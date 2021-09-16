«Harry sieht aus wie Meghans Frisör» – das Time-Cover gibt zu reden

Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle zieren das aktuelle Cover des «Time» Magazins und gehören gemäss dem amerikanischen Nachrichtenmagazin zu den 100 einflussreichsten Personen des Jahres.
Das die beiden einiges an Einfluss haben, ist wohl kaum von der Hand zu weisen. Doch was das Cover anbelangt, da ist bei einigen Leuten in den sozialen Medien wohl noch etwas Klärungsbedarf vorhanden.
"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/2Cg39BKj1B pic.twitter.com/FhFmAW9UH1— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021
Auf einige Royal-Fans wirkt das Titelbild viel zu gestellt und künstlich. Auch das zweite der Times veröffentliche Bild kommt bei den Fans nicht gut weg. Zu sehen sind Harry und Meghan wie sie Hand in Hand durch einen Avatar-ähnlichen Wald spazieren.
"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/sXKFTOM1Mp pic.twitter.com/Yaj40XGVbf— TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021
Und wo stark bearbeitete Bilder sind, da ist Häme nicht weit. Jedenfalls gibt es einige kritische Stimmen, die sich über die Bilder auslassen. Es ist aber auch sehr viel Positives über das Shooting zu lesen. Viele Royal-Fans feiern, dass Meghan im Vordergrund steht. «Ich finde es toll, wie diese Time-Porträts unser kollektives Gefühl für den Platz einer Frau auf einem Bild in Frage stellen», schreibt ein Twitter-User.
I love how these #TIME100 portraits of #HarryAndMeghan are already challenging our collective sense of a woman’s place in a picture, which explains why some folks in some corners 🙄 are already talking about how “emasculating,” “weird,” “awkward,” “uncomfortable” the images are. pic.twitter.com/yGM0EFzNEc— Innanoshe Richard Akuson (@Innanoshe) September 15, 2021
Is saying 'Meghan is the one wearing the pants' supposed to be some kind of dig at #HarryandMeghan?— Dr. Zanye (@bookedbusy) September 16, 2021
Welcome to the 21st century, where women wear pants. We also drive, vote, earn money (unfairly less in some cases). We work for a living and can hold public office. pic.twitter.com/5PyD2KqXj3
It's funny 'cause the more haters try to bring this couple down, the more that improves their profile and adds to their bag. They're so influential, they just have to sneeze and they'll get your attention. 👏👏👏 Steady rooting for them. #HarryAndMeghan #timemagazine pic.twitter.com/m3Hck8r54g— Walter Ude 🌈 #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality (@walteruude) September 15, 2021
The trolls are really out today, hating and seething ..— Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) September 15, 2021
Anyway, I absolutely love ❤️ that the influential gorgeous lovely humanitarian couple is not only part of the @TIME 100 world’s most influential people but also one of their 7 covers!#HarryAndMeghan pic.twitter.com/jL0ItRknJP
(ohe)