Trump wählt J.D. Vance als Vizekandidaten aus +++ Parteikongress in Milwaukee eröffnet

Infolge des Attentats auf ihn will Ex-Präsident Donald Trump beim Parteitag der Republikaner nach eigenen Angaben für eine Überwindung der politischen Spaltung im Land werben. Er habe seine ursprünglich geplante und sehr angriffslustige Rede für den Parteitag der Republikaner verworfen, sagte Trump in einem Interview mit der Boulevardzeitung «New York Post». «Ich will versuchen, das Land zu einen», sagte Trump demnach. «Aber ich weiss nicht, ob es möglich ist. Die Menschen sind sehr gespalten», sagte er.



Der viertägige Parteitag der Republikaner in Milwaukee im US-Bundesstaat Wisconsin beginnt heute. Trump soll dabei voraussichtlich am Donnerstag offiziell zum Kandidaten der Partei für die Präsidentschaftswahl im November gekürt werden und eine wichtige Rede halten. Trotz des Attentats vom Samstag bei einer Wahlkampfveranstaltung, bei dem er am Ohr verletzt wurde, reiste der 78-Jährige bereits am Sonntag nach Milwaukee.

Bild: keystone

«Ich hatte eine extrem harte Rede komplett vorbereitet, wirklich gut, alles über die korrupte, schreckliche Regierung», sagte Trump der «New York Post» zufolge weiter. «Aber ich habe sie weggeschmissen.» Auf Nachfrage erklärte er demnach, dass die unterschiedlichen politischen Positionen, etwa beim Thema Migration, natürlich unverändert seien, aber er wolle das Land durch Erfolg zusammenbringen. Er habe nahegelegt, berichtete die Zeitung, dass der Wahlkampf im Ton nun etwas gemässigter weitergehen solle.



Der Anruf nach dem Attentat von US-Präsident Joe Biden, den er bei der Wahl im November herausfordern will, sei gut gewesen. Biden sei «sehr nett» gewesen, wurde Trump weiter zitiert.



Biden hatte die Amerikaner am Sonntagabend (Ortszeit) in einer Rede zur Lage der Nation vor politisch motivierter Gewalt gewarnt und gefordert, das hitzige politische Klima abzukühlen. «Wir sind keine Feinde», betonte er. Trump postete kurz nach Bidens Rede auf der von ihm mitgegründeten Plattform Truth Social in Grossbuchstaben: «Amerika vereinen!». (sda/dpa)