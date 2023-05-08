Navigation
    Die Krönung ist durch – die grossartigen Memes kommen aber erst jetzt

    08.05.2023, 11:5408.05.2023, 11:57
    Schön werde sie, haben sie gesagt. Ein wahnsinnig tolles Ereignis, haben sie gesagt. Eine supertolle Krönung, sozusagen ein once-in-a-lifetime-Event, haben sie gesagt. Aber dass sie unglaublich langweilig wird, davon wollte irgendwie niemand sprechen.

    Monarchie-Gegner wieder auf freiem Fuss +++ Prinz Harry zurück in den USA

    Die pompöse Zeremonie, mit der Prince Charles zu King Charles III. gekrönt wurde, ging tatsächlich eher schleppend vonstatten. Das heisst aber nicht, dass sie kein Meme-Potential gehabt hat – oh nein, sicher nicht. Du glaubst uns nicht? Dann kriegst du hier 16 royale Krönungs-Memes, frisch aus dem königlichen Ofen!

    @nerdyrem #Harry #Prince #princeharry #coronation #privacy #wewantprivacy #privacytour #king #Charles #royalfamily #funny ♬ original sound - Mary Onions

    Camilla wird zur Königin gekrönt, die Krone sagt dazu: «Slytherin».
    Bild: reddit
