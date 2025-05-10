sonnig12°
Grossbrand bei Barcelona: Behörden warnen vor Giftwolke

Nahe Barcelona ist ein Brand ausgebrochen, bei dem es zu einer Giftwolke kam.
150'000 Menschen müssen drinnen bleiben: Chlorgaswolke nach Grossbrand in Barcelona

In Barcelona ist es zu einem Brand in einem Industrielager für Schwimmbadreinigungsmittel gekommen. Dadurch entstand eine giftige Chlorgaswolke. Tausende Menschen dürfen ihr Haus nicht verlassen.
10.05.2025, 11:2510.05.2025, 11:25
Der Zivilschutz hat die Bevölkerung im Gebiet informiert, Wohnungen oder Häuser nicht zu verlassen. Ein Notfallplan wurde erstellt.

Update folgt...

