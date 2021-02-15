Navigation
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    Australian Open, Achtelfinals

    Männer:
    Nadal (2) – Fognini (16) 6:3, 6:4, 6:2
    Tsitsipas (5) – Berrettini (9) w.o.
    Rublew (7) – Ruud (24) 6:2, 7:6 w.o.
    Medwedew (4) – McDonald 6:4, 6:2, 6:3

    Frauen:
    Barty (1) – Rogers 6:3, 6:4
    Muchova (25) – Mertens (18) 7:6, 7:5
    Brady (22) – Vekic (28) 6:1, 7:5
    Pegula – Switolina (5) 6:4, 3:6, 6:3

    Hier geht es zu allen Resultaten

    Die besten Bilder des Australian Open 2021

    Nadal lässt Fognini keine Chance – Tsitsipas kampflos im Viertelfinal

    15.02.21, 08:49 15.02.21, 11:13

    Das Wichtigste in Kürze:

    Liveticker: 15.02.2021 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Sportredaktion
    Barty weiterhin ohne Satzverlust
    Die Weltnummer 1 Ashleigh Barty, die als erste Australierin seit Evonne Goolagong 1977 das Heimturnier gewinnen möchte, agiert weiter sehr überzeugend und setzte sich gegen die US-Amerikanerin Shelby Rogers mit 6:3 und 6:4 durch. Die 24-Jährige hat noch keinen Satz abgegeben und trifft nun auf die Tschechin Karolina Muchova (WTA 27), die sich in einem harten Kampf gegen Elise Mertens durchsetzte.
    Tsitsipas kampflos im Viertelfinal
    Rafael Nadal trifft in seinem 43. Grand-Slam-Viertelfinal auf Stefanos Tsitsipas. Die griechische Weltnummer 6 zog kampflos in die Runde der letzten Acht ein, sein italienischer Gegner Matteo Berrettini musste aufgrund einer Bauchmuskel-Verletzung forfait geben.

    Nadal locker im Viertelfinal
    Rafael Nadal ist mit einer Machtdemonstration in den Viertelfinal von Melbourne eingezogen. Gegen den Italiener Fabio Fognini (ATP 17) , der ihn als einer der wenigen auf Tour schon viermal besiegen konnte, setzte sich die spanische Weltnummer 2 locker in drei Sätzen durch und gewann 6:3, 6:4, 6:2. Nur im zweiten Durchgang musste Nadal kurz zittern, als er kurzzeitig mit 2:4 im Rückstand lag. Doch der Turniersieger von 2008 reagierte im Stile eines Champions auf den Rückschlag und holte sich vier Games in Folge zum Satzgewinn. Die Rückenprobleme, die Nadal zum Verzicht auf den ATP Cup in der Woche vor dem Australian Open zwangen, scheint er mittlerweile gut in den Griff bekommen zu haben. In seinem 43. Grand-Slam-Viertelfinal trifft Nadal entweder auf Stefanos Tsitsipas oder Matteo Berrettini.
    Nadal holt sich auch den 2. Satz
    Rafael Nadal fehlt noch ein Satz zum Einzug in den Viertelfinal. Gegen Fabio Fognini holt sich die spanische Weltnummer 2 auch den zweiten Durchgang mit 6:4, obwohl er zwischendurch mit 2:4 hinten lag. Doch Nadal reagierte auf das erste Break von Fognini richtig angefressen und holte sich dann vier Games in Folge.
    Spain's Rafael Nadal prepares to serve to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Rafael Nadal
    Rublew macht russischen Viertelfinal klar
    Andrej Rublew steht zum vierten Mal in seiner Karriere in einem Grand-Slam-Viertelfinal. Beim Stand von 6:2, 7:6 (7:3) profitiert die russiche Weltnummer 8 von einer Aufgabe des Norwegers Casper Ruud. Damit stehen erstmals in der Ära des Profitennis drei Russen in der Runde der letzten Acht bei einem Major-Turnier, denn auch der Qualifikant Aslan Karazev ist weiter dabei.
    Nadal mit Blitzstart
    Rafael Nadal zeigt sich in seinem Achtelfinal gegen Fabio Fognini zunächst von seiner besten Seite. Die spanische Weltnummer 2 dominiert den ersten Satz trotz kleiner Aufschlagschwäche nach Belieben und holt ihn sich mit 6:3.
    Spain's Rafael Nadal hits a forehand return to Italy's Fabio Fognini during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Rafael Nadal
    Pegula überrascht weiter
    Die ungesetzte US-Amerikanerin Jessica Pegula hat bei den Australian Open für die nächste Überraschung gesorgt. Die 61. der Weltrangliste schaltete nach Victoria Azarenka nun auch die an Fünf gesetzte Elina Svitolina aus. Sie gewann 6:4, 3:6, 6:3 und trifft nun auf ihre Landsfrau Jennifer Brady, die sich mit 6:1 und 7:5 gegen die Kroatin Donna Vekic durchsetzte.
    Medwedew im Eiltempo im Viertelfinal
    Der Russe Daniil Medwedew untermauerte im Achtelfinal seine Position als einer der Favoriten auf den Titel am Australian Open. In gut eineinhalb Stunden setzte er sich 6:4, 6:2, 6:3 gegen den überraschenden Amerikaner Mackenzie McDonald durch. Nachdem der Masters-Champion gegen Filip Krajinovic noch fünf Sätze gebraucht hatte, kehrte er zu seinen dominanten Auftritten der letzten Monate zurück. Medwedew hat nun seit dem letzten Oktober und einer Viertelfinal-Niederlage in Wien gegen Kevin Anderson 18 Partien in Folge gewonnen. Dennoch wird er am Mittwoch gegen seinen Landsmann Andrej Rublew erst seinen dritten Grand-Slam-Viertelfinal spielen – den ersten ausserhalb von New York.
    Teichmann im Achtelfinal.
    Die Schweizerin Jil Teichmann (WTA 58) erreichte beim WTA-Turnier in Melbourne mit einem sicheren Zweisatz-Sieg die Achtelfinals. Bei der parallel zur zweiten Woche des Australian Open stattfindenden Phillip Island Trophy gewann die Linkshänderin problemlos 6:2, 6:2 gegen die fast 100 Plätze schlechter klassierte Rumänin Monica Niculescu.
    Switzerland's Jil Teichmann makes a forehand return to United States' Coco Gauff during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
    Das Programm vom Montag
    Novak Djokovic spielt und siegt
    Novak Djokovic scheint am Australian Open nicht ernsthaft verletzt. Die Weltnummer 1 gewinnt den Achtelfinal gegen Milos Raonic 7:6, 4:6, 6:1, 6:4.

    Die wichtigste Frage übers Wochenende in Melbourne wurde erst zuletzt beantwortet. Ja, Novak Djokovic kann das Turnier fortsetzen. Und ja, trotz ersichtlichem Handicap wegen Bauchmuskelproblemen setzte er sich gegen Milos Raonic in knapp drei Stunden durch.

    Djokovic kriegt zwei weitere Tage Zeit, um bis zum Viertelfinal gegen Alexander Zverev seine physischen Probleme in den Griff zu kriegen.

    Der Viertelfinal gegen den Deutschen wird aufzeigen, ob Djokovic ausreichend gesund ist, um an seinem Lieblingsturnier in Melbourne (schon 8 Turniersiege) um den Sieg mitzuspielen. Nach dem Erfolg in fünf Sätzen über Taylor Fritz am Freitag, bei dem sich Djokovic schon im dritten Satz verletzt hatte, stand genau das übers Wochenende in den Sternen. Am Freitag zweifelte Djokovic daran, ob er am Sonntag würde antreten können. Am Samstag verzichtete er aufs Training. Er liess sich röntgen.

    Am Sonntag spielte Djokovic indes sackstark. Gewiss, er schlug bewusst reduziert auf und bewegte sich lange vorsichtig. Aber sein Aufschlag erwies sich als effizient genug, um ihn 19 (von 20) Mal durchzubringen. Und die Grundlinienduelle dominierte Djokovic ohnehin.

    Allerdings war Milos Raonic ein idealer Sparring-Partner für den angeschlagenen Djokovic. Raonic ist in seinen (spielerischen) Mitteln eingeschränkt, liebt es, die Ballwechsel kurz zu halten und verliert im Prinzip immer gegen Djokovic (0:12 Bilanz). (zap/sda)

