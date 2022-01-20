Navigation
wechselnd bewölkt
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Tennis

    • Australian Open: Daniil Medwedew gewinnt gegen Nick Kyrgios

    Australian Open, 2. Runde, ausgewählte Resultate
    Frauen:
    Sabalenka (2) – Wang 1:6, 6:4, 6:2
    Cornet – Muguruza (3) 6:3, 6:3
    Tauson – Kontaveit (6) 6:2, 6:4
    Swiatek (7) – Peterson 6:2, 6:2
    Pawljutschenkova (10) – Stosur 6:2, 6:2
    Zhang – Rybakina (12) 6:4, 1:0 w.o.
    Halep (14) – Haddad Maia 6:2, 6:0
    Kovinic – Raducanu (17) 6:4, 4:6, 6:3
    Mertens (19) – Begu 6:3, 6:2
    Kasatkina (25) – Linette 6:2, 6:3
    Collins (27) – Konjuh 6:4, 6:3
    Zidansek (29) – Watson 7:6, 6:4
    Vondrousova (31) – Samsonowa 6:2, 7:5
    Männer:
    Medwedew (2) – Kyrgios 7:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:2
    Tsitsipas (4) – Baes 7:6, 6:7, 6:3, 6:4
    Rublew (5) – Berankis 6:4, 6:2, 6:0
    Auger-Aliassime (9) – Davidovich Fokina 7:6, 6:7, 7:6, 7:6
    Sinner (11) – Johnson 6:2, 6:4, 6:3
    O'Connell – Schwartzman (13) 7:6, 6:4, 6:4
    Bautista Agut (15) – Kohlschreiber 6:1, 6:0, 6:3
    Fritz (20) – Tiafoe 6:4, 6:3, 7:6
    Evans (24) – Rinderknech w.o.
    Cilic (27) – Gombos 6:2, 6:3, 3:6, 7:6
    De Minaur (32) – Majchrzak 6:4, 6:4, 6:2
    Daniel – Murray 6:4, 6:4, 6:4
    Für Publikumsliebling Nick Kyrgios sind die Australian Open vorbei.
    Für Publikumsliebling Nick Kyrgios sind die Australian Open vorbei.Bild: keystone

    Medwedew gewinnt Knüller gegen Kyrgios +++ Murray und Raducanu out +++ Paire überrascht

    20.01.2022, 12:2720.01.2022, 14:21
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Hintermann im zweiten Training bester Schweizer +++ Danioth gewinnt erneut im Europacup
    Medwedew gewinnt Knüller gegen Kyrgios +++ Murray und Raducanu out +++ Paire überrascht
    Analyse
    Mourinhos erste Monate in Rom: Als Held empfangen, aber unter den Erwartungen geblieben
    4
    Gladbach blamiert sich in Hannover – Adi Hütter und das Schweizer Quartett in der Krise
    2
    Transferticker
    Barcelona will Dembélé bis Ende Monat verkaufen +++ Verlässt Shaqiri Lyon bereits wieder?
    218
    Native Ad
    Volltreffer! 14 Personen, die ganz genau gezielt haben
    17
    Promotion
    Wie #Swisstainable bist du drauf?

    Liveticker: 20.1.2022 Australian Open Tagesticker

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Sinner erneut ohne Probleme
    Der letzte Spieler, der den Einzug in die dritte Runde geschafft hat, heisst Jannik Sinner. Der 20-jährige Italiener setzte sich gegen den US-Amerikaner Steve Johnson (ATP 104) erwartungsgemäss souverän mit 6:2, 6:4, 6:3 durch. In der dritten Runde trifft die Weltnummer zehn auf den überraschenden Japaner Taro Daniel, welcher seinerseits Andy Murray aus dem Turnier geworfen hatte. (dab)
    Jannik Sinner, right, of Italy is congratulated by Steve Johnson of the U.S. after winning their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)
    Bild: keystone
    Halep souverän weiter
    Simona Halep, als Weltnummer 15 eine der Geheimfavoritinnen auf den Titel, steht souverän in der dritten Runde. Die ehemalige Nummer 1 aus Rumänien liess der Brasilianerin Beatriz Haddad Maia (WTA 83) keine Chance und gewann mit 6:2, 6:0. (dab)


    Paires Tränen
    Nach dem überraschenden Sieg gegen Grigor Dimitrov konnte Benoît Paire im Interview mit «Eurosport» die Tränen nicht zurückhalten. Er habe ein extrem schwieriges Jahr hinter sich, darum tue dieser Sieg besonders gut, so der Franzose.

    Ein Punkt zum Geniessen
    Bei seinem Out brachte Nick Kyrgios das australische Publikum mit spektakulären Punkten zum beben. Der Höhepunkt war dieser Ballwechsel hier, den der 26-Jährige mit einem grossartigen Volley abschloss.


    Medwedew gewinnt Knüller gegen Kyrgios
    Daniil Medwedew hat das mit Spannung erwartete Duell mit Lokalmatador Nick Kyrgios für sich entschieden. In einem phasenweise spektakulären Spiel setzte sich die Weltnummer 2 aus Russland mit 7:6, 6:4, 4:6, 6:2 durch. Der in der Weltrangliste auf Rang 115 gefallene Kyrgios hielt dabei lange gut mit, ehe er im Schlusssatz dann doch nachliess. Für den Australier war er in der dritten Begegnung mit Medwedew die erste Niederlage. (dab)

    Raducanu kassiert erste richtige Grand-Slam-Niederlage
    In Melbourne hat es den nächsten grossen Namen erwischt – die Britin Emma Raducanu ist ebenfalls in der zweiten Runde gescheitert. Die 19-Jährige unterlag Danka Kovinic (WTA 98) aus Montenegro mit 4:6, 6:4, 3:6.

    Für Raducanu ist es die erste sportliche Niederlage bei einem Grand-Slam-Turnier. Bei ihrem Debüt in Wimbledon musste sie im Achtelfinal gegen Ajla Tomljanovic mit Atemproblemen aufgeben, bei den US Open holte sie sich sensationell den Turniersieg. (dab)
    epa09696612 Emma Raducanu of Britain during her second round Women?s singles match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on day 4 of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2022. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Murray scheitert deutlich an Qualifikant
    Zwei Tage nach dem spektakulären Fünfsatz-Sieg gegen Nikoloz Basilaschwili ist Altmeister Andy Murray bei den Australian Open gescheitert. Die britische Weltnummer 113 blieb in der zweiten Runde gegen den japanischen Qualifikanten Taro Daniel (ATP 120) weitgehend chancenlos und musste sich mit 4:6, 4:6, 4:6 geschlagen geben. Der 35-Jährige wird in der Weltrangliste dennoch etwa zehn Plätze gutmachen und steht so kurz vor der Rückkehr in die Top 100. (dab)


    Bad Boy Paire überrascht
    Dem französischen Enfant terrible Benoît Paire ist in der zweiten Runde eine Überraschung geglückt. Der 32-Jährige, welcher in den letzten Monaten kaum Erfolge feiern konnte, nahm mit Grigor Dimitrov die Setznummer 26 aus dem Turnier. Gegen den Bulgaren setzte sich Paire mit 6:4, 6:4, 6:7, 7:6 durch. Nun wartet aber eine noch grössere Hürde auf den Franzosen – die Weltnummer vier Stefanos Tsitsipas. (dab)
    epa09696604 Benoit Paire of France celebrates winning his second round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2022. EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
    Bild: keystone
    Tiebreak-Krimi geht an Auger-Aliassime
    Nach dem Fünfsatz-Sieg in der ersten Runde hat die Weltnummer 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime gegen den Spanier Alejandro Davidovich Fokina «nur» vier Sätze für ein Weiterkommen gebraucht. Diese waren allerdings äusserst knapp – alle wurden erst im Tiebreak entschieden. Am Ende kam der Favorit mit einem 7:6, 6:7, 7:6, 7:6 durch. (dab)
    Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada plays a backhand return to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker) Felix Auger-Aliassime
    Bild: keystone
    Tsitsipas nach hartem Kampf weiter
    Stefanos Tsitsipas steht in der dritten Runde – musste sich diese allerdings hart erarbeiten. Gegen den argentinischen Youngster Sebastian Baez setzte sich der Grieche mit 7:6, 6:7, 6:3, 6:4 durch. Sein kommender Gegner heisst entweder Grigor Dimitrov oder Benoit Paire. (dab)
    epa09696486 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot during his second round Men?s singles match against Sebastian Baez of Argentina during the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2022. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Einziges Schweizer Doppel out
    Nachdem alle Schweizerinnen und Schweizer im Einzel gescheitert sind, blieb in Melbourne auch das einzige Doppel-Paar auf der Strecke. Das Duo Viktorija Golubic/Jil Teichmann verlor gegen das an Nummer elf gesetzte Duo Ljudmyla Kitschenok/Jelena Ostapenko deutlich mit 3:6, 1:6. (dab)
    epa09694130 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her second round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, 19 January 2022. EPA/JASON O'BRIEN
    Bild: keystone
    Erste Top-10-Spielerinnen gescheitert
    Mit Garbiñe Muguruza und Anett Kontaveit scheiterten in Melbourne die ersten zwei Top-10-Spielerinnen. Muguruza verlor in der 2. Runde mit 3:6, 3:6 bemerkenswert deutlich gegen die Französin Alizé Cornet. Während die bald 32-Jährige aus Nizza zu 14 Breakchancen kam, blieb die Weltranglisten-Dritte selber ohne Breakchance. Cornet bestreitet ihr 60. Grand-Slam-Turnier in Folge, kam aber nie weiter als die Achtelfinals. Kontaveit, im letzten November die Finalgegnerin von Muguruza bei den WTA-Finals, verlor weniger überraschend, aber genauso deutlich wie die Spanierin gegen die junge Dänin Clara Tauson. (dab/sda)
    epa09696130 Garbine Muguruza of Spain reacts as she plays Alize Cornet of France in their second round match of the Australian Open Tennis Tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, 20 January 2022. EPA/DEAN LEWINS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
    Bild: keystone
    Sabalenka trotz Doppelfehler-Flut in der 3. Runde
    Die als Nummer zwei gesetzte Aryna Sabalenka kam trotz einer Flut von Doppelfehlern eine Runde weiter. Gegen die Chinesin Wang Xinyu leistete sich die Belarussin im ersten Spiel der Partie 6 Doppelfehler, im nächsten Servicegame drei in Serie und über den gesamten Match 19. «Ich bin es gewohnt, ohne meinen Service zu spielen. Das hat mir geholfen zu warten, bis er wieder zurückkommt», erklärte Sabalenka nach dem Dreisatz-Erfolg. (dab/sda)
    Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates after defeating Wang Xinyu of China in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Aryna Sabalenka
    Bild: keystone
    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022

    1 / 27
    Die besten Bilder der Australian Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / hamish blair
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Wawrinka beisst sich im Quiz über sich selbst die Zähne aus

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    Meistgelesen
    1
    Missbraucht, geschwängert, chancenlos vor Gericht – doch Anna gibt nicht auf
    2
    Das ist die letzte Story! Und das allerletzte Wort hat Suff-SMS-Sandro
    3
    Ist das Covid-Zertifikat noch gerechtfertigt? Das sagen 3 Experten
    4
    39'807 neue Fälle, 13 Tote +++ Viele Ausfälle: BLS dünnt Fahrplan aus
    5
    25 lustige Fails, die ... Ach, sieh selbst! 😂
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Support für Djokovic in Melbourne ++ Mutter äussert sich ++ Ohne Impfung kein French Open
    2
    Corona-Data: Aktuelle Fallzahlen auf einem Blick
    3
    Die nackte Wahrheit! Ems beantwortet zum Abschluss eure Fragen
    4
    Barcelona will Dembélé bis Ende Monat verkaufen +++ Verlässt Shaqiri Lyon bereits wieder?
    5
    PICDUMP 399 – tscheggsch? Ich auch nicht ... 🤷‍♀️
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Timo Meier schreibt dank 5 Toren in einem Spiel NHL-Geschichte
    2
    Das musst du über eine Kastration bei Katzen wissen
    3
    Der tiefe Fall des Novak Djokovic: Sein Handeln ist empathielos, egoistisch und elitär
    4
    Anstieg des Meeresspiegels – 15 Städte und Länder, die ein ernsthaftes Problem haben
    5
    Er verbrannte seine letzten Jeans und trägt nur Kleidung aus dem 19. Jahrhundert
    Gladbach blamiert sich in Hannover – Adi Hütter und das Schweizer Quartett in der Krise

    Was für ein Debakel für Borussia Mönchengladbach: Der ambitionierte Bundesligist unterliegt im DFB-Pokal dem Zweitligisten Hannover 96 gleich mit 0:3. Dabei war der Weg im DFB-Pokal zum Titel offen, wie nur selten. Nachdem die «Fohlen» selbst in der 2. Runde die Bayern mit 5:0 ausgeschaltet haben, ist mit Borussia Dortmund gestern ein weiteres Schwergewicht gescheitert.

    Zur Story