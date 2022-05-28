French Open: Das wichtigste von Tag 7 bei Roland Garros im Liveticker

A win’s a win ✅



No.1 @iga_swiatek passes a tricky 6-3, 7-5 test from Kovinic to wrap up her 31st consecutive victory and punch a ticket to the final 16

befindet sich am French Open weiter auf Kurs Richtung zweitem Grand-Slam-Titel. Die Roland-Garros-Championne von 2020 schlug in der 3. Runde die Montenegrinerin(WTA 95) 6:3, 7:5 und baute ihre Serie der Ungeschlagenheit auf 31 Partien aus.Nachdem sie in den ersten beiden Runden nur je zwei Games abgegeben hatte, zeigte Swiatek gegen Kovinic zum ersten Mal leichte Schwächen. Sie führte im zweiten Satz 4:1, musste dann aber aufgrund eine Reihe unerzwungener Fehler eine. Dennoch erreichte die Weltranglisten-Erste, die am Dienstag ihren 21. Geburtstag feiert, die zweite Woche in Paris ohne Satzverlust.