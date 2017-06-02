Diese 33 Witze über Schweizer Ortschaften sind flacher als das Mittelland
Eine Landkarte mit diesen Witzen drauf hätte definitiv keine Höhenlinien.
lucas schmidli
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
bild: watson/shutterstock
Noch mehr Ultra-Flache Witze:
Das könnte dich auch interessieren: