21+ Karikaturen, die zeigen, dass Amerika verloren ist

Das aktuelle US-Geschehen im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Und du brauchst dafür keinen X-Account. 😉
05.01.2025, 05:03
Mehr «Spass»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne IT-Support geniessen.

Was sich immer mehr Amis fragen

What the fuck are we doing, man. Seriously what is this and why is this happening. How did we get here.

[image or embed]

— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 06:43
«Was zum Teufel machen wir da, Mann. Ernsthaft, was ist das und warum passiert das. Wie sind wir hierher gekommen.»

Die ganze Welt: Wer wird diese Abrissbirne stoppen?

Heading into 2025 like…

[image or embed]

— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 00:32

Er will doch nur spielen 😬

Oops! Today's cartoon by Marian Kamensky. Subscribe to our daily cartoon: cmdailycartoon.substack.com #Trump #world #future

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 2. Januar 2025 um 07:29

Ein sehr übles Déjà-vu

2025 Karikatur
Screenshot: Reddit

Zum Jahresauftakt gab es einen Terroranschlag ...



[image or embed]

— Jon Cooper (@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 20:55

... und einen, äh Containerbrand

Because, metaphors. #dumpsterfire

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 2. Januar 2025 um 18:20

Oder waren es doch Justitia und die Freiheitsstatue, die endgültig die Schnauze voll hatten?

Thelma and Louise. Today's cartoon by @lelievre.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Musk #USA

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. Januar 2025 um 08:46

Vorsatz: Die seriösen Medien überdenken (selbstkritisch) ihren Umgang mit Hass-Priestern

🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🤦

[image or embed]

— Being Liberal (@beingliberal.bsky.social) 30. Dezember 2024 um 04:41

Elon Musk, der, äh, Ritter von der traurigen Gestalt, inszeniert sich bei X ungeniert als Rechtsextremer

Musk Karikatur
Elon Musk ändert sein Profilbild auf Pepe, den Frosch, ein Symbol der Alt-Right-Bewegung. Screenshot: bsky.app

Lesenswert!

Diese #vatniksoup erörtert, warum wir glauben, dass es eine Bedrohung für die Ukraine und Europa ist, dass Donald Trump wieder Präsident der USA wird. Wir glauben, dass Trump Demokratie generell untergräbt und autoritäre Führer auf der ganzen Welt unterstützt. 1/19

[image or embed]

— Vatnik Suppen auf Deutsch (@vatniksoup-de.bsky.social) 2. Januar 2025 um 21:26

Die Befehlskette in den USA für die nächsten vier Jahre

USA Meme
meme: bsky.app

Fragt sich, wie lange wir noch über den Horror-Clown lachen

Trump Meme
meme: bsky.app

Kanada hat bereits die Schnauze voll

Vibe from Canada #cdnpoli

[image or embed]

— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 03:15

Vielleicht schnappt sich der Möchtegern-Diktator ja Grönland



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 00:05

Sicher ist: Musk und all die anderen US-Techoligarchen wollen weiter von billigen ausländischen Arbeitskräften profitieren

This. 👇

[image or embed]

— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 03:29

Das neue Tesla-Logo

TRUMP OWNED by MUSK

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 19:22

Tech-Oligarch Jeff Bezos (Amazon) ist keinen Deut besser

Ann Telnaes, seit 2008 Karikaturistin für die „Washington Post“ und in dem interessanten Dokumentarfilm „Draw for change – Democracy under siege“ porträtiert, hat ihren Job gekündigt, nachdem diese Zeichnung nicht veröffentlicht wurde:

[image or embed]

— Nana Siebert (@nanasiebert.bsky.social) 4. Januar 2025 um 08:03
Der Cartoon, der abgelehnt wurde, kritisiere die milliardenschweren Tech- und Medienchefs, die ihr Bestes tun, um sich bei dem designierten Präsidenten Trump einzuschmeicheln, schreibt die mit dem Pulitzer-Preis ausgezeichnete Karikaturistin.

Auch Facebook ist längst verloren

New: Meta's AI profiles are indistinguishable from the terrible AI spam that took over Facebook all of last year. The AI bots that are going viral now were actually launched way back in 2023. They were just so bad you didn't even notice www.404media.co/metas-ai-pro...

[image or embed]

— Joseph Cox (@josephcox.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 18:13
«Neu: Die KI-Profile von Meta sind nicht von dem schrecklichen KI-Spam zu unterscheiden, der Facebook das ganze letzte Jahr über erobert hat. Die KI-Bots, die jetzt viral gehen, wurden tatsächlich schon 2023 gestartet. Sie waren nur so schlimm, dass ihr es nicht einmal bemerkt habt...»
Update: Inzwischen hat der Meta-Konzern einige der umstrittenen KI-Profile entfernt.

Christliche Fundamentalisten sind ein Riesenproblem

"When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross." attributed to Sinclair Lewis.

[image or embed]

— Truth Will Reign 👑 (@truthwill-reign.bsky.social) 4. Januar 2025 um 07:22

Empfehlung für gesundheitsbewusste Amis

Meme
meme: bsky.app

Die Demokratie wird auf kleiner Flamme weich gekocht

By the time you realize something is seriously wrong, it's too late.

[image or embed]

— Oliver Markus Malloy (@malloy.rocks) 2. Januar 2025 um 23:52

USA Meme
Die nächsten vier Jahre in einem Foto.Screenshot: bsky.app

Bonus

Hände weg von der Browser-Erweiterung «Paypal Honey»!

Das Gratis-Tool, das angeblich die besten Online-Rabatte sucht, steht unter Betrugsverdacht.Video: YouTube/MegaLag

(dsc)

«Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel» – heute wäre alles gaaaanz anders
1 / 14
«Drei Haselnüsse für Aschenbrödel» – heute wäre alles gaaaanz anders
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Wir lesen eure Hasskommentare 2024
Video: watson
