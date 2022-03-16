Navigation
freundlich
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Liveticker

    Biden über Putin: «Glaube, er ist ein Kriegsverbrecher» +++ Briten liefern Raketen

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    16.03.2022, 21:48
    Mehr «International»
    Liveticker
    USA: Weitere 800 Millionen für die Ukraine +++ 31'000 Personen aus Mariupol evakuiert
    374
    Analyse
    Eskalation oder Waffenruhe? Das sind Putins Ukraine-Optionen
    3
    US-Notenbank Fed hebt Leitzins um 0,25 Prozentpunkte an
    Wie gut kennst du die Hits der 2000er noch?
    5
    Klares Signal der höchsten UN-Richter: Russland muss Gewalt stoppen
    5
    Native Ad
    So geht Reparieren! 8 Lifehacks, die du in deinem Leben brauchst 😉
    15
    Promotion
    Skivergnügen im Frühling? Ab ins legendäre Saastal!
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Seit Beginn der russischen Invasion sind laut UN-Angaben bereits rund 3 Millionen Menschen aus der Ukraine geflohen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    21:44
    Estlands Regierungschefin: Westen sollte keine rote Linien ziehen
    Der Westen sollte sich im Ukraine-Krieg nach Ansicht von Estlands Regierungschefin Kaja Kallas weiter alle Optionen offen halten. «Rote Linien wurden nicht vereinbart. Ich mag es nicht, wenn öffentlich gesagt wird, dass wir unter keinen Umständen eingreifen werden», sagte Kallas am Mittwoch im estnischen Radio. Solche festen Linien dürften nicht in den Sand gezeichnet werden. Der russische Präsident Wladimir Putin sollte nicht das Gefühl erhalten, ungestraft handeln zu können, betonte die Ministerpräsidentin des an Russland grenzenden baltischen EU- und Nato-Landes.

    Der beste Weg zum Frieden bestehe nach Auffassung von Kallas darin, ein klares Signal zu geben, dass der Westen notfalls eingreifen werde, um Schlimmeres zu verhindern. «Aber die Wahrnehmungen sind anders, besonders in Ländern, die weiter vom Krieg entfernt sind», sagte sie. «Sie sind auch komplizierter, weil sie die Länder sind, die Flugzeuge haben und eingreifen müssen.» Die Regierungschefin sagte weiter, dass derzeit leider niemand ein Ende des Krieges sehe und man sich an den Gedanken eines langen Konflikts gewöhnen müsse.

    Auf die Frage nach einer Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine äusserte sich Kallas zurückhaltend. Darauf gebe es keine einfache Antwort, sagte sie und argumentierte eher dagegen. Estlands Parlament hatte in Entschliessung am Montag die Mitgliedsstaaten der Vereinten Nationen dazu aufgerufen, eine Flugverbotszone zu verhängen. Die Durchsetzung einer solchen von der Ukraine geforderten Zone durch die Nato gilt allerdings als derzeit ausgeschlossen. (sda/dpa)
    Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, wearing a dress and a ribbon under the colors of Ukraine, arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on EU's role and the security situation of Europe following the Russian invasion on Ukraine, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Pascal Bastien)
    Bild: keystone
    21:27
    Britischer Minister bestätigt Lieferung von Luftabwehrraketen an Kiew
    Der britische Verteidigungsminister Ben Wallace hat die geplante Lieferung von Luftabwehrraketen an die Ukraine bestätigt. Bereits in der vergangenen Woche hatte London angekündigt, es werde geprüft, ob der Ukraine sogenannte Starstreak-Raketen zur Verfügung gestellt werden können. Nun kam die endgültige Zusage. «Wir liefern sie, sie werden an den Schauplatz gehen», sagte Wallace der BBC zufolge am Rande eines Treffens der Verteidigungsminister der Nato-Staaten in Brüssel. Unklar war jedoch zunächst, wie viele der Raketen an die Ukraine weitergegeben werden sollen. Eine Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine lehnte Wallace jedoch als «Schritt zu weit» erneut ab. (sda/dpa)
    20:34
    Moskau: Mehr als 31'000 weitere Zivilisten aus Mariupol evakuiert
    Aus der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind russischen Angaben zufolge mehr als 31'000 weitere Zivilisten evakuiert worden. Das sagte Generalmajor Michail Misinzew am Mittwochabend der Agentur Interfax zufolge. Zuvor hatte es von ukrainischer Seite geheissen, dass für Mittwoch keine Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern hätten eingerichtet werden können. Kiew und Moskau geben sich immer wieder gegenseitig die Schuld für gescheiterte Evakuierungsversuche und nicht eingehaltene Feuerpausen.

    Am Dienstag war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge 20'000 Zivilisten die Flucht aus Mariupol gelungen. Hilfstransporter mit Lebensmitteln und Medikamenten hingegen stecken offenbar seit Tagen in der westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk fest.

    Russland warf der Ukraine unterdessen vor, auf einen Buskonvoi mit Flüchtlingen geschossen zu haben, der in Richtung der ostukrainischen Stadt Charkiw unterwegs gewesen sei. Dabei seien vier Menschen getötet worden. Das liess sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    A medical worker walks through the hall of a maternity hospital damaged in a shelling attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Associated Press journalists, who have been reporting from inside blockaded Mariupol since early in the war, documented this attack on the hospital and saw the victims and damage firsthand. They shot video and photos of several bloodstained, pregnant mothers fleeing the blown-out maternity ward, medics shouting, children crying. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    20:25
    Frankreich federt Kriegsfolgen mit 25 Milliarden-Euro-Hilfsplan ab
    Frankreich will die Folgen des Ukraine-Kriegs für Wirtschaft und Verbraucher mit einem 25 Milliarden Euro schweren Hilfsplan abfedern. Premierminister Jean Castex erklärte bei der Vorstellung am Mittwoch in Paris, dass der Plan die kurzfristigen Folgen für die am stärksten betroffenen Bereiche abmildern solle. Vorgesehen sind etwa Hilfen für Firmen mit hohem Energieverbrauch, stark auf die Autonutzung angewiesene Bereiche, Fischer und die Landwirtschaft. Die bereits während der Corona-Pandemie bewährte Kurzarbeitsregelung soll verlängert werden, ebenso die Liquiditätshilfe für Firmen mit Versorgungsproblemen.

    Alleine für den Landwirtschaftssektor sind Hilfen von bis zu 400 Millionen Euro geplant, insbesondere für steigende Kosten für Futtermittel. Den Fischern soll ein Zuschuss von 35 Cent pro Liter Kraftstoff für ihre Kutter gewährt werden, zusätzlich zu einer Finanzspritze, die der Branchenverband der Fischer bereits angekündigt hat. Der Transportsektor soll pro Lkw einen Zuschuss von 1500 Euro zu den Tankkosten in den nächsten vier Monaten erhalten.

    Im Anlauf zur Präsidentschaftswahl im April hatte Präsident Emmanuel Macron den Premierminister unmittelbar nach Kriegsausbruch mit der Ausarbeitung des sogenannten Resilienzplans beauftragt. Die Kaufkraft war bereits vor Kriegsbeginn eines der Hauptthemen im Wahlkampf und ein grosser Sorgenpunkt der Bevölkerung.

    Zu dem nun vorgelegten Plan kommen staatliche Ausgaben von rund 20 Milliarden Euro, die Frankreich bereits für die vor der Eskalation des Ukraine-Konflikts beschlossene Deckelung von Gas- und Stromkosten für Verbraucher veranschlagt hat. (sda/dpa)
    epa09826491 French President Emmanuel Macron (C) attends a press conference during a visit at a center for refugees from Ukraine, in La Pommeraye, near Mauges-sur-Loire, France, 15 March 2022. The center, run by the group France Horizon, houses around fifty refugees who arrived on 12 March after fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. EPA/YOAN VALAT / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    20:05
    Liechtenstein verschärft Sanktionen gegen Russland
    Liechtenstein verschärft seine Sanktionen gegenüber Russland. Wie die Regierung in Vaduz am Mittwoch mitteilte, schliesst sich das Land den am Vortag in Kraft gesetzten neuen EU-Restriktionen gegenüber 15 Personen und 9 Unternehmen in den Bereichen Rüstung, Luftfahrt, Schiff- und Maschinenbau an. «Zeitnah» sollen zudem die von der Europäischen Union ebenfalls beschlossenen Finanzsanktionen umgesetzt werden. Die Waren- und Handelssanktionen könne Liechtenstein aufgrund des Zollvertrages mit der Schweiz erst nachvollziehen, nachdem diese von der Schweiz übernommen wurden. (sda/dpa)
    19:50
    Biden: weitere 800 Millionen US-Dollar Waffen und Hilfen für Ukraine
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat weitere Waffenlieferungen und Militärhilfen für die Ukraine in Höhe von 800 Millionen Dollar (730 Millionen Euro) angekündigt. Damit würden der Ukraine Tausende Panzerabwehrwaffen, rund 800 Luftabwehrraketen, 7000 Feuerwaffen wie Maschinenpistolen, zahlreiche Granatwerfer, 20 Millionen Schuss Munition und sogar Drohnen zur Verfügung gestellt, sagte Biden am Mittwoch im Weissen Haus. «Amerika steht zu den Kräften der Freiheit», sagte der Präsident. Die USA würden die Ukraine so lange wie nötig unterstützen, erklärte er.

    Mit Hilfe der neuen Luftabwehrraketen könnten die Ukrainer auch weiterhin Russlands «Flugzeuge und Helikopter stoppen» und den ukrainischen Luftraum verteidigen, sagte Biden. Die USA werden der Ukraine auch dabei helfen, Flugabwehrsysteme mit noch grösserer Reichweite zu bekommen, die auch Ziele in grösseren Höhen erreichen können, wie Biden versprach.

    Die US-Regierung hat der Ukraine seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs vor etwa drei Wochen damit bereits Militärhilfen und Waffenlieferungen im Wert von 1,35 Milliarden US-Dollar zugesagt. Seit Anfang vergangenen Jahres summieren sich die US-Hilfen auf 2 Milliarden Dollar. Das US-Militär hat ukrainische Soldaten trainiert sowie Ausrüstung und moderne Waffen geliefert. Darunter befanden sich auch Flugabwehrraketen vom Typ Stinger und Panzerabwehrlenkwaffen vom Typ Javelin. Andere Länder, darunter auch Deutschland, haben der Ukraine ebenfalls Waffen geliefert oder zugesagt.

    Der US-Kongress hatte erst vergangene Woche einen Haushalt beschlossen, in dem bis Ende September insgesamt 13,6 Milliarden Dollar humanitäre, wirtschaftliche und militärische Hilfe für die Ukraine vorgesehen sind. Unmittelbar vor Bidens Ankündigung hatte der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj in einer Rede vor beiden Kammern des US-Kongresses mit Nachdruck mehr militärische Unterstützung des Westens, die Einrichtung einer Flugverbotszone und neue Sanktionen gegen Russland gefordert. (sda/dpa)(sda/dpa)
    President Joe Biden speaks about additional security assistance that his administration will provide to Ukraine in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Joe Biden
    Bild: keystone
    19:49
    Ukraine: Angriff auf Theater mit Hunderten Zivilisten in Mariupol
    Kiew und Moskau haben sich gegenseitig die Schuld für einen vermeintlichen Angriff auf Hunderte Zivilisten in einem Theater in der ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol gegeben. Russische Soldaten hätten am Mittwoch keinerlei Luftangriffe gegen Bodenziele in Mariupol ausgeführt, teilte das russische Verteidigungsministerium der Agentur Interfax zufolge mit. «Nach verfügbaren zuverlässigen Daten» hätte das ukrainische nationalistische Regiment Asow das zuvor bereits verminte Theatergebäude attackiert, hiess es.

    Zuvor hatte der ukrainische Aussenminister Dmytro Kuleba Russland für den Angriff verantwortlich gemacht. «Ein weiteres entsetzliches Kriegsverbrechen in Mariupol», twitterte er. «Heftiger russischer Angriff auf das Drama-Theater, wo sich Hunderte unschuldiger Zivilisten versteckt haben.» Das Gebäude sei vollständig zerstört. Die Angaben beider Seiten liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Auch Angaben zu Opfern lagen zunächst nicht vor.

    Neben dem Theater soll ukrainischen Angaben zufolge am Mittwoch noch ein weiterer Ort bombardiert worden sein, an dem sich Zivilisten aufhielten. Getroffen worden sei ein Schwimmbad, in dem Frauen mit Kindern sowie Schwangere Schutz gesucht hätten, meldete die Agentur Unian unter Berufung auf den Chef der Militärverwaltung des Gebiets Donezk, Pawlo Kyrylenko, am Mittwochabend. Menschen seien verschüttet worden, sagte Kyrylenko demnach. Auch für diesen Angriff machte die ukrainische Seite russische Soldaten verantwortlich.

    Mariupol ist seit Wochen von russischen Truppen eingeschlossen und wird von mehreren Seiten aus beschossen. Hunderttausende Menschen sollen unter katastrophalen Bedingungen in der Stadt am Asowschen Meer eingeschlossen sein. (sda/dpa)
    19:02
    Ukraine: Verschwundener Bürgermeister von Melitopol wieder frei
    Der verschwundene Bürgermeister der unter russischer Besatzung stehenden südukrainischen Stadt Melitopol ist nach Angaben aus Kiew wieder aufgetaucht. «Soeben wurde die Spezialoperation zur Befreiung des Bürgermeisters von Melitopol, Iwan Fedorow, aus der Gefangenschaft abgeschlossen», sagte der Vizechef des Präsidentenbüros, Kyrylo Tymoschenko, am Mittwoch in einer Videobotschaft beim Nachrichtenkanal Telegram. Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj habe bereits mit ihm gesprochen. Fedorow befinde sich in der zentralukrainischen Stadt Saporischschja. Details wurden nicht mitgeteilt.

    Fedorow war am vergangenen Freitag verschwunden. Kurz zuvor hatten die prorussischen Separatisten gegen den 33-Jährigen ein Verfahren wegen Unterstützung einer ukrainischen rechtsextremen Organisation eingeleitet. Kiew sprach von einer Entführung, in der Stadt demonstrierten zahlreiche Menschen für eine Freilassung Fedorows. Melitopol ist seit mehr als zwei Wochen von russischen Truppen besetzt. Russland hatte die Ukraine am 24. Februar angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
    19:00
    Biden: Amerika vereint in «Abscheu vor Putins verwerflichem Angriff»
    US-Präsident Joe Biden hat die Menschen in den USA angesichts des Kriegs in der Ukraine auf einen «langen und schwierigen Kampf» eingeschworen. Das amerikanische Volk werde die Ukraine aber angesichts der «unmoralischen» und «unethischen» Angriffe des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin standhaft unterstützen, sagte Biden am Mittwoch in Washington. «Dies ist ein Kampf zwischen den Gelüsten eines Autokraten und dem Wunsch der Menschen, frei zu sein», so Biden weiter. «Wir sind vereint in unserer Abscheu vor Putins verwerflichem Angriff.» Amerika stehe an der Seite der «Kräfte der Freiheit».
    18:53
    Moskau: Kiew bereitet Chemiewaffen-Angriff gegen Zivilisten vor
    Russlands Verteidigungsministerium hat der Ukraine vorgeworfen, unter falscher Flagge einen Chemiewaffenangriff auf Zivilisten vorzubereiten. «Uns ist glaubwürdig bekannt, dass der (ukrainische Inlandsgeheimdienst) SBU mit Unterstützung westlicher Staaten eine Provokation mit dem Einsatz giftiger Substanzen vorbereitet», sagte Ministeriumssprecher Igor Konaschenkow am Mittwochabend der Staatsagentur Tass zufolge. «Das Ziel der Provokation ist es, Russland des Einsatzes von Chemiewaffen gegen die ukrainische Bevölkerung zu beschuldigen», sagte Konaschenkow weiter, ohne Beweise vorzulegen.

    Von russischer Seite aus würden keine Chemiewaffen eingesetzt, da diese alle vernichtet seien, behauptete er. Westliche Staaten hatten zuletzt hingegen ein steigendes Risiko für einen Bio- oder Chemiewaffeneinsatz von russischer Seite im Ukraine-Krieg gesehen. Befürchtet wurde, dass Moskau die Berichte über eine angebliche Produktion von Massenvernichtungswaffen durch die Ukraine als Vorwand nutzen könnte, um solche selbst einzusetzen.

    Russland wiederum hatte in den vergangenen Wochen wiederholt betont, angeblich ukrainische Labore in der Ukraine aufgedeckt zu haben, in denen mit US-Finanzierung militär-biologische Experimente abgehalten worden seien. (sda/dpa)
    18:12
    Erste Zürcher Firmen wollen ukrainische Flüchtlinge anstellen
    Die Zürcher Verwaltung ist bereit, um für die ukrainischen Flüchtlinge möglichst rasch Arbeitsbewilligungen auszustellen. Bereits melden erste Firmen Interesse an.

    Geflüchtete, die den Schutzstatus S bereits haben, können ihre Gesuche um Arbeitsbewilligungen ab sofort beim Amt für Wirtschaft und Arbeit einreichen. Eine Wartefrist, um eine Arbeit aufzunehmen, müssen die Ukrainerinnen und Ukrainer nicht abwarten.

    Wie die Volkswirtschaftsdirektion in einer Mitteilung vom Mittwoch ankündigt, würden die Gesuche rasch und unkompliziert bearbeitet. FDP-Volkswirtschaftsdirektorin Carmen Walker Späh zeigt sich in der Mitteilung erfreut, dass alles bereit ist, um rasch Arbeitsbewilligungen ausstellen zu können.

    «Arbeit gibt Perspektive»
    «Arbeit gibt Perspektive und hilft, dass sich die Menschen, die aus der Ukraine nach Zürich geflüchtet sind, schneller wohl fühlen bei uns», wird Walker Späh zitiert. Bereits würden erste Firmen Interesse anmelden, Geflüchtete anzustellen.

    Um die Geflüchteten vor Ausbeutung durch unfaire Arbeitgeber zu schützen, kündigt der Kanton an, die Lohn- und Arbeitsbedingungen wie sonst auch zu überprüfen. (sda)
    Regierungsraetin Carmen Walker Spaeh an einer Medienkonferenz zur Gebietsentwicklung Flugplatz Duebendorf auf dem Flugplatz in Duebendorf am Dienstag, 31. August 2021. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    Carmen Walker-Späh
    18:05
    Selenskyj spricht von knapp 1000 russischen Gefangenen
    Ukrainische Truppen haben nach Angaben von Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj bisher knapp 1000 russische Soldaten gefangen genommen. Diese Zahl nannte der Staatschef der Agentur Ukrinform zufolge bei einem Online-Treffen mit dem Chefankläger des Internationalen Strafgerichtshofs, Karim Khan. Selenskyj forderte, alle Verantwortlichen für Kriegsverbrechen zur Verantwortung zu ziehen. «Alle wissen, was passiert. Es gibt die Leute, es gibt bereits bis zu 1000 Kriegsgefangene, es gibt Augenzeugen, es gibt Beweisvideos, alles liegt vor», sagte Selenskyj.

    Die Ukraine wirft Russland vor, gezielt zivile Ziele ins Visier zu nehmen und rücksichtlos auch Wohngebäude und Zivilisten unter Beschuss zu nehmen. Moskau beharrt entgegen dem Augenschein darauf, nur militärische Objekte zu beschiessen.

    Wie die Agentur Unian meldete, fand im nordostukrainischen Gebiet Sumy ein lokal organisierter Gefangenenaustausch statt. Dabei seien Gefangene im Verhältnis von einem russischen Soldaten zu sechs Ukrainern ausgetauscht worden. Generalstaatsanwältin Iryna Wenediktowa hatte zuletzt angedeutet, dass ein umfassenderer Austausch bevorstehen könnte. (sda/dpa)
    In this image from video provided by the House Television, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, as he addresses virtually addresses Congress on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (House Television via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    17:06
    Kanton Bern nimmt weitere Kollektivunterkünfte in Betrieb
    Angesichts hoher Flüchtlingszahlen aus der Ukraine will der Kanton Bern in einem ersten Schritt möglichst viele Menschen in kollektiven Unterkünften unterbringen. Die Behörden rechnen bis Ende Jahr mit bis zu 30'000 Personen, die einen Platz benötigen.

    Zu den 200 Plätzen in den bestehenden Kollektivunterkünften kämen laufend weitere dazu, teilte die Gesundheits-, Sozial- und Integrationsdirektion (GSI) am Mittwoch mit.

    So steht ab Freitag im Reka-Feriendorf an der Lenk ein Haus mit fünf Wohnungen für Flüchtlinge bereit. Bis spätestens Ende Mai soll die gesamte Anlage mit rund 300 Plätzen verfügbar sein. Der Kanton könne die Anlage bis mindestens Herbst 2022 nutzen, heisst es in der Mitteilung weiter.

    Im ehemaligen Jugendheim in Prêles wiederum sind ab Samstag 150 Plätze bereit. Das Heim bestehe aus mehreren Wohneinheiten und könne sehr gut als Unterkunft genutzt werden.

    500 kurzfristige Plätze in Bern
    Die Stadt Bern nahm bereits am Dienstag spontan die Zivilschutzanlage an der Mingerstrasse in Betrieb. Dort finden bis zu 500 Personen Platz. Laut Kantonsmitteilung haben bereits 18 Personen die Nacht dort verbracht.

    In der Stadtberner Zivilschutzanlage sollen kurzfristig Flüchtlinge übernachten können, die sich im Registrierungsprozess des Bundes für den Schutzstatus S befinden oder nicht sofort weitervermittelt werden können.

    Die Gemeinde Münsingen teilte mit, dass seit Mittwoch in den Räumlichkeiten der ehemaligen Bauernschule Schwand 25 Frauen mit Kindern beherbergt werden. (sda)
    epa09826456 Women from Ukraine wait during the registration at the reception center for refugees, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zurich, Switzerland, 15 March 2022. According to figures released by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), over 2.9 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russia began its military invasion on 24 February. EPA/MICHAEL BUHOLZER
    Bild: keystone
    16:12
    Putin mit scharfer Kritik am Westen
    Fast drei Wochen nach Beginn des russischen Krieges gegen die Ukraine hat Präsident Wladimir Putin schwere Vorwürfe gegen den Westen erhoben.

    Seinen Worten nach drängen die westlichen Schutzherren die Ukraine zu einer Fortsetzung des Blutvergiessens. Sie lieferten Waffen, Informationen und schickten Söldner in das Nachbarland, sagte Putin in Moskau bei einer Sitzung zur sozialen und wirtschaftlichen Lage. Russland werde aber nicht zulassen, dass die Ukraine zum Aufmarschgebiet einer Aggression gegen Russland werde.

    Zugleich verteidigte der Kremlchef den Militäreinsatz im Nachbarland: «Alle diplomatischen Möglichkeiten waren ausgeschöpft.» Zugleich versicherte Putin, dass russische Truppen nahe Kiew oder anderer Städte nicht bedeute, dass sie die Ukraine besetzen wollten. «Ein solches Ziel haben wir nicht.» Der Westen hatte auf den Angriffskrieg mit beispiellosen Sanktionen gegen Moskau reagiert.

    Die russische Wirtschaft werde sich an die Gegebenheiten der westlichen Sanktionen anpassen, sagte Putin am Mittwoch. Der «Plan eines ökonomischen Blitzkriegs gegen Russland» sei nicht aufgegangen. Er versprach der russischen Bevölkerung Hilfen und Erleichterungen.

    An die Bürger westlicher Länder gerichtet sagte Putin: «Wenn man Sie jetzt mit Nachdruck überzeugen will, dass Ihre Schwierigkeiten das Ergebnis feindlicher Handlungen Russlands sind, dass aus Ihrer Tasche der Kampf gegen eine erdachte russische Bedrohung bezahlt werden muss – dann ist das eine Lüge.»

    (sda/dpa)
    16:06
    Dokumente für mögliche Gespräche von Putin und Selenskyj
    Die Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland über ein Kriegsende werden offensichtlich konkreter.

    Es würden Dokumente ausgearbeitet für mögliche direkte Gespräche zwischen Staatschef Woloymyr Selenskyj und dem russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin, zitierte die russische Staatsagentur Ria Nowosti den ukrainischen Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak am Mittwoch aus einem Interview mit dem US-Sender PBS.

    «Der einzige Weg, diesen Krieg zu beenden, sind direkte Gespräche der beiden Präsidenten. Daran arbeiten wir bei diesen Verhandlungen», sagte Podoljak demnach. Derzeit würden diese Dokumente ausgearbeitet, welche die Staatschefs dann vereinbaren und unterzeichnen können. «Das könnte schon bald passieren.»

    Selenskyj hatte wiederholt ein Treffen mit Putin angeboten, Moskau reagierte darauf aber stets äusserst zurückhaltend.

    Nach Informationen der Zeitung «Financial Times» arbeiten beide Seiten an einem 15-Punkte-Plan. An erster Stelle stünden die von Russland geforderte Neutralität und Entmilitarisierung der Ukraine sowie der von Kiew verlangte Abzug russischer Truppen. Territoriale Streitfragen sollten demnach erst später diskutiert werden. (sda/dpa)
    15:44
    US-Sender Fox News: In Ukraine verletzter Korrespondent in Sicherheit
    Der in der Nähe von Kiew schwer verletzte US-Korrespondent Benjamin Hall ist nach Angaben des TV-Senders Fox News inzwischen ausserhalb der Ukraine und in Sicherheit.

    Er sei bei Bewusstsein und guter Dinge, erklärte der US-Sende am Mittwoch. Er bekomme «die bestmögliche medizinische Versorgung der Welt». Der Sender stehe in engem Kontakt mit seiner Frau und seiner Familie, hiess es weiter. Der Sender machte keine genauen Angaben zu Halls Verletzungen und zum Ort seiner medizinischen Behandlung.

    Hall war am Montag naher der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew zusammen mit seinem Team unter Beschuss geraten. Der Kameramann Pierre Zakrzewski (55) und die ukrainische Journalistin Oleksandra Kuvshynova (24) kamen dabei ums Leben. Vertreter der Ukraine machten die russischen Streitkräfte für den Zwischenfall verantwortlich. (sda/dpa)
    15:37
    Ukrainisches Stromnetz mit europäischem Stromnetz verbunden
    Die Stromnetze der Ukraine und von Moldau sind erfolgreich mit dem kontinentaleuropäischen Stromnetz verbunden worden. Das gab EU-Energiekommissarin Kadri Simson am Mittwoch bekannt.

    Die EU werde die Ukraine weiterhin im Energiebereich unterstützen, etwa durch Gasflüsse in das Land und dringend benötigte Energielieferungen. Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen begrüsste den Schritt und schrieb auf Twitter: «Ukraine, Moldau und Europa: Gemeinsame Werte, gemeinsame Elektrizität und Solidarität.»

    Ende Februar hatte sich die Ukraine zunächst testweise vom russischen und belarussischen Stromnetz abgekoppelt, die Trennung soll nun dauerhaft sein. (awp/sda/dpa)
    15:35
    Russland nach 26 Jahren aus Europarat ausgeschlossen
    The Russian flag is removed outside the Council of Europe building, Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Strasbourg. The Council of Europe expelled Russia from the continent's foremost human rights body in an unprecedented move over its invasion and war in Ukraine. The 47-nation organization's committee of ministers said in statement that &quot;the Russian Federation ceases to be a member of the Council of Europe as from today, after 26 years of membership.&quot; (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Die Russische Flagge wird vor dem Gebäude des Europarats entfernt.

    Der Europarat hat Russland wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs nach 26 Jahren Mitgliedschaft mit sofortiger Wirkung ausgeschlossen. Das habe das Ministerkomitee in einer Sondersitzung beschlossen, teilte der Europarat am Mittwoch in Strassburg mit.

    Am Vortag hatte Russland bereits selber dem Europarat seinen Austritt erklärt, nachdem dieser Schritte zu einem Ausschluss eingeleitet hatte. Am Dienstagabend stimmte die Parlamentarische Versammlung des Europarats einstimmig für einen Ausschluss Russlands.

    Russland war dem Europarat am 28. Februar 1996 beigetreten. Zusammen mit der förmlichen Notifizierung des Rücktritts erhielt der Generalsekretär des Europarats von der Russischen Föderation am Dienstag auch die Information über die Absicht, die Europäische Menschenrechtskonvention zu kündigen.

    Die Spitzen des Europarats hatten in einer Erklärung am Dienstagabend erneut den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine verurteilt. Der russischen Bevölkerung sprachen sie ihre Solidarität aus, diese gehöre weiter zur europäischen Familie und teile ihre Werte. Der Ukraine werde man weiter im Kampf gegen den Aggressor zur Seite stehen.

    Der Europarat wacht über die Einhaltung der Menschenrechte in seinen 47 Mitgliedstaaten und gehört nicht zur EU. Das Gremium hatte vor gut zwei Wochen mit der Suspendierung der russischen Mitgliedschaft auf den russischen Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine reagiert. Diese Entscheidung galt als historisch. (sda/dpa)
    15:33
    Ukrainisches Militär: Vormarsch Russlands "erfolglos"
    Der russische Vormarsch auf Kiew ist aus Sicht des ukrainischen Militärs ins Stocken geraten. «Der Feind versucht, auf Kiew vorzustossen. Er war erfolglos und ging zur Verteidigung über», teilte das Militär am Mittwoch mit.

    Russische Truppen seien in nördlicher Richtung der Hauptstadt gestoppt worden. Das liess sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Ukrainische Soldaten leisten demnach auch Widerstand im Osten des Landes. Der russischen Armee und den Kämpfern der selbst ernannten Volksrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk sei es bislang nicht gelungen, bis an die administrativen Grenzen der Region vorzudringen.

    Ebenso versucht Russland nach Angaben aus Kiew weiterhin, die nordukrainische Stadt Tschernihiw einzunehmen. Es gebe derzeit aber «keine aktiven Offensiv-Operationen». Truppen würden neu gruppiert. Zudem gab die Ukraine an, dass die russische Luftwaffe weiter Angriffe auf zivile Ziele etwa im Gebiet Kiew fliege. So etwas hat Moskau immer wieder bestritten und versichert, nur militärische Ziele anzugreifen. (sda/dpa)
    15:21
    Lawrow skeptisch wegen Präsidententreffens zur Ukraine
    epa09828914 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (L) arrive to attend a joint news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, 16 March 2022. Turkish Foreign Minister is on a working visit to Moscow. EPA/MAXIM SHEMETOV / POOL
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow und sein türkischer Kollege Mevlüt Cavosoglu, 16. März 2022.

    Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow hat sich skeptisch zu Aussichten für ein Treffen von Kremlchef Wladimir Putin mit dem ukrainischen Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj geäussert.

    Ein solches Gespräch dürfe kein Selbstzweck sein, sagte Lawrow am Mittwoch in Moskau nach einem Treffen mit seinem türkischen Kollegen Mevlüt Cavosoglu. Es sei nur möglich, wenn es darum gehe, konkrete Vereinbarungen zwischen Russland und der Ukraine zu besiegeln. Selenskyj hat mehrmals ein Treffen mit Putin angeboten.

    Cavosoglu betonte die Bereitschaft der Türkei, einen solchen Gipfel zu organisieren. Er forderte erneut eine dauerhafte Waffenruhe. Das «Blutvergiessen und die Tränen» müssten gestoppt werden. «Kriege haben keine Gewinner, und Frieden hat keinen Verlierer», sagte er. Die Türkei bemühe sich weiter um Dialog. Er betonte, dass Ankara gute Beziehungen zu Kiew und Moskau unterhalte. Am Donnerstag will sich Cavosoglu in der Ukraine mit seinem Kollegen Dmytro Kuleba treffen. (sda/dpa)
    14:53
    Abstimmung im UN-Sicherheitsrat zu Russlands Ukraine-Resolution
    Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, current chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, at right end of table, addresses the UN Security Council, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: UN-Sicherheitsrat

    Der UN-Sicherheitsrat soll am Donnerstag über eine von Russland eingebrachte Resolution zur humanitären Lage in der Ukraine abstimmen.

    Diplomaten zufolge soll das mächtigste UN-Gremium am Nachmittag US-Ostküstenzeit (wahrscheinlich 21.00 Uhr MEZ) zusammenkommen. Die Beschlussvorlage aus Moskau enthält unter anderem die Forderung, dass der Sicherheitsrat Angriffe auf Zivilisten verurteilen solle und ruft zu einem «verhandelten Waffenstillstand» auf.

    Die britische UN-Botschafterin Barbara Woodward bezeichnet die russische Initiative angesichts Moskaus Angriffskrieg in der Ukraine als «zynischen Schachzug» und «Beleidigung». Es scheint wahrscheinlich, dass Russland nicht die für eine Annahme nötigen neun Stimmen des 15-köpfigen Rates erhält.

    Diplomaten nennen ausserdem die Möglichkeit für ein weiteres Treffen des Sicherheitsrates zur Ukraine noch in dieser Woche – möglicherweise am Freitag. (sda/dpa)
    14:20
    Selenskyj spricht vor dem US-Kongress und verlangt erneut eine No-Fly Zone
    Russland habe nicht nur die Ukraine und die Ukrainer attackiert, sondern auch die Demokratie und das Recht der Menschen, ihre eigene Zukunft zu gestalten. Russland habe eine brutale Offensive gegen «unsere Werte» gestartet.
    Die Ukrainer wollten nichts anderes als ein «normales Leben».
    Selenskyj spricht die Amerikaner als Freunde an und appelliert an ihren Patriotismus, indem er sie an Pearl Harbor und 9/11 erinnert– als unschuldige Menschen angegriffen worden seien. Dies erlebe die Ukraine nun seit drei Wochen, denn Russland habe die Ukraine in eine Todeszone verwandelt.

    Selenskyj ruft den US-Kongress auf, dass Waffen und Flugzeuge in die Ukraine geliefert werden, damit die Ukrainer ihre Freiheit weiter verteidigen könnten. Denn man müsse den ukrainischen Himmel verteidigen. Er betont mehrmals: «I have a dream».

    Selenskyj ruft zu weiteren Sanktionen gegen Russland auf: Alle russischen Politiker und Beamte sollten sanktioniert werden, wenn sie nicht den Mut hätten, sich gegen das Regime aufzulehnen. Zudem müssten amerikanische Firmen Russland verlassen und Sanktionen aussprechen: «Frieden ist wichtiger als Einnahmen», sagt Selenskyj. Es müssten darum neue Tools geschaffen werden, um Russland zu sanktionieren und den Frieden in der Ukraine wieder herzustellen.

    Die Welt habe diese Tools noch nicht geschaffen, um die Menschen vor Krieg zu schützen. Darum brauche es jetzt neue Institutionen und Allianzen, die die Stärke und den Willen hätten, Frieden sofort herzustellen – auch mit neuen Sanktionen. Mit solchen Allianzen könnte man weltweit Menschen aus unwürdigen Situationen und vor Unterdrücker retten.

    Es wird ein Video gezeigt, mit Szenen aus dem Krieg, untermalt mit ukrainischer Musik. Das Video endet mit dem Aufruf: «Close the sky over the Ukraine».

    Selenskyj spricht nun auf Englisch: Die Ukrainer würden heute nicht nur das eigene Land verteidigen, sondern auch die Unabhängigkeit eines unabhängigen Landes. Über 100 Kinder hätten ihr Leben verloren in diesem Krieg. Als Leader seines Landes spreche er Joe Biden nun direkt an: «Der Führer der Welt zu sein, bedeutet, der Vorreiter des Friedens zu sein.»

    Die Rede ist beendet
    14:08
    Nancy Pelosi stellt den Redner vor / Kontext
    Nancy Pelosi stellt den Redner vor: Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodomyr Selenskyj. Der Kongress erhebt sich und klatscht.

    Kontext (sda): Eine Rede vor beiden Kammern des Kongresses zu halten, gilt als besondere Ehre.
    Die US-Regierung hat die Ukraine seit Anfang vergangenen Jahres mit rund 1,2 Milliarden US-Dollar Militärhilfen und Waffenlieferungen unterstützt – davon 550 Millionen Dollar seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs. US-Medienberichten zufolge wollte Biden noch an diesem Mittwoch weitere Militärhilfen in Höhe von 800 Milliarden US-Dollar ankündigen. Andere Länder haben der Ukraine ebenfalls bereits Waffen geliefert oder zugesagt, darunter auch Flugabwehrraketen und Panzerabwehrlenkwaffen. Eine Flugverbotszone würde es der russischen Luftwaffe erschweren, Ziele in der Ukraine anzugreifen. Die Durchsetzung einer Flugverbotszone durch die USA oder das Verteidigungsbündnis Nato gilt derzeit allerdings als ausgeschlossen. Unter anderem US-Präsident Joe Biden hat wiederholt gewarnt, dass eine solche Massnahme zu einer direkten Konfrontation zwischen Nato-Kräften und dem russischen Militär führen könnte, was eine Eskalation des Kriegs bedeuten würde. Aus diesem Grund hatte Biden auch die von Polen vorgeschlagene Übergabe von Kampfflugzeugen vom Typ MiG-29 an die Ukraine abgelehnt.
    Am Donnerstag will sich Selenskyj mit einer Videoansprache auch an den Deutschen Bundestag wenden. (sda)
    14:06
    Selenkyj spricht vor dem US-Kongress, die Rede beginnt
    13:55
    Zehn Zivilisten sollen in Tschernihiw von Russen erschossen worden sein
    epa09819206 General view of the historical building of Ukraine Hotel after recent shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, 12 March 2022. Civillian infrastructure of the city is being targeted with airstrikes. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA/SERGIY STARODAVNIY
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Wohnhaus in Tschernihiw

    Mindestens zehn Zivilisten sollen einem ukrainischen Medienbericht zufolge im nordukrainischen Tschernihiw von russischen Truppen erschossen worden sein.

    Die Menschen hätten für Brot angestanden, schrieb der öffentlich-rechtliche Sender Suspilne am Mittwoch und veröffentlichte ein Foto, dass die Leichen zeigen soll. Von russischer Seite gab es keine Stellungnahme. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig überprüfbar.

    Die Stadt Tschernihiw nahe der russischen Grenze ist seit Kriegsbeginn immer wieder Ziel russischer Angriffe. Die humanitäre Lage dort gilt als katastrophal, viele Gebäude sind zerstört.

    Allein in der Region Tschernihiw hat die Staatsanwaltschaft seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs am 24. Februar mindestens 200 Fälle aufgenommen, die als Kriegsverbrechen eingestuft werden könnten, wie Suspilne weiter berichtete. (sda/dpa)
    13:27
    Selenskyj ordnet tägliche Schweigeminute für Kriegsopfer an
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming &quot;more realistic&quot; after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. &quot;Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,&quot; he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. &quot;Any war ends with an agreement.&quot;(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj während einer Fernseh-Ansprache

    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat eine tägliche Schweigeminute für die Opfer des russischen Angriffskrieges gegen sein Land angeordnet.

    «Jeden Morgen um 9.00 Uhr (8.00 Uhr MEZ) werden wir der Ukrainer gedenken, die ihr Leben gaben», sagte Selenskyj in einer Videobotschaft, die am Mittwoch in sozialen Netzwerken veröffentlicht wurde. Das schliesse sowohl Soldaten als auch Zivilisten ein. «Alle, die noch leben könnten, wenn Russland diesen Krieg nicht begonnen hätte», sagte der 44-Jährige.

    Zudem forderte das Staatsoberhaupt die internationale Ächtung Russlands als Terrorstaat. «Der russische Staat hat sich in einen offenen Terroristen verwandelt, und ihm ist das nicht peinlich», sagte Selenskyj. Der Staatschef führte als Beispiel Entführungen von Bürgermeistern und Abgeordneten in den von Russland besetzten Gebieten und den Fall eines Krankenhauses in der Hafenstadt Mariupol an. Das russische Militär soll dort etwa 400 Mitarbeiter in den Gebäuden festhalten. Moskau werde sich für alles verantworten müssen, sagte Selenskyj. (sda/dpa)
    13:13
    IKRK-Chef Maurer im umkämpften Kiew
    Nach den Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien ist mit dem Rotkreuz-Chef Peter Maurer ein weiter prominenter Besucher nach Kiew gereist.

    Maurer sei für fünf Tage vor Ort, um sich für besseren Zugang für humanitäre Organisationen und einen grösseren Schutz der Zivilbevölkerung einzusetzen, teilte das Internationale Komitee vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK) am Mittwoch in Genf mit. Maurer werde Vertreter der ukrainischen Regierung treffen. Ebenso werde der Dialog mit der Regierung in Moskau fortgesetzt, teilte das IKRK mit. Es betont, dass die Organisation grundsätzlich neutral ist und niemals Seiten in einem Konflikt einnimmt.

    Kernaufgabe des IKRK ist es, sich um Betroffene bewaffneter Konflikte zu kümmern. Dazu gehört der Besuch von Kriegsgefangenen. Es organisiert auch humanitäre Hilfsgüter. Zur Rotkreuzbewegung gehört zudem die Internationale Föderation der Rotkreuz- und Rothalbmondgesellschaften (IFRC) mit rund 190 nationalen Gesellschaften. Sie helfen bei Naturkatastrophen und Unglücken, Gesundheitskrisen und sind zur Unterstützung von Flüchtlingen im Einsatz.

    Am Dienstag hatte das IKRK zusammen mit dem ukrainischen Roten Kreuz Hunderte Menschen in Konvois mit mehr als 80 Bussen aus der belagerten ukrainischen Region Sumy an der russischen Grenze in Sicherheit gebracht. (sda/dpa)
    12:19
    Kiew: Ukrainische Truppen fügen Russland schwere Verluste zu
    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben nach eigenen Angaben den russischen Truppen erneut schwere Verluste zugefügt. Nahe der südwestlichen Hafenstadt Odessa seien zwei Kampfflugzeuge vom Typ Suchoi Su-30 abgeschossen worden, teilte die ukrainische Luftwaffe am Mittwoch mit.

    Nach Angaben des regionalen Militärstabs versuchten russische Einheiten, die ukrainische Luftabwehr bei Odessa auszuschalten, dies sei aber nicht gelungen. Vor der Küste kreuzen demnach mehrere russische Kriegsschiffe, von denen eins ebenfalls auf ukrainische Stellungen gefeuert haben soll. Bisher habe es aber keinen Landeversuch gegeben.

    Der Generalstab in Kiew teilte mit, ukrainische Truppen leisteten landesweit heftigen Widerstand. Die russischen Einheiten konzentrierten sich derzeit vor allem auf die Sicherung ihrer Geländegewinne. Ukrainische Artillerie und Luftwaffe attackierten die russischen Nachschublinien. Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak sprach von einer Reihe von Gegenangriffen.

    «Die Führung der Russischen Föderation versucht Verbündete zu finden, Soldaten, die bereit sind, auf ukrainischen Feldern zu sterben», sagte Podoljak. Nach ukrainischen Angaben wurden seit Kriegsbeginn am 24. Februar etwa 13 800 russische Soldaten getötet. Etwa 430 Panzer, 1375 gepanzerte Fahrzeuge und Hunderte weitere Fahrzeuge seien zerstört worden, ebenso rund 85 Kampfflugzeuge und mehr als 100 Hubschrauber. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    12:03
    Schweiz sanktioniert weitere 206 weitere Personen und Organisationen
    Die Schweiz hat im Zusammenhang mit dem Krieg in der Ukraine ihre Sanktionen verschärft. Auf der Sanktionsliste stehen seit Mittwochmittag 206 weitere Personen und Organisationen. Und auch gegen Belarus wurden strengere Massnahmen verhängt.

    Unter den sanktionierten Personen befinden sich unter anderem die beiden russischen Oligarchen Roman Abramowitsch und Andrej Melnitschenko. Sie zählten zum engsten Zirkel des russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin, steht zur Begründung im Anhang der aktualisierten Verordnung des Departements für Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF)

    Ausserdem gehörten sie zu den grössten Steuerzahlern der russischen Regierung, die verantwortlich sei für die Annexion der Halbinsel Krim und der Destabilisierung der Ukraine. Melnitschenko hat nach Medienangaben einen Wohnsitz in St. Moritz GR. Der Milliardär ist Haupteigner des Düngemittelkonzerns EuroChem und des Kohle-Unternehmens Suek.

    Der 55-jährige Abramowitsch ist Eigentümer des britischen Fussballclubs FC Chelsea und einer der grössten Aktionäre der Stahl-Gruppe Evraz. Abramowitschs Vermögen wurde vom US-Magazin «Forbes» auf zuletzt 7,2 Milliarden US-Dollar geschätzt.

    Für die betroffenen Personen, darunter weitere russische Oligarchen, einflussreiche Geschäftsleute und Politikerinnen, gälten Finanz- und Reisesanktionen, teilte das WBF in einem Communiqué mit. Ihre Vermögen in der Schweiz müssten nun gesperrt werden.

    Auch die neun zusätzlichen sanktionierten Unternehmen würden den Finanzsanktionen unterstellt. Dazu gehören zum Beispiel Rosneft Aero, das den Flughafen Simferopol mit Benzin beliefere. Von dort aus fänden Flüge in die von Russland illegal annektierte Halbinsel Krim statt.

    Ausserdem werden Unternehmen sanktioniert, die militärische Dual-use-Güter ein- und ausführen oder Waffen, militärische Fahrzeuge, Panzer, Flugzeuge, Schiffe und Helikopter herstellen.

    Damit beinhaltet die Liste jetzt insgesamt rund 874 natürliche Personen und 62 Unternehmen. Mit den Erweiterungen habe sich die Schweiz – gestützt auf das Embargogesetz – den Massnahmen der EU vom Dienstag «vollständig» angeschlossen. WBF-Vorsteher Guy Parmelin habe die Anpassungen am Mittwoch gutgeheissen.

    Die aktualisierte Sanktionsliste umfasst aber nicht nur russische Personen und Unternehmen, sondern auch belarussische Regierungsmitglieder und Armeeverantwortliche. Weil dieses Land eine «Mitverantwortung für die schweren Kriegsverbrechen durch Russland in der Ukraine» trage, verschärfte der Bundesrat in einer Totalrevision der entsprechenden Verordnung auch die Strafmassnahmen gegen Belarus.

    Verboten sind seit Mittwochmittag neben der Ausfuhr von sogenannten Dual-use-Gütern, die militärisch oder zivil eingesetzt werden können, auch Produkte «zur militärischen und technologischen Stärkung von Belarus oder zur Stärkung des Verteidigungs- und Sicherheitssektors».

    Gleichzeitig werde der Import von Holz- und Kautschukprodukten sowie von Eisen, Stahl und Zement aus Belarus untersagt. Verboten werden auch öffentliche Investitionen in Belarus sowie die Bereitstellung von öffentlichen Finanzmitteln oder -hilfen für den Handel mit dem Land.

    Ausserdem seien Transaktionen mit der belarussischen Zentralbank nicht mehr erlaubt und gelistete belarussische Banken würden vom internationalen Kommunikationsnetz Swift ausgeschlossen. Auch Wertpapiere, Darlehen und die Entgegennahme von Einlagen seien von den Sanktionen betroffen. Auf humanitäre Aktivitäten werde dabei Rücksicht genommen, betonte das WBF. (sda)
    11:56
    Sergei Lawrow spricht von "gewisser Hoffnung auf einen Kompromiss"
    Bild: sda
    Bild: Russlands Aussenminister Sergei Lawrow

    Russlands Aussenminister Sergei Lawrow sieht Chancen auf einen Kompromiss bei den Verhandlungen zwischen Moskau und Kiew. Es gebe bereits konkrete Formulierungen, «die meiner Meinung nach kurz vor der Einigung stehen», sagte Lawrow dem Sender der russischen Zeitung «RBK». Dabei gehe es darum, dass sich die Ukraine für neutral erklären soll. Dieses werde nun «ernsthaft diskutiert, natürlich in Verbindung mit Sicherheitsgarantien».

    Die Gespräche seien aus offensichtlichen Gründen nicht einfach. «Dennoch besteht eine gewisse Hoffnung, einen Kompromiss zu erzielen.»

    Heute wollen Vertreter beider Länder ihre Gespräche im Online-Format fortsetzen. Nach der Runde vom Dienstag hatte der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak von sehr schwierigen und zähen Verhandlungen gesprochen. Es gebe fundamentale Gegensätze, aber auch Raum für Kompromisse.

    Der russische Verhandlungsführer Wladimir Medinski sagte der Agentur Interfax zufolge, die Gespräche gingen nur langsam voran. Hauptaufgabe sei es, "unter der großen Zahl komplexer Themen diejenigen auszumachen, auf die man sich einigen kann, (...) Schritt für Schritt, sich dem Ergebnis nähern"

    (t-online)
    11:21
    Russen sollen Spitalpersonal in Mariupol als Geiseln halten
    Die Ukraine hat Russland eine Geiselnahme in einem Spital der südostukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol vorgeworfen. Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk sagte in einer Videobotschaft vom Mittwoch, insgesamt handele es sich um etwa 400 Zivilisten.

    «Und jetzt wird aus dem Krankenhaus heraus geschossen», sagte Wereschtschuk. Zuvor hatte bereits die Hilfsorganisation Media Initiative for Human Rights entsprechende Vorwürfe erhoben. Von russischer Seite gab es zunächst keine Stellungnahme. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden.

    Mariupol ist seit etwas mehr als zwei Wochen von russischen Truppen eingeschlossen. Seit mehreren Tagen toben schwere Strassenkämpfe. Die humanitäre Lage in der Stadt gilt als katastrophal, Hunderttausende Menschen harren unter schweren Bedingungen aus. Erst Anfang der Woche gelang es mehreren Zehntausend Menschen, in Privatautos die Stadt zu verlassen. Eine Lastwagenkolonne mit Hilfsgütern konnte bisher nicht in die belagerte Stadt gelangen. Den Behörden zufolge wurden seit Kriegsbeginn vor knapp drei Wochen bereits mehr als 2400 Zivilisten in Mariupol getötet. (sda/dpa)
    10:19
    Laut Ukraine bislang mehr als 100 Kinder im Krieg getötet
    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs gegen die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mehr als 100 Kinder getötet worden. «Heute wurde eine blutige Linie überquert», twitterte das ukrainische Verteidigungsministerium am Mittwoch unter Verweis auf die Zahl.

    «Jede Minute verlässt ein Kind die Ukraine, um dem Krieg zu entkommen. Russland wird zur Verantwortung gezogen werden und wird für alles bezahlen», betonte das Ministerium. Zuvor hatten die ukrainischen Behörden von Hunderten zerstörten Schuleinrichtungen berichtet. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig überprüfbar. (sda/dpa)
    15
    140
    Video
    Der Krieg verschont die Kinder nicht – wie diese 15 Bilder zeigen
    10:03
    Vereinte Nationen warnen vor hohem Armutsrisiko in Ukraine
    epa09826882 People clean the debris of a building damaged by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, 15 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. EPA/MIGUEL A. LOPES
    Bild: keystone
    Bild: Zerstörtes Gebäude in Mariupol

    Im Falle eines andauernden Kriegs könnten in der Ukraine nach ersten Schätzungen der Vereinten Nationen in den kommenden zwölf Monaten rund 90 Prozent der Bevölkerung von Armut betroffen sein.

    Eine anhaltende russische Invasion könnte das Land wirtschaftlich in diesem Zeitraum um fast zwei Jahrzehnte zurückwerfen, teilte das UN-Entwicklungsprogramms UNDP am Mittwoch mit.

    «Jeder Tag, den der Frieden auf sich warten lässt, beschleunigt den freien Fall in die Armut für die Ukraine», warnten die UN. Der Krieg drohe auch für kommende Generationen tiefe soziale und wirtschaftliche Narben zu hinterlassen.

    Die akuten Auswirkungen eines langwierigen Kriegs würden jetzt immer offensichtlicher, sagte der Leiter des UN-Entwicklungsprogramms, Achim Steiner, laut Mitteilung. Der «alarmierende wirtschaftliche Niedergang» und das Leid und die Not, die der Krieg für die bereits traumatisierte Bevölkerung bringen werde, müssten jetzt noch deutlicher zutage treten. «Es ist noch Zeit, diese düstere Entwicklung aufzuhalten.» (sda/dpa)
    9:49
    Bundesrat verschärft Sanktionen gegen Belarus
    Der Bundesrat verschärft wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs die Sanktionen gegen Belarus.

    Der Bundesrat habe am Mittwoch beschlossen, sich vollständig den EU-Sanktionen anzuschliessen, teilte das Bundesamt für Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF) mit. Diese seien stark an die bereits beschlossenen Massnahmen gegen Russland angelehnt. Der Grund dafür sei, dass Belarus eine Mitverantwortung für die schweren Völkerrechtsverletzungen durch Russland in der Ukraine trage.

    Verboten werden ab Mittwochmittag neben der Ausfuhr von sogenannten Dual-use-Gütern, die militärisch oder zivil eingesetzt werden können, auch Produkte «zur militärischen und technologischen Stärkung von Belarus oder zur Stärkung des Verteidigungs- und Sicherheitssektors». Auch bestimmte Maschinen, technische Hilfe oder die Vermittlung oder Bereitstellung von Finanzmitteln im Militärsektor fallen unter das Verbot.

    Gleichzeitig werde der Import von Holz- und Kautschukprodukten sowie von Eisen, Stahl und Zement aus Belarus untersagt. Verboten werden auch Investitionen in Belarus sowie die Bereitstellung von öffentlichen Finanzmitteln oder -hilfen für den Handel mit dem Land.

    Ausserdem seien Transaktionen mit der belarussichen Zentralbank nicht mehr erlaubt und gelistete belarussische Banken würden vom internationalen Kommunikationsnetz Swift ausgeschlossen. Auch Wertpapiere, Darlehen und die Entgegennahme von Einlagen seien von den Sanktionen betroffen.

    Bereits im August letzten Jahres hatte der Bundesrat die Sanktionen gegen Belarus verschärft. Seither waren neben einem «Rüstungs- und Repressionsgüterembargo» auch der Export von Gütern für die Überwachung und das Abhören des Internets und des Telefonverkehrs verboten.(sda)
    9:40
    "Schwere Verluste" der russischen Armee in der Ukraine
    Cars drive past a destroyed Russian tank as a convoy of vehicles evacuating civilians leaves Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 9, 2022. A Russian airstrike devastated a maternity hospital Wednesday in the besieged port city of Mariupol amid growing warnings from the West that Moscow's invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Bild: keystone
    Die ukrainischen Streitkräfte haben nach eigenen Angaben den russischen Truppen erneut schwere Verluste zugefügt. Nahe der südwestlichen Hafenstadt Odessa seien zwei Kampfflugzeuge vom Typ Suchoi Su-30 abgeschossen worden, teilte die ukrainische Luftwaffe am Mittwoch mit.

    Nach Angaben des regionalen Militärstabs versuchten russische Einheiten, die ukrainische Luftabwehr bei Odessa auszuschalten, dies sei aber nicht gelungen. Vor der Küste kreuzen demnach mehrere russische Kriegsschiffe, von denen eins ebenfalls auf ukrainische Stellungen gefeuert haben soll. Bisher habe es aber keinen Landeversuch gegeben.

    Der Generalstab in Kiew teilte mit, ukrainische Truppen leisteten landesweit heftigen Widerstand. Die russischen Einheiten konzentrierten sich derzeit vor allem auf die Sicherung ihrer Geländegewinne. Ukrainische Artillerie und Luftwaffe attackierten die russischen Nachschublinien. Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak sprach von einer Reihe von Gegenangriffen.

    «Die Führung der Russischen Föderation versucht Verbündete zu finden, Soldaten, die bereit sind, auf ukrainischen Feldern zu sterben», sagte Podoljak. Nach ukrainischen Angaben wurden seit Kriegsbeginn am 24. Februar etwa 13 800 russische Soldaten getötet. Etwa 430 Panzer, 1375 gepanzerte Fahrzeuge und Hunderte weitere Fahrzeuge seien zerstört worden, ebenso rund 85 Kampfflugzeuge und mehr als 100 Hubschrauber. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    9:15
    Mehr als 10 000 Paare haben seit Kriegsbeginn geheiratet
    Anna Panasyk and Dmytro Shybalov pose by a heart shaped installation outside a marriage office before getting married in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. A Russian attack at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine did not result in any radiation being released and firefighters extinguished a blaze at the facility, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign Friday to cripple the country despite global condemnation. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Bild: keystone
    Während des Kriegs wird in der Ukraine weiter geheiratet. Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs vor fast drei Wochen hätten sich 10 683 Paare das Ja-Wort gegeben, teilte das Justizministerium in Kiew in der Nacht zum Mittwoch mit. «Der Krieg im Land geht weiter, aber das Leben hört nicht auf.»

    Seit dem 24. Februar seien zudem 10 767 Kinder in dem Land geboren worden. «Unsere Arbeiter arbeiten auch unter Kriegsbedingungen weiter für Sie!», schrieb das Ministerium an die Ukrainer.

    Das UN-Hochkommissariat für Menschenrechte hat seit dem Einmarsch russischer Truppen den Tod von 691 Zivilpersonen in der Ukraine dokumentiert. Die Ukraine rechnet mit weitaus höheren Zahlen. (sda/dpa)
    8:59
    Bundesrat verschärft Sanktionen gegen Belarus
    Der Bundesrat verschärft im Zusammenhang mit dem Ukraine-Krieg die Sanktionen gegen Belarus. Die neuen Massnahmen betreffen insbesondere den Güter- und Finanzbereich. Auf humanitäre Aktivitäten wird gemäss Mitteilung der Regierung Rücksicht genommen.

    Die Regierung habe am Mittwoch beschlossen, sich den Massnahmen der Europäischen Union vollständig anzuschliessen, wie der Bundesrat mitteilte. Die Europäische Union habe am 2. und 9. März im Zusammenhang mit der Mitverantwortung von Belarus für die schweren Völkerrechtsverletzungen durch Russland in der Ukraine ihre Sanktionen gegenüber Belarus ausgeweitet, schreibt der Bundesrat.

    Dabei handle es sich primär um Güter- und Finanzsanktionen. Diese seien sehr stark an die Massnahmen angelehnt, welche die EU und die Schweiz bereits gegenüber Russland verhängt hätten.

    Die Änderungen treten gemäss Mitteilung am 16. März um 12.00 Uhr in Kraft. (sda)
    7:48
    Botschafter: China unterstützt Russlands Krieg in Ukraine nicht
    China unterstützt nach Darstellung seines Botschafters in den USA, Qin Gang, den russischen Krieg gegen die Ukraine nicht. «Behauptungen, dass China etwas davon wusste, diesen Krieg duldete oder stillschweigend unterstützte, sind reine Desinformationen», schrieb Qin Gang in einem Meinungsbeitrag in der «Washington Post», den die chinesische Botschaft in Washington am Mittwoch verbreitete.

    Mehr als 6000 Chinesen seien in der Ukraine gewesen. China sei der grösste Handelspartner sowohl Russlands als auch der Ukraine und der grösste Importeur von Öl und Gas in der Welt. «Ein Konflikt zwischen Russland und der Ukraine ist nicht gut für China», schrieb der Botschafter. «Wenn China von dieser unmittelbar bevorstehenden Krise gewusst hätte, hätten wir unser Bestes versucht, sie zu verhindern.»

    Qin Gang reagierte auf US-Berichte über Geheimdienstinformationen, dass China vorher von Russlands Militäraktion gewusst und gebeten haben soll, sie bis nach den Olympischen Winterspielen in Peking zu verschieben. Auch wies er Berichte als «Gerüchte» zurück, dass Russland China um militärische Hilfe ersucht habe. Die USA hatten China am Montag «erhebliche Konsequenzen» angedroht, sollte es Russland militärische oder andere Hilfe leisten, die gegen Sanktionen verstiessen oder Kriegsanstrengungen unterstützten.

    «Den Knüppel der Sanktionen gegen chinesische Unternehmen zu schwingen, während Chinas Unterstützung und Kooperation gesucht werden, wird einfach nicht funktionieren», schrieb Qin Gang. Auffällig war, dass der Diplomat, der früher Aussenamtssprecher in Peking war, von «Krieg» sprach, während dieser Begriff wie auch «Invasion» in der offiziellen Sprachregelung in China vermieden wird. Wie in Russland ist in China von «spezieller Militäroperation» die Rede. Qin Gangs Kommentar zielt auch auf US-Leser. Ohnehin blockiert die Zensur in China den Online-Zugang zur «Washington Post».

    China hat die Invasion bisher nicht verurteilt und sich als Mitglied im Weltsicherheitsrat der Stimme enthalten. Ansonsten demonstrierte die chinesische Führung unverändert den Schulterschluss mit ihrem «strategischen Partner» Russland, kritisiert die USA als Hauptverursacher der Krise dar und folgt dem russischen Narrativ. (sda/dpa)
    In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, China's new Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang, second from left, arrives in the United States to assume office on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Qin outlined the challenges the two countries face in what has become an increasingly competitive and contentious relationship, while refraining from any criticism in short remarks after arriving to take up his new post. (Wang Ying/Xinhua via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    6:01
    Selenskyj vorsichtig optimistisch
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat sich zu den Gesprächen mit Russland über ein Ende des Krieges vorsichtig optimistisch geäussert. Die Verhandlungspositionen hörten sich realistischer an, sagte er in einer in der Nacht zu Mittwoch veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. Bis die Ukraine zufrieden sein könne, dauere es aber noch. «Wir alle wollen so schnell wie möglich Frieden und Sieg», meinte der Präsident. «Aber es braucht Mühe und Geduld. Es muss noch gekämpft und gearbeitet werden.» Jeder Krieg ende mit einer Vereinbarung. «Die Treffen werden fortgesetzt.»

    Beide Seiten verhandelten am Montag und Dienstag in einer Videoschalte. Am Dienstagabend erklärte Präsidentenberater Mychajlo Podoljak, die Gespräche würden an diesem Mittwoch fortgesetzt.

    Die Ukraine fordert ein Ende des Krieges und einen Abzug der russischen Truppen. Moskau verlangt unter anderem, dass Kiew die annektierte Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisch sowie die ukrainischen Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkennt.

    Der Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine werde für Russland mit Schande, Armut und jahrelanger Isolation enden, sagte Selenskyj in der Videobotschaft. Wer für den russischen Staat oder dessen «Propagandasystem» arbeite, werde alles verlieren. «Kündigen Sie», riet der Präsident. «Ein paar Monate ohne Arbeit werden für Sie definitiv besser als das ganze Leben mit internationaler Verfolgung.» (sda/dpa)
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Next to Zelenskyy is Ukranian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    5:44
    Ukraine: Vierter russischer General getötet
    Die russische Armee muss in der Ukraine womöglich den nächsten Verlust eines hochrangigen Militärs hinnehmen. Ein weiterer Kommandeur der russischen Armee soll bei einem Angriff auf die Stadt Mariupol ums Leben gekommen sein.

    Ein Berater des ukrainischen Innenministeriums, Anton Gerashchenko, schrieb nach Angaben der Nachrichtenagentur AP auf Telegram, der Generalmajor Oleg Mityaev sei tot. Den Angaben zufolge habe der Mann schon in Syrien gekämpft. Gerashchenko veröffentlichte auch ein Foto, das den Offizier zeigen soll.

    Auch ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj sprach in seiner jüngsten Videobotschaft von einem getöteten russischen Militärgeneral. Russland hat den Tod von Mityaev bislang nicht bestätigt. Auch nähere Angaben zu den Todesumständen gab die Ukraine nicht heraus.

    Sollten sich die Berichte bestätigen, wäre er der vierte russische General, der binnen einer Woche bei Putins Einmarsch in die Ukraine ums Leben gekommen ist.
    4:04
    Ukraine rechnet mit grossen Kriegsschäden für die heimische Wirtschaft
    Infolge des russischen Angriffskrieges geht die Ukraine von grossen Schäden für die heimische Wirtschaft aus. Nach vorläufigen Berechnungen würden sich die direkten einmaligen Verluste für die Ukraine auf bisher 565 Milliarden US-Dollar (515 Mrd. Euro) belaufen, sagte Ministerpräsident Denis Schmygal am Dienstagabend in Kiew. «In der Tat sind dies die Mittel, die benötigt werden, um unseren Staat wiederherzustellen.» Die ukrainische Regierung habe bereits Experten beauftragt, sich mit der Bewertung der Verluste für die Wirtschaft infolge der russischen Aggression zu beschäftigen.

    Auch der ukrainische Finanzminister Serhij Martschenko hatte vor kurzem von enormen negativen Kriegsfolgen gesprochen. Das liege auch daran, dass die umkämpften Gebiete Charkiw, Kiew und Mariupol wirtschaftlich bedeutend seien. Nach Einschätzung von Vize-Wirtschaftsminister Denys Kudin betragen allein die bislang entstandenen Schäden an der Infrastruktur rund 119 Milliarden Dollar. Unabhängig überprüfen liess sich die Zahlen zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
    2:47
    Ukraine: Russische Armee hat bis zu 40 Prozent der Einheiten verloren
    Die russische Armee soll nach Angaben des ukrainischen Generalstabs bereits bis zu 40 Prozent der Einheiten verloren haben, die seit dem russischen Einmarsch am 24. Februar an Kämpfen beteiligt waren. Diese Truppen seien entweder vollständig zerstört worden oder hätten ihre Kampfkraft verloren, teilte der Generalstab in Kiew in der Nacht zu Mittwoch in einem Lagebericht mit. Eine konkrete Zahl nannte er nicht. Die Angaben können nicht unabhängig geprüft werden.

    Die schlimmste Situation herrsche weiter in der Gegend um die umkämpfte Hafenstadt Mariupol, hiess es. Hier versuche die russische Armee, die Stadt am westlichen und östlichen Rand zu blockieren. Sie erleide dabei aber erhebliche Verluste. Am Dienstag konnten sich nach Behördenangaben etwa 20 000 Menschen aus der von russischen Truppen eingeschlossenen Stadt am Asowschen Meer in Sicherheit bringen.

    Insgesamt hätten sich am Dienstag landesweit fast 30 000 Zivilisten aus umkämpften Städten und Dörfern zurückziehen können, sagte der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj. Eine Kolonne mit Hilfsgütern für Mariupol werde von russischen Soldaten jedoch weiterhin blockiert. «Aber wir werden die Versuche nicht aufgeben, Menschen zu retten, die Stadt zu retten», betonte Selenskyj.

    Aus mehreren Städten der Ukraine wurde in der Nacht zu Mittwoch Alarm gemeldet. In der Region Odessa sei die Küste von russischen Schiffen beschossen worden, teilte der Berater des Innenministeriums, Anton Heraschtschenko, mit. Es habe aber keinen Landungsversuch gegeben. (sda/dpa)
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, on early Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Zelenskyy said early Wednesday that Russia's demands during the negotiations are becoming &quot;more realistic&quot; after nearly three weeks of war. He said more time was needed for the talks, which are being held by video conference. &quot;Efforts are still needed, patience is needed,&quot; he said in his nighttime video address to the nation. &quot;Any war ends with an agreement.&quot;(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    00:26
    US-Regierung: Weitere 186 Millionen Dollar für Ukraine-Flüchtlinge
    Die US-Regierung stellt nach eigenen Angaben zusätzliche 186 Millionen Dollar (170 Millionen Euro) humanitäre Hilfe für Flüchtlinge im Ukraine-Krieg zur Verfügung. In einer Mitteilung von US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken hiess es am Dienstag (Ortszeit), die USA forderten ein sofortiges Ende des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine. Russland müsse für ungehinderten Zugang für humanitäre Hilfe sorgen. Menschen, die die umkämpften Städte verlassen wollten, müsse dies ermöglicht werden.

    Blinken verwies darauf, dass die USA in der Ukraine und der Region seit Februar humanitäre Hilfe in Höhe von fast 293 Millionen Dollar zur Verfügung gestellt hätten. Sie seien im Bereich der humanitären Hilfe für die Ukraine das grösste einzelne Geberland. (sda/dpa)
    23:22
    Europarat stellt Weichen für Ausschluss Russlands
    Der Europarat bereitet wegen des Ukraine-Kriegs einen Ausschluss Russlands vor. Die Parlamentarische Versammlung des Europarats stimmte nach einer Dringlichkeitssitzung am Dienstagabend in Strassburg für einen Ausschluss Russlands. Zur Vorbereitung des Ausschlusses will das Ministerkomitee an diesem Mittwoch zu einer Sondersitzung zusammenkommen.

    Nachdem der Europarat zuvor bereits Schritte zu einem Ausschluss angekündigt hatte, entschied Russland sich nach eigenen Angaben vom Dienstag selbst zu dem Schritt. Wie ein Sprecher des Europarats mitteilte, habe der Generalsekretär die förmliche Notifizierung des Rücktritts sowie die Information der Russischen Föderation über die Absicht erhalten, die Europäische Menschenrechtskonvention zu kündigen.

    Die Spitzen des Europarats verurteilten in einer Erklärung am Abend erneut den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine. Der russischen Bevölkerung sprachen sie ihre Solidarität aus, diese gehöre weiter zur europäischen Familie und teile ihre Werte. Der Ukraine werde man weiter im Kampf gegen den Aggressor zur Seite stehen.

    Der Europarat wacht über die Einhaltung der Menschenrechte in seinen 47 Mitgliedstaaten und gehört nicht zur EU. Das Gremium hatte vor gut zwei Wochen mit der Suspendierung der russischen Mitgliedschaft auf den russischen Angriffskrieg auf die Ukraine reagiert. Diese Entscheidung galt als historisch. (sda/dpa)
    23:15
    Selenskyj begrüsst Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat die Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien in Kiew begrüsst. Selenskyj veröffentlichte am späten Dienstagabend auf Telegram ein Video, das ihn, den polnischen Ministerpräsidenten Mateusz Morawiecki, Tschechiens Regierungchef Petr Fiala und seinen slowenischen Kollegen Janez Jansa mit weiteren Gesprächsteilnehmern in einem fensterlosen Raum zeigt. «Ihr Besuch in Kiew in dieser für die Ukraine schwierigen Zeit ist ein starkes Zeichen der Unterstützung. Wir wissen das wirklich zu schätzen», sagte Selenskyj.

    Zu sehen sind auf dem Video auch viele Journalisten, die vor dem Verhandlungsraum warten. Zuvor hatte Morawiecki auf Twitter mitgeteilt, dass er und seine Kollegen in Kiew angekommen seien. «Die EU unterstützt die Ukraine, die auf die Hilfe ihrer Freunde zählen kann – diese Botschaft haben wir heute nach Kiew gebracht», schrieb Morawiecki. Auch der ukrainische Regierungschef Denys Schmyhal sowie der polnische Vize Jaroslaw Kaczynski waren bei dem Gespräch dabei. Die Politiker aus Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien waren mit einem Zug nach Kiew gereist.

    Die Reise war nach Angaben eines polnischen Regierungssprechers unter strengster Geheimhaltung in Absprache mit EU und Nato geplant worden. Die ukrainische Hauptstadt wird seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs am 24. Februar immer wieder beschossen. (sda/dpa)

    22:47
    Macron bietet verurteilter russischer TV-Journalistin Schutz an
    Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron hat der nach ihrem aufsehenerregenden Protest im russischen Staatsfernsehen verurteilten TV-Journalistin Marina Owssjannikowa Schutz angeboten. «Wir werden selbstverständlich diplomatische Schritte einleiten, um Ihrer Kollegin Schutz zu gewähren, entweder in der Botschaft oder im Asyl», sagte Macron am Dienstag auf die Frage eines französischen Journalisten. Er werde diese Lösung sehr direkt und konkret in seinem nächsten Gespräch mit Kremlchef Wladimir Putin vorschlagen. «Ich wünsche mir auf jeden Fall, dass wir so schnell wie möglich vollständige Klarheit über ihre persönliche Situation und ihre Möglichkeit, ihre Arbeit fortzusetzen, erhalten.»

    Die Journalistin äusserte sich mittlerweile selbst über ihre Verhaftung: «Dies war eine wirklich schwierige Zeit in meinem Leben, denn ich habe buchstäblich zwei Tage lang nicht geschlafen. Mein Verhör hat 14 Stunden gedauert. Ich durfte keinen Kontakt zu meiner Familie und Angehörigen aufnehmen.»

    Owssjannikowa wurde am Dienstag zu einer Geldstrafe verurteilt, weil sie in den Hauptnachrichten ein Protestplakat gegen den Krieg in der Ukraine in die Kamera gehalten hatte. Macron betonte die Solidarität Frankreichs mit den Journalisten, die aus der Ukraine über den Krieg berichteten oder in Russland über den Konflikt informieren wollten und unter Druck ständen. Frankreich verurteile jegliche Inhaftierung von Journalisten, sagte der Präsident während des Besuchs einer Flüchtlingseinrichtung für Menschen aus der Ukraine. (sda/dpa)
    22:28
    Pentagon: Russische Bodentruppen machen kaum Fortschritt in Ukraine
    Die russischen Bodentruppen machen in der Ukraine nach Einschätzung der US-Regierung weiter kaum Fortschritte. Die Hauptstadt Kiew werde weiter aus grosser Entfernung bombardiert, sagte ein hoher US-Verteidigungsbeamter am Dienstag. Immer öfter würden zivile Ziele wie Wohngebiete getroffen. Das russische Militär sei aber nicht nennenswert näher an die Stadt herangerückt.

    Schätzungen nach seien die russischen Truppen im Nordwesten etwa 15 bis 20 Kilometer vom Stadtzentrum entfernt, im Osten seien es zwischen 20 und 30 Kilometer. Die nordukrainische Stadt Tschernihiw und die Stadt Mariupol am Asowschen Meer seien weiter isoliert. Aktuell sehe man keine unmittelbare Bewegung vom Meer aus in Richtung der wichtigen südwestukrainischen Hafenstadt Odessa.

    Die Russen haben nach Pentagon-Angaben seit Beginn des Angriffskriegs mehr als 950 Raketen abgefeuert. Es gebe keine neuen Angriffe auf die Westukraine zu vermelden, sagte der Beamte. Man sehe aktuell auch nicht, dass anderswo in Russland stationierte Streitkräfte in den Westen verlegt würden. Man gehe jedoch davon aus, dass Russland eine solche Option in Betracht ziehe. Es gebe immer noch keine Hinweise darauf, dass Belarus Truppen verlege oder dies vorbereite, hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)
    21:18
    Weitere Journalistin des US-Senders Fox News in Ukraine getötet
    Eine weitere Journalistin des US-Senders Fox News ist in der Nähe von Kiew ums Leben gekommen. Die 24-Jährige Oleksandra Kuvshynova sei demselben Vorfall in Horenka getötet worden wie ihr Kollege, der Kameramann Pierre Zakrzewski, teilte der Sender am Dienstag mit. Das Fahrzeug des Teams war demnach unter Beschuss geraten. Der Korrespondent Benjamin Hall war dabei verletzt worden. Kuvshynova habe das Fox-News-Team bei der Recherche in der Ukraine unterstützt. «Sie war unglaublich talentiert und hat wochenlang mit unserem Team vor Ort gearbeitet», hiess es.

    Fox News hatte zuvor mitgeteilt, dass der 55-jährige Kameramann Pierre Zakrzewski bei dem Vorfall am Montag getötet worden sei. Aus Rücksicht auf die Familie habe man mit der Bekanntgabe des Tods der 24-jährigen Kuvshynova noch gewartet, so der US-Sender. Sie sei «fleissig, witzig, liebenswert und mutig» gewesen. Nähere Informationen zum Gesundheitszustand von Korrespondent Hall gab es weiterhin nicht. (sda/dpa)

    21:03
    Ukraine: 20'000 Menschen gelingt Flucht aus belagertem Mariupol
    Aus der belagerten ukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol ist Angaben aus Kiew zufolge 20'000 weiteren Zivilisten die Flucht gelungen. Insgesamt 4000 Privatautos hätten die Metropole am Asowschen Meer am Dienstag verlassen können, schrieb der Vizechef des Präsidentenbüros, Kyrylo Tymoschenko, am Abend auf Telegram. Davon seien 570 Fahrzeuge bereits in der mehr als 200 Kilometer nordwestlich gelegenen Stadt Saporischschja angekommen, hiess es.

    Mariupol mit etwa 400'000 Einwohnern ist seit Tagen von russischen Einheiten umzingelt und vom Rest des Landes abgeschnitten. Immer wieder scheiterten Versuche eines Hilfskonvois, aus der westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk Lebensmittel und Medikamente nach Mariupol zu bringen.

    In den Aussenbezirken von Mariupol dauerten die Kämpfe unterdessen an. Das ultranationalistische Bataillon Asow habe dort eine Einheit russischer Truppen besiegt, teilte der ukrainische Generalstab am Abend auf Facebook mit. Russland greife weiter mit Raketen und Bomben auch Wohngebiete, Schulen und Kindergärten an, hiess es. Moskau bestreitet seit knapp drei Wochen vehement, im Krieg gegen das Nachbarland gezielt Zivilisten zu attackieren.

    Der Chef der Militärverwaltung des Gebiets Donezk, Pawlo Kyrylenko, warf den Russen zudem vor, in Mariupol ein Krankenhaus zu belagern. «Russische Besatzer haben Ärzte und Patienten als Geiseln genommen», schrieb er auf Telegram. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen. (sda/dpa)
    epa09827063 A Ukrainian refugee from Mariupol holds his daughter as they arrive by train at Berlin central station Hauptbahnhof, in Berlin, Germany, 15 March 2022. On 24 February Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president labeled a 'special military operation', causing fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple rounds of economic sanctions against Russia. Refugees fleeing Ukraine are brought by trains, among other destinations, to the German capital of Berlin. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than three million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion. EPA/FILIP SINGER
    Bild: keystone
    19:42
    «Vielleicht Bidens Vater sanktioniert» – Psaki spottet über Russland
    Die US-Regierung hat mit Spott auf die von Russland verhängten Einreiseverbote gegen US-Präsident Joe Biden und andere US-Regierungsmitglieder reagiert. «Als erstes möchte ich anmerken, dass Präsident Biden ein Junior ist, so dass sie vielleicht seinen Vater sanktioniert haben. Möge er in Frieden ruhen», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Dienstag in Washington. Joe Bidens voller Name ist Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. – sein Vater war Joseph Robinette Biden Sr. Psaki fügte hinzu: «Ich würde sagen, dass es niemanden von Ihnen überraschen wird, dass keiner von uns Touristenreisen nach Russland plant und keiner von uns Bankkonten hat, auf die wir nicht zugreifen können.»

    Als Reaktion auf US-Sanktionen wegen des russischen Angriffskriegs gegen die Ukraine hatte Moskau seinerseits die Einreiseverbote verhängt. Das russische Aussenministerium veröffentlichte am Dienstag eine «schwarze Liste» mit 13 Namen. Darauf stehen auch Aussenminister Antony Blinken, Verteidigungsminister Lloyd Austin, Bidens Sicherheitsberater Jacob Sullivan und seine Sprecherin Jen Psaki. Auch Ex-Aussenministerin Hillary Clinton steht auf der «Stop-List». (sda/dpa)

    19:40
    Weisses Haus: Sanktionen haben Russland um Jahrzehnte zurückgeworfen
    Die westlichen Sanktionen gegen Russland wegen des Angriffs auf die Ukraine haben die russische Wirtschaft nach Einschätzung der US-Regierung um Jahrzehnte zurückgeworfen. «Die beispiellosen Kosten, die wir mit Verbündeten und Partnern auferlegt haben, haben 30 Jahre wirtschaftlichen Fortschritt zunichte gemacht», sagte die Sprecherin des Weissen Hauses, Jen Psaki, am Dienstag in Washington. Das sei in weniger als einem Monat geschehen. Den vom russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin begonnenen Krieg habe man zu einem «strategischen Fehlschlag» gemacht.

    Psaki verwies unter anderem auf den Verfall des russischen Rubel, auf die hohe Inflation und auf den nach Ansicht von Experten womöglich drohenden Kollaps der russischen Wirtschaft. Sie kündigte zugleich an, der Druck auf Oligarchen in Putins Umfeld werde weiter erhöht. (sda/dpa)
    19:09
    Kiew: Verhandlungen mit Moskau werden konstruktiver
    Die ukrainische Regierung sieht Fortschritte bei den Verhandlungen mit Russland über ein Ende des Krieges. Die Gespräche seien «konstruktiver» geworden, sagte der ukrainische Präsidentenberater Ihor Showkwa am Dienstag der Agentur Unian zufolge. «In den ersten Runden war Russland nicht bereit, unsere Position anzuhören, sondern hat Ultimaten gestellt: dass die Ukraine sich ergibt, die Waffen niederlegt, dass unser Präsident eine Kapitulation unterzeichnet», sagte Showkwa. «Nun spricht Russland in einem etwas anderen Ton.»

    Beide Seiten verhandelten am Montag und Dienstag in einer Videoschalte. Showkwa sagte, die ukrainische Delegation sei «verhalten optimistisch». Ein Durchbruch könne aber erst durch ein Eingreifen der Präsidenten Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Wladimir Putin erreicht werden.

    Die Ukraine fordert ein Ende des Kriegs und einen Abzug der russischen Truppen. Moskau verlangt unter anderem, dass Kiew die annektierte Schwarzmeer-Halbinsel Krim als russisch sowie die ostukrainischen Separatistengebiete als unabhängige Staaten anerkennt. (sda/dpa)
    19:05
    EU setzt neue Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft
    Die Europäische Union hat am Dienstagabend ihr viertes grosses Paket mit Russland-Sanktionen in Kraft gesetzt. Es umfasst unter anderem eine Ausfuhrsperre für Luxusgüter nach Russland, von der beispielsweise neben Kunstwerken und teuren Uhren auch Autos im Wert von mehr als 50'000 Euro betroffen sind. Zudem wurden Einfuhrbeschränkungen für bestimmte Produkte der russischen Eisen- und Stahlindustrie sowie ein umfassendes Verbot neuer Investitionen in den russischen Energiesektor erlassen.

    Der Import von der Gas-, Öl- und Kohle aus Russland bleibt jedoch weiter möglich, weil Länder wie Deutschland die Energieversorgung der EU ohne die Lieferungen für nicht gesichert halten.

    Neben den oben genannten Massnahmen sieht das Sanktionspaket vor, Russland in Reaktion auf die Invasion in die Ukraine handelspolitische Vergünstigungen zu streichen, die es eigentlich als Mitglied der Welthandelsorganisation WTO hat. Konkret geht es dabei darum, Russland den sogenannten «Meistbegünstigtenstatus» zu entziehen.

    Darüber hinaus gehört ab sofort auch der russische Multimilliardär Roman Abramowitsch zu denjenigen Personen, gegen die wegen des russischen Kriegs gegen die Ukraine EU-Strafmassnahmen gelten. Konkret bedeutet dies unter anderem, dass die in der EU vorhandenen Vermögenswerte des bisherigen Eigentümers des britischen Fussballclubs FC Chelsea eingefroren werden müssen. Das Vermögen von Abramowitsch wurde vom US-Magazin «Forbes» auf zuletzt 7,2 Milliarden US-Dollar (etwa 6,6 Mrd. Euro) geschätzt. (sda/dpa)
    18:46
    Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien erreichen Kiew
    Die Regierungschefs von Polen, Tschechien und Slowenien sind nach Angaben des polnischen Ministerpräsidenten Mateusz Morawiecki in Kiew angekommen. Dazu postete er am Dienstag auf Twitter Bilder, die ihn mit seinem Vize Jaroslaw Kaczynski sowie Tschechiens Ministerpräsidenten Petr Fiala und seinem slowenischen Amtskollegen Janez Jansa an einem Tisch mit einer Karte der Ukraine zeigten. (sda/dpa)

    Aktuelle Analysen, Interviews und Faktenchecks zum Thema:
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg

    1 / 33
    Das grösste Nato-Manöver seit dem Kalten Krieg
    quelle: epa/us navy / petty officer 2nd class lyle wil / handout
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    «Überlassen die Leichen den Hunden» – BBC-Reportage zeigt prekäre Situation in Charkiw

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter