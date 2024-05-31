bedeckt, wenig Regen10°
Trump schuldig: Das sind die lustigsten Tweets

Die 11 lustigsten Tweets zum Trump-Desaster

31.05.2024, 06:06
Patrick Toggweiler
Da wird zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte der USA ein ehemaliger Präsident schuldig gesprochen, und welchen Post spielt Twitter als Erstes aus?

«10 krasse Details aus Red Dead Redemption 2, die das Game zum bisher detailliertesten Spiel aller Zeiten machen.»

Algorithmus der Hölle.

Detail 1 ist übrigens ein kackendes Pferd.

Vielleicht ist der Algo doch nicht so schlecht. Und damit herzlich willkommen bei den besten Tweets zur Trump-Verurteilung.

Etwas Situationskomik - NBC-News live berichtete

Und wir dachten immer, die beiden Einbrecher seien die Bösen.

«BREAKING: Donald Trump wird der erste Schauspieler aus «Home Alone 2», der wegen 34 Straftaten im Zusammenhang mit Schweigegeldzahlungen an einen Pornostar verurteilt wird»

Endlich ein Sieg!

Ich möchte Donald Trump persönlich dazu gratulieren, dass er endlich eine Volksabstimmung gewonnen hat.

Manchmal ist die brutale Realität am lustigsten

«Donald Trump darf nicht mehr wählen.

Er darf keine Waffe mehr besitzen.»

Einfach, damit das klar ist

«Die Geschworenen haben Trump in allen Anklagepunkten für schuldig befunden.

In allen 34 Anklagepunkten.

(Und ich möchte noch hinzufügen, dass er ein Mistkerl ist)»

Einen für Fussballliebhaber

«Nur die Anwälte von Manchester City können Donald Trump jetzt noch retten»

Die üblichen Verdächtigen

CNN: Trump ist schuldig
NBC: Trump ist schuldig
ABC: Trump ist schuldig
FOX: (Dinge, welche gerüchteweise aus dem Menu von Taco Bell verschwinden werden)

Eine freundliche Erinnerung

Denkt daran, Demokraten: Von nun an MÜSST ihr ihn jedes Mal mit «Verurteilter Verbrecher und republikanischer Präsidentschaftskandidat Donald Trump» ansprechen. Jedes. Mal.

Das Glück zu kleiner Handschuhe kennt Trump nicht

«Das Cover des ‹New Yorker› von nächster Woche»

The land of the free!

Nur zur Erinnerung:
- Trumps Chefstratege, Steve Bannon: Verurteilter Verbrecher.

- Trumps Wahlkampfleiter, Paul Manafort: Verurteilter Verbrecher

- Trumps Nationaler Sicherheitsberater, Michael Flynn: Verurteilter Verbrecher

- Trumps Berater, Roger Stone: Verurteilter Verbrecher

und schliesslich ... Donald Trump selbst: VERURTEILTER VERBRECHER.

Zum Schluss das Beste!

«Trump kämpfte gegen das Gesetz – und das Gesetz gewann.»

Robert De Niros Meinung über Trump

Video: watson/Michael Shepherd
Die besten und verrücktesten Schlagzeilen aus den USA
1 / 15
Die besten und verrücktesten Schlagzeilen aus den USA
«Florida-Mann auf Kamera festgehalten, wie er einem Fremden in die Einfahrt kackt.»

via cbs miami
«Gnuusch im Kopf»? Trump und Biden sind verwirrt
Video: watson
