Die Welt besiegelt Flüchtlingspakt – nur 2 stimmen nicht zu

1,422 too many.



That's the total number of migrant deaths in the #Mediterranean Sea this year:



🔴 January: 243

🔴 February: 196

🔴 March: 67

🔴 April: 109

🔴 May: 48

🔴 June: 629

🔴 July (until 12/7): 121 pic.twitter.com/yqc6rdTBTr