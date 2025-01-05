21+ Karikaturen, die zeigen, dass Amerika verloren ist

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne IT-Support geniessen.
What the fuck are we doing, man. Seriously what is this and why is this happening. How did we get here.— Matt Novak (@paleofuture.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 06:43
[image or embed]
Heading into 2025 like…— Adam Zyglis (@adamzyglis.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 00:32
[image or embed]
Oops! Today's cartoon by Marian Kamensky. Subscribe to our daily cartoon: cmdailycartoon.substack.com #Trump #world #future— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 2. Januar 2025 um 07:29
[image or embed]
@joncooper-us.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 20:55
Because, metaphors. #dumpsterfire— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 2. Januar 2025 um 18:20
[image or embed]
Thelma and Louise. Today's cartoon by @lelievre.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #Trump #Musk #USA— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 3. Januar 2025 um 08:46
[image or embed]
🤷🏾♀️🤷🤦— Being Liberal (@beingliberal.bsky.social) 30. Dezember 2024 um 04:41
[image or embed]
Diese #vatniksoup erörtert, warum wir glauben, dass es eine Bedrohung für die Ukraine und Europa ist, dass Donald Trump wieder Präsident der USA wird. Wir glauben, dass Trump Demokratie generell untergräbt und autoritäre Führer auf der ganzen Welt unterstützt. 1/19— Vatnik Suppen auf Deutsch (@vatniksoup-de.bsky.social) 2. Januar 2025 um 21:26
[image or embed]
Vibe from Canada #cdnpoli— Anonymous (@youranoncentral.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 03:15
[image or embed]
@mluckovich.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 00:05
This. 👇— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@nothoodlum.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 03:29
[image or embed]
TRUMP OWNED by MUSK— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 31. Dezember 2024 um 19:22
[image or embed]
Ann Telnaes, seit 2008 Karikaturistin für die „Washington Post“ und in dem interessanten Dokumentarfilm „Draw for change – Democracy under siege“ porträtiert, hat ihren Job gekündigt, nachdem diese Zeichnung nicht veröffentlicht wurde:— Nana Siebert (@nanasiebert.bsky.social) 4. Januar 2025 um 08:03
[image or embed]
New: Meta's AI profiles are indistinguishable from the terrible AI spam that took over Facebook all of last year. The AI bots that are going viral now were actually launched way back in 2023. They were just so bad you didn't even notice www.404media.co/metas-ai-pro...— Joseph Cox (@josephcox.bsky.social) 3. Januar 2025 um 18:13
[image or embed]
"When fascism comes to America it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross." attributed to Sinclair Lewis.— Truth Will Reign 👑 (@truthwill-reign.bsky.social) 4. Januar 2025 um 07:22
[image or embed]
By the time you realize something is seriously wrong, it's too late.— Oliver Markus Malloy (@malloy.rocks) 2. Januar 2025 um 23:52
[image or embed]
(dsc)
