In Barcelona ist es zu einem Brand in einem Industrielager für Schwimmbadreinigungsmittel gekommen. Dadurch entstand eine giftige Chlorgaswolke. Tausende Menschen dürfen ihr Haus nicht verlassen.

So tickt der neue Papst Leo XIV. politisch

Der neue Papst hat einen Namen: Papst Leo XIV. Doch wie hat sich das neue Kirchenoberhaupt in der Vergangenheit positioniert? Eine Übersicht

Seit gestern ist Robert Francis Prevost Papst Leo XIV. Der US-Amerikaner gilt in einigen Fragen als progressiv: so bei der Aufnahme von Migranten, dem Klimawandel und der Sorge um die Armen. In anderen Bereichen gilt er hingegen als eher konservativ – so tickt der neue Papst.