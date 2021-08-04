Navigation
    WHO: Stopp bei Auffrisch-Impfungen gefordert – Lambda-Variante noch keine Gefahr

    Die neuesten Meldungen zum Coronavirus – lokal und global.
    04.08.2021, 16:5604.08.2021, 16:58
    • Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Dienstag 1033 neue Corona-Fälle für die letzten 24 Stunden, die Positivitätsrate der gemeldeten Tests beträgt 4,8 Prozent. Zwei Personen sind verstorben, 35 mussten ins Spital.
    • 48,6 Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung sind vollständig geimpft.
    • Der geschätzte Anteil der Delta-Mutation (B.1.617.2) liegt im 7-Tage-Schnitt bei 99,4 Prozent.
    • Die SwissCovid-App hilft, Infektionsketten schnell zu unterbrechen. Sie hat 1,67 Millionen aktive Userinnen und User.
    • Bislang wurden über 6,1 Millionen Covid-Zertifikate ausgestellt. Die Details findest du hier, die Android-App hier und die iOS-App hier. Auch in EU-Ländern wird das Zertifikat offiziell anerkannt.
    Coronavirus-Zahlen Zum Daten-Dashboard
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle 0–29 30–59 60–99
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 04.08.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    16:55
    Deutlich mehr Covid-Patienten in Berner Spitälern
    Im Kanton Bern ist die Zahl der Covid-Spitalpatienten innert einer Woche von 13 auf 21 Personen gestiegen. Fünf Patienten liegen zurzeit auf der Intensivstation, vier von ihnen sind auf künstliche Beatmung angewiesen.

    Die übrigen 16 Erkrankten werden auf der normalen Bettenstation behandelt. Das geht aus den Zahlen auf der Corona-Website des Kantons Bern hervor, die jeweils am Mittwoch aktualisiert werden.
    epa04459144 Doctors and nurses take part in training in treating infectious deseases in an isolation room during a presentation on diagnosing and treating patients with Ebola virus symptoms, in the Insel Spital hospital in Bern, Switzerland, 23 October 2014. EPA/ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE
    Bei den Infektionen vermeldete der Kanton innert eines Tages 112 neue laborbestätigte Fälle, doppelt so viel wie am Mittwoch vergangener Woche. Die Positivitätsrate lag bei 10,01 Prozent.

    In Isolation befanden sich am Mittwoch 504 Infizierte, 839 weitere Personen waren in Quarantäne.

    Inzwischen sind rund 534'000 Bernerinnen und Berner vollständig geimpft. Eine erste Dosis erhielten bislang gut 58'000 Personen. Für weitere Impfwillige waren am Mittwoch rund 17'000 Termine frei. (sda)
    16:45
    Lambda-Variante bereitet sich laut WHO nicht stark aus
    Die Lambda-Variante des Coronavirus bereitet sich nach Angaben Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) nicht besonders stark aus. Die WHO betrachte unter anderem immer, wie stark sich eine Variante nach der Entdeckung verbreite, sagte Covid-Expertin Maria van Kerkhove am Mittwoch auf eine Frage der Nachrichtenagentur DPA.

    «Es geht nicht wirklich hoch, selbst in Peru nicht, wo die Variante zuerst entdeckt wurde», sagte van Kerkhove. Nach Angaben aus Peru werde die Lambda-Variante derzeit dort von der Gamma-Variante verdrängt.

    Van Kerkhove räumte ein, dass Mutationen in einem Spike-Protein der Lambda-Variante besorgniserregend seien. Alle Virusveränderungen könnten die Effektivität von Impfstoffen beeinträchtigen.

    Lambda wurde nach Angaben der WHO in 40 Ländern nachgewiesen. Die WHO listet sie zur Zeit als eine von vier «Varianten von Interesse», nicht, wie Delta, als «besorgniserregende Variante». Davon gibt es ebenfalls vier. «Das heisst absolut nicht, dass sie weniger wichtig ist», so van Kerkhove.
    In der Schweiz wird die Lambda-Variante noch nicht vom Bundesamt für Gesundheit in den Sequenzierungsdaten ausgewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    16:12
    Über 12'000 Menschen in Florida mit Covid-19 im Spital
    15:59
    WHO verlangt Moratorium auf Auffrischimpfungen
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) fordert einen vorübergehenden Stopp von Auffrischimpfungen gegen das Coronavirus, so lange noch viele ärmere Länder auf Impfdosen warten. WHO-Chef Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus kritisierte die in mehreren Ländern erörterten Pläne für solche Impfungen am Mittwoch in Genf.

    Bereits begonnene Auffrischimpfungen sollten ausgesetzt und Pläne dafür bis mindestens Ende September auf Eis gelegt werden, bis mindestens zehn Prozent der Menschen in allen Ländern der Welt geimpft seien.

    «Länder mit hohen Einkommen haben 100 Impfdosen pro 100 Einwohner verabreicht», sagte Tedros. «Gleichzeitig konnten Länder mit niedrigen Einkommen nur 1,5 Dosen pro 100 Menschen verabreichen, weil ihnen Impfstoff fehlt. Wir brauchen dringend eine Kehrtwende, so dass die Mehrheit der Impfstoffe in Länder mit niedrigen statt hohen Einkommen geht.» (sda/dpa)

    14:27
    Für viele Touristen ist die Reise bereits am Flughafen zu Ende
    Die Corona-Einreisebestimmungen in den Ferienländern führen derzeit dazu, dass viele Passagiere schon am Flughafen Zürich stranden. Das häufigste Problem ist das Covid-Zertifikat, das entweder nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch verfasst ist.

    Im Juni waren es 700 Passagiere, deren Reise am Flughafen Zürich ein vorzeitiges Ende nahm. Im Juli konnten 5 bis 10 Prozent der Langstrecken-Reisenden ihren Flug nicht antreten. Bei den Kurzstreckenflügen waren es 1 bis 2 Prozent. Das Bodenabfertigungs-Unternehmen Swissport bestätigte eine entsprechende Meldung im «Blick» vom Mittwoch.

    Meist seien die Covid-Zertifikate gar nicht vorhanden, abgelaufen oder nicht in Englisch. Probleme gibt es jedoch auch, wenn die Zertifikate nicht alle geforderten Angaben wie etwa die Passnummer oder den vollständigen Namen enthalten, wobei dieser gleich geschrieben sein muss wie im Pass oder auf der ID. (sda)
    Reisende auf dem Flughafen Zuerich in Kloten am Samstag, 10. Juli 2021. Am Wochenende beginnen in weiten Teilen der Schweiz die Sommerferien. (KEYSTONE/Walter Bi
    13:40
    Zahl der Corona-Toten in Indonesien übersteigt 100'000
    Die Zahl der Todesopfer in Verbindung mit Covid-19 hat in Indonesien die Marke von 100 000 überschritten.

    Etwa 40 Prozent aller Todesfälle seien allein seit Juli durch die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante im viertbevölkerungsreichsten Land der Erde verzeichnet worden, ergaben Zahlen des Gesundheitsministeriums in der Hauptstadt Jakarta. Allein in den vergangenen 24 Stunden seien weitere 1750 Tote im Zusammenhang mit dem Virus hinzugekommen, so die Behörden am Mittwoch.

    Der südostasiatische Inselstaat mit 270 Millionen Einwohnern ist das am schwersten von der Pandemie betroffene Land in der Region. Teilweise war Indonesien der globale Hotspot: Mitte Juli wurden mehrmals über 50 000 Neuinfektionen am Tag gemeldet. Mittlerweile sind die Zahlen rückläufig und lagen am Mittwoch bei etwa 35 000 - auch dank eines Anfang Juli verhängten Lockdowns auf der schwer betroffenen Hauptinsel Java und der beliebten Urlaubsinsel Bali. (sda/dpa)
    13:30
    1033 neue Fälle
    BAG meldet: 1033 neue Corona-Fälle ++ 35 Hospitalisationen ++ 2 Todesfälle ++ 48,6 % vollständig geimpft.

    13:04
    WHO empfiehlt Stillen trotz Corona-Infektion oder -Impfung
    Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation WHO empfiehlt Müttern, ihre Neugeborenen im Falle einer Infektion mit dem Coronavirus und nach einer Corona-Impfung weiter zu stillen.

    Das Stillen habe viele Vorteile für Mutter und Kind und müsse während einer Ansteckung oder im Anschluss an eine Impfung der Mutter nicht unterbrochen werden, teilte das WHO-Regionalbüro Europa am Mittwoch in Kopenhagen mit.

    Die Impfung einer stillenden Mutter stelle nach bisherigem Wissensstand keine Gefahr für den Säugling dar. Im Gegenteil: Sie habe nach der Verabreichung eines Corona-Impfstoffes Antikörper in ihrer Milch, was sogar dabei helfen könnte, das Baby vor einer Infektion zu schützen.

    Das Virus Sars-CoV-2 selbst sei Studien zufolge bisher nicht in der Muttermilch festgestellt worden, was darauf hindeute, dass das fortgesetzte Stillen unter Einhaltung der empfohlenen Vorsichtsmassnahmen selbst im Falle einer Covid-19-Erkrankung sicher sei, schreibt die WHO. Zu diesen Massnahmen zählen etwa das Tragen eines Mund-Nasen-Schutzes während des Stillens und gründliches Händewaschen. (sda/dpa)
    12:34
    Von der Leyen: Für Zulassung von Sputnik V fehlen valide Daten
    European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen takes off her protective face mask as she prepares to deliver a statement at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The European Union has achieved a major goal of providing at least one coronavirus shot to 70 percent of adults across the 27-nation bloc but member countries must step up their vaccination rates to combat fast-spreading variants of the disease, the EU's chief executive warned Tuesday. (Stephanie Lecocq, Pool Photo via AP)
    Eine Zulassung des russischen Corona-Impfstoffs Sputnik V durch die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) ist nach Angaben von EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen weiter ungewiss. «Bislang ist es dem Hersteller nicht gelungen, genügend valide Daten zu liefern, um die Sicherheit nachzuweisen», sagte von der Leyen dem Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND/Mittwoch). Das werfe Fragen auf.

    Nach Angaben des Herstellers ist der Impfstoff Sputnik V mittlerweile bereits weltweit in 69 Staaten zugelassen. In der EU verwenden ihn die Länder Ungarn und die Slowakei auch ohne Zulassung der EMA. Russland hoffte zuletzt auf eine Zulassung der EMA bis zum Herbst. Sie prüft den Impfstoff nun bereits seit Anfang März. Russland selbst hat keine ausländischen Vakzine im eigenen Land zugelassen.

    Der russische Aussenminister Sergej Lawrow sagte, Mitarbeiter der EMA stünden in «direktem Arbeitskontakt» mit den russischen Ministerien für Gesundheit und Handel. «Nach unseren Informationen gibt es keine Einwände gegen den Impfstoff und seine Wirksamkeit», sagte Lawrow der Zeitung «Komsomolskaja Prawda». Russland hatte immer wieder davor gewarnt, die Prüfung des Antrags zu politisieren. (sda/dpa)
    12:04
    Graubünden bietet erneut Walk-In-Impfungen an
    Sogenannte Walk-In Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus sind vergangene Woche in Graubünden auf reges Interesse gestossen. Das Gesundheitsamt bietet deshalb in Chur eine weitere Möglichkeit an, sich ohne Voranmeldung impfen zu lassen.

    Personen ab 18 Jahren können sich am Freitag zwischen 16 und 20 Uhr auf der Bahnhofstrasse beim Manor gegen das Virus impfen lassen, wie die kantonale Kommunikationsstelle Coronavirus am Mittwoch mitteilte. Sie müssen dazu ihre Krankenkassenkarte und die ID oder den Reisepass mitbringen.

    Das Walk-in-Angebot umfasst die Registrierung sowie die Impfung vor Ort. Die Zweitimpfung erfolgt dann am 6. oder 7. September im Impfzentrum im Kreuzspital. Das Walk-in-Angebot kann ebenfalls für die Zweitimpfung genutzt werden, falls mindestens 28 Tage seit der ersten Impfung vergangen sind.

    Am vergangenen Freitag und Samstag wurden die spontanen Impftermine erstmals als Pilotversuch über Mittag angeboten. In Chur nutzten 430 Personen die Möglichkeit, in Davos 70. (sda)
    Ein Mann schreitet zur Impfung, im Impfzentrum gegen das Coronavirus, am Montag, 25. Januar 2021, im Kongresszentrum in Davos. Heute nehmen im Kanton Graubuenden neun regionale Impf- und Testzentren den Betrieb auf. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    11:59
    Mehr Fluggäste bei Ryanair - aber deutlich weniger als vor Corona
    Im Juli sind wieder deutlich mehr Menschen in die Maschinen des Billigfliegers Ryanair gestiegen - aber noch immer deutlich weniger als vor der Pandemie. Im vergangenen Monat flogen 9,3 Millionen Menschen mit der Airline, wie das Unternehmen am Mittwoch mitteilte.

    Das sind zwar mehr als doppelt so viele wie im Vorjahresmonat (4,4 Millionen), aber deutlich weniger als noch im Juli 2019. Damals flogen in dem Sommermonat 14,8 Millionen Menschen mit Ryanair.

    Aktuell sind die Infektionszahlen in vielen Ferienländern durch die Ausbreitung der Delta-Variante zwar wieder hoch oder steigen an. Allerdings gibt es vielerorts mittlerweile Reiseerleichterungen für Geimpfte oder Genesene. (awp/sda/dpa)
    The Ryanair plane with registration number SP-RSM, carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich which was traveling from Athens to Vilnius and was diverted to Minsk after a bomb threat, lands at the International Airport outside Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday, May 23, 2021. The presidential press service said President Alexander Lukashenko personally ordered that a MiG-29 fighter jet accompany the Ryanair plane carrying opposition figure Raman Pratasevich and traveling from Athens, Greece, to Vilnius, Lithuania to the airport in the capital Minsk. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
    8:46
    Luzerner Modehaus Kofler schliesst
    Das Luzerner Modehaus Kofler, das auch Filialen in Emmen LU, Stans NW und Schwyz führt, gibt Ende Januar 2022 auf. Es begründet dies insbesondere mit den Folgen der Coronakrise.

    Die Kofler AG bestätigte am Mittwoch auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA eine Meldung von CH Media. Die Herbst- Wintersaison 2021/2022 werde noch wie gewohnt stattfinden, hiess es.

    Gemäss dem Medienbericht sind 105 Angestellte von der Schliessung des Modehauses betroffen. Kofler erklärte dazu, dass derzeit für die einzelnen Standorte Nachfolgelösungen gesucht würden. Ziel sei es, möglichst viele Arbeitsplätze zu erhalten. (sda)
    8:36
    Im Kanton Zürich tourt bald ein Impfbus durch die Gemeinden
    Eine junge Frau erhaelt im Kinder Impfzentrum des Kinderspitals Zuerich ihre Corona-Impfung, fotografiert am 1. Juli 2021 in Zuerich. Seit dem 28. Juli werden in Zuerich auch 12- bis 15-jaehrige geimpft. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
    Nach anderen Kantonen wie etwa Schaffhausen oder Schwyz erhält auch der Kanton Zürich einen Impfbus. Die Gesundheitsdirektion organisiert aktuell zusammen mit den Gemeinden ein solch niederschwelliges Impf-Angebot.

    Wie Jörg Kündig (FDP), der Präsident des Gemeindepräsidentenverbandes, am Mittwoch gegenüber dem «Regionaljournal Zürich-Schaffhausen» von SRF1 sagte, ist die Organisation so weit fortgeschritten, dass nach den Sommerferien die ersten Stationen in den Gemeinden bekannt gegeben werden können.

    Der Bus wird dann von Gemeinde zu Gemeinde ziehen, damit sich Impfwillige ohne Voranmeldung gegen Covid-19 impfen lassen können. Das Angebot richtet sich vor allem an jene, denen das Anmeldeprozedere zu kompliziert oder zu mühsam war. (sda)
    3:21
    17:31
    In Holland sinken Corona-Zahlen rapide
    In den Niederlanden ist die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in der zweiten Woche in Folge drastisch gesunken. In den vergangenen sieben Tagen wurden rund 21 000 Fälle gemeldet, etwa 44 Prozent weniger als in der Vorwoche. Die Zahl der Patienten in den Krankenhäusern nimmt den Angaben zufolge nur noch leicht zu.

    Am Dienstag waren 2263 Fälle registriert worden. Eine Woche zuvor waren es noch fast 4000. 11,5 Prozent der neu infizierten Menschen war nach der Analyse des Instituts völlig geimpft.

    Inzwischen sind zwei Drittel aller erwachsenen Niederländer vollständig geimpft, 85 Prozent der Erwachsenen haben zumindest eine Dosis erhalten.
    17:01
    Keine Länder auf BAG-Risikoliste
    Zurzeit stehen keine Länder auf der Liste des Bundes der Staaten mit besorgniserregender Virusvarianten. Indien, Nepal und Grossbritannien werden ab Mittwoch von der Liste entfernt. Das teilte das Bundesamt für Gesundheit am Dienstag auf seiner Webseite mit. (sda)
    16:43
    New York City verhängt Impfpflicht bei Restaurant-Besuchen
    New York's Bürgermeister Bill de Blasio zieht die Corona-Schrauben wieder an: Bald dürfen nur noch Geimpfte ins Restaurant oder ins Fitness-Center: «Wenn man nicht geimpft ist, kann man leider an vielen Dingen nicht teilnehmen», sagte de Blasio laut CNN. Bereits früher wurde bekannt, dass ab Oktober nur noch geimpfte Personen in New York Theater besuchen dürfen.
    epa09214141 People sit at tables in a nearly full restaurant in the Brooklyn borough of New York, New York, USA, 19 May 2021. Today was the first day that many businesses in the city were allowed to open at nearly full capacity and restrictions on mask wearing was lifted in many situations. The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently announced new guidelines for wearing masks, declaring that fully vaccinated people can to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds as well as in most indoor settings, but many people around the city continue to wear them. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
    16:17
    Schottland hebt fast alle Corona-Beschränkungen auf
    Nach England will auch Schottland den Grossteil seiner verbleibenden Corona-Beschränkungen am kommenden Montag aufheben. Das gab Regierungschefin Nicola Sturgeon am Dienstag bekannt.

    So muss etwa in Pubs, Restaurants oder bei Konzerten ab dem 9. August kein verpflichtender Abstand mehr gehalten werden.Vollständig Geimpfte müssen nicht mehr in Quarantäne, wenn sie mit einem Infizierten in Kontakt gekommen sind.

    Allerdings geht man in Schottland trotzdem nicht ganz so viel Risiko ein wie in England: So bleiben Schutzmasken in vielen öffentlichen Räumen weiterhin Pflicht. Sturgeon warnte, Corona stelle das Land noch immer vor Herausforderungen. «Freiheit oder Sieg über das Virus auszurufen ist aus meiner Sicht verfrüht», erklärte die Chefin der Schottischen Nationalpartei (SNP) - ein Seitenhieb auf den «Freedom Day», den der britische Premierminister Boris Johnson im Juli für England ausgerufen hatte.
    14:57
    Wie ansteckend sind geimpfte Personen?
    Es sei zwar möglich, dass ein Geimpfter die Krankheit übertrage. Die Wahrscheinlichkeit sei aber wesentlich geringer als bei nicht Geimpften.

    Damit ist die Pressekonferenz beendet
    14:53
    Müsste man nicht eine Testpflicht am Flughafen einführen?
    Die Zielsetzung sei tatsächlich, dass man die positiven Fälle aufdecken könne. Man könne sich obligatorische Tests überlegen, dies sei aber schwierig durchzuführen, sagt Masserey.
    14:50
    Waren die Selbsttests ein Flop?
    Das sei sehr sinnvoll gewesen, sagt Masserey. Das sei eine sehr gute Sache gewesen.
    14:45
    Planen die Kantone Personen direkt anzusprechen?
    Nartey sagt, dass es bereits sehr niederschwellige Angebote für die Impfung gegeben habe in der Schweiz. Telefonkampagnen seien derzeit nicht geplant. Man werde eine Telefonkampagne zu gegebenem Zeitpunkt aber allenfalls prüfen müssen.
    14:42
    Wie würde die Situation mit einer 70-prozentigen Impfquote aus?
    Die Situation im Gesundheitssystem hänge deutlich damit zusammen, wie gross der Teil der über 50-Jährigen immun sei. Dort müsse weiter geimpft werden, sagt Ackermann.
    14:38
    Wann startet die Normalisierungsphase?
    Haben schon alle eine Impfung erhalten, die eine Impfung wollten? Nach Rücksprache mit den Kantonen habe man diesen Punkt vielleicht schon erreicht, sagt Masserey. Allerdings bestehe immer noch eine Nachfrage nach Impfungen. Das Potenzial sei noch nicht ganz ausgeschöpft. Wann man in die Normalisierungsphase übergehe, entscheide aber der Bundesrat.
    Mehr zum Coronavirus:
    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie

    1 / 59
    Das Coronavirus in der Schweiz – eine Chronologie
    quelle: keystone
    Was junge TikTok-Stars zur Pandemie zu sagen haben

