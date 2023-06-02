Navigation
    Digital
    Spass

    Mit Adobe-KI Firefly: So hast du diese bekannten Memes noch nie gesehen

    Der umrahmte Bereich ist das Original-Meme: Beliebige Bilder (und Memes) automatisch erweitern und zusammenfügen. Photoshops generative KI machts möglich.
    Der umrahmte Bereich ist das Original-Meme: Beliebige Bilder (und Memes) automatisch erweitern und zusammenfügen. Photoshops generative KI machts möglich. bild: twitter/@_Borriss_

    11 bekannte Memes, wie du sie noch nie gesehen hast

    Adobe hat seine KI-Superpower «Firefly» auf die Menschheit losgelassen und die Netz-Community hat ihren Spass mit der verblüffenden Photoshop Funktion.
    02.06.2023, 18:22
    Mehr «Digital»

    Bildmanipulationen in Photoshop lassen sich nun mit simplen Texteingaben vornehmen – also fast gänzlich ohne klassische Bildbearbeitungs-Kenntnisse. Wie einfach dies funktioniert, führt das folgende Video vor Augen.

    Photoshop auf Steroiden: So funktioniert es

    Spassvögel im Netz nutzen die neue KI-Funktion mit dem sperrigen Oberbegriff «generative Füllung», um allseits bekannte Memes beliebig zu erweitern.

    So sehen unsere liebsten Memes aus, wenn Photoshops KI Firefly den Betrachtungswinkel erweitert.

    Der KI-generierte Papst mit Daunenjacke war witzig, doch mit Adobes generativer KI lässt sich das Foto nun im Handumdrehen erweitern

    Wer kennt es nicht? Dieses Stock-Foto geistert seit 2015 als «Distracted Boyfriend»-Meme durchs Netz

    bild: shutterstock
    bild: shutterstock

    Dank Photoshops neuer KI-Funktion, die jedes beliebige Bild automatisch ergänzen kann, wissen wir nun, was ihn wirklich abgelenkt hat 😉

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@LinusEkenstam

    Elektrotechniker András Arató, im Netz als Harold bekannt, wurde mit Stock-Fotos zur Meme-Vorlage

    Elektrotechniker András Arató, im Netz als Harold bekannt, wurde mit Stock-Fotos zur Meme-Vorlage

    Und so sieht das Meme aus, wenn es Photoshops «generative Füllung» selbstständig erweitert

    Wo sind die Beine hin? 😱
    Wo sind die Beine hin? 😱 bild: twitter/@StepnEurope

    Warum «Success Kid» wirklich so zufrieden war

    Meme Success Kid
    Bild
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    Das «Disaster Girl»-Meme erweitert

    «Disaster Girl»-Meme erweitert mit Adobe-KI Firefly
    bild: twitter/@StepnEurope

    Oder so

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@TrueMichaelKing

    «I Bet He's Thinking About Other Women»-Meme

    «I Bet He&#039;s Thinking About Other Women»-Meme
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    «Roll Safe»-Meme

    «Roll Safe»-Meme
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    «Side Eyeing Chloe»-Meme

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    «Woman yelling at a cat»-Meme

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    «Change My Mind»-Meme

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@stepneurope

    «Daily Struggle»-Meme

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@davidkrammer_

    Und ja: Adobes KI kann auch Gemälde …

    … und bekannte Alben-Cover oder jedes andere Foto erweitern

    Bild
    bild: twitter/@itsPaulAi

    … beziehungsweise alte Aufnahmen «restaurieren»

    Und zum Schluss noch dies:

    Was ist «Generative Füllung»?
    Die generative Photoshop-KI namens «Adobe Firefly» kann quasi auf Knopfdruck zu einem bestehenden Foto Inhalte hinzufügen, erweitern oder entfernen – und dafür sind keinerlei Bildbearbeitungs-Kenntnisse erforderlich. Die gewünschten Bildmanipulationen lassen sich mit einfachen Anweisungen per Spracheingabe (Text) vornehmen. Die Photoshop-KI passt auch innert Sekunden die Perspektive, Beleuchtung und den Stil des manipulierten Bildes automatisch an.

    Eine Betaversion des Text-to-Image-Generators von Adobe Firefly ist seit März als Web-Version verfügbar.

    Seit Ende Mai ist die KI in der Beta-Version von Photoshop (Desktop) verfügbar und soll in der zweiten Jahreshälfte 2023 allgemein lanciert werden. (dsc)

    (oli)

    Video
    Photoshop mit KI stellt alles in den Schatten – hier sind 9 krasse Beispielbilder
    von Daniel Schurter
    64
    Erkennst du die KI-Fotos? Wer weniger als 6 von 9 erkennt, muss in die Fake-News-Nachhilfe
    von Oliver Wietlisbach
    Themen

    35 Beweisfotos, die zeigen, dass KI-Fotos herrlich kurios sein können

    1 / 37
    35 Beweisfotos, die zeigen, dass KI-Fotos herrlich kurios sein können
    Beeindruckend: Schweizer KI-Künstler visualisiert die Geschichte des Krieges

    Video: watson

