nach Russland geflüchtet
    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Moskau fast 250'000 Menschen aus dem Land nach Russland geflüchtet. Darunter befänden sich fast 55'000 Kinder, sagte Generalmajor Michail Misinzew vom russischen Verteidigungsministerium am Montag der Agentur Tass zufolge.

    Allein an den beiden vergangenen Tagen seien 8575 Zivilisten, davon 1292 Kinder, aus der Ukraine sowie aus den von Moskau als unabhängig anerkannten Separatistengebieten nach Russland eingereist. Mehr als 2,6 Millionen Menschen hätten um Hilfe bei der Evakuierung gebeten, sagte Misinzew. Moskau habe zudem mehr als 2100 Tonnen Hilfsgüter ins Nachbarland geschickt. Die Zahlen sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Misinzew berichtete zudem von militärischen Erfolgen im Kampf um die südostukrainische Hafenstadt Mariupol. Die russischen Streitkräfte hätten fast alle ukrainischen Gefechtsstellungen in den Vororten der Stadt am Asowschen Meer zerstört, sagte der Generalmajor. Er bestätigte erneut, dass die südukrainischen Grossstädte Cherson und Melitopol vollständig unter russischer Kontrolle seien. Die Bevölkerung werde von Russland mit allen notwendigen Mitteln versorgt. In beiden Städten war es zuletzt wiederholt zu Protesten gegen die russische Besatzung gekommen. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epa09824474 People who fled Ukraine to Belgium after Russia's invasion of Ukraine line up outside an immigration office in Brussels, Belgium, 14 March 2022. The first temporary reception center for people who fled Ukraine has been closed due to the too low reception capacity and a new center with double capacity has opened at Palais 8 on the Heyzel plateau. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    1 / 33
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg
    quelle: epa/us navy / petty officer 2nd class lyle wil / handout
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    «Überlassen die Leichen den Hunden» – BBC-Reportage zeigt prekäre Situation in Charkiw

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter