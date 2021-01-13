Navigation
freundlich
Abschicken
    Schweiz
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.

    Liveticker

    3001 neue Corona-Fälle, 147 hospitalisiert, 58 gestorben + Pressekonferenz um 15:00 Uhr

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    13.01.21, 02:38 13.01.21, 13:38

    Mehr «Schweiz»

    Mann in Cheyres FR des Mordes an einer Freundin angeklagt

    Link zum Artikel

    Schweiz ist laut Bericht gut für mögliche Terroranschläge gewappnet

    Link zum Artikel

    Porsche verkauft weniger Autos in der Schweiz

    Link zum Artikel

    Epidemiologin Low: «Wenn das in der Schweiz passiert, ist das katastrophal»

    Link zum Artikel

    «Ohne Anerkennung kann ich leben, ohne sinnvolle Arbeit jedoch nicht»

    Link zum Artikel

    4 Coronafälle beim FC Luzern +++ Laaksonen schafft Australian-Open-Qualifikation

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    So ergeht es unseren Nachbarländern im Lockdown – und warum die Zahlen wohl …

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Läden zu und Homeoffice – diese Verschärfungen plant Berset heute

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Zeit für Spassigkeiten: PICDUMP!



    Coronavirus in der Schweiz
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle: 0–29 30–59 60–99 Jahre
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Team watson
    13:55
    Rennen in Kitzbühel abgesagt
    Die am Wochenende im Programm stehenden Weltcup-Rennen in Kitzbühel sind aufgrund der möglichen 17 Fälle der britischen Coronavirus-Mutation im nahen Jochberg abgesagt worden.

    Mehr dazu hier.
    13:29
    3001 neue Corona-Fälle
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) innerhalb von 24 Stunden 3001 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das BAG 58 neue Todesfälle und 147 Spitaleinweisungen. Die Positivitätsrate für die vergangenen zwei Wochen lag bei den PCR-Tests bei 15,5 Prozent und bei den Antigen-Schnelltests bei 13,4 Prozent. » Hier geht's zu aktuellen Schweizer Corona-Zahlen mit allen Details.

    13:13
    Medienkonferenz des Bundesrates um 15:00 Uhr
    Der Bundesrat wird seine Entscheide bezüglich der Corona-Massnahmen bekannt geben.
    Es nehmen teil:
    - Bundespräsident Guy Parmelin, Vorsteher des Eidgenössischen Departements für
    Wirtschaft, Bildung und Forschung (WBF)
    - Bundesrat Alain Berset, Vorsteher Eidgenössisches Departement des Innern (EDI)
    - Bundesrat Ueli Maurer, Vorsteher des Eidgenössischen Finanzdepartements (EFD)
    - Regierungsrat Christoph Brutschin, Vorsteher des Departements für Wirtschaft,
    Soziales und Umwelt des Kantons Basel-Stadt und Präsident der Konferenz der
    Kantonalen Volkswirtschaftsdirektoren (VDK)
    - Regierungsrat Ernst Stocker, Vorsteher der Finanzdirektion des Kantons Zürich
    Präsident der Konferenz der kantonalen Finanzdirektorinnen und Finanzdirektoren
    (FDK)

    Watson wird live berichten.
    12:36
    Jungfreisinnige fordern von Bundesrat und Parlament Lohnverzicht
    Die Bundesratsmitglieder und die Mitglieder von National- und Ständerat sollen in der Corona-Krise auf 20 Prozent ihres Einkommens aus der Politik verzichten. Die frei werdenden Mittel sollen in die Arbeitslosenversicherung fliessen. Das fordern die Jungfreisinnigen.
    Feature / Symbol: Bundeshaus in Bern 08/19 pp Das Bundeshaus am Bundesplatz in Bern in der Schweiz im August 2019 Schweiz schweizerische Stadt Hauptstadt Bundesstadt Innenstadt City Brunnen Springbrunnen Geb
    Wegen der Betriebsschliessungen und Einschränkungen, die die Politik zur Eindämmung der Pandemie beschlossen habe, hätten viele Menschen ihre Arbeitsstelle verloren, keine Lehre absolvieren können oder sie seien in Kurzarbeit, schrieben die Jungfreisinnigen am Mittwoch. Viele Betriebe seien in ihrer Existenz bedroht.

    Die Jungpartei fordert deshalb Solidarität von der nationalen Politik. Würden die Mitglieder von Parlament und Bundesrat auf je 20 Prozent ihres Einkommens aus der politischen Arbeit verzichten, kämen in in einem Jahr plus/minus fünf Millionen Franken zusammen, hatte Parteipräsident Matthias Müller errechnet. (sda)
    12:27
    Corona-Pandemie sorgt für neuerlichen Camper-Rekord
    Das Reisen im Wohnmobil scheint für die Schweizer gerade in Zeiten der Corona-Pandemie ein attraktives Vergnügen zu sein. Denn noch nie wurden von diesen Nutzfahrzeugen so viele immatrikuliert wie im vergangenen Jahr. Insgesamt wurden im 2020 in der Schweiz und im Fürstentum Liechtenstein 6'005 Camper neu eingelöst. Das sind 26 Prozent mehr als im Vorjahr, wie die Vereinigung der Schweizer Auto-Importeure Auto-Schweiz am Mittwoch mitteilte. Der bisherige Allzeithöchstwert aus dem Jahr 2019 wurde damit nochmals deutlich übertroffen.

    Die Kehrseite der Pandemie zeigt sich bei der Anzahl neuer Reisecars. Angesichts des Einbruchs bei Busreisen wurden 2020 lediglich 141 Neufahrzeuge registriert – ein Rückgang um 41 Prozent. Insgesamt nahmen dank des Camper-Booms die Registrierungen neuer Personentransportfahrzeuge um rund 21 Prozent auf 6'924 Einheiten zu.
    Two young people sit in front of their camper, pictured on the campground &quot;Seeland&quot; in Sempach in the canton of Lucerne, Switzerland on July 23, 2008. (KEYSTONE/Martin Ruetschi) Zwei junge Leute sitzen am 23. Juli 2008 vor ihrem Wohnwagen auf dem Campingplatz &quot;Seeland&quot; in Sempach im Kanton Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Martin Ruetschi)
    Über alles betrachtet nahm die Anzahl an Neuimmatrikulationen von Nutzfahrzeugen um 13,5 Prozent auf 38'538 ab. Damit war der Nutzfahrzeugmarkt aber im Vergleich zu den Neuimmatrikulationen von Personenwagen weniger rückläufig. Den grössten Rückgang verzeichneten leichte Nutzfahrzeuge bis 3,5 Tonnen, aber auch die Immatrikulationen bei den schweren Sachentransportfahrzeuge (Lastwagen und Sattelschleppern) fiel deutlich zurück.

    Für die Entwicklung des Nutzfahrzeugmarkts im Jahr 2021 sind die Auto-Schweiz-Mitglieder positiv gestimmt - vorausgesetzt, die Einschränkungen durch die Pandemie halte sich in beherrschbaren Grenzen, heisst es weiter. (sda/awp)
    11:25
    Drastische Corona-Massnahmen auf Mallorca und Ibiza in Kraft
    Trotz heftiger Proteste von Gastronomen und anderen Unternehmern sind auf den spanischen Urlaubsinseln Mallorca und Ibiza die Massnahmen zur Eindämmung der Pandemie drastisch verschärft worden. Seit Mittwoch müssen dort unter anderem alle Restaurants, Bars, Cafés und Fitnessstudios zunächst für zwei Wochen schliessen.

    Zudem sind auch private Treffen von Menschen, die nicht im selben Haushalt leben, sowohl zu Hause als auch in der Öffentlichkeit verboten. Diese und weitere Einschränkungen des öffentlichen Lebens hatte die Regierung der Balearen am Montagabend wegen der steigenden Infektionszahlen beschlossen.

    Sich auf eine Pressemitteilung berufend berichtet die Mallorca Zeitung auch von verschärften Massnahmen in den öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln. Stehplätze sind nicht mehr erlaubt und die Fahrgäste werden dazu aufgerufen, «ihre Fahrt schweigend zurückzulegen.»
    Die Balearen hatten die Pandemie lange Zeit relativ gut im Griff. Seit Dezember wird die Lage aber immer besorgniserregender. Zeitweise hatten die Inseln die höchsten Zahlen ganz Spaniens. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen je 100'000 Einwohner binnen sieben Tagen lag am Mittwoch nach Angaben des Gesundheitsministeriums in Madrid bei gut 304. Die Lage in den Krankenhäusern ist entsprechend prekär.
    (sda/dpa)
    11:17
    Corona-Risiko: Strengere Test-Pflichten in Deutschland für Einreisen
    Für Einreisen nach Deutschland aus Ländern mit hohen Corona-Infektionszahlen sollen strengere Test-Pflichten kommen. Wer in den letzten zehn Tagen in einem Risikogebiet war, soll künftig spätestens 48 Stunden nach Einreise einen negativen Test vorweisen müssen.

    Das sieht ein Verordnungsentwurf von Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn vor, den die deutsche Regierung am Mittwoch beschlossen hat. Die Verordnung soll an diesem Donnerstag in Kraft treten. Sie legt zudem fest, dass Einreisende ab 1. März per SMS Informationen über die in Deutschland geltenden Einreise- und Infektionsschutzmassnahmen bekommen sollen.
    epa08934413 German Health Minister Jens Spahn wears a protective face mask upon his arrival at the weekly government cabinet meeting during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, in Berlin, Germany, 13 January 2021. EPA/Maja Hitij / POOL
    Bei Gebieten mit besonders hohen Infektionszahlen oder wenn dort neue ansteckendere Virus-Varianten kursieren, muss das Testergebnis schon vor der Einreise da sein und etwa auch der Fluggesellschaft vorgelegt werden können. Generell gilt für Einreisende aus Risikogebieten bereits eine Pflicht, sich nach der Rückkehr in Quarantäne zu begeben.

    Welche Länder für deutsche Urlauber als Risikogebiete gelten, ist auf einer Online-Liste des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) zu sehen. Die staatliche Behörde ist in der Corona-Pandemie das federführende Institut. Als Gebiete mit besonders hohen Infektionszahlen sollen Länder gelten können, wenn es dort mehr als 200 Neuinfektionen pro 100 000 Einwohner in sieben Tagen gibt. (sda/dpa)
    11:02
    Reisegruppe Globetrotter erleidet Einbruch wegen Coronapandemie
    Die Reisegruppe Globetrotter hat wegen der Coronapandemie einen historischen Absturz erlebt. Der Umsatz brach um 78 Prozent auf 53 Millionen Franken ein. Unter dem Strich klafft ein Verlust von mehreren Millionen Franken. «Der Umsatz, der im 2020 erzielt wurde, stammt von Abreisen in den Monaten Januar und Februar», gab der viertgrösste Reiseanbieter der Schweiz am Mittwoch in einem Communiqué bekannt. «Seit Mitte März 2020 läuft bei uns nichts mehr», erklärte Gruppenchef André Lüthi.

    Dies hatte Folgen für den Personalbestand, der um ein rund Viertel geschrumpft ist aufgrund von natürlichen Abgängen aber auch von Kündigungen, «die man leider aussprechen musste», wie es hiess. Gegenwärtig würden noch 320 Beschäftigte für die Globetrotter-Gruppe arbeiten.
    geografie,globus,weltenbummler *** geography,globe,globetrotter pr8-jg3
    Man habe nicht alle Angestellten in den 14 Firmen auf Kurzarbeit setzen können. «Dies ist bei einem Teil der Fall – der andere war während des ganzen Jahres mit Umbuchungen, Annullationen und anderen Kundenfragen beschäftigt. Notabene, ohne einen Franken Umsatz zu generieren», erklärte Lüthi. Mit einem konsequenten Kostenmanagement hätten die 14 Firmen den Schaden lediglich verkleinern können.

    Für das neue Jahr 2021 rechnet Globetrotter nochmals mit einem Umsatzeinbruch von 60 Prozent gegenüber dem Jahr 2019, als die Gruppe 243 Millionen Franken Umsatz erzielt hatte. Dabei geht die Gruppe davon aus, dass in der zweiten Jahreshälfte ein grosser Teil der Länder wieder bereist werden könne.
    (awp/sda)
    9:40
    Frankreichs Behörden warnen vor mutierter Corona-Variante
    Frankreichs Gesundheitsbehörden warnen vor der Gefahr der in Grossbritannien verstärkt aufgetretenen mutierten Form des Coronavirus. «Ich bin sehr besorgt», sagte der Leiter des wissenschaftlichen Rats, Jean-François Delfraissy, am Mittwochmorgen dem Sender Franceinfo.
    epa08669811 French immunologist Jean-Francois Delfraissy poses for photographs ahead of a Senate hearing about the coronavirus crisis at the French Senate in Paris, France, 15 September 2020. Political leaders, government advisors and health agency directors will participate in this investigation into the way French government handled the Covid-19 epidemic. EPA/YOAN VALAT
    Diese Variante werde sich in Frankreich weiter ausbreiten, wenn keine Massnahmen ergriffen würden. Es sei zu spät, die Verbreitung aufzuhalten. Es ginge darum, zu versuchen, sie durch eine Reihe von Massnahmen zu verlangsamen, so Delfraissy.

    Im Grossraum Paris gebe es derzeit elf bestätigte Fälle der Mutation, sagte der Chef der örtlichen Gesundheitsbehörde, Aurélien Rousseau, dem Sender BFM TV. Es gebe rund 40 weitere Verdachtsfälle. Zuletzt waren in Frankreich immer wieder Fälle der mutierten Variante des Virus aufgetreten – so etwa am Wochenende in Marseille.

    Am Donnerstagabend will sich Premier Jean Castex erneut zur aktuellen Corona-Lage im Land äussern. Viele rechnen mit einer baldigen Verschärfung der Massnahmen. Mit Stand Dienstag wurden im Land rund 190'000 Menschen gegen das Coronavirus geimpft. Mit fast 69'000 Toten im Zusammenhang mit Covid-19 ist Frankreich mit seinen rund 67 Millionen Einwohnern schwer von der Pandemie getroffen. (sda/dpa)
    8:31
    Erstmals mehr als 4300 Corona-Tote an einem Tag in den USA
    In den USA hat die Zahl der an einem Tag erfassten Toten mit einer bestätigten Corona-Infektion einen neuen Höchststand erreicht. Am Dienstag meldeten die Behörden 4327 Tote, wie aus Daten der Johns-Hopkins-Universität (JHU) in Baltimore vom Mittwochmorgen (MEZ) hervorging. Der bisherige Höchstwert war mit 4194 Toten am 7. Januar registriert worden. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen war am selben Tag mit 215'805 vergleichsweise niedrig. Der bisherige Tagesrekord wurde am 2. Januar mit 302'506 neuen Fällen verzeichnet.
    epa08385061 A handout photo made available by the US Navy shows Lt. j.g. Natasha McClinton, an operating room (OR) nurse, preparing a patient for a procedure in the intensive care unit (ICU) aboard the US hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) in New York, New York, USA, 23 April 2020 (issued 26 April 2020), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Comfort, which cares for critical and non critical patients without regard to their COVID-19 status, is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system. EPA/US NAVY/MC2 SARA ESHLEMAN HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    In dem Land mit rund 330 Millionen Einwohnern haben sich bislang rund 22,8 Millionen Menschen mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 infiziert, mehr als 380'000 Menschen starben an den Folgen. In absoluten Zahlen gemessen sind das mehr als in jedem anderen Land der Welt.
    (sda/dpa)
    8:02
    Erneut mehr als 9000 Corona-Neuinfektionen in Israel
    Erstmals seit Beginn der Coronavirus-Pandemie sind in Israel an zwei Tagen in Folge mehr als 9000 Neuinfektionen registriert worden. Wie das Gesundheitsministerium am Mittwoch mitteilte, wurden binnen 24 Stunden 9025 Fälle verzeichnet. Der Anteil der positiven Tests betrug 7,2 Prozent. Am Vortag war mit 9670 der bisherige Höchststand vermeldet worden. Mehr als 9000 Neuinfektionen an einem Tag wurden in Israel bislang erst drei Mal nachgewiesen. Seit vergangenem Freitag gilt ein sogenannter harter Lockdown mit Massnahmen wie der Einschränkung der Bewegungsfreiheit.
    (sda/dpa)
    epa08934217 Palestinian man wears a face mask while walking on a sidewalk in Nablus, West Bank, 13 January 2021. According to media reports, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Ashtiyeh said that the Palestinian Authority has contracted with four companies to export the COVID-19 vaccine, and he expects the vaccine to arrive in the Palestinian territories within two months. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
    2:37
    Für Flüge in die USA wird künftig ein negativer Corona-Test verlangt
    epa08900041 Passengers wait in line to be tested for the Coronavirus to get on flights from the Terminal 2 at Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, California, USA, 22 December 2020. EPA/ALEX GALLARDO
    Für Flüge in die USA ist künftig vor der Abreise der Nachweis eines negativen Corona-Tests nötig. Diese Regelung werde ab dem 26. Januar gelten und dabei helfen, die Ausbreitung der Pandemie zu verlangsamen, erklärte die US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC am Dienstagabend. Falls ein Passagier kein negatives Testergebnis oder eine überstandene Covid-Infektion nachweisen könne, «muss die Fluggesellschaft das Boarding verweigern», hiess es. Der sogenannte PCR-Test, mit dem das Virus nachgewiesen werden soll, muss demnach in den drei Tagen vor der Abreise erfolgt sein.

    Die Behörde fordert alle Reisenden zudem auf, sich drei bis fünf Tage nach der Ankunft in den USA erneut testen zu lassen und sieben Tage nach der Reise zuhause zu bleiben. Dabei handelt es sich jedoch um Empfehlungen, keine rechtlich bindende Vorschrift. (sda/dpa)
    22:32
    Portugals Präsident doch nicht mit Corona infiziert
    Der portugiesische Präsident Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa hat sich entgegen ersten Mitteilungen doch nicht mit dem Coronavirus infiziert. Das 72 Jahre alte Staatsoberhaupt sei nach dem positiven Test vom Vortag zwei Mal negativ getestet worden, teilte das Präsidialamt am Dienstag in Lissabon mit. Obwohl er keine Symptome hatte, hatte sich Rebelo de Sousa isoliert.
    epa08868792 Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, during the announcement of his decision to run again for Portugal's Head of State in the elections of 24 January 2021, in Lisbon, Portugal, 07 December 2020. Almost 72 years old, on 12 December, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was elected President of the Republic in the first round of elections on 24 January 2016, with 52% of the vote. EPA/MANUEL DE ALMEIDA / POOL
    Der als volksnah und beliebt geltende Politiker der konservativen Sozialdemokratischen Partei (PSD) stellt sich am 24. Januar gegen mehrere Rivalen zur Wiederwahl. Nach jüngsten Umfragen wird sich Rebelo de Sousa schon in der ersten Runde mit grossem Vorsprung durchsetzen. Wegen der Zuspitzung der Corona-Lage fordern allerdings immer mehr Politiker eine Verlegung der Abstimmung. Von den insgesamt sieben Kandidaten haben wegen der Pandemie bereits drei den Wahlkampf aus Sicherheitsgründen unterbrochen.

    Die Abstimmung am 24. Januar wird die zehnte Präsidentenwahl seit der sogenannten Nelkenrevolution sein, bei der linke Militärs 1974 mit grosser Unterstützung der Bevölkerung ein autoritäres Regime stürzten und das Land in der Folge zur Demokratie zurückkehrte. (sda/dpa)
    22:20
    Niederlande verlängern Lockdown bis 9. Februar
    Die Niederlande werden den Lockdown um weitere drei Wochen bis zum 9. Februar verlängern. Das kündigte Ministerpräsident Mark Rutte am Dienstagabend in Den Haag an. «Wir haben keine Wahl», sagte er Premier. Die Zahl der Neuinfektionen ist zwar vier Wochen nach Verhängung des Lockdowns zurückgegangen. Doch es reiche bei weitem nicht aus. Hinzu gebe es grosse Sorgen über die britische Virus-Mutation, sagte Rutte. «Die Bilder aus London sind sehr alarmierend.»
    epa08933549 An empty Broerplein in Groningen, The Netherlands, 12 January 2021. The Netherlands are extending the lockdown measures until 09 February, it was announced, to curb the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 pandemic coroanvirus that cuases Covid-19. The introduction of a curfew is on the table as an option for the cabinet. EPA/Kees van de Veen
    Die Regierung schliesse auch verschärfende Massnahmen, wie eine abendliche Ausgangssperre nicht aus. Bis März wird von Auslandsreisen dringend abgeraten. «Es ist noch nicht vorbei», sagte der Premier und appellierte an die Bürgerinnen und Bürger: «Halten Sie durch.»

    Seit Mitte Dezember gelten strenge Corona-Massnahmen im Land. Gaststätten und Geschäfte sind geschlossen, ebenso auch die Schulen. Persönliche Kontakte ausserhalb des eigenen Haushaltes sind auf zwei Personen am Tag begrenzt. Ursprünglich sollten die Massnahmen nur bis zum 19. Januar gelten. Die Regierung erwägt aber, die Grundschulen bereits Ende Januar wieder zu öffnen.
    22:17
    US-Behörden empfehlen Impfkampagne auf Personen über 65 auszuweiten
    In den USA könnten schon in den kommenden Tagen Menschen über 65 Jahren gegen das Coronavirus geimpft werden. Mehrere US-Medien berichteten übereinstimmend darüber, dass die Gesundheitsbehörde CDC die Altersgruppe der zur Impfung Berechtigen ausgeweitet habe. Auf Nachfrage äusserte sich die CDC dazu zunächst nicht. Die Richtlinien an die Bundesstaaten sind unverbindlich.

    Auch der New Yorker Gouverneur Andrew Cuomo teilte den Bürgerinnen und Bürgern seines Bundesstaates mit, dass das Mindestalter für die Impfungen von 75 auf 65 gesenkt worden sei. «Ich bitte um Geduld, da es leider weit mehr berechtigte New Yorker gibt als Impfstoffe von der Bundesregierung», schrieb Cuomo auf Twitter.

    Die Impfkampagne in den Vereinigten Staaten lief bislang langsamer an als geplant. Von landesweit mehr als 25 Millionen verteilten Dosen wurden nach CDC-Angaben bislang erst etwa knapp neun Millionen verabreicht. Die Regierung in Washington hatte 20 Millionen Impfungen in dem Land mit etwa 330 Millionen Einwohnern bereits für Ende Dezember als Ziel ausgegeben. (sda/dpa)
    21:52
    Portsmouth setzt Drohne zur Überwachung von Abstandsregeln ein
    Die englische Hafenstadt Portsmouth setzt bei der Kontrolle der Corona-Abstandsregeln unter anderem auf eine unbemannte Drohne. Der Ratsvorsitzende der Stadt, Gerald Vernon-Jackson, erklärte am Dienstag, die Massnahme greife nicht in die Privatsphäre der Bürger ein. «Wir können Menschen nicht identifizieren, wir können niemanden aus der Nähe sehen», sagte er der Nachrichtenagentur PA zufolge. Man wolle damit nur erkennen, wie sicher oder unsicher die Situation für die Menschen sei.
    epa08887796 US Navy Corpsman Roman Silvestri holds a syringe and vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as he prepares to administer the vaccine to a healthcare worker, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) in Portsmouth, Virginia, USA, 16 December 2020. NMCP is in the first round of military treatment facilities to receive the vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an emergency use authorization and cleared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for use with individuals 16 years-old and older. Nicknamed the 'First and Finest', NMCP has the distinction of being the first naval hospital in the United States. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
    Zuvor hatte es öfter Klagen gegeben, an der Küstenpromenade der Stadt seien zu viele Menschen zu nah beieinander unterwegs – wegen der extrem hohen Corona-Infektionslage in der Region ein Risiko. Auf der Aufnahme von oben habe man jedoch erkennen können, dass sich die allermeisten Menschen verantwortlich verhielten, so Vernon-Jackson. Nur an einigen Punkten sei es zu voll – dort sollen nun als Konsequenz einzelne Bänke entfernt werden, um mehr Platz zu schaffen. (sda/dpa)
    20:54
    Fast die Hälfte der Bulgaren lehnt laut Umfrage Impfung ab
    In Bulgarien herrscht nach einer Umfrage grosse Ablehnung gegen eine Impfung gegen das Coronavirus. In der Umfrage von Gallup International sprachen sich 46 Prozent der Bulgaren gegen eine Schutzimpfung aus, lediglich 30 Prozent wollten sich impfen lassen. Unentschlossen waren noch 23 Prozent der 800 Befragten.
    epa08905622 Bulgarian Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov (L) is the first patient in Bulgaria to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine administered by ? doctor at ?St. Anna? University Medical Center in Sofia, Bulgaria, 27 December 2020. EPA/Borislav Troshev
    Die Corona-Impfaktion mit fünf Phasen begann in dem Balkanland am 27. Dezember 2020. Eine erste Impfdose von Biontech-Pfizer erhielten Ärzte und Krankenschwestern. Ziel der Regierung in Sofia ist, dass sich 70 Prozent der Bevölkerung impfen lassen. Eine erste Lieferung von Dosen des Moderna-Impfstoffs wird an diesem Mittwoch erwartet.

    Bulgariens Corona-Impfaktion wird von Verschwörungstheorien sowie weit verbreiteten Vorurteilen erschwert. 48 Prozent der Bulgaren meinen nach der Gallup-Umfrage, dass die Corona-Impfungen «Gefahren bergen». 34 Prozent hielten die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus für «eher ungefährlich». 18 Prozent wollten keine Antwort auf diese Frage geben oder sagten, sie wüssten sie nicht. (sda/dpa)
    20:46
    Kulturschaffende senden offenen Brief an Guy Parmelin
    Die Event- und Unterhaltungsbranche hat in einem offenen Brief Bundespräsident Guy Parmelin, Bundesrat Ueli Maurer und die Direktorin des Staatssekretariats für Wirtschaft (Seco), Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, dazu aufgefordert, der Branche unter die Arme zu greifen.

    Trotz der Dringlichkeit der Situation kämen Hilfe und Entschädigung zu spät, hiess es am Dienstagabend in einer Erklärung des Verbandes Artos und einem Dutzend anderer kultureller Organisationen. Fast 30'000 Menschen im Kulturbereich seien von den Folgen der Pandemie stark betroffen.
    Musiker von Chor und Orchester proben die Oper von Modest Mussorgski &quot;Boris Godunow&quot; im Proberaum am Kreuzplatz in Zuerich, aufgenommen am Dienstag, 15. September 2020. Das Live Signal wird vom Proberaum direkt in eine der modernsten Raumklang-Anlagen ins Opernhaus uebertragen. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza)
    Um diese Schwierigkeiten zu überwinden, fordern sie die Verantwortlichen unter anderem dazu auf, die Kriterien und Verfahren für die Auszahlung für Härtefälle landesweit zu vereinheitlichen und eine rasche Auszahlung ohne zu viele administrative Hürden zu gewährleisten. Zudem sollen die Voraussetzungen für Ansprüche gesenkt werden, damit alle betroffenen Unternehmen unterstützt werden können. Die Reserven der Branche seien nach fast einem Jahr Krise ausgeschöpft. (sda)
    20:17
    Portugal meldet so viele Corona-Tote wie noch nie
    Portugal hat so viele Corona-Tote an einem Tag wie noch nie seit Beginn der Pandemie gemeldet. Binnen 24 Stunden seien 155 Menschen an oder mit Covid-19 gestorben, teilten die Gesundheitsbehörden am Dienstag in Lissabon mit. Damit wurde die am Vortag registrierte Höchstmarke (122) um 27 Prozent übertroffen. Die Gesamtzahl kletterte auf 8080 Todesopfer.
    A woman wearing a face mask walks down a street in Lisbon, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic is quickly worsening in Portugal with authorities reporting new daily highs of cases and deaths and record hospitalizations. The heavy strain being placed on the public health service has prompted the government to consider a full lockdown. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
    Am Mittwoch will die Regierung von Ministerpräsident António Costa nach einer Kabinettssitzung eine neue Verschärfung der Massnahmen zur Eindämmung der Pandemie bekanntgeben. Costa hatte am Montag angekündigt, die neuen Einschränkungen würden dem Lockdown des Frühjahrs 2020 «sehr nahe» kommen. Damals war unter anderem im ganzen Land eine wochenlange Ausgangssperre verhängt worden.

    Im Rahmen eines Ausnahmezustands herrschen seit dem 9. November in weiten Teilen Portugals bereits strenge Ausgehbeschränkungen und Sperrstunden, darunter auch in der Hauptstadt Lissabon und der nördlichen Metropole Porto. (sda/dpa)
    19:42
    Ab Freitag Registrierungspflicht bei Einreise nach Österreich
    In Österreich gilt aufgrund der Corona-Pandemie ab Freitag eine digitale Registrierungspflicht. Das Gesundheitsministerium veröffentliche Dienstagabend eine entsprechende Verordnung. Ab Freitag müssen sich Reisende elektronisch registrieren, sobald sie nach Österreich reisen. Ausgenommen sind allerdings regelmässige Pendler und Transitreisende. Ausnahmen gibt es auch für familiäre Notfallsituationen, wie etwa Begräbnisse.
    Icicles hang in front of an Austrian border sign at the Italian and Austrian border in Gries am Brenner, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
    Neben Name, Geburtsdatum und E-Mail-Adresse muss ab Freitag auch die Wohn- sowie die Aufenthaltsadresse in Österreich angegeben werden. Vermerkt wird auch das Datum der Einreise und der geplanten Ausreise. Zudem muss angegeben werden, in welchen Ländern man sich in den vergangenen zehn Tagen aufgehalten hat. Das entsprechende Online-Formular soll ab Mittwoch verfügbar sein. Das Ministerium kündigte an, die Daten nach 28 Tagen zu löschen.

    Die Regelung, dass sich Einreisende nach Österreich zehn Tage in Quarantäne begeben müssen, bleibt zudem weiter aufrecht. Mit einem negativen Coronatest kann nach frühestens fünf Tagen die Quarantäne vorzeitig beendet werden. (sda/dpa)
    19:41
    Erbeutete Impf-Dokumente nach Cyber-Angriff im Internet aufgetaucht
    Einige der bei der Cyber-Attacke auf die Europäische Arzneimittelbehörde EMA erbeuteten Dokumente sind offenbar im Internet aufgetaucht. «Die Justizbehörden haben die notwendigen Schritte eingeleitet», teilte die EMA am Dienstag in Amsterdam mit. Im Dezember waren unbekannte Hacker in das IT-System der Behörde eingedrungen und hatten Einsicht in Dokumente über Medikamente und Impfstoffe gegen das Coronavirus. Die EMA machte keine Angaben zur Art der Dokumente und sagte auch nicht, wo sie veröffentlicht worden waren.
    epa08921973 (FILE) - Exterior view of the EMA headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 18 December 2020 (reissued 06 January 2021). The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended the authorization of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the EU. EPA/EVERT ELZINGA *** Local Caption *** 56572597
    Die Hacker hatten Dokumente der Impfstoffhersteller Pfizer und Biontech einsehen können. In die Computersysteme der beiden Unternehmen waren die Täter aber nicht eingedrungen: Sie sind nach Einschätzung von Experten extrem gut gesichert. Die Ermittlungen dauern noch an.

    Die EMA prüft Medikamente und Impfstoffe vor der Zulassung in der EU. Die Arbeit der Behörde war nach eigenen Angaben durch die Attacke nicht beeinträchtigt gewesen. Der Impfstoff von Pfizer und Biontech ist seit dem 21. Dezember in der EU zugelassen. (awp/sda/dpa)
    19:18
    Emirate haben mehr als eine Million Menschen gegen Corona geimpft
    Im Kampf gegen das Coronavirus haben die Vereinigten Arabischen Emirate (VAE) bereits mehr als eine Million Menschen geimpft. Das Land sei bei der Impfstoffverabreichung im weltweiten Vergleich an zweiter Stelle, schrieb der emiratische Vizepräsident und Emir von Dubai, Scheich Mohammed bin Raschid al-Maktum, am Dienstag bei Twitter. Das Land hatte die Marke von einer Million Corona-Impfungen bereits am Sonntag überschritten. Ziel ist, im ersten Quartal 2021 die Hälfte der Bevölkerung zu impfen. In dem Land am Persischen Golf leben rund zehn Millionen Menschen.
    epa08900986 A handout photo made available by the Dubai Government of Media Office shows an Emirati employee of Dubai ambulance (L) receiving the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2020. The Gulf emirate of Dubai has started to give the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to people on 23 December 2020. EPA/DUBAI GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Spitzenreiter beim Tempo der Corona-Impfungen ist nach Informationen von Oxford-Forschenden Israel. Die Website «Our World in Data», einem Projekt der Universität Oxford zusammen mit dem gemeinnützigen Global Change Data Lab, vergleicht verschiedene Staaten nach der Zahl der verabreichten Dosen pro 100 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner. Dabei belegt Israel den ersten Platz, gefolgt von den Emiraten und Bahrain. (sda/dpa)

    Sars-Cov-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus – die wichtigsten Begriffe
    Coronaviren sind eine Virusfamilie, die bei verschiedenen Wirbeltieren wie Säugetieren, Vögeln und Fischen sehr unterschiedliche Erkrankungen verursachen.

    Sars-Cov-2 ist ein neues Coronavirus, das im Januar 2020 in der chinesischen Stadt Wuhan identifiziert wurde. Zu Beginn trug es auch die Namen 2019-nCoV, neuartiges Coronavirus 2019 sowie Wuhan-Coronavirus.

    Covid-19 ist die Atemwegserkrankung, die durch eine Infektion mit Sars-Cov-2 verursacht werden kann. Die Zahl 19 bezieht sich auf den Dezember 2019, in dem die Krankheit erstmals diagnostiziert wurde.

    Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Coronavirus: Symptome, Übertragung, Schutz.

    Mehr zum Coronavirus:

    Coronavirus: Was du wissen musst

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    So kam das Coronavirus in die Schweiz – eine Chronologie

    Coronavirus: So trägst du die Schutzmaske richtig

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Läden zu und Homeoffice – diese Verschärfungen plant Berset heute
    2
    So ergeht es unseren Nachbarländern im Lockdown – und warum die Zahlen wohl nicht sinken
    3
    Zeit für Spassigkeiten: PICDUMP!
    4
    Wie Irland sich zu spät gegen B.1.1.7 geschützt hat und was die Schweiz davon lernen kann
    5
    Pence will Trump nicht absetzen ++ Trump warnt Demokraten ++ Youtube sperrt Trump-Account
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Skiclub in Wengen möglicher Superspreader +++ Registrierung bei Einreise nach Österreich
    2
    «Meine Affäre hat nach 3,5 Jahren mit mir (verheiratet) Schluss gemacht...»
    3
    Darum solltest du WhatsApp jetzt löschen und zur (sicheren) Konkurrenz wechseln
    4
    Okay, US-Trucks, jetzt ist aber langsam gut, oder?
    5
    Wer auf den PICDUMP klickt, kriegt automatisch eine Krone! Hopp!
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    22 Touristen aus der Hölle, die Respekt vor gar nichts haben
    2
    Aktuelle Zahlen zum Coronavirus in der Schweiz und der internationale Vergleich
    3
    Taskforce-Ökonom warnt: «Unser kulturell bedingter Sparreflex hat tödliche Folgen»
    4
    13 grandiose Beispiele, wie du dich an den Vollidioten unserer Gesellschaft rächen kannst
    5
    Kesb-Vormund erschleicht sich über 300'000 Franken

    Die aktuellen Corona-Zahlen aus der Schweiz und den Kantonen

    Diese Grafiken sollen dir einen Überblick über die Corona-Situation in der Schweiz geben. Hier erfährst du, wo die Ansteckungskurve wieder nach oben zeigt und wo die Ausbreitung des Coronavirus vorerst gestoppt wurde.

    Die Massnahmen zur Bekämpfung des neuen Coronavirus haben einschneidende Auswirkungen auf den Alltag aller. Trotzdem ist die Bedrohung durch Corona für viele sehr abstrakt. Genau hier können Zahlen, Statistiken und Daten helfen. Sie liefern uns Anhaltspunkte zur Einschätzung der aktuellen Lage in der Schweiz.

    Nehmen die Fallzahlen ab? Wie entwickeln sich die Hospitalisierungen und Todesfälle? Nützen die Massnahmen oder drohen uns weitere Verschärfungen oder gar ein Lockdown? Damit du die …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel