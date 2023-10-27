freundlich11°
    Gaza-Israel-Krieg: Netanjahu: «Zweite Phase» im Krieg hat begonnen

    Angriff auf Israel
    Am Morgen des 7. Oktober 2023 startete die Terrormiliz Hamas einen grossflächigen Angriff auf zahlreiche Ziele in Israel. Gemäss Wikipedia handelt es sich um den grössten Massenmord an Juden seit dem Ende des Zweiten Weltkrieges.
    quelle: keystone / abir sultan
    Netanjahu: «Zweite Phase» im Krieg hat begonnen ++ Borrell: Angriffe verletzen Völkerrecht

    Die aktuellen News zum Angriff der Hamas auf Israel.
    27.10.2023, 07:4128.10.2023, 20:31
    • Militante Palästinenser der islamistischen Hamas haben am Samstag, 7. Oktober, einen beispiellosen Überraschungsangriff auf Israel begonnen. Über 220 Israelis wurden nach Militärangaben in den Gazastreifen verschleppt.
    • Das israelische Militär entgegnete mit dem Beschuss von Zielen der Hamas im Gazastreifen.
    • Seit dem 7. Oktober wurden bereits tausende Palästinenserinnen und Palästinenser getötet und verletzt. Rund 1400 Israeli haben ihr Leben verloren – ein Grossteil davon Zivilisten.
    20:28
    Netanjahu: Zweite Phase im Krieg gegen Hamas hat begonnen
    Israels Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu hat bei einer Pressekonferenz am Samstag erklärt, die «zweite Phase» des Krieges gegen die Hamas habe begonnen. Ob es sich damit um die erwartete Bodenoffensive der israelischen Armee handelt, ist bislang nicht klar- Weiter sagte Netanjahu, der Krieg werde «schwierig und lang» sein.
    FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu listens as he and President Joe Biden participate in an expanded bilateral meeting with Israeli and U.S. government officials on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel ...
    Bild: keystone
    20:21
    Trotz Verbots pro-palästinensische Kundgebung in Paris
    Trotz Verbots haben sich Tausende in Paris zu einer pro-palästinensischen Demonstration versammelt. Die Polizei schätzt, dass etwa 3000 bis 4000 Menschen zum Ausgangsort der Demonstration kamen. Man habe sie eingekreist und begonnen, gebührenpflichtige Verwarnungen auszustellen, sagte der Pariser Polizeipräfekt Laurent Nuñez im Sender BFMTV. «Die Demonstration hat absolut nicht so stattgefunden wie sie angekündigt worden war.»

    Der Polizeipräfekt hatte die Kundgebung untersagt, da sie seiner Einschätzung zufolge Gefahren für die öffentliche Ordnung birgt. Die Organisatoren hätten durch Äusserungen zu erkennen gegeben, dass sie mögliche Unterstützer der islamistischen Palästinenserorganisation Hamas seien, sagte Nuñez. Die EU, die USA und Israel stufen die Hamas als Terrororganisation ein. (sda/dpa)
    epa10945566 Protesters hold Palestinian flags during a demonstration to support Palestine, at Place du Chatelet in Paris, France, 28 October 2023. Thousands of Israelis and Palestinians have died sinc ...
    Bild: keystone
    19:49
    Israel ruft diplomatische Vertreter aus der Türkei zurück
    Nach «harschen Äusserungen» aus der Türkei hat Israel seine diplomatischen Vertreter aus dem Land zurückgerufen. Israel werde eine Neubewertung der Beziehungen zur Türkei vornehmen, schrieb Aussenminister Eli Cohen am Samstag auf der Plattform X.

    Türkischen und israelischen Medienberichten zufolge haben die Botschafterin Irit Lillian und weitere Botschaftsmitarbeiter die Türkei bereits in der vergangenen Woche verlassen. Israel hatte zuvor auch seine Staatsbürger zum Verlassen der Türkei aufgefordert. Hintergrund war die Sorge vor Anschlägen angesichts des Gaza-Kriegs.

    Die Türkei hatte in den vergangenen Wochen schon mehrfach scharfe Kritik an Israels Vorgehen im Gazastreifen nach dem brutalen Massaker der Hamas am 7. Oktober in israelischen Grenzorten geäussert.

    Am Samstag sagte der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan auf einer pro-palästinensischen Demonstration in Istanbul, Israel sei nur «eine Schachfigur» in der Region, die, «wenn der Tag kommt», geopfert werde. Das Land begehe «Kriegsverbrechen». Zugleich warf er «westlichen Regierungen» vor, hauptsächlich für die «Massaker» im Gazastreifen verantwortlich zu sein.

    Zuvor hatte der türkische Staatschef die im Gazastreifen herrschende islamistische Hamas schon als «Freiheitskämpfer» bezeichnet. Die USA, Europa und Israel stufen die Hamas als Terrororganisation ein, die Türkei nicht. Ankara unterhält Kontakte zur Hamas und bemüht sich nach eigenen Angaben um die Freilassung der Geiseln aus dem Gazastreifen. (sda/dpa)
    19:36
    Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze – Israel greift Terrorzellen in Gaza an
    Nach der Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen hat Israels Armee dort nach eigenen Angaben mehrere Terrorzellen identifiziert und angegriffen. Die Gruppen hätten auch versucht, Raketen und Granaten abzufeuern, teilte das Militär am Samstag mit. Auch die Soldaten seien beschossen worden. Die Terrorzellen seien «neutralisiert» worden. Unklar war zunächst, ob die extremistischen Palästinenser dabei getötet wurden.

    Panzertruppen, Ingenieurkorps und Infanterie seien zusammen in Einsatz, hiess es weiter. Soldaten hätten dabei auch ein mit Sprengfallen versehenes Gebäude zerstört. Hubschrauber hätten, von Panzern geleitet, einen Treffpunkt der Hamas getroffen.

    Armeeangaben zufolge waren in der Nacht zum Samstag israelische Truppen in den Norden des Gazastreifens vorgedrungen. Die Bodentruppen sind demnach immer noch vor Ort. Unter den israelischen Soldaten gebe es keine Opfer, hiess es weiter. Israels Armee habe mehrere ranghohe Kommandeure der islamistischen Hamas getötet. Dies ermögliche es den Bodentruppen, gegen einen geschwächten Feind zu kämpfen, wurde mitgeteilt. (sda/dpa)
    19:03
    EU-Chefdiplomat: Israels Angriffe verletzen Völkerrecht
    Nach Ansicht von EU-Chefdiplomat Josep Borrell verletzt Israel mit seinen Angriffen im Kampf gegen die islamistische Palästinenserorganisation Hamas das Völkerrecht. «Gaza ist im kompletten Blackout und isoliert, während der schwere Beschuss anhält», schrieb Borrell am Samstag auf der Plattform X (ehemals Twitter). Das UN-Hilfswerk für Palästinensische Flüchtlinge warne vor der verzweifelten Lage der Menschen in Gaza ohne Strom, Nahrung und Wasser. «Viel zu viele Zivilisten, darunter auch Kinder, sind getötet worden. Das ist gegen das humanitäre Völkerrecht.»

    Eine Pause der Kämpfe sei dringend notwendig, um humanitären Zugang zu ermöglichen, schrieb Borrell weiter. «Wir verurteilen alle Angriffe auf Zivilisten, einschliesslich den anhaltenden wahllosen Raketenbeschuss auf Israel, und fordern die sofortige und bedingungslose Freilassung aller Geiseln.» (sda/dpa)
    18:44
    Israels Armee: Hamas-Mitglieder bestätigen Nutzung der Gaza-Klinik
    Israels Armee hat am Samstag Videos veröffentlicht, in denen mutmassliche Mitglieder der islamistischen Hamas die Nutzung des grössten Krankenhauses im Gazastreifen für ihre Zwecke bestätigen. Unter dem Schifa-Krankenhaus gebe es «unterirdische Ebenen», sagte ein Terrorist laut einem der Videos in einem Verhör.

    Die Hamas transportiere dort etwa ihre Sprengstoffe, Waffen, Lebensmittel und medizinische Ausrüstung, hiess es darin. Aus dem Video geht auch hervor, dass Hamas-Mitglieder sich bei israelischen Angriffen in Kliniken oder Schulen versteckten. Grund dafür sei, dass Israel diese nicht bombardiere.

    Die Videos zeigen nach Angaben des Militärs die Verhöre zweier Hamas-Terroristen, die an den brutalen Massakern am 7. Oktober in israelischen Grenzorten beteiligt waren. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Israels Armee hatte zuvor unter Berufung auf Geheimdiensterkenntnisse mitgeteilt, dass die im Gazastreifen herrschende Hamas die grösste Klinik in dem Küstengebiet als Kommando- und Kontrollzentrum nutze. Die Hamas verwende zudem auch verschiedene Abteilungen des Schifa-Krankenhauses, um «Terroraktivitäten» und Raketenabschüsse zu befehlen und zu kontrollieren, hiess es weiter. Auch andere Kliniken würden für die Zwecke der Islamisten missbraucht. Die Armee zeigte unter anderem Satellitenbilder und weitere Beweismaterialien. Die Angaben liessen sich zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Die Hamas, die von Israel, der EU und den USA als Terrororganisation eingestuft wird, bestritt die Nutzung des Krankenhauses für «militärische Zwecke». (sda/dpa)
    17:16
    Behörde: Ärztliche Versorgung im Gazastreifen «paralysiert»
    Die ärztliche Versorgung im Gazastreifen ist der dortigen Gesundheitsbehörde zufolge wegen eines Blackouts bei Telefon- und Internetverbindungen «komplett paralysiert». Das sagte der Sprecher Aschraf al-Kudra am Samstag. Krankenwagen und Ärzte-Teams könnten ihre Arbeit nicht mehr machen. Die Behörde untersteht der im Gazastreifen herrschenden islamistischen Hamas.

    Die Kommunikation innerhalb des Gazastreifens über das Internet und Telefone war am Freitag fast vollständig zusammengebrochen. Als Folge konnten beispielsweise Opfer von Angriffen keinen Notruf absetzen. Mehrere UN-Organisationen sowie internationale Hilfsorganisation verloren nach eigenen Angaben den Kontakt zu ihren Mitarbeitern im Gazastreifen.

    Schuld sei die heftige Bombardierung durch die israelische Armee, teilte das im Westjordanland ansässige palästinensische Unternehmen Paltel mit. Auch diese Angaben lassen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen.

    Augenzeugen berichteten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur, dass Krankenwagen und Zivilschützer nicht in der Lage seien, Verletzte an angegriffenen Orten zu erreichen oder Tote zu bergen. Anwohner würden teils versuchen, Verletzte in eigenen Autos zu transportieren.

    Aufseiten der Palästinenser seien durch Israels Angriffe bisher 7703 Menschen getötet worden, sagte Al-Kudra. Darunter seien etwa 3200 Kinder und 1800 Frauen. Zudem seien 20 000 Menschen verletzt worden. Auch diese Angaben lassen sich nicht unabhängig überprüfen. Seinen Angaben zufolge sollen auch die Umgebung des Schifa-Krankenhauses - das ist das grösste Krankenhaus im Gazastreifen - und des Indonesischen Krankenhauses getroffen worden sein. Israel wirft der Hamas vor, unter dem Schifa-Krankenhaus ihr Hauptquartier eingerichtet zu haben.

    Vereinzelt dringen trotz der ausgefallenen Dienste noch Informationen nach aussen. So gibt es Berichte, dass israelische SIM-Karten in einigen Teilen des Gazastreifens funktionieren. (sda/dpa)
    epa10945061 A relatove stands next to a Palestinian child injured during the Israeli bombing of the southern Gaza Strip as he receives treatment in the intensive care unit at the Nasser Hospital in Kh ...
    Bild: keystone
    16:38
    Verband «schockiert» über Tod der Familie eines Gaza-Korrespondenten
    Der Auslandspresseverband (FPA) in Israel hat sich schockiert über den Tod der Familienmitglieder des Al-Dschasira-Korrespondenten Wael al-Dahdu nach einem israelischen Luftangriff im Gazastreifen gezeigt. «Wir fordern das israelische Militär auf, unverzüglich Nachforschungen anzustellen und Erklärungen dafür abzugeben, warum das Haus, in dem seine Familie Zuflucht fand, angegriffen wurde», hiess es in einer Stellungnahme des FPA am Samstag. Der Auslandspresseverband sei «zutiefst traurig über den unsäglichen Verlust der Familie» des Büroleiters des arabischen Dienstes in Gaza. Worte könnten angesichts einer solchen Tragödie keinen Trost spenden.

    Die Frau, der 15 Jahre alte Sohn, die siebenjährige Tochter sowie ein Enkel des in der arabischen Welt bekannten Al-Dschasira-Korrespondenten waren kürzlich bei einem israelischen Luftangriff getötet worden. Israels Armee sagte zu dem Vorfall, Soldaten hätten in dem Gebiet «terroristische Infrastruktur der Hamas» angegriffen.

    Laut Al-Dschasira hatte die Familie von Al-Dahdu im Flüchtlingslager Nuseirat im Zentrum des Gazastreifens Schutz gesucht. Das Militär hatte zuvor ein «sicheres Gebiet» im Süden des Küstengebiets ausgewiesen. (sda/dpa)
    15:50
    Neue Gefechte an Israels Grenze zum Libanon
    An Israels Grenze zum Libanon ist es auch am Samstag wieder zu Gefechten gekommen. Mehrere Panzerabwehrraketen und Mörsergranaten seien vom Libanon aus auf Israel abgefeuert worden, teilte die israelische Armee mit. Auch Militärposten entlang der Grenze seien beschossen worden. Die Geschosse seien in offenen Gebieten eingeschlagen. Die israelische Armee habe zurückgeschossen und militärische Einrichtungen der libanesischen Schiitenmiliz Hisbollah angegriffen.

    Zuvor hatte das Militär mitgeteilt: «Eine Terrorzelle hat versucht, Antipanzerraketen vom Libanon aus auf den Norden Israels zu schiessen.» Die Angreifer seien mit einer Drohne beschossen worden.

    An der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon kommt es seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs zunehmend zu Zwischenfällen. Auf beiden Seiten gab es bereits Todesopfer.

    Die Hisbollah-Miliz meldete seit Beginn der jüngsten Konfrontationen mindestens 52 Tote in den eigenen Reihen. Ausserdem starben sechs militante Palästinenser im Südlibanon. Auf der israelischen Seite wurden nach Medienberichten bislang sieben Soldaten und ein Zivilist getötet. (sda/dpa)
    epa10940553 An Israeli soldier in a Merkava tank during maneuvers at an undisclosed location along the border with Lebanon, in Israel, 26 October 2023. Tensions remain high at the border between Israe ...
    Bild: keystone
    14:28
    TV: Israelische Ärzte retteten Hamas-Chef Sinwar 2004 das Leben
    Ein Arzt, der den Hamas-Chef Jihia al-Sinwar während dessen Haft in Israel häufig behandelt hat, bedauert heute, dass israelische Mediziner ihm damals das Leben gerettet haben. Juval Biton erzählte dem israelischen TV-Sender Channel 12 am Freitagabend, er sei damals für die Zahnbehandlung von Sinwar und anderen Hamas-Häftlingen zuständig gewesen. Bei den Massakern von Hamas-Terroristen am 7. Oktober im israelischen Grenzgebiet sei sein Neffe aus dem Kibbutz Nir Oz in den Gazastreifen entführt worden.

    Sinwar habe während der Haft einen eitrigen Hirnabzess gehabt, erinnerte Biton sich. «Wenn er geplatzt wäre, hätte er sich verabschieden können», sagte Biton, der damals auch Leiter der Geheimdienstabteilung der israelischen Gefängnisbehörde wurde. «Israelische Ärzte retteten sein Leben.» Heute bedauere er dies zutiefst. «Dass wir sein Leben gerettet haben, hat Hunderten von Kindern und alten Leuten das Leben gekostet», sagte Biton mit Tränen in den Augen. Israel habe sich lange Illusionen gemacht und die Gefahr durch den Feind im Gazastreifen unterschätzt.

    Biton erzählte, Sinwar habe bereits im Gefängnis seine Führungsrolle innerhalb der Hamas aufgebaut. «Er war bereit, für seine Grundsätze jeden Preis zu bezahlen.» Der heutige Hamas-Chef sass mehr als zwei Jahrzehnte in israelischer Haft und lernte im Gefängnis auch Hebräisch.

    2011 war Sinwar als einer von mehr als 1000 palästinensischen Häftlingen, die im Rahmen eines Gefangenenaustauschs im Gegenzug für den israelischen Soldaten Gilad Schalit freigekommen waren. Sinwar sei vor allem für den Tod palästinensischer Kollaborateure verantwortlich gewesen, sagte Biton. Wer ihn damals gekannt habe, habe Sinwars Freilassung wegen seiner «zerstörerischen Fähigkeiten» für sehr gefährlich gehalten. Er habe damals auch selbst davor gewarnt. Der Inlandsgeheimdienst Schin Bet habe die Gefängnisbehörde aber nicht gefragt.

    Israel habe Sinwar damals auch freigelassen, obwohl dieser sich geweigert habe, eine Verpflichtung zu unterzeichnen, dass er terroristischen Aktivitäten abschwöre, sagte Biton.

    Auf die Frage, was er Sinwar sagen würde, wenn er noch einmal in einem Raum mit ihm wäre, sagte der Zahnarzt: «Dass er selbst das Ende der Hamas bestimmt hat.» (sda/dpa)
    14:18
    Demonstrierende in Bern fordern Solidarität mit Palästina
    Vor dem Bundeshaus in Bern hat am Samstagnachmittag eine weitere Palästina-Demonstration begonnen. Zu der bewilligten Platzkundgebung aufgerufen hat die Palästina Gruppe Bern.

    «Wir fordern den sofortigen Waffenstillstand und das Ende des Genozid», hiess es in einem Aufruf in den sozialen Medien. Die Belagerung müsse ein Ende haben.

    Zu Beginn der Kundgebung befanden sich einige hundert Personen auf dem Bundesplatz, wie ein Reporter der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA berichtete. Palästina-Fahnen wurden geschwenkt. Zahlreiche Polizisten beobachteten das Geschehen.

    Auch in anderen Schweizer Städten waren am Samstag Kundgebungen zum Nahost-Konflikt angekündigt, darunter in Zürich, Basel, Genf und Bellinzona. Am vergangenen Wochenende hatten Bern, Zürich und Basel keine Nahost-Demos zugelassen. Sie begründeten dies mit der Sorge vor Personen- und Sachschäden. (sda)
    Protesters hold Palestinian flags and placards during an authorized rally in solidarity with Palestine, at the Federal square, in Bern, Schweiz, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Thousands of Israelis an ...
    Bild: keystone
    13:40
    Hunderte demonstrieren in Zürich für «freies Palästina»
    In Zürich haben sich am Samstagnachmittag mehrere hundert Personen zu einer Kundgebung für «ein freies Palästina» versammelt. Die Stadt Zürich bewilligte die Demonstration.

    Die Organisatoren riefen im Vorfeld dazu auf, nur Palästina-Flaggen mitzubringen. Antisemitische Äusserungen seien strikt verboten, hiess es im Aufruf.

    Auf dem Helvetiaplatz waren denn auch fast nur grosse und kleinere Palästina-Fahnen sowie Kufyia, auch bekannt als «Arafat-Tuch» zu sehen, wie ein Reporter von Keystone-SDA beobachtete.

    Auf dem Sächselautenplatz versammelten sich währenddessen Menschen, welche Fotos von gekidnappten Israelis hochhielten.

    Am Samstagnachmittag sind auch in Bern, Basel und Genf Palästina-Demonstrationen geplant. Vergangene Woche hatten die Deutschschweizer Städte Demonstrationen, insbesondere in Zusammenhang mit dem Nahostkonflikt, grösstenteils noch verboten. (sda)
    epa10929438 People carry a banner reading &#039;Freedom for Palestine&#039; during a rally in support of the Palestinian people despite a ban on demonstrations in Zurich, Switzerland, 20 October 2023. ...
    Bild: keystone
    10:51
    Armeesprecher: Israel wird weitere Gaza-Hilfslieferungen ermöglichen
    Die israelische Armee hat nach Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen eine Verstärkung der humanitären Hilfslieferungen für die palästinensische Bevölkerung angekündigt. «Für die Einwohner des Gazastreifens, die in das Gebiet südlich von Wadi Gaza gegangen sind, weiten wir die humanitäre Hilfe aus», sagte Armeesprecher Daniel Hagari am Samstag. Man werde im Verlauf des Tages die Einfuhr von Lastwagen mit Lebensmitteln, Wasser und Medikamenten in den Süden des Küstenstreifens ermöglichen. «Wer sich in diesem Gebiet aufhält, wird diese erhalten», sagte Hagari.

    Die israelische Armee hatte die Menschen im Norden des Gazastreifens immer wieder aufgefordert, zu ihrer eigenen Sicherheit in den Süden des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens zu fliehen. Dies haben nach Militärangaben bereits mindestens rund 700 000 Menschen getan. Die Vereinten Nationen sprechen sogar von 1,4 Millionen Binnenflüchtlingen. Insgesamt leben in dem dicht besiedelten Gebiet mehr als 2,2 Millionen Menschen.

    Israels Armee will nach eigenen Angaben zunächst gegen die Infrastruktur der Islamistenorganisation Hamas im Norden des Gazastreifens vorgehen.

    Die Zahl der getöteten Palästinenser im Gazastreifen stieg seit Kriegsbeginn vor drei Wochen nach Darstellung des von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsministeriums auf 7326 an. Die Zahlen konnten zunächst nicht unabhängig überprüft werden. (sda/dpa)
    10:50
    Sorge um Hamas-Geiseln nach Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze Israels
    Nach Ausweitung der israelischen Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen haben am Samstag rund 600 Menschen in Tel Aviv an einem Solidaritätslauf für die dort festgehaltenen Geiseln teilgenommen. Sie trugen Startnummern mit Namen und Bildern der Geiseln, wie der israelische Sender Kan berichtete.

    Die israelische Nachrichtenseite ynet berichtete, Angehörige der Geiseln hätten nach Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze ein dringendes Treffen mit dem sogenannten Kriegskabinett gefordert. «Diese Nacht war die bisher schlimmste von allen, und wir haben sie in grosser Angst verbracht», zitierte ynet aus einer Stellungnahme der Angehörigen. Es herrsche grosse Ungewissheit hinsichtlich des Schicksals der Geiseln in Gaza, «die dort festgehalten werden und auch den schweren Bombardements ausgesetzt sind».

    Meirav Leshem Gonen, Mutter einer weiblichen Geisel, sagte dem israelischen Armeesender am Samstag: «Ich verstehe nichts von Strategie, ich verstehe etwas von Mutterschaft - und ich habe das Gefühl, dass dies ein Krieg ist, den wir schon verloren haben. Wie kann man sicherstellen, dass meine Tochter und die anderen Geiseln wirklich lebend nach Hause kommen?»

    Israel geht nach Medienberichten davon aus, dass die Hamas Verhandlungen über eine Freilassung der Geiseln absichtlich in die Länge gezogen hat, um den Beginn einer israelischen Bodenoffensive zu verzögern. Ungeachtet von Berichten über angebliche Fortschritte bei Vermittlungsbemühungen von Ägypten und Katar sei kein Durchbruch abzusehen, berichtete die «Times of Israel» Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari sprach von «psychologischem Terror» der Hamas. (sda/dpa)
    10:49
    Erdogan fordert Ende israelischer Angriffe auf Gaza
    Der türkische Präsident Recep Tayyip Erdogan hat ein Ende israelischer Angriffe im Gazastreifen gefordert. «Israel muss diesen Zustand des Wahnsinns sofort beenden und seine Angriffe einstellen», schrieb der Präsident in einem Post auf der Plattform X, vormals Twitter. Gleichzeitig rief Erdogan zu einer bereits für Samstag geplanten propalästinensischen Demonstration in Istanbul auf.

    Vor wenigen Tagen hatte der Staatschef die im Gazastreifen herrschende islamistische Hamas als Freiheitskämpfer bezeichnet. Erdogan rief zu einem Waffenstillstand auf. Die Hamas ist für die USA, Europa und Israel eine Terrororganisation, für die Türkei nicht. Ankara unterhält Kontakte zur Hamas und bemüht sich nach eigenen Angaben um die Freilassung von Geiseln. (sda/dpa)
    epa10938332 A handout photo made available by the Turkish President Press Office shows Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing members of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) at their ...
    Bild: keystone
    8:37
    Israels Militär tötet mehrere Hamas-Kämpfer – Beratungen zu Vorgehen
    Israels Armee hat nach eigenen Angaben im Gazastreifen mehrere Kämpfer der islamistischen Organisation Hamas getötet. Israelische Kampfflugzeuge hätten zudem in der Nacht zum Samstag 150 Ziele angegriffen, teilte das israelische Militär am Samstag in den sozialen Medien weiter mit. Darunter seien Tunnel sowie unterirdische Räume und Infrastruktur gewesen. Ein dazu verbreitetes Video zeigte Aufnahmen von zahlreichen Einschlägen.

    Die Armee zitierte einen namentlich nicht genannten Oberst auf der früher als Twitter bekannten Plattform X damit, dass das israelische Militär «im Gazastreifen bisher nie gesehene Feuerkraft» einsetze. Brigadegeneral Gilad Keinan von der Luftwaffe sagte, rund einhundert Kampfflugzeuge hätten in der Nacht Hunderte von Geschossen abgeworfen und Hunderte von Hamas-Zielen zerstört. «Das Ziel ist klar: Alles zu zerstören, was mit Hamas zu tun hat», sagte er. (sda/dpa)
    7:13
    Israels Militär: Hamas-Verantwortlicher für Drohnen «ausgeschaltet»
    Israel hat nach eigenen Angaben den Verantwortlichen der Islamistenorganisation Hamas für Luftverteidigung und Co-Planer der Terrorattacke vom 7. Oktober getötet. Auf Grundlage nachrichtendienstlicher Informationen habe ein Kampfjet Asem Abu Rakaba «ausgeschaltet», teilte das Militär am Samstag auf Telegram mit. Demnach kümmerte sich Abu Rakaba für die Hamas um Drohnen, Gleitschirme sowie Luftaufklärung- und -verteidigung. Die israelische Armee veröffentlichte dazu ein Video, das die Explosion eines Gebäudes aus der Luft zeigte.

    Den israelischen Angaben zufolge plante Abu Rakaba den blutigen Angriff vom 7. Oktober im Grenzgebiet zwischen Israel und dem Gazastreifen mit, bei dem mehr als 1400 Menschen starben und die Angreifer mehr als 200 weitere als Geiseln verschleppten. Er sei für Drohnenangriffe verantwortlich gewesen und habe die Kämpfer koordiniert, die mit Gleitschirmen auf israelisches Gebiet damals vordrangen, hiess es.
    (sda/dpa)
    3:21
    Organisation: Seit Hamas-Attacke 29 Journalisten in Nahost getötet
    Seit dem blutigen Massaker der Hamas vom 7. Oktober sind einer Journalisten-Organisation zufolge 29 Medienvertreter in Israel und im Gazastreifen getötet worden. Nie seit Beginn der Aufzeichnungen im Jahr 1992 seien in so kurzer Zeit so viele über den Nahost-Konflikt berichtende Reporter ums Leben gekommen, teilte das in New York ansässige Komitee zum Schutz von Journalisten (Committee to Protect Journalists, CPJ) in der Nacht zu Samstag über die Online-Plattform X mit. Zudem würden Medienschaffende im Konfliktgebiet bedrängt, festgesetzt und am Berichten gehindert.

    Das CPJ äusserte sich besorgt über den durch Israels Bombardierungen verursachten Zusammenbruch von Internet und Kommunikationsdiensten im Gazastreifen. «Ein Black-out der Kommunikation ist ein Black-out der Nachrichten», so die Organisation. Verschiedene Hilfsorganisationen wie Ärzte ohne Grenzen und das UN-Kinderhilfswerk Unicef berichteten, seitdem den Kontakt zu ihren Mitarbeitern vor Ort verloren zu haben. (sda/dpa)
    1:05
    Jordanien: Tausende demonstrieren aus Solidarität mit Palästinensern
    In Jordanien haben am Freitag erneut Tausende Menschen aus Solidarität mit den Palästinensern im Gazastreifen gegen die laufenden Angriffe Israels protestiert. In der Hauptstadt Amman zogen die Mengen nach dem Freitagsgebet durch das Stadtzentrum, wie der Fernsehsender Al-Ghad berichtete. Am Abend versammelten sich nach Ankündigung der ausgeweiteten Bodeneinsätze durch Israel auch Demonstranten vor der israelischen Botschaft. Die Polizei setzte Tränengas ein, um sie auseinanderzutreiben, wie Videos in sozialen Medien zeigten.

    Ein Sprecher der jordanischen Behörde für öffentliche Sicherheit erkärte, «Randalierer» hätten in unweit der israelischen Botschaft Feuer gelegt und dort zu Tumulten angestiftet. Es habe mehrere Festnahmen gegeben. Die Sicherheitskräfte hätten friedliche Demonstrationen aber ermöglicht und geschützt.

    Auch in anderen arabischen Ländern gab es wieder Solidaritätsbekundungen für die Palästinenser. In Tunesiens Hauptstadt Tuni versammelten sich Dutzende Unterstützer am Abend zu einer Mahnwache. Im Irak tönte aus Lautsprechern von Moscheen am Freitagabend der Ruf «Allahu akbar» (etwa: «Gott ist am grössten») - ebenfalls aus Solidarität mit den Menschen im Gazastreifen, wie Augenzeugen berichteten. Die Rufe begannen zeitgleich mit der Ankündigung, dass Israel seine Bodeneinsätze ausweite.

    Die islamistische Hamas hatte zuvor erneut zu Protesten von Palästinensern, Arabern und Muslimen aufgerufen. Diese sollten sich vor allem für eine Öffnung des Grenzübergangs vom Gazastreifen nach Ägypten einsetzen. Nach einem ähnlichen Aufruf der Hamas vor zwei Wochen war es zu grossen Protesten unter anderem in Ägypten, dem Libanon und Jordanien gekommen. (sda/dpa)
    00:31
    Israel verurteilt UN-Resolution mit Ruf nach Waffenruhe
    Israels Aussenminister Eli Cohen hat die Verabschiedung einer UN-Resolution zur Verbesserung der humanitären Lage und für eine sofortige Waffenruhe im Gazastreifen mit scharfen Worten verurteilt. «Wir lehnen den verabscheuungswürdigen Ruf der UN-Generalversammlung nach einem Waffenstillstand entschieden ab», schrieb Cohen in der Nacht zu Samstag auf der Plattform X. «Israel beabsichtigt, die Hamas zu eliminieren.» So sei die Welt auch mit den Nazis und der Terrormiliz Islamischer Staat (IS) umgegangen, schrieb er weiter.

    Die UN-Vollversammlung hatte den von Jordanien eingebrachten Resolutionsentwurf in New York am Freitag verabschiedet. 120 Länder stimmten dafür, 14 dagegen, 45 enthielten sich, darunter auch Deutschland. Damit erreichte das Papier die notwendige Zweidrittelmehrheit. Resolutionen der UN-Vollversammlung sind allerdings nicht rechtlich bindend, ihnen wird eher symbolische Wirkung beigemessen. (sda/dpa)
    00:21
    Weisses Haus: «Wir ziehen keine roten Linien für Israel»
    Die US-Regierung hat ihre Unterstützung für Israel nach den Angriffen der islamistischen Hamas bekräftigt. «Wir ziehen keine roten Linien für Israel», sagte der Kommunikationsdirektor des Nationalen Sicherheitsrats, John Kirby, am Freitag auf die Frage eines Journalisten. Man unterstütze weiter die «Sicherheitsbedürfnisse» des Landes und Israels Recht, sich selbst zu verteidigen. «Das wird so bleiben.» Zu Israels Ausweitung der Bodeneinsätze in Gaza äusserte sich Kirby auch auf mehrere Nachfragen hin nicht.
    National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) John Kirby
    Bild: keystone
    Kirby sagte, dass man aber auch von Anfang mit Israel über die «Art und Weise» einer Reaktion auf die Terrorangriffe gesprochen habe. «Und wir haben uns nicht gescheut, unsere Besorgnis über zivile Opfer, Kollateralschäden und die Vorgehensweise, die sie wählen könnten, zum Ausdruck zu bringen.» Das sei es, was «Freunde» tun könnten und man werde diese Gespräche weiter führen. (sda/dpa)
    00:13
    Tausende protestieren im Westjordanland gegen Israel
    Nach Israels Ankündigung, die Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen ausweiten zu wollen, haben im Westjordanland Berichten zufolge zahlreiche Palästinenser protestiert. Die «Times of Israel» meldete am Freitagabend Tausende Demonstranten, die palästinensische Nachrichtenagentur Wafa berichtete von Hunderten allein in der Stadt Nablus. Auch in Ramallah, Hebron und vielen anderen Orten im Westjordanland gingen den Berichten zufolge Menschen auf die Strassen, um ihre Solidarität mit den Einwohnern des Gazastreifens zu zeigen. Laut Wafa kam es auch zu Zusammenstössen mit israelischen Soldaten.
    Palestinian protesters hold posters and chant anti Israel slogans during a demonstration in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser N ...
    Bild: keystone
    Israels Armee hatte zuvor angekündigt, ihre Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen gegen die islamistische Hamas auszuweiten. Es blieb zunächst unklar, ob die Ankündigung den Beginn der weithin erwarteten Bodenoffensive des israelischen Militärs darstellte. Das israelische Militär hatte zuvor bereits vereinzelte, zeitlich eng begrenzte Vorstösse am Boden gemacht. (sda/dpa)
    22:31
    US-Regierung verhängt weitere Sanktionen gegen Hamas-Umfeld
    Die US-Regierung hat Sanktionen gegen mehrere Personen und Einrichtungen mit Verbindungen zur islamistischen Hamas verhängt. Das US-Finanzministerium teilte am Freitag in Washington mit, die Strafmassnahmen richteten sich unter anderem gegen Akteure, die die Umgehung anderer Sanktionen vorantrieben. Betroffen seien unter anderem ein Hamas-Mitglied im Iran und Mitglieder der iranischen Revolutionsgarden sowie eine im Gazastreifen ansässige Organisation, über die illegal Geld aus dem Iran an die Hamas geflossen sei. Etwaige Vermögenswerte der Betroffenen in den USA werden eingefroren, Geschäfte mit ihnen für Amerikaner untersagt.

    Das Umfeld der Hamas ist wiederkehrend Ziel amerikanischer Strafmassnahmen. Die Hamas ist in den USA als Terrororganisation eingestuft. US-Aussenminister Antony Blinken erklärte, die Vereinigten Staaten seien entschlossen, Netzwerke zur Finanzierung der Hamas zu zerschlagen und der Unterstützung des Terrorismus durch den Iran in der Region und weltweit entgegenzuwirken. «Wir werden weiterhin mit unseren Partnern zusammenarbeiten, um der Hamas den Zugang zum internationalen Finanzsystem zu verwehren», erklärte er.

    Die Strafmassnahmen sind eine Reaktion auf die jüngste Eskalation im Nahost-Konflikt. Terroristen im Auftrag der im Gazastreifen herrschenden Hamas hatten am 7. Oktober in Israel ein Massaker unter Zivilisten angerichtet. Mehr als 1400 Menschen kamen dabei und in den folgenden Tagen ums Leben. Mehr als 200 weitere wurden laut israelischer Armee gewaltsam in den Gazastreifen verschleppt. (sda/dpa)
    21:53
    UN-Vollversammlung nimmt Resolution zur humanitären Lage in Gaza an
    Die UN-Vollversammlung hat eine Resolution zur Verbesserung der humanitären Situation und für eine sofortige Waffenruhe im Gazastreifen verabschiedet. Das Papier erreichte am Freitag in New York eine notwendige Zweidrittelmehrheit. 120 Länder stimmten dafür, 14 dagegen, 45 enthielten sich, darunter auch Deutschland. Resolutionen der UN-Vollversammlung sind allerdings nicht rechtlich bindend, sondern gelten als symbolisch. Der mächtigere UN-Sicherheitsrat, dessen Resolutionen bindend sind, war zuvor mehrfach an der Verabschiedung einer Resolution mit humanitärem Fokus zur Situation im Gazastreifen gescheitert.

    Die nun verabschiedete Resolution verurteilt unter anderem jegliche Gewalt gegen israelische und palästinensische Zivilisten, fordert die sofortige und bedingungslose Freilassung aller Zivilisten, die «illegal festgehalten» werden, und verlangt ungehinderten Zugang für humanitäre Hilfe in den Gazastreifen. Ausserdem ruft der Text zu einer «sofortigen dauerhaften und nachhaltigen humanitären Waffenruhe» auf, die zu einer «Einstellung der Feindseligkeiten» führen solle.

    Aussenministerin Annalena Baerbock begründete die Enthaltung Deutschlands damit, dass das Papier aus deutscher Sicht nicht ausgewogen genug sei. «Weil die Resolution den Hamas-Terror nicht klar beim Namen nennt, die Freilassung aller Geiseln nicht deutlich genug fordert und das Selbstverteidigungsrecht Israels nicht bekräftigt, haben wir mit vielen unserer europäischen Partner entschieden, der Resolution am Ende nicht zuzustimmen», sagte Baerbock nach der Abstimmung laut Mitteilung.

    Kanada hatte zuvor einen Zusatz zu der Resolution eingebracht, der die «Terrorattacken der Hamas» und die Geiselnahmen verurteilt und die sofortige und bedingungslose Freilassung der Geiseln fordert. Dieser Zusatz verfehlte aber eine notwendige Zweidrittelmehrheit.

    Vor dem Votum hatten sich die UN-Mitgliedsländer gespalten gezeigt. Während beispielsweise die Vertreter Ägyptens und Katars für die Annahme der Resolution warben, sprachen sich die USA deutlich dagegen aus.

    Die Sitzung der UN-Vollversammlung war auch einberufen worden, weil sich der UN-Sicherheitsrat bislang nicht auf eine Resolution mit humanitärem Fokus hatte einigen können. Erst am Mittwoch waren erneut zwei Resolutionsentwürfe in dem Gremium gescheitert. Daraufhin kündigte Malta an, dass die zehn nicht-ständigen Mitglieder im Weltsicherheitsrat eine eigene Resolution vorlegen wollen. (sda/dpa)
    21:38
    Jordanischer Aussenminister: Israel hat Bodenoffensive begonnen
    Israel hat seine erwartete Bodenoffensive im Gazastreifen nach Worten des jordanischen Aussenministers Aiman Safadi begonnen. «Israel hat gerade einen Bodenkrieg gegen Gaza gestartet», schrieb Safadi am Freitagabend bei X. «Das Ergebnis wird eine humanitäre Katastrophe von epischem Ausmass über Jahre sein.»

    Zu einer geplanten Abstimmung in der UN-Vollversammlung über eine von Jordanien eingebrachte Resolution schreibt Safadi: «Millionen werden jede Stimme mitverfolgen. Die Geschichte wird urteilen.» Stimmen gegen die UN-Resolution würden bedeuten, «diesem sinnlosen Krieg, diesem sinnlose Töten zuzustimmen».

    Die Abstimmung über die Resolution war für Freitag angesetzt. Die Resolutionen der UN-Vollversammlung sind nicht bindend und haben vor allem symbolische Bedeutung.

    Israels Armee hatte am Freitagabend angekündigt, ihre Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen gegen die islamistische Hamas auszuweiten. In den letzten Stunden habe das Militär seine Angriffe im Gazastreifen bereits verstärkt, teilte Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari bei X mit. Es würden vermehrt unterirdische Ziele und terroristische Infrastruktur angegriffen. (sda/dpa)
    21:31
    Über 100 Demonstrierende ziehen durch die St. Galler Innenstadt
    Rund 150 Menschen sind am Freitagabend unter dem Slogan «Stoppt die Gewalt im Nahen Osten» durch die St. Galler Innenstadt gezogen. An der bewilligten Kundgebung skandierten zahlreiche Demonstrierende wiederholt «Free free Palestine». Es waren auch israelfeindliche Transparente zu sehen.

    Die Stadtpolizei St. Gallen sprach gegenüber der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA von einer Kundgebung ohne gewaltsame Zwischenfälle. Bereits während die Demonstrierenden marschierten, aber vor allem im Nachgang zum offiziellen Teil der Kundgebung, habe die Stadtpolizei diverse Parolen dokumentiert und mehrere Personen kontrolliert.

    Die Stadtpolizei werde nun abklären, ob bei gewissen Parolen Straftatbestände vorliegen könnten. Sollte dies nach Einschätzung der Polizei der Fall sein, werde sie bei der Staatsanwaltschaft Anzeige erstatten.

    Zur Kundgebung aufgerufen hatte eine Gruppe mit dem Namen «Grenzenlose Solidarität». Mit zahlreichen palästinensischen Fahnen und Transparenten liefen die Teilnehmenden vom Kornhausplatz bis zur Marktgasse und wieder zurück an den Ausgangspunkt. (sda)
    20:24
    Internet im Gazastreifen zusammengebrochen
    Im Gazastreifen sind derzeit nach Angaben der Palästinensischen Telekommunikationsgesellschaft alle Kommunikations- und Internetdienste ausgefallen. Schuld sei die heftige Bombardierung durch die israelische Armee, teilte das im Westjordanland ansässige palästinensische Unternehmen Paltel mit. Auch die Organisation Netblocks, die für die Beobachtung von Internetsperren bekannt ist, bestätigte auf der Plattform X einen Zusammenbruch der Internetverbindungen im Gazastreifen. Dieser habe grossen Auswirkungen auf Paltel. Die Firma sei der letzte grosse Betreiber, der in dem Küstengebiet noch Dienste anbiete.

    Der Palästinensische Rote Halbmond schrieb auf X, man habe den Kontakt zu allen Einsatzzentralen und Teams im Gazastreifen verloren. Die Retter sorgten sich, ob die Einsatzkräfte derzeit in der Lage seien, weiterhin medizinische Notfalldienste zu leisten. Auch die Notrufzentrale sei von dem Ausfall betroffen.

    Israels Armee hat angekündigt, ihre Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen gegen die islamistische Hamas auszuweiten. In den letzten Stunden habe das Militär seine Angriffe im Gazastreifen bereits verstärkt, hiess es. In dem abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen leben mehr als zwei Millionen Menschen. (sda/dpa)
    19:40
    Israels Armee: Weiten Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen aus
    Israels Armee hat angekündigt, ihre Bodeneinsätze im Gazastreifen gegen die islamistische Hamas auszuweiten. Das teilte Militärsprecher Daniel Hagari am Freitagabend auf der Plattform X, vormals Twitter, mit. In den letzten Stunden habe das Militär seine Angriffe im Gazastreifen bereits verstärkt. Es würden vermehrt unterirdische Ziele und terroristische Infrastruktur angegriffen, erklärte er weiter.

    Es blieb zunächst unklar, ob die Ankündigung den Beginn der weithin erwarteten Bodenoffensive des israelischen Militärs darstellte. Das israelische Militär hatte zuvor bereits vereinzelte, zeitlich eng begrenzte Vorstösse am Boden gemacht.

    Medienberichte deuteten am Freitagabend auf massive israelische Bombenangriffe im Gazastreifen hin. Berichten zufolge fiel auch das Internet in dem abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen mit mehr als zwei Millionen Einwohnern aus. Auch der Internet-Monitor Netblocks sprach in einem Post auf der Plattform X von einem Zusammenbruch der Internet-Verbindungen.

    Bei einem Terrorangriff der Hamas im Grenzgebiet zum Gazastreifen am 7. Oktober waren in Israel mehr als 1400 Menschen getötet worden. Mehr als 200 Geiseln wurden in den Gazastreifen verschleppt. Seither bombardiert Israel massiv Ziele im Gazastreifen. Zudem mobilisierte das Militär rund 300 000 Reservisten und zog für eine mögliche Bodenoffensive Kräfte in der Nähe des Gazastreifens zusammen.

    Die Zahl der getöteten Palästinenser im Gazastreifen stieg seit Kriegsbeginn nach Darstellung des von der Hamas kontrollierten Gesundheitsministeriums auf 7326 an. Darunter sollen 3038 Kinder und Jugendliche sowie 1792 Frauen sein, wie das Ministerium am Freitag mitteilte. Die Zahlen waren zunächst nicht unabhängig zu überprüfen.

    Die Hamas wird von der EU und den USA als Terrororganisation eingestuft. (sda/dpa)

    19:37
    UN-Hilfswerk: «Hölle auf Erden» im Gazastreifen
    Das UN-Hilfswerk für Palästinensische Flüchtlinge (UNRWA) warnt angesichts der Blockade des Gazastreifens durch Israel im laufenden Krieg vor noch deutlich mehr Todesopfern wegen ausbleibender Hilfslieferungen. «Viel mehr werden sterben durch die Folgen der Belagerung», sagte der Generalkommissar des UN-Palästinenserhilfswerks UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, am Freitag. Essen, Wasser und Arzneimittel würden knapp, Strassen im Gazastreifen seien mit Abwasser überflutet. «Wir können diese menschliche Tragödie nicht mehr ignorieren», sagte Lazzarini, und sprach von einer «Hölle auf Erden».

    Die Versorgungslage im Gazastreifen war schon vor Kriegsbeginn sehr schlecht. Etwa 1,3 Millionen Menschen waren zuvor auf humanitäre Hilfe angewiesen. Die Lage der Bevölkerung, die schon vorher vielfach mit Armut, Unterernährung und schlechter ärztlicher Versorgung zu kämpfen hatten, hat sich durch die Kämpfe der islamistischen Hamas und Israels Armee nun noch verschlimmert. Fast die Hälfte der 2,2 Millionen Menschen im Gazastreifen sind Kinder.

    UNRWA habe den Verbrauch mit dem knapp werdenden Treibstoff bereits deutlich reduziert. «Was muss mehr unterstützt werden? Bäckereien? Lebenserhaltende Geräte in Krankenhäusern? Wasserwerke? Sie alle müssen funktionieren», sagte Lazzarini. Die Hilfsgüter von einigen Dutzend Lastwagen, die bisher im Gazastreifen ankamen, würden inzwischen von den eigentlichen Problemen ablenken. «Diese paar Lastwagen sind nichts mehr als Krümel, die für zwei Millionen Menschen keinen Unterschied machen werden.»

    Auch die UNRWA-Mitarbeiter stünden unter immer grösseren Belastungen, sagte Lazzarini. Bisher seien 53 von ihnen getötet worden. 15 dieser Todesfälle seien an einem einzigen Tag bestätigt worden. Ein UN-Kollege sei auf dem Weg zur Bäckerei getötet worden und hinterlasse sechs Kinder.

    Lazzarini forderte eine humanitäre Feuerpause, um die notleidende Bevölkerung besser zu versorgen. «Was wir brauchen, ist ein bedeutender und ununterbrochener Fluss von Hilfe.» (sda/dpa)
    19:36
    Wieder Gefechte an der Grenze zwischen Israel und Libanon
    Nach Beschuss aus dem Libanon auf einen Posten der israelischen Armee hat diese nach eigenen Angaben zurückgefeuert. Zudem schlugen Raketen aus dem Libanon, die Richtung Israel abgefeuert wurden, in Syrien ein, wie das Militär am Freitag mitteilte. Syrische Aktivisten bestätigten einen Einschlag im Süden des Landes. Es gab dort zunächst keine Berichte über Verletzte.

    Die pro-iranische Hisbollah-Miliz sprach von mehreren Angriffen auf israelische Stellungen nahe der libanesischen Grenze. In einem Fall habe es neben Schäden auch «Opfer» gegeben, behauptete die Schiitenorganisation. Israels Armee teilte wiederum mit, es gebe keine Berichte über Verletzte.

    An der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Libanon kommt es seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs zunehmend zu gewaltsamen Zwischenfällen. Auf beiden Seiten gab es bereits Todesopfer. Die pro-iranische Hisbollah-Miliz im Libanon meldete seit Beginn der jüngsten Konfrontationen mindestens 52 Tote in den eigenen Reihen. Ausserdem starben sechs militante Palästinenser im Südlibanon.

    In der libanesischen Hauptstadt Beirut bekundeten am Freitag Hunderte Anhänger der Hisbollah ihre Solidarität mit den Menschen im Gazastreifen und versprachen, Israel im Fall eines Angriffs gegen den Libanon zu bekämpfen. Die Anhänger trugen palästinensische Flaggen sowie Flaggen der Hisbollah. Sie skandierten Israel-feindliche Parolen und riefen «Gott schütze Gaza». Auf Plakaten richteten sie ihre Kritik auch an die USA und Grossbritannien dafür, die Gewalt in Gaza nicht stoppen zu wollen. (sda/dpa)
    19:12
    Bisher Hilfsgüter von 84 Lastwagen im Gazastreifen angekommen
    Im Gazastreifen sind seit Beginn des Kriegs zwischen der dort herrschenden Palästinenserorganisation Hamas und Israel Hilfsgüter von 84 Lastwagen angekommen. Darunter waren Güter von zehn Lastwagen, die am Freitag eintrafen, wie die Deutsche Presse-Agentur aus Sicherheitskreisen auf der palästinensischen Seite des abgeriegelten Küstenstreifens erfuhr. Neben Wasser und Essen seien unter anderem Arzneimittel angekommen. Am Donnerstag waren Güter von zwölf Lkw eingetroffen. Treibstoff wurde weiterhin nicht geliefert. Den Vereinten Nationen zufolge sind für die Versorgung der gut 2,2 Millionen Menschen im Gazastreifen allerdings rund 100 Lkw-Ladungen täglich nötig.

    Zudem reiste ein Team von zehn Ärzten in den Gazastreifen. Darunter seien Ärzte für Kriegschirurgie, teilte das Internationale Komitee vom Roten Kreuz (IKRK) in Genf mit. Mit den gelieferten OP-Sets könnten 1000 bis 5000 Menschen behandelt werden. Die Hilfe sei eine «kleine Dosis Erleichterung, aber nicht genug».

    Zudem wolle das IKRK-Team bei «jeglichen Wiedervereinigungen von Familien freigelassener Geiseln» unterstützen. Die Hamas hatte bei ihrem Terrorangriff am 7. Oktober mehr als 200 Menschen verschleppt. Vier dieser Geiseln wurden bisher freigelassen. Ob weitere Freilassungen in Aussicht stünden, teilte das IKRK nicht mit.

    Die UN und andere Hilfsorganisationen schlagen Alarm, weil Treibstoff dringend unter anderem zum Betrieb von Stromgeneratoren in Krankenhäusern benötigt wird. Israel hat die Sorge, die islamistische Hamas könnte den Treibstoff für ihre terroristischen Ziele nutzen. Der Grenzübergang Rafah im Nord-Sinai in Ägypten gilt als einziger Weg, dringend benötigte Hilfe in den von Israel abgeriegelten Küstenstreifen zu bringen. (sda/dpa)
    Trucks with humanitarian aid for the &#039;Gaza Strip enter from Egypt in Rafah on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
    Bild: keystone
    18:18
    Israelische Soldaten gehen für Angriff im Gazastreifen an Land
    Israelische Soldaten sind für einen Angriff gegen die Hamas über das Mittelmeer kommend im Gazastreifen an Land gegangen und haben dabei nach eigenen Angaben Infrastruktur der Marine der islamistischen Organisation zerstört. Kriegsschiffe und Flugzeuge hätten den gezielten Einsatz flankiert, teilte Israels Militär am Freitag mit. Die Armee veröffentlichte ein Video des Einsatzes, das zunächst Beschuss durch Kriegsschiffe zeigt. Im Anschluss sind Soldaten zu sehen, die in der Dunkelheit an Land aus Sturmgewehren feuern. Das Militär erklärte, die Soldaten hätten sich anschliessend wieder aus dem Gebiet im südlichen Gazastreifen zurückgezogen. Der genaue Zeitpunkt des Einsatzes blieb unklar.

    Israels Militär hat seit Beginn des Gaza-Kriegs infolge des verheerenden Hamas-Angriffs auf Israel am 7. Oktober bereits mehrfach solche begrenzten Vorstösse in das dicht besiedelte Küstengebiet unternommen. Sie gelten als Vorbereitung für eine geplante Bodenoffensive Israels im Gazastreifen. (sda/dpa)
    Liebe Userinnen und User
    Wir werden in Liveticker-Artikeln die Kommentarfunktion nicht mehr öffnen. Dies, weil sich die Gegebenheiten jeweils so schnell verändern, dass bereits gepostete Kommentare wenig später keinen Sinn mehr ergeben. In allen andern Artikeln dürft ihr weiterhin gerne in die Tasten hauen.
    Vielen Dank fürs Verständnis, Team watson

    Hintergründe zum Thema:

    Der Weg in den Krieg – die Ursprünge des Nahostkonflikts
    Diese 5 Kriege, an denen Israel beteiligt war, solltest du kennen
    Interview
    «Bringt es meine Tochter zurück, wenn ich töte?» – wie diese Männer die Versöhnung leben
    Wie entstand der Konflikt im Nahen Osten?

    EU sichert Kiew weitere Hilfe zu, Berlin liefert – Nacht im Überblick

    Die Ukraine hat von Deutschland ein drittes Flugabwehrsystem vom Typ Iris-T für ihren Abwehrkampf gegen den Aggressor Russland erhalten. Es sei in dieser Woche übergeben worden und bestehe unter anderem aus drei Startgeräten, einem Radarsensor, einem Generator und den dazugehörigen Lenkflugkörpern, teilte das deutsche Verteidigungsministerium am Freitag mit. Ausserdem erhalte die Ukraine Ersatzteile und technisch-logistische Unterstützung.

    Zur Story