Sommers Vertrag bei den Münchner läuft noch bis 2025. Bei Inter soll der Schweizer gemeinsam mit dem jungen Ukrainer Anatoliy Trubin das bisherige Goalie-Duo mit André Onana und Samir Handanovic ersetzen. (abu)
Yann Sommer 🇨🇭
Alter: 34
Position: Torhüter
Marktwert: 5 Mio. Euro
Bilanz 2022/23: 36 Spiele, 12 Spiele ohne Gegentor
Yann Sommer has said yes to Inter move, as expected. Agreement ready on personal terms as contract and salary have been discussed ⚫️🔵— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2023
Inter will now negotiate with Bayern over final fee for the Swiss goalkeeper.
Inter want both Trubin & Sommer to replace Onana and Handanovic. pic.twitter.com/Rtzzn4tHDX