    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2022

    1 / 60
    Die wichtigsten Transfers des Sommers 2022
    Transferticker

    PSG plant Transfer-Hammer am Deadline-Day +++ Aubameyang auf dem Weg nach London

    01.09.2022, 15:29
    Sportredaktion
    Sportredaktion
    Folgen
    Analyse
    So gut sind die neuen Import-Spieler der National League – heute: die Herausforderer
    Transferticker
    Aubameyang auf dem Weg nach London ++ Nottingham Forest mit dem 19. Transfer des Sommers
    179
    Sport-News
    Schweizer Hockey-Frauen im WM-Halbfinal +++ SCB-Verteidiger Gélinas verletzt
    Manuel Akanji über den Wechsel zu ManCity: «Ich bin hier, um mich zu beweisen»
    2
    Dartpfeile, «Why Always Me?» und der Insta-Jubel – die verrücktesten Balotelli-Storys
    1
    avatar
    Aubameyang auf dem Weg nach London
    Der Wechsel von Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang zu Chelsea London steht unmittelbar vor dem Abschluss. Aubameyang befindet sich auf dem Weg nach London, um dort den Medizincheck zu absolvieren. Chelsea wird eine Ablöse in der Höhe von 14 Millionen Euro an den FC Barcelona überweisen, zudem ist Linksverteidiger Marcos Alonso Teil des Deals. (mom)

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🇬🇦
    Alter: 33
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 1 Spiel, keine Torbeteiligung
    FC Barcelona, Barca v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander Pierre Emerick Aubameyang during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF, corresponding to the week 3 of the Liga Santander, played at the Spotify Camp Nou, in Barcelona, on 29th August 2022. -- Barcelona Barcelona Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xUrbanandsportx originalFilename:urbanandsport-fcbarcel220829_npG3m.jpg
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Southampton mit Interesse an Wolfsburg-Verteidiger
    Der FC Southampton hat wohl ein Auge auf VfL Wolfsburg-Verteidiger Maxence Lacroix geworfen. Dies berichtet der Transferexperte Fabrizio Romano via «Twitter». Der 22-jährige Franzose stand bisher in allen Bundesligaspielen der Saison für die «Wölfe» über die volle Distanz auf dem Platz und wäre demnach ein herber Verlust. (mom)

    Maxence Lacroix 🇫🇷
    Alter: 22
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 5 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    Nottingham Forest mit 19.Transfer des Sommers
    Nottingham Forest bleibt auch am letzten Tag der Transferperiode auf dem Transfermarkt aktiv. Nach der 0:6 Klatsche gegen den Meister Manchester City, verstärkt der Aufsteiger nochmals seine Defensive. Mit Willy Boly von den Wolverhampton Wanderers kommt ein Spieler mit Premier-League-Erfahrung nach Nottingham. (mom)

    Willy Boly 🇨🇮
    Alter: 31
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 6 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Weigl besteht Medizincheck in Mönchengladbach
    Julian Weigl steht unmittelbar vor der Rückkehr in die Bundesliga. Der deutsche Nationalspieler hat den obligatorischen Medizincheck bei Borussia Mönchengladbach erfolgreich absolviert. Die geplante einjährigen Leihe mit Kaufoption von Benfica Lissabon steht unmittelbar vor dem Abschluss. (mom)

    Julian Weigl 🇩🇪
    Alter: 26
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 22 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    epa09888805 Benfica's Julian Weigl reacts after the final whistle in the UEFA Champions League quarter final, second leg soccer match between Liverpool FC and Benfica Lisbon in Liverpool, Britain, 13 April 2022. EPA/PETER POWELL
    Bild: keystone
    Hakim Ziyech vor möglichem Deadline-Day-Wechsel zu Chelsea-Rivalen
    Nachdem die Rückkehr von Hakim Ziyech, durch den Transfer von Lucas Ocampos, nach Amsterdam vom Tisch ist. Könnte der Marokkaner den FC Chelsea doch noch verlassen. Wie der Express berichtet, sind die Tottenham Hotspurs an einer Verpflichtung des Mittelfeldspielers interessiert. (mom)

    Hakim Ziyech 🇲🇦
    Alter: 29
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 8 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa09772612 Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea celebrates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC in London, Britain, 19 February 2022. EPA/Vince Mignott EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
    Bild: keystone
    Hector Bellerin kurz vor Unterschrift beim FC Barcelona
    Héctor Bellerin steht kurz vor einem Transfer von Arsenal London zum FC Barcelona. Der 27-jährige Spanier möchte seinen Vertrag bei den Londonern auflösen, um ablösefrei zu seinem Jugendklub zurückzukehren. Laut dem italienischen Transferexperten Fabrizio Romano steht der Deal kurz bevor. (mom)

    Héctor Bellerin 🇪🇸
    Alter: 27
    Position: Rechter Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 20 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Leicester City findet Ersatz für Fofana
    Nachdem Wechsel von Wesley Fofana zum FC Chelsea, musste Leicester City nicht lange nach einem passenden Nachfolger suchen. Diesen fand man bei Stade Reims in Person von Wout Faes. Der Belgier ist erst der zweite Neuzugang der «Foxes» in dieser Saison. (mom)

    Wout Faes 🇧🇪
    Alter: 24
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    Newcastle mit Interesse an Youri Tielemans
    Das neureiche Newcastle United ist offenbar mit seinen Transferplanungen in diesem Sommer noch nicht am Ende. Die« Magpies» sind offenbar daran interessiert, Leicester Citys Youri Tielemans zu verpflichten. Laut der «Dailymail» ist Newcastle in das Rennen um den belgischen Nationalspieler, dessen Vertrag bei Leicester nur noch ein Jahr läuft, eingestiegen. (mom)

    Youri Tielemans 🇧🇪
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 55 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 5 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    Leicester's Youri Tielemans reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Everton at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Josko Gvardiol verlängert seinen Vertrag in Leipzig
    RB Leipzig verlängert den Vertrag mit Innenverteidiger Josko Gvardiol vorzeitig bis 2027. Der 20-jährige Kroate wurde in den letzten Tagen immer wieder mit einem Transfer zum FC Chelsea in Verbindung gebracht. Mit der Vertragsverlängerung beim DFB-Pokalsieger sollten diese Gerüchte nun allerdings vom Tisch sein. (mom)

    Josko Gvardiol 🇭🇷
    Alter: 20
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 5 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    Arsenal mit Interesse an Douglas Luiz
    Gestern Abend verwandelte er noch einen direkten Corner gegen den FC Arsenal. Nun wollen ihn die «Gunners» für mehr als 20 Millionen Euro von Aston Villa verpflichten. Villas Trainer Steven Gerrard sagte nach der Pressekonferenz des Spiels gestern Abend: «Die Entscheidung über Luiz Zukunft liegt nicht in meinen Händen.» Der Freund der Frauen-Nati-Spielerin Alisha Lehmann steht bei Villa nur noch bis 2023 unter Vertrag. (mom)

    Douglas Luiz 🇧🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 38 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 4 Spiele, ein Tor
    Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
    Bild: keystone
    Chelsea gibt Gebot für Ajaxs Alvarez ab
    Der FC Chelsea sucht noch nach einer Verstärkung für das defensive Mittelfeld. Die «Blues» sollen nun Berichten von «The Athletic» zufolge ein Angebot über 50 Millionen Euro für Ajax Amsterdams Edson Alvarez abgegeben haben. (mom)

    Edson Alvarez 🇲🇽
    Alter: 24
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 22 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 4 Spiele, kein Tor, 2 Assists
    epa09881026 Edson Alvarez of Ajax reacts during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between Ajax and Sparta Rotterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 09 April 2022. EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN
    Bild: keystone
    Akanji wechsel zu City offiziell
    Der Wechsel von Manuel Akanji zum englischen Meister Manchester City ist offiziell. Der 27- jährige Schweizer unterschreibt in Manchester einen Vertrag bis 2027. Borrusia Dortmund soll rund 17 Millionen Euro für den Nati-Spieler erhalten. (mom)

    Manuel Akanji 🇨🇭
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Manchester United arbeitet weiter an Transfer von Frenkie de Jong
    Manchester United gibt wohl nicht auf. Der englische Rekordmeister soll weiter an der Verpflichtung von Barcelonas Frenkie de Jong interessiert sein. Laut «Sky sports» wollen die Engländer am heutigen Deadline-Day einen weiteren Versuch starten, um den Niederländer doch noch nach Manchester zu locken. (mom)

    Freenkie de Jong 🇳🇱
    Alter: 25
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 60 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, keine Torbeteiligung
    FILE - Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong lines up prior to the UEFA Nations League soccer match between the Netherlands and Poland at De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, June 11, 2022. Barcelona has reached an agreement with Manchester United for the potential transfer of Netherlands midfielder de Jong, who would still need to approve the move, a person at the Spanish club with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) Frenkie de Jong
    Bild: keystone
    Kasper Dolberg per Leihe zum FC Sevilla
    Der FC Sevilla leiht Kasper Dolberg von OGC Nizza für eine Saison aus. Die Spanier besitzen zusätzlich eine Kaufoption, für den 24- jährigen Dänen. (mom)

    Kasper Dolberg 🇩🇰
    Alter: 24
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 17 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Arthur womöglich zum FC Liverpool
    Der FC Liverpool sucht nach der Verletzung von Thiago nach einem neuen Mittelfeldakteur. Nun soll das Team von der Anfield Road in Italien fündig geworden sein. Wie «Sky sports »berichtet, wollen die «Reds» Arthur von Juventus Turin ausleihen. (mom)

    Arthur 🇧🇷
    Alter: 26
    Position: Defensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 31 Spiele, kein Tor, 1 Assist
    epa09819561 Sampdoria
    Bild: keystone
    Neymar beim FC Chelsea angeboten
    Neymar könnte wieder mal mit einem Wechsel für Furore sorgen. Laut der «Dailymail» soll der brasilianische Angreifer von Paris Saint-Germain dem FC Chelsea angeboten worden sein. Chelseas neuer Besitzer Todd Boehly soll demnach auch bereit sein, Thomas Tuchel die Spieler zur Verfügung zu stellen, die er benötigt, um erfolgreich zu sein. Hintergrund für den Deal könnten Probleme der Pariser mit dem Financial Fairplay sein. (mom)

    Neymar 🇧🇷
    Alter: 30
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 75 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 6 Spiele, 9 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa10132855 Paris Saint Germain's Neymar Jr celebrates after scoring the 5-0 lead during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between Lille and PSG in Lille, France, 21 August 2022. EPA/Mohammed Badra
    Bild: keystone
    Medizincheck erfolgreich: Akanji Wechsel steht kurz bevor
    Manuel Akanji hat seinen Medizincheck bei Manchester City erfolgreich absolviert. Dies berichtet Transferexperte Fabrizio Romano. Der Wechsel des Nati-Spielers von Borussia Dortmund zum englischen Meister dürfte damit nur noch eine Frage der Zeit sein. (mom)

    Manuel Akanji 🇨🇭
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Luzern verpflichtet Wils Beka
    Der FC Luzern ist kurz vor der Schliessung des Transferfensters noch einmal aktiv geworden. Die Zentralschweizer verpflichteten vom Challenge-League-Klub Wil den 22-jährigen Verteidiger Ismajl Beka.

    Beka hatte in den letzten beiden Saisons für Rapperswil-Jona in der Promotion League gespielt. Auf diese Saison hin kehrte der 1,97 m grosse Innenverteidiger zu seinem Stammklub Wil zurück und stand in den ersten sechs Partien in der Startformation (1 Tor). In Luzern unterschrieb der kosovarisch-schweizerische Doppelbürger einen bis Sommer 2025 gültigen Dreijahresvertrag. (abu/sda)

    Ismajl Beka 🇨🇭🇽🇰
    Alter: 22
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 0,1 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 6 Spiele, 1 Tor

    Sergino Dest auf dem Weg nach Mailand
    Der italienische Meister AC Milan verstärkt sich weiter. Vom FC Barcelona soll Sergino Dest leihweise zu den «Rossoneri» stossen. Der Leihvertrag soll auch eine Kaufoption für einen Vertrag bis 2027 beinhalten, meldet Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano. Der Transfer soll in den nächsten Stunden offizialisiert werden. (abu)

    Sergino Dest 🇺🇸
    Alter: 21
    Position: Rechtsverteidiger
    Marktwert: 18 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 21/22: 21 Spiele, 4 Assists

    Ajeti wechselt auf Leihbasis zu Sturm Graz
    Der Schweizer Internationale Albian Ajeti wechselt auf Leihbasis für ein Jahr von Glasgow Celtic zu Sturm Graz.


    Der Europa-League-Teilnehmer aus der Steiermark ist im Besitz einer Kaufoption für den 25-jährigen Mittelstürmer. Ajeti stiess vor zwei Jahren für 5,5 Millionen Euro von West Ham United zu Celtic. Nach einem ansprechenden Start hatte der Basler zuletzt jedoch keine Aussichten mehr auf Einsätze bei den Schotten. (sda)
    Switzerland's soccer player Albian Ajeti during a training session for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifying Group C match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland and Lithuania, at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, October 4, 2021. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Bild: keystone
    Dimitri Oberlin leihweise zu Thun
    Der FC Thun sichert sich nach Alexander Jankewitz von YB einen zweiten Spieler aus der Super League leihweise. Dimitri Oberlin stösst von Servette bis Ende Saison zum Challenge-League-Klub.

    Der beim FC Zürich ausgebildete Oberlin hatte seine bislang beste Zeit als Profi beim FC Basel, für den er in der Saison 2017/2018 auch vier Tore in der Champions League schoss. Im Frühjahr 2018 bestritt er sein einziges Länderspiel für die Schweizer A-Nationalmannschaft.

    Die Thuner geben dafür den Verteidiger Nikki Havenaar ab. Der fast zwei Meter grosse Japaner wechselt zum Ligakonkurrenten Neuchâtel Xamax. (sda)
    Basels Dimitri Oberlin nach einer verpassten Chance, im Fussball Meisterschaftsspiel der Super League zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 und dem BSC Young Boys im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Sonntag, 2. Dezember 2018. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Bild: KEYSTONE
    Felix Mambimbi leihweise in die Niederlande
    Die Young Boys verkleinern ihr Kader weiter: Mit Felix Mambimbi verlässt ein weiterer Spieler die Berner. Der 21-jährige Stürmer wechselt leihweise bis Ende Saison in die höchste niederländische Liga zum SC Cambuur aus der Stadt Leeuwarden.

    Mambimbi schoss in 106 Partien für YB 14 Tore. Der Freiburger U21-Internationale war Teil der Meistermannschaften 2019, 2020 und 2021. Zudem gewann er 2020 mit den Bernern den Cup. Das Leihgeschäft beinhaltet keine Kaufoption. (sda)
    YBs Felix Mambimbi posiert waehrend einer Medienkonferenz zum Rueckrundenstart am Dienstag, 25. Januar 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
    Bild: keystone
    Balotelli-Transfer angeblich fix
    Ist es bald amtlich? Gemäss Transfer-Guru Fabrizio Romano ist der Transfer von Mario Balotelli in trockenen Tüchern. Schon bald werde der FC Sion verkünden, der Italiener habe bis 2024 unterschrieben. (ram)

    Moubandje zu Sion
    Während alle Welt auf den Vollzug der Verpflichtung von Mario Balotelli wartet, meldet der FC Sion einen anderen Neuzugang. Der Ex-Natispieler François Moubandje soll die Abwehr der Walliser verstärken.

    «Er verfügt über grosse Erfahrung in verschiedenen Wettbewerben und prestigeträchtigen Ligen», sagt Sion-Sportchef Barthélémy Constantin. «Wir zählen auf seine Vielseitigkeit, denn er kann in der Defensive auf mehreren Positionen spielen.» Zuletzt spielte Moubandje für Göztepe in der Türkei. (ram)

    François Moubandje 🇨🇭
    Alter: 32
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 400'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 18 Spiele, kein Tor
    Linksverteidiger für den FC Basel
    Von der AS Roma wechselt Riccardo Calafiori zum FC Basel. Der 20-jährige Italiener, seit der U15-Nati in den Nachwuchs-Auswahlen seines Landes, erhält einen Vertrag über drei Jahre.

    MIt Calafiori sei das Basler Kader komplett, teilt FCB-Kaderplaner Phlipp Kaufmann mit. «Es zeichnen ihn vor allem Lauffreudigkeit und die Fähigkeit, auch unter Druck immer wieder kreative Lösungen zu finden, aus. Zudem verfügt er über eine starke Mentalität.» (ram)

    Riccardo Calafiori 🇮🇹
    Alter: 20
    Position: Linksverteidiger
    Marktwert: 3,5 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 12 Spiele, kein Tor
    FCZ holt Rangers-Verteidiger
    Von den Glasgow Rangers stösst Nikola Katic zum FC Zürich. Beim Schweizer Meister unterschrieb der kroatische Innenverteidiger bis 2025.

    «Wir konnten einen Innenverteidiger mit internationaler Erfahrung verpflichten, der unsere Defensive mit seiner physischen Präsenz, seinem Kopfballspiel und seiner grossen Persönlichkeit stärken wird», sagte FCZ-Sportchef Marinko Jurendic. (ram)

    Nikola Katic 🇭🇷
    Alter: 25
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 850'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Akanji-Transfer auf der Zielgerade
    Manchester City dürfte schon bald Manuel Akanji als Neuverpflichtung bekanntgeben. Der Schweizer Nati-Verteidiger kommt von Borussia Dortmund, das Berichten zufolge eine Ablöse von 17 Millionen Euro erhält.

    Akanji verdiene beim englischen Meister 5,5 Millionen Euro im Jahr. Der Spieler und die beteiligten Klubs seien sich einig, heisst es, in den nächsten Stunden absolviere der Wiesendanger die Medizintests. Stürmer Erling Haaland, beim BVB sein Mitspieler, habe die Verantwortlichen vom Transfer überzeugt, wird zudem berichtet. (ram)

    Manuel Akanji 🇨🇭
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Quellen: Fabrizio Romano, Nicolo Schira
    From left, Switzerland's defender Manuel Akanji, Switzerland's goalkeeper Yvon Mvogo and Switzerland's forward Breel Embolo arrive for a training session of the Switzerland's football national team at the Restelo stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Monday, June 6, 2022. (KEYSTONE/Laurent Gillieron)
    Bild: keystone
    Ibrahima Ndiaye wechselt nach Ägypten zum Zamalek SC
    Ibrahima Ndiaye verlässt den FC Luzern und wechselt nach Ägypten zum Zamalek SC. Der 24- jährige Senegalese war drei Jahre für die Luzerner aktiv. (mom)
    Ibrahima Ndiaye 🇸🇳
    Alter: 24
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 800'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, kein Tor
    Balotelli: Es geht noch um die Ablöse
    Mit Mario Balotelli ist sich der FC Sion offenbar über einen Transfer einig. Der italienische Stürmer habe bereits den Medizincheck absolviert, berichtet «Blue».

    Noch nicht einig sind sich Sion-Boss Christian Constantin und Balotellis jetziger Klub, Adana Demirspor. Es wird um die Ablösesumme gefeilscht. CC will gemäss «Blick» nicht mehr als 2,5 Millionen Euro bezahlen, die Türken fordern angeblich 4 Millionen Euro. (ram)

    Mario Balotelli 🇮🇹
    Alter: 32
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 2,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 2 Spiele, kein Tor
    epa05535473 Mario Balotelli of OGC Nice reacts during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between OGC Nice and Olympique Marseille in Nice, France, 11 September 2016. EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
    Bild: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/EPA/KEYSTONE
    Fofana zum FC Chelsea offiziell
    Der Wechsel des Franzosen Wesley Fofana von Leicester City zum FC Chelsea ist offiziell. Der FC Chelsea bestätigte den Wechsel des 21-jährigen Innenverteidigers zu den «Blues» auf der Vereinshomepage. Fofana könnte mit einer kolportierten Ablösesumme von 82,5 Millionen plus fünf Millionen an möglicher Bonuszahlungen zum teuersten Verteidiger der Geschichte werden. (mom)
    Wesley Fofana 🇫🇷
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 40 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 2 Spiele, kein Tor
    Toma verlässt Genk und geht nach Portugal
    Bastien Toma setzt seine Karriere in Portugal fort. Der 23-jährige Walliser, der bei Genk zuletzt nur noch sporadisch zum Einsatz kam, wird von den Belgiern nach Portugal verliehen. Mittelfeldspieler Toma, beim FC Sion ausgebildet und Anfang 2022 für eine halbe Saison an den FC St. Gallen ausgeliehen gewesen, schliesst sich Paços Ferreira an, das in der portugiesischen Meisterschaft derzeit den zweitletzten Platz belegt.

    Nach einem Jahr besitzen die Portugiesen eine Kaufoption für den ehemaligen Captain der U21-Nationalmannschaft. (abu/sda)

    Bastien Toma 🇨🇭
    Alter: 23
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 1,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 21/22: 29 Spiele, 2 Tore, 2 Assist
    HEIST-OP-DEN-BERG, BELGIUM - JULY 02 : Toma Bastien defender of KRC Genk during friendly match between KSK Heist and KRC Genk on July 2, 2022 in Heist-op-den-Berg, Belgium, 02/07/2022 ( KSK Heist v KRC Genk - friendly match PhotoNews/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY
    Bild: IMAGO / Panoramic International
    Fassnacht vor dem Absprung?
    Nationalspieler Christian Fassnacht könnte YB verlassen. Die Berner strichen den Offensivspieler ebenso von der Kontingentsliste der Super League wie Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu und Quentin Maceiras. Nach dem Verpassen der Gruppenphase der Conference League haben die Young Boys ein (zu) grosses Kader für die Meisterschaft allein. (ram)
    YBs Christian Fassnacht jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1-0, im Super League Spiel zwischen dem BSC Young Boys Bern und dem FC Zuerich, am Samstag 16. Juli 2022 im Stadion Wankdorf in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer)
    Bild: keystone
    Kalajdzic wechselt zu den Wolves
    Sasa Kalajdzic wechselt nach England. Die Wolverhampton Wanderes werden der neue Arbeitgeber des Österreichers. Der VFB Stuttgart erhält eine Ablösesumme in Höhe von 18 Millionen Euro für den Angreifer. Kalajdzic wurde in diesem Sommer unter anderem mit einem Transfer zum FC Bayern München in Verbindung gebracht. (mom)
    Sasa Kalajdzic 🇦🇹
    Alter: 25
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 15 Spiele, 6 Tore, 2 Assists
    epa09934204 Stuttgart's Sasa Kalajdzic (L) in action against Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou (R) during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Muenchen and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, 08 May 2022. EPA/FILIP SINGER CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.
    Bild: keystone
    Balotelli soll sich für Sion entschieden haben
    Kommt der Transferknüller doch noch zustande? Wie Fabrizio Romano auf Twitter berichtet, soll sich Mario Balotelli definitiv dazu entschieden haben, sich dem FC Sion anzuschliessen. Soll der Wechsel vom türkischen Klub Adana Demirspor ins Wallis noch über die Bühne gehen, muss dies aber noch heute passieren. Heute schliesst das Transferfenster in der Super League. Auch deshalb soll der italienische Stürmer noch heute Morgen die Medizintests in Sitten absolvieren. (abu)

    Mario Balotelli 🇮🇹
    Alter: 32
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 2,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 2 Spiele, kein Tor

    Seiler vom FCZ zu Winterthur
    Der FC Zürich leiht Stephan Seiler für eine Saison an Kantonsrivale Winterthur aus. Der 21-jährige Mittelfeldspieler aus dem FCZ-Nachwuchs kam beim Meister in der laufenden Saison viermal zum Einsatz, soll nun aber beim Aufsteiger in die Super League mehr Spielpraxis sammeln. (abu/sda)

    Stephan Seiler 🇨🇭
    Alter: 21
    Position: Zentrales Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 0,6 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 4 Spiele, 1 Assist

    Togolesischer Stürmer für Luzern
    Der FC Luzern tätigte einen weiteren Transfer. Die Innerschweizer verpflichteten den togolesischen Internationalen Thibault Klidjé. Der 21-jährige Stürmer stand zuletzt bei Bordeaux in Frankreich unter Vertrag. In Luzern erhält Klidjé einen Kontrakt über vier Jahre. Sein Debüt mit dem FCL wird sich allerdings verzögern. Aufgrund einer Verletzung des Syndesmosebands befindet sich der Offensivspieler derzeit im Aufbautraining. (abu/sda)

    Thibault Klidjé 🇹🇬
    Alter: 21
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 0,3 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 5 Spiele

    Dereck Kutesa kehrt zu Servette zurück
    Dereck Kutesa kehrt in die Schweiz zurück. Der 24-jährige Flügelspieler unterzeichnet bei seinem Ausbildungsklub Servette einen Vertrag über drei Jahre.

    2017 hatte Kutesa beim FC Basel das Double gewonnen, ehe er seine Karriere in der Super League erst beim FC Luzern und dann in St. Gallen fortsetzte. Von den Ostschweizern wechselte er 2019 nach Frankreich zu Stade Reims, wo er insgesamt 48 Spiele absolvierte. Die letzte Saison verbrachte der Genfer jedoch leihweise bei Zulte Waregem in Belgien. (abu/sda)

    Dereck Kutesa 🇦🇴
    Alter: 24
    Position: Linksaussen
    Marktwert: 1,2 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 31 Spiele, 4 Tore, 4 Assists
    ManCity verhandelt mit Dortmund über Akanji
    Doch nicht Frankfurt, sondern England könnte die neue sportliche Heimat von Manuel Akanji werden. Der Verteidiger von Borussia Dortmund soll vor einem Wechsel zum englischen Meister Manchester City stehen. Dies berichtet zumindest «The Athletic», demnach läuft die Verhandlung zwischen den beiden Klubs bereits und City soll bereit sein 17,5 Millionen Euro für den Nati-Star zu bezahlen. (mom)

    Manuel Akanji 🇨🇭
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Cavani nach Valencia
    Der Uruguayer Edinson Cavani setzt seine Karriere in Spanien fort. Der Stürmer wechselt von Manchester United zum FC Valencia. Den Engländern hatte sich Cavani vor knapp zwei Jahren und nach sieben Saisons bei Paris Saint-Germain angeschlossen. (ram/sda)

    Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾
    Alter: 35
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    CC kämpft weiter um Balotelli
    Seit Wochen buhlt der FC Sion um Mario Balotelli. Nachdem sich der italienische Stürmer am Wochenende bei Adanaspor mit seinem Trainer gestritten hat (Video unten), ist im Wallis neue Hoffnung aufgekeimt. «Mit dem Thema Balotelli ist noch lange nicht Schluss», kündigte Sion-Präsident Christian Constantin gegenüber «Le Matin» an.

    CC ist Feuer und Flamme für den Stürmer. «Er ist ein Monster, der schon längst den Ballon d'Or hätte bekommen sollen. Er hat überall getroffen, und das nicht zu knapp. Manchmal denke ich, dass es irreal ist, sich einen Spieler seines Kalibers in Sion vorzustellen.» (ram)

    Mario Balotelli 🇮🇹
    Alter: 32
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 2,8 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 2 Spiele, kein Tor
    Quelle: Le Matin
    Fix: ManUtd holt Antony
    Der schlecht in die Saison gestartete Rekordmeister Manchester United tätigt einen Panikkauf. Für angeblich 95 Millionen Euro holen die «Red Devils» den Brasilianer Antony von Ajax Amsterdam. Der Angreifer bringt es auf neun Länderspiele, für Ajax erzielte er in 82 Einsätzen 24 Treffer. Der Transfer sei vorbehaltlich des Medizintests fix, meldet ManUtd. (ram)

    Antony 🇧🇷
    Alter: 22
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, 2 Tore
    Frankfurt neue Option für Akanji
    Nati-Verteidiger Manuel Akanji möchte Borussia Dortmund noch in diesem Sommer verlassen. Am Donnerstag schliesst das Transferfenster – und er ist immer noch Abwehrspieler des BVB. Nun öffnet sich eine neue Tür: Neben Inter Mailand soll nun auch Europa-League-Sieger Eintracht Frankfurt stark an Akanji interessiert sein. Er wäre der Nachfolger von Evan Ndicka, falls dieser noch verkauft wird.

    Dortmunds Sportchef Sebastian Kehl sagte am Montag, es gäbe noch keinen neuen Stand zum Thema: «Aktuell liegt noch nichts auf dem Tisch. Ich denke trotzdem, dass sich noch ein bisschen was tun wird, bis Donnerstag haben wir noch viel Zeit.» (ram)

    Manuel Akanji 🇨🇭
    Alter: 27
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Quelle: Frankfurter Neue Presse
    19.07.2022, Bad Ragaz, Schweiz, Sportanlagen Ri-Au, BV Borussia Dortmund - Trainingslager 19.07.2022, Manuel Akanji (BV Borussia Dortmund) Schaut (Foto H. Langer) Bad Ragaz Sportanlagen Ri-Au Kanton Sankt Gallen Schweiz *** 19 07 2022, Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, Sportanlagen Ri Au, BV Borussia Dortmund training camp 19 07 2022, Manuel Akanji BV Borussia Dortmund Schaut Foto H Langer Bad Ragaz Sportanlagen Ri Au Kanton Sankt Gallen Switzerland PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY / 062_BVBTRA20220719_004 / Langer-541
    Bild: IMAGO / Langer
    Hudson-Odoi zu Leverkusen
    Bayer Leverkusen verstärkt seine Offensive. Der Bundesligist leiht für ein Jahr Callum Hudson-Odoi von Chelsea aus. Der englische Nationalspieler «bringt alles mit, um uns sofort weiterzuhelfen», sagt Leverkusen-Sportchef Simon Rolfes. «Kai Havertz hat mir nur Gutes über Bayer 04 erzählt», so Hudson-Odoi. (ram)

    Callum Hudson-Odoi 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
    Alter: 21
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Cupsieger Lugano holt Steffen
    Renato Steffen kehrt nach viereinhalb Jahren beim VfL Wolfsburg in die Schweiz zurück. Der 25-fache Nationalspieler wechselt zum FC Lugano. Bei den «Wölfen» hatte Steffen zuletzt keine Rolle mehr gespielt, weshalb er die WM-Teilnahme in Gefahr sah. Im Tessin unterschrieb er für drei Jahre. (ram)

    Renato Steffen 🇨🇭
    Alter: 30
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 2 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: Kein Spiel
    Romero fix zu den Spurs
    Cristian Romero bleibt in der Premier League. Der bislang von Atalanta ausgeliehene Verteidiger wird von Tottenham Hotspur fix übernommen. Die Rede ist von einer Ablöse von 50 Millionen Euro.

    Nicht mehr in London, sondern in Italien wird Harry Winks spielen. Der englische Mittelfeldspieler wird von den Spurs für eine Saison an Sampdoria Genua ausgeliehen. (ram)

    Cristian Romero 🇦🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 48 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 2 Spiele, kein Tor
    Yaremchuk nach Belgien
    Der FC Brügge sichert sich die Dienste von Roman Yaremchuk. Der ukrainische Stürmer kommt von Benfica Lissabon, das eine Ablöse von rund 16 Millionen Euro erhält. In Brügge unterschrieb Yaremchuk bis 2026. (ram)

    Roman Yaremchuk 🇺🇦
    Alter: 26
    Position: Mittelstürmer
    Marktwert: 15 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 5 Spiele, kein Tor
    Milan holt Schalkes Thiaw
    Malick Thiaw wechselt von Schalke 04 zur AC Milan. Der italienische Meister überweist für den Abwehrspieler rund 10 Millionen Euro.

    Thiaw unterschrieb für fünf Jahre. Schalke will ihn dem Vernehmen nach mit Sepp van den Berg vom FC Liverpool ersetzen. (ram)

    Malick Thiaw 🇩🇪
    Alter: 21
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 6 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2022/23: 3 Spiele, kein Tor
    Paqueta als Rekordtransfer von Lyon zu West Ham
    West Ham lässt sich die neueste Verstärkung einen vereinsinternen Transfer-Rekordbetrag kosten. Der Premier-League-Klub verpflichtete den Brasilianer Lucas Paqueta von Olympique Lyon für 43 Millionen Euro. Dazu kommen Bonuszahlungen von knapp 17 Millionen Euro. Der 25-jährige Mittelfeldspieler unterzeichnete einen für fünf Jahre gültigen Vertrag mit Option.

    Den bisherigen Rekord-Transfer hatte West Ham vor drei Jahren getätigt, als es für 50 Millionen Euro den Franzosen Sébastien Haller von Eintracht Frankfurt engagierte. Haller steht mittlerweile bei Borussia Dortmund unter Vertrag, wo er allerdings wegen einer Tumorerkrankung monatelang ausfällt. (pre/sda)

    Lucas Paqueta 🇧🇷
    Alter: 25
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 11 Tore, 7 Assists
    Georgier Gogia verlässt den FC Zürich
    Der gebürtige Georgier Akaki Gogia spielt nicht mehr für den FC Zürich. Der 30-jährige Offensivspieler und der Verein haben den Vertrag in gegenseitigem Einvernehmen per sofort aufgelöst. Gogia, der im vergangenen Sommer zum Schweizer Meister gestossen ist, wechselt zu Dynamo Dresden in Deutschlands 3. Liga. (mom/sda)
    Akaki Gogia 🇩🇪 🇬🇪
    Alter: 30
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 3 Spiele
    Zuerichs Akaki Gogia waehrend dem Meisterschaftsspiel der Superleague zwischen dem FC Luzern und dem FC Zuerich am Sonntag, 8. August 2021, in der Swisspor Arena in Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Christian Merz)
    Bild: keystone
    Sörloth erneut auf Leihbasis zu Real Sociedad
    RB Leipzig leiht den Norweger Alexander Sörloth erneut an Real Sociedad aus. Der 26-Jährige soll dort den Abgang von Alexander Isak nach England kompensieren. Bereits in der letzten Saison lief der Norweger für «La Real» auf. (mom)
    Alexander Sörloth 🇳🇴
    Alter: 26
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 10 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 8 Tore, 1 Assist
    Hakim Ziyech vor Ajax-Rückkehr
    Ajax Amsterdam hat den Nachfolger für Antony, welcher unmittelbar vor einem Wechsel zu Manchester United steht, bereits gefunden. Mit Hakim Ziyech soll laut der «Daily Mail» ein alter Bekannter nach Amsterdam zurückkehren. Nach der Verpflichtung von Raheem Sterling ist Ziyech bei Chelsea nur noch zweiter Wahl. (mom)
    Hakim Ziyech 🇲🇦
    Alter: 29
    Position: Offensives Mittelfeld
    Marktwert: 28 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 44 Spiele, 8 Tore, 6 Assists
    epa09821320 Jorginho (L) and Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea wear the their jersey with the logo of mobile company Three despite its suspension of shirt sponsorship during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United in London, Britain, 13 March 2022. EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications
    Bild: keystone
    Hudson-Odoi zum Medizincheck in Leverkusen
    Callum Hudson-Odoi steht unmittelbar vor einem Wechsel auf Leihbasis zu Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Der Flügelstürmer vom FC Chelsea befindet sich laut «Transfermarkt.de» bereits zum Medizincheck in Leverkusen. Der Leihvertrag des Engländers soll allerdings keine Kaufoption beinhalten. (mom)

    Callum Hudson-Odoi 🇬🇧
    Alter: 21
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 25 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 28 Spiele, 3 Tore, 6 Assists
    Callum Hudson-Odoi file photo File photo dated 05-02-2022 of Chelsea s Callum Hudson-Odoi, who will miss Chelsea s Premier League clash with Brentford on Saturday. Picture date: Saturday February 5, 2022. Issue date: Friday April 1, 2022. FILE PHOTO EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publica... PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xAdamxDavyx 66159402
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Nottingham Forrest leiht Renan Lodi aus
    Nottingham Forest bleibt weiter auf dem Transfermarkt aktiv. Der Premier-League-Aufsteiger leiht Renan Lodi von Atlético Madrid für eine Saison aus. Lodi verlängerte seinen Vertrag bei den Madrilenen bis 2026. Die Engländer zahlen eine Leihgebühr von 5 Millionen Euro und sicherten sich zusätzlich eine Kaufoption über 30 Millionen Euro. (mom)

    Renan Lodi 🇧🇷
    Alter: 24
    Position: Linker Verteidiger
    Marktwert: 30 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 42 Spiele, 4 Tore, 6 Assists
    Nottingham Forest sign Renan Lodi on loan from Atl tico de Madrid Nottingham Forest sign Renan Lodi on loan from Atl tico de Madrid Nottingham City Ground Nottinghamshire United Kingdom Copyright: xRitchiexSumpter/NewsxImagesx
    Bild: www.imago-images.de
    Edison Cavani kurz vor der Unterschrift bei Valencia
    Der aktuell vereinslose Stürmer Edinson Cavani steht kurz vor der Vertragsunterschrift beim FC Valencia. Cavanis Vertrag bei Manchester United lief im Sommer aus. Seitdem ist der Spieler auf der Suche nach einem neuen Klub, nun soll er, laut Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano, kurz vor einem Wechsel zu den Spaniern stehen. (mom)

    Edinson Cavani 🇺🇾
    Alter: 35
    Position: Stürmer
    Marktwert: 4 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 20 Spiele, 2 Tore, 1 Assist
    Manchester United soll Ajax 100 Millionen Euro für Antony bezahlen
    Nach langen Verhandlungen sollen Manchester United und Ajax Amsterdam zu einer Einigung gekommen sein. Dies berichtet Transfer-Experte Fabrizio Romano. Der brasilianische Flügelspieler Antony solle demnach bereits am Montag einen Vertrag bis 2027 bei den «Red Devils» unterschreiben. Die Ablösesumme belaufe sich auf 100 Millionen Euro. Es handelt sich dabei um eine Rekordsumme für einen Spieler aus der niederländischen Eredivisie. Zuvor hatte Ajax mehrere Angebote abgelehnt und auf eine dreistellige Millionensumme bestanden. (nih)

    Antony 🇧🇷
    Alter: 22
    Position: Rechtsaussen
    Marktwert: 35 Mio. Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 33 Spiele, 12 Tore, 10 Assists
    Basel leiht Djiga an Nîmes aus
    Basels Innenverteidiger Nasser Djiga wechselt per sofort leihweise zu Nîmes, das in der zweithöchsten Liga Frankreichs spielt. Der 19-Jährige wird bis Ende Saison ausgeliehen, eine Kaufoption steht nicht im Vertrag. Der Spieler aus Burkina Faso hatte im Juni 2021 nach Basel gewechselt und steht dort bis 2025 unter Vertrag. (nih/sda)

    Nasser Djiga 🇧🇫
    Alter: 19
    Position: Innenverteidiger
    Marktwert: 500'000 Euro
    Bilanz 2021/22: 17 Spiele
    Basels Nasser Djiga beim Fussball Testspiel zwischen dem FC Basel 1893 aus der Schweiz und dem Hamburger SV aus Deutschland im Stadion St. Jakob-Park in Basel, am Samstag, 9. Juli 2022. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas).
    Bild: keystone

    Themen

    Balotelli zum FC Sion – der letzte Akt von Kaiser Constantin
    Christian Constantin hat im selben Sommer den Verkauf des FC Sion angekündigt und Mario Balotelli verpflichtet. Dieser Transfer vereint all das, was ihn fasziniert: Italien, grosse Namen und einen Platz in der Tagesschau.

    Es ist überhaupt nicht sicher, ob der FC Sion nun ein Titelkandidat wird und es ist auch nicht sicher, ob das überhaupt die Idee ist. Die Verpflichtung von Mario Balotelli am Mittwoch für ein paar läppische Millionen (groben Schätzungen zufolge soll der Italiener zwischen zwei und vier Millionen gekostet haben) folgt nicht der Logik von Leistung und Kompetenz. Als verzweifelt rationale, utilitaristisch geprägte Wesen denken wir sofort an die Tore, die «Super Mario» schiessen wird. Aber die Ziele von Christian Constantin sind nicht die gleichen.

    Zur Story