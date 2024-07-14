wechselnd bewölkt24°
International
Liveticker

Donald Trump: Attentat während Veranstaltung – alle News im Liveticker

1 / 25
Anschlag auf Donald Trump
Spezialkräfte des Secret Service bringen Donald Trump nach dem Anschlag von der Bühne.
quelle: keystone / gene j. puskar
Liveticker

Melania Trump appelliert an die Nation +++ Geheimdienst dementiert Behauptungen

Am Samstag wurde US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung angeschossen. Er hat sich dabei nur leicht verletzt. Alle News im Liveticker.
14.07.2024, 10:5014.07.2024, 17:07
  • Donald Trump wurde bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt am Ohr verletzt und von der Bühne gebracht.
  • Laut einem Sprecher geht es dem US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten «gut». Trump meldete sich via Truth Social auch selbst zu Wort und bestätigte, dass er getroffen wurde.
  • Bei der Veranstaltung im US-Bundesstaat Pennsylvania hat ein 20-jähriger Schütze mehrere Schüsse abgegeben. Auch ein Zuschauer starb bei dem Vorfall, zwei weitere wurden schwer verletzt.
  • Der Attentäter wurde von Scharfschützen der Polizei getötet.
  • Joe Biden und zahlreiche Staatsoberhäupter verschiedenster Länder haben den Vorfall scharf verurteilt.
  • Die Hintergründe sind noch nicht geklärt. Der Schütze soll mit einer halbautomatischen Waffe von einer rund 100 Meter entfernten erhöhten Position geschossen haben.
17:54
Waffe von Familienmitglied gekauft
Nach Angaben von mit der Ermittlung vertrauten Beamten soll das halb automatische Gewehr vom Typ AR, das neben der Leiche des Schützen gefunden worden war, von einem Familienmitglied gekauft worden sein. Möglicherweise von seinem Vater. (saw)
17:54
Sprengsätze im Auto des Schützen
Beamte der Strafverfolgungsbehörden sollen zwei Sprengsätze im Auto des Schützen gefunden haben. Dieses sei in der Nähe der Wahlkampfveranstaltung parkiert worden.

Möglicherweise ist auch noch ein dritter Sprengsatz im Haus des Schützen gefunden worden. (saw)
17:14
Präsidenten Lateinamerikas verurteilen Attentat auf Trump
Zahlreiche lateinamerikanische Regierungen haben das Attentat auf den US-amerikanischen Ex-Präsidenten Donald Trump verurteilt. Die designierte Präsidentin Claudia Sheinbaum im Nachbarland Mexiko erklärte, alle Formen politischer Gewalt seien abzulehnen. «Frieden und Demokratie müssen immer eine Option sein», schrieb sie auf X. In Mexiko fanden kürzlich Präsidentschafts-, Parlaments- und Regionalwahlen statt, vor denen dutzende Politiker bei Attentaten getötet wurden.

Brasiliens linker Präsident Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva forderte, dass der Angriff «von allen Verfechtern der Demokratie und des Dialogs in der Politik entschieden zurückgewiesen werden» müsse. «Was wir heute gesehen haben, ist inakzeptabel», sagte Lula über X. Sein Vorgänger, Jair Bolsonaro, der Trump nahesteht und selbst während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung 2018 bei einem Messerangriff lebensgefährlich verletzt wurde, sagte: «Nur konservative Menschen leiden unter Attentaten.»

Argentiniens ultraliberaler Präsident Javier Milei solidarisierte sich nach dem Angriff mit Trump. Er sprach auf X von einem «feigen Attentat». Im Zusammenhang mit dem Vorfall warf Milei internationalen Linken unter anderem vor, «Gewalt zu fördern». Aus Angst, Wahlen zu verlieren, griffen sie auf Terrorismus zurück, so Milei. Er hoffe auf eine rasche Genesung des Ex-Präsidenten und «auf eine faire, friedliche und demokratische Wahl in den Vereinigten Staaten».

Von Kolumbiens Regierung hiess es: «Als Land, das unter Gewalt gelitten hat, bekräftigen wir, dass Gewalt in der politischen und wahlpolitischen Debatte keinen Platz hat.» Auch die Präsidenten Chiles, Venezuelas, Ecuadors und Boliviens - wo vor über zwei Wochen ein Staatsstreich gescheitert war – verurteilten die Tat.

Trump wurde bei dem Auftritt in der Kleinstadt Butler im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Samstag (Ortszeit) durch einen Schuss am rechten Ohr verletzt. (sda/dpa)
17:03
Melania meldet sich zu Wort
Melania Trump, die Frau von Donald Trump, meldet sich auf X zu Wort.

Auch sie appelliert an den Zusammenhalt der Nation:

«Amerika, das Gewebe unserer sanften Nation ist zerrissen, aber unser Mut und unser gesunder Menschenverstand müssen sich erheben und uns wieder zu einer Einheit zusammenführen.»

Als sie gesehen hätte, wie ihr Mann von der Kugel getroffen worden sei, habe sie realisiert, dass ihr Leben und dasjenige ihres Sohns am Rande einer grossen Veränderung stünden. Sie spricht ihre Dankbarkeit gegenüber der tapferen Geheimagenten und Polizeikräfte aus und spricht den Familien der Opfer ihr Beileid aus.

Ein Monster habe ihren Mann als unmenschliche politische Maschine betrachtet. Seine menschliche Seite sei unter der politischen Maschinerie begraben, schreibt seine Frau weiter. «Donald, der großzügige und fürsorgliche Mann, den ich in den besten und in den schlimmsten Zeiten erlebt habe.» Unterschiedliche Meinungen und politische Spiele seien der Liebe unterlegen.

In den USA, wo jetzt ein neuer Tag anbricht, schreibt Melania:
«Die Morgendämmerung ist wieder da. Lass uns wieder zusammenkommen. Jetzt.»
(saw)
15:57
Donald Trumps Sohn schiesst gegen Demokraten
Donald Trumps Sohn, Donald Trumps Jr, schreibt auf Twitter, dass sein Vater tot wäre, hätten die Demokraten damit Erfolg gehabt, den Geheimdienst-Schutz für den ehemaligen Präsidenten aufzuheben.



Anfang des Jahres hatten Demokraten im Repräsentantenhaus einen Gesetzesentwurf eingebracht, der vorsah, den Geheimdienst-Schutz für verurteilte Schwerverbrecher aufzuheben. Das Gesetz hätte Donald Trump betroffen, der in New York wegen Fälschung von Geschäftsunterlagen in 34 Fällen verurteilt worden war. (saw)
15:50
Abgeordneter will mehr über Augenzeugenberichte erfahren
Diverse Teilnehmende der Wahlkampfveranstaltung berichteten im Anschluss auf das Attentat auf Donald Trump davon, dass sie den Schützen bereits vor dem Angriff gesehen hätten. Sicherheitskräfte hätten gegenüber den Warnungen allerdings nur langsam oder gar nicht reagiert.

{319340961!}
Der republikanische Abgeordnete Mike Turner hofft nun, mehr über diese Berichte zu erfahren, wie er in einem Interview mit der CNN sagte. «Ich denke, das ist für alle sehr frustrierend, weil wir davon ausgehen, dass unsere Präsidenten und ehemaligen Präsidenten oder Präsidentschaftskandidaten den höchsten Grad an Schutz geniessen.» (saw)
15:28
Der «Tages-Anzeiger» zum Attentatsversuch auf Donald Trump
Der «Tages-Anzeiger» kommentiert den Attentatsversuch auf Donald Trump online wie folgt:

«Das politische Amerika ist krank. Das Attentat gegen Donald Trump ist der dramatische vorläufige Tiefpunkt einer Polarisierung, die in den Nullerjahren begonnen hat. (...) Donald Trump trägt keine Mitschuld daran, dass auf ihn geschossen wurde. Mitverantwortlich ist er jedoch dafür, dass Amerika so ernsthaft krank ist. Er war es, der im Wahlkampf 2016 die Mauern des politischen Anstands einriss. Etwa als er forderte, Hillary Clinton ins Gefängnis zu stecken. (...) Nun aber ist Donald Trump das Opfer eines Attentats geworden, offiziell und unwiderlegbar. Seit er die politische Bühne betreten hat, inszeniert er sich als Opfer. Nun ist der Beweis erbracht, dass er eines ist. Beistand geleistet hat ihm ein 20-jähriger Fanatiker, der den Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Republikaner töten wollte. Mutmasslich, um eine zweite Amtszeit von Trump zu verhindern. Erreicht hat der Attentäter exakt das Gegenteil.» (sda)
15:25
Die «NZZ» zum Attentatsversuch auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump
Die «Neue Zürcher Zeitung» hat den Attentatsversuch auf den US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump in ihrer Online-Ausgabe mit den Worten kommentiert, wonach der Sieger momentan Trump heisse.

«Tod und Triumph liegen in den USA gefährlich nah beieinander. Die politische Gewalt wird den Wahlkampf in diesem Jahr kaum mehr verlassen – wider alle Vernunft. Zufälle entscheiden mitunter über den Gang der Geschichte. Die Kugel, die ein junger Mann am Samstag von einem Gebäudedach herunter auf Donald Trump abfeuerte, hat ihr Ziel um wenige Zentimeter verfehlt. Doch es reichte gerade noch, um ein paar Blutspritzer auf seinem Gesicht zu hinterlassen. Die Bilder davon werden mit Sicherheit in die Geschichtsbücher eingehen: wie ein von Sicherheitsleuten umzingelter Trump sich seinen Anhängern zuwendet und die Faust kämpferisch in die Höhe reckt. Sekunden nachdem er dem Tod entkommen ist, sendet er mit seinem phänomenalen Instinkt für Medienauftritte eine mächtige Botschaft an das Land: Ich bin stark, ich bin unbezwingbar.» (sda)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. ...
Bild: keystone
15:15
Top-Republikaner Johnson spricht nach Attentat von «Wunder»
Der republikanische Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses, Mike Johnson, hat sich nach dem vergleichsweise glimpflich verlaufenen Attentat auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump erleichtert geäussert. Dabei hatte einer der Schüsse den 78-Jährige am Ohr verletzt. «Wir haben alle gesehen, was wie ein Wunder erscheint», sagte Johnson im Sender NBC. Die Kugel sei offenbar nur «einen Millimeter» davon entfernt gewesen, «wirklichen, permanenten Schaden» anzurichten oder sogar ihn zu töten. Aber Trump habe schier unerschöpfliche Energie und werde weiter kämpfen, sagte Johnson.

Johnson sagte, er habe bereits mit Heimatschutzminister Alejandro Mayorkas gesprochen. Der Kongress werde eine umfassende Untersuchung einschliesslich der Sicherheitsmassnahmen durchführen, kündigte er an. Eine der Fragen sei, ob Drohnen im Einsatz gewesen seien, die den Schützen auf dem Dach in der Nähe von Trumps Wahlkampfveranstaltung hätten bemerken können. Es gebe derzeit wesentlich mehr Fragen als Antworten, betonte er.

Die politische Rhetorik im Wahlkampf müsse angesichts des Vorfalls entschärft werden, meinte Johnson. Kein Politiker der jüngeren Geschichte sei so geschmäht und verfolgt worden wie Trump. «Alle müssen die Rhetorik eine Stufe zurücknehmen», forderte er.

Trump wurde bei dem Auftritt in der Kleinstadt Butler im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Samstag (Ortszeit) durch einen Schuss am rechten Ohr verletzt. (sda/dpa)
14:39
Geheimdienst dementiert Behauptungen
Die Behauptung, dass die Trump-Kampagne kürzlich um stärkere Sicherheitsvorkehrungen gebeten habe und dies abgewiesen worden sei, sei «absolut falsch», meldete Anthony Guglielmi, ein Sprecher des US-Geheimdienstes auf X.


Er betonte: «In der Tat hat der US-Geheimdienst dem Sicherheitsteam des ehemaligen Präsidenten vor kurzem zusätzliche Schutzressourcen und -fähigkeiten zur Verfügung gestellt.»

Die Behauptung stammte vom republikanischen Abgeordneten Mike Waltz. (saw)
14:33
Trump meldet sich zu Wort
Auf Truth Social, seiner Social-Media-Plattform, meldete sich Donald Trump nach dem Attentat zu Wort. Er danke allen für ihre Gedanken und Gebete, «es war Gott allein, der das Undenkbare verhindert hat.» Er werde sich nicht fürchten, sondern im Glauben standhaft bleiben und dem Bösen trotzig entgegentreten.

Den anderen Opfern und ihren Familien sprach der Ex-Präsident sein Beileid aus. Er bete für die Genesung der Verwundeten und gedenke des Bürgers, der auf so schreckliche Weise getötet worden sei.

Er appelliert auch an das ganze Land: «In diesem Moment ist es wichtiger denn je, dass wir zusammenstehen und unseren wahren Charakter als Amerikaner zeigen, indem wir stark und entschlossen bleiben und nicht zulassen, dass das Böse gewinnt.»

Er freue sich darauf, nächste Woche im Bundesstaat Winsconsin zur Nation zu sprechen. (saw)
14:19
Kreml-Sprecher gibt US-Führung die Schuld
Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow sagte, dass die heutige US-Führung die Atmosphäre geschaffen habe für eine solche Tat. «Wir denken gar nicht und überlegen nicht, dass der Versuch, den Präsidentschaftskandidaten Trump zu beseitigen, vom derzeitigen Machtapparat organisiert wurde», sagte Peskow russischen Agenturen zufolge. Aber die Regierung habe ein Umfeld geschaffen, in dem das möglich geworden sei. Das politische System in den USA sei so, dass es in der Geschichte schon mehrfach zur Gewalt im politischen Kampf kam. Der heutige Stil im Weissen Haus sei nicht auf Kompromisse ausgerichtet, sondern auf eine gewaltsame Lösung von Fragen, kritisierte Peskow. Kremlchef Wladimir Putin plane keinen Anruf bei Trump. (sda/dpa)
12:59
Die mutmassliche Tatwaffe: Das Gewehr AR-15
Ermittler haben nach dem Attentat auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump übereinstimmenden US-Medienberichten zufolge ein halbautomatisches Gewehr vom Typ AR-15 sichergestellt. Dieses gilt als mutmassliche Tatwaffe, berichteten unter anderem die «New York Times» und die «Washington Post».

Das Gewehr ist äusserlich fast identisch mit dem Sturmgewehr M16, das der Hersteller Colt an das Militär verkauft. Das AR-15 ist die Ausführung für Zivilisten. Anders als bei der militärischen Version ist mit dieser Waffe technisch gesehen kein Dauerfeuer möglich. Geübte Schützen können dennoch sehr viele Schüsse in sehr kurzer Zeit abgeben.

Eine solche Waffe wiegt nicht viel. Sie wird in verschiedenen Ausführungen von mehreren Herstellern angeboten, die Feuerkraft der Gewehre ist daher unterschiedlich. Auf der Webseite eines Herstellers kostet es aktuell - je nach Ausführung - um die 1000 US-Dollar (914 Franken).

Das Gewehr wurde in den vergangenen Jahren in den USA immer wieder von Schützen benutzt, die mehrere Menschen töteten, bei sogenannten «mass shootings». Das Gewehr ist in der immer wieder aufflammenden Diskussion über eine Verschärfung des Waffenrechts in den USA daher auch besonders umstritten.

Die AR-15-Gewehre waren einige Jahre verboten, sind aber seit 2004 wieder frei erhältlich. Befürworter argumentieren, Millionen Amerikaner schätzten das AR-15 als Jagdgewehr, zur Selbstverteidigung oder für die hobbymässige Nutzung auf Schiessständen. (sda/dpa)
FILE - Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2012. A federal judge who previously overturned California&# ...
Bild: keystone
Von der AR-15 gibt es drei verschiedene Varianten.
11:15
Suche nach Motiv des Täters beginnt
Ermittler der Bundespolizei FBI und anderer Sicherheitsbehörden suchen nach dem Motiv des Täters. «Sie werden im Prinzip seine Biografie schreiben, sie werden rausfinden, wie in den letzten fünf bis zehn Jahren seine psychische Verfassung war, was er gemacht hat, was er vorhatte, ob er zur Schule ging», sagte Ermittlungsexperte Steve Moore im US-Sender CNN. Sie würden auch seine Religion, seine Finanzen und seine gesamten Online-Aktivitäten und alle weiteren relevanten Aspekte seines Lebens genau unter die Lupe nehmen, erklärte er weiter.

Zudem dürften Ermittler schnell herausfinden, ob der Schütze seine Waffe legal erworben hatte und sie aktuell besitzen durfte. Der Erwerb von Feuerwaffen, inklusive halbautomatischer Waffen und Sturmgewehren, ist in den USA relativ einfach. Das ist einer der Gründe dafür, dass es in den USA deutlich mehr Schusswaffenkriminalität gibt.

Das FBI hat den Schützen als 20 Jahre alten Thomas Matthew Crooks aus der Nähe von Pittsburgh im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania identifiziert. Er wurde von Sicherheitskräften getötet, teilte der für den Schutz des Ex-Präsidenten zuständige Secret Service mit.

Die «New York Times» und die «Washington Post» berichteten übereinstimmend, dass der Mann im Wählerverzeichnis als Republikaner registriert war. Es soll aber mindestens einmal auch an die Demokraten gespendet haben. (sda)
10:44
Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd ist «schockiert»
Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd hat den Attentatsversuch auf Ex-US-Präsident Donald Trump als «inakzeptabel» bezeichnet. «Ich bin schockiert über die Schiesserei in Pennsylvania», teilte Amherd am Sonntag auf der Plattform X mit.

«Gewalt in der Politik ist inakzeptabel und widerspricht allen unseren gemeinsamen demokratischen Grundsätzen», schrieb die Mitte-Bundesrätin und Verteidigungsministerin. Die Gedanken der Schweiz seien bei Donald Trump, den Opfern und deren Familien sowie dem amerikanischen Volk. «Ich wünsche dem ehemaligen Präsidenten eine rasche Genesung.» (sda)
10:40
Scholz und Macron verurteilen Attacke auf Trump
Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz nannte den Anschlag auf Trump bei X «verabscheuungswürdig.» Er erklärte: «Solche Gewalttaten bedrohen die Demokratie.» Seine Gedanken seien auch bei den Menschen, die bei dem Attentat in Mitleidenschaft gezogen wurden. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron verurteilte den Angriff auf X «Tragödie für unsere Demokratien». (sda/dpa)
epa11376269 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrive for a family photo at Meseberg Palace in Meseberg near Gransee, Germany, 28 May 2024. French President Emmanue ...
Bild: keystone
10:32
Video aus der Hinterperspektive
Dieses Video zeigt das Attentat auf Donald Trump von hinten. Nur wenige Sekunden, nachdem der ehemalige US-Präsident getroffen wurde, skandieren seine Anhänger bereits wieder laut: «USA, USA, USA!» (rst)
10:25
Chinas Staatschef Xi Jinping spricht Trump Beileid aus
Chinas Staatschef Xi Jinping hat Donald Trump sein Beileid ausgesprochen. China sei «besorgt über die Schüsse auf den ehemaligen Präsidenten Trump», hiess es in einer knappen Stellungnahme des Aussenministeriums in Peking. Die Attacke auf den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber war auf Chinas sozialen Medien das dominierende Thema.
10:15
Moskau nach Attacke auf Trump: US-Politik schürt Hass
Moskau hat das versuchte Attentat auf den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump als eine Folge von Washingtons «Politik des Schürens von Hass» bezeichnet. Die USA sollten eine Bestandsaufnahme ihrer Politik gegen politische Gegner, Länder und Völker machen, sagte die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa. Sie empfahl den USA, Geld lieber dafür auszugeben, im eigenen Land für Ordnung zu sorgen als etwa massenhaft und unkontrolliert Waffen in die Ukraine zu liefern.

Sacharowa kritisierte in diesem Zusammenhang, dass mit US-Finanzierung von der Ukraine auch Attentate auf Kremlchef Wladimir Putin vorbereitet würden. Zuvor hatte der Chef des ukrainischen Militärgeheimdienstes, Kyrylo Budanow, von solchen Plänen berichtet. Kiews Geheimdienste und das Präsidentenamt könnten nur mit amerikanischem Geld ihre Arbeit verrichten, sagte Sacharowa. Moskau hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder ukrainische Geheimdienste für Sprengstoffanschläge auf prominente Russen und für versuchte Attentate verantwortlich gemacht.

Worte des Bedauerns oder Genesungswünsche für Trump gab es von offizieller russischer Seite zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gestures during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov&#039;s annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexande ...
Bild: keystone
10:10
FDP-Präsident nennt Attentatsversuch auf Trump «schockierend»
Der Attentatsversuch auf Ex-US-Präsident Donald Trump hat auch Politikerinnen und Politiker in der Schweiz aufgeschreckt. FDP-Präsident Thierry Burkart bezeichnete die Tat als «schockierend».

«In einer Demokratie darf es keinen Platz für politische Gewalt geben», schrieb der 48-jährige Aargauer Ständerat auf der Plattform X. «Verantwortlich ist immer der Täter. Es liegt aber auch in der Verantwortung der politischen Parteien, der Polarisierung in der Gesellschaft entgegenzuwirken.»

Trump, designierter Präsidentschaftskandidat der Republikaner, war am Samstag bei einer Wahlkampfkundgebung im US-Staat Pennsylvania angeschossen worden. Trump wurde dabei am Ohr verletzt. Ausser dem mutmasslichen Schützen starb laut Behörden auch ein Zuschauer, zwei weitere wurden schwer verletzt. Der Attentäter wurde von Sicherheitsbeamten getötet. (sda)
Staenderat Thierry Burkart, Praesident FDP, spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz des Komitees gegen die Biodiversitaesinitiative, am Donnerstag, 13. Juni 2024 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Bild: keystone
10:05
Nicht der erste Anschlag
In der Geschichte der USA kam es bislang zu zahlreichen versuchten und tatsächlich ausgeführten Attacken auf US-Präsidenten. Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan und nun Donald Trump wurden dabei verletzt. Vier aller angegriffenen US-Präsidenten kamen ums Leben. (rst)
Nach Attentat auf Trump: Diese vier US-Präsidenten sind nach einem Anschlag gestorben
09:50
Der Lageplan
Donald Trump sprach in Richtung der drei Gebäude vor ihm, der Attentäter hatte Trump von dessen linker Seite anvisiert und dann mehrere Schüsse abgefeuert. Danach wurde der 20-Jährige von Scharfschützen der Polizei erschossen. (rst)
Hier wurde auf Donald Trump geschossen am 13. Juli 2024.
Bild: google earth / info: new york times
09:40
«Der Secret Service muss noch einige Fragen beantworten»
Julius van de Laar, USA-Experte und früherer Kampagnenberater von Barack Obama, äusserte gegenüber N-TV Kritik am Secret Service. Van de Laar spricht das Sicherheitskonzept an, das sicherer und engmaschiger hätte sein können.

Obama habe damals früher als alle andere Präsidentschaftskandidaten vor ihm Schutz des Secret Service erhalten, weil er grossen Bedrohungen ausgesetzt war. Die Entourage des Secret Service sei damals riesig gewesen.

Er wirft im aktuellen Fall die Frage auf, wie der Attentäter in nicht allzu grosser Distanz zu Trump auf das Dach des Gebäudes steigen konnte, von wo er dann die Schüsse auf den Ex-Präsidenten abgefeuert hat. (rst)
09:27
Beim Attentäter handelt es sich um einen 20-jährigen Republikaner
Alle weiteren Hintergründe findest du hier.
Ein 20-jähriger Republikaner aus Pennsylvania – das ist über den Trump-Attentäter bekannt
08:55
Trumps Ankunft in New Jersey nach der Attacke
Dieses Video zeigt die Ankunft von Donald Trump auf einem Flughafen in New Jersey. Es wurde von einer Trump-Beraterin veröffentlicht. Der ehemalige US-Präsident kann das Flugzeug ohne fremde Hilfe verlassen, sein durch einen Schuss getroffenes rechtes Ohr ist auf den Aufnahmen nicht zu sehen. (rst)
07:51
Vor 52 Jahren wurde zuletzt ein Präsidentschaftskandidat verletzt oder getötet
1972 wurde George C. Wallace, damals Gouverneur von Alabama, während eines Wahlkampfauftrittes in einem Shoppingcenter ausserhalb von Washington D. C. von Schüssen getroffen. Er war danach teilweise gelähmt und sass bis zu seinem Tod 1998 im Rollstuhl.

1968 traf es Robert F. Kennedy, den Bruder des 1963 ermordeten US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy hatte gerade die Vorwahlen der Demokraten in Kalifornien gewonnen, als er nach seiner Siegesrede in einem Hotel in Los Angeles tödlich angeschossen wurde.

Der bis heute berühmteste Fall ereignete sich 1963, als US-Präsident John F. Kennedy in einem offenen Auto in Dallas, Texas durch mehrere Schüsse ermordet wurde. Als Täter gilt Lee Harvey Oswald, es kursieren aber bis heute zahlreiche Verschwörungstheorien. (rst)
U.S President John F. Kennedy, 1963 (AP Photo)
Bild: AP
07:44
Botschafter Michaelis: Attacke auf Trump schockierend
Der deutsche Botschafter in den USA, Andreas Michaelis, hat sich fassungslos über die Schüsse bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps gezeigt. Der Diplomat sprach in der Nacht zu Sonntag auf der Plattform X von «schockierenden Szenen» und einer «grausamen Schiesserei». «Wir sind erleichtert, dass der ehemalige Präsident Trump offenbar nicht schwer verletzt ist», ergänzte Michaelis. «Für politische Gewalt ist kein Platz», fügte er hinzu. (sda/dpa)
07:35
Selenskyj hofft auf starkes Amerika nach Trump-Vorfall
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat sich über den Vorfall bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung von US-Präsident Donald Trump entsetzt gezeigt. «Für solche Gewalt gibt es keine Rechtfertigung und keinen Platz auf der Welt», schrieb Selenskyj auf der Plattform X. Er sei erleichtert, dass Trump nun in Sicherheit sei, und wünsche ihm eine rasche Genesung. Den Angehörigen des Todesopfers unter den Zuschauern sprach Selenskyj sein Beileid aus. Er wünsche allen, die entsetzt seien, Kraft und dass Amerika gestärkt aus diesem Ereignis hervorgehe. (sda/dpa)
07:30
Diese Foto könnte den Moment der Attacke zeigen
Die Aufnahme stammt von Doug Mills, einem Fotografen der New York Times. Sie scheint gemäss des pensionierten FBI-Spezialagenten Michael Harrigan den Moment zu zeigen, an dem die Kugel an Trumps Kopf vorbeiflog. Harrigan sagte gegenüber der Zeitung: «Es könnte sich durchaus um die Verdrängung von Luft durch ein Projektil handeln. Der Winkel scheint ein bisschen niedrig, um durch sein Ohr zu gehen, aber nicht unmöglich, wenn der Schütze mehrere Kugeln abgefeuert hat.»

Gehe es nach einfachen ballistischen Berechnungen, sei es möglich, eine Kugel mit der Kamera so einzufangen, wie es Doug Mills getan habe, so Harrigan weiter. (rst)
Trump Schuss 14.7.24
Bild: NYT
07:21
Das offizielle Statement des Secret Services
Man sei dem Team des Geheimdienstes und den Partnern der Strafverfolgung dankbar für das rasche Handeln. Die Gedanken seien bei den Familien, die von dieser Tragödie betroffen seien, schreibt der Kommunikationschef des Secret Service. (rst)
07:11
Guterres verurteilt politischen Gewaltakt bei US-Wahlkampf
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat den Vorfall auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps laut eines Sprechers als politischen Gewaltakt «eindeutig verurteilt». Guterres sende Trump die besten Wünsche für eine schnelle Genesung, erklärte UN-Sprecher Stephane Dujarric in der Nacht zum Sonntag (Ortszeit) in New York. (sda/dpa)
epa11451703 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (not pictured) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 July 2024. The UN Sec ...
Bild: keystone
07:04
Republikaner wollen Parteitag trotz Trump-Angriff abhalten
Die US-Republikaner wollen trotz der Attacke auf ihren Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump den Nominierungsparteitag in Milwaukee in dieser Woche wie geplant abhalten. Das teilten die Partei und Trumps Wahlkampfteam in einer gemeinsamen Stellungnahme mit. Die Republikaner kommen ab Montag in Milwaukee im Bundesstaat Wisconsin zu ihrem Nominierungsparteitag zusammen, um den 78-Jährigen offiziell zu ihrem Präsidentschaftskandidaten zu küren. (sda/dpa)
07:00
Von der Leyen «zutiefst schockiert» über Trump-Vorfall
EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen hat sich nach Vorfall auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps mit einem toten Zuschauer entsetzt gezeigt. «Ich bin zutiefst schockiert über die Schüsse während der Wahlkampfveranstaltung des ehemaligen Präsidenten Trump», schrieb sie am frühen Sonntagmorgen auf X. Sie wünsche Trump eine schnelle Genesung und spreche der Familie des unschuldigen Opfers ihr Beileid aus. «Politische Gewalt hat keinen Platz in einer Demokratie», unterstrich die Kommissionschefin. (sda/dpa)
06:55
Biden telefoniert nach Attacke mit Trump
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach dem Angriff auf seinen Amtsvorgänger Donald Trump persönlich mit dem Republikaner telefoniert. Das teilte das Weisse Haus mit, ohne Inhalte zu dem Gespräch zu nennen. Am Sonntag werde Biden im Weissen Haus von den Strafverfolgungsbehörden über den Stand der Ermittlungen unterrichtet, hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)
epa11451529 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the US Supreme Court Presidential Immunity ruling for the Trump vs. United States case at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 July 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
06:54
Polizei geht nach Trump-Angriff nicht mehr von Bedrohung aus
Die Polizei geht nach dem versuchten Attentat auf den republikanischen Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump nicht mehr von einer Gefahrenlage für die Öffentlichkeit aus. «Es gibt keinen Grund zur Annahme, dass die Bedrohung andauert», sagte ein Vertreter des FBI bei einer Pressekonferenz.

Er wollte zunächst keine Angaben zur möglichen Identität und dem Motiv des mutmasslichen Täters bekanntgeben. Mehrere US-Medien berichteten, dass es sich bei dem Schützen um einen 20 Jahre alten Mann aus Pennsylvania gehandelt haben soll.

Viele Fragen waren noch offen. Bei dem getöteten Zuschauer und den beiden Verletzten handle es sich um erwachsene Männer, sagte ein Vertreter der Polizei im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania.

Während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung in dem Bundesstaat war Trump am Samstagnachmittag (Ortszeit) bei einem Schusswaffenangriff auf der Bühne verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP ...
Bild: keystone
Mehr zu Donald Trump:
