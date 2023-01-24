Oscars 2023: «Everything Everywhere All At Once» könnte 11 Trophäen gewinnen

Am 12. März werden zum 95. Mal die Academy Awards verliehen. Diese Stars, Filme, Songs, Kostüme, Frisuren und so weiter gehen ins Rennen.

Hier verkünden Allison Williams und Riz Ahmed die Nominationen:

Rund 10'000 Filmschaffende haben abgestimmt – so viele Mitglieder umfasst die Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences aktuell. Alle zusammen haben allerdings einzig in der Kategorie Bester Film gewählt, die anderen verteilten sich auf die entsprechenden Berufsgruppen. Und dies sind die Favoriten:

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» führt mit 11 Nominierungen.

Gefolgt von «All Quiet on the Western Front» mit 9.

Und «The Banseehs of Inisherin», ebenfalls mit 9.

«Elvis» von Baz Luhrman hat 8 Nominierungen.

«The Fabelmans» von Steven Spielberg wurde 7mal nominiert.

Das Tom-Cruise-Spektakel «Top Gun: Maverick» 6mal.

Ebenfalls 6 Nominierungen erhielt Das Dirigentinnendrama «Tár» mit Cate Blanchett.

«Avatar: The Way of Water» brachte es bloss auf 4 Nominierungen.

Film

«All Quiet on the Western Front»

«Avatar: The Way of Water»

«The Banshees of Inisherin»

«Elvis»

«Everything Everywhere All at Once»

«The Fabelmans»

«Tár»

«Top Gun: Maverick»

«Triangle of Sadness»

«Women Talking»

Steven Spielberg beim Dreh zu «The Fabelmans» Bild: keystone

Regie

«The Banshees of Inisherin» von Martin MCDonagh

«Everything Everywhere All at Once» von Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert

«The Fabelmans» von Steven Spielberg

«Tár» von Todd Field

«Triangle of Sadness» von Ruben Östlund

Hier ist «Triangle of Sadness» noch nicht sad. Bild: keystone

Hauptdarstellerin

Cate Blanchett in «Tár»

Ana de Armas in «Blonde»

Andrea Riseborough in «To Leslie»

Michelle Williams in «The Fabelmans»

Michelle Yeoh in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Todd Field und Cate Blanchett posieren für «Tár». Bild: keystone

Hauptdarsteller

Austin Butler in «Elvis»

Colin Farrell in «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Brendan Fraser in «The Whale»

Paul Mescal in «Aftersun»

Bill Nighy in «Living»

Bill Nighy in «Living». Bild: keystone

Nebendarstellerin

Angela Bassett in «Black Panther: Wakada Forever»

Hong Chau in «The Whale»

Kerry Condon in «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Jamie Lee Curtis in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Stephanie Hsu in «Everything Everywhere All at Once»

Angela Bassett in «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» Bild: keystone

Nebendarsteller

Brendan Gleeson in «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Brian Tyree Henry in «Causeway»

Judd Hirsch in «The Fabelmans»

Barry Keoghan in «The Banshees of Inisherin»

Ke Huy Quan in «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh und Ke Huy Quan (von links) in «Everything Everywhere All At Once». Bild: keystone

Kostüm

Mary Zophres für «Babylon»

Ruth Carter für «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»

Catherine Martin für «Elvis»

Shirley Kurata für «Everything Everywhere All At Once»

Jenny Beavan für «Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris»

Jenny Beavan, vermutlich die grösste Kostümdesignerin der Gegenwart. Bild: EPA/EPA

Adaptiertes Drehbuch

«All Quiet On The Western Front» von Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

«Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery» von Rian Johnson

«Living» von Kazuo Ishiguro

«Top Gun: Maverick» von Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie, Peter Craig, Justin Marks

«Women Talking» von Sarah Polley

Originales Drehbuch

«The Banshees of Inisherin» von Martin McDonagh

«Everything Everywhere All At Once» von Daniel Kwan und Daniel Scheinert

«The Fabelmans» von Steven Spielberg und Tony Kushner

«Tár» von Todd Field

«Triangle of Sadness» von Ruben Östlund

Brendan Gleeson und Colin Farrell (von links) in «The Banshees of Inisherin». Bild: keystone

Internationaler Film

«All Quiet On The Western Front» (Deutschland)

«Argentina, 1985» (Argentinien)

«Close» (Belgien)

«EO» (Polen)

«The Quiet Girl» (Irland)

Kamera

«All Quiet On The Western Front»: James Friend

«Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handfull Of Truths»: Darius Khondji

«Elvis»: Mandy Walker

«Empire Of Light»: Roger Deakins

«Tár»: Florian Hoffmeister

Roger Deakins besitzt bereits zwei Oscars und 13 Nominationen. Bild: keystone

Schnitt

«The Banshees of Insherin»: Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

«Elvis»: Matt Villa und Jonathan Redmond

«Everything Everywhere All at Once»: Paul Rogers

«Tár»: Monika Willi

«Top Gun: Maverick»: Eddie Hamilton

Der das Kino und die Welt rettet: Tom Cruise in «Top Gun: Maverick». Bild: keystone

Ausstattung

«All Quiet On The Western Front»: Christian M. Goldbeck und Ernestine Hipper

«Avatar: The Way Of Water»: Dylan Cole, Ben Procter und Vanessa Cole

«Babylon»: Florencia Martin und Anthony Carlino

«Elvis»: Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy und Bev Dunn

«The Fabelmans»: Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara

Austin Butler als «Elvis»: Prachtentfaltung für Augen und Ohren. Bild: www.imago-images.de

Dokumentarfilm

«All That Breathes» von Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann und Teddy Leifer

«All The Beauty And The Bloodshed» von Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin und Yoni Goluov

«Fire of Love» von Sara Dosa, Shane Boris und Ina Fichman

«A House Made of Splinters» von Simon Lereng Wilmont und Monica Hellstrom

«Navalny» von Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller und Shane Boris

Nawalny und seine Assistentin beim Dokfilmdreh. Bild: DCM

Kurzer Dokumentarfilm

«The Elephant Whisperers» von Kartiki Gonsalves und Guneet Monga

«Haulout» von Evgenia Arbugaeva und Maxime Arbugaev

«How Do You Measure A Year?» von Jay Rosenblatt

«The Martha Mitchell Effect» von Anne Alvergue und Beth Levison

«Stranger At The Gate» von Joshua Seftel und Conall Jones

Kurzfilm

«An Irish Goodbye» von Tom Berkeley und Ross White

«Ivalu» von Andres Walter und Rebecca Pruzan

«Le Pupille» von Alice Rohrwacher und Alfonso Cuarón

«Night Ride» von Eirik Tveiten und Gaute Lid Larssen

«The Red Suitcase» von Cyrus Neshvad

Animationsfilm

«Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio» von Guillermo del Toros

«Marcle the Shell With Shoes on» von Dean Fleischer

«Turning Red» von Domee Shi

«Puss in Boots: The Last Wish» von Joel Crawford

«The Sea Beast» von Chris Williams

Guillermo del Toro und sein Pinocchio. Bild: keystone

Animierter Kurzfilm

«The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse» von Charlie Mackesy und Matthew Freud

«The Flying Sailor» von Amanda Forbis und Wendy Tilby

«Ice Merchants» von João Gonzales und Bruno Caetano

«My Year of Dicks» von Sara Gunnarsdóttir und Pamela Ribon

«An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It» von Lachlan Pendragon

Ton

«All Quiet On The Western Front»: Viktor Prasil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel, Stefan Korte

«Avatar: The Way of Water»: Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers, Michael Hedges

«The Batman»: Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray, Andy Nelson

«Elvis»: David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson, Michael Keller

«Top Gun: Maverick»: Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, Mark Taylor

Netflix-Epos «All Quiet on the Western Front». Bild: keystone

Soundtrack

«All Quiet On The Western Front» von Volker Bertelmann

«Babylon» von Justin Hurwitz

«The Banshees of Insherin» von Carter Burwell

«Everything Everywhere All At Once» von Son Lux

«The Fabelmans» von John Williams

Song

«Applause» aus «Tell It Like A Woman» von Diane Warren

«Hold My Hand» aus «Top Gun: Maverick» von Lady Gaga und Bloodpop

«Lift Me Up» aus «Black Panther: Wakanda Forever» von Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler und Ludwig Goransson

«Naatu Naatu» aus «RRR» von M. M. Keeravaani und Chandrabose

«This Is a Life» aus «Everything Everywhere All at Once von Ryan Lott, David Byrne und Mitski

Diane Warren. Bild: keystone

Make-up und Haar

«All Quiet On The Western Front»: Heike Merker und Linda Eisenhamerova

«The Batman»: Naomi Donne, Mike Marino und Mike Fontaine

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»: Camille Friend und Joel Harlow

«Elvis»: Mark Coulier, Jason Baird und Aldo Signoretti

«The Whale»: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin und Anne Marie Bradley

Robert Pattinson und Zoe Kravitz in «The Batman». Bild: keystone

Visual Effects

«All Quiet On The Western Front»: Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank und Kamil Jaffar

«Avatar: The Way Of Water»: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon und Daniel Barrett

«The Batman»: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands und Dominic Tuohy

«Black Panther: Wakanda Forever»: Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White und Dan Sudick

«Top Gun: Maverick»: Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson und Scott R. Fisher

Geh baden, Esoterik, oder «Avatar: The Way of Water» Bild: disney

Hollywoodstars erinnern sich an ihren liebsten Oscar-Moment

(anb/sme)