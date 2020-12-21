Navigation
    Schweiz
    Schweiz
    Liveticker

    Coronavirus: BAG-Pressekonferenz um 14.00 Uhr +++ 4275 neue Corona-Fälle

    Liveticker

    BAG stellt Corona-Impfung vor ++ Solothurn schliesst Läden ++ 4275 Fälle

    21.12.20, 10:54 22.12.20, 14:19

    Coronavirus in der Schweiz
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle: 0–29 30–59 60–99 Jahre
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Pressekonferenz auf Bundesebene um 14.00 Uhr:

    abspielen

    Video: YouTube/Der Schweizerische Bundesrat - Le Conseil fédéral suisse - Il Consiglio federale svizzero

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    14:21
    Hauri über das Mutaten-Virus
    Rudolf Hauri, Kantonsarzt Zug und Präsident der Vereinigung der Kantonsärztinnen und Kantonsärzte, spricht über die neue Coronavirus-Mutation aus Grossbritannien. Das mutierte Virus soll an sich nicht kränker machen, sagt Hauri. Jedoch sei die erhöhte Übertragung eventuell ein Problem. Deshalb sollte man sich wie bis anhin zurückhalten und die Regeln entsprechend einhalten.
    14:18
    Auch der Kanton Solothurn schliesst die Einkaufsläden
    Im Kanton Solothurn bleiben die Einkaufsläden und die Märkte vom 27. Dezember an geschlossen. Angesicht der weiterhin bedrohlichen Situation sind gemäss Regierungsrat verschärfte Schutzmassnahmen notwendig.

    Damit folgt der Kanton Solothurn dem Aargau, wo die Einkaufsläden bereits geschlossen sind. Offen bleiben auch im Kantons Solothurn Lebensmittelläden und Geschäfte, die Güter des kurzfristigen und täglichen Bedarfs anbieten. Auch Apotheken und Drogerien bleiben offen, wie der Regierungsrat am Dienstag mitteilte. (sda)
    14:16
    So will der Bund über die Impfung informieren
    14:13
    Erste Gruppe sind ältere Personen und Personen mit chronischen Erkrankungen
    Ältere Personen und Personen mit chronischen Krankheiten werden als erste Gruppe geimpft. Zuerst kommen Personen ab 75, dann Personen mit chronischen Krankheiten wie Herzerkrankungen, Diabetes, Übergewicht, oder Atemwegserkrankungen.

    Dann folgt das Gesundheitspersonal mit Patientenkontakt und Betreuungspersonal von Risikopersonen, als drittes Enge Kontakte und als viertes Personen in Gemeinschaftseinrichtungen mit erhöhtem Infektions- und Ausbruchrisiko.

    Wenn all diese Gruppen geimpft wurden, dann steht die Impfung für den Rest der Bevölkerung frei. Jeder darf selber entscheiden, ob er sich impfen lassen will oder nicht – soll sich aber entsprechend informieren. Informationen gebe es über www.bag-coronavirus.ch/impfung. Man wolle mit Informationskampagnen die Akzeptanz der Impfung in der Bevölkerung zu stärken und so Vorurteile abbauen.
    14:10
    Das sind die Impfziele
    14:09
    Imfpstoff sei sicher
    Das Ziel sei es, besonders gefährdete Gruppen zu impfen, um so die Hospitalisierungen zu senken. Die ersten Impfungen werden auf Empfehlung der nationalen Kommission für Impfung abgegeben, meint Masserey.

    Christoph Berger, Präsident, Eidgenössische Kommission für Impffragen EKIF präsentiert die Impfstrategie. Der Impfstoff von Pfizer und BioNTech wurden bei mehreren hunderttausend Menschen getestet und zeigte im Vergleich zur Placebo-Gruppe keine massiven Nebenwirkungen. Es braucht keine Antikörperbestimmungen, die Impfung soll auch gemacht werden, wenn man Covid-19 schon gehabt hatte (mind. drei Monate nach dem Abklingen der Symptome). Nur bei schweren Allergien gegen Bestandteile des Impfstoffs wird von einer Impfung abgeraten.
    14:06
    107'000 wurden bereits geliefert
    Die Impfung sei erfreulich, aber «überhaupt kein» Grund, die Massnahmen nicht einzuhalten – die Fälle müssen dennoch gesenkt werden. Die Impfung werde Zeit brauchen, bis man eine Auswirkung sieht, meint Masserey.

    Die Impfung wurde für alle Erwachsenen ab 16 Jahren zugelassen. 107'000 Dosen wurden in die Armeeapotheke geliefert. Gefährdete Personen können ab dem 4. Januar bereits geimpft werden.
    14:04
    Reproduktionszahl bei 1,05
    Die Pressekonferenz beginnt. Virginie Masserey, Leiterin Sektion Infektionskontrolle beim BAG, präsentiert die aktuelle Situation rund um den Coronavirus.
    Die Situation sei immer noch auf hohem Niveau stagnierend, meint Masserey. Die Reproduktionszahl liegt bei 1,05. Die Inzident der Schweiz liege bei 675 bei 100'000 Einwohner – diese sei aber sehr unterschiedlich, je nach Kanton.
    13:48
    Erste Covid-19-Impfdosen in der Schweiz eingetroffen
    In der Schweiz ist am Dienstag eine erste Lieferung des Pfizer/Biontec-Impfstoffes gegen Covid-19 eingetroffen. Laut Angaben der Schweizer Armee wurden am Morgen 107'000 Dosen auf dem Landweg geliefert. (sda)
    Impfdosen des Wirkstoffs gegen Covid-19 der Hersteller Pfizer/Biontec. (Archivbild)
    13:30
    4275 Neuinfektionen in der Schweiz
    Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) meldete am Dienstag 4275 neue Corona-Fälle in den letzten 24 Stunden. Die Positivitätsrate liegt bei 13,2 Prozent. 171 Personen wurden hospitalisiert, 129 Menschen starben.
    12:58
    BAG Pressekonferenz um 14.00 Uhr
    Heute um 14.00 Uhr informieren Fachleute des Bundes über die aktuelle Coronavirus-Situation.

    Folgende Fachleute nehmen teil:
    - Virginie Masserey, Leiterin Sektion Infektionskontrolle, Bundesamt für Gesundheit BAG
    - Martin Ackermann, Präsident, National COVID-19 Science Task Force
    - Christoph Berger, Präsident, Eidgenössische Kommission für Impffragen EKIF
    - Christoph Flury, Vizedirektor, Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz BABS
    - Rudolf Hauri, Kantonsarzt Zug, Präsident der Vereinigung der Kantonsärztinnen und Kantonsärzte
    - Adrian Kammer, Leiter Sektion Gesundheitsinformationen und Kampagnen, BAG
    - Dora Makausz, Leiterin Ressort Querschnittleistungen, SECO
    - Tanja Stadler, Mitglied der National COVID-19 Science Task Force

    Wir tickern, wie üblich, live.
    12:56
    Zugang von Andermatt UR nach Sedrun GR wird beschränkt
    Weil das Skigebiet in Andermatt UR geschlossen ist, könnten Skifahrer in Versuchung geraten, über den Oberalp auf die Skilifte in Sedrun und Disentis GR auszuweichen. Ins Bündner Skigebiet vorgelassen wird aber nur, wer eine Reservierung vorweisen kann. Uri ruft zudem dazu auf, auf Tagesausflüge nach Andermatt zu verzichten.

    Seit dem heutigen Dienstag stehen in Andermatt wie in der ganzen Zentralschweiz die Lifte und Bahnen still. In Graubünden läuft dagegen der Skibetrieb.

    Es sei möglich, ab Andermatt mit der Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (MGB) in die Skigebiete Sedrun und Disentis zu gelangen, teilte der Urner Covid-19-Sonderstab mit. Die Zahl der Schneesportlerinnen und -sportler werde dort aber aus Sicherheitsgründen beschränkt.
    Eine Lawine ist am Donnerstagvormittag auf eine Skipiste im Gebiet Andermatt-Sedrun niedergegangen. Bislang wurden zwei Leichtverletzte geborgen. (Archivbild)
    Wer mit der MGB von Uri über den Oberalp in die Skigebiete von Sedrun und Disentis fahren will, muss sich deswegen ab dem 26. Dezember anmelden. Reservationen können unter www.andermatt-sedrun-disentis.ch vorgenommen werden.

    Der Sonderstab weist zudem auf die coronabedingten Einschränkungen in Andermatt hin. Auf den Gondelbahnen auf den Nätschen und den Gütsch könnten keine Ski, Snowboards oder Schlitten transportiert werden. Die Winterwanderwege dürften nur von Fussgängerinnen und Fussgängern benutzt werden.

    Ferner ruft der Sonderstab dazu auf, auf Tagesausflüge nach Andermatt und ins Urserntal zu verzichten. Es hätten bereits viele Gäste ein Hotelzimmer oder eine Ferienwohnung gebucht. Bei einem sehr grossen Verkehrsaufkommen werde allenfalls die Zufahrt von Göschenen durch die Schöllenenschlucht nach Andermatt beschränkt. (sda)
    12:10
    Innerrhoden beteiligt sich an Testlauf für Covid-19-Impfungen
    Appenzell Innerrhoden beteiligt sich an einem Testlauf für die Covid-19-Impfungen. Geplant ist, dass am Mittwoch im Alters- und Pflegezentrum in Appenzell die ersten Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner geimpft werden können.

    Nach der raschen Zulassung des ersten Impfstoffs gegen das Coronavirus wappnen sich die Kantone für eine nie dagewesene Impfkampagne. Das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) habe am vergangenen Wochenende überraschend in Aussicht gestellt, dass der Covid-19-Impfstoff bereits vor Weihnachten erhältlich sein wird, heisst es in einer Mitteilung des Kantons Appenzell Innerrhoden vom Dienstag.

    «Wir haben uns auf den Aufruf des Bundes gemeldet», sagte der stellvertretende Innerrhoder Kantonsarzt Markus Köppel auf Anfrage von Keystone-SDA. Innerrhoden sei mit einem Impfzentrum beim Spital Appenzell und einer mobilen Impf-Equipe bereit für die Impfungen.

    Noch vor Weihnachten soll mit dem Testlauf am Pflegezentrum, das dem Spital Appenzell angegliedert ist, begonnen werden. «Wir gehen aber von relativ wenigen Impfdosen aus», so Köppel. Die Bewohnerinnen und Bewohner des Pflegezentrums würden gerne mitmachen. «Sie erwarten sich von der Impfung wieder mehr Freiheiten.»

    Die eigentliche Impfkampagne startet in Appenzell Innerrhoden am 4. Januar 2021. Der Kanton soll in den ersten drei Januarwochen etwa 450 Impfdosen erhalten, wie es im Communiqué weiter heisst.

    Das Impfzentrum wird in der alten Notfallstation des Spitals Appenzell eingerichtet. Zudem wird, vor allem für Impfungen in Altersinstitutionen, eine mobile Equipe im Einsatz stehen.

    Bei der Abwicklung der Impfkampagnen der Kantone gebe es noch einige Lücken. So seien beispielsweise die Bereitstellung der Logistik sowie die Verfügbarkeit des administrativen IT-Tools des Bundes noch offen. (sda)
    11:33
    Neue Corona-Zahlen kommen erst am Nachmittag
    Wie das BAG mitteilt, werden die neuen Corona-Zahlen ab sofort erst am Nachmittag publiziert. Grund dafür sei die Verwendung neuer Indikatoren.

    11:10
    Deutschland: Corona lässt Schulden auf fast 2,2 Bio Euro wachsen
    Die öffentlichen Schulden in Deutschland sind wegen der enormen Corona-Kosten auf Rekordniveau gestiegen. Bund, Länder, Gemeinden und Sozialversicherung einschliesslich aller Extrahaushalte standen Ende September mit 2195,1 Milliarden Euro in der Kreide.

    Das sind 15,6 Prozent oder 296,4 Milliarden Euro mehr als Ende 2019, wie das Statistische Bundesamt am Dienstag mitteilte. «Der Anstieg ist im Wesentlichen in der Aufnahme finanzieller Mittel für Massnahmen zur Bewältigung der Corona-Krise begründet», erklärten die Statistiker. Seit Ende 2012 waren die Verbindlichkeiten jedes Jahr gesunken, ehe in diesem Frühjahr wegen Corona wieder ein erster Anstieg verzeichnet wurde.

    Mit Ausnahme der Sozialversicherung waren Ende September alle Ebenen stärker verschuldet als zum Jahresende 2019. Am stärksten erhöhte sich in diesem Zeitraum die Verschuldung des Bundes: Sie nahm um 20,3 Prozent oder 241,5 Milliarden Euro auf 1430,1 Milliarden Euro zu. «Besonders stark stiegen dabei die Wertpapierschulden, und zwar um 207,4 Milliarden Euro», hiess es. (awp/sda/reu)
    10:56
    Restaurants in Neuenburg ab Samstag wieder geschlossen
    Nach Genf und Jura verschärft auch der Kanton Neuenburg seine Massnahmen gegen die Ausbreitung der Corona-Pandemie wieder. Die Restaurants bleiben ab Samstag 23.00 Uhr geschlossen.

    Der Kanton Neuenburg will damit der Entwicklung der Pandemie Rechnung tragen und die geltenden Regeln mit denjenigen in den anderen Westschweizer Kantonen harmonisieren. Das teilte die Neuenburger Staatskanzlei am Dienstag mit.

    Am Montag hatte bereits der Kanton Genf angekündigt, dass die Restaurants, Bars, Sport-, Freizeit- und Kultureinrichtungen ab Mittwoch um 23.00 Uhr wieder schliessen. Auch der Kanton Jura hat den Schwellenwert von 1 bereits überschritten und wird ab Dienstag auf das Bundesregime umstellen. (sda)
    Die Stuehle stehen nach Betriebsschluss auf den Tischen im Restaurant Ratsstuebli, am Samstag, 12. Dezember 2020, in Thun. Bars und Restaurants im Kanton Bern muessen ab heute Samstag bereits um 19 Uhr schliessen. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    10:20
    Acht Prozent der Zürcher Schulkinder weisen Antikörper auf
    Die Universität Zürich hat zwischen Ende Oktober und Mitte November Schulkinder auf Antikörper gegen das Coronavirus untersucht. Demnach hatten acht Prozent der 2500 getesteten Kinder eine Virusinfektion durchgemacht, wie die Uni Zürich am Dienstag mitteilte.

    Die Forschenden entnahmen angesichts der stark steigenden Fallzahlen im Dezember bei 641 Kindern Nasen-Rachen-Abstriche. Damit wollten sie herausfinden, wie viele Schüler trotz akuter Infektion zur Schule gehen. Resultat: Nur ein Kind lieferte einen positiven PCR-Test.

    Ebenfalls zeigte sich, dass nur in sieben Klassen mehr als drei Fälle auftraten. Und nur in drei dieser Klassen kamen die Fälle zur gleichen Zeit vor.

    Die Forschenden um die Zürcher Epidemiologin Susi Kriemler schliessen daraus, dass die aktuellen Schutzkonzepte und Massnahmen zur Eindämmung des Coronavirus an Schulen zu greifen scheinen. (sda)
    Die Schulkinder und ihre Eltern sind auf dem Weg zum Schulbeginn und zur Eroeffnung des neuen Schulhaus Staffeln in Reussbuehl in Luzern am Montag, 17. August 2020. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler).
    10:14
    Deutschland weitet Reiseverbot für Briten und Südafrikaner aus
    Die deutsche Regierung hat entschieden, das Reiseverbot für Menschen aus Grossbritannien und Südafrika bis zum 6. Januar auszuweiten.
    8:04
    Zahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in Israel übersteigt 3500
    Die Anzahl der Corona-Neuinfektionen in Israel hat erstmals seit Oktober wieder 3500 überstiegen. Das Gesundheitsministerium teilte am Dienstag mit, binnen 24 Stunden seien 3594 neue Fälle gemeldet worden. Insgesamt wurden in dem Neun-Millionen-Einwohner-Land seit Beginn der Pandemie 380'095 Ansteckungen registriert. Die Zahl der Toten liegt bei 3111.

    Zum Vergleich: In Deutschland leben etwa neunmal so viele Menschen wie in Israel. Dort meldeten die Gesundheitsämter nach Angaben vom Dienstag 19'528 neue Corona-Infektionen binnen 24 Stunden.

    Israel hat angesichts der Ausbreitung einer neuen, möglicherweise besonders ansteckenden Variante des Coronavirus seine Einreisebeschränkungen verschärft. Das Corona-Kabinett entschied am Montag, Ausländern aus allen Ländern die Einreise zu verbieten. Regierungschef Benjamin Netanjahu sagte, es gebe Ausnahmen von dieser Regel, wie etwa bei Diplomaten.

    Ausländer konnten Israel seit Beginn der Pandemie ohnehin nur eingeschränkt besuchen. Israelis müssen ab Mittwoch um 22.00 Uhr Ortszeit (21.00 Uhr MEZ) nach ihrer Einreise zur Quarantäne in sogenannte Corona-Hotels, wie die Regierung am Montagabend entschied. Dort müssen sie mindestens zehn Tage bleiben, wenn zwei Corona-Tests negativ ausfallen. Ohne Tests müssen sie sogar 14 Tage dort bleiben.

    Bis Mittwoch müssen Einreisende sich sofort in Heimquarantäne begeben. Passagiere aus Grossbritannien, Südafrika und Dänemark müssen nach der Entscheidung schon vorher in Corona-Hotels gebracht werden. Die neuen Vorschriften gelten zunächst für zehn Tage, können aber noch verlängert werden.

    Auch ein neuer Lockdown in Israel ist im Gespräch. Eigentlich sollten neue Beschränkungen schon in Kraft treten, sobald die Anzahl der Neuinfektionen 2500 überschreitet. Am Samstagabend hatte Netanjahu sich als erster gegen Corona impfen lassen und damit die Impfkampagne im Land eingeläutet. (sda/dpa)
    7:21
    Corona-Mutation: Lateinamerikanische Länder verschärfen Massnahmen
    Angesichts hoher Corona-Zahlen und einer neuen Variante des Virus haben weitere lateinamerikanische Länder wie Paraguay die Einreise von Besuchern aus Grossbritannien gestoppt, andere ihre Corona-Massnahmen erneut verschärft. So kündigte Ecuadors Präsident Lenín Moreno im ecuadorianischen Fernsehen am Montag (Ortszeit) einen neuerlichen Lockdown für 30 Tage und eine Ausgangssperre von 22 Uhr bis 4 Uhr an.

    Die peruanische Regierung weitete die Ausgangssperre in der Hauptstadt Lima aus und sperrte die Strände. Uruguay machte seine Grenzen zu Wasser, zu Lande und in der Luft mit Ausnahmen für humanitäre Hilfe und Frachttransporte dicht. Am Sonntag hatten bereits Argentinien, Kolumbien, Chile und Peru Flüge nach und aus dem Vereinigten Königreich ausgesetzt.

    Das mutierte Virus ist nach britischen Behördenangaben bis zu 70 Prozent ansteckender als die Standardvariante und verbreitet sich vor allem in London und Südostengland rasant. Für die Region ordneten die Behörden einen Shutdown mit Ausgangs- und Reisesperren an. Kontinentaleuropa rüstet sich mit Flugverboten und Grenzschliessungen. (sda/dpa)
    6:44
    Neue Ergebnisse: Mutation ist hochansteckend
    Neue Daten bestätigen bislang, dass die mutierte Virus-Variante offenbar hochansteckend ist. Das zeigen die Untersuchungsergebnisse der britischen Beratungsgruppe für Bedrohungen durch neue und aufkommende Atemwegviren (NERVTAG). Demnach breitet sich die Corona-Mutation rund 71 Prozent schneller aus als andere Varianten. Der R-Wert sei zudem mit der Entdeckung der Mutation von 0,39 auf 0,93 angestiegen. Auch von einem exponentiellen «Wachstum trotz nationaler Lockdown-Massnahmen» schreiben die britischen Wissenschaftler in ihrem Bericht.

    Der deutsche Virologe Christian Drosten twitterte: «Das sieht leider nicht gut aus». Allerdings breite sich das Virus bisher nur dort aus, wo die Gesamtinzidenz hoch oder ansteigend war.

    5:23
    Biontech-Chef: Impfstoff wohl auch gegen Mutation wirksam
    Deutschland und die anderen EU-Staaten rüsten sich für den Start der Impfkampagne gegen das Coronavirus. Nach der bedingten Zulassung ihres Impfstoffs in der EU kündigten die Mainzer Firma Biontech und der US-Pharmariese Pfizer am Montagabend an, die Auslieferung werde sofort beginnen. In Deutschland soll es am Sonntag mit den Impfungen losgehen. Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn (CDU) und Biontech-Chef Ugur Sahin zeigten sich zuversichtlich, dass der Impfstoff auch gegen die in Grossbritannien entdeckte neue Mutation des Virus wirkt.

    Aus wissenschaftlicher Sicht sei die Wahrscheinlichkeit dafür hoch, sagte Sahin der Deutschen Presse-Agentur. «Wir haben den Impfstoff bereits gegen circa 20 andere Virusvarianten mit anderen Mutationen getestet. Die Immunantwort, die durch unseren Impfstoff hervorgerufen wurde, hat stets alle Virusformen inaktiviert.» Spahn sagte im ZDF, alle Erkenntnisse deuteten im Moment darauf hin, dass die Wirksamkeit bei der neuen Variante nicht beeinträchtigt sei. «Und das wäre natürlich eine sehr, sehr gute Nachricht.»

    Die EU-Kommission hatte dem Biontech-Pfizer-Präparat am Montag die bedingte Marktzulassung erteilt. Wenige Stunden zuvor hatte die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) in Amsterdam die bedingte Zulassung des Corona-Impfstoffes empfohlen. Dem Start von Massen-Impfungen in der EU steht somit nichts mehr im Wege. Zugleich sorgt aber die neue Virus-Variante für Unruhe, die sich vor allem in London und Südostengland rasant ausbreitet und die von den britischen Behörden als besonders aggressiv eingestuft wird.
    Biontech-Chef Ugur Sahin (Bild: Keystone)
    epa08814083 An undated handout picture made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontec shows Biontec CEO Ugur Safin, in Mainz, Germany. Pfizer and Biontech SE announced on 11 November 2020 that they have reached an agreement with the European Commission to supply 200 million doses of their investigational BNT162b2 mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19 to European Union (EU) Member States, with an option for the European Commission to request an additional 100 million doses. EPA/BIONTECH SE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    4:29
    US-Repräsentantenhaus beschliesst grosses Corona-Konjunkturpaket
    Das US-Repräsentantenhaus hat wegen der Coronavirus-Krise ein weiteres grosses Konjunkturpaket beschlossen. Das Massnahmenbündel mit einem Umfang von rund 900 Milliarden Dollar wurde mit 359 zu 53 Stimmen angenommen.

    Es bedarf nun noch der Zustimmung des Senats, in dem ebenfalls noch am späten Montagabend (Ortszeit) abgestimmt werden sollte. Das Paket soll finanziell strauchelnden Bürgern helfen, Impulse für die geplagte Wirtschaft geben und zusätzliche Mittel für Impfungen und den Kampf gegen das Coronavirus bereitstellen.
    22:23
    Virus-Mutation in fünf weitere Ländern entdeckt
    Die neue Variante des Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 ist ausser in Grossbritannien auch in Australien, Island, Italien, den Niederlanden und Dänemark gefunden worden. Abgesehen von Dänemark seien es Einzelfälle gewesen, berichtete die Coronavirus-Expertin der Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO), Maria van Kerkhove, am Montag in Genf.

    Das Virus könne auch in der neuen Variante unter Kontrolle gebracht werden, betonte der WHO-Nothilfekoordinator Michael Ryan. «Die Situation ist nicht ausser Kontrolle», sagte er. «Wir müssen uns aber noch mehr anstrengen. Das Virus kann gestoppt werden.» Schutzmassnahmen wie Distanz halten, direkte Kontakte vermeiden und Händewaschen seien auch bei der neuen Variante genau die richtigen, um Ansteckungen möglichst zu vermeiden. (sda/dpa)
    21:40
    Joe Biden lässt sich impfen
    Joe Biden hat sich am Montag gegen das Coronaviurs geimpft. Der designierte US-Präsident erhielt die Impfung von Pfizer und Biontech, welche auch in der Schweiz zum Einsatz kommen wird. Zur Impfung sagte der 78-Jährige, welcher selber zur Risikogruppe gehört: «Es gibt keinen Grund zur Besorgnis.»

    Der Impfstoff von Pfizer und Biontech wird in den USA seit vergangener Woche gespritzt. Nach Zahlen der Wirtschaftsseite Bloomberg auf Basis von Informationen der Seuchenschutzbehörde CDC haben rund 600'000 Menschen bereits die erste Dosis der Impfung bekommen. Am Montag erhielten zudem die ersten Personen eine Impfung des US-Unternehmens Moderna. (cma)
    19:49
    Mehr als 500'000 Menschen in Grossbritannien gegen Corona geimpft
    In Grossbritannien sind nach Angaben von Premierminister Boris Johnson bislang mehr als 500'000 Menschen gegen das Coronavirus geimpft worden. «Das ist ein Grund zur Hoffnung und zur Zuversicht», sagte Johnson am Montag in London. «Wir können uns ab Ostern auf eine ganz neue Welt freuen.» Die Massenimpfung mit dem Mittel des Mainzer Pharmaunternehmens Biontech und dessen US-Partners Pfizer hatte vor zwei Wochen begonnen. (sda)

    Mehr zur Lage in Grossbritannien erfährst du hier.
    19:21
    Impfstart im Kanton Obwalden spätestens am 4. Januar
    Der Kanton Obwalden will spätestens am 4. Januar mit den Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus beginnen. Derzeit laufen die Vorbereitungen dafür, wie es am Montagabend aus dem Gesundheitsamt in Sarnen hiess. Zu Beginn würden allerdings nur wenige Impfungen zur Verfügung stehen. (sda)
    18:41
    EU-Kommission genehmigt Corona-Impfstoff von Biontech/Pfizer
    In der Europäischen Union ist der erste Impfstoff gegen das Coronavirus zugelassen worden. Die EU-Kommission erteilte dem Präparat des Mainzer Unternehmens Biontech und seines US-Partners Pfizer die bedingte Marktzulassung, wie EU-Kommissionspräsidentin Ursula von der Leyen am Montag sagte. Somit können die Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus jetzt auch in der EU beginnen. (sda/dpa)

    18:07
    Solothurn verlängert Schulferien
    Im Kanton Solothurn beginnt die Schule im nächsten Jahr erst am 7. Januar. Ursprünglich wäre der Schulstart am 4. Januar vorgesehen gewesen. «Die aktuelle Fallentwicklung übersteigt die Belastung unserer Gesundheitseinrichtungen», heisst es in der Medienmitteilung des Kantons. Der neue Schulstart berücksichtige die Inkubationszeit ab Silvester. (cma)
    16:54
    Obwalden schliesst Restaurants
    Wie in der restlichen Zentralschweiz müssen ab 25. Dezember auch in Obwalden die Restaurants schliessen. Und für Öffnungszeiten von Einkaufsläden gelten ab dann die Regeln des Bundes.

    Bislang hat Obwalden Gebrauch gemacht von der Bundesmöglichkeit, dass Kantone mit günstiger epidemiologischer Lage Öffnungszeiten auszuweiten können. In Obwalden sind derzeit Restaurants, Bars und Clubs bis 22 Uhr offen und Läden haben auch an Sonntagen offen. Doch nun hat der Regierungsrat die Lage neu beurteilt und entschieden, die Ausnahmebewilligungen ab Freitag aufzuheben. (ch media)
    16:51
    Parmelin muss in Quarantäne
    Bundesrat Guy Parmelin muss bis an Heiligabend in Quarantäne. Dies berichtet der «Blick» am Montagabend. Der Wirtschaftsminister weilte vom 14. bis 15. Dezember in London, um mit der britischen Handelsministerin ein Abkommen zu unterschreiben.

    Wegen einer Mutation des Coronavirus müssen alle Briten, die seit dem 14. Dezember in die Schweiz eingereist sind in Quarantäne. Nun trifft es auch Bundesrat Parmelin, bis zum 24. Dezember darf er sein Zimmer nur in Ausnahmefällen verlassen.

    16:30
    Biontech: Wir stehen zur Impfstoff-Auslieferung bereit
    epa08898000 (FILE) - An undated handout made available by the German pharmaceutical company Biontech shows a hand holding an ampoule with BNT162b2, the mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in Mainz, Germany (reissued 21 December 2020). The European Medicines Agency has approved the conditional use of the Pfiizer / BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. EPA/BIONTECH SE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
    Die deutsche Firma Biontech und der US-Pharmariese Pfizer stehen nach eigenen Angaben zur Auslieferung der ersten Impfstoffe in die EU in den Startlöchern. «Wir sind bereit, mit der Auslieferung der ersten Impfstoffdosen in der EU zu beginnen, sobald wir grünes Licht erhalten», sagte Biontech-Chef und Mitgründer Ugur Sahin am Montag.

    Kurz zuvor hatte die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) die Zulassung des ersten Corona-Impfstoffs in der EU empfohlen. Als nächster Schritt muss nun die EU-Kommission über die Zulassung der Impfstoffe für alle Mitgliedsländer entscheiden. Das gilt jedoch als reine Formsache.

    «Die heutige Entscheidung ist eine besonders persönliche und emotionale für uns alle bei Biontech», erklärte Sahin. «Als Unternehmen mit Sitz im Herzen der EU freuen wir uns besonders, einen Schritt näher daran zu sein, möglicherweise den ersten Impfstoff gegen diese verheerende Pandemie in Europa zu liefern.» (sda/dpa)
    16:20
    Genf schliesst Restaurants wieder
    Zu, auf, zu, auf und wieder zu: Die Restaurants und Freizeitanlagen im Kanton Genf werden ab dem 23. Dezember um 23 Uhr wieder geschlossen. Dies gab die Kantonsregierung am Montagabend bekannt. Grund dafür: Der R-Wert ist wieder über 1 gestiegen. (cma)

    Sars-Cov-2, Covid-19, Coronavirus – die wichtigsten Begriffe
    Coronaviren sind eine Virusfamilie, die bei verschiedenen Wirbeltieren wie Säugetieren, Vögeln und Fischen sehr unterschiedliche Erkrankungen verursachen.

    Sars-Cov-2 ist ein neues Coronavirus, das im Januar 2020 in der chinesischen Stadt Wuhan identifiziert wurde. Zu Beginn trug es auch die Namen 2019-nCoV, neuartiges Coronavirus 2019 sowie Wuhan-Coronavirus.

    Covid-19 ist die Atemwegserkrankung, die durch eine Infektion mit Sars-Cov-2 verursacht werden kann. Die Zahl 19 bezieht sich auf den Dezember 2019, in dem die Krankheit erstmals diagnostiziert wurde.

    News zum Coronavirus in der Schweiz und International. Die wichtigsten Fakten zum Coronavirus: Symptome, Übertragung, Schutz.

    Mehr zum Coronavirus:

    Coronavirus: Was du wissen musst

    Neue Corona-Studie zeigt: Die Briten-Mutation ist wirklich aggressiver

    Eine Mutation des Coronavirus beschäftigt Experten rund um den Globus. Was wir über die Virus-Variante B1.1.7 wissen.

    Eine Mutation des Corona-Virus sorgt derzeit weltweit für Aufregung. Die Variante B1.1.7 wurde zunächst in England gemeldet. Premier Boris Johnson verhängte daraufhin den Lockdown in den betroffenen Regionen, darunter auch in London. «Wenn das Virus seine Angriffsmethode ändert, müssen wir unsere Verteidigungsmethode ändern», sagte Johnson.

    >>> Alle News zum Coronavirus im Liveticker.

    Nun hat das britische Gesundheitsministerium eine Zusammenfassung zu den ersten Untersuchungen der neuen …

    Artikel lesen
    Link zum Artikel