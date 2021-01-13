Für Einreisen nach Deutschland aus Ländern mit hohen Corona-Infektionszahlen sollen strengere Test-Pflichten kommen. Wer in den letzten zehn Tagen in einem Risikogebiet war, soll künftig spätestens 48 Stunden nach Einreise einen negativen Test vorweisen müssen.



Das sieht ein Verordnungsentwurf von Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn vor, den die deutsche Regierung am Mittwoch beschlossen hat. Die Verordnung soll an diesem Donnerstag in Kraft treten. Sie legt zudem fest, dass Einreisende ab 1. März per SMS Informationen über die in Deutschland geltenden Einreise- und Infektionsschutzmassnahmen bekommen sollen.

Bei Gebieten mit besonders hohen Infektionszahlen oder wenn dort neue ansteckendere Virus-Varianten kursieren, muss das Testergebnis schon vor der Einreise da sein und etwa auch der Fluggesellschaft vorgelegt werden können. Generell gilt für Einreisende aus Risikogebieten bereits eine Pflicht, sich nach der Rückkehr in Quarantäne zu begeben.



Welche Länder für deutsche Urlauber als Risikogebiete gelten, ist auf einer Online-Liste des Robert Koch-Instituts (RKI) zu sehen. Die staatliche Behörde ist in der Corona-Pandemie das federführende Institut. Als Gebiete mit besonders hohen Infektionszahlen sollen Länder gelten können, wenn es dort mehr als 200 Neuinfektionen pro 100 000 Einwohner in sieben Tagen gibt. (sda/dpa)