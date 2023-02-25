Navigation
    International
    Italien

    Dürre in Italien und Frankreich mitten im Winter – die Bilder

    Trockenheit macht Italien und Frankreich zu schaffen – diese Bilder zeigen das Ausmass

    Es ist Winter – und viele Teile Europas werden von der Dürre heimgesucht. Besonders Frankreich und Italien leiden stark unter Wassermangel. Diese Bilder zeigen das verheerende Ausmass.
    25.02.2023, 16:46
    In Italien trocknen Flüsse, Seen und Kanäle aus. Genauso in Frankreich, wo es seit einem Monat nicht mehr geregnet hat. Die Dürre macht den beiden Ländern besonders zu schaffen – und dies mitten im Winter.

    Doch nicht nur unsere zwei Nachbarländer, sondern viele Orte in Westeuropa sowie südlich der Alpen haben mit Trockenheit zu kämpfen. Der Weltorganisation für Meteorologie zufolge sind vor allem jene Gebiete betroffen, die im letzten Jahr von der Dürre heimgesucht wurden, darunter Spanien und insbesondere Frankreich und Italien.

    Die prekäre Lage in Bildern und Videos:

    Venedig, Italien

    Boats are docked on a dry canal during a low tide in Venice, Italy, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Luigi Costantini)
    Gondeln im Schlamm, Venedig, 20. Februar 2023.Bild: keystone
    Niedrigwasser in Venedig: Gondeln liegen im Schlamm

    Gardasee, Italien

    Fluss Po, Italien

    Italien trocknet aus
    von Chantal Stäubli

    Loire, Frankreich

    Lac de Montbel, Ariège, Frankreich

    Schneemangel könnte im Sommer zum Bumerang werden – Trockenheit droht

    Lac du Broc, Nizza, Frankreich

    epa10484073 Soil of the Lac du Broc is broken due to drought in Le Broc near Nice, southern France, 22 February 2023. France has not experienced real rain for thirty-two days, exceeding a record datin ...
    Der Lac du Broc in der Nähe von Nizza am 22. Februar 2023.Bild: keystone

    Die Einzelheiten:

