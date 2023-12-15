«Das neue ‹Bird Box›» – die besten Reaktionen und Memes zu «Leave the World Behind»

Der von den Obamas mitproduzierte Netflix-Film «Leave the World Behind» handelt von zwei Familien, die versuchen, einen Cyberangriff auf Amerika zu überleben. Einfacher gesagt als getan, wenn du keinen Zugriff auf Informationen hast und nicht weisst, was vor sich geht.
In den Hauptrollen spielen Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke und Mahershala Ali. Auch Kevin Bacon hat einen kurzen Auftritt.
Der Film ist zurzeit auf über 90 Länder auf dem ersten Platz der Netflix-Charts, so auch in der Schweiz. Doch der Film spaltet die Gemüter. Während einige finden, es sei der langweiligste Film, den sie kennen, analysieren andere in jeder Szene Detail, das andere übersehen haben.
Hier kommen die unterschiedlichen Reaktionen der Zuschauer zum Apokalypsen-Film:
Auf der Bewertungsplattform Rotten Tomatoes kommt der Film beim Publikum nicht sonderlich gut an. Momentan hat er eine Zuschauer-Bewertung von 35 Prozent. Auch auf X (Twitter) lassen die Leute ihren Frust aus.
Wie kann man so eine gute Idee, so ein großartiges Setup, so herausragende Schauspieler und so einen wahnsinnigen Spannungsaufbau nur so verkacken?— Falunrot (@falunrot) December 11, 2023
'Leave the World behind': Ja!
Now why would “Leave the World Behind” end like that?!! pic.twitter.com/nluur5O2hP— ARjay/Ar·jāe/RJ ✨ (@arjaythefifth) December 11, 2023
Nicht alle Reaktionen sind negativ. Einige finden den Film absolut gelungen. So zum Beispiel auch Film-Kritiker. Auf Rotten Tomatoes bewerten sie den Film mit 75 Prozent.
Leave The World Behind is this years BirdBox and i’m absolutely here for it pic.twitter.com/s2dzkYAfca— a (@heartofscandal) December 9, 2023
I very much enjoyed LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND. I love how it wisely stays away from what's going on out there to focus on the confusion, fear, and paranoia of isolated characters. Also, it doesn't waste the opportunity to make a point on how physical media is important. pic.twitter.com/Y8DG5SVPH6— Lady Dalia ☪️ (@etkralicesi) December 10, 2023
absolutely loved the adaptation of LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND. fun, funny, and scary as heck. the noise! the teeth! oh, i love it.— 🕯candlelight witch🕯 (@sassesnark) December 8, 2023
Dann gibt es auch noch diese Leute, die den Film ganz genau unter die Lupe nehmen und jede Szene genau analysieren, um versteckte Botschaften zu finden.
Who else caught the 1619 reference in ‘Leave the World Behind’? pic.twitter.com/XjLka2krRl— 🥀𝓣𝓲𝓪🥀 (@NoAverageJoint) December 14, 2023
So yall say “leave the world behind” movie was boring but did yall not see the QR CODE hidden on the map in the movie. The link takes you to the lake called lake shawnee amusement park but it’s also a series on Netflix. This movie is deep!— Nurse Bae 💗 (@melaninsoull_) December 12, 2023
I watched the film “Leave the World Behind” and here are my thoughts…— UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 11, 2023
This film was Executive Produced by Barrack Obama and Michelle Obama…
This film in a nutshell was about a cyber attack “by hackers” on America.
FULL STOP— Why would a former president and his husband… pic.twitter.com/TEKX7rkdwF
«Leave the World Behind» ist immer noch ein Film über eine mögliche Apokalypse und die Idee von Cyberangriffen ist nicht sehr weit hergeholt. Einige Zuschauer sind deshalb besorgt.
When I see a White Tesla after watching Leave The World Behind. pic.twitter.com/mcpxq8XNrU— BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) December 10, 2023
The movie ‘Leave the World Behind’ is definitely a message to what’s happening and what’s to come. It’s very much in line with what we’ve been saying for years: Stock up on none perishables and water. Also, the fact that the Obamas are exec prod’ers is making my dog ears go up 👀— I KEEP MY PLANTS WATERED (@KeSpeaksLife) December 9, 2023
Whatever your thoughts on the Obamas making a movie.. ‘Leave The World Behind’ is dark, disturbing and plausible..— FUBAR nz (@NzFubar) December 13, 2023
Gerade das Ende (keine Spoiler) hat – wie auch «Bird Box» – grosses Potenzial für Memes.
conspiracy theorists after watching leave the world behind pic.twitter.com/3qsOJDEwTr— O.G dub O.G (@colddog89) December 10, 2023
Rosie in Leave the World Behind pic.twitter.com/onAD5lF88b— mya ✨🧘🏾♀️ (@xxmyaxx_) December 10, 2023
The kid watching Friends on her tablet in Leave the World Behind is going to have her mind blown when Julia Roberts shows up. pic.twitter.com/G5CbnDc5Qk— Matt Rodgers 🕯 (@MainstreamMatt) December 8, 2023
(cmu)
Da ist das Glück. Kurz währt es. Dann kommt das Chaos, das wirbelt, wild und alles durcheinander. Bis es nicht mehr geht, finanziell nicht, körperlich nicht, auf allen Ebenen wird es existenziell.