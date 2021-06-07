Navigation
    date 2021-06-07
    • French Open: Nadal und Djokovic bestreiten ihre Achtelfinals

    Musetti muss verletzt aufgeben – Djokovic gewinnt trotz 0:2-Satzrückstand

    07.06.21, 17:00

    Liveticker: 07.06.2021 French Open Tagesticker

    Novak Djokovic vom italienischen Teenager gefordert
    Novak Djokovic muss beim French Open im Achtelfinal gegen Lorenzo Musetti zwei Sätze lang leiden. Dann wendet sich das Blatt dramatisch und der Serbe gewinnt nach Aufgabe, beim Stand von 6:7 (7:9), 6:7 (2:7), 6:1, 6:0, 4:0.

    Der erst 19-jährige Musetti (ATP 78) hatte bei seinem ersten Grand-Slam-Turnier mit den Siegen gegen David Goffin und Marco Cecchinato schon auf sich aufmerksam gemacht. Gegen Djokovic winkte der grosse Coup. Zwei Sätze lang war der junge Italiener immer am richtigen Ort und hatte auf alles, was Djokovic versuchte, die richtige Antwort. Wie sehr Musetti den Weltranglisten-Ersten verunsicherte, zeigte sich an den ungewöhnlich vielen unerzwungenen Fehlern, die der Serbe produzierte. 35 waren es in den ersten beiden Sätze.

    Nach dem zweiten Tiebreak verliessen beide den Platz und kehrten wie verwandelt zurück. Musetti verlor komplett den Tritt und machte Djokovic die Aufholjagd überraschend leicht. Nach fast dreieinhalb Stunden Spielzeit gab der körperlich angeschlagene Aussenseiter auf. Djokovic trifft nun auf einen weiteren Italiener, den Weltranglisten-Neunten Matteo Berrettini, der vom Forfait von Roger Federer profitierte.

    Im Frauen-Tableau erreichte die 17-jährige Cori Gauff als jüngste Spielerin seit 15 Jahren die Viertelfinals. Die Amerikanerin deklassierte die Tunesierin Ons Jabeur in 53 Minuten mit 6:3, 6:1 und trifft nun auf die Tschechin Barbora Krejcikova (WTA 33). (zap/sda)

    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 6:0, 4:0 w.o.
    Lorenzo Musetti muss die Partie verletzungsbedingt aufgeben, ist das bitter! Unter Applaus verlässt der 19-jährige Italiener den Court, selbst Novak Djokovic gibt ihm Standing Ovations.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 6:0, 3:0*
    Djokovic holt sich praktisch ohne Gegenwehr das Doppelbreak.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 6:0, 2:0*
    Djokovic bestätigt das Break. Ich kann mir im Moment nicht vorstellen, wie Musetti nochmals in dieses Spiel finden will.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 6:0, 1:0*
    Musetti hält nun deutlich besser dagegen, doch Djokovic gelingt hier dennoch sofort das Break.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 6:0*
    Djokovic holt sich den vierten Satz zu null. Wow, was für eine klare Wende, die sich hier anbahnt.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 5:0*
    Musetti holt sich seine ersten Punkte, wird aber dennoch ein weiteres Mal gebreakt.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 4:0*
    Es ist unfassbar, er Italiener hat noch immer keinen einzigen Punkt gewonnen im vierten Satz.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 3:0*
    Musetti hat in diesem vierten Satz noch keinen Punkt gemacht. Der Italiener fasst sich an die Adduktoren. Vielleicht nimmt er sich ja ein Medical Timeout. Das wäre zwar eher der Move von Gegner Djokovic, wenn es mal nicht läuft.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1, 1:0*
    Musetti ist hier völlig von der Rolle, macht Fehler um Fehler. So schenkt der junge Italiener dem Serben das nächste Break.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 6:1*
    Djokovic holt sich den dritten Satz, den er komplett dominierte, deutlich mit 6:1.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 5:1*
    Djokovic holt sich das Doppelbreak, das wars dann wohl mit der Spannung im dritten Satz.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 4:1*
    Der Serbe ist bei eigenem Aufschlag jetzt äusserst souverän. Erstmals sieht man hier einen Klassenunterschied zwischen der Weltnummer 1 und der Weltnummer 76.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 3:1*
    Erst bringt Djokovic sein Service-Game souverän zu 15 durch. Dann holt sich auch Musetti sein erstes Game in diesem dritten Satz – er bringt seinen Service gleich zu null durch.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 2:0*
    Jetzt schwächelt Musetti erstmals etwas. Der Italiener gibt sein erstes Aufschlagspiel im dritten Satz ab.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 1:0*
    Der Auftakt in den dritten Satz ist für die Weltnummer 1 schon einmal geglückt. Er bringt seinen Aufschlag zu null durch.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7, 0:0*
    Djokovic verschwindet nach dem Verlust des zweiten Satzen zwischenzeitlich in der Kabine. Was genau vor sich geht, ist nicht klar. Mittlerweile steht der Serbe wieder auf dem Platz und nimmt im dritten Satz das Comeback in Angriff.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 6:7*
    Was geht hier in Paris ab? Djokovic wirkt einigermassen neben den Schuhen, während Musetti die Fehler seines Gegners konsequent ausnutzt. Der junge Italiener holt sich auch den zweiten Satz im Tiebreak. Damit hat der 19-Jährige bislang auf ATP-Stufe zehn Tiebreaks gespielt und allesamt gewonnen.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 2:3*
    Plötzlich passt bei Musetti nicht mehr viel zusammen. Es kommt Fehler um Fehler. Djokovic holt sich das sofortige Reabreak.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7, 1:3*
    Djokovic hat hier wirklich gar keinen Spass. Musetti variiert geschickt, sodass die serbische Weltnummer 1 keinen Rhythmus kriegt. Der Italiener holt sich im zweiten Satz das Break.
    Djokovic – Musetti 6:7*
    Wow! Mit einer bärenstarken Leistung im Tiebreak holt sich Newcomer Musetti den ersten Satz gegen Djokovic. Am Anfang noch etwas überfordert, kämpft sich der junge Italiener immer besser ins Spiel und beendet den Durchgang am Ende mit einem Vorhand-Winner.
    Djokovic – Musetti 3:2*
    Musetti ist in der Lage zu reagieren und holt sich mit einigem Kampf das Break sogleich wieder zurück.
    Djokovic – Musetti 3:1*
    Djokovic holt sich das frühe Break im ersten Satz. Er nimmt Musetti den Aufschlag gleich zu null ab.
    Djokovic – Musetti 0:0*
    Djokovic und Musetti sind auf Court Philippe-Chatrier angekommen und spielen sich ein.
    Machtdemonstration von Krejcikova
    Die Tschechin Barbora Krejcikova zieht mit einer Machddemonstration ins Viertelfinale des French Open ein. Sie schlägt Sloane Stephens, die US-Open-Siegerin von 2017 deutlich in zwei Sätzen mit 6:2 und 6:0.
    Das Programm des Tages
    Heute sind Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal wieder im Einsatz. Um 13.30 Uhr trifft der Serbe auf den italienischen Überraschungsmann Lorenzo Musetti. Danach trifft Nadal mit Jannik Sinner ebenfalls auf einen Italiener.
    Zverev bezwingt auch Nishikori
    Game, Satz, Sieg: Der Deutsche Alexander Zverev gewinnt gegen den Japaner Kei Nishikori in drei Sätzen mit 6:4, 6:1 und 6:1.
