«Beispiellos»: So reagieren Politiker in den USA auf die Trump-Anklage

Seit Donnerstag ist klar: Donald Trump wird im US-Bundesstaat New York angeklagt. Diese News schlagen nun in der Politik hohe Wellen – ein Überblick zu den Reaktionen im Fall Trump.
Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) March 30, 2023
As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.
The American people will not…
The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head.— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 30, 2023
It is un-American.
The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct. Yet, now he is…
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has been indicted by a Grand Jury in New York following District Attorney Alvin Bragg's irresponsible and politically-motivated efforts to take him down.— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) March 30, 2023
A sad day for America. pic.twitter.com/pPjA9ZLUac
I stand with Trump!!! pic.twitter.com/EjbrHSFzzn— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2023
The Democrat Party’s hatred for Donald Trump knows no bounds. The “substance” of this political persecution is utter garbage.— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 30, 2023
This is completely unprecedented and is a catastrophic escalation in the weaponization of the justice system.
Today is a somber day for our nation. Donald Trump committed many crimes, but this indictment should be a reminder that in America, NO ONE is above the law.— Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) March 30, 2023
We must move forward and let justice prevail. The anti-democratic threat, however, hasn’t diminished.
The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents.— Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 30, 2023
Outrageous.
My full statement on the unprecedented and scam indictment of President Trump: pic.twitter.com/UgD5FQgNeD— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 30, 2023
Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power. Raw power. It’s the Democrat Party telling the nation they will stop at nothing to control the outcome of the next presidential election. It is an assault on our democracy, pure and simple— Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 30, 2023
The indictment of a former president is unprecedented.— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 30, 2023
But so too is the unlawful conduct in which Trump has been engaged.
A nation of laws must hold the rich and powerful accountable, even when they hold high office.
Especially when they do.
To do otherwise is not democracy.