freundlich17°
DE | FR
burger
Spass
Digital

Einfach die lustigsten Tweets der Woche

Und wie war deine Woche so?
Und wie war deine Woche so?Screenshot: x.com

Einfach die lustigsten Tweets der Woche

Eine subjektive Auswahl vergnüglicher Social-Media-Postings, die uns in dieser Höllenwoche ein Schmunzeln oder Lachen entlockt haben. Und etwas Material, um den Biden-Schock zu verarbeiten.
29.06.2024, 05:55
Mehr «Spass»

Obacht, geschätzte watson-Userin, geschätzter -User: Wenn die Tweets in diesem Artikel nicht prompt angezeigt werden, klicke für unseren hilfsbereiten IT-Support auf diesen Link, zähle wahlweise laut oder leise auf fünf und scrolle erst dann weiter.

Puh, was für eine Vorrunde!

Bild
Screenshot: x.com

So viel Nachtreten muss sein, liebe Nachbarn

SBB-Meme
Screenshot: reddit.com

Derweil bei Facebook ...

Ki-generiertes Bild bei Facebook.
Screenshot: x.com

So, jetzt wird's etwas, äh, dramatischer

Meme zur US-Präsidentschaftswahl 2024.
Screenshot: x.com

«You are the sucker» – die fiesesten und lustigsten Reaktionen nach dem TV-Duell

Donald Trump ChatGPT Vergleich
«Trump ist das ChatGPT unter den Kandidaten: Er verzapft mit extremem Selbstvertrauen Blödsinn, stiehlt ohne Reue, ist von Natur aus voreingenommen und er kommt voran, ohne an etwas anderes als seine eigenen Bedürfnisse zu denken.»Screenshot: x.com

«Haha, seht euch dieses ARSCHLOCH an, der in aller Seelenruhe erklärt, dass alles im Internet frei kopiert, verpackt und weiterverkauft werden kann. Scheiss auf euer Urheberrecht (...).»

Man wird ja wohl noch fragen dürfen

AfD-Tweet
Screenshot: x.com

Weil's hier so schön reinpasst:

Was passiert, wenn Deutschland eine rechte Regierung wählt?

Video: YouTube/VielRespektStiftung

*seufz*

Tweet zur Weltwoche
Screenshot: x.com

Russland-Tweet
«Kommt schon, Leute, lasst eure Toilette nicht draussen stehen! Wollt ihr, dass Russland einmarschiert?»Screenshot: x.com

Bild
Screenshot: x.com

Die vielleicht beste Tourismus-Werbung, die du dieses Jahr sehen wirst

Video: YouTube/Visit OSLO

Bonus

(dsc)

Tweeticle verpasst?

DANKE FÜR DIE ♥
Würdest du gerne watson und unseren Journalismus unterstützen? Mehr erfahren
(Du wirst umgeleitet, um die Zahlung abzuschliessen.)
5 CHF
15 CHF
25 CHF
Anderer
twint icon
Oder unterstütze uns per Banküberweisung.
Themen
Chinas heimliche Propaganda-Armee: westliche Influencer
1 / 13
Chinas heimliche Propaganda-Armee: westliche Influencer
Die Kommunistische Partei Chinas, respektive das Regime in Peking, nutzt ausländische Influencer, um mit Staatspropaganda heimlich in die Mainstream-Medien im Westen einzudringen und die eigene Bevölkerung zu belügen.
quelle: ap / ng han guan
Auf Facebook teilenAuf X teilen
Journalistin fragte Selenskyj nach der Kriegsmüdigkeit in der Ukraine – nun antwortet dieser Soldat
Video: watson
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren:
0 Kommentare
Zum Login
user avatar
Dein Kommentar
YouTube Link
0 / 600
Hier gehts zu den Kommentarregeln.
Meistgelesen
1
*Hawk thua*: Warum diese Frau gerade viral geht
2
Ehemann schläft mit bester Freundin: Marie zeigt ihre offene Ehe – und wie diese scheitert
3
Eine umstrittene Fahne am Spiel der Schweizer Nati sorgt für Diskussionen
4
Jackpot von 205,4 Millionen Franken bei Euromillionen geknackt
5
Das Internet hat tonnenweise «Hawk thua Girl»-Memes ausgespuckt. Das sind die besten
Meistkommentiert
1
Maatsen wechselt von Chelsea zu Aston Villa +++ Nikolas Muci wechselt zu GC
2
Wird Joe Biden jetzt doch noch zurücktreten?
3
Niederlande nominieren Vergewaltiger von 12-Jähriger für Olympia: «Ein Musterprofi»
4
Wenn Biden zurücktritt: Das sind die besten Alternativen der Demokraten
5
FDP-Burkart will inklusive Schulen abschaffen – jetzt hagelt es Kritik
Meistgeteilt
1
Polizeikommandant Basel-Stadt nach externem Bericht freigestellt
2
Bund warnt vor heftigen Gewittern am Samstag
3
Gaza-Pier wird erneut nach Israel geschleppt +++ Neue EU-Sanktionen gegen Hamas und PIJ
4
Hauseigentümerverband wählt SVP-Nationalrat Rutz zum Präsidenten
5
Favoriten, Parcours, Schweizer: Die wichtigsten Fakten zur Tour de France
watson-Neuheit! Bastle deinen eigenen Avatar!

Manche Dinge dauern länger – und fordern Opfer.

Zur Story