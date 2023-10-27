Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a reevaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey.— אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) October 28, 2023
Gaza is in complete blackout and isolation while heavy shelling continues. @UNRWA warns about the desperate situation of Gaza people without electricity, food, water. Far too many civilians, including children, have been killed. This is against International Humanitarian Law.— Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 28, 2023
בשעות האחרונות הגברנו את התקיפות בעזה. חיל האוויר תוקף באופן נרחב מטרות תת קרקע ותשתיות טרור, באופן משמעותי מאוד. בהמשך לפעילות ההתקפית שביצענו בימים האחרונים, כוחות היבשה מרחיבים את הפעילות הקרקעית הערב.— דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי - Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) October 27, 2023
צה"ל פועל באופן עוצמתי בכל הממדים על מנת להביא למימוש מטרות המלחמה.
Die Ukraine hat von Deutschland ein drittes Flugabwehrsystem vom Typ Iris-T für ihren Abwehrkampf gegen den Aggressor Russland erhalten. Es sei in dieser Woche übergeben worden und bestehe unter anderem aus drei Startgeräten, einem Radarsensor, einem Generator und den dazugehörigen Lenkflugkörpern, teilte das deutsche Verteidigungsministerium am Freitag mit. Ausserdem erhalte die Ukraine Ersatzteile und technisch-logistische Unterstützung.