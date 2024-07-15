Trump wählt J.D. Vance als Vizekandidaten aus +++ Parteikongress in Milwaukee eröffnet

BREAKING: The gunman at Trump's rally pointed a rifle at an officer who found him on a rooftop shortly before he opened fire, two law enforcement officials told AP. https://t.co/6WMl6cuZn9— The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2024
July 14, 2024
Remember, if @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don't let them memory hole it. pic.twitter.com/KUdYx1AIAs— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 14, 2024
Theres an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo— Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024
I am shocked by the shooting in Pennsylvania. Violence in politics is unacceptable and goes against all our common democratic principles. Switzerland’s thoughts are with Donald Trump, the victims and their families and the 🇺🇸 people. I wish the former president a speedy recovery.— Viola Amherd (@Violapamherd) July 14, 2024
Another new video POV from behind the stage moments BEFORE & after shots rang out at the Trump rally. pic.twitter.com/eO8njBARhH— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 14, 2024
Strong and resilient. He will never stop fighting for America. pic.twitter.com/B9yR3SLQJV— Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 14, 2024
I am appalled to learn about the shooting of former U.S. President Donald Trump at his rally in Pennsylvania.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 14, 2024
Such violence has no justification and no place anywhere in the world. Never should violence prevail.
I am relieved to learn that Donald Trump is now safe and wish him…
Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ— Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) July 14, 2024
I am deeply shocked by the shooting that took place during former President Trump’s campaign rally.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 14, 2024
I wish Donald Trump a speedy recovery and offer my condolences to the family of the innocent victim.
Political violence has no place in a democracy.
Nach der ganzen Hetze und aufforerungen zur gewalt ist es kein wunder das so etwas passiert. jedem muss bewusst werden das dieser Angriff die Zukunft von Trumps Amerika besser Veranschaulicht als sonst irgendetwas.
Russland ist komplett kaputt.