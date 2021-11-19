Der britische Sänger James Blunt ist für eine Reihe von Dingen berühmt: seine engelsgleiche Stimme, seine gefühlsvollen Texte, die selbst Menschen mit einer ganz harten Schale berühren – und eben auch für seine selbstironischen Tweets, die gerne mal viral gehen.
Seine «Once Upon A Mind»-Tour ist aufgrund zahlreichen Veranstaltungsverboten in diesem Jahr erneut verschoben worden. Das Konzert in Zürich ist neu für den März 2022 geplant. In Luzern soll Blunt im Juli auftreten. Heute wird er im Rahmen der «Energy Star Night 2021» im Hallenstadion Zürich performen.
Danach wird er sich wohl wieder seinem Twitter-Account widmen, um die Zeit bis zur Tournee zu verkürzen. Aber bis dahin – eine Auswahl der besten James-Blunt-Tweets:
A man of questionable taste in pretty much everything. https://t.co/GDBxmLsYh6— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 15, 2021
Bad news - my new album drops the same day. https://t.co/1kg5C9mTcx— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) October 15, 2021
I do solemnly swear that if my new album (out tomorrow) goes to Number 1, I will never write, record or sing another song for as long as I shall live.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) November 18, 2021
It seems she has bad taste in most things. https://t.co/an8Aawg68i— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 18, 2021
Honestly, what’s the point of TikTok https://t.co/xxRsE1K1Bn— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 6, 2021
The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough. https://t.co/GaVcD2fucx— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 5, 2021
During lockdown, while many other artists are doing mini-concerts from their homes, I thought I’d do you all a favour and not.— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) March 25, 2020
Congratulations. You have figured out how surnames work. https://t.co/4VPDIm9yr0— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) September 4, 2020
It’s not the reason you were hoping for. pic.twitter.com/yLpj74OQUc— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 16, 2020
