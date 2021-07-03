Die Schweizer Nationalmannschaft ist nach ihren heroischen Auftritten an der EM in die Schweiz zurückgekehrt. Das Team von Vladimir Petkovic landete am Samstag kurz vor 13.00 Uhr auf dem Flughafen Zürich-Kloten.



Remo Freuler und Steven Zuber führten die Mannschaft an, als diese auf dem Rollfeld aus der Charter-Maschine der Swiss aus St. Petersburg stieg. Die rund 50-köpfige Delegation wurde neben einigen Flughafen-Mitarbeitern und Fotografen auch von einem Alphorn-Ensemble empfangen.



Nach ein paar Mannschaftsfotos und einigen Selfies, wobei Xherdan Shaqiri der Gefragteste war, dislozierte das Team in das Restaurant Runway34 in Opfikon, wo sie den Fans für Autogramme zur Verfügung stand. Auf den Autos des SFV-Sponsors stand: «We are proud of you.»



Der Frust war auch am Tag nach dem bitteren Aus im Penaltyschiessen noch nicht ganz verdaut. «Die Enttäuschung ist schon gross, wenn man so nahe dran war», sagte Verteidiger Manuel Akanji. Mario Gavranovic, der als einziger der vier Schweizer Penaltyschützen getroffen hatte, sagte: «Wir sind stolz, wie wir unser Land präsentiert haben. Und wir sind stolz, dass die Fans auf uns stolz sind.»



Die Schweizer waren am Freitag in St. Petersburg in ihrem ersten Viertelfinal an einer Endrunde seit 1954 erst im Penaltyschiessen Spanien unterlegen. Nach 120 Minuten hatte es 1:1 gestanden. (sda)