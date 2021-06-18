Navigation
    Zeit Heim Resultat Gast
    Flagge Flagge

    EM-Tagesticker

    30'000 Schotten stürmen nach London +++ UEFA droht mit Final-Verlegung nach Budapest

    18.06.21, 08:49

    Liveticker: EM-Tagesticker, 18.06

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    UEFA droht London mit Finalentzug
    Der europäische Fussballverband UEFA hat England mit der Verlegung des EM-Finals von London nach Budapest gedroht. Die UEFA fordert, dass die britische Regierung Quarantäne-Ausnahmeregelungen für Sponsoren, Verbandsmitarbeiter, Politiker und Medienvertreter schafft, berichtet die britische «Times». Eine Gruppe von schätzungsweise 2500 VIPs soll so für das EM-Endspiel am 11. Juli und allen vorangehenden Spielen im Londoner Wembley-Stadion von der Quarantänepflicht befreit sein.

    In Grossbritannien steigen die Corona-Infektionszahlen derzeit aufgrund der sogenannten «Delta»-Variante. Deshalb sind nach wie vor umfassende Quarantäne-Regeln für die Einreise auf der Insel in Kraft. Am Montag hätten gewisse Lockerungen in Kraft treten sollen, Premierminister Boris Johnson hat allerdings aufgrund der Bedrohung durch die «Delta»-Variante darauf verzichtet. In Budapest gibt es aktuell keine Quarantäne-Regeln.
    An England supporter holds up a poster during the players warmup before the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
    Tausende schottische Fans stürmen nach London
    In London kommt es heute zum mit Spannung erwarteten Briten-Duell zwischen England und Schottland. Zum 115. Mal treffen die beiden Erzrivalen aufeinander. Die Engländer mit ihren zahlreichen Stars sind der klare Favorit, doch Aussenseiter Schottland darf auf grosse Unterstützung zählen. Die Invasion der «Tartan Army» läuft nämlich bereits auf Hochtouren, bis zu 30'000 schottische Fans wollen ihre «Bravehearts» nämlich vor Ort unterstützen. Dabei sind nur 22'500 Fans im Stadion erlaubt.

    In London herrscht vor der «Battle of Britain» deshalb Alarm-Stimmung: Wegen steigender Corona-Zahlen warnte Londons Bürgermeister Sadiq Khan schottische Anhänger, ohne Tickets anzureisen. Doch die Schotten kümmert das wenig, immerhin haben in der Hauptstadt fast 70 Prozent der Einwohner mindestens die Erstimpfung. (pre)
    Hummels Sohn bejubelte Papas Eigentor
    Zumindest der Sohn von Mats Hummels hat sich über das Eigentor des deutschen Nationalspielers beim EM-Auftaktspiel gegen Frankreich gefreut. «Er weiss zum Glück noch nicht, was ein Eigentor ist. Er denkt: Ball im Netz ist immer richtig. Mir wurde zugetragen, dass er gejubelt hat. Das werde ich ihm wohl noch beibringen müssen», sagte Hummels der «Bild»-Zeitung. Sohn Ludwig ist drei Jahre alt. Papa Mats traf gegen Frankreich bei einer verunglückten Abwehraktion ins eigene Netz und besiegelte so die 0:1-Niederlage der DFB-Auswahl. (pre)
    epaselect epa09274675 Kylian Mbappe (L) of France celebrates next to German Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer after German defender Mats Hummels (C) scored an own goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 group F preliminary round soccer match between France and Germany in Munich, Germany, 15 June 2021. EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)
    Kroatien hofft auf die Serie der zweiten Spiele
    Der WM-Finalist Kroatien muss auf die Auftakt-Niederlage gegen England reagieren. Er trifft mit Tschechien auf einen Gegner, der gelassener auftreten kann. Es gibt nicht besonders viel Stoff für die Motivationsrede von Kroatiens Nationaltrainer Zlatko Dalic. Der Exploit von vor drei Jahren bei der WM in Russland scheint ziemlich weit weg. Seit dem letzten September gewannen die Kroaten nur drei von zwölf Partien, zwei davon gegen Malta und Zypern. Zum EM-Auftakt gegen England war die Mannschaft machtlos.

    Dalic hofft für die Trendwende in Glasgow auf seinen wichtigsten Mann: Luka Modric. Der 35-Jährige wird gegen Tschechien sein 140. Länderspiel bestreiten. «Er hat viel Erfahrung und weiss, wie man grosse Turniere spielt», versichert Dalic. Kroatiens Statistiker hoben derweil hervor, dass der WM-Finalist von 2018 noch nie ein zweites Spiel bei einer Endrunde verloren hat (6 Siege, 4 Remis).

    Die Tschechen, die nach dem 2:0-Sieg gegen Schottland mit breiter Brust zum zweiten Mal in Glasgow antreten, wollen sich nicht zuletzt wieder auf den Spieler ganz vorne und jenen ganz hinten verlassen. Stürmer Patrik Schick schoss im ersten Spiel beide Treffer, einen aus 50 Metern, und der ehemalige Basler Goalie Tomas Vaclik hielt, was es zu halten gab. (pre/sda)
    Croatia's Luka Modric controls the ball during a training session at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, Thursday, June 17, 2021, the day before their group D Euro 2020 match against Czech Republic. (Andy Buchanan/Pool via AP)
    Achtelfinals in Sichtweite für die Aussenseiter
    Schweden und die Slowakei können in ihrem zweiten Vorrundenspiel schon einen grossen Schritt Richtung Achtelfinals machen. Nach den Coups gegen Spanien und Polen muss nun die Bestätigung folgen.

    Schweden reiste mit einem unverhofften Punkt im Gepäck von Sevilla via Göteborg nach St. Petersburg. In der russischen Metropole werden die Skandinavier nun offensiv aber etwas produktiver sein müssen als noch gegen Spanien, als bezeichnenderweise Abwehrchef Victor Lindelöf sich die Bestnote der UEFA verdiente.

    Einzelne Nadelstiche brachten die Schweden schon mal in Sevilla zustande. Nun könnte Dejan Kulusevski, der nach einer Corona-Infektion wieder einsatzbereit ist, das Offensivspiel zusätzlich beleben. Der 21-Jährige von Juventus Turin steht wie der gegen Spanien überzeugende Stürmer Alexander Isak für die junge Generation im schwedischen Team.

    Die slowakische Abwehr mit Inter Mailands Milan Skriniar, der beim 2:1 gegen Polen auch noch als Torschütze brillierte, überzeugte genauso wie die schwedische und hielt Robert Lewandowski in Schach. Das Team um Captain Marek Hamsik, das am Donnerstag einen Corona-Fall (Ersatzspieler Denis Vavro) vermeldete, dürfte kaum von seiner Kontertaktik abweichen, zumal schon ein Punkt fast das Ticket für die Achtelfinal bedeuten würde. (pre/sda)
    Eriksen tröstet seine Mannschaft per WhatsApp
    Christian Eriksen hat sich nach der 1:2-Niederlage seines Teams gegen Belgien schon kurz nach dem Schlusspfiff bei seinen Kollegen gemeldet. «Christian hat uns eine Nachricht in die Whatsapp-Gruppe geschickt. Er schrieb uns, dass wir unglaublich waren», berichtete Stürmer Martin Braithwaite nach der Partie. Unterstützt von gut 23'000 lautstarken Zuschauern boten die Dänen in Kopenhagen fünf Tage nach Eriksens Herzstillstand im ersten EM-Spiel gegen Finnland (0:1) eine starke Leistung. Der beim FC Barcelona unter Vertrag stehende Braithwaite selbst meinte: «Ich spiele zwar für den besten Klub der Welt. Aber ich muss sagen: Die beste Mannschaft der Welt hat heute Abend im Parken gespielt.» (pre/sda)
    epa09279756 Danish fans wearing Christian Eriksen jersey cheer in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 June 2021, hours before the start of the Group B match of EURO2020 between Denmark and Belgium. EPA/Emil Helms DENMARK OUT
    Die «Tartan Army» in London
    Die vermutlich fröhlichste Armee der Welt ist in London eingefallen. Unzählige Schotten machen die Stadt am Tag vor dem mit Spannung erwarteten Duell gegen England (Freitag, 21 Uhr) unsicher:
    Wie sich Ginter auf Ronaldo vorbereitet
    Ginter vor dem wichtigen Portugal-Spiel vom Samstag über Ronaldo: «Ich habe mit Dortmund das eine oder andere Mal gegen ihn gespielt. Er zählt immer noch zu den besten Stürmern der Welt, hat eine unglaubliche Erfahrung, hat im ersten Spiel zwei Tore gemacht. Da gilt es, höllisch aufzupassen. Aber nicht nur bei ihm, grundsätzlich hat Portugal eine sehr gute Offensive. Wir freuen uns auf ihn und auf alle anderen, die uns da vorne begegnen werden. Ich schaue mir jetzt nicht seine Best-Of-Szenen an. Aber wir werden sehr gut vorbereitet vom Scouting-Team, da werden Stärken und Schwächen aufgelistet und da sind auch Video-Sequenzen dabei. So habe ich das auch gegen Frankreich gemacht, da habe ich auch einige Videos angeschaut. Auch von Dembélé oder Coman, die dann nicht gespielt haben. Man muss sich ja bestmöglich vorbereiten. So werde ich es auch mit Ronaldo und den anderen Portugal-Stars machen.»
    Kroos' Kompliment für Ramos
    Als bekannt wurde, das Sergio Ramos Real Madrid nach 16 Jahren verlassen würde, war Teamkollege Toni Kroos voll des Lobes über Ramos. Kroos twittete: «Der beste! Verteidiger! Aller Zeiten!» Im Camp der deutschen Mannschaft sagte Kroos überdies, Ramos sei sein bester Captain der ganzen Karriere gewesen.» Ob sich Deutschlands Captain Manuel Neuer darüber gefreut hat, ist nicht bekannt.
    UEFA «unter diesen Umständen glücklich»
    Trotz teils vieler nicht besetzter Plätze in den EM-Stadien ist die UEFA mit den bisherigen Zuschauerzahlen zufrieden. «Wir haben alle Tickets verkauft», sagte UEFA-Turnierdirektor Martin Kallen. «Es ist eine schwierige Situation für jeden Besucher, zu den Spielen zu gehen. Unter diesen Umständen sind wir glücklich damit.» Coronabedingt ist in den elf EM-Stadien nur eine sehr begrenzte Zahl an Zuschauern zugelassen. In Baku dürfen 31'000 Fans ins Stadion, im ersten Spiel in Aserbaidschan zwischen Wales und der Schweiz waren es am letzten Samstag nur 8782. Kallen begründete dies auch mit den schwierigen Reisebedingungen speziell für die Fans aus Grossbritannien. (pre/sda)
    epa09276893 General view inside the stadium prior to the UEFA EURO 2020 group A preliminary round soccer match between Turkey and Wales in Baku, Azerbaijan, 16 June 2021. EPA/Dan Mullan / POOL (RESTRICTIONS: For editorial news reporting purposes only. Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage. Photographs published in online publications shall have an interval of at least 20 seconds between the posting.)

    Mehr zur EM:

    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen

    1 / 27
    Die Rekordnationalspieler der 24 EM-Nationen
    quelle: ap / michael probst
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Da staunen die Fussballer – Kühltürme weg in 3,2,1

    Analyse

    Das sind die 5 grossen Baustellen der Schweizer Nati

    Das klare 0:3 gegen Italien stellt vieles infrage, woran sich die Schweizer in den letzten Jahren haben klammern können. Vom Trainer über den Captain und den Star bis zum allgemeinen Auftreten: Vor dem letzten Spiel gegen die Türkei gibt es Problemzonen zuhauf.

    Eines vorneweg: Die Schweiz hat gegen Italien nicht verloren, weil sich Granit Xhaka und Manuel Akanji vor dem Spiel die Haare hatten blond färben lassen. Wer so argumentiert, unterschätzt die taktische, spielerische und physische Komplexität des modernen Fussballs. Er zeigt wenig Respekt gegenüber den Qualitäten der Italiener, wenn er den Ursprung des Schweizer Debakels im «Haar-Gate» ortet.

    Eine seriöse Analyse dieses so schmerzhaften 0:3 von Rom muss tiefer gehen als bloss bis zum …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel