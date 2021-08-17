Navigation
    Sport-News

    Fuchs' Spitzenpferd Clooney schwer verletzt +++ Wolfsburg nach Wechselfehler im Cup out

    Die wichtigsten Kurznews aus der weiten Welt des Sports.

    17.08.21, 08:15

    Mehr «Sport»

    Liveticker: Sport-News, 17.08.2021

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Fuchs' Spitzenpferd Clooney schwer verletzt
    Der Schweizer Springreiter Martin Fuchs bangt um sein Spitzenpferd Clooney. Wie der Zürcher in den sozialen Medien berichtete, zog sich der 15-jährige Westfalenwallach bei einem Sturz am Montagmorgen auf der Weide schwere Verletzungen an der rechten Schulter zu. Der Schimmel wurde daraufhin ins Tierspital Zürich gebracht. «Alle Beteiligten tun ihr Bestes, um Clooney eine Rückkehr auf die Weide zu ermöglichen», schrieb Fuchs.

    Im Sattel von Clooney wurde Fuchs 2019 Europameister und 2018 WM-Zweiter. Kürzlich nahm er mit dem Pferd an den Olympischen Spielen in Tokio teil. (zap/sda)
    epa09400362 Martin Fuchs of Switzerland on Clooney 51 competes in the Jumping Team qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 06 August 2021. EPA/Michael Reynolds
    20:53
    Wolfsburg nach Wechselfehler im Cup out
    Wolfsburg ist wegen eines Wechselfehlers mit Admir Mehmedi aus dem Cup ausgeschieden.

    Das zuständige Sportgericht erklärte den Regionalligisten Preussen Münster am grünen Tisch zum 2:0-Sieger der Cup-Partie, nachdem Wolfsburg mit der Schweizer Fraktion das Spiel 3:1 nach Verlängerung gewonnen hatte.

    Wolfsburgs Trainer Mark van Bommel hatte in der Begegnung am 8. August in Münster insgesamt sechs Spieler eingewechselt. Dreimal hatte der Niederländer während der regulären Spielzeit ausgewechselt, drei weitere Profis kamen in der Verlängerung hinzu. Dies ist nicht erlaubt. Demnach hätte Admir Mehmedi nicht mehr für Maximilian Philipp getauscht werden dürfen. (sda/dpa)
    Taaramäe gewinnt erste Bergetappe der Vuelta
    Rein Taaramäe aus Estland gewinnt nach zehn Jahren wieder eine Etappe bei der Vuelta und erhält als Lohn das rote Trikot des Leaders. Der 34-jährige Taaramäe holte sich nach 202,8 km bei der Bergankunft auf dem Picon Blanco den Sieg der dritten Etappe, nachdem er sich aus einer Ausreissergruppe gelöst hatte. Primoz Roglic erreichte mit der Favoritengruppe 1:48 Minuten hinter dem Esten das Ziel. Der Tour-Gesamtdritte und Olympiasieger Richard Carapaz aus Ecuador musste dagegen abreissen lassen und verlor rund eine Minute auf Roglic.

    Gino Mäder hingegen zeigte eine starke Leistung und traf mit 2:05 Minuten Rückstand oben auf dem Berg ein. Der Berner liegt im Gesamtklassement auf Platz 11, 40 Sekunden hinter dem drittplatzierten Roglic und 1:10 Minuten hinter Taaramäe. Der Este schüttelte auf dem 7,6 km langen Schlussanstieg mit durchschnittlich 9,3 Prozent Steigung die letzten Begleiter ab und siegte mit 21 Sekunden Vorsprung vor dem Amerikaner Joe Dombrowski. (pre/sda)
    Fiala bleibt bei den Minnesota Wild
    Kevin Fiala hat bei den Minnesota Wild kurz vor dem bevorstehenden Gang vor ein Schiedsgericht doch noch einen neuen Vertrag unterschrieben. Der 25-jährige Ostschweizer bleibt für ein Jahresgehalt von 5,1 Millionen Dollar eine weitere Saison bei der Franchise aus St.Paul, für die er seit Feburar 2019 spielt, und ist danach weiterhin Restricted Free Agent. Das heisst, er darf auch im nächsten Sommer zunächst nur mit den Wild verhandeln. Fiala hätte eigentlich lieber einen langjährigen Vertrag unterschrieben, doch Minnesota war nicht bereit, einen derart langen Kontrakt für einen hohen Cap-Hit auszustellen. (pre)
