    Liveticker

    Drei Prozent der Schweizer Bevölkerung geimpft ++ Bericht zu Long Covid verlangt

    29.01.21, 19:54

    Coronavirus in der Schweiz
    R-Wert
    Positivitätsrate
    7-Tage-Ø
    Verstorbene
    mit Covid
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Hospitalisierungen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Infektionen
    7-Tage-Schnitt Tägliche Tote
    Altesverteilung der Fälle: 0–29 30–59 60–99 Jahre
    R-Wert Unsicherheitsfaktor

    Liveticker: Corona National+International 29.01.21

    Schicke uns deinen Input
    Team watson
    19:40
    Flächentests in St.Moritz: 82 Infektionsketten unterbrochen
    Weitere 1923 Personen haben in Oberengadin an Flächentests teilgenommen. 15 Personen wurden positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet, davon drei mit der Virus-Mutation.

    Sämtliche positiv getesteten Personen hatten keine Krankheitssymptome verspürt und haben sich umgehend in Isolation begeben, wie das Bündner Gesundheitsamt am Freitag schreibt. Bei den 1923 Tests handelte es sich um Nachtestungen, nachdem vor zwei Wochen eine gehäufte Ausbreitung des mutierten Coronavirus in zwei St. Moritzer Hotels registriert worden war.

    Die beiden Hotels wurden daraufhin unter Quarantäne gestellt und sämtliche Mitarbeitenden und Gäste getestet. Zwei Tage danach wurde für die gesamte Bevölkerung ein Flächentest durchgeführt.

    Insgesamt wurden laut Mitteilung 5655 Tests durchgeführt. Dabei hätten 82 Infektionsketten unterbrochen werden können, davon 34 mit Virusmutationen. Weiter teilen die Bündner Behörden mit, dass sich Unternehmen in Graubünden ab Freitag zu Unternehmenstests anmelden können. (chmedia)
    19:31
    Astrazeneca-Impfstoff in der EU zugelassen
    Der Corona-Impfstoff des britisch-schwedischen Herstellers Astrazeneca darf nun auch in der Europäischen Union genutzt werden. Die EU-Kommission erteilte eine Zulassung, wie Kommissionschefin Ursula von der Leyen mitteilte. (sda/dpa)

    19:29
    Bislang halbe Million Impfdosen in die Schweiz geliefert
    Bislang sind eine halbe Million Impfdosen in die Schweiz geliefert worden. Dies teilte das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) am Freitagabend mit. Insgesamt wurden bis am Mittwoch rund 260'000 Impfungen der beiden Herstellen Pfizer/Biontech und Moderna verabreicht.

    Damit stieg der Anteil der geimpften Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner im Land auf rund drei Prozent.

    Bei der Zusammenstellung der Zahlen bekundet die Bundesbehörde allerdings sowohl am Dienstag wie auch am Freitag Mühe.     Am Dienstag veröffentlichte Zahlen zu den Impfdosen in den Kantonen musste das BAG nachträglich nach unten korrigieren.

    Auch bei den am Freitag veröffentlichten Zahlen gab es zunächst eine Diskrepanz zwischen den in drei Landessprachen und auf Englisch veröffentlichten Tabellen. (sda)

    >>> Mehr zu den Impfzahlen gibt es hier.
    18:52
    Ständeratskommission verlangt Bericht zu Long Covid
    Die Gesundheitskommission des Ständerats (SGK-S) will wissen, wie es um die Betreuung von Patientinnen und Patienten mit Langzeitfolgen einer Covid-19-Infektion steht und wer Therapien finanziert. Sie hat ein entsprechendes Postulat eingereicht.

    Das teilten die Parlamentsdienste am Freitag mit. Stimmt der Ständerat dem Vorstoss zu, muss der Bundesrat einen Bericht zum Thema erarbeiten. (sda)
    18:51
    Über 200 Schüler und 40 Lehrer in Quarantäne
    Wegen mehrerer Corona-Fälle müssen 210 Schüler und 40 Lehrkräfte des Schulhauses Wis der Schulgemeinde Wattwil-Krinau SG in Quarantäne. Das Kantonsarztamt will damit die Verbreitung des Virus vermeiden. Am Samstag beginnen im Kanton St.Gallen die Sportferien.


    Bei zwei Schülerinnen und Schülern wurde eine Mutation des Coronavirus festgestellt, wie die St.Galler Staatskanzlei am Freitag mitteilte. Die beiden Kinder befänden sich bereits seit zehn Tagen in Quarantäne. Die Ansteckung habe im Familienumfeld stattgefunden.

    Im gleichen Schulhaus wurden in vier weiteren Klassen insgesamt zehn Schülerinnen und Schüler sowie eine Lehrperson positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet. Am Samstag werden alle Personen des Schulhauses Wis einen PCR-Spucktest machen, um eine weitere Verbreitung des Virus im Hinblick auf die Ferien zu vermeiden. (sda)
    18:25
    EU-Behörde gibt grünes Licht für Impfstoff von Astrazeneca
    Die Europäische Arzneimittel-Agentur (EMA) hat die bedingte Marktzulassung für den Corona-Impfstoff des britisch-schwedischen Konzerns Astrazeneca in der EU empfohlen. Die Zulassung soll für Personen ab 18 Jahren gelten. Das teilte die EMA am Freitag in Amsterdam mit.

    Die endgültige Entscheidung über die Zulassung muss nun die EU-Kommission treffen - das gilt als Formsache und könnte noch am Freitag erfolgen. Damit ist der Weg frei für den dritten Impfstoff gegen Covid-19 in der EU. (sda/dpa)
    epa08973035 An elderly person receives Covid-19 vaccine in Rabat, Morocco, 29 January 2021. Morocco on 28 January began a covid19 vaccination campaign as King Mohammed VI received the first dose after receiving shipments of the AstraZeneca-Oxford and China's Sinopharm vaccines. The vaccination campaign is expected to target at the first phase health care workers and elderly people over 75 years old. EPA/JALAL MORCHIDI
    16:10
    Impfstoff-Exportkontrolle der EU gilt nicht für die Schweiz
    Der Export von Corona-Impfdosen aus der Europäischen Union (EU) in die Schweiz braucht keine Bewilligung. Das gab die EU-Kommission am Freitag bei der Präsentation ihres neuen «Transparenz-Mechanismus» in Brüssel bekannt. (sda)
    15:53
    Ganzes Schulhaus in der Stadt Luzern unter Quarantäne gestellt
    Weil sich vier Schülerinnen und Schüler mit einer hochansteckenden mutieren Variante des Coronavirus infiziert haben, ist am Freitag das Schulhaus Maihof in der Stadt Luzern unter Quarantäne gestellt worden. Betroffen sind 450 Personen, ein Massentest ist angelaufen.

    Bei den Schülern sei die Virusvariante N501Y nachgewiesen worden, teilte die Stadt Luzern am Freitag mit. Die Kinder wurden isoliert und die betroffene Klasse unter Quarantäne gestellt. Mittlerweile wurden aber auch Klassenkameraden und Kindern anderer Klassen positiv auf das Coronavirus getestet. Ob sie sich mit der mutierten Variante angesteckt hätten, werde nun abgeklärt, teilte die Stadt mit.
    ARCHIV --- ZUR MELDUNG, DASS NIDWALDEN DAS FRUEHFRANZOESISCH ABSCHAFFEN WILL, STELLEN WIR IHNEN FOLGENDES BILD ZUR VERFUEGUNG ---Schuelerpulte und Stuehle in einem Klassenzimmer der Primarschule, aufgenommen waehrend der Sommerferien am 16. August 2010 im Schulhaus Dorf in Kriens im Kanton Luzern. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) *** NO SALES, NO ARCHIVES ***
    Um eine weitere Ausbreitung des Virus zu verhindern, wurde das ganze Schulhaus inklusive Kindergarten unter Quarantäne gestellt. Die kantonalen Dienststelle Gesundheit und Sport veranlasste eine breit angelegte Testung an der Schule.

    In Seewen SZ waren am Donnerstag eine Klasse und vier Lehrpersonen prophylaktisch in Quarantäne geschickt worden, nachdem die Mutter eines Schülers der 1./2. Klasse positiv auf die britische Mutation von Covid-19 getestet wurde, wie der Kanton am Freitag mitteilte. Alle 23 betroffenen Personen seien getestet worden, die Ergebnisse sollten bis Sonntag vorliegen. (sda)
    15:50
    Ausbreitung der Virusmutation in Wengen BE eingedämmt
    Nach einer Testoffensive ist die Verbreitung der mutierten Virusvariante im Berner Oberländer Skiort Wengen eingedämmt worden. Insgesamt hatten sich in Wengen und Lauterbrunnen total 2067 Personen testen lassen. 10 Tests fielen positiv aus.

    In Wengen gingen 1715 Personen zum Test, in Lauterbrunnen waren es 352 Personen, wie der Kanton Bern am Freitag mitteilte. Von den 10 positiven Test betrafen 7 Wengen und 3 Lauterbrunnen. Die Massentests waren am vergangen Sonntag abgeschlossen worden.
    epa08931286 People wearing protective masks are walking down the street of the mountain village while preperations for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen make progress amid the Coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Wengen, Switzerland, 11 January 2021. At the moment this year's edition of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Wengen is to go ahead upcomming weekend as planned, despite a recent rise in Coronavirus cases. EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
    Die Kantonsbehörden gehen aufgrund dieser Massnahmen von einer Eindämmung der mutierten Virusvariante in der Gemeinde aus. Das Dorf Wengen gehört zur Gemeinde Lauterbrunnen.

    Der Berner Oberländer Skiort war in die Schlagzeilen geraten, nachdem ein britischer Superspreader zahlreiche Personen mit der mutierten Virusvariante angesteckt hatte. Die Behörden luden in der Folge die Bevölkerung zu Massentests ein. Die Weltcup-Skirennen am Lauberhorn mussten abgesagt werden. (sda)
    15:34
    Nidwalden sucht Impfstoff von anderem Kanton für Zweitimpfung
    Wegen Lieferengpässen bei den Impfungen gegen das Coronavirus hat der Kanton Nidwalden bei anderen Kantonen angeklopft, um fristgerechte Zweitimmunisierungen sicherzustellen. Dem Kanton fehlen demnach mehrere hundert Dosen.

    Total seien im Kanton Nidwalden bisher 3350 Impfdosen verabreicht worden, teilte die Staatskanzlei am Freitag mit. In den Pflegeheimen sei man mit den Zweitimpfungen praktisch durch, sagte Gesundheitsdirektorin Michèle Blöchliger auf Anfrage der Nachrichtenagentur Keystone-SDA. Über 75-Jährige und Personen mit einer chronischen Vorerkrankung werden vom Hausarzt geimpft.
    Eine erste Lieferung des Impfstoff von Pfizer Biontech wird von der Spital-Apothekerin Julia Egger vom Kantonsspital Nidwalden in Stans im Empfang genommen und fuer die Impfungen bereitgemacht, am Mittwoch, 23. Dezember 2020. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler)
    Um die Frist bei sämtlichen Erstgeimpften einhalten zu können, brauche Nidwalden eine zusätzliche Packung des Pfizer/Biontech-Impfstoffs. Eine Packung umfasst knapp 1000 Dosen, Nidwalden brauche aber nicht ganz so viele, sagte Blöchliger.

    Man habe daher Kontakt mit Kantonen aufgenommen, die noch über Kontingente verfügten und eine Packung abgeben könnten. Die Signale seien positiv. Nidwalden würde jene Dosen, die man nicht brauche, an andere Kantone weitergeben, die in einer ähnlichen Situation seien. Dem Geberkanton werde man die Dosen später zurückerstatten.
    (sda)
    15:32
    Primarschule in Kilchberg ZH lässt alle 650 Kinder testen
    Die Schule Kilchberg im Kanton Zürich lässt nach mehreren Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus alle Schülerinnen und Schüler sowie alle Mitarbeitenden auf eine Infektion testen. Betroffen sind 650 Kinder vom Kindergarten bis zur sechsten Klasse.

    Angefangen hat die Corona-Krise an der Schule mit der Infektion eines Kindes mit der mutierten englischen Variante des Virus, wie Informationen an die Eltern zu entnehmen ist. Um eine weitere Ausbreitung zu unterbinden, schloss die Schule am 20. Januar und wechselte in den Fernunterricht. Viele Kinder und deren Angehörige mussten in Quarantäne.

    Die Massnahme war vorerst für fünf Tage vorgesehen. Weil bei immer weiteren Schülerinnen und Schülern eine Infektion nachgewiesen wurde, wurde die Schulschliessung aber mehrfach verlängert und gilt nun bis auf Weiteres. Mittlerweile wurde eine Ansteckung mit dem Coronavirus bei 20 Kindern und zwei Lehrpersonen bestätigt, wie die Schule am Freitag mitteilte. Ob es sich bei allen Infizierten um eine Virusmutation handelt, ist noch nicht geklärt.

    Um zu verhindern, dass Kinder, ohne es zu merken, das Virus in sich tragen und andere anstecken, will die Schule einen Massentest durchführen.
    (sda)
    15:18
    Oberaufsicht sieht bei Bundesrat keinen Machtmissbrauch in Krise
    Die Geschäftsprüfungskommission des Nationalrats (GPK-N) sieht «derzeit keine Hinweise auf eine unrechtmässige Anwendung von Notrecht durch den Bundesrat» in der Corona-Krise. Das steht im am Freitag veröffentlichten Jahresbericht der Aufsichtsbehörde.

    Die Geschäftsprüfungskommissionen beider Räte haben im vergangenen Jahr umfassend mit der Aufarbeitung der Massnahmen des Bundesrats zur Bewältigung der Covid-19-Pandemie begonnen. Sie nehmen dabei sämtliche Departemente unter die Lupe.

    Die GPK-N könne zwar noch keine abschliessende oder umfassende Bewertung vornehmen, heisst es im Jahresbericht. Zum Thema Rechtmässigkeit der Anwendung von Notrecht könne aber derzeit festgehalten werden, dass der Bundesrat rechtmässig vorgegangen sei.
    Bundesrat Ueli Maurer, Bundespraesident Guy Parmelin und Bundesrat Alain Berset, von links, sprechen an einer Medienkonferenz zu Covid 19 Massnahmen, am Mittwoch, 27. Januar 2021, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    Die Staatspolitische Kommission des Nationalrats (SPK-N) ist aber gemäss dem Bericht gebeten worden, einen möglichen gesetzgeberischen Handlungsbedarf aufgrund der Covid-19-Pandemie aufzunehmen. Die Arbeiten würden laufend fortgeführt. (sda)
    14:56
    Fünf tote Corona-Patienten nach Brand in Bukarester Klinik
    Fünf Covid-19-Patienten sind bei einem schweren Brand in einem Bukarester Krankenhauses ums Leben gekommen. Das Feuer in der Corona-Station der Infektionsklinik «Matei Bals» sei am Freitagmorgen ausgebrochen, teilte Rumäniens Innenminister Lucian Bode der Agentur Mediafax zufolge mit.

    Laut Berichten soll es eine Explosion gegeben haben. Die Leichen wurden auf einem Flur, im Bad und auf einem Balkon gefunden, wie die Tageszeitung «Adevarul» online berichtete. Auf der Station wurden sowohl Covid-19-Patienten mit leichten Symptomen behandelt, als auch Fälle, in denen Beatmung notwendig war.
    Men wearing protective outfits wait to disinfect firefighters who tackled a fire at a building in the Matei Bals hospital compound in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021. A fire early Friday at a key hospital in Bucharest that also treats COVID-19 patients killed four people, authorities said. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
    Die Staatsanwaltschaft untersucht vor allem zwei mögliche Brandursachen. Dazu zählt ein elektrischer Heizkörper, den Angehörige im Krankenzimmer installiert haben sollen, weil die Zentralheizung versagt habe. Zudem könne eine schadhafte oder überbelastete Steckdose den Brand verursacht haben. An dieser Steckdose, durch die auch ein Sauerstoffbehälter zur Beatmung betrieben wurde, soll ein Patient ein Handy und ein Tablet aufgeladen haben, berichteten Medien.

    Staatspräsident Klaus Iohannis verlangte nun eine schnelle Reform des Gesundheitswesens. Erst im November 2020 waren im nordostrumänischen Piatra Neamt zehn Covid-19-Patienten an schweren Verbrennungen gestorben. Auf der Intensivstation war ein Feuer ausgebrochen, vermutlich aufgrund eines Kurzschlusses. In zwei weiteren Spitälern hatte es Brände gegeben, bei denen aber niemand verletzt wurde. (sda/dpa)
    14:51
    Tessin: Impfkampagne der über 75-Jährigen verzögert sich
    Im Tessin können wegen Lieferengpässen die über 75-Jährigen erst ab Ende Februar geimpft werden. Ursprünglich hätten sie bis Mitte Februar geimpft werden sollen, erklärte Paolo Bianchi, Leiter der Abteilung öffentliche Gesundheit, am Freitag vor den Medien.

    Ausserdem könnten aus heutiger Sicht vorerst nur ein Viertel der Impfwilligen über 75 Jahre geimpft werden,     hielt Bianchi fest. (sda)
    Ein Senior wird gegen Covid-19 im Seniorenheim San Carlo in Locarno geimpft, am Montag, 4. Januar 2021. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay)
    14:29
    EU-Staaten einigen sich auf striktere Reiseregeln
    Die EU-Staaten haben sich auf Empfehlungen für verschärfte Regeln beim Reisen innerhalb der Europäischen Union geeinigt. Die Einigung der Botschafter der 27 EU-Staaten vom Freitag betrifft die Einreise aus Gebieten mit sehr vielen Corona-Infektionen oder hoher Verbreitung neuer Virusvarianten.

    Auf neue Regeln für die Einreise von ausserhalb der EU verständigten sich die Staaten zunächst nicht. Die Empfehlungen, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vorliegen, sehen nun vor, dass die bereits bestehenden Corona-Ampel-Karte der EU-Gesundheitsagentur ECDC um eine weitere «dunkelrote» Kategorie ergänzt wird.
    epa08968609 (FILE) - Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft owned by American Airlines and United Airlines sit parked at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington, USA, 21 July 2019 (reissued 27 January 2021). Media reports on 27 January 2021 state European Union Aviation Safety Agency (Easa) has stated Boeing's 737 Max planes can restart their flight operations in Europe. The return to service follows a 22-month ban on Boeing 737 Max flights, imposed by EASA following two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes which caused 346 people to be killed. EPA/GARY HE EDITORIAL USE ONLY *** Local Caption *** 55353865
    Diese gilt für Hochrisikogebiete mit mehr als 500 Neuinfektionen pro 100'000 Einwohner innerhalb der vergangenen zwei Wochen. Schon jetzt sind auf der Karte je nach Infektionsgeschehen Regionen grün, orange oder rot markiert – zuletzt war fast die komplette EU rot.

    Reisende aus dunkelroten Regionen sollen sich künftig schon vor der Abreise einem Corona-Test unterziehen und bei der Ankunft isolieren müssen. Das gleiche soll für Regionen gelten, in denen neue Virusvarianten verbreitet sind.

    Ausnahmen sind zum Teil für Beschäftigte im Verkehrswesen vorgesehen. Auch sollten Grenzpendler von den Vorgaben ausgenommen werden – vor allem, wenn sie wichtige Funktionen ausüben. Dies könnte etwa ein Job im Gesundheitswesen sein.

    Falls doch an der Testpflicht festgehalten werde, solle die Frequenz der Tests angemessen sein. Sollte die Infektionslage auf beiden Seite der Grenze ähnlich sein, solle auf derlei Test-Anforderungen verzichtet werden. Betont wird zudem, dass es keine pauschalen Einreiseverbote, Grenzschliessungen oder Flugverbote geben solle.
    (sda/dpa)
    14:16
    Johnson&Johnson mit Wirksamkeit von 66 Prozent
    Wie der Pharmakonzern Johnson&Johnson mitgeteilt hat, erreicht sein Covid-19-Impfstoffgemäss einer globalen Studie eine Wirksamkeit von 66 Prozent. Geimpft wird nur mit einer Dosis. Mit 85 Prozent wirkt die Impfung zwar besser gegen schwere Krankheitsverläufe, liegt aber dennoch deutlich hinter Moderna und Pfizer deren Wirkung bei ungefähr 95 Prozent liegt.



    Zudem unterscheidet sich die Wirkung auch nach Region, wie das Unternehmen mitteilt.
    Am besten wirkt das Vakzin in den USA, wo die Wirksamkeit bei 72 Prozent liegt. In Lateinamerika beträgt die Wirksamkeit nur noch 66 Prozent in Südafrika gar nur 57 Prozent.



    Das Unternehmen Janssen Schweiz, das zum pharmazeutischen Sektor von Johnson & Johnson gehört, hat auch beim Schweizer Heilmittelinstitut Swissmedic einen Antrag gestellt für die Zulassung des Impfstoff-Kandidaten.
    13:31
    1916 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen innert 24 Stunden gemeldet
    In der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein sind dem BAG am Freitag innerhalb von 24 Stunden 1916 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen gemeldet worden. Gleichzeitig registrierte das Bundesamt für Gesundheit (BAG) 50 neue Todesfälle und 110 Spitaleinweisungen.

    Am Freitag vor einer Woche waren dem BAG innerhalb von 24 Stunden 2156 neue Coronavirus-Ansteckungen, 62 neue Todesfälle und 92 Spitaleintritte gemeldet worden. Am (gestrigen) Donnerstag waren es 1699 positive Tests, 52 Todesfälle und 94 Spitaleinweisungen gewesen.

    Die Positivitätsrate für die vergangenen zwei Wochen lag bei 9,8 Prozent (PCR-Tests) beziehungsweise 8,1 Prozent (Antigen-Schnelltests).     Im selben Zeitraum wurden pro 100'000 Einwohnerinnen und Einwohner 293,29 laborbestätigte Coronavirus-Infektionen gemeldet. Die Reproduktionszahl R, die angibt, wie viele Personen eine infizierte Person im Durchschnitt ansteckt, lag am 19. Januar bei 0,86.

    Seit Beginn der Pandemie wurden in der Schweiz und in Liechtenstein 4'295'607 Tests auf Sars-CoV-2 durchgeführt, den Erreger der Atemwegserkrankung Covid-19, wie das BAG weiter mitteilte. Insgesamt gab es 521'320 laborbestätigte Fälle von Ansteckungen mit dem Coronavirus.

    21'739 Personen mussten bisher wegen einer Covid-19-Erkrankung im Spital behandelt werden. Die Zahl der Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit einer Covid-19-Erkrankung belief sich auf 8647.

    Die Intensivstationen waren am Donnerstag zu 74 Prozent ausgelastet. Dabei waren 29 Prozent der Bettenkapazität mit Covid-19-Kranken belegt. (sda)

    13:00
    Novartis einigt sich mit Biontech auf Impfstoffproduktion
    Novartis hat sich mit einem ersten Hersteller eines Covid-19-Impfstoffs auf Produktionshilfen geeinigt. Als erster Konzern werde Biontech die Produktionskapazitäten von Novartis in Stein AG nutzen, teilte der Basler Konzern am Freitag mit.

    Vorbehaltlich einer endgültigen Vereinbarung plant Novartis laut Mitteilung, die Produktion des Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19-Impfstoffs im zweiten Quartal 2021 in Stein aufzunehmen. Die erste Lieferung des fertigen Produkts werde für das dritte Quartal erwartet.
    In Stein verfügt Novartis über aseptische Produktionsanlagen. Im Rahmen der Vereinbarung wird Novartis den mRNA-Wirkstoff von Biontech übernehmen und unter aseptischen Bedingungen in Fläschchen abfüllen. Diese würden dann an Biontech zurückgeschickt, um sie dann an Kunden im Gesundheitswesen auf der ganzen Welt zu verteilen.

    Weitere Aufträge könnten folgen. Man befinde sich mit verschiedenen Impfstoffherstellern in ähnlichen Gesprächen, erklärte Novartis. Denkbar seien etwa die Produktion von mRNA, therapeutischen Proteinen oder Rohstoffen für Covid-Impfstoffe und -Therapeutika. (awp/sda)
    12:53
    Impfstoffstreit: Astrazeneca-Vertrag mit der EU veröffentlicht
    Im Impfstoffstreit hat die EU-Kommission am Freitag ihren Rahmenvertrag mit dem Pharmakonzern Astrazeneca veröffentlicht. Wichtige Passagen des Dokuments vom August 2020 wurden allerdings unter Hinweis auf Geschäftsgeheimnisse geschwärzt.

    Darunter sind auch die für das erste Quartal vorgesehenen Liefermengen, um die seit Tagen ein heftiger Streit tobt. Die EU-Kommission begrüsste gleichwohl die Bereitschaft des Unternehmens zu mehr Transparenz.
    FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2021 file photo doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. The European Medicines Agency is expected on Friday Jan. 29, 2021 to authorize use of the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University. It would be the third cleared for use in the EU, after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)
    Dies sei wichtig, um Vertrauen der Europäer aufzubauen und sicherzustellen, dass sie sich auf Wirksamkeit und Sicherheit der Corona-Impfstoffe in der EU verlassen könnten. Die Kommission hoffe, alle Verträge mit Impfstoffherstellern veröffentlichen zu können.

    Astrazeneca hatte vor einer Woche mitgeteilt, dass die EU nach der erwarteten Zulassung im ersten Quartal nur einen kleinen Teil der bestellten Menge erhalten soll. Als Grund wurden Produktionsprobleme genannt. Die EU-Kommission drängt das Unternehmen, die Kürzung zurückzunehmen. (sda/dpa)
    11:21
    Entwicklungsorganisation: Astrazeneca global fairer als andere
    Die Entwicklungsorganisation One bescheinigt dem Pharmaunternehmen Astrazeneca ungeachtet des Streits mit der EU eine international betrachtet besonders faire Verteilung seines Corona-Impfstoffes.

    Von zehn untersuchten Unternehmen schneide Astrazeneca bei einem Fairnesstest mit 8,8 von 15 möglichen Punkten am besten ab, teilte One am Freitag in Berlin mit. Für den Test analysierte die Organisation öffentliche Informationen über Verträge und bewertete, wie Impfstoffe zugänglich gemacht werden.
    FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2021 file photo a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. The European Medicines Agency is expected on Friday Jan. 29, 2021 to authorize use of the vaccine AstraZeneca developed with Oxford University. It would be the third cleared for use in the EU, after the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)
    «Die Pandemie endet nicht, weil mehr und mehr Impfstoffe zugelassen werden, sondern sie endet, wenn alle Menschen auf der Welt Zugang zu diesen Impfstoffen erhalten», erklärte Stephan Exo-Kreischer, Direktor von One Deutschland.

    «Astrazeneca leistet hierbei von allen Herstellern von Corona-Impfstoffen am meisten, um sicherzustellen, dass der Impfstoff weltweit gerecht zugänglich ist und somit auch den Menschen zur Verfügung stehen wird, die am stärksten von Armut betroffen sind. Biontech, Moderna und Co können sich davon eine Scheibe abschneiden.»

    Positiv fällt laut One die Zusammenarbeit des britisch-schwedischen Unternehmens mit der internationalen Impfstoff-Allianz Covax ins Gewicht. Insgesamt habe Astrazeneca Covax bereits 470 Millionen Impfdosen zugesagt. (sda/dpa)
    11:10
    EMA: Keine Sicherheitsprobleme bei Pfizer-Impfstoff
    Gut einen Monat nach Start für den Corona-Impfstoff von Pfizer/Biontech hat die Europäische Arzneimittel-Behörde (EMA) keine Sicherheitsprobleme festgestellt. Die gemeldeten allergischen Reaktionen und Nebenwirkungen zeigten keine Auffälligkeiten, teilte die EMA am Freitag in Amsterdam mit.

    Gemeldete Todesfälle hätten nichts mit dem Impfstoff zu tun. Die Daten entsprächen dem zuvor bekannten Sicherheitsprofil, so die Behörde. «Neue Nebenwirkungen wurden nicht identifiziert.»

    Der Impfstoff des US-Herstellers Pfizer und des Mainzer Unternehmens Biontech war am 21. Dezember in der EU zugelassen worden. Allergische Reaktionen und mögliche Nebenwirkungen werden aber weiterhin in der EU überprüft.
    FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, Tina Killebrew, a certified medical assistant, prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Nevada has received less vaccine per capita than all but one state and officials are demanding a larger allocation, claiming they have the capacity to expand distribution. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    Auch Verdachtsfälle würden weiterhin gemeldet und bewertet, wie die EMA mitteilte. Sicherheitsberichte sollen monatlich veröffentlicht werden.

    Der Sicherheitsausschuss der Behörde PRAC hatte den Angaben zufolge auch Todesfälle überprüft, die nach der Impfung aufgetreten waren. Dabei seien Vorerkrankungen der Personen sowie das Alter berücksichtigt worden.

    «PRAC stellte fest, dass die Daten keine Verbindung zeigten zur Impfung mit Comirnaty und dass die Fälle keine Sicherheitsbedenken auslösten.» Comirnaty ist der offizielle Name des Präparates von Pfizer und Biontech. (sda/dpa)
    10:44
    Erster Corona-Fall seit sechs Monaten in Vietnams Hauptstadt Hanoi
    Vietnams Gesundheitsbehörden haben zum ersten Mal nach sechs Monaten wieder einen Corona-Fall in der Hauptstadt Hanoi gemeldet. Ein ganzer Wohnblock in der Metropole sei abgeriegelt worden, berichteten lokale Medien.

    Am Donnerstag war bekannt geworden, dass sich in zwei nahe gelegenen Provinzen Dutzende Menschen infiziert hatten. Insgesamt ist die Zahl der Neuinfektionen in verschiedenen Regionen bis Freitag auf knapp 100 gestiegen.

    Das Land müsse sich darauf einstellen, möglicherweise bald 30'000 Infektionsfälle zu haben, hatte das vietnamesische Fernsehen zuvor den Chef der Corona-Taskforce, Vu Duc Dam, zitiert. Das würde mit Blick auf den bisherigen Pandemie-Verlauf einen dramatischen Anstieg darstellen.
    epa08970256 People wearing face masks ride motorbikes on a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 28 January 2021. Vietnam reported its first two cases of COVID-19 disease community transmission in nearly two months, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. EPA/LUONG THAI LINH
    Bislang ist das südostasiatische Land dank strikter Massnahmen extrem glimpflich durch die Krise gekommen. Es wurden nur rund 1650 Fälle gemeldet, 35 Menschen sind in Verbindung mit Covid-19 gestorben.

    Viele fürchten nun um einen der wichtigsten Feiertage in Vietnam: In zwei Wochen feiert das Land das Neujahrsfest nach dem Mondkalender, bei dem die Bürger traditionell viel reisen und sich zu Familienfeiern treffen. (sda/dpa)
    10:38
    Spaniens Wirtschaft 2020 eingebrochen wie nie
    Spaniens Wirtschaft ist im Corona-Jahr 2020 so stark geschrumpft wie nie zuvor. Das Bruttoinlandprodukt (BIP) brach um 11 Prozent ein, wie das Statistikamt am Freitag mitteilte.

    In den letzten Monaten des Jahres sprang allerdings überraschend ein Zuwachs heraus: Von Oktober bis Dezember legte die Wirtschaft um 0,4 Prozent zum Vorquartal zu. Experten hatten hingegen mit einem Minus von 1,5 Prozent gerechnet, nach plus 16,4 Prozent im Sommerquartal. Wie stark die Pandemie dennoch weiter auf der Konjunktur lastet, zeigt der Vergleich mit dem Vorjahreszeitraum: Die Wirtschaft ist Ende 2020 gegenüber dem vierten Quartal 2019 um 9,1 Prozent geschrumpft.

    In Spanien spielt der Tourismus eine grosse Rolle. Er steuert etwa zwölf Prozent zur Wirtschaftsleistung bei. Normalerweise besuchen jedes Jahr mehr als 80 Millionen Urlauber das Land. Wegen der Reisebeschränkungen ist der Tourismus in der Corona-Pandemie aber eingebrochen.
    Barcelona, Sagrada Familia
    Wirtschaftministerin Nadia Calvino sagte jüngst allerdings, sie sei sicher, dass Spaniens Wirtschaft im laufenden Jahr wachsen werde – und zwar stärker als in anderen grossen Länder des Euro-Raums. Der Internationale Währungsfonds (IWF) erwartet für 2021 für Spanien ein Plus beim BIP von 5,9 Prozent. für Deutschland von 3,5 und für Frankreich von 5,5 Prozent. (awp/sda/reu)
    10:34
    Russlands Bevölkerung schrumpft wegen Corona-Pandemie erheblich
    In Russland ist die Einwohnerzahl erstmals seit 15 Jahren wieder geschrumpft. Sie sank nach Angaben der Statistikbehörde Rosstat im vergangenen Jahr um etwa eine halbe Million, wie die Zeitung «Nesawissimaja Gaseta» am Freitag berichtete.

    Demnach lebten im flächenmässig grössten Land der Erde rund 146,2 Millionen Menschen. Experten sehen den Hauptgrund für den Rückgang in der Corona-Pandemie. Nach Angaben des Statistikamtes starben allein von Januar bis November 2020 rund 229'700 Menschen mehr als im Vorjahreszeitraum. Das entspricht einer Übersterblichkeit von mehr als 13 Prozent.
    Children and relatives, wearing face masks to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, wait to enter the Heembeek primary school during the first school day of classes in Brussels, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. From Belgium to Russia, France to Hungary, tens of millions of kids return to school on Tuesday. While it can be a joyous time for youngsters, many parents and teachers are more than uneasy how that will fuel the continent's daily infection rates. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
    Kremlchef Wladimir Putin verlangt seit langem mehr Anstrengungen, damit die Bevölkerung wächst. Er hatte in einer Rede im vergangenen Jahr niedrige Einkommen als ein Hindernis bezeichnet. Als weitere Gründe dafür sehen Experten auch die Abwanderung junger, gut ausgebildeter Menschen ins Ausland und die niedrige Geburtenzahl. (sda/dpa)
    10:18
    126 neue Ansteckungen mit mutierten Coronaviren nachgewiesen
    Die bestätigten Ansteckungen mit mutierten Coronaviren sind in der Schweiz im Vergleich zum Vortag um 126 neue Fälle auf 1674 gestiegen. Die Mehrheit sind keiner der bekannten Mutationen aus Grossbritannien und Südafrika klar zuzuschreiben.

    Im Vergleich zum Vortag sind gemäss Angaben des Bundesamtes für Gesundheit (BAG) vom Freitag 126 neue Ansteckungen bestätigt. Von den 1674 laborbestätigten Fällen konnten deren 663 der britischen Variante zugeordnet werden, 35 der südafrikanischen. In 976 Fällen war keine Zuordnung zu einer der beiden Varianten möglich.
    Personal macht einen Schnelltest bei Covid-19 Flaechentests, aufgenommen am Freitag, 11. Dezember 2020, in Zuoz. Der Kanton Graubuenden fuehrt derzeit in drei Regionen freiwillige Flaechentests als Pilotprojekt durch. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller).Medical staff takes a Covid-19 quick test during Covid-19 mass testing, pictured on Friday, December 11, 2020, in Zuoz, Switzerland. Three regions in the canton of Grisons will be mass tested during three days. The test is voluntary. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller)
    Das BAG betont erneut, die Zahlen seien nicht repräsentativ, weil sie starke Unterschätzungen in Kantonen seien, aus denen nur wenig oder gar kein Material sequenziert worden sei. Numerisch die meisten nachgewiesenen Mutationen meldete bisher der Kanton Genf (256), gefolgt von den Kantonen Zürich (244) und Bern (208).

    Die Mutationen sind ansteckender als das ursprüngliche Virus. Dass die von ihnen verursachte Covid-19-Erkrankung schwerer verläuft, ist nicht bekannt. Viren mutieren ständig. (sda)
    10:05
    Immer mehr Griechen wollen sich impfen lassen
    In Griechenland sind nach einer aktuellen Umfrage inzwischen 74 Prozent der Bürger bereit, sich gegen das Coronavirus impfen zu lassen. Nur 21 Prozent äusserten Bedenken oder lehnten eine Impfung ganz ab. Die Umfrage wurde am Freitag vom Nachrichtenportal «Skai.gr» veröffentlicht.

    Damit hat sich die Haltung zur Impfung in Griechenland deutlich gewendet: Bei einer ähnlichen Umfrage des gleichen Meinungsforschungsinstituts (Puls RC) im November 2020 hatten noch 30 Prozent geantwortet, keine Impfung machen lassen zu wollen.
    A nurse prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the COVID-19 at a health center in Athens, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Greece launched its COVID-19 vaccination program in late December with over 93,000 people having received a first dose of a two-shot vaccine, according to government statistics. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
    Bisher wurden nach Regierungsangaben in Griechenland gut 232'000 Menschen geimpft. Das sind 2,32 Prozent der Bevölkerung. Nach offiziellen Zahlen starben an oder mit dem Virus bislang mehr als 5700 Menschen. Griechenland hat eine der niedrigsten Corona-Fallzahlen in Europa. (sda/dpa)
    10:00
    Zweite Corona-Welle sorgt für Gewinneinbruch bei H&M
    H&M hat die zweite Corona-Welle mit zahlreichen Geschäftsschliessungen zu spüren bekommen. Als robust erwies sich für den zweitgrössten Modekonzern der Welt im vierten Geschäftsquartal allerdings das Geschäft in der Schweiz.
    FILE - In this May 31, 2013, file photo, an H&amp;M store is shown in New York. Swedish low-cost fashion brand Hennes &amp; Mauritz AB said Tuesday, March 27, 2018, that its first-quarter profit plummeted 44 percent after it was forced to cut prices and make markdowns due to higher than expected garment inventories. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
    Der Gewinn fiel im von September bis November reichenden vierten Geschäftsquartal 2019/20 auf 3,67 Milliarden schwedische Kronen (etwa 390 Millionen Franken) nach 5,4 Milliarden Kronen im Vorjahreszeitraum, wie H&M mitteilte. Dieser lag jedoch über den Schätzungen von Analysten, die Schlimmeres befürchtet hatten.

    Der Umsatz sackte im Schlussquartal um 15 Prozent auf 52,5 Milliarden Kronen ab. Während besonders in den USA, Grossbritannien, Italien und Frankreich die Umsätze mit zweistelligen Raten einbrachen, entpuppte sich die Schweiz als Stütze: Mit einem Minus von 1 Prozent fielen sie nur wenig unter das Niveau das Vorjahresquartals zurück. Mit einem Quartalsumsatz von 1,6 Milliarden Kronen oder umgerechnet 170 Millionen Franken ist die Schweiz der zehntgrösste Markt für H&M. Der Konzern betreibt hierzulande 98 Läden.

    Auch für das neue Geschäftsjahr 2020/21 gibt das Management des schwedischen Konzerns keine Entwarnung. «Die anhaltenden Beschränkungen sowie die vielen vorübergehenden Schliessungen von Geschäften werden sich erheblich negativ auf das erste Quartal auswirken», sagte H&M-Chefin Helena Helmersson. Die Umsätze seien von Dezember bis zum 27. Januar, den ersten beiden Monaten des ersten Finanzquartals, in lokaler Währungen um 23 Prozent gesunken. (awp/sda/reu)
    9:45
    Wegen Lieferengpässen: Kantone feilschen um Covid-Impfdosen
    Da es sowohl bei der Auslieferung als auch bei der Verteilung und auch bei der Vergabe der Impfstoffe Verspätungen und Engpässe gibt, haben mehrere Kantone nun Probleme. Dies, weil es mehrere Kantone gab, die bisher so viele Menschen wie möglich mit einer ersten Dosis impften und nicht die vorgeschriebene zweite Impfdosis pro Person von Anfang an in Reserve hielten. Im schlechtesten Fall könnten nun Personen, die auf eine zweite Dosis angewiesen sind, nicht rechtzeitig geimpft werden.

    Mehrere Kantone hätten nun einen möglichen Impfstoff-Austausch zwischen den Kantonen vorgeschlagen. Dies würde bedeuten, dass «langsamere» Kantone den «Turbo-Kantonen» einen Teil ihrer Impfdosen abgeben würden. Dies sorgte laut SRF jedoch weit herum für Kritik, da so Menschen benachteiligt würden, die schon bald ihre erste Dosis erhalten sollten. (ch media)
    4:35
    Indien überholt: Mexiko nun mit den drittmeisten Corona-Toten
    Mexiko hat Indien als Land mit den drittmeisten offiziell registrierten Toten infolge der Coronavirus-Pandemie abgelöst. Mexikos Gesundheitsministerium verkündete am Donnerstag (Ortszeit), dass in den vergangenen 24 Stunden 1506 neue Todesfälle im Zusammenhang mit einer Covid-19-Erkrankung gemeldet worden seien. Die Gesamtzahl seit Beginn der Pandemie stieg damit auf 155'145. Indien kommt bislang auf 153'847 Tote. Das südasiatische Land hat rund 1,3 Milliarden Einwohner – zehnmal so viele wie Mexiko, das an zehnter Stelle der bevölkerungsreichsten Länder liegt.

    Experten gehen davon aus, dass die wahre Zahl der Corona-Toten in Mexiko deutlich höher ist als die offizielle – allein bis zum 12. Dezember starben im vergangenen Jahr nach Regierungsangaben knapp 275 000 mehr Menschen in Mexiko als im Durchschnitt der Jahre 2015 bis 2018.

    Auch Mexikos Staatspräsident Andrés Manuel López Obrador wird seit Sonntag nach eigenen Angaben wegen leichter Covid-19-Symptome behandelt. Der Linkspopulist hat die Gefahr des Virus und den Nutzen durch das Tragen von Masken immer wieder heruntergespielt. (sda/dpa)
    2:35
    Welt-Ärztepräsident fordert EU-Export-Verbot für Astrazeneca
    epa08968561 (FILE) - A view of the logo at biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca headquarters in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2020 (reissued 27 January 2021). AstraZeneca has rejected EU's criticism of its vaccine rollout process, after the company had announced delays in delivering the agreed doses to the bloc. EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 56556600
    Welt-Ärztepräsident Frank Ulrich Montgomery hat den Coronavirus-Impfstoffhersteller Astrazeneca wegen seiner Liefer-Politik scharf kritisiert. Gleichzeitig forderte er ein Exportverbot des Impfstoffes aus der EU.

    «Das Verhalten von Astrazeneca ist unterirdisch», sagte Montgomery dem «Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland» (RND) in der Nacht auf Freitag. «Es kann nicht sein, dass das Unternehmen seine Lieferzusagen für Grossbritannien genau einhält, für die EU aber nur einen Bruchteil der zugesagten Impfdosen liefert», kritisierte Montgomery und forderte eine harte Reaktion der EU.

    «Wenn der Impfstoff auf kontinentaleuropäischem Boden produziert wird, muss man dem Unternehmen verbieten, ihn ausserhalb der EU auszuliefern», hiess es weiter. (sda/reu)
    23:42
    Gute Signale vom Novavax-Impfstoff
    Der US-Konzern Novavax hat am Donnerstag erklärt, sein Coronavirus-Impfstoff habe in einer Erprobung in Grossbritannien eine Wirksamkeit von 89,3 Prozent gezeigt. Nach ersten Analysen habe das Vakzin fast dieselbe Wirksamkeit bei den neu entdeckten Virus-Mutationen.

    An der Studie hätten rund 15'000 Menschen zwischen 18 und 84 Jahren teilgenommen, hiess es weiter. Sie solle Grundlage für das Zulassungsverfahren in Grossbritannien, der EU und andere Staaten werden, teilte die Firma zudem mit. (sda/reu)
    22:44
    Teure Schneeballschlacht in Leeds
    Wegen einer riesigen Schneeballschlacht müssen zwei junge Männer in Leeds jeweils 10'000 Pfund Strafe zahlen. «Es macht uns keine Freude, solche heftigen Strafen an diese beiden jungen Männer zu verhängen», hiess es von der Polizei in West Yorkshire am Donnerstag. «Aber ihre Handlungen haben Hunderte dazu ermutigt, sich nahe beieinander aufzuhalten.» Das habe das Risiko, dass sich das Coronavirus weiter verbreite, massiv erhöht.

    Mitte Januar hatten sich nach dem Aufruf der beiden Männer (20 und 23) Hunderte Menschen in einem Park zur Schneeballschlacht versammelt, Fotos und Videos davon verbreiteten sich über Social-Media-Kanäle. In England gilt zur Eindämmung der Pandemie derzeit ein harter Lockdown. Man darf nur eine Person ausserhalb des eigenen Haushalts privat treffen – und das auch nur zum Sportmachen. (sda/dpa)
    22:21
    US-Regierung will Ärzte im Ruhestand mobilisieren
    Zur Beschleunigung der Corona-Impfkampagne erlaubt die US-Regierung nun auch Ärzten und Krankenschwestern im Ruhestand, sich daran zu beteiligen. Die Ausnahmeregelung gelte für alle, deren Zulassung in den vergangenen fünf Jahren ausgelaufen sei, erklärte das Gesundheitsministerium am Donnerstag in Washington. Zudem wird allen zugelassenen Krankenschwestern und Ärzten erlaubt, sich landesweit an der Impfkampagne zu beteiligen. Bisher waren die Zulassungen meist auf einen Bundesstaat begrenzt.

    Alle Ärzte und Krankenschwestern, die Impfungen verabreichen wollen, müssen zuvor ein Training der US-Gesundheitsbehörde CDC absolvieren, wie das Ministerium mitteilte. Wer aus dem Ruhestand zurückkommt, steht zunächst unter Beobachtung eines zugelassenen Kollegen. (sda/dpa)
    18:33
    UEFA engagiert Daniel Koch
    Daniel Koch, der ehemalige Leiter der Abteilung «Übertragbare Krankheiten» des Bundesamt für Gesundheit, steht neu auf der Gehaltsliste der UEFA. Der 65-jährige Schweizer soll den europäischen Fussballbund als medizinischer Berater im Hinblick auf die in diesen Sommer verschobene EM-Endrunde unterstützen.

    Koch soll konkret dabei helfen, die Zuschauerzahlen für das Turnier zu maximieren.     «Seine Expertise wird für die UEFA, die Ausrichter-Verbände und die Städte von unschätzbarem Wert sein», liess sich UEFA-Präsident Aleksander Ceferin zitieren. Koch selbst zeigte sich im Communiqué der UEFA optimistisch, dass das Turnier im Sommer in «sicherer Umgebung für alle Beteiligten und mit so vielen Zuschauern wie möglich» wird stattfinden können. (sda)
    Daniel Koch, Delegierter des Bundesamt fuer Gesundheit, BAG, fuer die Coronavirus Pandemie Covid-19, verabschiedet sich von den Medien und wird pensioniert, am Donnerstag, 28. Mai 2020, in Bern. (KEYSTONE/Peter Schneider)
    18:27
    Portugal schliesst Grenze zu Spanien
    Die portugiesische Regierung hat wegen extrem hoher Corona-Infektionszahlen die Schliessung der Grenze zum Nachbarland Spanien ab Freitag angeordnet. Für zunächst zwei Wochen darf die Grenze demnach nur noch in Notfallsituationen überschritten werden, wie Innenminister Eduardo Cabrita laut Medien am Donnerstag in Lissabon mitteilte. Schon während der ersten Corona-Welle im Frühjahr vergangenen Jahres war die gemeinsame Grenze monatelang geschlossen. Erst am 1. Juli wurde sie wegen damals stark rückläufiger Corona-Zahlen wieder geöffnet.

    Die Corona-Lage ist nach Worten von Ministerpräsident António Costa «sehr schlimm». Am Donnerstag wurden in dem Land mit 10,3 Millionen Einwohnern 16'423 Neuinfektionen und 303 weitere Corona-Tote registriert. Das war ein Höchststand seit Beginn der Pandemie. Die Regierung schätzt, dass der Anteil der vermutlich ansteckenderen Sars-CoV-2-Variante aus Grossbritannien im Grossraum Lissabon schon etwa 50 Prozent aller Neuinfektionen ausmacht, wie die Zeitung «Público» schrieb.

    >>> Mehr zur Situation in Portugal und Spanien erfährst du hier.
    epa08485965 National policemen watch the border road that has been reopened to go to Portugal at the village of Salvaterra Do Mino, Pontevedra, Spain, 15 June 2020 during the phase 3 of the desescalation of the state the alarm due to coronavirus. The border has been reopened to easy the movement between the Spanish and Portuguese workers. EPA/Salvador Sas
    18:16
    BAG publiziert falsche Zahlen zu Impfstoff-Lieferungen
    Wie die NZZ berichtet, habe das BAG ohne die breite Öffentlichkeit zu informieren, diese Woche die publizierten Zahlen zu den ausgelieferten Covid-19-Impfdosen nach unten angepasst. Statt 535'115 wurden nur 471'400 Dosen geliefert. Es ist nicht die erste Datenpanne des Bundesamtes für Gesundheit in der Corona-Pandemie.

    Besonders stark nach unten korrigieren musste das Bundesamt die Zahlen für die Kantone Basel-Stadt und Bern sowie für das Wallis. In Bern waren es statt 55'250 nur 39'250 Dosen, im Wallis 20'975 statt 35'230, in Basel-Stadt sank die Zahl von 23'700 auf 13'575. (chmedia)
    16:46
    Impfstoffstreit: EU-Vertrag mit Astrazeneca soll öffentlich werden
    epa08968561 (FILE) - A view of the logo at biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca headquarters in Sydney, Australia, 19 August 2020 (reissued 27 January 2021). AstraZeneca has rejected EU's criticism of its vaccine rollout process, after the company had announced delays in delivering the agreed doses to the bloc. EPA/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT *** Local Caption *** 56556600
    Im Impfstoffstreit soll der Vertrag der EU-Kommission mit dem Hersteller Astrazeneca rasch in redigierter Form veröffentlicht werden. Dem habe das Unternehmen grundsätzlich zugestimmt, bestätigten Kommissionskreise am Donnerstag der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in Brüssel.

    Es werde nun besprochen, welche Teile aus Gründen der Vertraulichkeit geschwärzt würden. Zuvor hatte die «Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung» darüber berichtet. Die Zeitung berichtete auch, dass Astrazeneca-Chef Pascal Soriot einen Teil der angekündigten Lieferkürzung zurücknehmen wolle.

    Nach Angaben von EU-Politikern hatte die Firma vorige Woche erklärt, statt 80 Millionen Impfdosen im ersten Qurartal nur 31 Millionen an die EU zu liefern.

    Jetzt zitiert das Blatt einen EU-Vertreter mit den Worten: «Es ist nicht wahrscheinlich, dass wir am Ende doch noch auf 80 Millionen kommen. Aber es sollten doch deutlich mehr werden als 31.»

    Die EU-Kommission und Vertreter der 27 Mitgliedsstaaten hatten am Mittwochabend ein Krisengespräch mit Soriot geführt. Sie sind empört über die angekündigte Kürzung und pochen auf fristgerechte Erfüllung des Liefervertrags über insgesamt bis zu 400 Millionen Impfdosen. (sda/dpa)
    16:07
    Exportbremse für Corona-Impfstoffe aus der EU nimmt Gestalt an
    Die EU-Kommission will das angekündigte System zur Erfassung und Genehmigung der Ausfuhr von Corona-Impfstoffen an diesem Freitag auf den Weg bringen. Sollte es sich um Vakzine handeln, die nach Rahmenverträgen mit Herstellern der Europäischen Union zustehen, könnten die Exporte notfalls untersagt werden, hiess es am Donnerstag aus Kommissionskreisen in Brüssel.

    Hintergrund ist der Streit mit dem Pharmakonzern Astrazeneca, der zunächst weniger Impfstoff an die EU liefern will als vertraglich zugesichert. Dabei steht die Vermutung im Raum, dass in der EU produzierte Vakzine an Drittstaaten geliefert wurden.
    European Commissioner in charge of Health Stella Kyriakides removes her face mask during an online press conference on AstraZeneca at European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (Olivier Hoslet/Pool Photo via AP)
    Die EU-Kommission hatte deshalb am Montag den «Transparenz-Mechanismus» angekündigt. Demnach müssen Hersteller künftig geplante Exporte bei den nationalen Behörden anmelden und genehmigen lassen, wie EU-Beamte sagten.

    Die Ausfuhrlizenz soll nach Rücksprache mit der EU-Kommission binnen 24 Stunden erteilt werden. Es könne jedoch Fälle geben, «wo die Genehmigung des Exports nicht angeraten ist». Dies sei dann der Fall, wenn es «Ungereimtheiten» mit Blick auf die Impfstoff-Rahmenverträge gebe.

    Die EU-Kommission hat mit Pharmakonzernen sechs Verträge zur Lieferung von bis zu 2,3 Milliarden Dosen Impfstoff geschlossen. Teil der Vereinbarung waren Vorschüsse zur Entwicklung der Mittel und zum Aufbau von Produktionskapazität.
    (sda/dpa)
    15:17
    Minister in Frankreich warnt vor Ausbreitung der Corona-Mutationen
    In Frankreich spitzt sich die Corona-Lage weiter zu. «Was wir vermeiden wollen, ist eine Epidemie innerhalb der Epidemie», sagte Gesundheitsminister Olivier Véran in einer Pressekonferenz am Donnerstag.

    Es gebe ein ansteigendes Plateau mit mehr als 20'000 positiven Corona-Fällen pro Tag. Die Mutationen des Virus seien in Frankreich aktiv im Umlauf. Jeden Tag würden mehr als 2000 Patienten mit einer Virusmutation infiziert, sagte Véran.

    Die britische Variante breite sich dabei am meisten aus. «Der Druck im Gesundheitswesen und die Anspannung im Krankenhaus nehmen zu», warnte er.
    epa08966192 French Health Minister Olivier Veran during a press conference on the time limit for the injection of the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 (coronavirus) vaccine, in Paris, France, 26 January 2021. EPA/BERTRAND GUAY / POOL MAXPPP OUT
    Im Grossen und Ganzen sei die abendliche Ausgangssperre ab 18.00 Uhr zwar wirksam, aber sie reiche nicht aus, um das Virus einzudämmen – vor allem mit Blick auf die Mutationen, sagte der Minister. Er kündigte Entscheidungen in den kommenden Tagen an.

    Man sei sich der Folgen für die Psyche der Menschen und die Wirtschaft sehr wohl bewusst. Auf der positiven Seite gebe es nun die Impfkampagne, auf der negativen Seite seien mittlerweile aber die ansteckenderen Varianten aufgetreten.
    (sda/dpa)
    14:45
    Zweite Corona-Welle bremst Wirtschaftswachstum in den USA
    Die US-Wirtschaft hat in der zweiten Corona-Welle ihr Wachstumstempo deutlich verringert. Im vierten Quartal sprang lediglich ein Plus beim Bruttoinlandsprodukt von aufs Jahr hochgerechnet 4,0 Prozent heraus, wie das Handelsministerium am Donnerstag in einer ersten Schätzung mitteilte.

    Im Sommer war das Wachstum noch auf den Rekordwert von annualisiert 33,4 Prozent gestiegen, nachdem davor die Konjunktur beim Ausbruch der Pandemie in Frühjahr 2020 regelrecht abgestürzt war. (awp/sda/reu)
    14:44
    Corona-Lockdown in Europa setzt McDonald's zum Jahresende zu
    Die Corona-Krise hat den weltgrössten Fast-Food-Konzern McDonald's im vierten Quartal trotz einer starken Erholung auf dem US-Heimatmarkt weiter deutlich belastet.

    In den drei Monaten bis Ende Dezember fiel der Nettogewinn im Jahresvergleich um zwölf Prozent auf knapp 1,4 Milliarden Dollar (1,2 Mrd CHF), wie das Unternehmen am Donnerstag in Chicago mitteilte. Die Erlöse sanken um zwei Prozent auf 5,3 Milliarden Dollar und der gesamte flächenbereinigte Absatz ging weltweit um 1,3 Prozent zurück.
    ARCHIVBILD ZUR BEKANNTGABE DES 4. QUARTALSERGEBNISSES VON MC DONALDS, AM MONTAG, 23. JANUAR 2017 - Ein Mitarbeiter von McDonald's fuellt am 21. August 2007 in der Filiale in Regensdorf Pommes frites in eine Kartonschachtel ab. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally) An employee of McDonald's fills french fries into a paper bag in the branch in Regensdorf, Switzerland, pictured on August 21, 2007. (KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally)
    Während es in den Vereinigten Staaten mit einem Verkaufsplus von 5,5 Prozent wie schon im Vorquartal gut lief, tat sich McDonald's in einigen internationalen Regionen schwer. Vor allem die neuen Corona-Lockdowns in Europa belasteten den Burger-Riesen erheblich. Besonders in Frankreich, Deutschland, Italien und Spanien gab es dem Konzern zufolge deutliche Geschäftseinbussen. Die Quartalszahlen blieben insgesamt unter den Markterwartungen, die Aktie reagierte vorbörslich zunächst mit weiteren Kursabschlägen.

    Im gesamten abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr fiel der Umsatz um zehn Prozent auf 19,2 Milliarden Dollar. Der Gewinn brach um 21 Prozent auf unterm Strich 4,7 Milliarden Dollar ein. 2020 werde als eines der herausforderndsten Jahre der bisherigen McDonald's-Geschichte in Erinnerung bleiben, erklärte Konzernchef Chris Kempczinski mit Blick auf die starken Belastungen durch die Corona-Pandemie. Der bereinigte Absatz ging im vergangenen Jahr weltweit um 7,7 Prozent zurück. (awp/sda/dpa)

