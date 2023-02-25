Trockenheit macht Italien und Frankreich zu schaffen – diese Bilder zeigen das Ausmass

Es ist Winter – und viele Teile Europas werden von der Dürre heimgesucht. Besonders Frankreich und Italien leiden stark unter Wassermangel. Diese Bilder zeigen das verheerende Ausmass.

In Italien trocknen Flüsse, Seen und Kanäle aus. Genauso in Frankreich, wo es seit einem Monat nicht mehr geregnet hat. Die Dürre macht den beiden Ländern besonders zu schaffen – und dies mitten im Winter.

Doch nicht nur unsere zwei Nachbarländer, sondern viele Orte in Westeuropa sowie südlich der Alpen haben mit Trockenheit zu kämpfen. Der Weltorganisation für Meteorologie zufolge sind vor allem jene Gebiete betroffen, die im letzten Jahr von der Dürre heimgesucht wurden, darunter Spanien und insbesondere Frankreich und Italien.

Die prekäre Lage in Bildern und Videos:

Venedig, Italien

Gondeln im Schlamm, Venedig, 20. Februar 2023. Bild: keystone

Gardasee, Italien

Fluss Po, Italien

Loire, Frankreich

Lac de Montbel, Ariège, Frankreich

Lac du Broc, Nizza, Frankreich

Der Lac du Broc in der Nähe von Nizza am 22. Februar 2023. Bild: keystone