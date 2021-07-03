Navigation
    EM-Tagesticker

    Security konfiszieren in Baku Regenbogen-Fahne +++ Spinazzolas trauriger Abschied

    03.07.21, 19:01

    Die restlichen EM-Viertelfinals

    Samstag, 3. Juli, 18.00 Uhr:
    Tschechien – Dänemark

    Samstag, 3. Juli, 21.00 Uhr:
    Ukraine – England

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 3.7.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Keine Regenbogen-Fahne in Baku, bitte
    Dänische Fans haben eine Regenbogen-Fahne zum Viertelfinal gegen Tschechien mitgenommen. Wie es aussieht, wurde diese von Sicherheitskräften konfisziert:
    Spinazzola verabschiedet sich
    Leonardo Spinazzola war einer der Shootingstars dieser EM, die nun für ihn vorbei ist. Nicht weil Italien ausgeschieden ist, sondern weil der Dauerläufer im Viertelfinal gegen Belgien einen Achillessehnenriss erlitt. An Krücken und unter Applaus der Kollegen verabschiedete sich Spinazzola heute von diesen.
    Die Fotos der Nati bei der Ankunft in Zürich
    So wird die Schweizer Nati zuhause empfangen
    25 Bilder
    Die Spieler der Fussball-Nati werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der EM 2020 gegen Spanien am Flughafen in Zürich empfangen.
    Zur Slideshow
    Erstes Eriksen-Foto nach Krankenhaus-Aufenthalt
    Ein elfjähriger Junge hat am Freitagnachmittag am Strand von Tisvilde, rund 60 km nördlich von Kopenhagen, zufällig Christian Eriksen getroffen – und mit dem dänischen Fussball-Star ein ganz besonderes Foto geschossen: Es ist das erste Bild von Eriksen in den Sozialen Medien seit dessen Krankenhausaufenthalt nach seinem Zusammenbruch beim EM-Spiel der Dänen gegen Finnland (0:1).

    «Er sah gesund und frisch aus, das war richtig schön zu sehen», sagte Björn Bindzus der Zeitung BT über die unverhoffte Begegnung. Bei Instagram schrieb der Junge, der in seiner Freizeit Eishockey spielt, zu dem Foto: «Ich im Glück mit dem berühmtesten Mann der Welt.» (zap/t-online)
    Nationalmannschaft ist zurück in der Schweiz
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft ist nach ihren heroischen Auftritten an der EM in die Schweiz zurückgekehrt. Das Team von Vladimir Petkovic landete am Samstag kurz vor 13.00 Uhr auf dem Flughafen Zürich-Kloten.

    Remo Freuler und Steven Zuber führten die Mannschaft an, als diese auf dem Rollfeld aus der Charter-Maschine der Swiss aus St. Petersburg stieg. Die rund 50-köpfige Delegation wurde neben einigen Flughafen-Mitarbeitern und Fotografen auch von einem Alphorn-Ensemble empfangen.

    Nach ein paar Mannschaftsfotos und einigen Selfies, wobei Xherdan Shaqiri der Gefragteste war, dislozierte das Team in das Restaurant Runway34 in Opfikon, wo sie den Fans für Autogramme zur Verfügung stand. Auf den Autos des SFV-Sponsors stand: «We are proud of you.»

    Der Frust war auch am Tag nach dem bitteren Aus im Penaltyschiessen noch nicht ganz verdaut. «Die Enttäuschung ist schon gross, wenn man so nahe dran war», sagte Verteidiger Manuel Akanji. Mario Gavranovic, der als einziger der vier Schweizer Penaltyschützen getroffen hatte, sagte: «Wir sind stolz, wie wir unser Land präsentiert haben. Und wir sind stolz, dass die Fans auf uns stolz sind.»

    Die Schweizer waren am Freitag in St. Petersburg in ihrem ersten Viertelfinal an einer Endrunde seit 1954 erst im Penaltyschiessen Spanien unterlegen. Nach 120 Minuten hatte es 1:1 gestanden. (sda)
    Die Spieler der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der Fussball Europameisterschaft 2020 am Flughafen in Zuerich empfangen, aufgenommen am Samstag, 3. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza).
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft ist gelandet
    Einheitlich im Freizeit-Trikot mit Schweizer Kreuz auf der Brust sind Shaqiri, Seferovic und Co. am Flughafen Kloten angekommen. (rst)
    Die Spieler der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der Fussball Europameisterschaft 2020 am Flughafen in Zuerich empfangen, aufgenommen am Samstag, 3. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza).
    Shaqiri geht voraus
    Die Spieler der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der Fussball Europameisterschaft 2020 am Flughafen in Zuerich empfangen, aufgenommen am Samstag, 3. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza).
    Die Schweizer sind zurück in der Schweiz
    Die Spieler der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der Fussball Europameisterschaft 2020 am Flughafen in Zuerich empfangen, aufgenommen am Samstag, 3. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza).
    Ein Selfie mit Petkovic
    Die Spieler der Schweizer Nationalmannschaft werden nach ihrem Ausscheiden im Viertelfinal der Fussball Europameisterschaft 2020 am Flughafen in Zuerich empfangen, aufgenommen am Samstag, 3. Juli 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza).
    Zakaria, Vargas und Mbabu
    Mehr als 1,8 Millionen Zuschauer sahen Penaltyschiessen auf SRF
    Das Penaltyschiessen zwischen der Schweiz und Spanien im EM-Viertelfinal am Freitag in St. Petersburg verfolgten mehr als 1,8 Millionen Zuschauer auf SRF zwei. Im Durchschnitt schauten 1,446 Millionen aus der Deutschschweiz die Partie, was einem Marktanteil von 76,2 Prozent entspricht.

    Auch im Internet stiess der erste Viertelfinal einer Schweizer Nationalmannschaft an einer Endrunde seit 67 Jahren auf grosses Interesse. SRF verzeichnete 775’000 Livestream-Starts auf ihrer Internetseite sowie 173'000 Aufrufe auf dem YouTube-Kanal von SRF Sport. (sda)
    Switzerland players react during the penalty shootout during the Euro 2020 soccer championship quarterfinal match between Switzerland and Spain, at the Saint Petersburg stadium in Saint Petersburg, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Maxim Shemetov /Pool Photo via AP)
    Klinsmann traut Engländern den EM-Titel zu
    «Ab jetzt ist alles möglich – auch der Titelgewinn, den ich dieser Mannschaft absolut zutraue. Völlig unabhängig vom Turnierbaum», sagte Jürgen Klinsmann, der ehemalige Trainer der deutschen Nationalmannschaft gegenüber «watson.de».

    Die Engländer sind im leichteren Teil des Turnierbaums, spielen erst gegen die Ukraine und würden bei einem Sieg im Halbfinale auf Dänemark oder Tschechien treffen. Eine richtig grosse Fussballnation könnte erst im Finale warten.

    Jürgen Klinsmann lobt auch Trainer Gareth Southgate: «Er hat es geschafft, eine Mannschaft mit einer guten Mischung und mit viel Disziplin auf den Platz zu schicken. Er hat auch die richtige Ausgewogenheit zwischen Defensive und Offensive gefunden und sich nicht beeinflussen lassen.» (rst)
    FILE - In this June 10, 20165 file picture United States' head coach Juergen Klinsmann smiles prior to the friendly soccer match between Germany and the United States in Cologne, Germany. Juergen Klinsmann, a World Cup winner with Germany, has been named honorary captain of the German national team the Football Federation announced Thursday Nov. 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein,file)
    Gelöste Stimmung bei den Italienern
    Nach dem Sieg über Belgien steht Italien im Halbfinal der EM und trifft dort am Dienstag auf Spanien. Grund genug, dies ordentlich zu feiern, inklusive Lieder grölen und Bier trinken im Teamcar. (rst)
    Schweizer Nati kehrt um ca. 13.30 Uhr heim
    Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft kehrt nach ihren heroischen Auftritten an der EM am frühen Samstagnachmittag in die Schweiz zurück. Das Team von Vladimir Petkovic landet um ca. 13.30 Uhr auf dem Flughafen Zürich-Kloten und steht im Anschluss im Restaurant Runway34 in Opfikon den Fans rund eine Stunde für Autogramme zur Verfügung.

    Die Schweizer waren am Freitag in St. Petersburg in ihrem ersten Viertelfinal an einer Endrunde seit 1954 erst im Penaltyschiessen Spanien unterlegen. Nach 120 Minuten hatte es 1:1 gestanden. (sda)
    Switzerland's head coach Vladimir Petkovic, defender Ricardo Rodriguez and midfielder Denis Zakaria, from left, take leave of their supporters after the UEFA Euro 2020 soccer tournament quarterfinal soccer match between Switzerland and Spain at the Saint Petersburg stadium, in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 2, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)
    Immobile nährt das Klischee des Schwalbenkönigs
    Die Szene passierte kurz vor dem Führungstor der Italiener durch Barella: Ciro Immobile wird von einem Belgier im Strafraum getroffen und sinkt nieder. Man kann durchaus darüber diskutieren, ob es ein Foul war, das Schmerz-Level des Italieners dürfte sich aber in Grenzen gehalten haben. Kaum realisierte Immobile, dass sein Team in Führung lag, stand er auf und ging mitjubeln. (rst)
    Leonardo Spinazzola mit Verdacht auf Riss der Achillessehne
    Dem italienischen Verteidiger Leonardo Spinazzola droht eine längere Pause. Wie der italienische Verband mitteilte, besteht beim 28-Jährigen der Verdacht auf einen Riss der linken Achillessehne. Sollte sich dies bewahrheiten, würde der Defensivspieler der AS Roma mehrere Monate ausfallen. Spinazzola war am Freitag beim 2:1-Sieg im Viertelfinal gegen Belgien in München in der 79. Minute verletzt ausgewechselt worden.

    Toll dann der Teamgeist der Italiener, nach dem Spiel wird für «Spina» im Flieger gesungen. (rst/sda)
    Roger Federers Glückwünsche
    Zakaria hilft bei Eigentor-Rekord
    Denis Zakaria war im Viertelfinal der Schweiz gegen Spanien für das bereits zehnte Eigentor dieser Europameisterschaft verantwortlich. Zuvor hatte es in der EM-Geschichte bei allen vorherigen Turnieren zusammengezählt nur neun Eigentore gegeben. (ram/sda/dpa)
    Die Stimmen zum bitteren EM-Aus der Schweiz

