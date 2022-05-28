Navigation
recht sonnig
DE | FR
Abschicken
    Wir verwenden Cookies und Analysetools, um die Nutzerfreundlichkeit der Internetseite zu verbessern und passende Werbung von watson und unseren Werbepartnern anzuzeigen. Weitere Infos findest Du in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.
    • Sport
    • Tennis

    • French Open: Das wichtigste von Tag 7 bei Roland Garros im Liveticker

    Ausgewählte Resultate:

    » Hier geht's zu den ausführlichen Resultaten

    Tsitsipas kommt langsam in Fahrt +++ Favoritinnen-Sterben geht weiter

    28.05.2022, 19:4130.05.2022, 06:10
    Mehr «Sport»
    Sport-News
    Berlusconis Monza erstmals in der Serie A +++ Boston Celtics sind im NBA-Final
    Eismeister Zaugg
    Weltmeister Finnland, seine Goalies und was die Schweiz daraus lernen kann
    10
    Angriffe auf Spieler und Pyro-Würfe: Schwere Ausschreitungen nach Saint-Étiennes Abstieg
    4
    Unvergessen
    Der Wolf entfacht mit dem 2:1-Sieg gegen England eine neue Nati-Euphorie
    5
    Finnland nach Drama-Sieg gegen Kanada zum 4. Mal Hockey-Weltmeister
    8
    Promotion
    Summer Jamboree on the Lake: Vier Tage amerikanische Klänge und Kultur der 40er und 50er
    Promotion
    Viamala – Deine «Bucket-List» in den Bündner Bergen
    Wilmaa
    Schicke uns deinen Input
    avatar
    Tsitsipas gibt nur fünf Games ab
    Stefanos Tsitsipas kommt in Paris immer besser in Fahrt. Der griechische Sandplatz-Spezialist lässt Mikael Ymer beim 6:2, 6:2, 6:1-Sieg nicht den Hauch einer Chance. Tsitsipas servierte sehr stark, entwickelte mächtig Druck und gestand dem 23-jährigen Schweden während der gesamten Partie kein Break zu. Damit nähert sich die Weltnummer 4 der Form an, die ihn in der vergangenen Saison bis in den Final von Roland Garros getragen hatte.
    Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning against Sweden's Mikael Ymer in three sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1, during their third round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
    Bild: keystone
    Teichmann am späten Sonntagnachmittag
    Jil Teichmann spielt am French Open am späten Sonntagnachmittag um den Einzug in die Viertelfinals. Die letzte im Turnier verbliebene Schweizerin tritt wohl nach 16.30 Uhr gegen die Amerikanerin Sloane Stephens (WTA 64) an. Die Partie ist als vierte des Tages auf dem Court Suzanne-Lenglen angesetzt. Teichmann hat zum ersten Mal an einem Grand-Slam-Turnier drei Runden überstanden.
    epa09980617 Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in action during her women's third round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, 27 May 2022. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
    Bild: keystone
    Badosa und Sabalenka ausgeschieden
    Mit Paula Badosa (WTA 3) und Aryna Sabalenka (WTA 7) sind zwei weitere Top-10-Spielerinnen bei den Frauen ausgeschieden. Badosa musste gegen Veronika Kudermetowa beim Stand von 3:6,1:2 mit Oberschenkelproblemen aufgeben. Sabalenka machte in einem Highspeed-Tennis-Duell mit der Italienerin Camila Giorgi nach gewonnenem Startsatz nur noch ein Game und verlor mit 6:4, 1:6 und 0:6. Damit ist die Topgesetzte Iga Swiatek die letzte verbliebene Top-10-Spielerin im Tableau.
    Medwedew bleibt ohne Satzverlust
    Obwohl Daniil Medwedew nach Wimbledon wieder die Weltnummer 1 im Männertennis sein wird, trauten die Experten dem Russen auf dem Sand von Roland-Garros nicht allzu viel zu. Allmählich müssen diese ihre Einschätzung aber revidieren. Medwedew, der die Bälle gerne flach und mit wenig Topspin schlägt, überstand die erste Turnierwoche wie Novak Djokovic und Rafael Nadal ohne Satzverlust. Der letztjährige Viertelfinalist schlug in der 3. Runde den Serben Miomir Kecmanovic 6:2, 6:4, 6:2 und wird es erst im allfälligen Final mit einem der grossen Favoriten zu tun bekommen können.

    Mehr kämpfen um den Einzug unter die letzten 16 musste Medwedews Landsmann Andrej Rublew. Der Russe musste gegen den Chilenen Cristian Garin beim 6:4, 3:6, 6:2 und 7:6-Sieg einen Satz abgeben, setzte sich am Ende dank seines Kampfgeistes aber doch noch durch. Im Achtelfinal trifft Rublew nun auf Janik Sinner, der dem US-Amerikaner Mackenzie McDonald beim 6:3, 7:6, 6:3 keine Chance liess.
    Swiatek trotz Schwächephase auf Kurs
    Iga Swiatek befindet sich am French Open weiter auf Kurs Richtung zweitem Grand-Slam-Titel. Die Roland-Garros-Championne von 2020 schlug in der 3. Runde die Montenegrinerin Danka Kovinic (WTA 95) 6:3, 7:5 und baute ihre Serie der Ungeschlagenheit auf 31 Partien aus.

    Nachdem sie in den ersten beiden Runden nur je zwei Games abgegeben hatte, zeigte Swiatek gegen Kovinic zum ersten Mal leichte Schwächen. Sie führte im zweiten Satz 4:1, musste dann aber aufgrund eine Reihe unerzwungener Fehler eine Zusatzschlaufe einlegen. Dennoch erreichte die Weltranglisten-Erste, die am Dienstag ihren 21. Geburtstag feiert, die zweite Woche in Paris ohne Satzverlust.
    Das läuft heute Samstag in Paris


    DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
    Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
    (Du wirst umgeleitet um die Zahlung abzuschliessen)
    5 CHF
    15 CHF
    25 CHF
    Anderer
    twint icon
    Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
    Themen

    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022

    1 / 38
    Die besten Bilder des French Open 2022
    quelle: keystone / thibault camus
    Auf Facebook teilenAuf Twitter teilenWhatsapp sharer

    Fan bekommt Tennisschläger von Djokovic geschenkt. Seine Reaktion ist zum Niederknien.

    Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:

    Abonniere unseren Newsletter

    0 Kommentare
    Zum Login
    user avatar
    Weil wir die Kommentar-Debatten weiterhin persönlich moderieren möchten, sehen wir uns gezwungen, die Kommentarfunktion 24 Stunden nach Publikation einer Story zu schliessen. Vielen Dank für dein Verständnis!
    Meistgelesen
    1
    Mal wieder die Könige Europas – Real gewinnt zum 14. Mal die Champions League
    2
    Your time to shine! 23 grosse Momente, die ordentlich in die Hose gegangen sind
    3
    Wie die Schlacht um den Donbass immer mehr zugunsten Putins verläuft
    4
    EU-Kommission schlägt Kompromiss bei Ölembargo vor +++ Lawrow: Putin ist nicht krank
    5
    Diese 16 Auffälligkeiten werden wir nach «Depp vs. Heard» wohl nicht so schnell vergessen
    Meistkommentiert
    1
    Für Waffen, aber gegen Abtreibungen: Die bigotte Haltung der US-Freikirchler
    2
    Welchen Film muss jeder einmal im Leben gesehen haben?
    3
    Und NUN: Süsse Tiere! 32 Stück davon! Yeah! Ausrufezeichen!
    4
    Waffenfest nach Schulmassaker – Houston bekommt ein Problem
    5
    PICDUMP 418 – seid gegrüsst! Es geht los! 👋
    Meistgeteilt
    1
    Die verlorene Magie unserer Maulhelden
    2
    Böhmermann zeigt auf, wie schlecht die deutsche Polizei mit Hasskommentaren umgeht
    3
    «Arena» zu Alkohol in der Migros: Wenn die zweite Reihe die Hauptgäste übertrumpft
    4
    Spielplan-Stress für Vögtlin – ZSC-Tempel soll schon am 18. Oktober eröffnet werden
    5
    Und NUN: 40 Beweise, dass die Briten die lustigsten Menschen der Welt sind
    Erst Regen, dann Rote Flagge – Perez gewinnt chaotischen GP von Monaco
    Sergio Perez gewinnt im Red Bull den sich hinziehenden und nicht über die volle Distanz führenden Grand Prix von Monaco. Der Mexikaner siegt vor dem Spanier Carlos Sainz im Ferrari und Teamkollege Max Verstappen.

    Es hiess vorerst einmal warten in Monte Carlo. Just vor dem geplanten Start setzte Regen ein, was eine erste Verzögerung mit sich brachte. Nach zwei Runden hinter dem Safety-Car ging vorerst gar nichts mehr. Der stärker gewordene Regen hatte die Strecke unter Wasser gesetzt.

    Zur Story