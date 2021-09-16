Navigation
    «Harry sieht aus wie Meghans Frisör» – das Time-Cover gibt zu reden

    16.09.2021, 18:43
    Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle zieren das aktuelle Cover des «Time» Magazins und gehören gemäss dem amerikanischen Nachrichtenmagazin zu den 100 einflussreichsten Personen des Jahres.

    Das die beiden einiges an Einfluss haben, ist wohl kaum von der Hand zu weisen. Doch was das Cover anbelangt, da ist bei einigen Leuten in den sozialen Medien wohl noch etwas Klärungsbedarf vorhanden.

    Auf einige Royal-Fans wirkt das Titelbild viel zu gestellt und künstlich. Auch das zweite der Times veröffentliche Bild kommt bei den Fans nicht gut weg. Zu sehen sind Harry und Meghan wie sie Hand in Hand durch einen Avatar-ähnlichen Wald spazieren.

    Und wo stark bearbeitete Bilder sind, da ist Häme nicht weit. Jedenfalls gibt es einige kritische Stimmen, die sich über die Bilder auslassen. Es ist aber auch sehr viel Positives über das Shooting zu lesen. Viele Royal-Fans feiern, dass Meghan im Vordergrund steht. «Ich finde es toll, wie diese Time-Porträts unser kollektives Gefühl für den Platz einer Frau auf einem Bild in Frage stellen», schreibt ein Twitter-User.

    Es sieht aus als wäre Harry ihr Assistent, der mit ihr gemeinsam in den Spiegel schaut, um ihr zu erklären, wie er ihre Haare gemacht hat.
    Es sieht aus als wäre Harry ihr Assistent, der mit ihr gemeinsam in den Spiegel schaut, um ihr zu erklären, wie er ihre Haare gemacht hat.
    bild: instagram/classicalfuck

    (ohe)

    Meghan über Rassismus in der Royal Family

