Weil das Skigebiet in Andermatt UR geschlossen ist, könnten Skifahrer in Versuchung geraten, über den Oberalp auf die Skilifte in Sedrun und Disentis GR auszuweichen. Ins Bündner Skigebiet vorgelassen wird aber nur, wer eine Reservierung vorweisen kann. Uri ruft zudem dazu auf, auf Tagesausflüge nach Andermatt zu verzichten.



Seit dem heutigen Dienstag stehen in Andermatt wie in der ganzen Zentralschweiz die Lifte und Bahnen still. In Graubünden läuft dagegen der Skibetrieb.



Es sei möglich, ab Andermatt mit der Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (MGB) in die Skigebiete Sedrun und Disentis zu gelangen, teilte der Urner Covid-19-Sonderstab mit. Die Zahl der Schneesportlerinnen und -sportler werde dort aber aus Sicherheitsgründen beschränkt.

Wer mit der MGB von Uri über den Oberalp in die Skigebiete von Sedrun und Disentis fahren will, muss sich deswegen ab dem 26. Dezember anmelden. Reservationen können unter www.andermatt-sedrun-disentis.ch vorgenommen werden.



Der Sonderstab weist zudem auf die coronabedingten Einschränkungen in Andermatt hin. Auf den Gondelbahnen auf den Nätschen und den Gütsch könnten keine Ski, Snowboards oder Schlitten transportiert werden. Die Winterwanderwege dürften nur von Fussgängerinnen und Fussgängern benutzt werden.



Ferner ruft der Sonderstab dazu auf, auf Tagesausflüge nach Andermatt und ins Urserntal zu verzichten. Es hätten bereits viele Gäste ein Hotelzimmer oder eine Ferienwohnung gebucht. Bei einem sehr grossen Verkehrsaufkommen werde allenfalls die Zufahrt von Göschenen durch die Schöllenenschlucht nach Andermatt beschränkt. (sda)