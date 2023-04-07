bedeckt, etwas Schnee
DE | FR
burger
Sport
Chat-Futter

Chat-Futter: Beim Puckeinwurf in der KHL beisst der Polizeihund herzhaft zu

Beim Puckeinwurf in der KHL schnappt der Polizeihund herzhaft zu

Was du hier findest? Aussergewöhnliche Tore, kuriose Szenen, Memes, Bilder, Videos und alles, das zu gut ist, um es nicht zu zeigen. Lauter Dinge, die wir ohne viele Worte in unseren Sport-Chats mit den Kollegen teilen – und damit auch mit dir. Chat-Futter eben.
07.04.2023, 13:1821.11.2025, 15:18
Schicke uns deinen Input
avatar
Damit konnte wirklich niemand rechnen
Vor dem KHL-Spiel zwischen Dinamo Minsk und ZSKA Moskau macht ein Polizeihund den Puckeinwurf. Aber bevor er seines Amtes waltet, beisst er Pavel Karnaukhov und schnappt sich den Handschuh von Andrej Stas.
Neymars Tricks gelingen nicht mehr ganz so gut wie früher
Neymar attempts two rainbow flicks in a row against Palmeiras and misses both
byu/gaia012 insoccer
Ein NHL-Foto wie ein Gemälde – mit kuriosem Grund
Im NHL-Spiel zwischen den New York Rangers und den Detroit Red Wings entsteht dieses Bild, das beinahe an ein Renaissance-Gemälde erinnert.


Der Grund für die Massenschlägerei ist kurios: Detroit führte mit 2:1 und Red-Wings-Stürmer Mason Appleton schoss den Puck ins leere Rangers-Tor. Doch die Zeit war da schon für einen Sekundenbruchteil abgelaufen und die Sirene ertönte. Rangers-Goalie Jonathan Quick empfand diesen verspäteten Schuss offenbar als Respektlosigkeit und knöpfte sich Appelton vor, was dann die Rangelei auslöste.

The Red Wings shoot the puck into the empty net after the buzzer angering Jonathan Quick and the benches clear.
byu/catsgr8rthanspoonies inhockey
Einen solchen Touchdown hast du wahrscheinlich noch nie gesehen
… doch, der Freistoss geht in die Hose
Beim australischen Zweitligisten Avondale rennen bei einem Freistoss alle drei Spieler einfach am Ball vorbei – womöglich war dies ja geplant, um den Gegner zu irritieren. Doch weil einer der Spieler dann auch noch ausrutscht, ist die schöne Möglichkeit futsch:
Messi zurück Im Camp Nou
Lionel Messi hat auf Instagram einen Beitrag gepostet, welcher ihn im umgebauten Camp Nou zeigt. Dazu schreibt der Argentinier: «Gestern Abend bin ich an einen Ort zurückgekehrt, den ich mit meiner Seele vermisse. Ein Ort, an dem ich ungemein glücklich war, an dem ihr mich tausendmal als glücklichste Person der Welt fühle. Hoffentlich kann ich eines Tages zurückkommen, und nicht nur um mich als Spieler zu verabschieden, wie ich es nie geschafft habe...» 2021 verliess Messi seinen langjährigen Klub und wechselte zu Paris Saint-Germain. Aktuell steht der 38-Jährige bei Inter Miami unter Vertrag.


Schweizer Darts-Sensation beim Grand Slam
Stefan Bellmont hat beim Grand Slam of Darts die Weltnummer 5 James Wade geschlagen. Der 36-jährige Zuger, der sich dank des Triumphs auf der Challenger Tour qualifiziert hat, setzte sich im ersten Gruppenspiel trotz 0:3-Rückstand 5:4 durch. Die nächsten Gegner sind Ricky Evans und Gerwyn Price, die beiden Bestplatzierten qualifizieren sich für die Achtelfinals.

Mehr Sport:

Extra für dich ausgewählt:

10 Witze, die nur intelligente (oder gebildete) Menschen verstehen
DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart
1 / 27
Diese Sportler haben den perfekten Namen für ihre Sportart

Danijel Sturm: Auf welcher Position der slowenische Nationalspieler spielt, kannst du dir ja denken.
quelle: keystone / anthony anex
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
14 Sport-Typen, die jeder in seinem Freundeskreis hat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
Er schrieb Schweizer Fussballgeschichte – und wird von Chelsea wenig später entlassen
21. November 2012: Roberto Di Matteo ist der einzige Schweizer Trainer, der die Champions League gewann. Die erfolgreiche Zeit bei Chelsea war aber von kurzer Dauer – nur wenige Monate nach dem grossen Triumph wurde er wieder entlassen.
«Die letzten Leistungen und Resultate waren nicht gut genug.» Mit diesen Worten entliess Chelsea seinen Trainer Roberto Di Matteo am 21. November 2012. Die Vereinsführung um Besitzer Roman Abramowitsch traute dem Schweiz-Italiener die Wende in der wichtigen Phase, in der das Weiterkommen in der Champions League sowie der Anschluss an die Spitze der Premier League auf dem Spiel standen, nicht mehr zu.
Zur Story