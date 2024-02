«Tradwife»-Bewegung: Sie leben wie in den 50ern, um sich vor Satan zu schützen

Looking back, I can’t believe how clueless I was. I really was BLIND. I had no idea just how much my lifestyle was destroying my happiness and my soul. I was running from one dopamine hit to the next, never truly feeling satisfied. Because the hole in your heart cannot be filled by anything else but God. And living the way He tells us to brings so much joy and peace. His law is not to make life miserable, but rather to protect us. It makes sense that the Creator who made you would also know the best way for you to live 🤷‍♀️ So this message is for all the young girls out there. Our culture is lying to you. Promiscuity, p*rn, premarital s*x, ab*rtions... None of these things will bring you true happiness the way God will. And no matter what’s happened in your life, it is never too late. God loves you and so do I 🥰