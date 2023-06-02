11 bekannte Memes, wie du sie noch nie gesehen hast

Was ist «Generative Füllung»?

Die generative Photoshop-KI namens «Adobe Firefly» kann quasi auf Knopfdruck zu einem bestehenden Foto Inhalte hinzufügen, erweitern oder entfernen – und dafür sind keinerlei Bildbearbeitungs-Kenntnisse erforderlich. Die gewünschten Bildmanipulationen lassen sich mit einfachen Anweisungen per Spracheingabe (Text) vornehmen. Die Photoshop-KI passt auch innert Sekunden die Perspektive, Beleuchtung und den Stil des manipulierten Bildes automatisch an.



Eine Betaversion des Text-to-Image-Generators von Adobe Firefly ist seit März als Web-Version verfügbar.



Seit Ende Mai ist die KI in der Beta-Version von Photoshop (Desktop) verfügbar und soll in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2023 allgemein lanciert werden. (dsc)