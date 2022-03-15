Navigation
bedeckt, wenig Regen
    Liveticker

    EU-Premierminister besuchen Selenskyj +++ Heftige Explosionen in Kiew

    Die neuesten Entwicklungen im russisch-ukrainischen Krieg im Überblick.
    15.03.2022, 09:21
    EU-Premierminister besuchen Selenskyj +++ Heftige Explosionen in Kiew
    • Wladimir Putin hat in der Nacht auf Donnerstag, den 24. Februar, offiziell einen Kriegseinsatz des russischen Militärs in den ukrainischen Regionen Luhansk und Donezk angeordnet. Inzwischen gibt es Kampfhandlungen im ganzen Land.
    • Seit Beginn der russischen Invasion sind laut UN-Angaben bereits über 2,5 Millionen Menschen aus der Ukraine geflohen.
    • Die westlichen Staaten haben diverse Sanktionen gegenüber Russland beschlossen. Darunter, russische Banken vom internationalen Zahlungssystem Swift auszuschliessen.
    avatar
    9:31
    Gebiet Cherson komplett unter russischer Kontrolle
    Die russische Armee hat bei ihrem Angriffskrieg gegen die Ukraine nach eigenen Angaben das komplette Gebiet Cherson im Süden des Landes unter ihre Kontrolle gebracht. In dem Gebiet in der Schwarzmeer-Region leben rund eine Million Menschen.

    Bestätigt wurde die Besetzung von ukrainischer Seite zunächst nicht. Allerdings hatte Russland zuvor schon die Kontrolle über die Gebietshauptstadt Cherson übernommen. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte gesagt, Russland strebe dort die Bildung einer «Volksrepublik Cherson» an – nach dem Vorbild der von Moskau als unabhängig anerkannten «Volksrepubliken» Donezk und Luhansk.

    Wie das russische Verteidigungsministerium am Dienstag in seinem täglichen Lagebericht weiter mitteilte, wurden erneut Dutzende militärische Objekte der Ukraine zerstört. In der Nähe der Grossstadt Kramatorsk im Gebiet Donezk in der Ostukraine seien drei Hangars für Kampfflugzeuge und -hubschrauber zerstört worden. Zudem seien 16 Luftziele wie Kampfjets vom Typ Suchoi Su-24 und Su-25 sowie 13 Drohnen vernichtet worden.

    Russische Fallschirmjäger hoben nach Angaben des Ministeriums in Moskau in der Nähe von Kiew einen Sammelpunkt für Söldner und ukrainische Nationalisten aus. Die russischen Einheiten hätten US-Panzerabwehrlenkwaffen vom Typ Javelin erbeutet und diese den Separatisten in der Ostukraine übergeben. Zu möglichen Toten und Verletzten gab es keine Angaben. (sda/dpa)
    9:12
    Staats- und Regierungschefs besuchen Selenskyj in Kiew
    Die Staats- und Regierungschefs Polens, der Tschechischen Republik und Sloweniens reisen heute im Rahmen einer Mission der Europäischen Union in die ukrainische Hauptstadt. Sie wollen so der Ukraine ihre Unterstützung zu zeigen. Es ist ein Treffen mit Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj und Premierminister Denys Schmyhal geplant.

    Der tschechische Premierminister Petr Fiala erklärte in einem Tweet: «Ziel des Besuchs ist es, die eindeutige Unterstützung der Europäischen Union für die Ukraine und ihre Freiheit und Unabhängigkeit zum Ausdruck zu bringen.»

    Der slowenische Ministerpräsident Janez Janša, der polnische Ministerpräsident Mateusz Morawiecki und Jaroslaw Kaczynski, der stellvertretende Ministerpräsident Polens für Sicherheit und Vorsitzender der konservativen Regierungspartei, werden ihn begleiten. Die Visite sei mit EU-Ratspräsident Charles Michel und EU-Kommissionschefin Ursula von der Leyen abgestimmt, teilte die Regierung in Warschau mit. (mlu)
    8:33
    Heftige Explosionen in Kiew – Behörden melden mehrere Tote
    Bei nächtlichen russischen Angriffen auf Ziele in der Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Kiew mehrere Zivilisten getötet worden. In der ostukrainischen Stadt Rubischne im Gebiet Luhansk seien vier Menschen ums Leben gekommen, meldete die Agentur Unian am Dienstag. Die Angriffe hätten eine Einrichtung für sehbehinderte Kinder, das städtische Krankenhaus und drei Schulen zerstört. Rubischne liegt nahe der Grossstadt Sjewjerodonezk, um die sich prorussische Separatisten und ukrainische Truppen derzeit heftige Kämpfe liefern.


    In der Hauptstadt Kiew wurden nach Angaben des örtlichen Zivilschutzes am frühen Morgen insgesamt vier Wohngebäude in mehreren Stadtteilen von Raketen getroffen. Ersten Informationen zufolge wurden zwei Menschen getötet und ein weiterer verletzt. 35 Bewohner hätten gerettet werden können, schrieb die Kiewer Zivilschutz-Sprecherin Swetlana Wodolaha bei Facebook. Berichten zufolge wurde auch der Eingang zu einer U-Bahn-Station beschossen. Es wird vermutet, dass dieser Angriff einer nahe gelegenen Munitionsfabrik galt. (sda/dpa)
    7:31
    «Der Krieg wird im Mai vorbei sein»
    Ein Berater der ukrainischen Regierung geht davon aus, dass der russische Angriffskrieg bis spätestens Mai beendet ist. Spätestens dann werde Russland die Ressourcen für den Krieg ausgehen, so Oleksiy Arestovich, ein Berater des Stabschefs des ukrainischen Präsidenten, in einem Video, das von mehreren Medien in der Ukraine veröffentlicht wurde.

    «Ich denke, dass wir spätestens Anfang Mai ein Friedensabkommen haben sollten, vielleicht auch schon viel früher, wir werden sehen.» Das Kriegsgeschehen stehe im Moment an einer Weggabelung, so Arestovich weiter. Entweder werde es innerhalb weniger Tage ein Abkommen geben – «mit Truppenabzug und allem» –, oder Russland unternehme einen Anlauf für eine zweite Offensive – unter anderem mit Unterstützung syrischer Söldner. Aber auch in diesem Fall werde es bis Anfang Mai auf ein Abkommen herauslaufen.
    6:24
    Ukrainischer Zoo: Tieren droht Tod durch Kälte und Hunger
    Wegen der russischen Angriffe auf Kiew appelliert ein grosser Zoo nahe der ukrainischen Hauptstadt für einen sicheren Korridor zur Unterstützung der Tiere. «Wir können keine Nashörner und Giraffen da rausholen, und wir haben nicht einmal Medikamente, um sie einzuschläfern», sagte Sprecher Mychajlo Pintschuk in der Nacht zum Dienstag nach Angaben der Agentur Unian. Ohne sicheren Korridor erwarte die Exoten in Demidiw der Tod durch Kälte und Hunger. Nach Pintschuks Worten überleben die Vierbeiner nur dank einiger Helfer, die an die Tiere «Reste der Reste» verteilen. Es sei dringend nötig, Brennstoff und Essen in den Zoo zu bringen, um die Tiere zu wärmen und füttern. (sda/dpa)
    4:51
    Aussenminister Wang sieht China «nicht als Partei» in Ukraine-Konflikt
    epa09675009 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (not pictured) during their meeting in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 09 January 2022. Wang Yi is in Sri Lanka on a one-day official visit. EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
    Bild: keystone
    Chinas Aussenminister Wang Yi sieht sein Land «nicht als Partei» im Konflikt um die russische Invasion in die Ukraine. Seine Regierung «will nicht, dass die Sanktionen China treffen», sagte der Aussenminister nach offiziellen Angaben ferner in einem Telefonat mit seinem spanischen Kollegen José Manuel Albares. China lehne die Verhängung von Sanktionen grundsätzlich ab. «China hat das Recht, seine legitimen Rechte und Interessen zu schützen», zitierte ihn das Aussenministerium am Dienstag in Peking.

    Wang Yi nannte den Konflikt das Ergebnis einer «Ansammlung und Verschärfung der Widersprüche über die Jahre» in der europäischen Sicherheitsarchitektur. Auf amerikanische Berichte, wonach Russland die chinesische Regierung nach Beginn des Krieges in der Ukraine um militärische und wirtschaftliche Hilfe gebeten haben soll, ging Wang Yi nicht ein. Ein chinesischer Aussenamtssprecher hatte zuvor von «bösartigen» Desinformationen der USA gesprochen. (sda/dpa)
    3:59
    Laut ukrainischen Angaben wurden 2357 Zivilisten in Mariupol getötet
    A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    In der belagerten südostukrainischen Hafenstadt Mariupol sind nach Angaben örtlicher Behörden bisher mehr als 2000 Zivilisten getötet worden. Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffskriegs am 24. Februar seien 2357 Menschen ums Leben gekommen, teilte der Stadtrat in der Nacht zu Dienstag mit. Mariupol mit etwa 400'000 Einwohnern ist seit Tagen von russischen Einheiten umzingelt und vom Rest des Landes abgeschnitten. Ukrainische Behörden berichten von heftigen Luftangriffen auf die umkämpfte Stadt am Asowschen Meer. Russland beharrt darauf, lediglich militärische Ziele anzugreifen.

    Mariupol gilt als Symbol des ukrainischen Widerstands – seit dem Beginn des Krieges im ostukrainischen Donbass 2014 wurden mehrere Versuche prorussischer Separatisten abgewehrt, die Stadt einzunehmen.

    Der Berater des Bürgermeisters von Mariupol, Petro Andrjuschtschenko, nannte die Lage in der Stadt «unmenschlich»: «Kein Essen, kein Wasser, kein Licht, keine Wärme.» Er befürchte viel mehr Tote - mit zunehmender Intensität der Angriffe könnte die Zahl der Opfer bis zu 20'000 betragen. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen.

    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj teilte mit, bereits drei Tage lang würden 100 Tonnen Lebensmittel, Wasser und Medikamente für Mariupol nicht zur Stadt durchgelassen. Die Regierung in Kiew werde jedoch alles versuchen, um den Menschen zu helfen. (sda/dpa
    2:50
    Selenskyj: Russland erkennt, dass es mit dem Krieg nichts erreicht
    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook early Tuesday, March 15, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
    Bild: keystone
    Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj will die Schuldigen für die schweren Kriegshandlungen in seinem Land ohne Nachsicht zur Verantwortung ziehen. «Wir arbeiten mit den Partnern an neuen Strafmassnahmen gegen den russischen Staat», sagte er in einer in der Nacht zu Dienstag veröffentlichten Videobotschaft. «Jeder, der für den Krieg verantwortlich ist. Jeder, der für die Zerstörung der Demokratie verantwortlich ist. Jeder, der für Repressionen gegen Menschen verantwortlich ist. Jeder bekommt eine Antwort.»

    Das russische Militär sei definitiv verantwortlich für Kriegsverbrechen, für eine «bewusst geschaffene humanitäre Katastrophe» in ukrainischen Städten, sagte Selenskyj in dem Clip, der ihn in Militärkluft im Präsidialamt in Kiew zeigt.

    Russland beginne zu erkennen, dass es mit dem Krieg nichts erreichen werde. «Einen solchen Widerstand hatten sie nicht erwartet. Sie glaubten ihrer Propaganda, die seit Jahrzehnten über uns lügt.» Die russische Armee habe binnen 19 Kriegstagen in der Ukraine höhere Verluste erlitten als während der beiden Tschetschenien-Kriege, sagte Selenskyj. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen.

    Der ukrainische Präsident rief die russischen Soldaten auf, die Waffen niederzulegen. Aus abgehörten Telefonaten russischer Soldaten mit ihren Familien zuhause wisse man, was viele «wirklich über diesen Krieg» denken. «Ich weiss, dass ihr überleben wollt.» (sda/dpa)
    0:11
    Nur sieben der geplanten zehn Fluchtkorridore funktionierten, sagt die Ukraine
    In der Ukraine haben nach Angaben aus Kiew am Montag nur sieben der geplanten landesweit zehn Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern funktioniert. Dabei seien insgesamt rund 4000 Menschen in sicherere Gebiete gebracht worden, sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk nach Angaben der Agentur Unian am Abend. Die meisten Zivilisten kamen aus der Region Kiew (2028).

    Hingegen scheiterten Evakuierungen aus Mariupol auch am 19. Kriegstag weitgehend. Auch eine Hilfskolonne mit Medikamenten und Wasser für die belagerte Hafenstadt werde weiter blockiert, sagte Wereschtschuk.

    Die ukrainischen Behörden warfen Russland zudem vor, Fahrzeuge mit flüchtenden Zivilisten aus dem Ort Hostomel bei Kiew mit Mörsern beschossen zu haben. Dabei seien eine Frau getötet und zwei Männer verletzt worden. Die Angaben sind nicht unabhängig zu prüfen. (sda/dpa)
    23:31
    Korrespondent von Fox News in der Ukraine verletzt
    Ein Journalist des US-Senders Fox News ist während seiner Berichterstattung über den Ukraine-Krieg schwer verletzt worden. Der britische Journalist Benjamin Hall, der als Auslandskorrespondent für Fox News arbeitet, sei ins Spital gebracht worden, teilte der Sender am Montag mit. Der Vorfall ereignete sich demnach ausserhalb von Kiew.

    «Wir haben im Moment nur wenige Details, aber Ben ist im Spital und unsere Teams vor Ort arbeiten daran, weitere Informationen zu bekommen», hiess es in der Mitteilung weiter.

    Die ukrainische Generalstaatsanwältin Irina Wenediktowa teilte auf Facebook mit, dass ein britischer Journalist durch Schrapnelle an beiden Beinen verletzt worden sei. Den Namen des Reporters nannte sie nicht, sie veröffentlichte jedoch ein Bild eines Presseausweises, der einem Fox-News-Journalisten gehört. (sda/afp)
    22:15
    Ukraine meldet neun Tote bei Angriff auf Fernsehturm bei Riwne
    Bei einem Angriff auf einen Fernsehturm unweit der Grossstadt Riwne sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge neun Menschen getötet worden. Durch den Raketeneinschlag seien im Ort Antopil im Nordwesten der Ukraine am Montagmorgen zudem neun weitere Menschen verletzt worden, teilte die regionale Militärverwaltung am Abend auf Facebook mit. Getroffen worden sei neben dem Fernsehturm auch ein nahe gelegenes Verwaltungsgebäude. Die Aussagen liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Russland attackiert eigenen Angaben zufolge im Nachbarland neben militärischen Einrichtungen auch die Geheimdienst- und Informationsinfrastruktur. Kiew beschuldigt die russischen Truppen zudem, gezielt Wohngebiete und Zivilisten zu beschiessen. Moskau weist das zurück. (sda/dpa)
    21:15
    Kriegsgegnerin unterbricht Nachrichten in Russlands Staats-TV
    Mit einem Protestplakat und lauten Rufen hat eine Kriegsgegnerin im russischen Staatsfernsehen für eine Unterbrechung der abendlichen Hauptnachrichtensendung gesorgt. Während der Live-Übertragung am Montag um 21.00 Uhr Moskauer Zeit (19.00 Uhr MEZ) sprang die Frau plötzlich hinter Nachrichtensprecherin Jekaterina Andrejewa ins Bild und hielt ein Schild mit der Aufschrift «Stoppt den Krieg. Glaubt der Propaganda nicht. Hier werdet ihr belogen» hoch. Dazu rief sie mehrmals laut: «Nein zum Krieg, Nein zum Krieg, Nein zum Krieg!» Anschliessend brach die Übertragung ab und es wurden Bilder aus einem Krankenhaus gezeigt.

    Der Videoausschnitt verbreitete sich umgehend in sozialen Netzwerken. Vor allem russische Oppositionelle lobten die Frau für ihren Mut. «Was Mut wirklich bedeutet», schrieb der Pianist Igor Levit bei Twitter. In Russland ist es Medien verboten, den russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine als «Krieg» oder «Invasion» zu benennen. Stattdessen ist offiziell von einer «militärischen Spezialoperation» die Rede.

    Medienberichten zufolge handelt es sich bei der Frau um eine Mitarbeiterin des Staatsfernsehens, die ihre Protestaktion zuvor in sozialen Netzwerken angekündigt haben soll. Als Begründung soll sie angegeben haben, dass ihr Vater Ukrainer und der Krieg gegen das Nachbarland ein «Verbrechen» sei, für das Kremlchef Wladimir Putin verantwortlich sei. Sie soll demnach festgenommen worden sein. Der erste russische Fernsehkanal sprach in einer Mitteilung lediglich von einem «Vorfall» während der Sendung «Wremja» und kündigte eine interne Prüfung an. (sda/dpa)
    21:10
    Ukraine: Grossflächige Evakuierung aus Mariupol erneut gescheitert
    Geplante Evakuierungen von Zivilisten aus der belagerten Hafenstadt Mariupol sind ukrainischen Angaben zufolge auch am 19. Kriegstag weitgehend gescheitert. Zwar hätte eine Kolonne von Privatautos Mariupol am Montag in Richtung der mehr als 70 Kilometer westlich gelegenen Stadt Berdjansk verlassen können, sagte Vizeregierungschefin Iryna Wereschtschuk der Agentur Unian zufolge am Abend. «Aber unsere humanitäre Fracht ist weiter nicht in Mariupol angekommen, sie ist noch in Berdjansk.» Die Situation in Mariupol sei katastrophal, betonte Wereschtschuk: «Die Menschen kämpfen um Essen und Wasser, dort spielt sich ein Alptraum ab.»

    Wereschtschuk widersprach ausdrücklich Angaben des russischen Verteidigungsministeriums, wonach eine Massenevakuierung von Zivilisten eingeleitet worden sei. Der russische Generalmajor Michail Misinzew hatte zudem gesagt, ein erster Hilfskonvoi habe erfolgreich 450 Tonnen Medikamente, Lebensmittel und Babynahrung geliefert.

    Im Tagesverlauf war ukrainischen Angaben zufolge ersten Zivilisten die Flucht aus der Grossstadt am Asowschen Meer auf eigene Faust gelungen: Mehr als 160 Privatautos hätten Mariupol in Richtung Berdjansk verlassen können, hiess es am frühen Nachmittag. Der Konvoi mit Hilfsgütern kam hingegen nicht durch - ebenso wie Busse, die grössere Zahlen an Zivilisten hätten aus der Stadt fahren sollen.

    Für Montag waren ukrainischen Angaben zufolge landesweit zehn Fluchtkorridore aus besonders umkämpften Städten und Dörfern geplant. Allerdings seien auch in den Regionen Kiew, Sumy und Charkiw geplante Evakuierungen nicht zustande gekommen, sagte Wereschtschuk. (sda/dpa)
    People cover from shelling inside an entryway to an apartment building in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
    Bild: keystone
    21:08
    UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk hat 200 Millionen Dollar an Spenden erhalten
    Das UN-Flüchtlingshilfswerk UNHCR hat angesichts des Kriegs in der Ukraine bisher mehr als 200 Millionen Dollar (rund 183 Millionen Euro) an Spenden von Firmen, Stiftungen und Einzelpersonen erhalten. Mit dem Geld sei es unter anderem möglich gewesen, Luftbrücken und Lastwagen-Konvois zur Unterstützung von Flüchtlingen und Vertriebenen in der Ukraine zu organisieren, teilte die UN-Organisation am Montagabend in Genf mit. «In diesem Moment sind alle Augen auf der ganzen Welt auf die Ukraine gerichtet. Wir sind solidarisch mit Menschen, die um ihr Leben fliehen, deren Familien auseinandergerissen werden», sagte die UNHCR-Botschafterin des guten Willens, die Schauspielerin Cate Blanchett.

    Da sich die Krise verschärfe, werde weitere Unterstützung benötigt, sagte der UN-Hochkommissar für Flüchtlinge, Filippo Grandi. Die Organisation bitte dringend um 510 Millionen Dollar, um den Vertriebenen im Land und den Flüchtlingen in der gesamten Region erste Nothilfe leisten zu können.

    Laut UNHCR sind seit Ausbruch des Krieges bisher mehr als 2,8 Millionen Menschen aus dem Land geflohen, zwei Millionen weitere Männer, Frauen und Kinder seien innerhalb des Landes vertrieben. (sda/dpa)
    Kate, who fled Ukraine, reads a story to her daughter Dianna in a refugee center in Korczowa, Poland, on Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
    Bild: keystone
    20:34
    Elon Musk fordert Putin zum Zweikampf auf - «Einsatz ist die Ukraine»
    Kampfansage von Tech-Milliardär Elon Musk an den russischen Präsidenten Wladimir Putin: «Hiermit fordere ich Wladimir Putin zum Zweikampf heraus», verkündete der für sein exzentrisches Verhalten bekannte Multimilliardär am Montag im Kurznachrichtendienst Twitter. «Einsatz ist die Ukraine.» Den Namen des russischen Präsidenten schrieb Musk dabei auf russisch, den Namen der Ukraine auf ukrainisch. Der Rest des Tweets ist auf Englisch.

    Musk hatte der von Russland angegriffenen Ukraine bereits zuvor seinen Satelliten-Internetdienst Starlink freigeschaltet und die nötigen Empfangsanlagen geschickt. Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hatte dem Tech-Milliardär Elon Musk für seine Unterstützung gedankt.

    Das Starlink-System, das schnelle Internet-Verbindungen direkt über eigene Satelliten herstellt, könnte Ukrainern helfen, wenn die herkömmlichen Telekommunikationsnetze ausfallen sollten. Das System wird von Musks Raumfahrtfirma SpaceX aufgebaut. Er ist auch Chef des Elektroauto-Herstellers Tesla. (sda/dpa)
    20:32
    Schweiz bei Lebensmitteln kaum abhängig von Russland und Ukraine
    Obwohl die Ukraine und Russland wichtige Exporteure von Getreide und Dünger sind, ist die Schweiz wenig abhängig von direkten Importen aus den beiden Ländern. Das hält das Wirtschaftsdepartement (WBF) in einer Antwort zur Fragestunde des Nationalrates am Montag fest.

    Lediglich 2 Prozent aller Getreide-Importe sowie 4 Prozent der eingeführten Futtermittel und 4,5 Prozent an pflanzlichen Ölen und Fetten stammen demnach aus den beiden Staaten.

    Die Versorgung liege in der Verantwortung der Wirtschaft. Aufgrund des Kriegs in der Ukraine würden der Agrarsektor und die Lebensmittelindustrie derzeit Massnahmen ergreifen, um die Versorgung sicherzustellen. Wenn der Markt die Nachfrage nach Lebensmitteln nicht mehr befriedigen könne, bestehe etwa die Möglichkeit, Pflichtlager freizugeben.

    Weitere Interventionsinstrumente seien zum Beispiel Massnahmen zur Förderung von Importen oder Verkaufsbeschränkungen. Die Verbesserung der Produktion zur Erhöhung der Selbstversorgung sei hingegen nicht ideal, um kurzfristige Engpässe zu überwinden, so das WBF weiter.

    Die Schweiz sei ausserdem Teil des europäischen Krisenvorsorge- und -Reaktionsmechanismus für die Lebensmittelsicherheit. Das Bundesamt für wirtschaftliche Landesversorgung beurteile die Lage laufend in Zusammenarbeit mit den betroffenen Wirtschaftskreisen.

    Angesichts der hohen Bedeutung Russlands bei der Produktion etwa von Getreide hatte sich am Wochenende Wirtschaftsminister Guy Parmelin gegen Sanktionen im Rohstoffhandel ausgesprochen. Denn es gehe eben nicht nur um Öl und Gas, sondern auch Nahrungsmittel, sagte er in verschiedenen Medien. Länder wie Jordanien, Tunesien und Ägypten bezögen 50 bis 90 Prozent ihres Bedarfs an Getreide aus der Ukraine oder Russland. «Sind wegen eines Embargos die Schiffe blockiert, sind viele Länder im Nahen Osten von Hunger und einer Destabilisierung bedroht.» (sda)
    Bundespraesident Guy Parmelin, Vorsteher Eidgenoessisches Departement fuer Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF) anlaesslich einer Medienkonferenz ueber die neusten Entscheide des Bundesrates zur Ausweitung des Corona-Zertifikates, am Mittwoch, 8. September 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Marcel Bieri)
    Bild: keystone
    20:28
    Stadtverwaltung von Kiew: Angriff auf Flugzeugbaufabrik Antonow
    In der ukrainischen Hauptstadt Kiew hat es am Montag einen Angriff auf ein bekanntes Flugzeugbauunternehmen gegeben. «Die Besatzer haben das Antonow-Werk beschossen», teilte die Stadtverwaltung im Nachrichtenkanal Telegram mit. Rettungskräfte seien vor Ort. Zunächst war unklar, ob es Verletzte und Tote gab. Das Portal «strana.news» veröffentlichte Fotos und Videos, die eine riesige Rauchwolke über der Fabrik zeigen sollen. Einzelheiten lagen zunächst nicht vor.

    Moskau bestätigte am Abend, Russlands Militär habe im Antonow-Werk «ein grosses Munitionslager für Mehrfachraketensysteme» zerstört. Das Unternehmen baut nach eigenen Angaben sowohl Fracht- als auch Passagierflugzeuge. Das Werk liegt im Nordwesten Kiews.

    Die Stadtverwaltung rief die Einwohner einmal mehr dazu auf, bei Luftalarm einen sicheren Ort aufzusuchen. Es gelte weiterhin das Kriegsrecht. Wo es möglich sei, seien öffentliche Verkehrsmittel in der Zeit von 8.00 bis 19.00 Uhr (Ortszeit, 7.00 bis 18.00 Uhr MEZ) unterwegs. (sda/dpa)

    17:52
    Russland beschränkt Getreideexporte
    Russland als grosser Getreideexporteur schränkt die Ausfuhr von unter anderem Weizen, Gerste und Roggen zeitweise ein. Damit solle der Bedarf im Land gesichert und ein Preisauftrieb für Verarbeiter und Verbraucher verhindert werden, sagte die zuständige Vizeregierungschefin Wiktorija Abramtschenko am Montag in Moskau.

    Im Grundsatz gilt demnach ab diesem Dienstag bis zum 30. Juni ein Exportstopp für Weizen, Roggen, Gerste, Mais und Mischgetreide, sogenanntes Mengkorn. «Eine Getreideausfuhr im Rahmen von Quoten aufgrund einzelner Lizenzen wird erlaubt», stellte Abramtschenko aber klar. Für Zucker und Zuckerrohstoff gilt der Stopp bis Ende August.

    Ausnahmen soll es für Exporte in die von Russland dominierte Eurasische Wirtschaftsunion sowie in die von der Ukraine abgespaltenen Separatistenrepubliken Donezk und Luhansk geben.

    Russland ist der grösste Weizenexporteur der Welt. Auch die benachbarte Ukraine, gegen die Russland Krieg führt, ist ein wichtiger Produzent. Störungen der Getreideausfuhr beider Länder können nach Einschätzung von Experten zu massiven Preissteigerungen auf dem Weltagrarmarkt führen. (dab/awp/sda/dpa)
    Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Russia's Agricultural Ministry expects this year's grain harvest at 127 million metric tons. (AP Photo/Vitaly Timkiv)
    Bild: keystone
    17:17
    Guterres: Nuklearer Konflikt «im Bereich des Möglichen»
    UN-Generalsekretär Antonio Guterres schliesst die Möglichkeit eines Atomkrieges angesichts der Entwicklungen im Ukraine-Krieg nicht mehr aus. Dass Russland die Abschreckungswaffen der Atommacht in Bereitschaft versetzt habe, sei eine gruselige Entwicklung. «Die Aussicht auf einen nuklearen Konflikt, einst undenkbar, ist jetzt wieder im Bereich des Möglichen», sagte Guterres am Montag in New York. Damit änderte der UN-Chef seinen Ton: In den vergangenen Wochen hatte er die Möglichkeit eines Einsatzes von Atomwaffen noch als «unvorstellbar» bezeichnet.

    Gleichzeitig richtete Guterres sich klar wie selten gegen den Aggressor Russland: «Die überwältigende Mehrheit der zivilen Opfer und die überwältigende Mehrheit der zerstörten zivilen Infrastruktur wurde im Zusammenhang mit dem Krieg von den russischen Streitkräften verursacht.» Eine Flugverbotszone über der Ukraine lehnte er allerdings mit der Begründung ab, dies könnte zu einer Eskalation und einem globalen Konflikt führen. (dab/sda/dpa)
    United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres makes a statement outside the Security Council at U.N. headquarters on Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
    Bild: keystone
    17:11
    Moskau: 250'000 Menschen aus Ukraine nach Russland geflüchtet
    Seit Beginn des russischen Angriffs auf die Ukraine sind nach Angaben aus Moskau fast 250'000 Menschen aus dem Land nach Russland geflüchtet. Darunter befänden sich fast 55'000 Kinder, sagte Generalmajor Michail Misinzew vom russischen Verteidigungsministerium am Montag der Agentur Tass zufolge.

    Allein an den beiden vergangenen Tagen seien 8575 Zivilisten, davon 1292 Kinder, aus der Ukraine sowie aus den von Moskau als unabhängig anerkannten Separatistengebieten nach Russland eingereist. Mehr als 2,6 Millionen Menschen hätten um Hilfe bei der Evakuierung gebeten, sagte Misinzew. Moskau habe zudem mehr als 2100 Tonnen Hilfsgüter ins Nachbarland geschickt. Die Zahlen sind nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Misinzew berichtete zudem von militärischen Erfolgen im Kampf um die südostukrainische Hafenstadt Mariupol. Die russischen Streitkräfte hätten fast alle ukrainischen Gefechtsstellungen in den Vororten der Stadt am Asowschen Meer zerstört, sagte der Generalmajor. Er bestätigte erneut, dass die südukrainischen Grossstädte Cherson und Melitopol vollständig unter russischer Kontrolle seien. Die Bevölkerung werde von Russland mit allen notwendigen Mitteln versorgt. In beiden Städten war es zuletzt wiederholt zu Protesten gegen die russische Besatzung gekommen. (dab/sda/dpa)
    epa09824474 People who fled Ukraine to Belgium after Russia's invasion of Ukraine line up outside an immigration office in Brussels, Belgium, 14 March 2022. The first temporary reception center for people who fled Ukraine has been closed due to the too low reception capacity and a new center with double capacity has opened at Palais 8 on the Heyzel plateau. According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) figures, more than 2.8 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Russia began its military invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
    Bild: keystone
