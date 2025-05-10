Der Zivilschutz hat die Bevölkerung im Gebiet informiert, Wohnungen oder Häuser nicht zu verlassen. Ein Notfallplan wurde erstellt.
L'incendi a Vilanova i la Geltrú està ESTABILITZAT. Mantenim 24 dotacions a lloc, entre les quals hi ha el #GRIT, #GROS i 1 dron de la unitat #MAER.— Bombers (@bomberscat) May 10, 2025
El foc no ha afectat les naus del costat i continuem treballant en l'extinció i separant el producte que no ha quedat afectat. https://t.co/vNBquQ9LO0
Update folgt...
Seit gestern ist Robert Francis Prevost Papst Leo XIV. Der US-Amerikaner gilt in einigen Fragen als progressiv: so bei der Aufnahme von Migranten, dem Klimawandel und der Sorge um die Armen. In anderen Bereichen gilt er hingegen als eher konservativ – so tickt der neue Papst.