Another horrendous war crime in Mariupol. Massive Russian attack on the Drama Theater where hundreds of innocent civilians were hiding. The building is now fully ruined. Russians could not have not known this was a civilian shelter. Save Mariupol! Stop Russian war criminals! pic.twitter.com/bIQLxe7mli— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 16, 2022
Occupation of Ukraine is not Russia's objective, Putin claims pic.twitter.com/jrDPGHakWC— RT (@RT_com) March 16, 2022
I’ve arrived in #Kyiv.— Peter Maurer (@PMaurerICRC) March 16, 2022
I'm here to speak with communities and authorities so @ICRC can expand our access and neutral and impartial humanitarian work.
People in Ukraine are crying out for help. Needs are massive, conditions volatile. We are sparing no effort to answer their call. pic.twitter.com/jBqQfcHd0O
These are the indicative estimates of Russia's losses as of March 16, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/QwOv9N1SSX— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 16, 2022
U Zełenskiego. pic.twitter.com/wSBv7jPKhI— Tomasz Bielecki (@TomaszBielecki) March 15, 2022
Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova and Fox News cameraman were killed by Russian artillery while reporting in Horenka (Kyiv Oblast). Fox News reporter Benjamin Hall was injured and has been hospitalized pic.twitter.com/cF5FD6bxmh— Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 15, 2022
CBS News' @weijia asks White House Pres. Secretary Jen Psaki about new Russian sanctions on @POTUS:— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2022
"President Biden is a junior, so they may have sanctioned his dad. May he rest in peace." pic.twitter.com/iAN5o3ce8x
#ECOFIN | Economic and finance ministers discussed the economic consequences of sanctions on Russia.— EU Council (@EUCouncil) March 15, 2022
They also:
☑️ agreed a Council position on a carbon border adjustment mechanism
☑️ set Council priorities for the EU budget 2023
🔗 More info 👉 https://t.co/mOQkgWwQDr pic.twitter.com/PJPKNdLafT
It is here, in war-torn Kyiv, that history is being made. It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance. EU supports UA, which can count on the help of its friends - we brought this message to Kyiv today. pic.twitter.com/Us7k9xTq5f— Mateusz Morawiecki (@MorawieckiM) March 15, 2022