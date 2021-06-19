Navigation
freundlich 30°
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Zeit Heim Resultat Gast
    Flagge Flagge

    EM-Tagesticker

    Türken-Trainer Günes kündigt Wechsel an +++ Wenn dein TV schneller ist als beim Nachbar

    In Messenger teilen In Whatsapp teilen Via E-Mail teilen
    Link zur Diskussion Zu Favoriten hinzufügen
    19.06.21, 16:37

    Mehr «Sport»

    Deutschland unter Druck – gegen Europameister Portugal soll ein Sieg her

    Link zum Artikel

    Bencic in Berlin im Final +++ Verstappen holt sich Frankreich-Pole

    Link zum Artikel

    Ungarns Torschütze Fiola schockt nach seinem Treffer die Stadionspeakerin

    Link zum Artikel

    Sensation in Budapest – Ungarn schafft Unentschieden gegen Frankreich

    Link zum Artikel

    Diese drei Schweizer bauen den Alpen-Tesla

    Link zum Artikel

    «Sanitärer Zaun um Lissabon» – Seit 16 Uhr ist Portugals Hauptstadt abgeriegelt

    Link zum Artikel

    Meistgelesen

    Link zum Artikel
    1

    Wie viele der 50 häufigsten Schweizer Familiennamen kannst du aufzählen?

    Link zum Artikel
    2

    Sensation in Budapest – Ungarn schafft Unentschieden gegen Frankreich

    Link zum Artikel
    3

    Vier Personen an Corona-Demo in St.Gallen gebüsst ++ Heftige Zusammenstösse in …



    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 19.06

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Türken-Trainer kündigt Wechsel an
    «Unsere Chancen aufs Weiterkommen sind gering. Wenn man gegen Wales verliert, dann verliert man auch die Möglichkeit auf die Achtelfinals», sagte der türkische Nationalcoach Senol Günes. Nach der Niederlage im Startspiel gegen Italien sei sein Team «durch die viele Negativität geschwächt» worden und habe sich dann gegen Wales «zu viele Fehler» geleistet. «Alle haben unter ihrem Level gespielt, denn auf dem Papier sind wir besser als Wales», urteilte Günes.

    Gegen die Schweiz wird der Coach nun einige Wechsel vornehmen. Es ist damit zu rechnen, dass auch die taktische Ausrichtung ändert. Die Türkei muss offensiver spielen, denn ein Sieg, wenn er denn reichen sollte, muss möglichst hoch ausfallen. «Ja, es wir Änderungen geben. Ich werde elf gute Spieler finden, um eine Mannschaft zu bilden», so Günes. «Wir werden anders spielen morgen und wollen von Beginn weg auch eine andere Reaktion zeigen.» (ram/sda)
    Turkey's manager Senol Gunes during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Turkey and Wales the Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Naomi Baker/Pool via AP)
    Wenn dein TV schneller ist als jener der Nachbarn
    Kroaten feiern Geburtstage statt Siege
    Ausgelassen werden die kroatischen Internationalen Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim) und Mile Skoric (Osijek) ihren 30. Geburtstag am Samstag nicht gefeiert haben - am Tag nach dem 1:1 gegen Tschechien. Noch wartet der WM-Zweite von 2018 an der EM auf den ersten Sieg.

    Besser ergehen soll es darum Josip Brekalo (Bild) vom VfL Wolfsburg. Er wird am Mittwoch, einen Tag nach dem Spiel in Glasgow gegen Schottland, 23 Jahre alt. Feiert Kroatien dann als Achtelfinalist? (ram/sda)
    epa09283217 Josip Brekalo (L) of Croatia in action during the UEFA EURO 2020 group D preliminary round soccer match between Croatia and the Czech Republic in Glasgow, Britain, 18 June 2021. EPA/Paul Ellis / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Happy Gilmour
    Billy Gilmour hat sich mit seinem Auftritt für Schottland beim 0:0 gegen England in die Herzen der Schotten gespielt. Besonders glücklich zeigte sich Mutter Carrie, die ihren Sohn auf Twitter mit lieben Worten eindeckte. «Ich bin so, so, so stolz auf dich. Mein Herz platzt vor Stolz. Ich liebe dich so sehr», schrieb sie.

    Der von der UEFA als Star des Spiels ausgezeichnete Youngster darf sich neu auch Vorbild nennen, etwa von der schottischen Tennislegende Andy Murray. «Billy Gilmour ist mein Idol», schrieb der dreifache Grand-Slam-Sieger – seinen 14 Jahren Altersvorteil zum Trotz. (ram/sda)
    Viel Verkehr aber keine Unfälle im französischen Stossverkehr
    Frankreich trifft in wenigen Minuten im zweiten Gruppenspiel auf Ungarn. Beim Aufwärmtraining verblüffen «Les Bleus» mit einer wahnsinnig chaotisch aussehenden Übung. Dennoch bringen die Jungs von Didier Deschamps sie fast ohne Körperkontakt zu Ende.
    Ronaldo wird zum Fotografen
    Beim offiziellen Turnierfototermin der Portugiesen wird Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo kurzerhand zum Fotografen. Als sein Teamkollege und langjähriger Freund Pepe vor der Kamera steht, fragt er den Fotografen, ob er denn auch mal auf den Auslöser drücken dürfe. Der Fotograf drückt «CR7» darauf die Kamera in die Hand und der macht mit Freude ein Bild von Pepe. Als er sein Meisterwerk sieht, meint er neckisch zum Fotografen: «Besser als du» und gibt die Kamera wieder zurück.
    Eine ganz andere Herausforderung für Frankreich
    Frankreich hofft, den Achtelfinal-Einzug bereits gegen Ungarn perfekt zu machen. Es wäre ein gutes Omen für den Weltmeister.

    Die Franzosen sind ideal in das Turnier gestartet. Die Sorge, die Solidarität und defensive Sicherheit könnte nach der Rückkehr von Karim Benzema in die Mannschaft verloren gegangen sein, erwies sich als unbegründet. Es war in München beim 1:0 gegen Deutschland nicht die gefürchtete Offensive mit Kylian Mbappé, Benzema und Antoine Griezmann, die den Unterschied machte, sondern die Abwehrarbeit.
    France's Kylian Mbappe, centre, salutes the fans after the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match between France and Germany at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. France won the match 1-0. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, Pool)
    Gegen Ungarn im mit 61'000 Zuschauern gefüllten Budapester Stadion wird die taktische Vorlage des Gegners eine ganz andere sein als noch im ersten Spiel. Frankreich wird das Spieldiktat gegen den Aussenseiter übernehmen müssen. Es wird ein Test für die Mannschaft von Didier Deschamps, der es einfacher fällt, kreativ zu sein, wenn Räume für die schnellen Stürmer vorhanden sind.

    Bei erwarteten 35 Grad Hitze werden die Ungarn wohl ähnlich auftreten wie gegen Portugal (0:3), als sie erst in den letzten knapp zehn Minuten die Gegentore kassierten. Mindestens einen Punkt benötigen die Co-Gastgeber, um noch mit seriösen Ambitionen ins letzte Gruppenspiel zu gehen. Frankreich hofft derweil nach zwei Partien schon qualifiziert zu sein, so wie bei den zwei EM-Titeln (1984 und 2000) sowie den beiden WM-Titeln (1998 und 2018). (abu/sda)
    epa09274115 Players of Hungary applaud fans after the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest, Hungary, 15 June 2021. EPA/Laszlo Balogh / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Schottische Fans «fötzeln» in London
    Rund 30'000 schottische Fans waren gestern nach London gereist, um das Spiel ihrer Nationalmannschaft gegen England mitzuverfolgen – entweder in den zahlreichen Pubs oder live im Stadion. Vor dem Anpfiff zogen bereits tausende Fans durch die Strassen der britischen Metropole und hinterliessen dabei auch eine Menge Abfall.

    Das passte einigen Schotten überhaupt nicht, und so begannen sie, den auf den Strassen liegenden Abfall aufzusammeln und zu entsorgen. In Trikots oder Kilts gekleidet und mit Bannern und Flaggen über den Schultern sorgten sie dafür, dass die Strassen wieder sauberer wurden.
    A Scotland fan helps clean up after fans gathered in Leicester Square prior to the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland, in London, Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    England v Scotland - UEFA EURO, EM, Europameisterschaft,Fussball 2020 - Group D - Wembley Stadium Scotland fans clean up litter in Irving Street near Leicester Square, London, ahead of the UEFA Euro 2020 Group D match between England and Scotland. Picture date: Friday June 18, 2021. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirstyxO Connorx 60435173
    Eriksen aus Spital entlassen
    Der dänische Internationale Christian Eriksen konnte sechs Tage nach seinem Herzstillstand in der EM-Auftaktpartie von Dänemark gegen Finnland das Spital verlassen. Wie der dänische Fussballverband in einer Mitteilung auf Twitter schrieb, ist Eriksen auf dem Weg nach Hause im Camp des Nationalteams in Helsingör zu Besuch gewesen. «Es war grossartig, das Team wiederzusehen, nachdem sie eine fantastische Partie gespielt haben», sagte der 29-Jährige.

    In den kommenden Tagen wird sich der Spieler von Inter Mailand im Kreis der Familie weiter von einer fällig gewordenen Operation erholen. Eriksen war nach seinem Kollaps am Samstag ein Defibrillator eingebaut worden. «Die Operation ist gut verlaufen, und ich fühle mit den Umständen entsprechend gut», liess er dazu verlauten. (zap/sda)
    De Bruyne spürt noch immer die Folgen des CL-Finals
    Bei seinem Zusammenprall mit Antonio Rüdiger im Champions-League-Final zog sich Kevin de Bruyne Brüche des Nasenbeins und der Augenhöhle zu. Der Belgier verpasste deshalb das erste EM-Spiel gegen Russland, in der zweiten Partie gegen Dänemark wurde der offensive Mittelfeldspieler dann zur Halbzeit eingewechselt und sorgte mit einem Tor und einem Assist für die Wende. Dennoch weist De Bruyne darauf hin, dass er weiterhin nichts fühle in seiner linken Gesichtshälfte: «Es ist wie nach einem Zahnarztbesuch. Meine Nerven sind sehr schwer betroffen, das kann bis zu 6 Monaten dauern. Es ist kein angenehmes Gefühl, aber das wichtigste ist, dass ich spielen kann.»
    Ein Senioren-Match in dieser Hitze
    Das Durchschnittsalter der Startaufstellungen zwischen Schweden und der Slowakei beträgt 30 Jahre und 125 Tage. Es ist damit das Spiel mit dem zweithöchsten Altersschnitt der EM-Geschichte. Noch älter waren die Teilnehmer nur in der Partie zwischen Griechenland und Schweden 2008. (zap)

    Hier geht's zum Liveticker:
    2
    Video
    Forsberg trifft vom Elfmeterpunkt – Schweden gewinnt knapp gegen die Slowakei
    Sergio Busquets nach Corona-Erkrankung zurück im Kader
    Vor der EM wurde bei Sergio Busquets eine Corona-Infektion festgestellt. Daraufhin musste er aus dem spanischen Teamhotel abreisen. Nach überstandener Krankheit durfte der Mittelfeldspieler am Freitag wieder zurückkehren und steht Trainer Luis Enrique wieder zur Verfügung.

    Mehr zur EM:

    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.

    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen

    1 / 27
    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen
    quelle: ap / michael probst
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Themen
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Vier Personen an Corona-Demo in St.Gallen gebüsst ++ Heftige Zusammenstösse in Frankreich
    2
    Coci-Fläschli-Gate – jetzt droht die UEFA mit Bussen
    3
    Wie viele der 50 häufigsten Schweizer Familiennamen kannst du aufzählen?
    4
    Seilbahnunglück in Italien: Empörung über Aufnahmen aus verunglückter Gondel
    5
    Fussballerin verklagt Pornhub wegen gestohlener Sex-Videos
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    «Ladies and Gentlemen» ist passé: Swiss wechselt auf die LGBTQIA+-konforme Sprache
    2
    PICDUMP Nummer 369. Höhö. Hö.
    3
    Sie können es einfach nicht besser
    4
    Corona-Data: Sinkende Fallzahlen – R-Wert bei 0,64
    5
    Zwischen dir und dem Weekend stehen nur diese 42 Bilder
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    8 Komplimente von deiner Katze – an dich
    2
    11 Retro-Bilder von beängstigend lockeren Erziehungsmethoden
    3
    Emotionaler Appell von Trainer Petkovic: «Wir brauchen die Solidarität von Euch allen»
    4
    Diese drei Schweizer bauen den Alpen-Tesla
    5
    Zürcher Regierungsrat Mario Fehr tritt aus der SP aus – so rechnet er mit seiner Partei ab

    35 Tweets, die unsere Gesellschaft in Pandemiezeiten auf den Punkt bringen

    Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

    (😷li)

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel