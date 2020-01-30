Greta Thunberg will Namen und Fridays for Future patentieren lassen

Die schwedische Klimaschutzaktivistin Greta Thunberg will ihren Namen wie auch ihre Fridays-for-Future-Bewegung als Marken registrieren lassen. Die 17-Jährige teilte am Mittwoch im Internetdienst Instagram mit, sie habe entsprechende Anträge gestellt.
Das Ziel dieser Massnahme sei es, die weitere missbräuchliche Verwendung ihres Namens sowie der Bezeichnung der von ihr entfachten globalen Bewegung zu verhindern.
Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Ein Beitrag geteilt von Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg) am
Sie selbst und auch die anderen jungen Aktivisten hätten zwar keinerlei Interesse an Handelsmarken, schrieb Thunberg. Doch werde ihr Name sowie der von Fridays for Future ständig ohne Zustimmung für kommerzielle Zwecke benutzt. Deshalb sei es notwendig, die Namen zu patentieren. Thunberg beklagte auch, dass andere Menschen immer wieder versuchten, sie zu verkörpern, oder sich als ihre Repräsentanten darstellten, um Kontakte zu Politikern, Künstlern und Medien zu knüpfen.
Die Ikone der Klimaschutzbewegung kündigte ferner an, eine gemeinnützige Stiftung gründen zu wollen, die sich um die finanziellen Aspekte von Fridays for Future wie etwa Bucheinnahmen, Spenden und Preisgelder kümmern solle. Die Stiftung solle «völlig transparent» sein, etwa hinsichtlich ihrer Steuerausgaben. Als Ziele der Organisation nannte Thunberg die Beförderung der «ökologischen, klimatischen und sozialen Nachhaltigkeit» sowie auch der «mentalen Gesundheit». (sda/afp)
Australien brennt. Das ist mittlerweile bekannt. Auch dass Flora und Fauna extrem darunter leiden, ist bekannt. Bilder von verbrannten Kängurus und brennenden Koalas gehen um die Welt. Doch die Dürre in Australien fordert auch andere tierische Opfer: Kamele.
Wie The Australian berichtet, werden ab Mittwoch während fünf Tagen 10'000 Kamele geschossen. Passieren wird dies im lokalen Verwaltungsgebiet Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY), einer Aboriginal Community im Bundesstaat South …