    Obama-Netflix-Film «Leave the World Behind» spaltet Gemüter

    LEAVE THE WORLD BEHIND (2023) Mahershela Ali as G.H., Myha’la Herrold as Ruth, Julia Roberts as Amanda and Ethan Hawke as Clay CR: JoJo Whilden
    In «Leave the World Behind» sind die Hauptrollen mit Stars wie Julia Roberts und Mahershela Ali besetzt.Bild: jojo whilden/ netflix
    «Das neue ‹Bird Box›» – die besten Reaktionen und Memes zu «Leave the World Behind»

    15.12.2023, 20:01
    Mehr «Leben»

    Der von den Obamas mitproduzierte Netflix-Film «Leave the World Behind» handelt von zwei Familien, die versuchen, einen Cyberangriff auf Amerika zu überleben. Einfacher gesagt als getan, wenn du keinen Zugriff auf Informationen hast und nicht weisst, was vor sich geht.

    In den Hauptrollen spielen Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke und Mahershala Ali. Auch Kevin Bacon hat einen kurzen Auftritt.

    Der Film ist zurzeit auf über 90 Länder auf dem ersten Platz der Netflix-Charts, so auch in der Schweiz. Doch der Film spaltet die Gemüter. Während einige finden, es sei der langweiligste Film, den sie kennen, analysieren andere in jeder Szene Detail, das andere übersehen haben.

    Hier kommen die unterschiedlichen Reaktionen der Zuschauer zum Apokalypsen-Film:

    Die Enttäuschten

    Auf der Bewertungsplattform Rotten Tomatoes kommt der Film beim Publikum nicht sonderlich gut an. Momentan hat er eine Zuschauer-Bewertung von 35 Prozent. Auch auf X (Twitter) lassen die Leute ihren Frust aus.

    Ich bin so enttäuscht in «Leave the World Behind». Was zur Hölle!
    Wieso würde «Leave the World Behind» so enden?!!

    Die Begeisterten

    Nicht alle Reaktionen sind negativ. Einige finden den Film absolut gelungen. So zum Beispiel auch Film-Kritiker. Auf Rotten Tomatoes bewerten sie den Film mit 75 Prozent.

    «Leave the World Behind» ist «Bird Box» von diesem Jahr und ich bin absolut dafür.
    Ich habe «Leave the World Behind» sehr genossen. Ich liebe es, wie es sich klugerweise vom Geschehen da draussen fernhält und sich auf die Verwirrung, Angst und Paranoia der isolierten Charaktere fokussiert. Ausserdem wird die Gelegenheit nicht verpasst, darauf hinzuweisen, wie wichtig physische Medien sind.
    Ich habe die Verfilmung von «Leave the World Behind» geliebt. Lustig, witzig und verdammt gruselig. Der Lärm! Die Zähne! Oh, ich liebe es.

    Die Aufmerksamen

    Dann gibt es auch noch diese Leute, die den Film ganz genau unter die Lupe nehmen und jede Szene genau analysieren, um versteckte Botschaften zu finden.

    Wer hat noch den Hinweis auf 1619 in «Leave the World Behind» gesehen?
    Ihr sagt alle «Leave the World Behind» war langweilig, aber ihr habt den QR-Code nicht gesehen, der auf der Karte im Film versteckt war. Der Link führt dich zu dem See, der Lake Shawnee Amusement Park heisst, aber es ist auch eine Serie auf Netflix. Dieser Film hat Tiefgang.

    Die Besorgten

    «Leave the World Behind» ist immer noch ein Film über eine mögliche Apokalypse und die Idee von Cyberangriffen ist nicht sehr weit hergeholt. Einige Zuschauer sind deshalb besorgt.

    Wenn ich einen weissen Tesla sehe, nachdem ich «Leave the World Behind» geschaut habe.
    Der Film «Leave the World Behind» ist definitiv eine Botschaft über das, was geschieht und was kommen wird. Er stimmt mit dem überein, was wir schon seit Jahren sagen: Legt euch Vorräte an nicht verderblichen Lebensmitteln und Wasser an. Ausserdem, lässt mich den Fakt, dass die Obamas leitende Produzenten sind meine
    Was du auch immer darüber denkst, dass die Obamas einen Film machen... «Leave the World Behind» ist düster, verstörend und plausibel.

    Das Meme-Potenzial

    Gerade das Ende (keine Spoiler) hat – wie auch «Bird Box» – grosses Potenzial für Memes.

    Was denkst du über «Leave the World Behind»?

