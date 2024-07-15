gewitterhaft25°
Donald Trump: Bekanntgabe seines Vizekandidaten – die News im Liveticker

Attentat auf Donald Trump
Spezialkräfte des Secret Service bringen Donald Trump nach dem Anschlag von der Bühne.
quelle: keystone / gene j. puskar
Liveticker

Trump wählt J.D. Vance als Vizekandidaten aus +++ Parteikongress in Milwaukee eröffnet

Am vergangenen Wochenende wurde US-Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung angeschossen. Trotz dieses Angriffs wurde am Montag der republikanische Parteikongress in Milwaukee eröffnet. Alle News im Liveticker.
15.07.2024, 16:0615.07.2024, 21:31
  • Am Montag wurde der repuklikanische Parteitages in Milwaukee eröffnet. Dieser wird eine Woche andauern. Donald Trump dürfte am Montag als Präsidentschaftskandidat seiner Partei bestätigt werden. Ausserdem hat er im Rahmen des Kongresses seinen Vizekandidaten bekanntgegeben: J.D. Vance aus Ohio.
  • Donald Trump wurde bei einem Wahlkampfauftritt in Butler, Pennsylvania, durch einen von mehreren abgegebenen Schüssen am rechten Ohr verletzt.
  • Abgegeben wurden die Schüsse vom 20-jährigen Thomas Matthew Crooks, er schoss mit einem halbautomatischen Gewehr des Typs AR-15 mehrere Male auf den Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Republikaner.
  • In einem Interview sagte Trump nach dem Attentat: «Ich sollte nicht hier sein, ich sollte tot sein.»
  • Bei den Schüssen auf Trump starb ein Zuschauer, zwei weitere Personen wurden schwer verletzt. Der Attentäter wurde von Scharfschützen der Polizei sofort getötet.
  • US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach dem Attentat vor Gewalt im US-Wahlkampf gewarnt. «Wir lösen unsere Meinungsverschiedenheiten an der Wahlurne, nicht mit Kugeln»
  • Der Attentäter scheint alleine gehandelt zu haben, sein Motiv ist jedoch weiterhin unklar. Im Auto von Crooks fand die Polizei mehrere Sprengsätze.
21:15
Trump wählt J.D. Vance als Vizepräsidentschaftskandidat aus
Der Republikaner Donald Trump hat den Senator J.D. Vance als Vizekandidaten für die US-Präsidentschaftswahl im November auserkoren. Das verkündete Trump am Rande des Parteitages der Republikaner in Milwaukee über seine Online-Plattform Truth Social. (sda/dpa)
20:46
Parteitag der US-Republikaner in Milwaukee eröffnet
Überschattet vom Attentat auf Donald Trump hat der Parteitag der US-Republikaner offiziell begonnen. Die Delegierten der Partei kommen bis einschliesslich Donnerstag in Milwaukee im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin zusammen, um den früheren US-Präsidenten Trump formell zum Präsidentschaftskandidaten zu küren. Das soll noch am deutschen Montagabend passieren. Dazu werden die Delegierten basierend auf den Ergebnissen der parteiinternen Vorwahlen ihr Votum abgeben. Der Prozess gilt als Formalie – Trump hat die nötigen Stimmen sicher.
epa11480349 Members of the Texas delegation are seated on the floor during the first session of the Republican National Convention (RNC) in the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 15 July 2024. ...
Bild: keystone
Höhepunkt der Veranstaltung soll eine Rede Trumps am Donnerstagabend (deutsche Nacht zu Freitag) sein. Der Veranstaltungsbereich in Milwaukee ist wegen grosser Sicherheitsbedenken extrem abgesichert. Bereits vor dem Attentat gegen Trump am Wochenende planten die Veranstalter mit sehr hohen Sicherheitsvorkehrungen.

Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass Trump noch heute oder in der Nacht zum Dienstag deutscher Zeit auch seinen Kandidaten oder seine Kandidatin für das Vizepräsidentenamt bekanntgeben wird. Auch das neue Parteiprogramm der Republikaner soll verabschiedet werden. Zahlreiche Grössen in der Republikanischen Partei werden Reden halten - die Veranstaltung ist ein grosses Spektakel. (sda/dpa)
17:54
US-Heimatschutzminister: Attentat auf Trump war Sicherheitsversagen
Das Attentat auf US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump markiert nach Aussage von US-Heimatschutzminister Alejandro Mayorkas ein Sicherheitsversagen. «Ein Vorfall wie dieser darf nicht passieren», sagte Mayorkas dem TV-Sender CNN. «Wenn ich sage, dass so etwas nicht passieren darf, sprechen wir von einem Versagen.» Mayorkas war explizit danach gefragt worden, ob er ein Versagen des Secret Services dafür verantwortlich macht, dass es zum Attentat kommen konnte. Die Behörde ist für den Schutz des amtierenden und früherer Präsidenten zuständig und untersteht Mayorkas' Ministerium.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas watches during a visit by President Joe Biden to the D.C. Emergency Operations Center, Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Washington. DHS says it has deported 116 ...
Bild: keystone

Mayorkas sicherte eine unabhängige und gründliche Untersuchung zu, um aufzuklären, wie es am Samstag zum Angriff auf Trump bei einer Wahlkampfrede im US-Bundesstaat Pennsylvania kommen konnte. Auf der Grundlage sollten dann auch Empfehlungen für Sicherheitsmassnahmen gemacht werden, stellte er in Aussicht. (sda/dpa/lyn)
15:58
Nach Attentat: Secret Service erhöht Sicherheitsmassnahmen
Nach dem Attentat auf Donald Trump werden die Sicherheitsmassnahmen für den beginnenden Parteitag der Republikaner und für den Ex-Präsidenten nochmals verstärkt.

Die Planung für die Sicherheit des Treffens in Milwaukee im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin sei nach dem Attentat vom Samstag «überprüft und verstärkt» worden, erklärte die Direktorin des Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle.

Die Behörde ist unter anderem für den Schutz des Amtsinhabers im Weissen Haus und von Ex-Präsidenten zuständig. Der Plan für die die Sicherheitsmassnahmen des heute beginnenden viertägigen Parteitags sei flexibel und werde, wenn nötig, weiter angepasst, «um für die Teilnehmer, Freiwillige und die Stadt Milwaukee die höchste Stufe der Sicherheit» zu garantieren, erklärte die Direktorin weiter. Trump soll bei dem Parteitag offiziell zum Kandidaten der Republikaner für die Präsidentschaftswahl im November gekürt werden.

Auch würden zusätzlich zu den bereits im Juni verstärkten Sicherheitsmassnahmen für Ex-Präsident Trump Veränderungen durchgeführt, «um seinen andauernden Schutz für den Parteitag und den Rest des Wahlkampfs sicherzustellen», hiess es in der Erklärung weiter. Es wurden keine Details zu den verstärkten Sicherheitsmassnahmen genannt.

Die Behörde kam nach dem Attentat vom Samstag, bei dem ein Schütze während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung in Pennsylvania von einem nahen Dach aus auf Trump schoss, in die Kritik. Präsident Joe Biden ordnete eine unabhängige Aufarbeitung des Geschehens an. (sda/dpa)
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle speaks during a Republican National Convention security news conference Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Bild: keystone
14:24
Attentat auf Trump schlägt keine grossen Wellen an Schweizer Börse
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ist am Montag mit leichten Verlusten in die neue Handelswoche gestartet. Händlern zufolge fehlten starke Impulse. Auch das Attentat auf den ehemaligen US-Präsidenten Donald Trump vom Wochenende, das dessen Chancen auf eine Wiederwahl erhöht hatte, schlug an den Märkten bislang keine grossen Wellen.

Sollte Trump gewinnen, bekäme das laufende Aktien-Rally sicherlich mehr Unterstützung als im Fall eines erneuten Wahlsiegs von Joe Biden, sagte ein Händler. Generell gelte ein Übergang von einem demokratischen zu einem republikanischen Präsidenten positiver für Aktien als eine zweite Amtsperiode des Demokraten. (awp/sda)
10:45
Trump will nach Attentat auf Parteitag für Einheit werben
Infolge des Attentats auf ihn will Ex-Präsident Donald Trump beim Parteitag der Republikaner nach eigenen Angaben für eine Überwindung der politischen Spaltung im Land werben. Er habe seine ursprünglich geplante und sehr angriffslustige Rede für den Parteitag der Republikaner verworfen, sagte Trump in einem Interview mit der Boulevardzeitung «New York Post». «Ich will versuchen, das Land zu einen», sagte Trump demnach. «Aber ich weiss nicht, ob es möglich ist. Die Menschen sind sehr gespalten», sagte er.

Der viertägige Parteitag der Republikaner in Milwaukee im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin beginnt heute. Trump soll dabei voraussichtlich am Donnerstag offiziell zum Kandidaten der Partei für die Präsidentschaftswahl im November gekürt werden und eine wichtige Rede halten. Trotz des Attentats vom Samstag bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung, bei dem er am Ohr verletzt wurde, reiste der 78-Jährige bereits am Sonntag nach Milwaukee.
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump
Bild: keystone
«Ich hatte eine extrem harte Rede komplett vorbereitet, wirklich gut, alles über die korrupte, schreckliche Regierung», sagte Trump der «New York Post» zufolge weiter. «Aber ich habe sie weggeschmissen.» Auf Nachfrage erklärte er demnach, dass die unterschiedlichen politischen Positionen, etwa beim Thema Migration, natürlich unverändert seien, aber er wolle das Land durch Erfolg zusammenbringen. Er habe nahegelegt, berichtete die Zeitung, dass der Wahlkampf im Ton nun etwas gemässigter weitergehen solle.

Der Anruf nach dem Attentat von US-Präsident Joe Biden, den er bei der Wahl im November herausfordern will, sei gut gewesen. Biden sei «sehr nett» gewesen, wurde Trump weiter zitiert.

Biden hatte die Amerikaner am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) in einer Rede zur Lage der Nation vor politisch motivierter Gewalt gewarnt und gefordert, das hitzige politische Klima abzukühlen. «Wir sind keine Feinde», betonte er. Trump postete kurz nach Bidens Rede auf der von ihm mitgegründeten Plattform Truth Social in Grossbuchstaben: «Amerika vereinen!». (sda/dpa)
09:45
Trump nach Attentat: «Ich sollte tot sein»
Der frühere US-Präsident Donald Trump hat sich nach einem vergleichsweise glimpflich verlaufenen Attentat auf ihn dankbar gezeigt. In einem Interview mit der Boulevardzeitung «New York Post» sagte er: «Durch Glück oder durch Gott – und viele Leute sagen, es war Gottes Werk – bin ich noch hier».

Mit Blick auf das Attentat vom Samstag, bei dem er am Ohr verletzt wurde, sagte er der Zeitung weiter: «Ich sollte nicht hier sein. Ich sollte tot sein. Ich sollte tot sein.»

Wie Trump in dem gemeinsamen Interview mit dem «Washington Examiner» schilderte, rettete eine kleine Geste während der Wahlkampfveranstaltung ihm womöglich das Leben. Er habe just im Moment des Angriffs auf ein Plakat zum Thema Migration gezeigt und deswegen den Kopf leicht weggedreht gehabt. «Das wird mir erst langsam bewusst. Ich gucke selten von der Menschenmenge weg. Wenn ich es in dem Moment nicht getan hätte, na ja, dann würden wir heute nicht miteinander sprechen, oder?»

Unmittelbar vor dem Attentat aufgenommene Fotos zeigen, wie Trump sich leicht nach rechts dreht und mit der Hand in Richtung des Plakats zeigt. Dann traf ihn der Schütze nach eigenen Angaben mit einer Kugel am rechten Ohr.

«Der Arzt im Krankenhaus hat gesagt, so etwas habe er noch nie gesehen, er sprach von einem Wunder», zitierte die «New York Post» Trump weiter. Der Republikaner habe während des Interviews einen weissen Verband über seinem rechten Ohr getragen, seine Mitarbeiter hätten aber keine Fotos erlaubt, berichtete die Zeitung. (sda/dpa)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump reacts following an assassination attempt at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Elec ...
Bild: keystone
2:28
Biden warnt nach Trump-Attentat vor Gewalt im US-Wahlkampf
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach dem Attentat auf seinen Amtsvorgänger und Kontrahenten Donald Trump vor Gewalt im US-Wahlkampf gewarnt. «Wir lösen unsere Meinungsverschiedenheiten an der Wahlurne. So machen wir es – an der Wahlurne, nicht mit Kugeln», sagte Biden bei einer seltenen Ansprache an die Nation aus dem Oval Office im Weissen Haus.

Die politische Debatte im Land sei sehr hitzig geworden. «Es ist Zeit, sie abzukühlen», mahnte er. «Wir alle haben die Verantwortung, das zu tun.» Gewalt sei nie eine Lösung, betonte Biden. «Wir sind keine Feinde.»

Eine solche abendliche Ansprache aus dem Büro des Präsidenten in der Regierungszentrale, die live im Fernsehen übertragen wird, ist krisenhaften Momenten und grossen Zäsuren im Land vorbehalten. Genau damit haben es die Vereinigten Staaten nach dem Gewaltakt gegen Präsidentschaftsbewerber Trump momentan zu tun.

Der US-Präsident betonte in seiner Rede: «Ich werde mich weiterhin mit Nachdruck für unsere Demokratie einsetzen, für unsere Verfassung und die Rechtsstaatlichkeit eintreten und zum Handeln an der Wahlurne aufrufen, ohne Gewalt auf unseren Strassen.» So sollte die Demokratie funktionieren, mahnte er. «Wir stehen für ein Amerika nicht des Extremismus und der Wut, sondern des Anstands und der Güte.»

Biden betonte: «Hier in Amerika müssen wir aus unseren Silos herauskommen, in denen wir nur auf diejenigen hören, mit denen wir einer Meinung sind.» Er warnte vor Fehlinformationen und «ausländischen Akteuren, die die Flammen unserer Spaltung schüren, um Wahlergebnisse zu beeinflussen, die ihren Interessen entsprechen und nicht unseren».

Der 81-Jährige erwähnte auch den Sturm auf das Kapitol am 6. Januar 2021. Anhänger Trumps hatten damals gewaltsam den Parlamentssitz in Washington gestürmt. Dort war der Kongress zusammengekommen, um den Sieg Bidens bei der Präsidentenwahl von 2020 formal zu bestätigen. Trump hatte seine Anhänger zuvor bei einer Rede durch unbelegte Behauptungen aufgewiegelt, dass ihm der Wahlsieg durch massiven Betrug gestohlen worden sei.
epa11479097 US President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, on 14 July 2024. Biden&#039;s address comes after Former US Preside ...
Bild: keystone
1:37
Parteitag: Trump nach Attentat in Milwaukee eingetroffen
Nur einen Tag nach dem Attentat auf Donald Trump ist der frühere US-Präsident zum Parteitag der Republikaner im Bundesstaat Wisconsin gelandet. TV-Aufnahmen zeigten die Maschine Trumps auf dem Rollfeld nahe der Stadt Milwaukee, wo ab Montag der Nominierungsparteitag der Republikaner abgehalten wird.

Trump hatte eigenen Angaben zufolge zunächst erwogen, seine Reise wegen der Ereignisse um zwei Tage zu verschieben. Er habe aber beschlossen, «dass ich nicht zulassen kann, dass ein »Schütze« oder ein potenzieller Attentäter eine Änderung des Zeitplans oder etwas anderes erzwingt».

Ein Mann hatte am Samstag bei einer Wahlkampfrede Trumps im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania auf den 78-Jährigen geschossen und ihn am Ohr verletzt. Bei der Parteiversammlung in Milwaukee soll Trump im Laufe der Woche zum offiziellen Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Republikaner gekürt werden.
(sda/dpa)
The motorcade of former President Donald Trump departs the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport ahead of the 2024 Republican National Convention, Sunday, July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Ale ...
Bild: keystone
1:36
Biden plant nach Trump-Attentat wieder Wahlkampf-Auftritte
Nach einer kurzen Wahlkampfpause wegen des Attentats auf seinen Amtsvorgänger und politischen Konkurrenten Donald Trump plant US-Präsident Joe Biden in den kommenden Tagen wieder Auftritte vor Publikum. Nach Angaben des Weissen Hauses will Biden am Dienstag eine Tagung der Bürgerrechtsbewegung NAACP in Las Vegas besuchen. Am Mittwoch soll er in der Wüstenmetropole im US-Bundesstaat Nevada auch an einer lokalen Wahlkampfveranstaltung teilnehmen.

Biden hatte nach den Schüssen auf Trump eine für Montag geplante Reise nach Texas abgesagt sowie einen Wochenendaufenthalt im Bundesstaat Delaware abgebrochen, um ins Weisse Haus zurückzukehren. Sein Wahlkampfteam hatte zudem die gesamte ausgehende Kommunikation unterbrochen und angekündigt, Wahlwerbespots «so schnell wie möglich» zu stoppen. (sda/dpa)
0:12
Ermittler gehen nach Attentat auf Trump von Einzeltäter aus
Nach dem Attentat auf US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump gehen die Ermittler davon aus, dass der getötete Schütze alleine gehandelt hat. Folglich bestehe auch keine weitere Gefahr für die öffentliche Sicherheit, sagten FBI-Beamte nach übereinstimmenden Medienberichten in einem Telefon-Briefing für Journalisten.

Das FBI habe darin bestätigt, dass der 20 Jahre alte Attentäter bei der Wahlkampfveranstaltung im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Samstag mit einem halbautomatischen Gewehr vom Typ AR-15 geschossen habe, berichtete unter anderem die «New York Times». Die Waffe sei am Tatort neben der Leiche des Schützen gefunden worden. Das Gewehr sei legal gekauft worden – allerdings vom Vater des Täters. Wie der Schütze an die Waffe gekommen sei, sei noch unklar. Die Familie des Täters kooperiere mit den Ermittlern. Ein Motiv für die Tat wurde noch nicht ausgemacht.
Ein 20-jähriger Republikaner aus Pennsylvania – das ist über den Trump-Attentäter bekannt
(sda/dpa/con)
0:05
Biden kündigt nach Attentat unabhängige Untersuchung an
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat eine unabhängige Untersuchung der Sicherheitsvorkehrungen bei der Wahlkampfveranstaltung angekündigt, bei der Donald Trump angeschossen wurde. Ziel sei es, genau zu beurteilen, was passiert sei, sagte Biden vor Journalisten im Weissen Haus. Die Ergebnisse der Untersuchung würden im Anschluss veröffentlicht.

Trump war am Samstag während einer Wahlkampfrede im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania bei einem Schusswaffenangriff am Ohr verletzt worden. Der Schütze, laut Bundespolizei FBI ein 20 Jahre alter Mann aus der Region, wurde von Sicherheitskräften getötet.

Mehr Infos zum Schützen gibt es hier:
Ein 20-jähriger Republikaner aus Pennsylvania – das ist über den Trump-Attentäter bekannt
(sda/dpa/con)
0:03
Biden kündigt Rede an Nation an und fordert Zusammenhalt
US-Präsident Joe Biden will sich nach dem Attentat auf seinen politischen Kontrahenten Donald Trump in einer Ansprache an die Nation wenden und das tief gespaltene Land zum Zusammenhalt aufrufen. «Wir müssen als eine Nation zusammenstehen», sagte Biden am Weissen Haus und verkündete, er wolle sich am Sonntagabend (in der Nacht zu Montag nach Schweizer Zeit) in einer offiziellen Ansprache aus dem Oval Office dazu an die Bürger wenden. Solche Reden aus dem Büro des Präsidenten in der Regierungszentrale sind krisenhaften Momenten und grossen Zäsuren im Land vorbehalten. Genau damit haben es die Vereinigten Staaten mit momentan zu tun.

Biden verurteilte die Schüsse auf den früheren Präsidenten und aktuellen republikanischen Präsidentschaftsbewerber Trump, der am Ohr verletzt wurde, einmal mehr scharf. Die Attacke stehe im Widerspruch zu allem, wofür die Vereinigten Staaten stünden. «Das ist nicht Amerika, und wir können so etwas nicht zulassen», mahnte er bei einem kurzen Auftritt im Weissen Haus. Es werde immer Debatten und Meinungsverschiedenheiten geben, doch das Land dürfe nie aus den Augen verlieren, wofür es stehe. «Einigkeit ist das am schwersten zu erreichende Ziel, aber nichts ist im Moment wichtiger als das», mahnte Biden.
21:52
Polizist erwischte den Schützen kurz vor Attentat
Ein Polizist sei auf den Schützen bereits kurz vor dessen Attentat getroffen. Dieser habe sein Gewehr auf den Polizisten gerichtet, kurz bevor er das Feuer auf Donald Trump eröffnete, wie Associated Press berichtet.



(rbu)
21:41
Biden: Schutz des Republikaner-Parteitags wird überprüft
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat den Secret Service angewiesen, die Sicherheitsmassnahmen für den am Montag beginnenden Nominierungsparteitag der Republikaner zu überprüfen. Biden machte die Ankündigung vor dem Hintergrund des Attentats auf Donald Trump, der bei dem Parteitag in Milwaukee im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin offiziell zum Präsidentschaftskandidaten gekürt werden soll.

Biden sagte, Trump geniesse als ehemaliger Präsident und Kandidat der Republikaner bereits ein hohes Mass an Schutz. Er habe den Secret Service stets angewiesen, Trump alle nötigen Schutzmassnahmen zur Verfügung zu stellen, um dessen Sicherheit zu gewährleisten. (sda/dpa)
21:37
Britischer Premier soll mit Trump telefoniert haben
Grossbritanniens neuer Premierminister Keir Starmer hat nach Angaben aus Regierungskreisen mit dem bei einem Attentat verletzten Ex-US-Präsidenten Donald Trump telefoniert. Er habe die Gewalt verurteilt sowie sein Beileid für die Opfer und ihre Familien ausgedrückt, hiess es. Trump und den anderen Verletzten habe er eine schnelle Genesung gewünscht, meldete die britische Nachrichtenagentur PA.

Starmer hatte auf der Plattform X mitgeteilt, er sei entsetzt über die schockierenden Szenen und sende Trump und dessen Familie seine besten Wünsche. «Politische Gewalt in jeglicher Form hat keinen Platz in unseren Gesellschaften und meine Gedanken sind bei allen Opfern dieses Angriffs», schrieb Starmer, der seit Anfang Juli regiert. (sda/dpa)
21:23
Biden: Haben keine Informationen zum Motiv des Attentäters
Nach dem Attentat auf US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump ist das Motiv des Täters weiter unklar. «Wir haben noch keine Informationen zu dem Motiv des Schützen», sagte US-Präsident Joe Biden im Weissen Haus vor Journalisten. Biden rief die Bevölkerung auf, keine Vermutungen anzustellen und die Strafverfolgungsbehörden ihre Arbeit machen zu lassen. (sda/dpa)
20:48
Trump will noch am Sonntag zu Republikaner-Parteitag reisen
Nur einen Tag nach dem Attentat auf ihn will der frühere US-Präsident Donald Trump zum Parteitag der Republikaner im Bundesstaat Wisconsin reisen. Der republikanische Präsidentschaftsbewerber schrieb auf der Online-Plattform Truth Social, er werde noch am Sonntagnachmittag (Ortszeit) nach Milwaukee aufbrechen und seinen Zeitplan nicht durchkreuzen lassen. (sda/dpa)
18:37
Feuerwehrmann starb beim Beschützen seiner Töchter
Bei der Person, die vom Schützen tödlich getroffen wurde, handelt es sich um Corey Comperatore, informierte Pennsylvanias Gouverneur Josh Shapiro bei einer Pressekonferenz. Er sei Feuerwehrmann und Vater zweier Töchter gewesen. Comperatores Frau habe ihn gebeten, allen mitzuteilen, dass Corey als Held gestorben sei. Er habe sich als Schild vor seine Töchter geworfen. Seine Schwester, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, schrieb auf Facebook: «Seine Frau und seine Mädchen haben gerade das Undenkbare und Unvorstellbare erlebt. Mein kleiner Bruder wurde gerade 50 und hatte noch so viel zu erleben. Der Hass hat keine Grenzen und die Liebe kennt keine Grenzen.»

Wie Shapiro weiter sagte, sei Corey ein begeisterter Anhänger von Trump gewesen und habe sich sehr darauf gefreut, den Abend mit der ganzen Community zu verbringen.
(saw)
17:54
Bei Trump-Attentäter Teile für Bombenbau gefunden
Nach dem Attentat auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump haben Ermittler im Auto des Schützen übereinstimmenden US-Medienberichten zufolge Teile zum Bau von Bomben gefunden. Unter Berufung auf Ermittlungskreise hiess es, bei dem Mann sei auch Zuhause solches Material gefunden worden. Worum es sich dabei genau handelt, ist noch unklar.

Die «New York Times» sprach von zwei «Sprengsätzen» im Auto des mutmasslichen Täters und einem dritten Fund am Wohnort. Auch das «Wall Street Journal» sprach von Sprengsätzen. Der Sender CNN schrieb von «explosivem Material», also Sprengstoff, und wieder andere Quellen von Teilen für den Bau von Bomben.

Das FBI hat den Schützen als Thomas Matthew Crooks (20) aus dem Bundesstaat Pennsylvania identifiziert. Den Berichten zufolge nutzte er für den Anschlag auf Trump ein halbautomatisches Gewehr vom Typ AR-15, das sein Vater gekauft hatte. Bislang gibt es keine Informationen zum Motiv.

Der republikanische Präsidentschaftsbewerber Trump wurde bei dem Angriff während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung am Samstag (Ortszeit) von einer Kugel am rechten Ohr verletzt. (sda/dpa)
17:14
Präsidenten Lateinamerikas verurteilen Attentat auf Trump
Zahlreiche lateinamerikanische Regierungen haben das Attentat auf den US-amerikanischen Ex-Präsidenten Donald Trump verurteilt. Die designierte Präsidentin Claudia Sheinbaum im Nachbarland Mexiko erklärte, alle Formen politischer Gewalt seien abzulehnen. «Frieden und Demokratie müssen immer eine Option sein», schrieb sie auf X. In Mexiko fanden kürzlich Präsidentschafts-, Parlaments- und Regionalwahlen statt, vor denen dutzende Politiker bei Attentaten getötet wurden.

Brasiliens linker Präsident Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva forderte, dass der Angriff «von allen Verfechtern der Demokratie und des Dialogs in der Politik entschieden zurückgewiesen werden» müsse. «Was wir heute gesehen haben, ist inakzeptabel», sagte Lula über X. Sein Vorgänger, Jair Bolsonaro, der Trump nahesteht und selbst während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung 2018 bei einem Messerangriff lebensgefährlich verletzt wurde, sagte: «Nur konservative Menschen leiden unter Attentaten.»

Argentiniens ultraliberaler Präsident Javier Milei solidarisierte sich nach dem Angriff mit Trump. Er sprach auf X von einem «feigen Attentat». Im Zusammenhang mit dem Vorfall warf Milei internationalen Linken unter anderem vor, «Gewalt zu fördern». Aus Angst, Wahlen zu verlieren, griffen sie auf Terrorismus zurück, so Milei. Er hoffe auf eine rasche Genesung des Ex-Präsidenten und «auf eine faire, friedliche und demokratische Wahl in den Vereinigten Staaten».

Von Kolumbiens Regierung hiess es: «Als Land, das unter Gewalt gelitten hat, bekräftigen wir, dass Gewalt in der politischen und wahlpolitischen Debatte keinen Platz hat.» Auch die Präsidenten Chiles, Venezuelas, Ecuadors und Boliviens - wo vor über zwei Wochen ein Staatsstreich gescheitert war – verurteilten die Tat.

Trump wurde bei dem Auftritt in der Kleinstadt Butler im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Samstag (Ortszeit) durch einen Schuss am rechten Ohr verletzt. (sda/dpa)
17:03
Melania meldet sich zu Wort
Melania Trump, die Frau von Donald Trump, meldet sich auf X zu Wort.

Auch sie appelliert an den Zusammenhalt der Nation:

«Amerika, das Gewebe unserer sanften Nation ist zerrissen, aber unser Mut und unser gesunder Menschenverstand müssen sich erheben und uns wieder zu einer Einheit zusammenführen.»

Als sie gesehen hätte, wie ihr Mann von der Kugel getroffen worden sei, habe sie realisiert, dass ihr Leben und dasjenige ihres Sohns am Rande einer grossen Veränderung stünden. Sie spricht ihre Dankbarkeit gegenüber der tapferen Geheimagenten und Polizeikräfte aus und spricht den Familien der Opfer ihr Beileid aus.

Ein Monster habe ihren Mann als unmenschliche politische Maschine betrachtet. Seine menschliche Seite sei unter der politischen Maschinerie begraben, schreibt seine Frau weiter. «Donald, der großzügige und fürsorgliche Mann, den ich in den besten und in den schlimmsten Zeiten erlebt habe.» Unterschiedliche Meinungen und politische Spiele seien der Liebe unterlegen.

In den USA, wo jetzt ein neuer Tag anbricht, schreibt Melania:
«Die Morgendämmerung ist wieder da. Lass uns wieder zusammenkommen. Jetzt.»
(saw)
15:57
Donald Trumps Sohn schiesst gegen Demokraten
Donald Trumps Sohn, Donald Trumps Jr, schreibt auf Twitter, dass sein Vater tot wäre, hätten die Demokraten damit Erfolg gehabt, den Geheimdienst-Schutz für den ehemaligen Präsidenten aufzuheben.



Anfang des Jahres hatten Demokraten im Repräsentantenhaus einen Gesetzesentwurf eingebracht, der vorsah, den Geheimdienst-Schutz für verurteilte Schwerverbrecher aufzuheben. Das Gesetz hätte Donald Trump betroffen, der in New York wegen Fälschung von Geschäftsunterlagen in 34 Fällen verurteilt worden war. (saw)
15:50
Abgeordneter will mehr über Augenzeugenberichte erfahren
Diverse Teilnehmende der Wahlkampfveranstaltung berichteten im Anschluss auf das Attentat auf Donald Trump davon, dass sie den Schützen bereits vor dem Angriff gesehen hätten. Sicherheitskräfte hätten gegenüber den Warnungen allerdings nur langsam oder gar nicht reagiert.

{319340961!}
Der republikanische Abgeordnete Mike Turner hofft nun, mehr über diese Berichte zu erfahren, wie er in einem Interview mit der CNN sagte. «Ich denke, das ist für alle sehr frustrierend, weil wir davon ausgehen, dass unsere Präsidenten und ehemaligen Präsidenten oder Präsidentschaftskandidaten den höchsten Grad an Schutz geniessen.» (saw)
15:28
Der «Tages-Anzeiger» zum Attentatsversuch auf Donald Trump
Der «Tages-Anzeiger» kommentiert den Attentatsversuch auf Donald Trump online wie folgt:

«Das politische Amerika ist krank. Das Attentat gegen Donald Trump ist der dramatische vorläufige Tiefpunkt einer Polarisierung, die in den Nullerjahren begonnen hat. (...) Donald Trump trägt keine Mitschuld daran, dass auf ihn geschossen wurde. Mitverantwortlich ist er jedoch dafür, dass Amerika so ernsthaft krank ist. Er war es, der im Wahlkampf 2016 die Mauern des politischen Anstands einriss. Etwa als er forderte, Hillary Clinton ins Gefängnis zu stecken. (...) Nun aber ist Donald Trump das Opfer eines Attentats geworden, offiziell und unwiderlegbar. Seit er die politische Bühne betreten hat, inszeniert er sich als Opfer. Nun ist der Beweis erbracht, dass er eines ist. Beistand geleistet hat ihm ein 20-jähriger Fanatiker, der den Präsidentschaftskandidaten der Republikaner töten wollte. Mutmasslich, um eine zweite Amtszeit von Trump zu verhindern. Erreicht hat der Attentäter exakt das Gegenteil.» (sda)
15:25
Die «NZZ» zum Attentatsversuch auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump
Die «Neue Zürcher Zeitung» hat den Attentatsversuch auf den US-Präsidentschaftskandidaten Donald Trump in ihrer Online-Ausgabe mit den Worten kommentiert, wonach der Sieger momentan Trump heisse.

«Tod und Triumph liegen in den USA gefährlich nah beieinander. Die politische Gewalt wird den Wahlkampf in diesem Jahr kaum mehr verlassen – wider alle Vernunft. Zufälle entscheiden mitunter über den Gang der Geschichte. Die Kugel, die ein junger Mann am Samstag von einem Gebäudedach herunter auf Donald Trump abfeuerte, hat ihr Ziel um wenige Zentimeter verfehlt. Doch es reichte gerade noch, um ein paar Blutspritzer auf seinem Gesicht zu hinterlassen. Die Bilder davon werden mit Sicherheit in die Geschichtsbücher eingehen: wie ein von Sicherheitsleuten umzingelter Trump sich seinen Anhängern zuwendet und die Faust kämpferisch in die Höhe reckt. Sekunden nachdem er dem Tod entkommen ist, sendet er mit seinem phänomenalen Instinkt für Medienauftritte eine mächtige Botschaft an das Land: Ich bin stark, ich bin unbezwingbar.» (sda)
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. ...
Bild: keystone
15:15
Top-Republikaner Johnson spricht nach Attentat von «Wunder»
Der republikanische Vorsitzende des Repräsentantenhauses, Mike Johnson, hat sich nach dem vergleichsweise glimpflich verlaufenen Attentat auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump erleichtert geäussert. Dabei hatte einer der Schüsse den 78-Jährige am Ohr verletzt. «Wir haben alle gesehen, was wie ein Wunder erscheint», sagte Johnson im Sender NBC. Die Kugel sei offenbar nur «einen Millimeter» davon entfernt gewesen, «wirklichen, permanenten Schaden» anzurichten oder sogar ihn zu töten. Aber Trump habe schier unerschöpfliche Energie und werde weiter kämpfen, sagte Johnson.

Johnson sagte, er habe bereits mit Heimatschutzminister Alejandro Mayorkas gesprochen. Der Kongress werde eine umfassende Untersuchung einschliesslich der Sicherheitsmassnahmen durchführen, kündigte er an. Eine der Fragen sei, ob Drohnen im Einsatz gewesen seien, die den Schützen auf dem Dach in der Nähe von Trumps Wahlkampfveranstaltung hätten bemerken können. Es gebe derzeit wesentlich mehr Fragen als Antworten, betonte er.

Die politische Rhetorik im Wahlkampf müsse angesichts des Vorfalls entschärft werden, meinte Johnson. Kein Politiker der jüngeren Geschichte sei so geschmäht und verfolgt worden wie Trump. «Alle müssen die Rhetorik eine Stufe zurücknehmen», forderte er.

Trump wurde bei dem Auftritt in der Kleinstadt Butler im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania am Samstag (Ortszeit) durch einen Schuss am rechten Ohr verletzt. (sda/dpa)
14:39
Geheimdienst dementiert Behauptungen
Die Behauptung, dass die Trump-Kampagne kürzlich um stärkere Sicherheitsvorkehrungen gebeten habe und dies abgewiesen worden sei, sei «absolut falsch», meldete Anthony Guglielmi, ein Sprecher des US-Geheimdienstes auf X.


Er betonte: «In der Tat hat der US-Geheimdienst dem Sicherheitsteam des ehemaligen Präsidenten vor kurzem zusätzliche Schutzressourcen und -fähigkeiten zur Verfügung gestellt.»

Die Behauptung stammte vom republikanischen Abgeordneten Mike Waltz. (saw)
14:33
Trump meldet sich zu Wort
Auf Truth Social, seiner Social-Media-Plattform, meldete sich Donald Trump nach dem Attentat zu Wort. Er danke allen für ihre Gedanken und Gebete, «es war Gott allein, der das Undenkbare verhindert hat.» Er werde sich nicht fürchten, sondern im Glauben standhaft bleiben und dem Bösen trotzig entgegentreten.

Den anderen Opfern und ihren Familien sprach der Ex-Präsident sein Beileid aus. Er bete für die Genesung der Verwundeten und gedenke des Bürgers, der auf so schreckliche Weise getötet worden sei.

Er appelliert auch an das ganze Land: «In diesem Moment ist es wichtiger denn je, dass wir zusammenstehen und unseren wahren Charakter als Amerikaner zeigen, indem wir stark und entschlossen bleiben und nicht zulassen, dass das Böse gewinnt.»

Er freue sich darauf, nächste Woche im Bundesstaat Winsconsin zur Nation zu sprechen. (saw)
14:19
Kreml-Sprecher gibt US-Führung die Schuld
Kremlsprecher Dmitri Peskow sagte, dass die heutige US-Führung die Atmosphäre geschaffen habe für eine solche Tat. «Wir denken gar nicht und überlegen nicht, dass der Versuch, den Präsidentschaftskandidaten Trump zu beseitigen, vom derzeitigen Machtapparat organisiert wurde», sagte Peskow russischen Agenturen zufolge. Aber die Regierung habe ein Umfeld geschaffen, in dem das möglich geworden sei. Das politische System in den USA sei so, dass es in der Geschichte schon mehrfach zur Gewalt im politischen Kampf kam. Der heutige Stil im Weissen Haus sei nicht auf Kompromisse ausgerichtet, sondern auf eine gewaltsame Lösung von Fragen, kritisierte Peskow. Kremlchef Wladimir Putin plane keinen Anruf bei Trump. (sda/dpa)
12:59
Die mutmassliche Tatwaffe: Das Gewehr AR-15
Ermittler haben nach dem Attentat auf Ex-Präsident Donald Trump übereinstimmenden US-Medienberichten zufolge ein halbautomatisches Gewehr vom Typ AR-15 sichergestellt. Dieses gilt als mutmassliche Tatwaffe, berichteten unter anderem die «New York Times» und die «Washington Post».

Das Gewehr ist äusserlich fast identisch mit dem Sturmgewehr M16, das der Hersteller Colt an das Militär verkauft. Das AR-15 ist die Ausführung für Zivilisten. Anders als bei der militärischen Version ist mit dieser Waffe technisch gesehen kein Dauerfeuer möglich. Geübte Schützen können dennoch sehr viele Schüsse in sehr kurzer Zeit abgeben.

Eine solche Waffe wiegt nicht viel. Sie wird in verschiedenen Ausführungen von mehreren Herstellern angeboten, die Feuerkraft der Gewehre ist daher unterschiedlich. Auf der Webseite eines Herstellers kostet es aktuell - je nach Ausführung - um die 1000 US-Dollar (914 Franken).

Das Gewehr wurde in den vergangenen Jahren in den USA immer wieder von Schützen benutzt, die mehrere Menschen töteten, bei sogenannten «mass shootings». Das Gewehr ist in der immer wieder aufflammenden Diskussion über eine Verschärfung des Waffenrechts in den USA daher auch besonders umstritten.

Die AR-15-Gewehre waren einige Jahre verboten, sind aber seit 2004 wieder frei erhältlich. Befürworter argumentieren, Millionen Amerikaner schätzten das AR-15 als Jagdgewehr, zur Selbstverteidigung oder für die hobbymässige Nutzung auf Schiessständen. (sda/dpa)
FILE - Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2012. A federal judge who previously overturned California&# ...
Bild: keystone
Von der AR-15 gibt es drei verschiedene Varianten.
11:15
Suche nach Motiv des Täters beginnt
Ermittler der Bundespolizei FBI und anderer Sicherheitsbehörden suchen nach dem Motiv des Täters. «Sie werden im Prinzip seine Biografie schreiben, sie werden rausfinden, wie in den letzten fünf bis zehn Jahren seine psychische Verfassung war, was er gemacht hat, was er vorhatte, ob er zur Schule ging», sagte Ermittlungsexperte Steve Moore im US-Sender CNN. Sie würden auch seine Religion, seine Finanzen und seine gesamten Online-Aktivitäten und alle weiteren relevanten Aspekte seines Lebens genau unter die Lupe nehmen, erklärte er weiter.

Zudem dürften Ermittler schnell herausfinden, ob der Schütze seine Waffe legal erworben hatte und sie aktuell besitzen durfte. Der Erwerb von Feuerwaffen, inklusive halbautomatischer Waffen und Sturmgewehren, ist in den USA relativ einfach. Das ist einer der Gründe dafür, dass es in den USA deutlich mehr Schusswaffenkriminalität gibt.

Das FBI hat den Schützen als 20 Jahre alten Thomas Matthew Crooks aus der Nähe von Pittsburgh im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania identifiziert. Er wurde von Sicherheitskräften getötet, teilte der für den Schutz des Ex-Präsidenten zuständige Secret Service mit.

Die «New York Times» und die «Washington Post» berichteten übereinstimmend, dass der Mann im Wählerverzeichnis als Republikaner registriert war. Es soll aber mindestens einmal auch an die Demokraten gespendet haben. (sda)
10:44
Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd ist «schockiert»
Bundespräsidentin Viola Amherd hat den Attentatsversuch auf Ex-US-Präsident Donald Trump als «inakzeptabel» bezeichnet. «Ich bin schockiert über die Schiesserei in Pennsylvania», teilte Amherd am Sonntag auf der Plattform X mit.

«Gewalt in der Politik ist inakzeptabel und widerspricht allen unseren gemeinsamen demokratischen Grundsätzen», schrieb die Mitte-Bundesrätin und Verteidigungsministerin. Die Gedanken der Schweiz seien bei Donald Trump, den Opfern und deren Familien sowie dem amerikanischen Volk. «Ich wünsche dem ehemaligen Präsidenten eine rasche Genesung.» (sda)
10:40
Scholz und Macron verurteilen Attacke auf Trump
Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz nannte den Anschlag auf Trump bei X «verabscheuungswürdig.» Er erklärte: «Solche Gewalttaten bedrohen die Demokratie.» Seine Gedanken seien auch bei den Menschen, die bei dem Attentat in Mitleidenschaft gezogen wurden. Frankreichs Präsident Emmanuel Macron verurteilte den Angriff auf X «Tragödie für unsere Demokratien». (sda/dpa)
epa11376269 French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrive for a family photo at Meseberg Palace in Meseberg near Gransee, Germany, 28 May 2024. French President Emmanue ...
Bild: keystone
10:32
Video aus der Hinterperspektive
Dieses Video zeigt das Attentat auf Donald Trump von hinten. Nur wenige Sekunden, nachdem der ehemalige US-Präsident getroffen wurde, skandieren seine Anhänger bereits wieder laut: «USA, USA, USA!» (rst)
10:25
Chinas Staatschef Xi Jinping spricht Trump Beileid aus
Chinas Staatschef Xi Jinping hat Donald Trump sein Beileid ausgesprochen. China sei «besorgt über die Schüsse auf den ehemaligen Präsidenten Trump», hiess es in einer knappen Stellungnahme des Aussenministeriums in Peking. Die Attacke auf den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber war auf Chinas sozialen Medien das dominierende Thema.
10:15
Moskau nach Attacke auf Trump: US-Politik schürt Hass
Moskau hat das versuchte Attentat auf den republikanischen US-Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump als eine Folge von Washingtons «Politik des Schürens von Hass» bezeichnet. Die USA sollten eine Bestandsaufnahme ihrer Politik gegen politische Gegner, Länder und Völker machen, sagte die Sprecherin des russischen Aussenministeriums, Maria Sacharowa. Sie empfahl den USA, Geld lieber dafür auszugeben, im eigenen Land für Ordnung zu sorgen als etwa massenhaft und unkontrolliert Waffen in die Ukraine zu liefern.

Sacharowa kritisierte in diesem Zusammenhang, dass mit US-Finanzierung von der Ukraine auch Attentate auf Kremlchef Wladimir Putin vorbereitet würden. Zuvor hatte der Chef des ukrainischen Militärgeheimdienstes, Kyrylo Budanow, von solchen Plänen berichtet. Kiews Geheimdienste und das Präsidentenamt könnten nur mit amerikanischem Geld ihre Arbeit verrichten, sagte Sacharowa. Moskau hatte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder ukrainische Geheimdienste für Sprengstoffanschläge auf prominente Russen und für versuchte Attentate verantwortlich gemacht.

Worte des Bedauerns oder Genesungswünsche für Trump gab es von offizieller russischer Seite zunächst nicht. (sda/dpa)
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova gestures during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov&#039;s annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alexande ...
Bild: keystone
10:10
FDP-Präsident nennt Attentatsversuch auf Trump «schockierend»
Der Attentatsversuch auf Ex-US-Präsident Donald Trump hat auch Politikerinnen und Politiker in der Schweiz aufgeschreckt. FDP-Präsident Thierry Burkart bezeichnete die Tat als «schockierend».

«In einer Demokratie darf es keinen Platz für politische Gewalt geben», schrieb der 48-jährige Aargauer Ständerat auf der Plattform X. «Verantwortlich ist immer der Täter. Es liegt aber auch in der Verantwortung der politischen Parteien, der Polarisierung in der Gesellschaft entgegenzuwirken.»

Trump, designierter Präsidentschaftskandidat der Republikaner, war am Samstag bei einer Wahlkampfkundgebung im US-Staat Pennsylvania angeschossen worden. Trump wurde dabei am Ohr verletzt. Ausser dem mutmasslichen Schützen starb laut Behörden auch ein Zuschauer, zwei weitere wurden schwer verletzt. Der Attentäter wurde von Sicherheitsbeamten getötet. (sda)
Staenderat Thierry Burkart, Praesident FDP, spricht waehrend einer Medienkonferenz des Komitees gegen die Biodiversitaesinitiative, am Donnerstag, 13. Juni 2024 in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex)
Bild: keystone
10:05
Nicht der erste Anschlag
In der Geschichte der USA kam es bislang zu zahlreichen versuchten und tatsächlich ausgeführten Attacken auf US-Präsidenten. Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan und nun Donald Trump wurden dabei verletzt. Vier aller angegriffenen US-Präsidenten kamen ums Leben. (rst)
Nach Attentat auf Trump: Diese vier US-Präsidenten sind nach einem Anschlag gestorben
09:50
Der Lageplan
Donald Trump sprach in Richtung der drei Gebäude vor ihm, der Attentäter hatte Trump von dessen linker Seite anvisiert und dann mehrere Schüsse abgefeuert. Danach wurde der 20-Jährige von Scharfschützen der Polizei erschossen. (rst)
Hier wurde auf Donald Trump geschossen am 13. Juli 2024.
Bild: google earth / info: new york times
09:40
«Der Secret Service muss noch einige Fragen beantworten»
Julius van de Laar, USA-Experte und früherer Kampagnenberater von Barack Obama, äusserte gegenüber N-TV Kritik am Secret Service. Van de Laar spricht das Sicherheitskonzept an, das sicherer und engmaschiger hätte sein können.

Obama habe damals früher als alle andere Präsidentschaftskandidaten vor ihm Schutz des Secret Service erhalten, weil er grossen Bedrohungen ausgesetzt war. Die Entourage des Secret Service sei damals riesig gewesen.

Er wirft im aktuellen Fall die Frage auf, wie der Attentäter in nicht allzu grosser Distanz zu Trump auf das Dach des Gebäudes steigen konnte, von wo er dann die Schüsse auf den Ex-Präsidenten abgefeuert hat. (rst)
09:27
Beim Attentäter handelt es sich um einen 20-jährigen Republikaner
Alle weiteren Hintergründe findest du hier.
Ein 20-jähriger Republikaner aus Pennsylvania – das ist über den Trump-Attentäter bekannt
08:55
Trumps Ankunft in New Jersey nach der Attacke
Dieses Video zeigt die Ankunft von Donald Trump auf einem Flughafen in New Jersey. Es wurde von einer Trump-Beraterin veröffentlicht. Der ehemalige US-Präsident kann das Flugzeug ohne fremde Hilfe verlassen, sein durch einen Schuss getroffenes rechtes Ohr ist auf den Aufnahmen nicht zu sehen. (rst)
07:51
Vor 52 Jahren wurde zuletzt ein Präsidentschaftskandidat verletzt oder getötet
1972 wurde George C. Wallace, damals Gouverneur von Alabama, während eines Wahlkampfauftrittes in einem Shoppingcenter ausserhalb von Washington D. C. von Schüssen getroffen. Er war danach teilweise gelähmt und sass bis zu seinem Tod 1998 im Rollstuhl.

1968 traf es Robert F. Kennedy, den Bruder des 1963 ermordeten US-Präsidenten John F. Kennedy. Robert F. Kennedy hatte gerade die Vorwahlen der Demokraten in Kalifornien gewonnen, als er nach seiner Siegesrede in einem Hotel in Los Angeles tödlich angeschossen wurde.

Der bis heute berühmteste Fall ereignete sich 1963, als US-Präsident John F. Kennedy in einem offenen Auto in Dallas, Texas durch mehrere Schüsse ermordet wurde. Als Täter gilt Lee Harvey Oswald, es kursieren aber bis heute zahlreiche Verschwörungstheorien. (rst)
U.S President John F. Kennedy, 1963 (AP Photo)
Bild: AP
07:44
Botschafter Michaelis: Attacke auf Trump schockierend
Der deutsche Botschafter in den USA, Andreas Michaelis, hat sich fassungslos über die Schüsse bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps gezeigt. Der Diplomat sprach in der Nacht zu Sonntag auf der Plattform X von «schockierenden Szenen» und einer «grausamen Schiesserei». «Wir sind erleichtert, dass der ehemalige Präsident Trump offenbar nicht schwer verletzt ist», ergänzte Michaelis. «Für politische Gewalt ist kein Platz», fügte er hinzu. (sda/dpa)
07:35
Selenskyj hofft auf starkes Amerika nach Trump-Vorfall
Der ukrainische Präsident Wolodymyr Selenskyj hat sich über den Vorfall bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung von US-Präsident Donald Trump entsetzt gezeigt. «Für solche Gewalt gibt es keine Rechtfertigung und keinen Platz auf der Welt», schrieb Selenskyj auf der Plattform X. Er sei erleichtert, dass Trump nun in Sicherheit sei, und wünsche ihm eine rasche Genesung. Den Angehörigen des Todesopfers unter den Zuschauern sprach Selenskyj sein Beileid aus. Er wünsche allen, die entsetzt seien, Kraft und dass Amerika gestärkt aus diesem Ereignis hervorgehe. (sda/dpa)
07:30
Diese Foto könnte den Moment der Attacke zeigen
Die Aufnahme stammt von Doug Mills, einem Fotografen der New York Times. Sie scheint gemäss des pensionierten FBI-Spezialagenten Michael Harrigan den Moment zu zeigen, an dem die Kugel an Trumps Kopf vorbeiflog. Harrigan sagte gegenüber der Zeitung: «Es könnte sich durchaus um die Verdrängung von Luft durch ein Projektil handeln. Der Winkel scheint ein bisschen niedrig, um durch sein Ohr zu gehen, aber nicht unmöglich, wenn der Schütze mehrere Kugeln abgefeuert hat.»

Gehe es nach einfachen ballistischen Berechnungen, sei es möglich, eine Kugel mit der Kamera so einzufangen, wie es Doug Mills getan habe, so Harrigan weiter. (rst)
Trump Schuss 14.7.24
Bild: NYT
07:21
Das offizielle Statement des Secret Services
Man sei dem Team des Geheimdienstes und den Partnern der Strafverfolgung dankbar für das rasche Handeln. Die Gedanken seien bei den Familien, die von dieser Tragödie betroffen seien, schreibt der Kommunikationschef des Secret Service. (rst)
07:11
Guterres verurteilt politischen Gewaltakt bei US-Wahlkampf
UN-Generalsekretär António Guterres hat den Vorfall auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps laut eines Sprechers als politischen Gewaltakt «eindeutig verurteilt». Guterres sende Trump die besten Wünsche für eine schnelle Genesung, erklärte UN-Sprecher Stephane Dujarric in der Nacht zum Sonntag (Ortszeit) in New York. (sda/dpa)
epa11451703 United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gestures as he speaks during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov (not pictured) in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 02 July 2024. The UN Sec ...
Bild: keystone
07:04
Republikaner wollen Parteitag trotz Trump-Angriff abhalten
Die US-Republikaner wollen trotz der Attacke auf ihren Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump den Nominierungsparteitag in Milwaukee in dieser Woche wie geplant abhalten. Das teilten die Partei und Trumps Wahlkampfteam in einer gemeinsamen Stellungnahme mit. Die Republikaner kommen ab Montag in Milwaukee im Bundesstaat Wisconsin zu ihrem Nominierungsparteitag zusammen, um den 78-Jährigen offiziell zu ihrem Präsidentschaftskandidaten zu küren. (sda/dpa)
07:00
Von der Leyen «zutiefst schockiert» über Trump-Vorfall
EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen hat sich nach Vorfall auf einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung Donald Trumps mit einem toten Zuschauer entsetzt gezeigt. «Ich bin zutiefst schockiert über die Schüsse während der Wahlkampfveranstaltung des ehemaligen Präsidenten Trump», schrieb sie am frühen Sonntagmorgen auf X. Sie wünsche Trump eine schnelle Genesung und spreche der Familie des unschuldigen Opfers ihr Beileid aus. «Politische Gewalt hat keinen Platz in einer Demokratie», unterstrich die Kommissionschefin. (sda/dpa)
06:55
Biden telefoniert nach Attacke mit Trump
US-Präsident Joe Biden hat nach dem Angriff auf seinen Amtsvorgänger Donald Trump persönlich mit dem Republikaner telefoniert. Das teilte das Weisse Haus mit, ohne Inhalte zu dem Gespräch zu nennen. Am Sonntag werde Biden im Weissen Haus von den Strafverfolgungsbehörden über den Stand der Ermittlungen unterrichtet, hiess es weiter. (sda/dpa)
epa11451529 US President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the US Supreme Court Presidential Immunity ruling for the Trump vs. United States case at the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 01 July 2024 ...
Bild: keystone
06:54
Polizei geht nach Trump-Angriff nicht mehr von Bedrohung aus
Die Polizei geht nach dem versuchten Attentat auf den republikanischen Präsidentschaftsbewerber Donald Trump nicht mehr von einer Gefahrenlage für die Öffentlichkeit aus. «Es gibt keinen Grund zur Annahme, dass die Bedrohung andauert», sagte ein Vertreter des FBI bei einer Pressekonferenz.

Er wollte zunächst keine Angaben zur möglichen Identität und dem Motiv des mutmasslichen Täters bekanntgeben. Mehrere US-Medien berichteten, dass es sich bei dem Schützen um einen 20 Jahre alten Mann aus Pennsylvania gehandelt haben soll.

Viele Fragen waren noch offen. Bei dem getöteten Zuschauer und den beiden Verletzten handle es sich um erwachsene Männer, sagte ein Vertreter der Polizei im Bundesstaat Pennsylvania.

Während einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung in dem Bundesstaat war Trump am Samstagnachmittag (Ortszeit) bei einem Schusswaffenangriff auf der Bühne verletzt worden. (sda/dpa)
Police snipers return fire after shots were fired while Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump was speaking at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP ...
Bild: keystone
Mehr zu Donald Trump:
