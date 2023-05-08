Die Krönung ist durch – die grossartigen Memes kommen aber erst jetzt👑

Schön werde sie, haben sie gesagt. Ein wahnsinnig tolles Ereignis, haben sie gesagt. Eine supertolle Krönung, sozusagen ein once-in-a-lifetime-Event, haben sie gesagt. Aber dass sie unglaublich langweilig wird, davon wollte irgendwie niemand sprechen.
Die pompöse Zeremonie, mit der Prince Charles zu King Charles III. gekrönt wurde, ging tatsächlich eher schleppend vonstatten. Das heisst aber nicht, dass sie kein Meme-Potential gehabt hat – oh nein, sicher nicht. Du glaubst uns nicht? Dann kriegst du hier 16 royale Krönungs-Memes, frisch aus dem königlichen Ofen!
… and the #Coronation memes have begun pic.twitter.com/AoMCRWA5uR— Andreas Sandre (@andreas212nyc) May 6, 2023
What a moment in history. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/CdKqCUfmC0— Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 6, 2023
#Coronation Il y a quand même eu quelques moments de détente. pic.twitter.com/x00YN3q11u— Philippe Briday 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@pbriday) May 6, 2023
Post the worst coronation meme you have seen. #Coronation pic.twitter.com/ndcjyq2mi6— 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐰 J🏴 (@Whirlybird69) May 6, 2023
Whatever you think of the monarchy I hope we can all wish them well on their mission to destroy the Death Star #Coronation pic.twitter.com/bLWyJQbQ5X— Hunter Kayfabe Tweeter (@HunterCrowder6) May 6, 2023
how i feel when my paper gets 1 citation #Coronation pic.twitter.com/y9OeyDczuz— Robert Lepenies (@RobertLepenies) May 6, 2023
Fantastic job from #PennyMourdant as she carried the “Kebab Of State” for the entire ceremony..— Jim Sheridan (@Jim_Sheridan) May 6, 2023
Definitely a future PM 🇬🇧 #Coronation #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/eZMVh4pYOt
i’m paying no notice to the coronation but is that the fucking grim reaper pic.twitter.com/qZScuQqzKu— lk (@darwinfc777) May 6, 2023
When you're becoming King at noon but you have to take something out of the oven at 11. pic.twitter.com/4kSAhCoSVY— Philip Cowley (@philipjcowley) May 6, 2023