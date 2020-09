CBS-Blitzumfrage sieht Biden als Sieger – aber auffallend ist eine andere Umfrage

.@SalvantoCBS has results from CBS News instant poll of people who watched the first Biden-Trump debate:



-83% said the tone was "negative"

-69% said debate made them feel "annoyed"

-48% said Biden won, and 41% said Trump won #debates2020 https://t.co/a7VWn5npT9 pic.twitter.com/ZYHwVFS7s6