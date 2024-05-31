Die 11 lustigsten Tweets zum Trump-Desaster

Da wird zum ersten Mal in der Geschichte der USA ein ehemaliger Präsident schuldig gesprochen, und welchen Post spielt Twitter als Erstes aus?
«10 krasse Details aus Red Dead Redemption 2, die das Game zum bisher detailliertesten Spiel aller Zeiten machen.»
Algorithmus der Hölle.
10 insane details from Red Dead Redemption 2 that make it the most detailed Game ever to date— NikTek (@NikTekOfficial) May 29, 2024
#1 If you remove the saddle from your Horse after a long run during the day, you can see the sweat marks pic.twitter.com/J3bljSRu9t
Detail 1 ist übrigens ein kackendes Pferd.
Vielleicht ist der Algo doch nicht so schlecht. Und damit herzlich willkommen bei den besten Tweets zur Trump-Verurteilung.
BREAKING: Donald Trump is found guilty of all 34 counts of falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment to Stormy Daniels. https://t.co/rkCcfnBNl7 pic.twitter.com/oEAIUAyugi— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2024
BREAKING: Donald Trump becomes the first actor from Home Alone 2 to be convicted of 34 felonies stemming from hush money payments to a porn star pic.twitter.com/Gou9yoBZgK— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2024
I personally want to congratulate Donald Trump for finally winning a popular vote— Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) May 30, 2024
Donald Trump can no longer vote.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 30, 2024
He can no longer own a gun.
The jury has found Trump guilty on all counts. All 34 counts.— Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 30, 2024
(I’d just like to add that he’s a cunt)
Only Man City lawyers can save Donald Trump now.— Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) May 30, 2024
pic.twitter.com/TujSdv4bra
CNN: Trump guilty— Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) May 30, 2024
NBC: Trump guilty
ABC: Trump guilty
FOX: pic.twitter.com/m0zamrEJ9k
Remember Democrats:— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) May 30, 2024
Henceforth you MUST refer to him as "Convicted Felon and Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump"
Every. Time.
Next week's cover of The New Yorker pic.twitter.com/4z0zXawMVn— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 30, 2024
Just to review:— Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) May 30, 2024
- Trump’s Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon: Convicted Felon.
- Trump’s Campaign Chair, Paul Manafort: Convicted Felon
- Trump’s National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn: Convicted Felon
- Trump’s Advisor, Roger Stone: Convicted Felon
and finally...
-… pic.twitter.com/s1oRBa5Ikc
Trump fought the law and the law won. pic.twitter.com/MfAqfD0sY4— The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 30, 2024
