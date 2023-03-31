Navigation
    International
    USA

    USA: Die Reaktionen nach der Anklage gegen Donald Trump

    «Beispiellos»: So reagieren Politiker in den USA auf die Trump-Anklage

    31.03.2023, 01:5931.03.2023, 02:00
    Mehr «International»

    Seit Donnerstag ist klar: Donald Trump wird im US-Bundesstaat New York angeklagt. Diese News schlagen nun in der Politik hohe Wellen – ein Überblick zu den Reaktionen im Fall Trump.

    Die Republikaner

    Kevin McCarthy (Sprecher des Repräsentantenhauses)

    «Alvin Bragg hat unserem Land mit seinem Versuch, sich in die Präsidentschaftswahlen einzumischen, irreparablen Schaden zugefügt.

    Während er regelmässig gewalttätige Kriminelle freilässt, um die Öffentlichkeit zu terrorisieren, hat er unser heiliges Rechtssystem gegen Präsident Donald Trump instrumentalisiert.

    Das amerikanische Volk wird diese Ungerechtigkeit nicht dulden und das Repräsentantenhaus wird Alvin Bragg und seinen beispiellosen Machtmissbrauch zur Rechenschaft ziehen.»

    Ron DeSantis, Senator (Florida)

    «Wenn das Rechtssystem als Waffe eingesetzt wird, um eine politische Agenda voranzutreiben, wird die Rechtsstaatlichkeit auf den Kopf gestellt.

    Das ist unamerikanisch.

    Der von Soros unterstützte Staatsanwalt von Manhattan hat das Gesetz immer wieder zurechtgebogen, um Straftaten herabzustufen und kriminelles Fehlverhalten zu entschuldigen. Doch jetzt dehnt er das Gesetz aus, um einen politischen Gegner ins Visier zu nehmen.

    Angesichts der fragwürdigen Umstände, die bei diesem von Soros unterstützten Staatsanwalt in Manhattan und seiner politischen Agenda vorliegen, wird Florida ein Auslieferungsgesuch nicht unterstützen.»

    Rudy Giuliani, Ex-Anwalt von Donald Trump

    «Der 45. Präsident der Vereinigten Staaten, Donald J. Trump, wurde von einer Grand Jury in New York angeklagt, nachdem Bezirksstaatsanwalt Alvin Bragg in unverantwortlicher und politisch motivierter Weise versucht hatte, ihn zu Fall zu bringen.

    Ein trauriger Tag für Amerika.»

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, Abgeordnete (Georgia)

    «Ich stehe hinter Donald Trump!»

    Ted Cruz, Mitglied des Senats (Texas)

    «Der Hass der Demokratischen Partei gegen Donald Trump kennt keine Grenzen. Der ‹Inhalt› dieser politischen Verfolgung ist völliger Quatsch.

    Das alles ist völlig beispiellos und kommt einer katastrophale Eskalation des Missbrauchs des Justizsystems gleich.»

    Jim Jordan, Kongressabgeordneter (Ohio)

    «Empörend»

    Adam Kizinger, Ex-Kongressabgeordneter (Illinois)

    «Heute ist ein düsterer Tag für unser Land. Donald Trump hat viele Verbrechen begangen, aber diese Anklage sollte eine Erinnerung daran sein, dass in Amerika NIEMAND über dem Gesetz steht.

    Wir müssen vorwärts gehen und der Gerechtigkeit zum Durchbruch verhelfen. Die antidemokratische Bedrohung hat jedoch nicht abgenommen.»

    Steve Scalise, Fraktionsvorsitzender der Republikaner im Repräsentantenhaus (Louisiana)

    «Die Schein-Anklage in New York gegen Präsident Donald Trump ist eines der deutlichsten Beispiele dafür, wie extremistische Demokraten die Regierung als Waffe einsetzen, um ihre politischen Gegner anzugreifen.

    Ungeheuerlich.»

    Elise Stefanik, Abgeordnete im Repräsentantenhauses (New York)

    «Die beispiellose Wahl-Einmischung des korrupten Sozialisten Alvin Bragg ist eine politische Hexenjagd und ein dunkler Tag für Amerika. Die radikale Linke wird vor nichts Halt machen, um Joe Bidens grösster Gegner vor den Wahlen 2024 zu verfolgen und den Willen und die Stimme der Amerikaner zu unterdrücken.

    Millionen von patriotischen Amerikanern waren noch nie so sehr voller Kraft, um ihr verfassungsgegebenes Recht auszuüben, friedlich zusammenzukommen und bei den Wahlen 2024 für Präsident Donald J. Trump zu stimmen.»

    Josh Hawley, Senator (Missouri)

    «Bei der heutigen Anklageerhebung gegen Donald Trump geht es nicht um das Gesetz. Es geht um Macht. Rohe Macht. Es ist die Demokratische Partei, die der Nation zeigt, dass sie vor nichts zurückschrecken wird, um das Ergebnis der nächsten Präsidentschaftswahlen zu kontrollieren. Es ist ein Angriff auf unsere Demokratie, schlicht und einfach.»

    Die Demokraten

    Adam Schiff, Ex-Kongressabgeordneter (Kalifornien)

    «Die Anklageerhebung gegen einen ehemaligen Präsidenten ist beispiellos.

    Aber das gilt auch für das rechtswidrige Verhalten, das Trump an den Tag gelegt hat.

    Eine Nation mit Gesetzen muss die Reichen und Mächtigen zur Rechenschaft ziehen, auch wenn sie ein hohes Amt bekleiden.

    Vor allem, wenn sie es tun.

    Alles andere ist keine Demokratie.»
    Themen

