Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Fox News cameraman were killed by Russian artillery while reporting in Horenka (Kyiv Oblast). Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured and has been hospitalized pic.twitter.com/cF5FD6bxmh— Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 15, 2022
CBS News' @weijia asks White House Pres. Secretary Jen Psaki about new Russian sanctions on @POTUS:— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2022
"President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad. May he rest in peace." pic.twitter.com/iAN5o3ce8x
#ECOFIN | Economic and finance ministers discussed the economic consequences of sanctions on Russia.— EU Council (@EUCouncil) March 15, 2022
They also:
☑️ agreed a Council position on a carbon border adjustment mechanism
☑️ set Council priorities for the EU budget 2023
🔗 More info 👉 https://t.co/mOQkgWwQDr pic.twitter.com/PJPKNdLafT
It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA, which can count on the help of its friends - we brought this message to Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 15, 2022
I don’t know what to say. Pierre was as good as they come. Selfless. Brave. Passionate. I’m so sorry this happened to you. pic.twitter.com/IvxlPWGDAl— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 15, 2022
Today, we are going together with PM of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, deputy PM Jarosław Kaczyński and PM of Slovenia Janez Janša to Kiev as representatives of the European Council to meet with president Zelensky and PM Shmyhal.https://t.co/Q52Ur8hybu— Petr Fiala (@P_Fiala) March 15, 2022
Russian attack on two residential buildings in Kyiv’s Sviatoshynskyi district in the early morning of March 15 killed at least two people, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 15, 2022
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram pic.twitter.com/admtHXBxb7
Rivne— Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 14, 2022
14 March
Air strike on the TV tower
9 people were killed and 9 others were injured pic.twitter.com/tfPjhrlez7
Вау. Девушка крутая pic.twitter.com/QXC6s4DPki— Кира Ярмыш (@Kira_Yarmysh) March 14, 2022
I hereby challenge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 14, 2022
Владимир Путин
to single combat
Stakes are Україна
The Antonov aviation industry plant in #Kyiv is on fire. pic.twitter.com/Wtc02RLLJb— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 14, 2022