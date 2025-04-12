freundlich
Amerika hebt ab, wie diese 21+ Karikaturen beweisen

Trump Musk meme
Und wie war deine Woche so?meme: bsky.app

Die besten Tweets* der Woche

Das aktuelle Geschehen in Trumpistan und dem Rest der Welt im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. *Garantiert X-frei.
12.04.2025, 05:56
Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Hinweis für Zartbesaitete und Moralapostel: Die heutige Ausgabe enthält ziemlich explizites Material.

Das lassen wir jetzt einfach mal so stehen

We too. #economy #couch

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 8. April 2025 um 01:19

Apropos verhängnisvolle Beziehungen

China hits back at Trump with 84% tariffs on US. Today's cartoon by Kutoshi Kimimo. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #China #USA #tariffs

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 10. April 2025 um 07:00

Täglich grüsst das Trampeltier

Please enjoy my cartoon for Friday's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 22:09
«Null Tage, seit ich etwas weltbewegend Dummes getan habe»

Ja, das stabile Genie hat mal wieder 3D-Schach gespielt

Bullshit artist working in his preferred medium

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 23:10

Von wegen Schattenwolf

Dire Wolf nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 8. April 2025 um 23:51
«Tolle Neuigkeiten. Wir haben diese ausgestorbene Spezies [namens Handelskrieg] zurückgebracht.»

Wir sind sehr gespannt auf die neuen Apple-Handys 😬

Effects of a trade war - © Chappatte in Le Temps, Geneva 👉chappatte.com

[image or embed]

— Chappatte Cartoons (@chappatte.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 15:00
«Das neue iPhone 2025 – ... Das ist der Preis!»

Die Schweiz kann sich beruhigt zurücklehnen: Unsere Regierung bleibt ganz nah dran

(WOZ Die Wochenzeitung, 10.4.25) #kks #bundesrat #usa #wozwochenzeitung #ruediwidmercartoons

[image or embed]

— ruediwidmercartoons (@ruewid.bsky.social) 11. April 2025 um 09:56

By the way: Die Amis wollen Europa ihre giftigen, unnützen super-duper Produkte aufzwingen

Latest @theguardian.com cartoon #Trump #KeirStarmer #Tradedeal www.theguardian.com/commentisfre...

[image or embed]

— Ben Jennings (@bjennings90.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 22:17

Wird schon gutgehen*

Please enjoy my cartoon in today's Toronto Star

[image or embed]

— Theo Moudakis (@theomoudakis.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 14:17
*(zumindest für Trumps superreiche Günstlinge)

Kleiner Trost im Handelskrieg: Am härtesten trifft es Trumps verblendete Anhänger

Woke For @rawstory.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 18:44

Während normale Amis um ihre Existenz fürchten, geht der Mann, der ihnen den Ärger eingebrockt hat, an Senioren-Golfturniere

The ink just dried on this one.

[image or embed]

— BISHTOONS (@bishtoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 00:12

Der Crashpilot

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 00:12

Wenn Trump Titanic-Kapitän gewesen wäre, hätte er den «Volltreffer» als Erfolg gefeiert



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 19:39

Trade War nickanderson.substack.com #wallstreet #tradewar

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 22:32

Wie tief kann ein angeblich journalistisches Medium noch sinken? Fox News: Hold my Beer!



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 8. April 2025 um 20:49
«Es ist, als würde ich in einen Spiegel schauen.»

Vergessen wir nicht, wer sich grossen Einfluss auf Trump erkauft hat



[image or embed]

— Pat Bagley (@bagleycartoons.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 03:49

In den USA werden mittlerweile Anti-Elon-Werbespots ausgestrahlt

Video: YouTube/The Lincoln Project

Vertrauen in die USA, my ass!

Some backfiring #trumptariffs #editorialcartoon

[image or embed]

— Graeme MacKay (@mackaycartoons.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 02:21

Wetten, dass der orange Narzisst ein weiteres Buch schreiben lässt

Matt @MattCartoonist on #TrumpMarketCrash #TrumpTarriffs #ArtoftheDeal @Telegraph – political cartoon gallery in London original-political-cartoon.com

[image or embed]

— Political Cartoon Gallery (@politicalcartoon.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 19:12
«Neues Trump-Buch: Die Kunst der überstürzten Kehrtwende»

Der Dummkopf im Weissen Haus setzt seinen Feldzug gegen Wissenschaft und Bildung fort



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 22:32

Nero wäre stolz auf ihn



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 23:30

Big Chill. Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 22:33
«‹Abschiebungen ohne ordnungsgemässe Verfahren, Handelskriege, wirtschaftliche Turbulenzen, massive Kürzungen bei staatlichen Stellen und das Wiederauftreten vermeidbarer Infektionskrankheiten trüben das politische Klima.›

‹Sie dürfen das Wort Klima nicht verwenden!›»

Was nicht ist, kann noch werden

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 8. April 2025 um 17:57

Und damit nach Deutschland, wo es um, äh, andere Themen geht

„Nach bewusster N-Wort-Provokation im ÖRR - Dieter Hallervorden reagiert auf Kritik: "Woke Menschen verstehen keine Satire““ #palimpalim #hallervorden #woke #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 7. April 2025 um 19:50

In Ostdeutschland wünscht man sich wohl die Baseballschläger-Jahre zurück

„„Mittendrin in der Eskalation“: Opferberatung Thür. meldet Höchststand rechtsextrem motivierter Gewalt“ • „Sachsens Innenminister stuft Tötung des homosexuellen Christopher W. durch Rechtsradikale nicht mehr als rechtsmotiviert ein“ #Rechtsextremismus #RechteGewalt #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 9. April 2025 um 11:34

Nicht nur du, lieber Schwarwel!

„Einmal mehr im Mittelpunkt: Trump verhöhnt Handelspartner als unterwürfige Bittsteller“ #Trump #MAGA #idiocracy #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 11:38

Aufsteller zum Schluss: Die Anti-Musk-Proteste ziehen immer weitere Kreise (bis in die Schweiz)

What happens when democracy glitches? The tactics of the #teslatakedown movement may vary, but one thing unites us all: we will continue to resist oligarchy and technofascism with all we got. www.businessinsider.com/tesla-takedo...

[image or embed]

— BostonJoan 🏳️‍🌈 🦫 (@bostonjoan.bsky.social) 10. April 2025 um 02:41
«Was passiert, wenn die Demokratie ausfällt?

Die Taktiken der #teslatakedown-Bewegung mögen unterschiedlich sein, doch eines eint uns alle: Wir werden Oligarchie und Technofaschismus weiterhin mit aller Kraft bekämpfen.»

Bonus

Good (Solar-)News

☀️ In der 🇨🇭 kam diese Woche täglich ~35 GWh Strom von #Photovoltaik, rund 20 % des Inlandverbrauchs. 🏞️ Das ist mehr als aus Flusskraftwerken (~23 GWh). 💧 Wasserkraftreserven bleiben so geschont. 🔋 Pumpspeicherwerke liefern doppelt so viel wie vor einem Jahr. 👉 energy-charts.info/ch/ #solarstrom

[image or embed]

— Swissolar (@swissolar.bsky.social) 11. April 2025 um 15:04

In Georgien gehen die proeuropäischen Proteste auch nach 130 Tagen weiter 💪🏻

Day 134 of the protests in very cold and strong wind, after a rainy day and after a more than 24 hour protest from yesterday. Today the Polish flag was presented.🇵🇱🇬🇪🇪🇺 #GeorgiaProtests

[image or embed]

— László Róbert Mézes (@laszlorobertmezes.bsky.social) 11. April 2025 um 03:30

PS: Immer mutig bleiben! 😅

This is Hugo. He is facing off in an epic battle against his toy ball. Just waiting for his opponent to make the first move. 12/10

[image or embed]

— WeRateDogs (@weratedogs.com) 8. April 2025 um 17:55

(dsc)

Die treffendsten Memes und Karikaturen zu Trumps Börsencrash
Amerika ist noch nicht (ganz) verloren – 21+ Karikaturen zu einer verrückten Woche
