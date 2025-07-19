freundlich13°
Die besten Karikaturen und Memes der Woche

Das aktuelle Geschehen in Trumpistan und dem Rest der Welt im Spiegel der Karikaturistinnen und Karikaturisten. Garniert mit frechen Memes.
19.07.2025, 06:1219.07.2025, 06:12
Mehr «Spass»

Wichtig, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: In diesem «Tweeticle» werden keine Tweets geladen. Darum kannst du (hoffentlich munter) drauflos scrollen und die Bluesky-Inhalte ohne unseren IT-Support geniessen. 😉

Und wie war deine Woche so?

Meme zu Trump Epstein und Joe Biden
«Wenn dein Name nicht in den Epstein-Akten steht.»meme: Reddit

Derweil in Mar-a-Lago

Trump Meme
meme: Reddit

Wenn du von deinen eigenen Verschwörungstheorien gefressen wirst

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 17:42

Meme zu Epstein Files und Donald Trump
«Wählen Sie alle Quadrate aus, die eine Person auf der Jeffrey-Epstein-Liste enthalten.»meme: Reddit

Trump steckt so tief im Epstein-Sumpf, dass er nicht mal mit News zum Lieblingsgetränk der Nation ablenken kann

Makes sense Molest-er-Lago wants to talk about his Coke “deal” instead of Epstein considering it’s pretty minor

[image or embed]

— Jesse Duquette (@jesseduquette.bsky.social) 17. Juli 2025 um 00:13

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 00:01
«Nichts zu sehen über Epstein – Guck, Chemtrails!»

Die Republikanische Partei ist scharf abgebogen ...

Bild

Es ist ja auch eine, äh, schwierige Entscheidung

MAGA drama right now:

[image or embed]

— Oliver Markus Malloy (@malloy.rocks) 17. Juli 2025 um 05:28
«Zugeben, dass die Liberalen recht hatten – einen Kinderschänder unterstützen. »

Trump wäre so gern Superman, doch stattdessen kennt die Welt nun sein Kryptonit



[image or embed]

— Mike Luckovich (@mluckovich.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 18:09

Da kann er noch so schimpfen und herumbrüllen, den «Schuh» wird er nicht mehr los

#Epstein #Epsteinfiles #TrumpEpstein #conspiracies #MAGA #bondi #hoax #scam

[image or embed]

— chrisbritt.bsky.social (@chrisbritt.bsky.social) 17. Juli 2025 um 00:21

Kaum zu glauben: Ein gebrochenes Wahlkampf-Versprechen kann ihm so richtig gefährlich werden

Newsday.com/matt

[image or embed]

— Matt Davies (@mattdaviescartoon.bsky.social) 16. Juli 2025 um 23:23

Trumps Partei versucht derweil ebenfalls (zunehmend verzweifelt), eine Lösung Ablenkung zu finden

Trump Epstein Meme
meme: Reddit

Wer zuletzt lacht ...

The list that just won't go away... #Trump #MAGA #Republicans #Epstein #epsteinlist #list #USA #Democrats CartoonMovement.com @cartooningforpeace.bsky.social Joop.nl

[image or embed]

— Maarten Wolterink (mwcartoons) (@mwcartoons.bsky.social) 17. Juli 2025 um 13:38

Bild
meme: bsky.app

Worauf die halbe Welt hofft



[image or embed]

— Michael de Adder (@deadder.bsky.social) 16. Juli 2025 um 16:55
«Wir müssen diese Story sterben lassen.»

Wahrscheinlich erhalten Trumps ICE-Agenten bald ein weiteres Ziel neben den Migranten



[image or embed]

— Kevin Necessary (@knecessary.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 15:51
«Aber ich bin ein Bürger! Ich habe doch nur gefragt, wo die Epstein-Akten sind!»

Trumps Geheimpolizei entzieht sich jeglicher Aufsicht

Federal Overreach Follow me on Substack: nickanderson.substack.com

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 17. Juli 2025 um 00:52

No safe place. Today’s cartoon by @dennisgoris.bsky.social. More cartoons: www.cartoonmovement.com/search?query... #ICE #USA #undocumented #deportations

[image or embed]

— Cartoon Movement (@cartoonmovement.com) 14. Juli 2025 um 06:56

And I can’t not share it

[image or embed]

— Fascists are Awkward AF (@hooperstar.bsky.social) 16. Juli 2025 um 02:35
«Daddy, was hast du im Krieg gegen die Demokratie getan?»

Schwarzhumoriger Insider-Witz für zwischendurch 😬

Trump Epstein Files Meme
meme: Reddit

MAGA CONSPIRACY LIES

[image or embed]

— Bill Day (@billdayart.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 20:04
«Okay, okay. Ich habe dich geschaffen, aber vergiss Epstein ... Glaube mir, hier ist nichts!»

Hauptsache, er kann sich noch etwas FIFA-Gold schnappen

Because… gold. #FIFA

[image or embed]

— Dennis Goris (@dennisgoris.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 22:30



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 17:56

Wir hätten da noch einen Vorschlag für eine Namensänderung

Meme zu Trump und den Epstein Files
meme: Reddit

Bunker Buster For @contrariannews.org #epstein

[image or embed]

— Nick Anderson - political cartoonist (@andertoon.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 23:34
«Haben Sie angereichertes Uran gefunden? – Nein, aber wir haben die Epstein-Akten gefunden.»

Cartoon

[image or embed]

— billbramhall.bsky.social (@billbramhall.bsky.social) 14. Juli 2025 um 20:19
«Ich fange an zu glauben, dass du mich hinhältst.»

„Ukrainische Luftabwehr: Trump erwägt, Patriot-Systeme für Ukraine an die EU zu verkaufen“ #Trump #ukraine #patriot #schwarwel

[image or embed]

— schwarwel (@schwarwel.bsky.social) 14. Juli 2025 um 19:34



[image or embed]

— Mike Peters (@mikepeters.bsky.social) 14. Juli 2025 um 00:26

Für unterhaltsame Ferienlektüre ist auf jeden Fall gesorgt

Today's Cartoon- Summer Reading

[image or embed]

— Joe Heller (@joeheller.bsky.social) 15. Juli 2025 um 21:14
«Trump lernt nun auf die harte Tour, dass es wesentlich leichter ist, Verschwörungserzählungen in die Welt zu streuen, als sie zu entkräften.»
Kommentar der TAZtaz.de

Bonus

Sound on! ❤️

[image or embed]

— I Post Animal Vids... 😊 (@realjfairclough.bsky.social) 17. Juli 2025 um 11:37

Baby elephant learning how to use his trunk... ❤️🐘

[image or embed]

— I Post Animal Vids... 😊 (@realjfairclough.bsky.social) 16. Juli 2025 um 18:07

A tortoise shows it can go way faster with a ride and it even learns how to turn like a pro. 😅

[image or embed]

— Animal Flix (@animalflix.bsky.social) 18. Juli 2025 um 17:05

(dsc)

