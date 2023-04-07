Vor dem KHL-Spiel zwischen Dinamo Minsk und ZSKA Moskau macht ein Polizeihund den Puckeinwurf. Aber bevor er seines Amtes waltet, beisst er Pavel Karnaukhov und schnappt sich den Handschuh von Andrej Stas.
