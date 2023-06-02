11 bekannte Memes, wie du sie noch nie gesehen hast

Bildmanipulationen in Photoshop lassen sich nun mit simplen Texteingaben vornehmen – also fast gänzlich ohne klassische Bildbearbeitungs-Kenntnisse. Wie einfach dies funktioniert, führt das folgende Video vor Augen.
Generative Fill, a new superpower integrated throughout Photoshop, launching in beta today.— scott belsky (@scottbelsky) May 23, 2023
Powered by Firefly, our generative AI family of models, Photoshop now let’s you summon new objects and augment creations layer by layer. Saves time, increases possibility, and pretty 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ARxhclFshO
Spassvögel im Netz nutzen die neue KI-Funktion mit dem sperrigen Oberbegriff «generative Füllung», um allseits bekannte Memes beliebig zu erweitern.
So sehen unsere liebsten Memes aus, wenn Photoshops KI Firefly den Betrachtungswinkel erweitert.
The new 'Generative Fill' AI in Photoshop is mind-blowing.— Lorenzo Green 〰️ (@mrgreen) May 25, 2023
Finally, an AI feature for practical use,
Priority #1, let's fix the Pope's photo: pic.twitter.com/HcDFjcli3r
1. Ever wonder what the rest of the Mona Lisa looks like?— Kody Young / 💬 Your AI Interpreter (@heykody) May 26, 2023
Got @Adobe Firefly to help fill out the background for me with the power of AI
Here's what the backgrounds of the most famous paintings in the world look like with AI: pic.twitter.com/2nkqESLrE9
Another excellent use of #GenerativeFill is for retouching old damaged photos. It can get you almost all the way there before doing the final retouching and color work. pic.twitter.com/eBtgdkaF2h— Lee Brimelow (@leebrimelow) May 31, 2023
The best 20 seconds of AI video I’ve seen today 😂 pic.twitter.com/NJrvwNCy5Y— Allie K. Miller (@alliekmiller) May 30, 2023
